API References for DOCA 2.10.0
2. Modules

Here is a list of all modules:

2.1. DOCA AES-GCM Engine

DOCA AES-GCM library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Typedefs

typedef void  ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Function to execute on aes_gcm decrypt task completion.
typedef void  ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Function to execute on aes_gcm encrypt task completion.

Enumerations

enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type
AES-GCM key type.

Functions

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_aes_gcm_as_ctx ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_get_max_num_tasks ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, uint32_t* max_num_tasks )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm decrypt max buffer size.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_len )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm decrypt task is supported by a device.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm encrypt max buffer size.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_len )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm encrypt task is supported by a device.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_create ( doca_dev* dev, doca_aes_gcm** aes_gcm )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_create ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const void* raw_key, doca_aes_gcm_key_type raw_key_type, doca_aes_gcm_key** key )
Create an AES-GCM key from the user raw key to send with the task to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
Destroy AES-GCM key that was created in doca_aes_gcm_key_create.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm decrypt task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm decrypt task to doca_task
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task destination
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm decrypt task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task destination
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm encrypt task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm encrypt task to doca_task
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task destination
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm encrypt task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task destination
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size

Typedefs

void ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Function to execute on aes_gcm decrypt task completion.

Parameters
task
aes_gcm decrypt task. The implementation can assume this value is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

void ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Function to execute on aes_gcm encrypt task completion.

Parameters
task
aes_gcm encrypt task. The implementation can assume this value is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

Enumerations

enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type

Values
DOCA_AES_GCM_KEY_128 = 1
key size of 128 bit
DOCA_AES_GCM_KEY_256 = 2
key size of 256 bit

Functions

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_aes_gcm_as_ctx ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )

Parameters
aes_gcm
AES-GCM instance. This must remain valid until after the context is no longer required.

Returns

Non NULL upon success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Adapt doca_aes_gcm instance into a generalized context for use with doca core objects.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_get_max_num_tasks ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, uint32_t* max_num_tasks )

Parameters
aes_gcm
AES-GCM context to get max number of tasks from
max_num_tasks
Sum of num tasks should not exceed this number (

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description

Get the maximum number of tasks

This method retrieves the maximum number of tasks for a device. Sum of num tasks should not exceed this number.

See also:

doca_aes_gcm_set_aes_gcm_encrypt_task_conf, doca_aes_gcm_set_aes_gcm_decrypt_task_conf)

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm decrypt max buffer size.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_buffer_size
The max buffer size for aes_gcm decrypt operation in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method retrieves aes_gcm decrypt max size

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_len )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_iv_len
The max iv length in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get aes_gcm decrypt maximum initialization vector length for a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.
max_list_num_elem
The maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer. The value 1 indicates that only a single element is supported.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get the maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer for aes_gcm decrypt task.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
key_type
key type to check. See enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the AES-GCM key type for decrypt task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - AES-GCM key type for decrypt task is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if a given AES-GCM key type for decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm decrypt task is supported by a device.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method checks if a aes_gcm decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 128-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 128-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 128-bit for decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 96-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 96-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 96-bit for decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm encrypt max buffer size.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_buffer_size
The max buffer size for aes_gcm encrypt operation in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method retrieves a aes_gcm encrypt max size for a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_len )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_iv_len
The max iv length in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get aes_gcm encrypt maximum initialization vector length for a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.
max_list_num_elem
The maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer. The value 1 indicates that only a single element is supported.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get the maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer for aes_gcm encrypt task.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
key_type
key type to check. See enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the AES-GCM key type for encrypt task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - AES-GCM key type for encrypt task is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if a given AES-GCM key type for encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm encrypt task is supported by a device.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method checks if a aes_gcm encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 128-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 128-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 128-bit for encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 96-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 96-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 96-bit for encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_create ( doca_dev* dev, doca_aes_gcm** aes_gcm )

Parameters
dev
The device to attach to the aes_gcm context
aes_gcm
Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created doca_aes_gcm instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - one or more of the arguments is null.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - failed to query device capabilities.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_aes_gcm.
Description

