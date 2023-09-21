deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/models/pix2pix/pix2pix.html

NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.2.1
Source code for modulus.models.pix2pix.pix2pix

Pix2Pix model. This code was modified from, https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD

The following license is provided from their source,

Copyright (C) 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. Ting-Chun Wang, Ming-Yu Liu, Jun-Yan Zhu.
BSD License. All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
  list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
  this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation
  and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE, INCLUDING ALL
IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL
DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS,
WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.


--------------------------- LICENSE FOR pytorch-CycleGAN-and-pix2pix ----------------
Copyright (c) 2017, Jun-Yan Zhu and Taesung Park
All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
  list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
  this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation
  and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS"
AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE
IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE
FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL
DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR
SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER
CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY,
OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE
OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
"""

import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from typing import Union, List
from dataclasses import dataclass

import modulus
from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..module import Module

Tensor = torch.Tensor



[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(ModelMetaData):
    name: str = "Pix2Pix"
    # Optimization
    jit: bool = True
    cuda_graphs: bool = True
    amp_cpu: bool = False  # Reflect padding not supported in bfloat16
    amp_gpu: bool = True
    # Inference
    onnx: bool = True
    # Physics informed
    var_dim: int = 1
    func_torch: bool = True
    auto_grad: bool = True




[docs]class Pix2Pix(Module):
    """Convolutional encoder-decoder based on pix2pix generator models.

    Note
    ----
    The pix2pix architecture supports options for 1D, 2D and 3D fields which can
    be constroled using the `dimension` parameter.

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int
        Number of input channels
    out_channels: Union[int, Any], optional
        Number of outout channels
    dimension : int
        Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
    conv_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent channel size after first convolution, by default 64
    n_downsampling : int, optional
        Number of downsampling blocks, by default 3
    n_upsampling : int, optional
        Number of upsampling blocks, by default 3
    n_blocks : int, optional
        Number of residual blocks in middle of model, by default 3
    activation_fn : Activation, optional
        Activation function, by default ReLU
    batch_norm : bool, optional
        Batch normalization, by default False
    padding_type : str, optional
        Padding type ('reflect', 'replicate' or 'zero'), by default "reflect"

    Example
    -------
    >>> #2D convolutional encoder decoder
    >>> model = modulus.models.pix2pix.Pix2Pix(
    ... in_channels=1,
    ... out_channels=2,
    ... dimension=2,
    ... conv_layer_size=4)
    >>> input = torch.randn(4, 1, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
    >>> output = model(input)
    >>> output.size()
    torch.Size([4, 2, 32, 32])

    Note
    ----
    Reference:  Isola, Phillip, et al. “Image-To-Image translation with conditional
    adversarial networks” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2017.
    https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.07004

    Reference: Wang, Ting-Chun, et al. “High-Resolution image synthesis and semantic
    manipulation with conditional GANs” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern
    Recognition, 2018. https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.11585

    Note
    ----
    Based on the implementation: https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int,
        out_channels: int,
        dimension: int,
        conv_layer_size: int = 64,
        n_downsampling: int = 3,
        n_upsampling: int = 3,
        n_blocks: int = 3,
        activation_fn: Union[nn.Module, List[nn.Module]] = nn.ReLU(),
        batch_norm: bool = False,
        padding_type: str = "reflect",
    ):
        assert (
            n_blocks >= 0 and n_downsampling >= 0 and n_upsampling >= 0
        ), "Invalid arch params"
        assert padding_type in ["reflect", "zero", "replicate"], "Invalid padding type"
        super().__init__(meta=MetaData())

        activation = activation_fn
        # set padding and convolutions
        if dimension == 1:
            padding = nn.ReflectionPad1d(3)
            conv = nn.Conv1d
            trans_conv = nn.ConvTranspose1d
            norm = nn.BatchNorm1d
        elif dimension == 2:
            padding = nn.ReflectionPad2d(3)
            conv = nn.Conv2d
            trans_conv = nn.ConvTranspose2d
            norm = nn.BatchNorm2d
        elif dimension == 3:
            padding = nn.ReflectionPad3d(3)
            conv = nn.Conv3d
            trans_conv = nn.ConvTranspose3d
            norm = nn.BatchNorm3d
        else:
            raise NotImplementedError(
                f"Pix2Pix only supported dimensions 1, 2, 3. Got {dimension}"
            )

        model = [
            padding,
            conv(in_channels, conv_layer_size, kernel_size=7, padding=0),
        ]
        if batch_norm:
            model.append(norm(conv_layer_size))
        model.append(activation)

