deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/utils/graphcast/graph.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import os
import torch
import json
import numpy as np
from torch import Tensor
from sklearn.neighbors import NearestNeighbors
import logging
from .graph_utils import (
cell_to_adj,
create_graph,
create_heterograph,
add_edge_features,
add_node_features,
latlon2xyz,
get_edge_len,
)
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
[docs]class Graph:
"""Graph class for creating the graph2mesh, multimesh, and mesh2graph graphs.
Parameters
----------
icospheres_path : str
Path to the icospheres json file.
If the file does not exist, it will try to generate it using PyMesh.
lat_lon_grid : Tensor
Tensor with shape (lat, lon, 2) that includes the latitudes and longitudes
meshgrid.
dtype : torch.dtype, optional
Data type of the graph, by default torch.float
"""
def __init__(
self, icospheres_path: str, lat_lon_grid: Tensor, dtype=torch.float
) -> None:
self.dtype = dtype
# Get or generate the icospheres
try:
with open(icospheres_path, "r") as f:
loaded_dict = json.load(f)
icospheres = {
key: (np.array(value) if isinstance(value, list) else value)
for key, value in loaded_dict.items()
}
logger.info(f"Opened pre-computed graph at {icospheres_path}.")
except:
from modulus.utils.graphcast.icospheres import (
generate_and_save_icospheres,
) # requires PyMesh
logger.info(
f"Could not open {icospheres_path}...generating mesh from scratch."
)
generate_and_save_icospheres()
self.icospheres = icospheres
self.max_order = (
len([key for key in self.icospheres.keys() if "faces" in key]) - 2
)
# flatten lat/lon gird
self.lat_lon_grid_flat = lat_lon_grid.permute(2, 0, 1).view(2, -1).permute(1, 0)
[docs] def create_mesh_graph(self, verbose: bool = True) -> Tensor:
"""Create the multimesh graph.
Parameters
----------
verbose : bool, optional
verbosity, by default True
Returns
-------
DGLGraph
Multimesh graph.
"""
# create the bi-directional mesh graph
multimesh_faces = self.icospheres["order_0_faces"]
for i in range(1, self.max_order + 1):
multimesh_faces = np.concatenate(
(multimesh_faces, self.icospheres["order_" + str(i) + "_faces"])
)
src, dst = cell_to_adj(multimesh_faces)
mesh_graph = create_graph(
src, dst, to_bidirected=True, add_self_loop=False, dtype=torch.int32
)
mesh_pos = torch.tensor(
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"],
dtype=torch.float32,
)
mesh_graph = add_edge_features(mesh_graph, mesh_pos)
mesh_graph = add_node_features(mesh_graph, mesh_pos)
# ensure fields set to dtype to avoid later conversions
mesh_graph.ndata["x"] = mesh_graph.ndata["x"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
mesh_graph.edata["x"] = mesh_graph.edata["x"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
if verbose:
print("mesh graph:", mesh_graph)
return mesh_graph
[docs] def create_g2m_graph(self, verbose: bool = True) -> Tensor:
"""Create the graph2mesh graph.
Parameters
----------
verbose : bool, optional
verbosity, by default True
Returns
-------
DGLGraph
Graph2mesh graph.
