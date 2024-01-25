deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/layers.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.nn.functional as F
import torch.fft
from torch.nn.modules.container import Sequential
from torch.utils.checkpoint import checkpoint
from torch.cuda import amp
import math
from torch_harmonics import *
from modulus.models.sfno.contractions import *
from modulus.models.sfno.activations import *
from modulus.models.sfno.initialization import trunc_normal_
from modulus.models.layers import get_activation
@torch.jit.script
def drop_path(
x: torch.Tensor, drop_prob: float = 0.0, training: bool = False
) -> torch.Tensor: # pragma: no cover
"""Drop paths (Stochastic Depth) per sample (when applied in main path of
residual blocks).
This is the same as the DropConnect impl for EfficientNet, etc networks, however,
the original name is misleading as 'Drop Connect' is a different form of dropout in
a separate paper. See discussion:
https://github.com/tensorflow/tpu/issues/494#issuecomment-532968956
We've opted for changing the layer and argument names to 'drop path' rather than
mix DropConnect as a layer name and use 'survival rate' as the argument.
"""
if drop_prob == 0.0 or not training:
return x
keep_prob = 1.0 - drop_prob
shape = (x.shape[0],) + (1,) * (
x.ndim - 1
) # work with diff dim tensors, not just 2d ConvNets
random_tensor = keep_prob + torch.rand(shape, dtype=x.dtype, device=x.device)
random_tensor.floor_() # binarize
output = x.div(keep_prob) * random_tensor
return output
[docs]class DropPath(nn.Module):
"""
Drop paths (Stochastic Depth) per sample (when applied in main path of residual
blocks).
"""
def __init__(self, drop_prob=None): # pragma: no cover
super(DropPath, self).__init__()
self.drop_prob = drop_prob
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
return drop_path(x, self.drop_prob, self.training) [docs]class PatchEmbed(nn.Module):
"""
Divides the input image into patches and embeds them into a specified dimension
using a convolutional layer.
"""
def __init__(
self, img_size=(224, 224), patch_size=(16, 16), in_chans=3, embed_dim=768
): # pragma: no cover
super(PatchEmbed, self).__init__()
num_patches = (img_size[1] // patch_size[1]) * (img_size[0] // patch_size[0])
self.img_size = img_size
self.patch_size = patch_size
self.num_patches = num_patches
self.proj = nn.Conv2d(
in_chans, embed_dim, kernel_size=patch_size, stride=patch_size
)
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
# gather input
B, C, H, W = x.shape
assert (
H == self.img_size[0] and W == self.img_size[1]
), f"Input image size ({H}*{W}) doesn't match model ({self.img_size[0]}*{self.img_size[1]})."
# new: B, C, H*W
x = self.proj(x).flatten(2)
return x [docs]class EncoderDecoder(nn.Module):
"""
Basic Encoder/Decoder
"""
def __init__(
self,
num_layers,
input_dim,
output_dim,
hidden_dim,
act,
): # pragma: no cover
super(EncoderDecoder, self).__init__()
encoder_modules = []
current_dim = input_dim
for i in range(num_layers):
encoder_modules.append(nn.Conv2d(current_dim, hidden_dim, 1, bias=True))
encoder_modules.append(get_activation(act))
current_dim = hidden_dim
encoder_modules.append(nn.Conv2d(current_dim, output_dim, 1, bias=False))
self.fwd = nn.Sequential(*encoder_modules)
[docs] def forward(self, x):
return self.fwd(x) [docs]class MLP(nn.Module):
"""
Basic CNN with support for gradient checkpointing
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_features,
hidden_features=None,
out_features=None,
act_layer="gelu",
output_bias=True,
drop_rate=0.0,
checkpointing=0,
**kwargs,
): # pragma: no cover
super(MLP, self).__init__()
self.checkpointing = checkpointing
out_features = out_features or in_features
hidden_features = hidden_features or in_features
fc1 = nn.Conv2d(in_features, hidden_features, 1, bias=True)
act = get_activation(act_layer)
fc2 = nn.Conv2d(hidden_features, out_features, 1, bias=output_bias)
if drop_rate > 0.0:
drop = nn.Dropout(drop_rate)
self.fwd = nn.Sequential(fc1, act, drop, fc2, drop)
else:
self.fwd = nn.Sequential(fc1, act, fc2)
[docs] @torch.jit.ignore
def checkpoint_forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
"""Forward method with support for gradient checkpointing"""
return checkpoint(self.fwd, x)
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
if self.checkpointing >= 2:
return self.checkpoint_forward(x)
else:
return self.fwd(x) [docs]class RealFFT2(nn.Module):
"""
Helper routine to wrap FFT similarly to the SHT
"""
def __init__(self, nlat, nlon, lmax=None, mmax=None): # pragma: no cover
