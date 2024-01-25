deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v030/_modules/modulus/utils/graphcast/graph_utils.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
import dgl
from dgl import DGLGraph
import torch
from torch import Tensor, testing
import numpy as np
from torch.nn import functional as F
from typing import List, Tuple, Union
[docs]def create_graph(
src: List,
dst: List,
to_bidirected: bool = True,
add_self_loop: bool = False,
dtype: torch.dtype = torch.int32,
) -> DGLGraph:
"""
Creates a DGL graph from an adj matrix in COO format.
Parameters
----------
src : List
List of source nodes
dst : List
List of destination nodes
to_bidirected : bool, optional
Whether to make the graph bidirectional, by default True
add_self_loop : bool, optional
Whether to add self loop to the graph, by default False
dtype : torch.dtype, optional
Graph index data type, by default torch.int32
Returns
-------
DGLGraph
The dgl Graph.
"""
graph = dgl.graph((src, dst), idtype=dtype)
if to_bidirected:
graph = dgl.to_bidirected(graph)
if add_self_loop:
graph = dgl.add_self_loop(graph)
return graph
[docs]def create_heterograph(
src: List, dst: List, labels: str, dtype: torch.dtype = torch.int32
) -> DGLGraph:
"""Creates a heterogeneous DGL graph from an adj matrix in COO format.
Parameters
----------
src : List
List of source nodes
dst : List
List of destination nodes
labels : str
Label of the edge type
dtype : torch.dtype, optional
Graph index data type, by default torch.int32
Returns
-------
DGLGraph
The dgl Graph.
"""
graph = dgl.heterograph({labels: ("coo", (src, dst))}, idtype=dtype)
return graph
[docs]def add_edge_features(graph: DGLGraph, pos: Tensor, normalize: bool = True) -> DGLGraph:
"""Adds edge features to the graph.
Parameters
----------
graph : DGLGraph
The graph to add edge features to.
pos : Tensor
The node positions.
normalize : bool, optional
Whether to normalize the edge features, by default True
Returns
-------
DGLGraph
The graph with edge features.
"""
if isinstance(pos, tuple):
src_pos, dst_pos = pos
else:
src_pos = dst_pos = pos
src, dst = graph.edges()
src_pos, dst_pos = src_pos[src.long()], dst_pos[dst.long()]
dst_latlon = xyz2latlon(dst_pos, unit="rad")
dst_lat, dst_lon = dst_latlon[:, 0], dst_latlon[:, 1]
# azimuthal & polar rotation
theta_azimuthal = azimuthal_angle(dst_lon)
theta_polar = polar_angle(dst_lat)
src_pos = geospatial_rotation(src_pos, theta=theta_azimuthal, axis="z", unit="rad")
dst_pos = geospatial_rotation(dst_pos, theta=theta_azimuthal, axis="z", unit="rad")
# y values should be zero
try:
testing.assert_close(dst_pos[:, 1], torch.zeros_like(dst_pos[:, 1]))
except:
raise ValueError("Invalid projection of edge nodes to local ccordinate system")
src_pos = geospatial_rotation(src_pos, theta=theta_polar, axis="y", unit="rad")
dst_pos = geospatial_rotation(dst_pos, theta=theta_polar, axis="y", unit="rad")
# x values should be one, y & z values should be zero
try:
testing.assert_close(dst_pos[:, 0], torch.ones_like(dst_pos[:, 0]))
testing.assert_close(dst_pos[:, 1], torch.zeros_like(dst_pos[:, 1]))
testing.assert_close(dst_pos[:, 2], torch.zeros_like(dst_pos[:, 2]))
except:
raise ValueError("Invalid projection of edge nodes to local ccordinate system")
# prepare edge features
disp = src_pos - dst_pos
disp_norm = torch.linalg.norm(disp, dim=-1, keepdim=True)
# normalize using the longest edge
if normalize:
max_disp_norm = torch.max(disp_norm)
graph.edata["x"] = torch.cat(
(disp / max_disp_norm, disp_norm / max_disp_norm), dim=-1
)
else:
graph.edata["x"] = torch.cat((disp, disp_norm), dim=-1)
return graph
[docs]def add_node_features(graph: DGLGraph, pos: Tensor) -> DGLGraph:
"""Adds cosine of latitude, sine and cosine of longitude as the node features
to the graph.
Parameters
----------
graph : DGLGraph
The graph to add node features to.
pos : Tensor
The node positions.
Returns
-------
graph : DGLGraph
The graph with node features.
"""
latlon = xyz2latlon(pos)
lat, lon = latlon[:, 0], latlon[:, 1]
graph.ndata["x"] = torch.stack(
(torch.cos(lat), torch.sin(lon), torch.cos(lon)), dim=-1
)
return graph
[docs]def latlon2xyz(latlon: Tensor, radius: float = 1, unit: str = "deg") -> Tensor:
"""
Converts latlon in degrees to xyz
Based on: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1185408
- The x-axis goes through long,lat (0,0);
- The y-axis goes through (0,90);
- The z-axis goes through the poles.
