deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/fno/fno.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import torch.nn as nn import torch.nn.functional as F import modulus.models.layers as layers import modulus from typing import Dict , List , Union , Tuple from torch import Tensor from dataclasses import dataclass from ..meta import ModelMetaData from ..module import Module from ..mlp import FullyConnected # =================================================================== # =================================================================== # 1D FNO # =================================================================== # =================================================================== [docs] class FNO1DEncoder ( nn . Module ): """1D Spectral encoder for FNO Parameters ---------- in_channels : int, optional Number of input channels, by default 1 num_fno_layers : int, optional Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4 fno_layer_size : int, optional Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32 num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16 padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8 padding_type : str, optional Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant" activation_fn : nn.Module, optional Activation function, by default nn.GELU coord_features : bool, optional Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int = 1 , num_fno_layers : int = 4 , fno_layer_size : int = 32 , num_fno_modes : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 16 , padding : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 8 , padding_type : str = "constant" , activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . GELU (), coord_features : bool = True , ) -> None : super () . __init__ () self . in_channels = in_channels self . num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers self . fno_width = fno_layer_size self . coord_features = coord_features # Spectral modes to have weights if isinstance ( num_fno_modes , int ): num_fno_modes = [ num_fno_modes ] # Add relative coordinate feature if self . coord_features : self . in_channels = self . in_channels + 1 self . activation_fn = activation_fn self . spconv_layers = nn . ModuleList () self . conv_layers = nn . ModuleList () # Initial lift network self . lift_network = torch . nn . Sequential () self . lift_network . append ( layers . Conv1dFCLayer ( self . in_channels , int ( self . fno_width / 2 )) ) self . lift_network . append ( self . activation_fn ) self . lift_network . append ( layers . Conv1dFCLayer ( int ( self . fno_width / 2 ), self . fno_width ) ) # Build Neural Fourier Operators for _ in range ( self . num_fno_layers ): self . spconv_layers . append ( layers . SpectralConv1d ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width , num_fno_modes [ 0 ]) ) self . conv_layers . append ( nn . Conv1d ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width , 1 )) # Padding values for spectral conv if isinstance ( padding , int ): padding = [ padding ] self . pad = padding [: 1 ] self . ipad = [ - pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self . pad ] self . padding_type = padding_type [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : if self . coord_features : coord_feat = self . meshgrid ( list ( x . shape ), x . device ) x = torch . cat (( x , coord_feat ), dim = 1 ) x = self . lift_network ( x ) # (left, right) x = F . pad ( x , ( 0 , self . pad [ 0 ]), mode = self . padding_type ) # Spectral layers for k , conv_w in enumerate ( zip ( self . conv_layers , self . spconv_layers )): conv , w = conv_w if k < len ( self . conv_layers ) - 1 : x = self . activation_fn ( conv ( x ) + w ( x )) else : x = conv ( x ) + w ( x ) x = x [ ... , : self . ipad [ 0 ]] return x [docs] def meshgrid ( self , shape : List [ int ], device : torch . device ) -> Tensor : """Creates 1D meshgrid feature Parameters ---------- shape : List[int] Tensor shape device : torch.device Device model is on Returns ------- Tensor Meshgrid tensor """ bsize , size_x = shape [ 0 ], shape [ 2 ] grid_x = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_x , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_x = grid_x . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 ) return grid_x # =================================================================== # =================================================================== # 2D FNO # =================================================================== # =================================================================== [docs] class FNO2DEncoder ( nn . Module ): """2D Spectral encoder for FNO Parameters ---------- in_channels : int, optional Number of input channels, by default 1 num_fno_layers : int, optional Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4 fno_layer_size : int, optional Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32 num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16 padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8 padding_type : str, optional Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant" activation_fn : nn.Module, optional Activation function, by default nn.GELU coord_features : bool, optional Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int = 1 , num_fno_layers : int = 4 , fno_layer_size : int = 32 , num_fno_modes : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 16 , padding : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 8 , padding_type : str = "constant" , activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . GELU (), coord_features : bool = True , ) -> None : super () . __init__ () self . in_channels = in_channels self . num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers self . fno_width = fno_layer_size self . coord_features = coord_features # Spectral modes to have weights if isinstance ( num_fno_modes , int ): num_fno_modes = [ num_fno_modes , num_fno_modes ] # Add relative coordinate feature if self . coord_features : self . in_channels = self . in_channels + 2 self . activation_fn = activation_fn self . spconv_layers = nn . ModuleList () self . conv_layers = nn . ModuleList () # Initial lift network self . lift_network = torch . nn . Sequential () self . lift_network . append ( layers . Conv2dFCLayer ( self . in_channels , int ( self . fno_width / 2 )) ) self . lift_network . append ( self . activation_fn ) self . lift_network . append ( layers . Conv2dFCLayer ( int ( self . fno_width / 2 ), self . fno_width ) ) # Build Neural Fourier Operators for _ in range ( self . num_fno_layers ): self . spconv_layers . append ( layers . SpectralConv2d ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width , num_fno_modes [ 0 ], num_fno_modes [ 1 ] ) ) self . conv_layers . append ( nn . Conv2d ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width , 1 )) # Padding values for spectral conv if isinstance ( padding , int ): padding = [ padding , padding ] padding = padding + [ 0 , 0 ] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists self . pad = padding [: 2 ] self . ipad = [ - pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self . pad ] self . padding_type = padding_type [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : assert ( x . dim () == 4 ), "Only 4D tensors [batch, in_channels, grid_x, grid_y] accepted for 2D FNO" if self . coord_features : coord_feat = self . meshgrid ( list ( x . shape ), x . device ) x = torch . cat (( x , coord_feat ), dim = 1 ) x = self . lift_network ( x ) # (left, right, top, bottom) x = F . pad ( x , ( 0 , self . pad [ 1 ], 0 , self . pad [ 0 ]), mode = self . padding_type ) # Spectral layers for k , conv_w in enumerate ( zip ( self . conv_layers , self . spconv_layers )): conv , w = conv_w if k < len ( self . conv_layers ) - 1 : x = self . activation_fn ( conv ( x ) + w ( x )) else : x = conv ( x ) + w ( x ) # remove padding x = x [ ... , : self . ipad [ 0 ], : self . ipad [ 1 ]] return x [docs] def meshgrid ( self , shape : List [ int ], device : torch . device ) -> Tensor : """Creates 2D meshgrid feature Parameters ---------- shape : List[int] Tensor shape device : torch.device Device model is on Returns ------- Tensor Meshgrid tensor """ bsize , size_x , size_y = shape [ 0 ], shape [ 2 ], shape [ 3 ] grid_x = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_x , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_y = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_y , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_x , grid_y = torch . meshgrid ( grid_x , grid_y , indexing = "ij" ) grid_x = grid_x . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 ) grid_y = grid_y . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 ) return torch . cat (( grid_x , grid_y ), dim = 1 ) # =================================================================== # =================================================================== # 3D FNO # =================================================================== # =================================================================== [docs] class FNO3DEncoder ( nn . Module ): """3D Spectral encoder for FNO Parameters ---------- in_channels : int, optional Number of input channels, by default 1 num_fno_layers : int, optional Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4 fno_layer_size : int, optional Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32 num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16 padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8 padding_type : str, optional Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant" activation_fn : nn.Module, optional Activation function, by default nn.GELU coord_features : bool, optional Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int = 1 , num_fno_layers : int = 4 , fno_layer_size : int = 32 , num_fno_modes : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 16 , padding : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 8 , padding_type : str = "constant" , activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . GELU (), coord_features : bool = True , ) -> None : super () . __init__ () self . in_channels = in_channels self . num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers self . fno_width = fno_layer_size self . coord_features = coord_features # Spectral modes to have weights if isinstance ( num_fno_modes , int ): num_fno_modes = [ num_fno_modes , num_fno_modes , num_fno_modes ] # Add relative coordinate feature if self . coord_features : self . in_channels = self . in_channels + 3 self . activation_fn = activation_fn self . spconv_layers = nn . ModuleList () self . conv_layers = nn . ModuleList () # Initial lift network self . lift_network = torch . nn . Sequential () self . lift_network . append ( layers . Conv3dFCLayer ( self . in_channels , int ( self . fno_width / 2 )) ) self . lift_network . append ( self . activation_fn ) self . lift_network . append ( layers . Conv3dFCLayer ( int ( self . fno_width / 2 ), self . fno_width ) ) # Build Neural Fourier Operators for _ in range ( self . num_fno_layers ): self . spconv_layers . append ( layers . SpectralConv3d ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width , num_fno_modes [ 0 ], num_fno_modes [ 1 ], num_fno_modes [ 2 ], ) ) self . conv_layers . append ( nn . Conv3d ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width , 1 )) # Padding values for spectral conv if isinstance ( padding , int ): padding = [ padding , padding , padding ] padding = padding + [ 0 , 0 , 0 ] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists self . pad = padding [: 3 ] self . ipad = [ - pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self . pad ] self . padding_type = padding_type [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : if self . coord_features : coord_feat = self . meshgrid ( list ( x . shape ), x . device ) x = torch . cat (( x , coord_feat ), dim = 1 ) x = self . lift_network ( x ) # (left, right, top, bottom, front, back) x = F . pad ( x , ( 0 , self . pad [ 2 ], 0 , self . pad [ 1 ], 0 , self . pad [ 0 ]), mode = self . padding_type , ) # Spectral layers for k , conv_w in enumerate ( zip ( self . conv_layers , self . spconv_layers )): conv , w = conv_w if k < len ( self . conv_layers ) - 1 : x = self . activation_fn ( conv ( x ) + w ( x )) else : x = conv ( x ) + w ( x ) x = x [ ... , : self . ipad [ 0 ], : self . ipad [ 1 ], : self . ipad [ 2 ]] return x [docs] def meshgrid ( self , shape : List [ int ], device : torch . device ) -> Tensor : """Creates 3D meshgrid feature Parameters ---------- shape : List[int] Tensor shape device : torch.device Device model is on Returns ------- Tensor Meshgrid tensor """ bsize , size_x , size_y , size_z = shape [ 0 ], shape [ 2 ], shape [ 3 ], shape [ 4 ] grid_x = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_x , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_y = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_y , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_z = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_z , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_x , grid_y , grid_z = torch . meshgrid ( grid_x , grid_y , grid_z , indexing = "ij" ) grid_x = grid_x . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ) grid_y = grid_y . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ) grid_z = grid_z . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ) return torch . cat (( grid_x , grid_y , grid_z ), dim = 1 ) # =================================================================== # =================================================================== # 4D FNO # =================================================================== # =================================================================== [docs] class FNO4DEncoder ( nn . Module ): """4D Spectral encoder for FNO Parameters ---------- in_channels : int, optional Number of input channels, by default 1 num_fno_layers : int, optional Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4 fno_layer_size : int, optional Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32 num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16 padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8 padding_type : str, optional Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant" activation_fn : nn.Module, optional Activation function, by default nn.GELU coord_features : bool, optional Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int = 1 , num_fno_layers : int = 4 , fno_layer_size : int = 32 , num_fno_modes : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 16 , padding : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 8 , padding_type : str = "constant" , activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . GELU (), coord_features : bool = True , ) -> None : super () . __init__ () self . in_channels = in_channels self . num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers self . fno_width = fno_layer_size self . coord_features = coord_features # Spectral modes to have weights if isinstance ( num_fno_modes , int ): num_fno_modes = [ num_fno_modes , num_fno_modes , num_fno_modes , num_fno_modes ] # Add