deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/sfnonet.html

from functools import partial
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch.utils.checkpoint import checkpoint
from torch.cuda import amp
from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import Any, Tuple
from modulus.models.sfno.factorizations import get_contract_fun, _contract_dense
# helpers
from modulus.models.sfno.layers import (
trunc_normal_,
DropPath,
MLP,
EncoderDecoder,
)
# import global convolution and non-linear spectral layers
from modulus.models.sfno.layers import (
SpectralConv2d,
SpectralAttention2d,
SpectralAttentionS2,
)
from modulus.models.sfno.s2convolutions import SpectralConvS2
# get spectral transforms from torch_harmonics
import torch_harmonics as th
import torch_harmonics.distributed as thd
# wrap fft, to unify interface to spectral transforms
from modulus.models.sfno.layers import RealFFT2, InverseRealFFT2
from modulus.utils.sfno.distributed.layers import (
DistributedRealFFT2,
DistributedInverseRealFFT2,
DistributedMLP,
DistributedEncoderDecoder,
)
# more distributed stuff
from modulus.utils.sfno.distributed import comm
# layer normalization
from apex.normalization import FusedLayerNorm
from modulus.utils.sfno.distributed.layer_norm import DistributedInstanceNorm2d
from modulus.models.module import Module
from modulus.models.meta import ModelMetaData
[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(ModelMetaData):
name: str = "SFNO"
# Optimization
jit: bool = False
cuda_graphs: bool = True
amp_cpu: bool = True
amp_gpu: bool = True
torch_fx: bool = False
# Inference
onnx: bool = False
# Physics informed
func_torch: bool = False
auto_grad: bool = False
[docs]class SpectralFilterLayer(nn.Module):
"""Spectral filter layer"""
def __init__(
self,
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
filter_type="linear",
operator_type="diagonal",
sparsity_threshold=0.0,
use_complex_kernels=True,
hidden_size_factor=1,
rank=1.0,
factorization=None,
separable=False,
complex_network=True,
complex_activation="real",
spectral_layers=1,
drop_rate=0.0,
): # pragma: no cover
super(SpectralFilterLayer, self).__init__()
if filter_type == "non-linear" and (
isinstance(forward_transform, th.RealSHT)
or isinstance(forward_transform, thd.DistributedRealSHT)
):
self.filter = SpectralAttentionS2(
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
sparsity_threshold=sparsity_threshold,
hidden_size_factor=hidden_size_factor,
complex_activation=complex_activation,
spectral_layers=spectral_layers,
drop_rate=drop_rate,
bias=False,
)
elif filter_type == "non-linear" and (
isinstance(forward_transform, RealFFT2)
or isinstance(forward_transform, DistributedRealFFT2)
):
self.filter = SpectralAttention2d(
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
sparsity_threshold=sparsity_threshold,
hidden_size_factor=hidden_size_factor,
complex_activation=complex_activation,
spectral_layers=spectral_layers,
drop_rate=drop_rate,
bias=False,
)
# spectral transform is passed to the module
elif filter_type == "linear":
self.filter = SpectralConvS2(
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
embed_dim,
operator_type=operator_type,
rank=rank,
factorization=factorization,
separable=separable,
bias=False,
use_tensorly=False if factorization is None else True,
)
else:
raise (NotImplementedError)
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
return self.filter(x)
[docs]class FourierNeuralOperatorBlock(nn.Module):
"""Fourier Neural Operator Block"""
def __init__(
self,
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
filter_type="linear",
operator_type="diagonal",
mlp_ratio=2.0,
drop_rate=0.0,
drop_path=0.0,
act_layer=nn.GELU,
norm_layer=(nn.LayerNorm, nn.LayerNorm),
sparsity_threshold=0.0,
use_complex_kernels=True,
rank=1.0,
factorization=None,
separable=False,
inner_skip="linear",
outer_skip=None, # None, nn.linear or nn.Identity
use_mlp=False,