Parameters
----------
latlon : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 2) containing latitudes and longitudes
radius : float, optional
Radius of the sphere, by default 1
unit : str, optional
Unit of the latlon, by default "deg"
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing x, y, z coordinates
"""
if unit == "deg":
latlon = deg2rad(latlon)
elif unit == "rad":
pass
else:
raise ValueError("Not a valid unit")
lat, lon = latlon[:, 0], latlon[:, 1]
x = radius * torch.cos(lat) * torch.cos(lon)
y = radius * torch.cos(lat) * torch.sin(lon)
z = radius * torch.sin(lat)
return torch.stack((x, y, z), dim=1)
[docs]def xyz2latlon(xyz: Tensor, radius: float = 1, unit: str = "deg") -> Tensor:
"""
Converts xyz to latlon in degrees
Based on: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1185408
- The x-axis goes through long,lat (0,0);
- The y-axis goes through (0,90);
- The z-axis goes through the poles.
Parameters
----------
xyz : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing x, y, z coordinates
radius : float, optional
Radius of the sphere, by default 1
unit : str, optional
Unit of the latlon, by default "deg"
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 2) containing latitudes and longitudes
"""
lat = torch.arcsin(xyz[:, 2] / radius)
lon = torch.arctan2(xyz[:, 1], xyz[:, 0])
if unit == "deg":
return torch.stack((rad2deg(lat), rad2deg(lon)), dim=1)
elif unit == "rad":
return torch.stack((lat, lon), dim=1)
else:
raise ValueError("Not a valid unit")
[docs]def geospatial_rotation(
invar: Tensor, theta: Tensor, axis: str, unit: str = "rad"
) -> Tensor:
"""Rotation using right hand rule
Parameters
----------
invar : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing x, y, z coordinates
theta : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the rotation angle
axis : str
Axis of rotation
unit : str, optional
Unit of the theta, by default "rad"
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing the rotated x, y, z coordinates
"""
# get the right unit
if unit == "deg":
invar = rad2deg(invar)
elif unit == "rad":
pass
else:
raise ValueError("Not a valid unit")
invar = torch.unsqueeze(invar, -1)
rotation = torch.zeros((theta.size(0), 3, 3))
cos = torch.cos(theta)
sin = torch.sin(theta)
if axis == "x":
rotation[:, 0, 0] += 1.0
rotation[:, 1, 1] += cos
rotation[:, 1, 2] -= sin
rotation[:, 2, 1] += sin
rotation[:, 2, 2] += cos
elif axis == "y":
rotation[:, 0, 0] += cos
rotation[:, 0, 2] += sin
rotation[:, 1, 1] += 1.0
rotation[:, 2, 0] -= sin
rotation[:, 2, 2] += cos
elif axis == "z":
rotation[:, 0, 0] += cos
rotation[:, 0, 1] -= sin
rotation[:, 1, 0] += sin
rotation[:, 1, 1] += cos
rotation[:, 2, 2] += 1.0
else:
raise ValueError("Invalid axis")
outvar = torch.matmul(rotation, invar)
outvar = outvar.squeeze()
return outvar
[docs]def azimuthal_angle(lon: Tensor) -> Tensor:
"""
Gives the azimuthal angle of a point on the sphere
Parameters
----------
lon : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the longitude of the point
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the azimuthal angle
"""
angle = torch.where(lon >= 0.0, 2 * np.pi - lon, -lon)
return angle
[docs]def polar_angle(lat: Tensor) -> Tensor:
"""
Gives the polar angle of a point on the sphere
Parameters
----------
lat : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the latitude of the point
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the polar angle
"""
angle = torch.where(lat >= 0.0, lat, 2 * np.pi + lat)
return angle
[docs]def deg2rad(deg: Tensor) -> Tensor:
"""Converts degrees to radians
Parameters
----------
deg :
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the degrees
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the radians
"""
return deg * np.pi / 180
[docs]def rad2deg(rad):
"""Converts radians to degrees
Parameters
----------
rad :
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the radians
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the degrees
"""
return rad * 180 / np.pi
[docs]def get_edge_len(edge_src: Tensor, edge_dst: Tensor, axis: int = 1):
"""returns the length of the edge
Parameters
----------
edge_src : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing the source of the edge
edge_dst : Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, 3) containing the destination of the edge
axis : int, optional
Axis along which the norm is computed, by default 1
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of shape (N, ) containing the length of the edge
"""
return np.linalg.norm(edge_src - edge_dst, axis=axis)
[docs]def cell_to_adj(cells: List[List[int]]):
"""creates adjancy matrix in COO format from mesh cells
Parameters
----------
cells : List[List[int]]
List of cells, each cell is a list of 3 vertices
Returns
-------
src, dst : List[int], List[int]
List of source and destination vertices
"""
num_cells = np.shape(cells)[0]
src = [cells[i][indx] for i in range(num_cells) for indx in [0, 1, 2]]
dst = [cells[i][indx] for i in range(num_cells) for indx in [1, 2, 0]]
return src, dst