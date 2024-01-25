deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/dlwp/dlwp.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import math import torch import torch.nn as nn from dataclasses import dataclass import modulus from modulus.models.layers import get_activation from modulus.models.meta import ModelMetaData from modulus.models.module import Module from typing import Tuple , Union Tensor = torch . Tensor def _get_same_padding ( x : int , k : int , s : int ) -> int : """Function to compute "same" padding. Inspired from: https://github.com/huggingface/pytorch-image-models/blob/0.5.x/timm/models/layers/padding.py """ return max ( s * math . ceil ( x / s ) - s - x + k , 0 ) def _pad_periodically_equatorial ( main_face , left_face , right_face , top_face , bottom_face , nr_rot , size = 2 ): if nr_rot != 0 : top_face = torch . rot90 ( top_face , k = nr_rot , dims = ( - 2 , - 1 )) bottom_face = torch . rot90 ( bottom_face , k = nr_rot , dims = ( - 1 , - 2 )) padded_data_temp = torch . cat ( ( left_face [ ... , :, - size :], main_face , right_face [ ... , :, : size ]), dim =- 1 ) top_pad = torch . cat ( ( top_face [ ... , :, : size ], top_face , top_face [ ... , :, - size :]), dim =- 1 ) # hacky - extend on the left and right side bottom_pad = torch . cat ( ( bottom_face [ ... , :, : size ], bottom_face , bottom_face [ ... , :, - size :]), dim =- 1 ) # hacky - extend on the left and right side padded_data = torch . cat ( ( bottom_pad [ ... , - size :, :], padded_data_temp , top_pad [ ... , : size , :]), dim =- 2 ) return padded_data def _pad_periodically_polar ( main_face , left_face , right_face , top_face , bottom_face , rot_axis_left , rot_axis_right , size = 2 , ): left_face = torch . rot90 ( left_face , dims = rot_axis_left ) right_face = torch . rot90 ( right_face , dims = rot_axis_right ) padded_data_temp = torch . cat ( ( bottom_face [ ... , - size :, :], main_face , top_face [ ... , : size , :]), dim =- 2 ) left_pad = torch . cat ( ( left_face [ ... , : size , :], left_face , left_face [ ... , - size :, :]), dim =- 2 ) # hacky - extend the left and right right_pad = torch . cat ( ( right_face [ ... , : size , :], right_face , right_face [ ... , - size :, :]), dim =- 2 ) # hacky - extend the left and right padded_data = torch . cat ( ( left_pad [ ... , :, - size :], padded_data_temp , right_pad [ ... , :, : size ]), dim =- 1 ) return padded_data def _cubed_conv_wrapper ( faces , equator_conv , polar_conv ): # compute the required padding padding_size = _get_same_padding ( x = faces [ 0 ] . size ( - 1 ), k = equator_conv . kernel_size [ 0 ], s = equator_conv . stride [ 0 ] ) padding_size = padding_size // 2 output = [] if padding_size != 0 : for i in range ( 6 ): if i == 0 : x = _pad_periodically_equatorial ( faces [ 0 ], faces [ 3 ], faces [ 1 ], faces [ 5 ], faces [ 4 ], nr_rot = 0 , size = padding_size , ) output . append ( equator_conv ( x )) elif i == 1 : x = _pad_periodically_equatorial ( faces [ 1 ], faces [ 0 ], faces [ 2 ], faces [ 5 ], faces [ 4 ], nr_rot = 1 , size = padding_size , ) output . append ( equator_conv ( x )) elif i == 2 : x = _pad_periodically_equatorial ( faces [ 2 ], faces [ 1 ], faces [ 3 ], faces [ 5 ], faces [ 4 ], nr_rot = 2 , size = padding_size , ) output . append ( equator_conv ( x )) elif i == 3 : x = _pad_periodically_equatorial ( faces [ 3 ], faces [ 2 ], faces [ 0 ], faces [ 5 ], faces [ 4 ], nr_rot = 3 , size = padding_size , ) output . append ( equator_conv ( x )) elif i == 4 : x = _pad_periodically_polar ( faces [ 4 ], faces [ 3 ], faces [ 1 ], faces [ 0 ], faces [ 5 ], rot_axis_left = ( - 1 , - 2 ), rot_axis_right = ( - 2 , - 1 ), size = padding_size , ) output . append ( polar_conv ( x )) else : # i=5 x = _pad_periodically_polar ( faces [ 5 ], faces [ 3 ], faces [ 1 ], faces [ 4 ], faces [ 0 ], rot_axis_left = ( - 2 , - 1 ), rot_axis_right = ( - 1 , - 2 ), size = padding_size , ) x = torch . flip ( x , [ - 1 ]) x = polar_conv ( x ) output . append ( torch . flip ( x , [ - 1 ])) else : for i in range ( 6 ): if i in [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ]: output . append ( equator_conv ( faces [ i ])) elif i == 4 : output . append ( polar_conv ( faces [ i ])) else : # i=5 x = torch . flip ( faces [ i ], [ - 1 ]) x = polar_conv ( x ) output . append ( torch . flip ( x , [ - 1 ])) return output def _cubed_non_conv_wrapper ( faces , layer ): output = [] for i in range ( 6 ): output . append ( layer ( faces [ i ])) return output [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( ModelMetaData ): name : str = "DLWP" # Optimization jit : bool = False cuda_graphs : bool = True amp_cpu : bool = True amp_gpu : bool = True # Inference onnx : bool = False # Physics informed var_dim : int = 1 func_torch : bool = False auto_grad : bool = False [docs] class DLWP ( Module ): """A Convolutional model for Deep Learning Weather Prediction that works on Cubed-sphere grids. This model expects the input to be of shape [N, C, 6, Res, Res] Parameters ---------- nr_input_channels : int Number of channels in the input nr_output_channels : int Number of channels in the output nr_initial_channels : int Number of channels in the initial convolution. This governs the overall channels in the model. activation_fn : str Activation function for the convolutions depth : int Depth for the U-Net clamp_activation : Tuple of ints, floats or None The min and max value used for torch.clamp() Example ------- >>> model = modulus.models.dlwp.DLWP( ... nr_input_channels=2, ... nr_output_channels=4, ... ) >>> input = torch.randn(4, 2, 6, 64, 64) # [N, C, F, Res, Res] >>> output = model(input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([4, 4, 6, 64, 64]) Note ---- Reference: Weyn, Jonathan A., et al. "Sub‐seasonal forecasting with a large ensemble of deep‐learning weather prediction models." Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems 13.7 (2021): e2021MS002502. """ def __init__ ( self , nr_input_channels : int , nr_output_channels : int , nr_initial_channels : int = 64 , activation_fn : str = "leaky_relu" , depth : int = 2 , clamp_activation : Tuple [ Union [ float , int , None ], Union [ float , int , None ]] = ( None , 10.0 , ), ): super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) self . nr_input_channels = nr_input_channels self . nr_output_channels = nr_output_channels self . nr_initial_channels = nr_initial_channels self . activation_fn = get_activation ( activation_fn ) self . depth = depth self . clamp_activation = clamp_activation # define layers # define non-convolutional layers self . avg_pool = nn . AvgPool2d ( 2 ) self . upsample_layer = nn . Upsample ( scale_factor = 2 ) # define layers self . equatorial_downsample = [] self . equatorial_upsample = [] self . equatorial_mid_layers = [] self . polar_downsample = [] self . polar_upsample = [] self . polar_mid_layers = [] for i in range ( depth ): if i == 0 : ins = self . nr_input_channels else : ins = self . nr_initial_channels * ( 2 ** ( i - 1 )) outs = self . nr_initial_channels * ( 2 ** ( i )) self . equatorial_downsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( ins , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) self . polar_downsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( ins , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) self . equatorial_downsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( outs , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) self . polar_downsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( outs , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) for i in range ( 2 ): if i == 0 : ins = outs outs = ins * 2 else : ins = outs outs = ins // 2 self . equatorial_mid_layers . append ( nn . Conv2d ( ins , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) self . polar_mid_layers . append ( nn . Conv2d ( ins , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) for i in range ( depth - 1 , - 1 , - 1 ): if i == 0 : outs = self . nr_initial_channels outs_final = outs else : outs = self . nr_initial_channels * ( 2 ** ( i )) outs_final = outs // 2 ins = outs * 2 self . equatorial_upsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( ins , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) self . polar_upsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( ins , outs , kernel_size = 3 )) self . equatorial_upsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( outs , outs_final , kernel_size = 3 )) self . polar_upsample . append ( nn . Conv2d ( outs , outs_final , kernel_size = 3 )) self . equatorial_downsample = nn . ModuleList ( self . equatorial_downsample ) self . polar_downsample = nn . ModuleList ( self . polar_downsample ) self . equatorial_mid_layers = nn . ModuleList ( self . equatorial_mid_layers ) self . polar_mid_layers = nn . ModuleList ( self . polar_mid_layers ) self . equatorial_upsample = nn . ModuleList ( self . equatorial_upsample ) self . polar_upsample = nn . ModuleList ( self . polar_upsample ) self . equatorial_last = nn . Conv2d ( outs , self . nr_output_channels , kernel_size = 1 ) self . polar_last = nn . Conv2d ( outs , self . nr_output_channels , kernel_size = 1 ) # define activation layers def activation ( self , x : Tensor ): x = self . activation_fn ( x ) if any ( isinstance ( c , ( float , int )) for c in self . clamp_activation ): x = torch . clamp ( x , min = self . clamp_activation [ 0 ], max = self . clamp_activation [ 1 ] ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , cubed_sphere_input ): # do some input checks assert cubed_sphere_input . size ( 2 ) == 6 , "The input must have 6 faces." assert cubed_sphere_input . size ( 3 ) == cubed_sphere_input . size ( 4 ), "The input must have equal height and width" # split the cubed_sphere_input into individual faces faces = torch . split ( cubed_sphere_input , split_size_or_sections = 1 , dim = 2 ) # split along face dim faces = [ torch . squeeze ( face , dim = 2 ) for face in faces ] encoder_states = [] for i , ( equatorial_layer , polar_layer ) in enumerate ( zip ( self . equatorial_downsample , self . polar_downsample ) ): faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper ( faces , equatorial_layer , polar_layer ) faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper ( faces , self . activation ) if i % 2 != 0 : encoder_states . append ( faces ) faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper ( faces , self . avg_pool ) for i , ( equatorial_layer , polar_layer ) in enumerate ( zip ( self . equatorial_mid_layers , self . polar_mid_layers ) ): faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper ( faces , equatorial_layer , polar_layer ) faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper ( faces , self . activation ) j = 0 for i , ( equatorial_layer , polar_layer ) in enumerate ( zip ( self . equatorial_upsample , self . polar_upsample ) ): if i % 2 == 0 : encoder_faces = encoder_states [ len ( encoder_states ) - j - 1 ] faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper ( faces , self . upsample_layer ) faces = [ torch . cat (( face_1 , face_2 ), dim = 1 ) for face_1 , face_2 in zip ( faces , encoder_faces ) ] j += 1 faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper ( faces , equatorial_layer , polar_layer ) faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper ( faces , self . activation ) faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper ( faces , self . equatorial_last , self . polar_last ) output = torch . stack ( faces , dim = 2 ) return output