deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/factorizations.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import tensorly as tl tl . set_backend ( "pytorch" ) from functools import partial from modulus.models.sfno.contractions import ( _contract_diagonal , _contract_dhconv , _contract_sep_diagonal , _contract_sep_dhconv , _contract_diagonal_real , _contract_dhconv_real , _contract_sep_diagonal_real , _contract_sep_dhconv_real , ) from tltorch.factorized_tensors.core import FactorizedTensor einsum_symbols = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ" def _contract_dense ( x , weight , separable = False , operator_type = "diagonal" ): # pragma: no cover order = tl . ndim ( x ) # batch-size, in_channels, x, y... x_syms = list ( einsum_symbols [: order ]) # in_channels, out_channels, x, y... weight_syms = list ( x_syms [ 1 :]) # no batch-size # batch-size, out_channels, x, y... if separable : out_syms = [ x_syms [ 0 ]] + list ( weight_syms ) else : weight_syms . insert ( 1 , einsum_symbols [ order ]) # outputs out_syms = list ( weight_syms ) out_syms [ 0 ] = x_syms [ 0 ] if operator_type == "diagonal" : pass elif operator_type == "block-diagonal" : weight_syms . insert ( - 1 , einsum_symbols [ order + 1 ]) out_syms [ - 1 ] = weight_syms [ - 2 ] elif operator_type == "dhconv" : weight_syms . pop () else : raise ValueError ( f "Unkonw operator type { operator_type } " ) eq = "" . join ( x_syms ) + "," + "" . join ( weight_syms ) + "->" + "" . join ( out_syms ) if not torch . is_tensor ( weight ): weight = weight . to_tensor () return tl . einsum ( eq , x , weight ) def _contract_cp ( x , cp_weight , separable = False , operator_type = "diagonal" ): # pragma: no cover order = tl . ndim ( x ) x_syms = str ( einsum_symbols [: order ]) rank_sym = einsum_symbols [ order ] out_sym = einsum_symbols [ order + 1 ] out_syms = list ( x_syms ) if separable : factor_syms = [ einsum_symbols [ 1 ] + rank_sym ] # in only else : out_syms [ 1 ] = out_sym factor_syms = [ einsum_symbols [ 1 ] + rank_sym , out_sym + rank_sym ] # in, out factor_syms += [ xs + rank_sym for xs in x_syms [ 2 :]] # x, y, ... if operator_type == "diagonal" : pass elif operator_type == "block-diagonal" : out_syms [ - 1 ] = einsum_symbols [ order + 2 ] factor_syms += [ out_syms [ - 1 ] + rank_sym ] elif operator_type == "dhconv" : factor_syms . pop () else : raise ValueError ( f "Unkonw operator type { operator_type } " ) eq = ( x_syms + "," + rank_sym + "," + "," . join ( factor_syms ) + "->" + "" . join ( out_syms ) ) return tl . einsum ( eq , x , cp_weight . weights , * cp_weight . factors ) def _contract_tucker ( x , tucker_weight , separable = False , operator_type = "diagonal" ): # pragma: no cover order = tl . ndim ( x ) x_syms = str ( einsum_symbols [: order ]) out_sym = einsum_symbols [ order ] out_syms = list ( x_syms ) if separable : core_syms = einsum_symbols [ order + 1 : 2 * order ] # factor_syms = [einsum_symbols[1]+core_syms[0]] #in only factor_syms = [ xs + rs for ( xs , rs ) in zip ( x_syms [ 1 :], core_syms )] # x, y, ... else : core_syms = einsum_symbols [ order + 1 : 2 * order + 1 ] out_syms [ 1 ] = out_sym factor_syms = [ einsum_symbols [ 1 ] + core_syms [ 0 ], out_sym + core_syms [ 1 ], ] # out, in factor_syms += [ xs + rs for ( xs , rs ) in zip ( x_syms [ 2 :], core_syms [ 2 :]) ] # x, y, ... if operator_type == "diagonal" : pass elif operator_type == "block-diagonal" : raise NotImplementedError ( f "Operator type { operator_type } not implemented for Tucker" ) else : raise ValueError ( f "Unkonw operator type { operator_type } " ) eq = ( x_syms + "," + core_syms + "," + "," . join ( factor_syms ) + "->" + "" . join ( out_syms ) ) return tl . einsum ( eq , x , tucker_weight . core , * tucker_weight . factors ) def _contract_tt ( x , tt_weight , separable = False , operator_type = "diagonal" ): # pragma: no cover order = tl . ndim ( x ) x_syms = list ( einsum_symbols [: order ]) weight_syms = list ( x_syms [ 1 :]) # no batch-size if not separable : weight_syms . insert ( 1 , einsum_symbols [ order ]) # outputs out_syms = list ( weight_syms ) out_syms [ 0 ] = x_syms [ 0 ] else : out_syms = list ( x_syms ) if operator_type == "diagonal" : pass elif operator_type == "block-diagonal" : weight_syms . insert ( - 1 , einsum_symbols [ order + 1 ]) out_syms [ - 1 ] = weight_syms [ - 2 ] elif operator_type == "dhconv" : weight_syms . pop () else : raise ValueError ( f "Unkonw operator type { operator_type } " ) rank_syms = list ( einsum_symbols [ order + 2 :]) tt_syms = [] for i , s in enumerate ( weight_syms ): tt_syms . append ([ rank_syms [ i ], s , rank_syms [ i + 1 ]]) eq = ( "" . join ( x_syms ) + "," + "," . join ( "" . join ( f ) for f in tt_syms ) + "->" + "" . join ( out_syms ) ) return tl . einsum ( eq , x , * tt_weight . factors ) # jitted PyTorch contractions: def _contract_dense_pytorch ( x , weight , separable = False , operator_type = "diagonal" , complex = True ): # pragma: no cover # to cheat the fused optimizers convert to real here x = torch . view_as_real ( x ) if separable : if operator_type == "diagonal" : if complex : x = _contract_sep_diagonal ( x , weight ) else : x = _contract_sep_diagonal_real ( x , weight ) elif operator_type == "dhconv" : if complex : x = _contract_sep_dhconv ( x , weight ) else : x = _contract_sep_dhconv_real ( x , weight ) else : raise ValueError ( f "Unkonw operator type { operator_type } " ) else : if operator_type == "diagonal" : if complex : x = _contract_diagonal ( x , weight ) else : x = _contract_diagonal_real ( x , weight ) elif operator_type == "dhconv" : if complex : x = _contract_dhconv ( x , weight ) else : x = _contract_dhconv_real ( x , weight ) else : raise ValueError ( f "Unkonw operator type { operator_type } " ) # to cheat the fused optimizers convert to real here x = torch . view_as_complex ( x ) return x [docs] def get_contract_fun ( weight , implementation = "reconstructed" , separable = False , operator_type = "diagonal" , complex = True , ): # pragma: no cover """Generic ND implementation of Fourier Spectral Conv contraction Parameters ---------- weight : tensorly-torch's FactorizedTensor implementation : {'reconstructed', 'factorized'}, default is 'reconstructed' whether to reconstruct the weight and do a forward pass (reconstructed) or contract directly the factors of the factorized weight with the input (factorized) Returns ------- function : (x, weight) -> x * weight in Fourier space """ if implementation == "reconstructed" : return _contract_dense elif implementation == "factorized" : if torch . is_tensor ( weight ): handle = partial ( _contract_dense_pytorch , separable = separable , complex = complex , operator_type = operator_type , ) return handle elif isinstance ( weight , FactorizedTensor ): if weight . name . lower () == "complexdense" or weight . name . lower () == "dense" : return _contract_dense elif weight . name . lower () == "complextucker" : return _contract_tucker elif weight . name . lower () == "complextt" : return _contract_tt elif weight . name . lower () == "complexcp" : return _contract_cp else : raise ValueError ( f "Got unexpected factorized weight type { weight . name } " ) else : raise ValueError ( f "Got unexpected weight type of class { weight . __class__ . __name__ } " ) else : raise ValueError ( f 'Got { implementation } , expected "reconstructed" or "factorized"' )