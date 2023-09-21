deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/models/afno/afno.html

NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.2.1
Source code for modulus.models.afno.afno

import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.nn.functional as F
import modulus
import modulus.models.layers.fft as fft

from functools import partial
from typing import Tuple, Any
from dataclasses import dataclass
from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..module import Module

Tensor = torch.Tensor



[docs]class AFNOMlp(nn.Module):
    """Fully-connected Multi-layer perception used inside AFNO

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_features : int
        Input feature size
    latent_features : int
        Latent feature size
    out_features : int
        Output feature size
    activation_fn :  nn.Module, optional
        Activation function, by default nn.GELU
    drop : float, optional
        Drop out rate, by default 0.0
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_features: int,
        latent_features: int,
        out_features: int,
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
        drop: float = 0.0,
    ):
        super().__init__()
        self.fc1 = nn.Linear(in_features, latent_features)
        self.act = activation_fn
        self.fc2 = nn.Linear(latent_features, out_features)
        self.drop = nn.Dropout(drop)


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        x = self.fc1(x)
        x = self.act(x)
        x = self.drop(x)
        x = self.fc2(x)
        x = self.drop(x)
        return x




[docs]class AFNO2DLayer(nn.Module):
    """AFNO spectral convolution layer

    Parameters
    ----------
    hidden_size : int
        Feature dimensionality
    num_blocks : int, optional
        Number of blocks used in the block diagonal weight matrix, by default 8
    sparsity_threshold : float, optional
        Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01
    hard_thresholding_fraction : float, optional
        Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1
    hidden_size_factor : int, optional
        Factor to increase spectral features by after weight multiplication, by default 1
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        hidden_size: int,
        num_blocks: int = 8,
        sparsity_threshold: float = 0.01,
        hard_thresholding_fraction: float = 1,
        hidden_size_factor: int = 1,
    ):
        super().__init__()
        assert (
            hidden_size % num_blocks == 0
        ), f"hidden_size {hidden_size} should be divisible by num_blocks {num_blocks}"

        self.hidden_size = hidden_size
        self.sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold
        self.num_blocks = num_blocks
        self.block_size = self.hidden_size // self.num_blocks
        self.hard_thresholding_fraction = hard_thresholding_fraction
        self.hidden_size_factor = hidden_size_factor
        self.scale = 0.02

        self.w1 = nn.Parameter(
            self.scale
            * torch.randn(
                2,
                self.num_blocks,
                self.block_size,
                self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
            )
        )
        self.b1 = nn.Parameter(
            self.scale
            * torch.randn(2, self.num_blocks, self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor)
        )
        self.w2 = nn.Parameter(
            self.scale
            * torch.randn(
                2,
                self.num_blocks,
                self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
                self.block_size,
            )
        )
        self.b2 = nn.Parameter(
            self.scale * torch.randn(2, self.num_blocks, self.block_size)
        )


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        bias = x

        dtype = x.dtype
        x = x.float()
        B, H, W, C = x.shape
        # Using ONNX friendly FFT functions
        x = fft.rfft2(x, dim=(1, 2), norm="ortho")
        x_real, x_imag = fft.real(x), fft.imag(x)
        x_real = x_real.reshape(B, H, W // 2 + 1, self.num_blocks, self.block_size)
        x_imag = x_imag.reshape(B, H, W // 2 + 1, self.num_blocks, self.block_size)

        o1_real = torch.zeros(
            [
                B,
                H,
                W // 2 + 1,
                self.num_blocks,
                self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
            ],
            device=x.device,
        )
        o1_imag = torch.zeros(
            [
                B,
                H,
                W // 2 + 1,
                self.num_blocks,
                self.block_size * self.hidden_size_factor,
            ],
            device=x.device,
        )
        o2 = torch.zeros(x_real.shape + (2,), device=x.device)

        total_modes = H // 2 + 1
        kept_modes = int(total_modes * self.hard_thresholding_fraction)

        o1_real[
            :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
        ] = F.relu(
            torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                x_real[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w1[0],
            )
            - torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                x_imag[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w1[1],
            )
            + self.b1[0]
        )

        o1_imag[
            :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
        ] = F.relu(
            torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                x_imag[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w1[0],
            )
            + torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                x_real[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w1[1],
            )
            + self.b1[1]
        )

        o2[
            :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes, ..., 0
        ] = (
            torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                o1_real[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w2[0],
            )
            - torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                o1_imag[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w2[1],
            )
            + self.b2[0]
        )

        o2[
            :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes, ..., 1
        ] = (
            torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                o1_imag[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w2[0],
            )
            + torch.einsum(
                "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo",
                o1_real[
                    :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes, :kept_modes
                ],
                self.w2[1],
            )
            + self.b2[1]
        )