Create a DOCA AES-GCM instance.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )

Parameters
aes_gcm
Pointer to instance to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if unable to gain exclusive access to the aes_gcm instance or if there are undestroyed DOCA AES-GCM keys.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in idle state, try to stop the context.
Description

Destroy a DOCA AES-GCM instance.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_create ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const void* raw_key, doca_aes_gcm_key_type raw_key_type, doca_aes_gcm_key** key )
Create an AES-GCM key from the user raw key to send with the task to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.
Parameters
aes_gcm
AES_GCM instance.
raw_key
The raw key given by the user, only 128bit or 256bit keys are supported
raw_key_type
The raw key type given by the user. See enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type.
key
Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created AES-GCM key to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if key type is not supported by the device or if failed to create DOCA AES-GCM key.
Description
Note:

Need to attach device to ctx before calling this function


doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
Destroy AES-GCM key that was created in doca_aes_gcm_key_create.
Parameters
key
The AES-GCM key to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - low level layer failure.
Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm decrypt task.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to allocate the task from
src_buff
Source buffer
dst_buff
Destination buffer
key
DOCA AES-GCM key
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes, 0B-12B values are supported
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes, only 12B and 16B values are supported
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes
user_data
doca_data that can be retrieved from the task (usually when the task is completed).
task
The allocated task

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - all aes_gcm decrypt tasks are already allocated.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in running state, try to start the context.
Description

This method allocates and initializes a aes_gcm decrypt task. Task parameters can be set later on by setters.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm decrypt task to doca_task
Parameters
task
The task to convert

Returns

doca_task

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to get the additional authenticated data size from

Returns

additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to get the destination from

Returns

destination buffer

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to get the initialization vector from
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Returns

initialization vector

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to get the doca_aes_gcm_key from

Returns

DOCA AES-GCM key.

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to get the source from

Returns

source buffer

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to get the authentication tag size from

Returns

authentication tag size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to set the additional authenticated data size to
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm decrypt task configuration.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to config
task_completion_cb
Task completion callback
task_error_cb
Task error callback
num_tasks
Number of aes_gcm decrypt tasks that the context can allocate

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in idle state, try to stop the context.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to set the destination to
dst_buff
destination buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to set the initialization vector to
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to set the doca_aes_gcm_key to
key
DOCA AES-GCM key

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to set the source to
src_buff
Source buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to set the authentication tag size to
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes

Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm encrypt task.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to allocate the task from
src_buff
Source buffer
dst_buff
Destination buffer
key
DOCA AES-GCM key
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes, 0B-12B values are supported
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes, only 12B and 16B values are supported
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes
user_data
doca_data that can be retrieved from the task (usually when the task is completed).
task
The allocated task

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - all aes_gcm encrypt tasks are already allocated.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in running state, try to start the context.
Description

This method allocates and initializes a aes_gcm encrypt task. Task parameters can be set later on by setters.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm encrypt task to doca_task
Parameters
task
The task to convert

Returns

doca_task

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to get the additional authenticated data size from

Returns

additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to get the destination from

Returns

destination buffer

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to get the initialization vector from
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Returns

initialization vector

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to get the doca_aes_gcm_key from

Returns

DOCA AES-GCM key.

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to get the source from

Returns

source buffer

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to get the authentication tag size from

Returns

authentication tag size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to set the additional authenticated data size to
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm encrypt task configuration.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to config
task_completion_cb
Task completion callback
task_error_cb
Task error callback
num_tasks
Number of aes_gcm encrypt tasks that the context can allocate

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in idle state, try to stop the context.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to set the destination to
dst_buff
destination buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to set the initialization vector to
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to set the doca_aes_gcm_key to
key
DOCA AES-GCM key

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to set the source to
src_buff
Source buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to set the authentication tag size to
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes

Description

2.2. DOCA App Shield

DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.

