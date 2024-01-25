deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/activations.html

Source code for modulus.models.sfno.activations
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
from torch import nn
[docs]class ComplexReLU(nn.Module):
"""
Complex-valued variants of the ReLU activation function
"""
def __init__(
self, negative_slope=0.0, mode="real", bias_shape=None, scale=1.0
): # pragma: no cover
super(ComplexReLU, self).__init__()
# store parameters
self.mode = mode
if self.mode in ["modulus", "halfplane"]:
if bias_shape is not None:
self.bias = nn.Parameter(
scale * torch.ones(bias_shape, dtype=torch.float32)
)
else:
self.bias = nn.Parameter(scale * torch.ones((1), dtype=torch.float32))
else:
self.bias = 0
self.negative_slope = negative_slope
self.act = nn.LeakyReLU(negative_slope=negative_slope)
[docs] def forward(self, z: torch.Tensor) -> torch.Tensor: # pragma: no cover
if self.mode == "cartesian":
zr = torch.view_as_real(z)
za = self.act(zr)
out = torch.view_as_complex(za)
elif self.mode == "modulus":
zabs = torch.sqrt(torch.square(z.real) + torch.square(z.imag))
out = torch.where(zabs + self.bias > 0, (zabs + self.bias) * z / zabs, 0.0)
# out = self.act(zabs - self.bias) * torch.exp(1.j * z.angle())
elif self.mode == "halfplane":
# bias is an angle parameter in this case
modified_angle = torch.angle(z) - self.bias
condition = torch.logical_and(
(0.0 <= modified_angle), (modified_angle < torch.pi / 2.0)
)
out = torch.where(condition, z, self.negative_slope * z)
elif self.mode == "real":
zr = torch.view_as_real(z)
outr = zr.clone()
outr[..., 0] = self.act(zr[..., 0])
out = torch.view_as_complex(outr)
else:
raise NotImplementedError
return out [docs]class ComplexActivation(nn.Module):
"""
A module implementing complex-valued activation functions.
The module supports different modes of operation, depending on how
the complex numbers are treated for the activation function:
- "cartesian": the activation function is applied separately to the
real and imaginary parts of the complex input.
- "modulus": the activation function is applied to the modulus of
the complex input, after adding a learnable bias.
- any other mode: the complex input is returned as-is (identity operation).
"""
def __init__(
self, activation, mode="cartesian", bias_shape=None
): # pragma: no cover
super(ComplexActivation, self).__init__()
# store parameters
self.mode = mode
if self.mode == "modulus":
if bias_shape is not None:
self.bias = nn.Parameter(torch.zeros(bias_shape, dtype=torch.float32))
else:
self.bias = nn.Parameter(torch.zeros((1), dtype=torch.float32))
else:
bias = torch.zeros((1), dtype=torch.float32)
self.register_buffer("bias", bias)
# real valued activation
self.act = activation
[docs] def forward(self, z: torch.Tensor) -> torch.Tensor: # pragma: no cover
if self.mode == "cartesian":
zr = torch.view_as_real(z)
za = self.act(zr)
out = torch.view_as_complex(za)
elif self.mode == "modulus":
zabs = torch.sqrt(torch.square(z.real) + torch.square(z.imag))
out = self.act(zabs + self.bias) * torch.exp(1.0j * z.angle())
else:
# identity
out = z
return out