        x = F.softshrink(o2, lambd=self.sparsity_threshold)
        x = fft.view_as_complex(x)
        # TODO(akamenev): replace the following branching with
        # a one-liner, something like x.reshape(..., -1).squeeze(-1),
        # but this currently fails during ONNX export.
        if torch.onnx.is_in_onnx_export():
            x = x.reshape(B, H, W // 2 + 1, C, 2)
        else:
            x = x.reshape(B, H, W // 2 + 1, C)
        # Using ONNX friendly FFT functions
        x = fft.irfft2(x, s=(H, W), dim=(1, 2), norm="ortho")
        x = x.type(dtype)

        return x + bias




[docs]class Block(nn.Module):
    """AFNO block, spectral convolution and MLP

    Parameters
    ----------
    embed_dim : int
        Embedded feature dimensionality
    num_blocks : int, optional
        Number of blocks used in the block diagonal weight matrix, by default 8
    mlp_ratio : float, optional
        Ratio of MLP latent variable size to input feature size, by default 4.0
    drop : float, optional
        Drop out rate in MLP, by default 0.0
    activation_fn: nn.Module, optional
        Activation function used in MLP, by default nn.GELU
    norm_layer : nn.Module, optional
        Normalization function, by default nn.LayerNorm
    double_skip : bool, optional
        Residual, by default True
    sparsity_threshold : float, optional
        Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01
    hard_thresholding_fraction : float, optional
        Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        embed_dim: int,
        num_blocks: int = 8,
        mlp_ratio: float = 4.0,
        drop: float = 0.0,
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
        norm_layer: nn.Module = nn.LayerNorm,
        double_skip: bool = True,
        sparsity_threshold: float = 0.01,
        hard_thresholding_fraction: float = 1.0,
    ):
        super().__init__()
        self.norm1 = norm_layer(embed_dim)
        self.filter = AFNO2DLayer(
            embed_dim, num_blocks, sparsity_threshold, hard_thresholding_fraction
        )
        # self.drop_path = nn.Identity()
        self.norm2 = norm_layer(embed_dim)
        mlp_latent_dim = int(embed_dim * mlp_ratio)
        self.mlp = AFNOMlp(
            in_features=embed_dim,
            latent_features=mlp_latent_dim,
            out_features=embed_dim,
            activation_fn=activation_fn,
            drop=drop,
        )
        self.double_skip = double_skip


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        residual = x
        x = self.norm1(x)
        x = self.filter(x)

        if self.double_skip:
            x = x + residual
            residual = x

        x = self.norm2(x)
        x = self.mlp(x)
        x = x + residual
        return x




[docs]class PatchEmbed(nn.Module):
    """Patch embedding layer

    Converts 2D patch into a 1D vector for input to AFNO

    Parameters
    ----------
    img_size : Tuple[int, int]
        Input image dimensions (height, width)
    in_channels : int
        Number of input channels
    patch_size : Tuple[int, int], optional
        Size of image patches, by default (16, 16)
    embed_dim : int, optional
        Embedded channel size, by default 256
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        img_size: Tuple[int, int],
        in_channels: int,
        patch_size: Tuple[int, int] = (16, 16),
        embed_dim: int = 256,
    ):
        super().__init__()
        num_patches = (img_size[1] // patch_size[1]) * (img_size[0] // patch_size[0])
        self.img_size = img_size
        self.patch_size = patch_size
        self.num_patches = num_patches
        self.proj = nn.Conv2d(
            in_channels, embed_dim, kernel_size=patch_size, stride=patch_size
        )


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        B, C, H, W = x.shape
        assert (
            H == self.img_size[0] and W == self.img_size[1]
        ), f"Input image size ({H}*{W}) doesn't match model ({self.img_size[0]}*{self.img_size[1]})."
        x = self.proj(x).flatten(2).transpose(1, 2)
        return x




[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(ModelMetaData):
    name: str = "AFNO"
    # Optimization
    jit: bool = False  # ONNX Ops Conflict
    cuda_graphs: bool = True
    amp: bool = True
    # Inference
    onnx_cpu: bool = False  # No FFT op on CPU
    onnx_gpu: bool = True
    onnx_runtime: bool = True
    # Physics informed
    var_dim: int = 1
    func_torch: bool = False
    auto_grad: bool = False




[docs]class AFNO(Module):
    """Adaptive Fourier neural operator (AFNO) model.

    Note
    ----
    AFNO is a model that is designed for 2D images only.

