deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/initialization.html

Source code for modulus.models.sfno.initialization

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

import math
import torch
import warnings


def _no_grad_trunc_normal_(tensor, mean, std, a, b):
    # Cut & paste from PyTorch official master until it's in a few official releases - RW
    # Method based on https://people.sc.fsu.edu/~jburkardt/presentations/truncated_normal.pdf
    def norm_cdf(x):  # pragma: no cover
        # Computes standard normal cumulative distribution function
        return (1.0 + math.erf(x / math.sqrt(2.0))) / 2.0

    if (mean < a - 2 * std) or (mean > b + 2 * std):
        warnings.warn(
            "mean is more than 2 std from [a, b] in nn.init.trunc_normal_. "
            "The distribution of values may be incorrect.",
            stacklevel=2,
        )

    with torch.no_grad():
        # Values are generated by using a truncated uniform distribution and
        # then using the inverse CDF for the normal distribution.
        # Get upper and lower cdf values
        l = norm_cdf((a - mean) / std)
        u = norm_cdf((b - mean) / std)

        # Uniformly fill tensor with values from [l, u], then translate to
        # [2l-1, 2u-1].
        tensor.uniform_(2 * l - 1, 2 * u - 1)

        # Use inverse cdf transform for normal distribution to get truncated
        # standard normal
        tensor.erfinv_()

        # Transform to proper mean, std
        tensor.mul_(std * math.sqrt(2.0))
        tensor.add_(mean)

        # Clamp to ensure it's in the proper range
        tensor.clamp_(min=a, max=b)
        return tensor



[docs]def trunc_normal_(tensor, mean=0.0, std=1.0, a=-2.0, b=2.0):  # pragma: no cover
    r"""Fills the input Tensor with values drawn from a truncated
    normal distribution. The values are effectively drawn from the
    normal distribution :math:`\mathcal{N}(\text{mean}, \text{std}^2)`
    with values outside :math:`[a, b]` redrawn until they are within
    the bounds. The method used for generating the random values works
    best when :math:`a \leq \text{mean} \leq b`.
    Args:
    tensor: an n-dimensional `torch.Tensor`
    mean: the mean of the normal distribution
    std: the standard deviation of the normal distribution
    a: the minimum cutoff value
    b: the maximum cutoff value
    """
    return _no_grad_trunc_normal_(tensor, mean, std, a, b)