relative coordinate feature if self . coord_features : self . in_channels = self . in_channels + 4 self . activation_fn = activation_fn self . spconv_layers = nn . ModuleList () self . conv_layers = nn . ModuleList () # Initial lift network self . lift_network = torch . nn . Sequential () self . lift_network . append ( layers . ConvNdFCLayer ( self . in_channels , int ( self . fno_width / 2 )) ) self . lift_network . append ( self . activation_fn ) self . lift_network . append ( layers . ConvNdFCLayer ( int ( self . fno_width / 2 ), self . fno_width ) ) # Build Neural Fourier Operators for _ in range ( self . num_fno_layers ): self . spconv_layers . append ( layers . SpectralConv4d ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width , num_fno_modes [ 0 ], num_fno_modes [ 1 ], num_fno_modes [ 2 ], num_fno_modes [ 3 ], ) ) self . conv_layers . append ( layers . ConvNdKernel1Layer ( self . fno_width , self . fno_width ) ) # Padding values for spectral conv if isinstance ( padding , int ): padding = [ padding , padding , padding , padding ] padding = padding + [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists self . pad = padding [: 4 ] self . ipad = [ - pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self . pad ] self . padding_type = padding_type [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : if self . coord_features : coord_feat = self . meshgrid ( list ( x . shape ), x . device ) x = torch . cat (( x , coord_feat ), dim = 1 ) x = self . lift_network ( x ) # (left, right, top, bottom, front, back, past, future) x = F . pad ( x , ( 0 , self . pad [ 3 ], 0 , self . pad [ 2 ], 0 , self . pad [ 1 ], 0 , self . pad [ 0 ]), mode = self . padding_type , ) # Spectral layers for k , conv_w in enumerate ( zip ( self . conv_layers , self . spconv_layers )): conv , w = conv_w if k < len ( self . conv_layers ) - 1 : x = self . activation_fn ( conv ( x ) + w ( x )) else : x = conv ( x ) + w ( x ) x = x [ ... , : self . ipad [ 0 ], : self . ipad [ 1 ], : self . ipad [ 2 ], : self . ipad [ 3 ]] return x [docs] def meshgrid ( self , shape : List [ int ], device : torch . device ) -> Tensor : """Creates 4D meshgrid feature Parameters ---------- shape : List[int] Tensor shape device : torch.device Device model is on Returns ------- Tensor Meshgrid tensor """ bsize , size_x , size_y , size_z , size_t = ( shape [ 0 ], shape [ 2 ], shape [ 3 ], shape [ 4 ], shape [ 5 ], ) grid_x = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_x , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_y = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_y , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_z = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_z , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_t = torch . linspace ( 0 , 1 , size_t , dtype = torch . float32 , device = device ) grid_x , grid_y , grid_z , grid_t = torch . meshgrid ( grid_x , grid_y , grid_z , grid_t , indexing = "ij" ) grid_x = grid_x . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ) grid_y = grid_y . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ) grid_z = grid_z . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ) grid_t = grid_t . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . repeat ( bsize , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ) return torch . cat (( grid_x , grid_y , grid_z , grid_t ), dim = 1 ) # Functions for converting between point based and grid (image) representations def _grid_to_points1d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]: y_shape = list(value.size()) output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 1)) return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape def _points_to_grid1d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor: output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], value.size(-1)) return torch.permute(output, (0, 2, 1)) def _grid_to_points2d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]: y_shape = list(value.size()) output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 1)) return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape def _points_to_grid2d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor: output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], value.size(-1)) return torch.permute(output, (0, 3, 1, 2)) def _grid_to_points3d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]: y_shape = list(value.size()) output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 4, 1)) return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape def _points_to_grid3d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor: output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4], value.size(-1)) return torch.permute(output, (0, 4, 1, 2, 3)) def _grid_to_points4d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]: y_shape = list(value.size()) output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 4, 5, 1)) return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape def _points_to_grid4d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor: