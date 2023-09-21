deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/utils/graphcast/loss.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import math import torch import torch.nn as nn from torch.autograd.function import once_differentiable [docs] class CellAreaWeightedLossFunction ( nn . Module ): """Loss function with cell area weighting. Parameters ---------- area : torch.Tensor Cell area with shape [H, W]. """ def __init__ ( self , area ): super () . __init__ () self . area = area [docs] def forward ( self , invar , outvar ): """ Implicit forward function which computes the loss given a prediction and the corresponding targets. Parameters ---------- invar : torch.Tensor prediction of shape [T, C, H, W]. outvar : torch.Tensor target values of shape [T, C, H, W]. """ loss = ( invar - outvar ) ** 2 loss = loss . mean ( dim = ( 0 , 1 )) loss = torch . mul ( loss , self . area ) loss = loss . mean () return loss [docs] class CustomCellAreaWeightedLossAutogradFunction ( torch . autograd . Function ): """Autograd fuunction for custom loss with cell area weighting.""" [docs] @staticmethod def forward ( ctx , invar : torch . Tensor , outvar : torch . Tensor , area : torch . Tensor ): """Forward of custom loss function with cell area weighting.""" diff = invar - outvar # T x C x H x W loss = diff ** 2 loss = loss . mean ( dim = ( 0 , 1 )) loss = torch . mul ( loss , area ) loss = loss . mean () loss_grad = diff * ( 2.0 / ( math . prod ( invar . shape ))) loss_grad *= area . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) ctx . save_for_backward ( loss_grad ) return loss [docs] @staticmethod @once_differentiable def backward ( ctx , grad_loss : torch . Tensor ): """Backward method of custom loss function with cell area weighting.""" # grad_loss should be 1, multiply nevertheless # to avoid issues with cases where this isn't the case ( grad_invar ,) = ctx . saved_tensors return grad_invar * grad_loss , None , None [docs] class CustomCellAreaWeightedLossFunction ( CellAreaWeightedLossFunction ): """Custom loss function with cell area weighting. Parameters ---------- area : torch.Tensor Cell area with shape [H, W]. """ def __init__ ( self , area : torch . Tensor ): super () . __init__ ( area ) [docs] def forward ( self , invar : torch . Tensor , outvar : torch . Tensor ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Implicit forward function which computes the loss given a prediction and the corresponding targets. Parameters ---------- invar : torch.Tensor prediction of shape [T, C, H, W]. outvar : torch.Tensor target values of shape [T, C, H, W]. """ return CustomCellAreaWeightedLossAutogradFunction . apply ( invar , outvar , self . area )