    Parameters
    ----------
    img_size : Tuple[int, int]
        Input image dimensions (height, width)
    in_channels : int
        Number of input channels
    out_channels: int
        Number of output channels
    patch_size : Tuple[int, int], optional
        Size of image patches, by default (16, 16)
    embed_dim : int, optional
        Embedded channel size, by default 256
    depth : int, optional
        Number of AFNO layers, by default 4
    mlp_ratio : float, optional
        Ratio of layer MLP latent variable size to input feature size, by default 4.0
    drop_rate : float, optional
        Drop out rate in layer MLPs, by default 0.0
    num_blocks : int, optional
        Number of blocks in the block-diag frequency weight matrices, by default 16
    sparsity_threshold : float, optional
        Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01
    hard_thresholding_fraction : float, optional
        Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1

    Example
    -------
    >>> model = modulus.models.afno.AFNO(
    ...     img_size=(32, 32),
    ...     in_channels=2,
    ...     out_channels=1,
    ...     patch_size=(8, 8),
    ...     embed_dim=16,
    ...     depth=2,
    ...     num_blocks=2,
    ... )
    >>> input = torch.randn(32, 2, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
    >>> output = model(input)
    >>> output.size()
    torch.Size([32, 1, 32, 32])

    Note
    ----
    Reference: Guibas, John, et al. "Adaptive fourier neural operators:
    Efficient token mixers for transformers." arXiv preprint arXiv:2111.13587 (2021).
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        img_size: Tuple[int, int],
        in_channels: int,
        out_channels: int,
        patch_size: Tuple[int, int] = (16, 16),
        embed_dim: int = 256,
        depth: int = 4,
        mlp_ratio: float = 4.0,
        drop_rate: float = 0.0,
        num_blocks: int = 16,
        sparsity_threshold: float = 0.01,
        hard_thresholding_fraction: float = 1.0,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
        assert (
            img_size[0] % patch_size[0] == 0 and img_size[1] % patch_size[1] == 0
        ), f"img_size {img_size} should be divisible by patch_size {patch_size}"

        self.in_chans = in_channels
        self.out_chans = out_channels
        self.img_size = img_size
        self.patch_size = patch_size
        self.num_features = self.embed_dim = embed_dim
        self.num_blocks = num_blocks
        norm_layer = partial(nn.LayerNorm, eps=1e-6)

        self.patch_embed = PatchEmbed(
            img_size=img_size,
            in_channels=self.in_chans,
            patch_size=self.patch_size,
            embed_dim=embed_dim,
        )
        num_patches = self.patch_embed.num_patches

        self.pos_embed = nn.Parameter(torch.zeros(1, num_patches, embed_dim))
        self.pos_drop = nn.Dropout(p=drop_rate)

        self.h = img_size[0] // self.patch_size[0]
        self.w = img_size[1] // self.patch_size[1]

        self.blocks = nn.ModuleList(
            [
                Block(
                    embed_dim=embed_dim,
                    num_blocks=self.num_blocks,
                    mlp_ratio=mlp_ratio,
                    drop=drop_rate,
                    norm_layer=norm_layer,
                    sparsity_threshold=sparsity_threshold,
                    hard_thresholding_fraction=hard_thresholding_fraction,
                )
                for i in range(depth)
            ]
        )

        self.head = nn.Linear(
            embed_dim,
            self.out_chans * self.patch_size[0] * self.patch_size[1],
            bias=False,
        )

        torch.nn.init.trunc_normal_(self.pos_embed, std=0.02)
        self.apply(self._init_weights)

    def _init_weights(self, m):
        """Init model weights"""
        if isinstance(m, nn.Linear):
            torch.nn.init.trunc_normal_(m.weight, std=0.02)
            if isinstance(m, nn.Linear) and m.bias is not None:
                nn.init.constant_(m.bias, 0)
        elif isinstance(m, nn.LayerNorm):
            nn.init.constant_(m.bias, 0)
            nn.init.constant_(m.weight, 1.0)

    # What is this for
    # @torch.jit.ignore
    # def no_weight_decay(self):
    #     return {"pos_embed", "cls_token"}


[docs]    def forward_features(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        """Forward pass of core AFNO"""
        B = x.shape[0]
        x = self.patch_embed(x)
        x = x + self.pos_embed
        x = self.pos_drop(x)

        x = x.reshape(B, self.h, self.w, self.embed_dim)
        for blk in self.blocks:
            x = blk(x)

        return x



[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        x = self.forward_features(x)
        x = self.head(x)

        # Correct tensor shape back into [B, C, H, W]
        # [b h w (p1 p2 c_out)]
        out = x.view(list(x.shape[:-1]) + [self.patch_size[0], self.patch_size[1], -1])
        # [b h w p1 p2 c_out]
        out = torch.permute(out, (0, 5, 1, 3, 2, 4))
        # [b c_out, h, p1, w, p2]
        out = out.reshape(list(out.shape[:2]) + [self.img_size[0], self.img_size[1]])
        # [b c_out, (h*p1), (w*p2)]
        return out