Modules

 DOCA App Shield Attributes
 

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get attribute value for a attestation.
#define doca_apsh_container_info_get ( container, attr )
Get attribute value for a container.
#define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )
Get attribute value for an environment variable.
#define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )
Get attribute value for a handle.
#define doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( suspected_injection, attr )
Get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
#define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )
Get attribute value for a ldrmodule.
#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get attribute value for a lib.
#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get attribute value for a module.
#define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )
Get attribute value for a connection.
#define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
Get attribute value for a privilege.
#define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )
Get attribute value for a process.
#define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )
get attribute value for a process-parameter
#define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )
Get attribute value for a SID.
#define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )
configure attribute value for a system, such as: hashtest limit, symbols map ...
#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get attribute value for a thread.
#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get attribute value for a vad.
#define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )
Get attribute value for a yara.

Functions

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_container_info_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_container_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a container.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( doca_apsh_injection_detect* suspected_injection, doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
doca_error_t doca_apsh_container_processes_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the container.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_containers_free ( doca_apsh_container** containers )
Destroys a container context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_containers_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_container*** containers, int* containers_size )
Get array of current containers running on the system.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
Destroys a envars context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
Get array of current process environment variables.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
Destroys a handles context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
Get array of current process handles.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_injection_detect_free ( doca_apsh_injection_detect** suspected_injections )
Destroys an injection_detect context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_injection_detect_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_injection_detect*** suspected_injections, int* suspected_injections_size )
Get suspected code injections of current process.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
Get array of current process modules.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
Destroys a netscan context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
Get array of current connections.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
Destroys a privileges context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
Get array of current process privileges.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
Get array of current connections for a specified process.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
Destroys a process-parameters context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
Get current process parameters.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
Destroys a SIDs context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
Get array of current process SIDs.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
Set system device.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
Set system kpgd file.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_folder_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_folder_path )
Set folder that system os symbol map files.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
Set system yara scan window size.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
Set system yara scan window step.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
Destroys a yara context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )

Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))

Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_container_info_get ( container, attr )

Get the requested info from container handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_container_info_get(container, attr))

Parameters
container
single container handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )

Get the requested info from envar handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_envar_info_get(envar, attr))

Parameters
envar
single envar handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )

Get the requested info from handle handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_handle_info_get(handle, attr))

Parameters
handle
single handle handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( suspected_injection, attr )

Get the requested info from suspected_injection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get(suspected_injection, attr))

Parameters
suspected_injection
single injection_detect handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the suspected injection

#define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )

Get the requested info from ldrmodule handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get(ldrmodule, attr))

Parameters
ldrmodule
single ldrmodule handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )

Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))

Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )

Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))

Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )

Get the requested info from connection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_netscan_info_get(connection, attr))

Parameters
connection
single connection handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the connection

#define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )

Get the requested info from privilege handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(privilege, attr))

Parameters
privilege
single privilege handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )

Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_info_get(process, attr))

Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )

Get the requested info from process_parameters handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get(process_parameters, attr))

Parameters
process_parameters
single process_parameters handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters

#define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )

Get the requested info from SID handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_sid_info_get(sid, attr))

Parameters
sid
single SID handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )

Value

(__doca_apsh_sys_config(system, attr, (void *)((uintptr_t)value)))

Parameters
system
system handler
attr
Attribute to set in the system
value
the value to set

#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )

Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))

Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )

Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))

Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )

Get the requested info from yara handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) Full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_yara_info_get(yara, attr))

Parameters
yara
single yara handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the yara

Functions

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the attestation

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_container_info_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_container_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a container.
Parameters
container
single container handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the container

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_container_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
Parameters
envar
single envar handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the envar

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_envar_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
Parameters
handle
single handle handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the handle

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_handle_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( doca_apsh_injection_detect* suspected_injection, doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
Parameters
suspected_injection
single injection_detect handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the suspected injection

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
Parameters
ldrmodule
single ldrmodule handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the lib

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
Parameters
connection
single connection handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the connection

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_netscan_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
Parameters
privilege
single privilege handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the privilege

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_privilege_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
Parameters
process_parameters
single process_parameters handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
Parameters
sid
single SID handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the SID