super(RealFFT2, self).__init__()
# use local FFT here
self.fft_handle = torch.fft.rfft2
self.nlat = nlat
self.nlon = nlon
self.lmax = lmax or self.nlat
self.mmax = mmax or self.nlon // 2 + 1
self.truncate = True
if (self.lmax == self.nlat) and (self.mmax == (self.nlon // 2 + 1)):
self.truncate = False
# self.num_batches = 1
assert self.lmax % 2 == 0
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
y = self.fft_handle(x, (self.nlat, self.nlon), (-2, -1), "ortho")
if self.truncate:
y = torch.cat(
(
y[..., : math.ceil(self.lmax / 2), : self.mmax],
y[..., -math.floor(self.lmax / 2) :, : self.mmax],
),
dim=-2,
)
return y [docs]class InverseRealFFT2(nn.Module):
"""
Helper routine to wrap FFT similarly to the SHT
"""
def __init__(self, nlat, nlon, lmax=None, mmax=None): # pragma: no cover
super(InverseRealFFT2, self).__init__()
# use local FFT here
self.ifft_handle = torch.fft.irfft2
self.nlat = nlat
self.nlon = nlon
self.lmax = lmax or self.nlat
self.mmax = mmax or self.nlon // 2 + 1
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
out = self.ifft_handle(x, (self.nlat, self.nlon), (-2, -1), "ortho")
return out [docs]class SpectralConv2d(nn.Module):
"""
Spectral Convolution as utilized in
"""
def __init__(
self,
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
in_channels,
out_channels,
scale="auto",
hard_thresholding_fraction=1,
compression=None,
rank=0,
bias=False,
): # pragma: no cover
super(SpectralConv2d, self).__init__()
if scale == "auto":
scale = 1 / (in_channels * out_channels)
self.hard_thresholding_fraction = hard_thresholding_fraction
self.contract_handle = _contract_diagonal
self.forward_transform = forward_transform
self.inverse_transform = inverse_transform
self.output_dims = (self.inverse_transform.nlat, self.inverse_transform.nlon)
modes_lat = self.inverse_transform.lmax
modes_lon = self.inverse_transform.mmax
self.modes_lat = int(modes_lat * self.hard_thresholding_fraction)
self.modes_lon = int(modes_lon * self.hard_thresholding_fraction)
self.scale_residual = (
self.forward_transform.nlat != self.inverse_transform.nlat
) or (self.forward_transform.nlon != self.inverse_transform.nlon)
# new simple linear layer
self.w = nn.Parameter(
scale
* torch.randn(in_channels, out_channels, self.modes_lat, self.modes_lon, 2)
)
# optional bias
if bias:
self.b = nn.Parameter(
scale * torch.randn(1, out_channels, *self.output_dims)
)
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
dtype = x.dtype
B, C, H, W = x.shape
if not self.scale_residual:
residual = x
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
x = x.to(torch.float32)
x = self.forward_transform(x)
if self.scale_residual:
x = x.contiguous()
residual = self.inverse_transform(x)
residual = residual.to(dtype)
x = torch.view_as_real(x)
x = x.to(dtype)
# do spectral conv
modes = self.contract_handle(x, self.w)
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
x = x.to(torch.float32)
x = torch.view_as_complex(x)
x = x.contiguous()
x = self.inverse_transform(x)
x = x.to(dtype)
if hasattr(self, "b"):
x = x + self.b
return x, residual [docs]class SpectralAttention2d(nn.Module):
"""
2d Spectral Attention layer
"""
def __init__(
self,
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
sparsity_threshold=0.0,
hidden_size_factor=2,
use_complex_network=True,
use_complex_kernels=False,
complex_activation="real",
bias=False,
spectral_layers=1,
drop_rate=0.0,
): # pragma: no cover
super(SpectralAttention2d, self).__init__()
self.embed_dim = embed_dim
self.sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold
self.hidden_size = int(hidden_size_factor * self.embed_dim)
self.scale = 0.02
self.spectral_layers = spectral_layers
self.mul_add_handle = (
compl_muladd2d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_muladd2d_fwd
)
self.mul_handle = compl_mul2d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_mul2d_fwd
self.modes_lat = forward_transform.lmax
self.modes_lon = forward_transform.mmax
# only storing the forward handle to be able to call it
self.forward_transform = forward_transform
self.inverse_transform = inverse_transform
assert inverse_transform.lmax == self.modes_lat
assert inverse_transform.mmax == self.modes_lon
self.scale_residual = (
self.forward_transform.nlat != self.inverse_transform.nlat
) or (self.forward_transform.nlon != self.inverse_transform.nlon)
# weights
w = [self.scale * torch.randn(self.embed_dim, self.hidden_size, 2)]
# w = [self.scale * torch.randn(self.embed_dim + 2*self.embed_freqs, self.hidden_size, 2)]
# w = [self.scale * torch.randn(self.embed_dim + 4*self.embed_freqs, self.hidden_size, 2)]
for l in range(1, self.spectral_layers):