output = value.reshape( shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4], shape[5], value.size(-1) ) return torch.permute(output, (0, 5, 1, 2, 3, 4)) # =================================================================== # =================================================================== # General FNO Model # =================================================================== # =================================================================== [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( ModelMetaData ): name : str = "FourierNeuralOperator" # Optimization jit : bool = True cuda_graphs : bool = True amp : bool = False # Inference onnx_cpu : bool = False onnx_gpu : bool = False onnx_runtime : bool = False # Physics informed var_dim : int = 1 func_torch : bool = False auto_grad : bool = False [docs] class FNO ( Module ): """Fourier neural operator (FNO) model. Note ---- The FNO architecture supports options for 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D fields which can be controlled using the `dimension` parameter. Parameters ---------- in_channels : int Number of input channels out_channels : int Number of output channels decoder_layers : int, optional Number of decoder layers, by default 1 decoder_layer_size : int, optional Number of neurons in decoder layers, by default 32 decoder_activation_fn : str, optional Activation function for decoder, by default "silu" dimension : int Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3). latent_channels : int, optional Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32 num_fno_layers : int, optional Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4 num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16 padding : int, optional Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8 padding_type : str, optional Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant" activation_fn : str, optional Activation function, by default "gelu" coord_features : bool, optional Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True Example ------- >>> # define the 2d FNO model >>> model = modulus.models.fno.FNO( ... in_channels=4, ... out_channels=3, ... decoder_layers=2, ... decoder_layer_size=32, ... dimension=2, ... latent_channels=32, ... num_fno_layers=2, ... padding=0, ... ) >>> input = torch.randn(32, 4, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W) >>> output = model(input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([32, 3, 32, 32]) Note ---- Reference: Li, Zongyi, et al. "Fourier neural operator for parametric partial differential equations." arXiv preprint arXiv:2010.08895 (2020). """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int , out_channels : int , decoder_layers : int = 1 , decoder_layer_size : int = 32 , decoder_activation_fn : str = "silu" , dimension : int = 2 , latent_channels : int = 32 , num_fno_layers : int = 4 , num_fno_modes : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 16 , padding : int = 8 , padding_type : str = "constant" , activation_fn : str = "gelu" , coord_features : bool = True , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) self . num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers self . num_fno_modes = num_fno_modes self . padding = padding self . padding_type = padding_type self . activation_fn = layers . get_activation ( activation_fn ) self . coord_features = coord_features # decoder net self . decoder_net = FullyConnected ( in_features = latent_channels , layer_size = decoder_layer_size , out_features = out_channels , num_layers = decoder_layers , activation_fn = decoder_activation_fn , ) if dimension == 1 : FNOModel = FNO1DEncoder self . grid_to_points = _grid_to_points1d # For JIT self . points_to_grid = _points_to_grid1d # For JIT elif dimension == 2 : FNOModel = FNO2DEncoder self . grid_to_points = _grid_to_points2d # For JIT self . points_to_grid = _points_to_grid2d # For JIT elif dimension == 3 : FNOModel = FNO3DEncoder self . grid_to_points = _grid_to_points3d # For JIT self . points_to_grid = _points_to_grid3d # For JIT elif dimension == 4 : FNOModel = FNO4DEncoder self . grid_to_points = _grid_to_points4d # For JIT self . points_to_grid = _points_to_grid4d # For JIT else : raise NotImplementedError ( "Invalid dimensionality. Only 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D FNO implemented" ) self . spec_encoder = FNOModel ( in_channels , num_fno_layers = self . num_fno_layers , fno_layer_size = latent_channels , num_fno_modes = self . num_fno_modes , padding = self . padding , padding_type = self . padding_type , activation_fn = self . activation_fn , coord_features = self . coord_features , ) [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : # Fourier encoder y_latent = self . spec_encoder ( x ) # Reshape to pointwise inputs if not a conv FC model y_shape = y_latent . shape y_latent , y_shape = self . grid_to_points ( y_latent ) # Decoder y = self . decoder_net ( y_latent ) # Convert back into grid y = self . points_to_grid ( y , y_shape ) return y