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sid_info_get

doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
Parameters
system
system handler
attr
Attribute to set in the system
value
the value to set

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if attr was OS type and an unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system is already started.
Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sys_config

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the thread

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the vad

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
Parameters
yara
single yara handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the yara

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_yara_info_get

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
attestation
Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
process
Process handler
exec_hash_map_path
path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
attestation
Attestation opaque pointers of the process
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler to refresh
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_container_processes_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the container.
Parameters
container
single container handler
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
processes_size
Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_containers_free ( doca_apsh_container** containers )
Destroys a container context.
Parameters
containers
Array of container opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_containers_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_container*** containers, int* containers_size )
Get array of current containers running on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
containers
Array of container opaque pointers of the systems
containers_size
Output param, will contain size of containers array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if containers list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to containers array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

currently supports the following container runtime tools:

  • containerd

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns

apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
ctx
apsh context to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler
dma_dev
doca device with dma capabilities, please refer to doca_dev.h

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
Destroys a envars context.
Parameters
envars
Array of envars opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
Get array of current process environment variables.
Parameters
process
Process handler
envars
Array of environment variables opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any envars, will return NULL.
envars_size
Output param, will contain size of envars array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case envars_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if envars list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to envars array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, the function allocates this array, use doca_apsh_envars_free to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
Destroys a handles context.
Parameters
handles
Array of handles opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
Get array of current process handles.
Parameters
process
Process handler
handles
Array of handles opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any handles, will return NULL.
handles_size
Output param, will contain size of handles array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if handles list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to handles array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_injection_detect_free ( doca_apsh_injection_detect** suspected_injections )
Destroys an injection_detect context.
Parameters
suspected_injections
suspected_injections opaque pointer of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_injection_detect_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_injection_detect*** suspected_injections, int* suspected_injections_size )
Get suspected code injections of current process.
Parameters
process
Process handler
suspected_injections
suspected injections opaque pointers of the process
suspected_injections_size
Output param, will contain size of suspected_injections array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process structures haven't been found.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if injections list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to injections array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
Parameters
ldrmodules
Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
Get array of current process modules.
Parameters
process
Process handler
ldrmodules
Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any modules, will return NULL.
ldrmodules_size
Output param, will contain size of ldrmodules array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case ldrmodules_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if ldrmodules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to ldrmodules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
process
Process handler
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any libs, will return NULL.
libs_size
Output param, will contain size of libs array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case libs_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
modules_size
Output param, will contain size of modules array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
Destroys a netscan context.
Parameters
connections
Array of connections opaque pointers of the system to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
Get array of current connections.
Parameters
system
System handler
connections
Pointer to array of connections opaque pointers of the system
connections_size
Output param, will contain size of connections array on success

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if connections list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to connections array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type has been received (or unsupported OS build).
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ‎ list of supported builds:
       Windows 10 10240 x86       Windows 10 10586 x86        Windows 10 14393 x86        Windows 10 15063 x64
       Windows 10 15063 x86       Windows 10 16299 x64        Windows 10 17134 x64        Windows 10 17134 x86
       Windows 10 17763 x64       Windows 10 18362 x64        Windows 10 18363 x64        Windows 10 19041 x64
       Windows 10 19041 x86
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system isn't started yet.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for systems with windows 10 build (such as: windows 10 and windows server 2019).


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
Destroys a privileges context.
Parameters
privileges
Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
Get array of current process privileges.
Parameters
process
Process handler
privileges
Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any privileges, will return NULL.
privileges_size
Output param, will contain size of privileges array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case privileges_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if privileges list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to privileges array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
Get array of current connections for a specified process.
Parameters
process
Process handler
connections
Pointer to array of connections opaque pointers of the system
connections_size
Output param, will contain size of connections array on success

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if connections list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to connections array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if windows OS build is unsupported.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ‎ list of supported windows builds:
       Windows 10 10240 x86       Windows 10 10586 x86        Windows 10 14393 x86        Windows 10 15063 x64
       Windows 10 15063 x86       Windows 10 16299 x64        Windows 10 17134 x64        Windows 10 17134 x86
       Windows 10 17763 x64       Windows 10 18362 x64        Windows 10 18363 x64        Windows 10 19041 x64
       Windows 10 19041 x86
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for linux and windows 10 build systems (such as: windows 10 and windows server 2019).