comm_feature_inp_name=None,
comm_feature_hidden_name=None,
complex_network=True,
complex_activation="real",
spectral_layers=1,
checkpointing=0,
): # pragma: no cover
super(FourierNeuralOperatorBlock, self).__init__()
if (comm.get_size("h") > 1) or (comm.get_size("w") > 1):
self.input_shape_loc = (
forward_transform.nlat_local,
forward_transform.nlon_local,
)
self.output_shape_loc = (
inverse_transform.nlat_local,
inverse_transform.nlon_local,
)
else:
self.input_shape_loc = (forward_transform.nlat, forward_transform.nlon)
self.output_shape_loc = (inverse_transform.nlat, inverse_transform.nlon)
# norm layer
self.norm0 = norm_layer[0]()
# convolution layer
self.filter = SpectralFilterLayer(
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
filter_type,
operator_type,
sparsity_threshold,
use_complex_kernels=use_complex_kernels,
hidden_size_factor=mlp_ratio,
rank=rank,
factorization=factorization,
separable=separable,
complex_network=complex_network,
complex_activation=complex_activation,
spectral_layers=spectral_layers,
drop_rate=drop_rate,
)
if inner_skip == "linear":
self.inner_skip = nn.Conv2d(embed_dim, embed_dim, 1, 1)
elif inner_skip == "identity":
self.inner_skip = nn.Identity()
if filter_type == "linear" or filter_type == "real linear":
self.act_layer = act_layer()
# dropout
self.drop_path = DropPath(drop_path) if drop_path > 0.0 else nn.Identity()
# norm layer
self.norm1 = norm_layer[1]()
if use_mlp == True:
MLPH = DistributedMLP if (comm.get_size("matmul") > 1) else MLP
mlp_hidden_dim = int(embed_dim * mlp_ratio)
self.mlp = MLPH(
in_features=embed_dim,
hidden_features=mlp_hidden_dim,
act_layer=act_layer,
drop_rate=drop_rate,
comm_inp_name=comm_feature_inp_name,
comm_hidden_name=comm_feature_hidden_name,
checkpointing=checkpointing,
)
if outer_skip == "linear":
self.outer_skip = nn.Conv2d(embed_dim, embed_dim, 1, 1)
elif outer_skip == "identity":
self.outer_skip = nn.Identity()
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
x_norm = torch.zeros_like(x)
x_norm[..., : self.input_shape_loc[0], : self.input_shape_loc[1]] = self.norm0(
x[..., : self.input_shape_loc[0], : self.input_shape_loc[1]]
)
x, residual = self.filter(x_norm)
if hasattr(self, "inner_skip"):
x = x + self.inner_skip(residual)
if hasattr(self, "act_layer"):
x = self.act_layer(x)
x_norm = torch.zeros_like(x)
x_norm[
..., : self.output_shape_loc[0], : self.output_shape_loc[1]
] = self.norm1(x[..., : self.output_shape_loc[0], : self.output_shape_loc[1]])
x = x_norm
if hasattr(self, "mlp"):
x = self.mlp(x)
x = self.drop_path(x)
if hasattr(self, "outer_skip"):
x = x + self.outer_skip(residual)
return x
[docs]class SphericalFourierNeuralOperatorNet(Module):
"""
Spherical Fourier Neural Operator Network
Parameters
----------
params : dict
Dictionary of parameters
spectral_transform : str, optional
Type of spectral transformation to use, by default "sht"
grid : str, optional
Type of grid to use, by default "legendre-gauss"
filter_type : str, optional
Type of filter to use ('linear', 'non-linear'), by default "non-linear"
operator_type : str, optional
Type of operator to use ('diaginal', 'dhconv'), by default "diagonal"
inp_shape : tuple, optional
Shape of the input channels, by default (721, 1440)
scale_factor : int, optional
Scale factor to use, by default 16
in_chans : int, optional
Number of input channels, by default 2
out_chans : int, optional
Number of output channels, by default 2
embed_dim : int, optional
Dimension of the embeddings, by default 256
num_layers : int, optional
Number of layers in the network, by default 12
repeat_layers : int, optional
Number of times to repeat the layers, by default 1
use_mlp : int, optional
Whether to use MLP, by default True
mlp_ratio : int, optional
Ratio of MLP to use, by default 2.0
activation_function : str, optional
Activation function to use, by default "gelu"
encoder_layers : int, optional
Number of layers in the encoder, by default 1