"""
# get the max edge length of icosphere with max order
edge_src = self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"][
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_faces"][:, 0]
]
edge_dst = self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"][
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_faces"][:, 1]
]
edge_len_1 = np.max(get_edge_len(edge_src, edge_dst))
edge_src = self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"][
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_faces"][:, 0]
]
edge_dst = self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"][
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_faces"][:, 2]
]
edge_len_2 = np.max(get_edge_len(edge_src, edge_dst))
edge_src = self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"][
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_faces"][:, 1]
]
edge_dst = self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"][
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_faces"][:, 2]
]
edge_len_3 = np.max(get_edge_len(edge_src, edge_dst))
edge_len = max([edge_len_1, edge_len_2, edge_len_3])
# create the grid2mesh bipartite graph
cartesian_grid = latlon2xyz(self.lat_lon_grid_flat)
n_nbrs = 4
neighbors = NearestNeighbors(n_neighbors=n_nbrs).fit(
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"]
)
distances, indices = neighbors.kneighbors(cartesian_grid)
src, dst = [], []
for i in range(len(cartesian_grid)):
for j in range(n_nbrs):
if distances[i][j] <= 0.6 * edge_len:
src.append(i)
dst.append(indices[i][j])
# NOTE this gives 1,624,344 edges, in the paper it is 1,618,746
# this number is very sensitive to the chosen edge_len, not clear
# in the paper what they use.
g2m_graph = create_heterograph(
src, dst, ("grid", "g2m", "mesh"), dtype=torch.int32
) # number of edges is 3,114,720, exactly matches with the paper
g2m_graph.srcdata["pos"] = cartesian_grid.to(torch.float32)
g2m_graph.dstdata["pos"] = torch.tensor(
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"],
dtype=torch.float32,
)
g2m_graph = add_edge_features(
g2m_graph, (g2m_graph.srcdata["pos"], g2m_graph.dstdata["pos"])
)
# avoid potential conversions at later points
g2m_graph.srcdata["pos"] = g2m_graph.srcdata["pos"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
g2m_graph.dstdata["pos"] = g2m_graph.dstdata["pos"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
g2m_graph.ndata["pos"]["grid"] = g2m_graph.ndata["pos"]["grid"].to(
dtype=self.dtype
)
g2m_graph.ndata["pos"]["mesh"] = g2m_graph.ndata["pos"]["mesh"].to(
dtype=self.dtype
)
g2m_graph.edata["x"] = g2m_graph.edata["x"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
if verbose:
print("g2m graph:", g2m_graph)
return g2m_graph
[docs] def create_m2g_graph(self, verbose: bool = True) -> Tensor:
"""Create the mesh2grid graph.
Parameters
----------
verbose : bool, optional
verbosity, by default True
Returns
-------
DGLGraph
Mesh2grid graph.
"""
# create the mesh2grid bipartite graph
cartesian_grid = latlon2xyz(self.lat_lon_grid_flat)
n_nbrs = 1
neighbors = NearestNeighbors(n_neighbors=n_nbrs).fit(
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_face_centroid"]
)
_, indices = neighbors.kneighbors(cartesian_grid)
indices = indices.flatten()
src = [
p
for i in indices
for p in self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_faces"][i]
]
dst = [i for i in range(len(cartesian_grid)) for _ in range(3)]
m2g_graph = create_heterograph(
src, dst, ("mesh", "m2g", "grid"), dtype=torch.int32
) # number of edges is 3,114,720, exactly matches with the paper
m2g_graph.srcdata["pos"] = torch.tensor(
self.icospheres["order_" + str(self.max_order) + "_vertices"],
dtype=torch.float32,
)
m2g_graph.dstdata["pos"] = cartesian_grid.to(dtype=torch.float32)
m2g_graph = add_edge_features(
m2g_graph, (m2g_graph.srcdata["pos"], m2g_graph.dstdata["pos"])
)
# avoid potential conversions at later points
m2g_graph.srcdata["pos"] = m2g_graph.srcdata["pos"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
m2g_graph.dstdata["pos"] = m2g_graph.dstdata["pos"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
m2g_graph.ndata["pos"]["grid"] = m2g_graph.ndata["pos"]["grid"].to(
dtype=self.dtype
)
m2g_graph.ndata["pos"]["mesh"] = m2g_graph.ndata["pos"]["mesh"].to(
dtype=self.dtype
)
m2g_graph.edata["x"] = m2g_graph.edata["x"].to(dtype=self.dtype)
if verbose:
print("m2g graph:", m2g_graph)
return m2g_graph