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
Destroys a process-parameters context.
Parameters
process_parameters
process-parameters opaque pointer of the process

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
Get current process parameters.
Parameters
process
Process handler
process_parameters
Pointer of process-parameters opaque pointer of the process. In case process-parameters data are paged out, will return NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if process-parameters object initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot allocate memory to process-parameters object.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the relevant memory is not present in the system memory.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return object is a snapshot, not a dynamic object, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
processes_size
Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
Destroys a SIDs context.
Parameters
sids
Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
Get array of current process SIDs.
Parameters
process
Process handler
sids
Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any SIDs, will return NULL.
sids_size
Output param, will contain size of SIDs array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if SIDs list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to SIDs array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
ctx
App Shield handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
Set system device.
Parameters
system
system handler
dev
the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the bare-metal. doca representor device from dma device configured in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
Set system kpgd file.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_kpgd_file_path
the path to kpgd file

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is not a must setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_mem_region_path
path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are unique per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_folder_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_folder_path )
Set folder that system os symbol map files.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_os_symbol_folder_path
the folder that contains os memory map data files. this folder will be scanned in order to find the symbol map. note that this parameter is considered only if os symbol map path is not provided. the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os and then placed in the os_symbol_folder.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_folder_path.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_os_symbol_map_path
the os memory map data, unique per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
Parameters
system
system handler
os_type
system os type - windows/linux

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a must setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
Set system yara scan window size.
Parameters
system
system handler
scan_window_size
yara scan window size (in bytes) a condition on scan window size is: (window_scan_size % PAGE_SIZE == 0) or (PAGE_SIZE % window_scan_size == 0)

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
Set system yara scan window step.
Parameters
system
system handler
scan_window_step
yara scan window step (in bytes) a condition on scan window step is: window_scan_size % scan_window_step == 0

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB. Since this setter is dependent on scan_window_size, make sure to call it after "doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size".

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler

Returns

returns system pointer, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
system
system context to destroy

Description

This will not destroy process/module/libs ...

doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
Parameters
system
system handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization has failed.
Description

Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
process
Process handler
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any threads, will return NULL.
threads_size
Output param, will contain size of threads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case threads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
process
Process handler
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any vads, will return NULL.
vads_size
Output param, will contain size of vads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case vads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
Destroys a yara context.
Parameters
yara_matches
Array of yara matches opaque pointers to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.
Parameters
process
Process handler
yara_rules_arr
Array of type doca_apsh_yara_rule containing the rules to check against the process's memory
yara_rules_arr_size
Length of yara_rules_arr
scan_type
YARA scan type bitmask - to scan the whole vad tree or just heaps This will affect performance, please see enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
yara_matches
Point to array of yara matches opaque pointers. In case no yara matches were found, will return NULL.
yara_matches_size
Output param, will contain size of YARA array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if yara matches list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to yara matches array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os or DPU.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

1. Currently supported only for windows systems 2. Currently supported only on DPU with Ubuntu 22.04.


DOCA App Shield Attributes

2.2.1. DOCA App Shield Attributes

[ DOCA App Shield ]