w.append(self.scale * torch.randn(self.hidden_size, self.hidden_size, 2))
self.w = nn.ParameterList(w)
if bias:
self.b = nn.ParameterList(
[
self.scale * torch.randn(self.hidden_size, 1, 2)
for _ in range(self.spectral_layers)
]
)
self.wout = nn.Parameter(
self.scale * torch.randn(self.hidden_size, self.embed_dim, 2)
)
self.drop = nn.Dropout(drop_rate) if drop_rate > 0.0 else nn.Identity()
self.activation = ComplexReLU(
mode=complex_activation, bias_shape=(self.hidden_size, 1, 1)
)
[docs] def forward_mlp(self, xr): # pragma: no cover
"""forward method for the MLP part of the network"""
for l in range(self.spectral_layers):
if hasattr(self, "b"):
xr = self.mul_add_handle(
xr, self.w[l].to(xr.dtype), self.b[l].to(xr.dtype)
)
else:
xr = self.mul_handle(xr, self.w[l].to(xr.dtype))
xr = torch.view_as_complex(xr)
xr = self.activation(xr)
xr = self.drop(xr)
xr = torch.view_as_real(xr)
xr = self.mul_handle(xr, self.wout)
return xr
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
dtype = x.dtype
if not self.scale_residual:
residual = x
# FWD transform
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
x = x.to(torch.float32)
x = x.contiguous()
x = self.forward_transform(x)
if self.scale_residual:
x = x.contiguous()
residual = self.inverse_transform(x)
residual = residual.to(dtype)
x = torch.view_as_real(x)
# MLP
x = self.forward_mlp(x)
# BWD transform
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
x = torch.view_as_complex(x)
x = x.contiguous()
x = self.inverse_transform(x)
x = x.to(dtype)
return x, residual [docs]class SpectralAttentionS2(nn.Module):
"""
geometrical Spectral Attention layer
"""
def __init__(
self,
forward_transform,
inverse_transform,
embed_dim,
sparsity_threshold=0.0,
hidden_size_factor=2,
use_complex_network=True,
complex_activation="real",
bias=False,
spectral_layers=1,
drop_rate=0.0,
): # pragma: no cover
super(SpectralAttentionS2, self).__init__()
self.embed_dim = embed_dim
self.sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold
self.hidden_size = int(hidden_size_factor * self.embed_dim)
self.scale = 0.02
# self.mul_add_handle = compl_muladd1d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_muladd1d_fwd
self.mul_add_handle = compl_muladd2d_fwd
# self.mul_handle = compl_mul1d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_mul1d_fwd
self.mul_handle = compl_mul2d_fwd
self.spectral_layers = spectral_layers
self.modes_lat = forward_transform.lmax
self.modes_lon = forward_transform.mmax
# only storing the forward handle to be able to call it
self.forward_transform = forward_transform
self.inverse_transform = inverse_transform
assert inverse_transform.lmax == self.modes_lat
assert inverse_transform.mmax == self.modes_lon
self.scale_residual = (
(self.forward_transform.nlat != self.inverse_transform.nlat)
or (self.forward_transform.nlon != self.inverse_transform.nlon)
or (self.forward_transform.grid != self.inverse_transform.grid)
)
# weights
w = [self.scale * torch.randn(self.embed_dim, self.hidden_size, 2)]
for l in range(1, self.spectral_layers):
w.append(self.scale * torch.randn(self.hidden_size, self.hidden_size, 2))
self.w = nn.ParameterList(w)
if bias:
self.b = nn.ParameterList(
[
self.scale * torch.randn(2 * self.hidden_size, 1, 1, 2)
for _ in range(self.spectral_layers)
]
)
self.wout = nn.Parameter(
self.scale * torch.randn(self.hidden_size, self.embed_dim, 2)
)
self.drop = nn.Dropout(drop_rate) if drop_rate > 0.0 else nn.Identity()
self.activation = ComplexReLU(
mode=complex_activation, bias_shape=(self.hidden_size, 1, 1)
)
[docs] def forward_mlp(self, xr): # pragma: no cover
"""forward method for the MLP part of the network"""
for l in range(self.spectral_layers):
if hasattr(self, "b"):
xr = self.mul_add_handle(
xr, self.w[l].to(xr.dtype), self.b[l].to(xr.dtype)
)
else:
xr = self.mul_handle(xr, self.w[l].to(xr.dtype))
xr = torch.view_as_complex(xr)
xr = self.activation(xr)
xr = self.drop(xr)
xr = torch.view_as_real(xr)
# final MLP
xr = self.mul_handle(xr, self.wout)
return xr
[docs] def forward(self, x): # pragma: no cover
dtype = x.dtype
if not self.scale_residual:
residual = x
# FWD transform
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
x = x.to(torch.float32)
x = x.contiguous()
x = self.forward_transform(x)
if self.scale_residual:
x = x.contiguous()
residual = self.inverse_transform(x)
residual = residual.to(dtype)
x = torch.view_as_real(x)
# MLP
x = self.forward_mlp(x)
# BWD transform
with amp.autocast(enabled=False):
x = torch.view_as_complex(x)
x = x.contiguous()
x = self.inverse_transform(x)
x = x.to(dtype)
return x, residual