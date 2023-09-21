deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/factorizations.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
import tensorly as tl
tl.set_backend("pytorch")
from functools import partial
from modulus.models.sfno.contractions import (
_contract_diagonal,
_contract_dhconv,
_contract_sep_diagonal,
_contract_sep_dhconv,
_contract_diagonal_real,
_contract_dhconv_real,
_contract_sep_diagonal_real,
_contract_sep_dhconv_real,
)
from tltorch.factorized_tensors.core import FactorizedTensor
einsum_symbols = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ"
def _contract_dense(
x, weight, separable=False, operator_type="diagonal"
): # pragma: no cover
order = tl.ndim(x)
# batch-size, in_channels, x, y...
x_syms = list(einsum_symbols[:order])
# in_channels, out_channels, x, y...
weight_syms = list(x_syms[1:]) # no batch-size
# batch-size, out_channels, x, y...
if separable:
out_syms = [x_syms[0]] + list(weight_syms)
else:
weight_syms.insert(1, einsum_symbols[order]) # outputs
out_syms = list(weight_syms)
out_syms[0] = x_syms[0]
if operator_type == "diagonal":
pass
elif operator_type == "block-diagonal":
weight_syms.insert(-1, einsum_symbols[order + 1])
out_syms[-1] = weight_syms[-2]
elif operator_type == "dhconv":
weight_syms.pop()
else:
raise ValueError(f"Unkonw operator type {operator_type}")
eq = "".join(x_syms) + "," + "".join(weight_syms) + "->" + "".join(out_syms)
if not torch.is_tensor(weight):
weight = weight.to_tensor()
return tl.einsum(eq, x, weight)
def _contract_cp(
x, cp_weight, separable=False, operator_type="diagonal"
): # pragma: no cover
order = tl.ndim(x)
x_syms = str(einsum_symbols[:order])
rank_sym = einsum_symbols[order]
out_sym = einsum_symbols[order + 1]
out_syms = list(x_syms)
if separable:
factor_syms = [einsum_symbols[1] + rank_sym] # in only
else:
out_syms[1] = out_sym
factor_syms = [einsum_symbols[1] + rank_sym, out_sym + rank_sym] # in, out
factor_syms += [xs + rank_sym for xs in x_syms[2:]] # x, y, ...
if operator_type == "diagonal":
pass
elif operator_type == "block-diagonal":
out_syms[-1] = einsum_symbols[order + 2]
factor_syms += [out_syms[-1] + rank_sym]
elif operator_type == "dhconv":
factor_syms.pop()
else:
raise ValueError(f"Unkonw operator type {operator_type}")
eq = (
x_syms + "," + rank_sym + "," + ",".join(factor_syms) + "->" + "".join(out_syms)
)
return tl.einsum(eq, x, cp_weight.weights, *cp_weight.factors)
def _contract_tucker(
x, tucker_weight, separable=False, operator_type="diagonal"
): # pragma: no cover
order = tl.ndim(x)
x_syms = str(einsum_symbols[:order])
out_sym = einsum_symbols[order]
out_syms = list(x_syms)
if separable:
core_syms = einsum_symbols[order + 1 : 2 * order]
# factor_syms = [einsum_symbols[1]+core_syms[0]] #in only
factor_syms = [xs + rs for (xs, rs) in zip(x_syms[1:], core_syms)] # x, y, ...
else:
core_syms = einsum_symbols[order + 1 : 2 * order + 1]
out_syms[1] = out_sym
factor_syms = [
einsum_symbols[1] + core_syms[0],
out_sym + core_syms[1],
] # out, in
factor_syms += [
xs + rs for (xs, rs) in zip(x_syms[2:], core_syms[2:])
] # x, y, ...