pos_embed : str, optional
Type of positional embedding to use, by default "direct"
drop_rate : float, optional
Dropout rate, by default 0.0
drop_path_rate : float, optional
Dropout path rate, by default 0.0
sparsity_threshold : float, optional
Threshold for sparsity, by default 0.0
normalization_layer : str, optional
Type of normalization layer to use ("layer_norm", "instance_norm", "none"), by default "instance_norm"
max_modes : Any, optional
Maximum modes to use, by default None
hard_thresholding_fraction : float, optional
Fraction of hard thresholding to apply, by default 1.0
use_complex_kernels : bool, optional
Whether to use complex kernels, by default True
big_skip : bool, optional
Whether to use big skip connections, by default True
rank : float, optional
Rank of the approximation, by default 1.0
factorization : Any, optional
Type of factorization to use, by default None
separable : bool, optional
Whether to use separable convolutions, by default False
complex_network : bool, optional
Whether to use a complex network architecture, by default True
complex_activation : str, optional
Type of complex activation function to use, by default "real"
spectral_layers : int, optional
Number of spectral layers, by default 3
output_transform : bool, optional
Whether to use an output transform, by default False
checkpointing : int, optional
Number of checkpointing segments, by default 0
Example:
--------
>>> from modulus.models.sfno.sfnonet import SphericalFourierNeuralOperatorNet as SFNO
>>> model = SFNO(
... params={},
... inp_shape=(8, 16),
... scale_factor=4,
... in_chans=2,
... out_chans=2,
... embed_dim=16,
... num_layers=2,
... encoder_layers=1,
... spectral_layers=2,
... use_mlp=True,)
>>> model(torch.randn(1, 2, 8, 16)).shape
torch.Size([1, 2, 8, 16])
"""
def __init__(
self,
params: dict,
spectral_transform: str = "sht",
grid="legendre-gauss",
filter_type: str = "non-linear",
operator_type: str = "diagonal",
inp_shape: Tuple[int] = (721, 1440),
scale_factor: int = 16,
in_chans: int = 2,
out_chans: int = 2,
embed_dim: int = 256,
num_layers: int = 12,
repeat_layers=1,
use_mlp: int = True,
mlp_ratio: int = 2.0,
activation_function: str = "gelu",
encoder_layers: int = 1,
pos_embed: str = "direct",
drop_rate: float = 0.0,
drop_path_rate: float = 0.0,
sparsity_threshold: float = 0.0,
normalization_layer: str = "instance_norm",
max_modes: Any = None,
hard_thresholding_fraction: float = 1.0,
use_complex_kernels: bool = True,
big_skip: bool = True,
rank: float = 1.0,
factorization: Any = None,
separable: bool = False,
complex_network: bool = True,
complex_activation: str = "real",
spectral_layers: int = 3,
output_transform: bool = False,
checkpointing: int = 0,
): # pragma: no cover
super(SphericalFourierNeuralOperatorNet, self).__init__(meta=MetaData())
self.params = params
self.spectral_transform = (
params.spectral_transform
if hasattr(params, "spectral_transform")
else spectral_transform
)
self.grid = params.grid if hasattr(params, "grid") else grid
self.filter_type = (
params.filter_type if hasattr(params, "filter_type") else filter_type
)
self.operator_type = (
params.operator_type if hasattr(params, "operator_type") else operator_type
)
self.inp_shape = (
(params.img_shape_x, params.img_shape_y)
if hasattr(params, "img_shape_x") and hasattr(params, "img_shape_y")
else inp_shape
)
self.out_shape = (
(params.out_shape_x, params.out_shape_y)
if hasattr(params, "out_shape_x") and hasattr(params, "out_shape_y")
else self.inp_shape
)
self.scale_factor = (
params.scale_factor if hasattr(params, "scale_factor") else scale_factor
)
self.in_chans = (
params.N_in_channels if hasattr(params, "N_in_channels") else in_chans
)
self.out_chans = (
params.N_out_channels if hasattr(params, "N_out_channels") else out_chans
)
self.embed_dim = self.num_features = (
params.embed_dim if hasattr(params, "embed_dim") else embed_dim
)
self.num_layers = (
