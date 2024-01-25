deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/utils/filesystem.html

NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.3.0
Source code for modulus.utils.filesystem

from typing import List
import fsspec
import fsspec.implementations.cached
import s3fs
import builtins
import urllib.request
import os
import hashlib
import requests

import logging

logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)

try:
    LOCAL_CACHE = os.environ["LOCAL_CACHE"]
except KeyError:
    LOCAL_CACHE = os.environ["HOME"] + "/.cache/modulus"


def _cache_fs(fs):
    return fsspec.implementations.cached.CachingFileSystem(
        fs=fs, cache_storage=LOCAL_CACHE
    )


def _get_fs(path):
    if path.startswith("s3://"):
        return s3fs.S3FileSystem(client_kwargs=dict(endpoint_url="https://pbss.s8k.io"))
    else:
        return fsspec.filesystem("file")


def _download_cached(path: str, recursive: bool = False) -> str:
    sha = hashlib.sha256(path.encode())
    filename = sha.hexdigest()
    try:
        os.makedirs(LOCAL_CACHE, exist_ok=True)
    except PermissionError as error:
        logger.error(
            "Failed to create cache folder, check permissions or set a cache"
            + " location using the LOCAL_CACHE enviroment variable"
        )
        raise error
    except OSError as error:
        logger.error(
            "Failed to create cache folder, set a cache"
            + " location using the LOCAL_CACHE enviroment variable"
        )
        raise error

    cache_path = os.path.join(LOCAL_CACHE, filename)

    url = urllib.parse.urlparse(path)

    # TODO watch for race condition here
    if not os.path.exists(cache_path):
        logger.debug("Downloading %s to cache: %s", path, cache_path)
        if path.startswith("s3://"):
            fs = _get_fs(path)
            fs.get(path, cache_path, recursive=recursive)
        elif url.scheme == "http":
            # urllib.request.urlretrieve(path, cache_path)
            # TODO: Check if this supports directory fetches
            response = requests.get(path, stream=True, timeout=5)
            with open(cache_path, "wb") as output:
                for chunk in response.iter_content(chunk_size=8192):
                    if chunk:
                        output.write(chunk)
        elif url.scheme == "file":
            path = os.path.join(url.netloc, url.path)
            return path
        else:
            return path

    else:
        logger.debug("Opening from cache: %s", cache_path)

    return cache_path



[docs]class Package:
    """A package

    Represents a potentially remote directory tree
    """

    def __init__(self, root: str, seperator: str):
        self.root = root
        self.seperator = seperator


[docs]    def get(self, path: str, recursive: bool = False) -> str:
        """Get a local path to the item at ``path``

        ``path`` might be a remote file, in which case it is downloaded to a
        local cache at $LOCAL_CACHE or $HOME/.cache/modulus first.
        """
        return _download_cached(self._fullpath(path), recursive=recursive)
def _fullpath(self, path):
        return self.root + self.seperator + path
