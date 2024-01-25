deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/utils/filesystem.html
Source code for modulus.utils.filesystem
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import List
import fsspec
import fsspec.implementations.cached
import s3fs
import builtins
import urllib.request
import os
import hashlib
import requests
import logging
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
try:
LOCAL_CACHE = os.environ["LOCAL_CACHE"]
except KeyError:
LOCAL_CACHE = os.environ["HOME"] + "/.cache/modulus"
def _cache_fs(fs):
return fsspec.implementations.cached.CachingFileSystem(
fs=fs, cache_storage=LOCAL_CACHE
)
def _get_fs(path):
if path.startswith("s3://"):
return s3fs.S3FileSystem(client_kwargs=dict(endpoint_url="https://pbss.s8k.io"))
else:
return fsspec.filesystem("file")
def _download_cached(path: str, recursive: bool = False) -> str:
sha = hashlib.sha256(path.encode())
filename = sha.hexdigest()
try:
os.makedirs(LOCAL_CACHE, exist_ok=True)
except PermissionError as error:
logger.error(
"Failed to create cache folder, check permissions or set a cache"
+ " location using the LOCAL_CACHE enviroment variable"
)
raise error
except OSError as error:
logger.error(
"Failed to create cache folder, set a cache"
+ " location using the LOCAL_CACHE enviroment variable"
)
raise error
cache_path = os.path.join(LOCAL_CACHE, filename)
url = urllib.parse.urlparse(path)
# TODO watch for race condition here
if not os.path.exists(cache_path):
logger.debug("Downloading %s to cache: %s", path, cache_path)
if path.startswith("s3://"):
fs = _get_fs(path)
fs.get(path, cache_path, recursive=recursive)
elif url.scheme == "http":
# urllib.request.urlretrieve(path, cache_path)
# TODO: Check if this supports directory fetches
response = requests.get(path, stream=True, timeout=5)
with open(cache_path, "wb") as output:
for chunk in response.iter_content(chunk_size=8192):
if chunk:
output.write(chunk)
elif url.scheme == "file":
path = os.path.join(url.netloc, url.path)
return path
else:
return path
else:
logger.debug("Opening from cache: %s", cache_path)
return cache_path
[docs]class Package:
"""A package
Represents a potentially remote directory tree
"""
def __init__(self, root: str, seperator: str):
self.root = root
self.seperator = seperator
[docs] def get(self, path: str, recursive: bool = False) -> str:
"""Get a local path to the item at ``path``
``path`` might be a remote file, in which case it is downloaded to a
local cache at $LOCAL_CACHE or $HOME/.cache/modulus first.
"""
return _download_cached(self._fullpath(path), recursive=recursive)
def _fullpath(self, path):
return self.root + self.seperator + path