params.num_layers if hasattr(params, "num_layers") else num_layers
)
self.repeat_layers = (
params.repeat_layers if hasattr(params, "repeat_layers") else repeat_layers
)
self.max_modes = (
(params.lmax, params.mmax)
if hasattr(params, "lmax") and hasattr(params, "mmax")
else max_modes
)
self.hard_thresholding_fraction = (
params.hard_thresholding_fraction
if hasattr(params, "hard_thresholding_fraction")
else hard_thresholding_fraction
)
self.normalization_layer = (
params.normalization_layer
if hasattr(params, "normalization_layer")
else normalization_layer
)
self.use_mlp = params.use_mlp if hasattr(params, "use_mlp") else use_mlp
self.mlp_ratio = params.mlp_ratio if hasattr(params, "mlp_ratio") else mlp_ratio
self.activation_function = (
params.activation_function
if hasattr(params, "activation_function")
else activation_function
)
self.encoder_layers = (
params.encoder_layers
if hasattr(params, "encoder_layers")
else encoder_layers
)
self.pos_embed = params.pos_embed if hasattr(params, "pos_embed") else pos_embed
self.big_skip = params.big_skip if hasattr(params, "big_skip") else big_skip
self.rank = params.rank if hasattr(params, "rank") else rank
self.factorization = (
params.factorization if hasattr(params, "factorization") else factorization
)
self.separable = params.separable if hasattr(params, "separable") else separable
self.complex_network = (
params.complex_network
if hasattr(params, "complex_network")
else complex_network
)
self.complex_activation = (
params.complex_activation
if hasattr(params, "complex_activation")
else complex_activation
)
self.spectral_layers = (
params.spectral_layers
if hasattr(params, "spectral_layers")
else spectral_layers
)
self.output_transform = (
params.output_transform
if hasattr(params, "output_transform")
else output_transform
)
self.checkpointing = (
params.checkpointing if hasattr(params, "checkpointing") else checkpointing
)
# compute the downscaled image size
self.h = int(self.inp_shape[0] // self.scale_factor)
self.w = int(self.inp_shape[1] // self.scale_factor)
# Compute the maximum frequencies in h and in w
if self.max_modes is not None:
modes_lat, modes_lon = self.max_modes
else:
modes_lat = int(self.h * self.hard_thresholding_fraction)
modes_lon = int((self.w // 2 + 1) * self.hard_thresholding_fraction)
# prepare the spectral transforms
if self.spectral_transform == "sht":
sht_handle = th.RealSHT
isht_handle = th.InverseRealSHT
# parallelism
if (comm.get_size("h") > 1) or (comm.get_size("w") > 1):
polar_group = None if (comm.get_size("h") == 1) else comm.get_group("h")
azimuth_group = (
None if (comm.get_size("w") == 1) else comm.get_group("w")
)
thd.init(polar_group, azimuth_group)
sht_handle = thd.DistributedRealSHT
isht_handle = thd.DistributedInverseRealSHT
# set up
self.trans_down = sht_handle(
*self.inp_shape, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon, grid="equiangular"
).float()
self.itrans_up = isht_handle(
*self.out_shape, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon, grid="equiangular"
).float()
self.trans = sht_handle(
self.h, self.w, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon, grid=self.grid
).float()
self.itrans = isht_handle(
self.h, self.w, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon, grid=self.grid
).float()
elif self.spectral_transform == "fft":
fft_handle = th.RealFFT2
ifft_handle = th.InverseRealFFT2
# determine the global padding
inp_dist_h = (
(self.inp_shape[0] + comm.get_size("h")) - 1
) // comm.get_size("h")
inp_dist_w = (
(self.inp_shape[1] + comm.get_size("w")) - 1
) // comm.get_size("w")
self.inp_padding = (
inp_dist_h * comm.get_size("h") - self.inp_shape[0],
inp_dist_w * comm.get_size("w") - self.inp_shape[1],
)
out_dist_h = (
(self.out_shape[0] + comm.get_size("h")) - 1
) // comm.get_size("h")
out_dist_w = (
(self.out_shape[1] + comm.get_size("w")) - 1
) // comm.get_size("w")
self.out_padding = (
