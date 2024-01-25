deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/rnn/rnn_one2many.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import torch.nn as nn import modulus from torch import Tensor from dataclasses import dataclass from typing import Union , List from modulus.models.meta import ModelMetaData from modulus.models.module import Module from modulus.models.rnn.layers import ( _ConvLayer , _TransposeConvLayer , _ConvGRULayer , _ConvResidualBlock , ) from modulus.models.layers import get_activation [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( ModelMetaData ): name : str = "One2ManyRNN" # Optimization jit : bool = False cuda_graphs : bool = False amp : bool = True torch_fx : bool = True # Inference onnx : bool = False onnx_runtime : bool = False # Physics informed func_torch : bool = False auto_grad : bool = False [docs] class One2ManyRNN ( Module ): """A RNN model with encoder/decoder for 2d/3d problems that provides predictions based on single initial condition. Parameters ---------- input_channels : int Number of channels in the input dimension : int, optional Spatial dimension of the input. Only 2d and 3d are supported, by default 2 nr_latent_channels : int, optional Channels for encoding/decoding, by default 512 nr_residual_blocks : int, optional Number of residual blocks, by default 2 activation_fn : str, optional Activation function to use, by default "relu" nr_downsamples : int, optional Number of downsamples, by default 2 nr_tsteps : int, optional Time steps to predict, by default 32 Example ------- >>> model = modulus.models.rnn.One2ManyRNN( ... input_channels=6, ... dimension=2, ... nr_latent_channels=32, ... activation_fn="relu", ... nr_downsamples=2, ... nr_tsteps=16, ... ) >>> input = invar = torch.randn(4, 6, 1, 16, 16) # [N, C, T, H, W] >>> output = model(input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([4, 6, 16, 16, 16]) """ def __init__ ( self , input_channels : int , dimension : int = 2 , nr_latent_channels : int = 512 , nr_residual_blocks : int = 2 , activation_fn : str = "relu" , nr_downsamples : int = 2 , nr_tsteps : int = 32 , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) self . nr_tsteps = nr_tsteps self . nr_residual_blocks = nr_residual_blocks self . nr_downsamples = nr_downsamples self . encoder_layers = nn . ModuleList () channels_out = nr_latent_channels activation_fn = get_activation ( activation_fn ) # check valid dimensions if dimension not in [ 2 , 3 ]: raise ValueError ( "Only 2D and 3D spatial dimensions are supported" ) for i in range ( nr_downsamples ): for j in range ( nr_residual_blocks ): stride = 1 if i == 0 and j == 0 : channels_in = input_channels else : channels_in = channels_out if ( j == nr_residual_blocks - 1 ) and ( i < nr_downsamples - 1 ): channels_out = channels_out * 2 stride = 2 self . encoder_layers . append ( _ConvResidualBlock ( in_channels = channels_in , out_channels = channels_out , stride = stride , dimension = dimension , gated = True , layer_normalization = False , begin_activation_fn = not (( i == 0 ) and ( j == 0 )), activation_fn = activation_fn , ) ) self . rnn_layer = _ConvGRULayer ( in_features = channels_out , hidden_size = channels_out , dimension = dimension ) self . conv_layers = nn . ModuleList () self . decoder_layers = nn . ModuleList () for i in range ( nr_downsamples ): self . upsampling_layers = nn . ModuleList () channels_in = channels_out channels_out = channels_out // 2 self . upsampling_layers . append ( _TransposeConvLayer ( in_channels = channels_in , out_channels = channels_out , kernel_size = 4 , stride = 2 , dimension = dimension , ) ) for j in range ( nr_residual_blocks ): self . upsampling_layers . append ( _ConvResidualBlock ( in_channels = channels_out , out_channels = channels_out , stride = 1 , dimension = dimension , gated = True , layer_normalization = False , begin_activation_fn = not (( i == 0 ) and ( j == 0 )), activation_fn = activation_fn , ) ) self . conv_layers . append ( _ConvLayer ( in_channels = channels_in , out_channels = nr_latent_channels , kernel_size = 1 , stride = 1 , dimension = dimension , ) ) self . decoder_layers . append ( self . upsampling_layers ) if dimension == 2 : self . final_conv = nn . Conv2d ( nr_latent_channels , input_channels , ( 1 , 1 ), ( 1 , 1 ), padding = "valid" ) else : # dimension is 3 self . final_conv = nn . Conv3d ( nr_latent_channels , input_channels , ( 1 , 1 , 1 ), ( 1 , 1 , 1 ), padding = "valid" , ) [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """Forward pass Parameters ---------- x : Tensor Expects a tensor of size [N, C, 1, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, 1, D, H, W] for 3D Where, N is the batch size, C is the number of channels, 1 is the number of input timesteps and D, H, W are spatial dimensions. Returns ------- Tensor Size [N, C, T, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, T, D, H, W] for 3D. Where, T is the number of timesteps being predicted. """ # Encoding step encoded_inputs = [] for t in range ( 1 ): x_in = x [:, :, t , ... ] for layer in self . encoder_layers : x_in = layer ( x_in ) encoded_inputs . append ( x_in ) # RNN step rnn_output = [] for t in range ( self . nr_tsteps ): if t == 0 : h = torch . zeros ( list ( x_in . size ())) . to ( x . device ) x_in_rnn = encoded_inputs [ 0 ] h = self . rnn_layer ( x_in_rnn , h ) x_in_rnn = h rnn_output . append ( h ) decoded_output = [] for t in range ( self . nr_tsteps ): x_out = rnn_output [ t ] # Decoding step latent_context_grid = [] for conv_layer , decoder in zip ( self . conv_layers , self . decoder_layers ): latent_context_grid . append ( conv_layer ( x_out )) upsampling_layers = decoder for upsampling_layer in upsampling_layers : x_out = upsampling_layer ( x_out ) # Add a convolution here to make the channel dimensions same as output # Only last latent context grid is used, but mult-resolution is available out = self . final_conv ( latent_context_grid [ - 1 ]) decoded_output . append ( out ) decoded_output = torch . stack ( decoded_output , dim = 2 ) return decoded_output