deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/models/sfno/layers.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import torch.nn as nn import torch.nn.functional as F import torch.fft from torch.nn.modules.container import Sequential from torch.utils.checkpoint import checkpoint from torch.cuda import amp import math from torch_harmonics import * from modulus.models.sfno.contractions import * from modulus.models.sfno.activations import * from modulus.models.sfno.initialization import trunc_normal_ from modulus.models.layers import get_activation @torch . jit . script def drop_path ( x : torch . Tensor , drop_prob : float = 0.0 , training : bool = False ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Drop paths (Stochastic Depth) per sample (when applied in main path of residual blocks). This is the same as the DropConnect impl for EfficientNet, etc networks, however, the original name is misleading as 'Drop Connect' is a different form of dropout in a separate paper. See discussion: https://github.com/tensorflow/tpu/issues/494#issuecomment-532968956 We've opted for changing the layer and argument names to 'drop path' rather than mix DropConnect as a layer name and use 'survival rate' as the argument. """ if drop_prob == 0.0 or not training : return x keep_prob = 1.0 - drop_prob shape = ( x . shape [ 0 ],) + ( 1 ,) * ( x . ndim - 1 ) # work with diff dim tensors, not just 2d ConvNets random_tensor = keep_prob + torch . rand ( shape , dtype = x . dtype , device = x . device ) random_tensor . floor_ () # binarize output = x . div ( keep_prob ) * random_tensor return output [docs] class DropPath ( nn . Module ): """ Drop paths (Stochastic Depth) per sample (when applied in main path of residual blocks). """ def __init__ ( self , drop_prob = None ): # pragma: no cover super ( DropPath , self ) . __init__ () self . drop_prob = drop_prob [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover return drop_path ( x , self . drop_prob , self . training ) [docs] class PatchEmbed ( nn . Module ): """ Divides the input image into patches and embeds them into a specified dimension using a convolutional layer. """ def __init__ ( self , img_size = ( 224 , 224 ), patch_size = ( 16 , 16 ), in_chans = 3 , embed_dim = 768 ): # pragma: no cover super ( PatchEmbed , self ) . __init__ () num_patches = ( img_size [ 1 ] // patch_size [ 1 ]) * ( img_size [ 0 ] // patch_size [ 0 ]) self . img_size = img_size self . patch_size = patch_size self . num_patches = num_patches self . proj = nn . Conv2d ( in_chans , embed_dim , kernel_size = patch_size , stride = patch_size ) [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover # gather input B , C , H , W = x . shape assert ( H == self . img_size [ 0 ] and W == self . img_size [ 1 ] ), f "Input image size ( { H } * { W } ) doesn't match model ( { self . img_size [ 0 ] } * { self . img_size [ 1 ] } )." # new: B, C, H*W x = self . proj ( x ) . flatten ( 2 ) return x [docs] class EncoderDecoder ( nn . Module ): """ Basic Encoder/Decoder """ def __init__ ( self , num_layers , input_dim , output_dim , hidden_dim , act , ): # pragma: no cover super ( EncoderDecoder , self ) . __init__ () encoder_modules = [] current_dim = input_dim for i in range ( num_layers ): encoder_modules . append ( nn . Conv2d ( current_dim , hidden_dim , 1 , bias = True )) encoder_modules . append ( get_activation ( act )) current_dim = hidden_dim encoder_modules . append ( nn . Conv2d ( current_dim , output_dim , 1 , bias = False )) self . fwd = nn . Sequential ( * encoder_modules ) [docs] def forward ( self , x ): return self . fwd ( x ) [docs] class MLP ( nn . Module ): """ Basic CNN with support for gradient checkpointing """ def __init__ ( self , in_features , hidden_features = None , out_features = None , act_layer = "gelu" , output_bias = True , drop_rate = 0.0 , checkpointing = 0 , ** kwargs , ): # pragma: no cover super ( MLP , self ) . __init__ () self . checkpointing = checkpointing out_features = out_features or in_features hidden_features = hidden_features or in_features fc1 = nn . Conv2d ( in_features , hidden_features , 1 , bias = True ) act = get_activation ( act_layer ) fc2 = nn . Conv2d ( hidden_features , out_features , 1 , bias = output_bias ) if drop_rate > 0.0 : drop = nn . Dropout ( drop_rate ) self . fwd = nn . Sequential ( fc1 , act , drop , fc2 , drop ) else : self . fwd = nn . Sequential ( fc1 , act , fc2 ) [docs] @torch . jit . ignore def checkpoint_forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover """Forward method with support for gradient checkpointing""" return checkpoint ( self . fwd , x ) [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover if self . checkpointing >= 2 : return self . checkpoint_forward ( x ) else : return self . fwd ( x ) [docs] class RealFFT2 ( nn . Module ): """ Helper routine to wrap FFT similarly to the SHT """ def __init__ ( self , nlat , nlon , lmax = None , mmax = None ): # pragma: no cover super ( RealFFT2 , self ) . __init__ () # use local FFT here self . fft_handle = torch . fft . rfft2 self . nlat = nlat self . nlon = nlon self . lmax = lmax or self . nlat self . mmax = mmax or self . nlon // 2 + 1 self . truncate = True if ( self . lmax == self . nlat ) and ( self . mmax == ( self . nlon // 2 + 1 )): self . truncate = False # self.num_batches = 1 assert self . lmax % 2 == 0 [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover y = self . fft_handle ( x , ( self . nlat , self . nlon ), ( - 2 , - 1 ), "ortho" ) if self . truncate : y = torch . cat ( ( y [ ... , : math . ceil ( self . lmax / 2 ), : self . mmax ], y [ ... , - math . floor ( self . lmax / 2 ) :, : self . mmax ], ), dim =- 2 , ) return y [docs] class InverseRealFFT2 ( nn . Module ): """ Helper routine to wrap FFT similarly to the SHT """ def __init__ ( self , nlat , nlon , lmax = None , mmax = None ): # pragma: no cover super ( InverseRealFFT2 , self ) . __init__ () # use local FFT here self . ifft_handle = torch . fft . irfft2 self . nlat = nlat self . nlon = nlon self . lmax = lmax or self . nlat self . mmax = mmax or self . nlon // 2 + 1 [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover out = self . ifft_handle ( x , ( self . nlat , self . nlon ), ( - 2 , - 1 ), "ortho" ) return out [docs] class SpectralConv2d ( nn . Module ): """ Spectral Convolution as utilized in """ def __init__ ( self , forward_transform , inverse_transform , in_channels , out_channels , scale = "auto" , hard_thresholding_fraction = 1 , compression = None , rank = 0 , bias = False , ): # pragma: no cover super ( SpectralConv2d , self ) . __init__ () if scale == "auto" : scale = 1 / ( in_channels * out_channels ) self . hard_thresholding_fraction = hard_thresholding_fraction self . contract_handle = _contract_diagonal self . forward_transform = forward_transform self . inverse_transform = inverse_transform self . output_dims = ( self . inverse_transform . nlat , self . inverse_transform . nlon ) modes_lat = self . inverse_transform . lmax modes_lon = self . inverse_transform . mmax self . modes_lat = int ( modes_lat * self . hard_thresholding_fraction ) self . modes_lon = int ( modes_lon * self . hard_thresholding_fraction ) self . scale_residual = ( self . forward_transform . nlat != self . inverse_transform . nlat ) or ( self . forward_transform . nlon != self . inverse_transform . nlon ) # new simple linear layer self . w = nn . Parameter ( scale * torch . randn ( in_channels , out_channels , self . modes_lat , self . modes_lon , 2 ) ) # optional bias if bias : self . b = nn . Parameter ( scale * torch . randn ( 1 , out_channels , * self . output_dims ) ) [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover dtype = x . dtype B , C , H , W = x . shape if not self . scale_residual : residual = x with amp . autocast ( enabled = False ): x = x . to ( torch . float32 ) x = self . forward_transform ( x ) if self . scale_residual : x = x . contiguous () residual = self . inverse_transform ( x ) residual = residual . to ( dtype ) x = torch . view_as_real ( x ) x = x . to ( dtype ) # do spectral conv modes = self . contract_handle ( x , self . w ) with amp . autocast ( enabled = False ): x = x . to ( torch . float32 ) x = torch . view_as_complex ( x ) x = x . contiguous () x = self . inverse_transform ( x ) x = x . to ( dtype ) if hasattr ( self , "b" ): x = x + self . b return x , residual [docs] class SpectralAttention2d ( nn . Module ): """ 2d Spectral Attention layer """ def __init__ ( self , forward_transform , inverse_transform , embed_dim , sparsity_threshold = 0.0 , hidden_size_factor = 2 , use_complex_network = True , use_complex_kernels = False , complex_activation = "real" , bias = False , spectral_layers = 1 , drop_rate = 0.0 , ): # pragma: no cover super ( SpectralAttention2d , self ) . __init__ () self . embed_dim = embed_dim self . sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold self . hidden_size = int ( hidden_size_factor * self . embed_dim ) self . scale = 0.02 self . spectral_layers = spectral_layers self . mul_add_handle = ( compl_muladd2d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_muladd2d_fwd ) self . mul_handle = compl_mul2d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_mul2d_fwd self . modes_lat = forward_transform . lmax self . modes_lon = forward_transform . mmax # only storing the forward handle to be able to call it self . forward_transform = forward_transform self . inverse_transform = inverse_transform assert inverse_transform . lmax == self . modes_lat assert inverse_transform . mmax == self . modes_lon self . scale_residual = ( self . forward_transform . nlat != self . inverse_transform . nlat ) or ( self . forward_transform . nlon != self . inverse_transform . nlon ) # weights w = [ self . scale * torch . randn ( self . embed_dim , self . hidden_size , 2 )] # w = [self.scale * torch.randn(self.embed_dim + 2*self.embed_freqs, self.hidden_size, 2)] # w = [self.scale * torch.randn(self.embed_dim + 4*self.embed_freqs, self.hidden_size, 2)] for l in range ( 1 , self . spectral_layers ): w . append ( self . scale * torch . randn ( self . hidden_size , self . hidden_size , 2 )) self . w = nn . ParameterList ( w ) if bias : self . b = nn . ParameterList ( [ self . scale * torch . randn ( self . hidden_size , 1 , 2 ) for _ in range ( self . spectral_layers ) ] ) self . wout = nn . Parameter ( self . scale * torch . randn ( self . hidden_size , self . embed_dim , 2 ) ) self . drop = nn . Dropout ( drop_rate ) if drop_rate > 0.0 else nn . Identity () self . activation = ComplexReLU ( mode = complex_activation , bias_shape = ( self . hidden_size , 1 , 1 ) ) [docs] def forward_mlp ( self , xr ): # pragma: no cover """forward method for the MLP part of the network""" for l in range ( self . spectral_layers ): if hasattr ( self , "b" ): xr = self . mul_add_handle ( xr , self . w [ l ] . to ( xr . dtype ), self . b [ l ] . to ( xr . dtype ) ) else : xr = self . mul_handle ( xr , self . w [ l ] . to ( xr . dtype )) xr = torch . view_as_complex ( xr ) xr = self . activation ( xr ) xr = self . drop ( xr ) xr = torch . view_as_real ( xr ) xr = self . mul_handle ( xr , self . wout ) return xr [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover dtype = x . dtype if not self . scale_residual : residual = x # FWD transform with amp . autocast ( enabled = False ): x = x . to ( torch . float32 ) x = x . contiguous () x = self . forward_transform ( x ) if self . scale_residual : x = x . contiguous () residual = self . inverse_transform ( x ) residual = residual . to ( dtype ) x = torch . view_as_real ( x ) # MLP x = self . forward_mlp ( x ) # BWD transform with amp . autocast ( enabled = False ): x = torch . view_as_complex ( x ) x = x . contiguous () x = self . inverse_transform ( x ) x = x . to ( dtype ) return x , residual [docs] class SpectralAttentionS2 ( nn . Module ): """ geometrical Spectral Attention layer """ def __init__ ( self , forward_transform , inverse_transform , embed_dim , sparsity_threshold = 0.0 , hidden_size_factor = 2 , use_complex_network = True , complex_activation = "real" , bias = False , spectral_layers = 1 , drop_rate = 0.0 , ): # pragma: no cover super ( SpectralAttentionS2 , self ) . __init__ () self . embed_dim = embed_dim self . sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold self . hidden_size = int ( hidden_size_factor * self . embed_dim ) self . scale = 0.02 # self.mul_add_handle = compl_muladd1d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_muladd1d_fwd self . mul_add_handle = compl_muladd2d_fwd # self.mul_handle = compl_mul1d_fwd_c if use_complex_kernels else compl_mul1d_fwd self . mul_handle = compl_mul2d_fwd self . spectral_layers = spectral_layers self . modes_lat = forward_transform . lmax self . modes_lon = forward_transform . mmax # only storing the forward handle to be able to call it self . forward_transform = forward_transform self . inverse_transform = inverse_transform assert inverse_transform . lmax == self . modes_lat assert inverse_transform . mmax == self . modes_lon self . scale_residual = ( ( self . forward_transform . nlat != self . inverse_transform . nlat ) or ( self . forward_transform . nlon != self . inverse_transform . nlon ) or ( self . forward_transform . grid != self . inverse_transform . grid ) ) # weights w = [ self . scale * torch . randn ( self . embed_dim , self . hidden_size , 2 )] for l in range ( 1 , self . spectral_layers ): w . append ( self . scale * torch . randn ( self . hidden_size , self . hidden_size , 2 )) self . w = nn . ParameterList ( w ) if bias : self . b = nn . ParameterList ( [ self . scale * torch . randn ( 2 * self . hidden_size , 1 , 1 , 2 ) for _ in range ( self . spectral_layers ) ] ) self . wout = nn . Parameter ( self . scale * torch . randn ( self . hidden_size , self . embed_dim , 2 ) ) self . drop = nn . Dropout ( drop_rate ) if drop_rate > 0.0 else nn . Identity () self . activation = ComplexReLU ( mode = complex_activation , bias_shape = ( self . hidden_size , 1 , 1 ) ) [docs] def forward_mlp ( self , xr ): # pragma: no cover """forward method for the MLP part of the network""" for l in range ( self . spectral_layers ): if hasattr ( self , "b" ): xr = self . mul_add_handle ( xr , self . w [ l ] . to ( xr . dtype ), self . b [ l ] . to ( xr . dtype ) ) else : xr = self . mul_handle ( xr , self . w [ l ] . to ( xr . dtype )) xr = torch . view_as_complex ( xr ) xr = self . activation ( xr ) xr = self . drop ( xr ) xr = torch . view_as_real ( xr ) # final MLP xr = self . mul_handle ( xr , self . wout ) return xr [docs] def forward ( self , x ): # pragma: no cover dtype = x . dtype if not self . scale_residual : residual = x # FWD transform with amp . autocast ( enabled = False ): x = x . to ( torch . float32 ) x = x . contiguous () x = self . forward_transform ( x ) if self . scale_residual : x = x . contiguous () residual = self . inverse_transform ( x ) residual = residual . to ( dtype ) x = torch . view_as_real ( x ) # MLP x = self . forward_mlp ( x ) # BWD transform with amp . autocast ( enabled = False ): x = torch . view_as_complex ( x ) x = x . contiguous () x = self . inverse_transform ( x ) x = x . to ( dtype ) return x , residual