out_dist_h * comm.get_size("h") - self.out_shape[0],
out_dist_w * comm.get_size("w") - self.out_shape[1],
)
# effective image size:
self.inp_shape_eff = [
self.inp_shape[0] + self.inp_padding[0],
self.inp_shape[1] + self.inp_padding[1],
]
self.inp_shape_loc = [
self.inp_shape_eff[0] // comm.get_size("h"),
self.inp_shape_eff[1] // comm.get_size("w"),
]
self.out_shape_eff = [
self.out_shape[0] + self.out_padding[0],
self.out_shape[1] + self.out_padding[1],
]
self.out_shape_loc = [
self.out_shape_eff[0] // comm.get_size("h"),
self.out_shape_eff[1] // comm.get_size("w"),
]
if (comm.get_size("h") > 1) or (comm.get_size("w") > 1):
fft_handle = DistributedRealFFT2
ifft_handle = DistributedInverseRealFFT2
self.trans_down = fft_handle(
*self.inp_shape_eff, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon
).float()
self.itrans_up = ifft_handle(
*self.out_shape_eff, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon
).float()
self.trans = fft_handle(
self.h, self.w, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon
).float()
self.itrans = ifft_handle(
self.h, self.w, lmax=modes_lat, mmax=modes_lon
).float()
else:
raise (ValueError("Unknown spectral transform"))
# use the SHT/FFT to compute the local, downscaled grid dimensions
if (comm.get_size("h") > 1) or (comm.get_size("w") > 1):
self.inp_shape_loc = (
self.trans_down.nlat_local,
self.trans_down.nlon_local,
)
self.inp_shape_eff = [
self.trans_down.nlat_local + self.trans_down.nlatpad_local,
self.trans_down.nlon_local + self.trans_down.nlonpad_local,
]
self.h_loc = self.itrans.nlat_local
self.w_loc = self.itrans.nlon_local
else:
self.inp_shape_loc = (self.trans_down.nlat, self.trans_down.nlon)
self.inp_shape_eff = [self.trans_down.nlat, self.trans_down.nlon]
self.h_loc = self.itrans.nlat
self.w_loc = self.itrans.nlon
# determine activation function
if self.activation_function == "relu":
self.activation_function = nn.ReLU
elif self.activation_function == "gelu":
self.activation_function = nn.GELU
elif self.activation_function == "silu":
self.activation_function = nn.SiLU
else:
raise ValueError(f"Unknown activation function {self.activation_function}")
# encoder
if comm.get_size("matmul") > 1:
self.encoder = DistributedEncoderDecoder(
num_layers=self.encoder_layers,
input_dim=self.in_chans,
output_dim=self.embed_dim,
hidden_dim=int(1 * self.embed_dim),
act=self.activation_function,
comm_inp_name="fin",
comm_out_name="fout",
)
fblock_mlp_inp_name = self.encoder.comm_out_name
fblock_mlp_hidden_name = (
"fout" if (self.encoder.comm_out_name == "fin") else "fin"
)
else:
self.encoder = EncoderDecoder(
num_layers=self.encoder_layers,
input_dim=self.in_chans,
output_dim=self.embed_dim,
hidden_dim=int(1 * self.embed_dim),
act=self.activation_function,
)
fblock_mlp_inp_name = "fin"
fblock_mlp_hidden_name = "fout"
# dropout
self.pos_drop = nn.Dropout(p=drop_rate) if drop_rate > 0.0 else nn.Identity()
dpr = [x.item() for x in torch.linspace(0, drop_path_rate, self.num_layers)]
# pick norm layer
if self.normalization_layer == "layer_norm":
norm_layer_inp = partial(
nn.LayerNorm,
normalized_shape=(self.inp_shape_loc[0], self.inp_shape_loc[1]),
eps=1e-6,
)
norm_layer_mid = partial(
nn.LayerNorm, normalized_shape=(self.h_loc, self.w_loc), eps=1e-6
)
norm_layer_out = partial(
nn.LayerNorm,
normalized_shape=(self.out_shape_loc[0], self.out_shape_loc[1]),
eps=1e-6,
)
elif self.normalization_layer == "instance_norm":
if comm.get_size("spatial") > 1:
norm_layer_inp = partial(
DistributedInstanceNorm2d,
num_features=self.embed_dim,
eps=1e-6,
affine=True,
)
else:
norm_layer_inp = partial(
nn.InstanceNorm2d,
num_features=self.embed_dim,
eps=1e-6,
affine=True,
track_running_stats=False,
)
norm_layer_out = norm_layer_mid = norm_layer_inp
elif self.normalization_layer == "none":
norm_layer_out = norm_layer_mid = norm_layer_inp = nn.Identity
else:
raise NotImplementedError(
f"Error, normalization {self.normalization_layer} not implemented."