        ### downsample
        for i in range(n_downsampling):
            mult = 2**i
            model.append(
                conv(
                    conv_layer_size * mult,
                    conv_layer_size * mult * 2,
                    kernel_size=3,
                    stride=2,
                    padding=1,
                )
            )
            if batch_norm:
                model.append(norm(conv_layer_size * mult * 2))
            model.append(activation)

        ### resnet blocks
        mult = 2**n_downsampling
        for i in range(n_blocks):
            model += [
                ResnetBlock(
                    dimension,
                    conv_layer_size * mult,
                    padding_type=padding_type,
                    activation=activation,
                    use_batch_norm=batch_norm,
                )
            ]

        ### upsample
        for i in range(n_downsampling):
            mult = 2 ** (n_downsampling - i)
            model.append(
                trans_conv(
                    int(conv_layer_size * mult),
                    int(conv_layer_size * mult / 2),
                    kernel_size=3,
                    stride=2,
                    padding=1,
                    output_padding=1,
                )
            )
            if batch_norm:
                model.append(norm(int(conv_layer_size * mult / 2)))
            model.append(activation)

        # super-resolution layers
        for i in range(max([0, n_upsampling - n_downsampling])):
            model.append(
                trans_conv(
                    int(conv_layer_size),
                    int(conv_layer_size),
                    kernel_size=3,
                    stride=2,
                    padding=1,
                    output_padding=1,
                )
            )
            if batch_norm:
                model.append(norm(conv_layer_size))
            model.append(activation)

        model += [
            padding,
            conv(conv_layer_size, out_channels, kernel_size=7, padding=0),
        ]
        self.model = nn.Sequential(*model)


[docs]    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        y = self.model(input)
        return y




[docs]class ResnetBlock(nn.Module):
    """A simple ResNet block

    Parameters
    ----------
    dimension : int
        Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
    channels : int
        Number of feature channels
    padding_type : str, optional
        Padding type ('reflect', 'replicate' or 'zero'), by default "reflect"
    activation : nn.Module, optional
        Activation function, by default nn.ReLU()
    use_batch_norm : bool, optional
        Batch normalization, by default False
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        dimension: int,
        channels: int,
        padding_type: str = "reflect",
        activation: nn.Module = nn.ReLU(),
        use_batch_norm: bool = False,
        use_dropout: bool = False,
    ):
        super().__init__()
        assert padding_type in [
            "reflect",
            "zero",
            "replicate",
        ], f"Invalid padding type {padding_type}"

        if dimension == 1:
            conv = nn.Conv1d
            if padding_type == "reflect":
                padding = nn.ReflectionPad1d(1)
            elif padding_type == "replicate":
                padding = nn.ReplicationPad1d(1)
            else:
                padding = None
            norm = nn.BatchNorm1d
        elif dimension == 2:
            conv = nn.Conv2d
            if padding_type == "reflect":
                padding = nn.ReflectionPad2d(1)
            elif padding_type == "replicate":
                padding = nn.ReplicationPad2d(1)
            else:
                padding = None
            norm = nn.BatchNorm2d
        elif dimension == 3:
            conv = nn.Conv3d
            if padding_type == "reflect":
                padding = nn.ReflectionPad3d(1)
            elif padding_type == "replicate":
                padding = nn.ReplicationPad3d(1)
            else:
                padding = None
            norm = nn.BatchNorm3d
        else:
            raise NotImplementedError(
                f"Pix2Pix ResnetBlock only supported dimensions 1, 2, 3. Got {dimension}"
            )

        conv_block = []
        if padding_type != "zero":
            conv_block += [padding]
            p = 0
        else:
            p = 1  # Use built in conv padding

        conv_block.append(conv(channels, channels, kernel_size=3, padding=p))
        if use_batch_norm:
            conv_block.append(norm(channels))
        conv_block.append(activation)

        if padding_type != "zero":
            conv_block += [padding]
        conv_block += [
            conv(channels, channels, kernel_size=3, padding=p),
        ]
        if use_batch_norm:
            conv_block.append(norm(channels))

        self.conv_block = nn.Sequential(*conv_block)


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        out = x + self.conv_block(x)
        return out