if operator_type == "diagonal":
pass
elif operator_type == "block-diagonal":
raise NotImplementedError(
f"Operator type {operator_type} not implemented for Tucker"
)
else:
raise ValueError(f"Unkonw operator type {operator_type}")
eq = (
x_syms
+ ","
+ core_syms
+ ","
+ ",".join(factor_syms)
+ "->"
+ "".join(out_syms)
)
return tl.einsum(eq, x, tucker_weight.core, *tucker_weight.factors)
def _contract_tt(
x, tt_weight, separable=False, operator_type="diagonal"
): # pragma: no cover
order = tl.ndim(x)
x_syms = list(einsum_symbols[:order])
weight_syms = list(x_syms[1:]) # no batch-size
if not separable:
weight_syms.insert(1, einsum_symbols[order]) # outputs
out_syms = list(weight_syms)
out_syms[0] = x_syms[0]
else:
out_syms = list(x_syms)
if operator_type == "diagonal":
pass
elif operator_type == "block-diagonal":
weight_syms.insert(-1, einsum_symbols[order + 1])
out_syms[-1] = weight_syms[-2]
elif operator_type == "dhconv":
weight_syms.pop()
else:
raise ValueError(f"Unkonw operator type {operator_type}")
rank_syms = list(einsum_symbols[order + 2 :])
tt_syms = []
for i, s in enumerate(weight_syms):
tt_syms.append([rank_syms[i], s, rank_syms[i + 1]])
eq = (
"".join(x_syms)
+ ","
+ ",".join("".join(f) for f in tt_syms)
+ "->"
+ "".join(out_syms)
)
return tl.einsum(eq, x, *tt_weight.factors)
# jitted PyTorch contractions:
def _contract_dense_pytorch(
x, weight, separable=False, operator_type="diagonal", complex=True
): # pragma: no cover
# to cheat the fused optimizers convert to real here
x = torch.view_as_real(x)
if separable:
if operator_type == "diagonal":
if complex:
x = _contract_sep_diagonal(x, weight)
else:
x = _contract_sep_diagonal_real(x, weight)
elif operator_type == "dhconv":
if complex:
x = _contract_sep_dhconv(x, weight)
else:
x = _contract_sep_dhconv_real(x, weight)
else:
raise ValueError(f"Unkonw operator type {operator_type}")
else:
if operator_type == "diagonal":
if complex:
x = _contract_diagonal(x, weight)
else:
x = _contract_diagonal_real(x, weight)
elif operator_type == "dhconv":
if complex:
x = _contract_dhconv(x, weight)
else:
x = _contract_dhconv_real(x, weight)
else:
raise ValueError(f"Unkonw operator type {operator_type}")
# to cheat the fused optimizers convert to real here
x = torch.view_as_complex(x)
return x
[docs]def get_contract_fun(
weight,
implementation="reconstructed",
separable=False,
operator_type="diagonal",
complex=True,
): # pragma: no cover
"""Generic ND implementation of Fourier Spectral Conv contraction
Parameters
----------
weight : tensorly-torch's FactorizedTensor
implementation : {'reconstructed', 'factorized'}, default is 'reconstructed'
whether to reconstruct the weight and do a forward pass (reconstructed)
or contract directly the factors of the factorized weight with the input
(factorized)
Returns
-------
function : (x, weight) -> x * weight in Fourier space
"""
if implementation == "reconstructed":
return _contract_dense
elif implementation == "factorized":
if torch.is_tensor(weight):
handle = partial(
_contract_dense_pytorch,
separable=separable,
complex=complex,
operator_type=operator_type,
)
return handle
elif isinstance(weight, FactorizedTensor):
if weight.name.lower() == "complexdense" or weight.name.lower() == "dense":
return _contract_dense
elif weight.name.lower() == "complextucker":
return _contract_tucker
elif weight.name.lower() == "complextt":
return _contract_tt
elif weight.name.lower() == "complexcp":
return _contract_cp
else:
raise ValueError(f"Got unexpected factorized weight type {weight.name}")
else:
raise ValueError(
f"Got unexpected weight type of class {weight.__class__.__name__}"
)
else:
raise ValueError(
f'Got {implementation}, expected "reconstructed" or "factorized"'
)