)
# FNO blocks
self.blocks = nn.ModuleList([])
for i in range(self.num_layers):
first_layer = i == 0
last_layer = i == self.num_layers - 1
forward_transform = self.trans_down if first_layer else self.trans
inverse_transform = self.itrans_up if last_layer else self.itrans
inner_skip = "linear"
outer_skip = "identity"
if first_layer and last_layer:
norm_layer = (norm_layer_inp, norm_layer_out)
elif first_layer:
norm_layer = (norm_layer_inp, norm_layer_mid)
elif last_layer:
norm_layer = (norm_layer_mid, norm_layer_out)
else:
norm_layer = (norm_layer_mid, norm_layer_mid)
filter_type = self.filter_type
operator_type = self.operator_type
block = FourierNeuralOperatorBlock(
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
self.embed_dim,
filter_type=filter_type,
operator_type=operator_type,
mlp_ratio=self.mlp_ratio,
drop_rate=drop_rate,
drop_path=dpr[i],
act_layer=self.activation_function,
norm_layer=norm_layer,
sparsity_threshold=sparsity_threshold,
use_complex_kernels=use_complex_kernels,
inner_skip=inner_skip,
outer_skip=outer_skip,
use_mlp=self.use_mlp,
comm_feature_inp_name=fblock_mlp_inp_name,
comm_feature_hidden_name=fblock_mlp_hidden_name,
rank=self.rank,
factorization=self.factorization,
separable=self.separable,
complex_network=self.complex_network,
complex_activation=self.complex_activation,
spectral_layers=self.spectral_layers,
checkpointing=self.checkpointing,
)
self.blocks.append(block)
# decoder
if comm.get_size("matmul") > 1:
comm_inp_name = fblock_mlp_inp_name
comm_out_name = fblock_mlp_hidden_name
self.decoder = DistributedEncoderDecoder(
num_layers=self.encoder_layers,
input_dim=self.embed_dim,
output_dim=self.out_chans,
hidden_dim=int(1 * self.embed_dim),
act=self.activation_function,
comm_inp_name=comm_inp_name,
comm_out_name=comm_out_name,
)
else:
self.decoder = EncoderDecoder(
num_layers=self.encoder_layers,
input_dim=self.embed_dim + self.big_skip * self.out_chans,
output_dim=self.out_chans,
hidden_dim=int(1 * self.embed_dim),
act=self.activation_function,
)
# output transform
if self.big_skip:
self.residual_transform = nn.Conv2d(
self.out_chans, self.out_chans, 1, bias=False
)
# learned position embedding
if self.pos_embed == "direct":
# currently using deliberately a differently shape position embedding
self.pos_embed = nn.Parameter(
torch.zeros(
1, self.embed_dim, self.inp_shape_loc[0], self.inp_shape_loc[1]
)
)
self.pos_embed.is_shared_mp = ["matmul"]
self.pos_embed.sharded_dims_mp = [None, None, "h", "w"]
self.pos_embed.type = "direct"
trunc_normal_(self.pos_embed, std=0.02)
elif self.pos_embed == "frequency":
if (comm.get_size("h") > 1) or (comm.get_size("w") > 1):
lmax_loc = self.itrans_up.lmax_local
mmax_loc = self.itrans_up.mmax_local
else:
lmax_loc = self.itrans_up.lmax
mmax_loc = self.itrans_up.mmax
rcoeffs = nn.Parameter(
torch.tril(
torch.randn(1, self.embed_dim, lmax_loc, mmax_loc), diagonal=0
)
)
ccoeffs = nn.Parameter(
torch.tril(
torch.randn(1, self.embed_dim, lmax_loc, mmax_loc - 1), diagonal=-1
)
)
trunc_normal_(rcoeffs, std=0.02)
trunc_normal_(ccoeffs, std=0.02)
self.pos_embed = nn.ParameterList([rcoeffs, ccoeffs])
self.pos_embed.type = "frequency"
