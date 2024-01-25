deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/activations.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch from torch import nn [docs] class ComplexReLU ( nn . Module ): """ Complex-valued variants of the ReLU activation function """ def __init__ ( self , negative_slope = 0.0 , mode = "real" , bias_shape = None , scale = 1.0 ): # pragma: no cover super ( ComplexReLU , self ) . __init__ () # store parameters self . mode = mode if self . mode in [ "modulus" , "halfplane" ]: if bias_shape is not None : self . bias = nn . Parameter ( scale * torch . ones ( bias_shape , dtype = torch . float32 ) ) else : self . bias = nn . Parameter ( scale * torch . ones (( 1 ), dtype = torch . float32 )) else : self . bias = 0 self . negative_slope = negative_slope self . act = nn . LeakyReLU ( negative_slope = negative_slope ) [docs] def forward ( self , z : torch . Tensor ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover if self . mode == "cartesian" : zr = torch . view_as_real ( z ) za = self . act ( zr ) out = torch . view_as_complex ( za ) elif self . mode == "modulus" : zabs = torch . sqrt ( torch . square ( z . real ) + torch . square ( z . imag )) out = torch . where ( zabs + self . bias > 0 , ( zabs + self . bias ) * z / zabs , 0.0 ) # out = self.act(zabs - self.bias) * torch.exp(1.j * z.angle()) elif self . mode == "halfplane" : # bias is an angle parameter in this case modified_angle = torch . angle ( z ) - self . bias condition = torch . logical_and ( ( 0.0 <= modified_angle ), ( modified_angle < torch . pi / 2.0 ) ) out = torch . where ( condition , z , self . negative_slope * z ) elif self . mode == "real" : zr = torch . view_as_real ( z ) outr = zr . clone () outr [ ... , 0 ] = self . act ( zr [ ... , 0 ]) out = torch . view_as_complex ( outr ) else : raise NotImplementedError return out [docs] class ComplexActivation ( nn . Module ): """ A module implementing complex-valued activation functions. The module supports different modes of operation, depending on how the complex numbers are treated for the activation function: - "cartesian": the activation function is applied separately to the real and imaginary parts of the complex input. - "modulus": the activation function is applied to the modulus of the complex input, after adding a learnable bias. - any other mode: the complex input is returned as-is (identity operation). """ def __init__ ( self , activation , mode = "cartesian" , bias_shape = None ): # pragma: no cover super ( ComplexActivation , self ) . __init__ () # store parameters self . mode = mode if self . mode == "modulus" : if bias_shape is not None : self . bias = nn . Parameter ( torch . zeros ( bias_shape , dtype = torch . float32 )) else : self . bias = nn . Parameter ( torch . zeros (( 1 ), dtype = torch . float32 )) else : bias = torch . zeros (( 1 ), dtype = torch . float32 ) self . register_buffer ( "bias" , bias ) # real valued activation self . act = activation [docs] def forward ( self , z : torch . Tensor ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover if self . mode == "cartesian" : zr = torch . view_as_real ( z ) za = self . act ( zr ) out = torch . view_as_complex ( za ) elif self . mode == "modulus" : zabs = torch . sqrt ( torch . square ( z . real ) + torch . square ( z . imag )) out = self . act ( zabs + self . bias ) * torch . exp ( 1.0 j * z . angle ()) else : # identity out = z return out