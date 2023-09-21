deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/utils/graphcast/loss.html

NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.2.1
Source code for modulus.utils.graphcast.loss

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

import math
import torch
import torch.nn as nn

from torch.autograd.function import once_differentiable



[docs]class CellAreaWeightedLossFunction(nn.Module):
    """Loss function with cell area weighting.

    Parameters
    ----------
    area : torch.Tensor
        Cell area with shape [H, W].
    """

    def __init__(self, area):
        super().__init__()
        self.area = area


[docs]    def forward(self, invar, outvar):
        """
        Implicit forward function which computes the loss given
        a prediction and the corresponding targets.

        Parameters
        ----------
        invar : torch.Tensor
            prediction of shape [T, C, H, W].
        outvar : torch.Tensor
            target values of shape [T, C, H, W].
        """

        loss = (invar - outvar) ** 2
        loss = loss.mean(dim=(0, 1))
        loss = torch.mul(loss, self.area)
        loss = loss.mean()
        return loss




[docs]class CustomCellAreaWeightedLossAutogradFunction(torch.autograd.Function):
    """Autograd fuunction for custom loss with cell area weighting."""


[docs]    @staticmethod
    def forward(ctx, invar: torch.Tensor, outvar: torch.Tensor, area: torch.Tensor):
        """Forward of custom loss function with cell area weighting."""

        diff = invar - outvar  # T x C x H x W
        loss = diff**2
        loss = loss.mean(dim=(0, 1))
        loss = torch.mul(loss, area)
        loss = loss.mean()
        loss_grad = diff * (2.0 / (math.prod(invar.shape)))
        loss_grad *= area.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0)
        ctx.save_for_backward(loss_grad)
        return loss



[docs]    @staticmethod
    @once_differentiable
    def backward(ctx, grad_loss: torch.Tensor):
        """Backward method of custom loss function with cell area weighting."""

        # grad_loss should be 1, multiply nevertheless
        # to avoid issues with cases where this isn't the case
        (grad_invar,) = ctx.saved_tensors
        return grad_invar * grad_loss, None, None




[docs]class CustomCellAreaWeightedLossFunction(CellAreaWeightedLossFunction):
    """Custom loss function with cell area weighting.

    Parameters
    ----------
    area : torch.Tensor
        Cell area with shape [H, W].
    """

    def __init__(self, area: torch.Tensor):
        super().__init__(area)


[docs]    def forward(self, invar: torch.Tensor, outvar: torch.Tensor) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Implicit forward function which computes the loss given
        a prediction and the corresponding targets.

        Parameters
        ----------
        invar : torch.Tensor
            prediction of shape [T, C, H, W].
        outvar : torch.Tensor
            target values of shape [T, C, H, W].
        """

        return CustomCellAreaWeightedLossAutogradFunction.apply(
            invar, outvar, self.area
        )