elif self.pos_embed == "none" or self.pos_embed == "None":
delattr(self, "pos_embed")
else:
raise ValueError("Unknown position embedding type")
if self.output_transform:
minmax_channels = []
for o, c in enumerate(params.out_channels):
if params.channel_names[c][0] == "r":
minmax_channels.append(o)
self.register_buffer(
"minmax_channels",
torch.Tensor(minmax_channels).to(torch.long),
persistent=False,
)
self.apply(self._init_weights)
def _init_weights(self, m): # pragma: no cover
"""Helper routine for weight initialization"""
if isinstance(m, nn.Linear) or isinstance(m, nn.Conv2d):
trunc_normal_(m.weight, std=0.02)
if m.bias is not None:
nn.init.constant_(m.bias, 0)
elif isinstance(m, nn.LayerNorm) or isinstance(m, FusedLayerNorm):
nn.init.constant_(m.bias, 0)
nn.init.constant_(m.weight, 1.0)
[docs] @torch.jit.ignore
def no_weight_decay(self): # pragma: no cover
"""Helper"""
return {"pos_embed", "cls_token"}
def _forward_features(self, x): # pragma: no cover
for r in range(self.repeat_layers):
for blk in self.blocks:
if self.checkpointing >= 3:
x = checkpoint(blk, x)
else:
x = blk(x)
return x
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
if comm.get_size("fin") > 1:
x = scatter_to_parallel_region(x, "fin", 1)
# save big skip
if self.big_skip:
# if output shape differs, use the spectral transforms to change resolution
if self.out_shape != self.inp_shape:
xtype = x.dtype
# only take the predicted channels as residual
residual = x[..., : self.out_chans, :, :].to(torch.float32)
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
residual = self.trans_down(residual)
residual = residual.contiguous()
residual = self.itrans_up(residual)
residual = residual.to(dtype=xtype)
else:
# only take the predicted channels
residual = x[..., : self.out_chans, :, :]
if self.checkpointing >= 1:
x = checkpoint(self.encoder, x)
else:
x = self.encoder(x)
if hasattr(self, "pos_embed"):
if self.pos_embed.type == "frequency":
pos_embed = torch.stack(
[
self.pos_embed[0],
nn.functional.pad(self.pos_embed[1], (1, 0), "constant", 0),
],
dim=-1,
)
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
pos_embed = self.itrans_up(torch.view_as_complex(pos_embed))
else:
pos_embed = self.pos_embed
# old way of treating unequally shaped weights
if (
self.pos_embed.type == "direct"
and self.inp_shape_loc != self.inp_shape_eff
):
xp = torch.zeros_like(x)
xp[..., : self.inp_shape_loc[0], : self.inp_shape_loc[1]] = (
x[..., : self.inp_shape_loc[0], : self.inp_shape_loc[1]] + pos_embed
)
x = xp
else:
x = x + pos_embed
# maybe clean the padding jsut in case
x = self.pos_drop(x)
# do the feature extraction
x = self._forward_features(x)
if self.big_skip:
x = torch.cat((x, residual), dim=1)
if self.checkpointing >= 1:
x = checkpoint(self.decoder, x)
else:
x = self.decoder(x)
if hasattr(self.decoder, "comm_out_name") and (
comm.get_size(self.decoder.comm_out_name) > 1
):
x = gather_from_parallel_region(x, self.decoder.comm_out_name, 1)
if self.big_skip:
x = x + self.residual_transform(residual)
if self.output_transform:
x[:, self.minmax_channels] = torch.sigmoid(x[:, self.minmax_channels])
return x