DOCA App Shield attributes to query with get functions, see doca_apsh.h

Typedefs
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE
attestation comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation end address type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation hash data is present type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE
attestation matching hashes type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE
attestation pages number type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation pages present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE
attestation path of memory area type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE
attestation pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE
attestation protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation start address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_CONTAINER_ID_TYPE
container id type
typedef doca_dev *  DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE
dma dev name
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE
envars pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE
envars value type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE
envars variable type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE
envars windows block address type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_FILESIZE_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of parsed files size
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE
handle access type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE
handle name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE
handle pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE
handle table entry type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE
handle type type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE
handle value type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vm areas to attest
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID_TYPE
injection detect pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END_TYPE
injection detect suspected area end type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START_TYPE
injection detect suspected area start type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END_TYPE
injection detect VAD end address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH_TYPE
injection detect VAD file path type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION_TYPE
injection detect VAD protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START_TYPE
injection detect VAD start address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG_TYPE
injection detect VAD pool tag type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE
kpgd file path
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE
ldrmodule base address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
ldrmodule library path type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE
ldrmodule pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
ldrmodule windows dll name type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE
ldrmodule ininit type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE
ldrmodule inload type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE
ldrmodule inmem type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
ldrmodule size of image type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of libs number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
lib loaded library path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
lib load address for Linux
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
lib load address for both Windows and Linux
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE
lib pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
lib dll name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
lib size of image type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE
memory region path
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of modules number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE
module name type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE
module offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE
module size type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM_TYPE
netscan process name
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FAMILY_TYPE
netscan linux connection Family
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FD_TYPE
netscan linux connection file descriptor
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FILTER_TYPE
netscan linux connection filter
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_NET_NAMESPACE_TYPE
netscan linux connection net namespace
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_SOCKET_OFFSET_TYPE
netscan linux connection socket offset
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_ACKED_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP acknowledged bytes
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_RECEIVED_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP received bytes
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_SENT_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP sent bytes
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_IN_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP data segments in
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_OUT_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP data segments out
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_IN_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP segments in
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_OUT_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP segments out
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TYPE_TYPE
netscan linux connection Type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR_TYPE
netscan connection local address
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT_TYPE
netscan connection local port
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID_TYPE
netscan process id
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL_TYPE
netscan connection protocol
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR_TYPE
netscan connection remote address
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT_TYPE
netscan connection remote port
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE_TYPE
netscan connection state
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME_TYPE
netscan windows connection creation time - depricated
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_WINDOWS_TIME_TYPE
netscan windows connection creation time
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_FOLDER_TYPE
os symbol map folder path
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE
os symbol map path
typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE
os type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE
privilege is on type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE
privilege name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE
privilege process pid
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE
privilege windows enabled by default type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE
privilege windows enabled type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE
privilege windows present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE
process comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE
process cpu time type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of processes number
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE
process gid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_MNT_TYPE
process mount namespace type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_NET_TYPE
process network namespace type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_PID_TYPE
process PID namespace type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE_TYPE
process state type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE
process uid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE_TYPE
process-parameters command line
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR_TYPE
process-parameters image base address
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH_TYPE
process-parameters image full path
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID_TYPE
process-parameters pid
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES_TYPE
SID attributes flag.
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID_TYPE
SID process id.
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING_TYPE
SID strings.
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME_TYPE
process exit time type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
process offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE
process threads type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE_TYPE
yara scan window size
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP_TYPE
yara scan window step
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of apsh_read_str
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of threads number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE
thread proc name type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE
thread thread name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE
thread pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE
thread state type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE
thread tid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
thread offset type
typedef uint8_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT_TYPE
thread suspend count type
typedef uint8_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE
thread wait reason type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vads number
typedef doca_dev_rep *  DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE
vhca id
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE
vma offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE
vma pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE
vma protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE
vma vm end type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE
vma vm start type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE
vma commit charge type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE
vma private memory type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG_TYPE
vma tag type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of envars for windows
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM_TYPE
name of the process
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR_TYPE
virtual address of the scan window of the match
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN_TYPE
length of the scan window of the match
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID_TYPE
pid of the process
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_TYPE
rule name
Enumerations
enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr
doca app shield attestation attributes
enum doca_apsh_container_attr
doca app shield process attributes
enum doca_apsh_envar_attr
doca app shield envars attributes
enum doca_apsh_handle_attr
doca app shield handle attributes
enum doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr
doca app shield injection detect attributes
enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr
doca app shield LDR-Modules attributes
enum doca_apsh_lib_attr
doca app shield lib attributes
enum doca_apsh_module_attr
doca app shield module attributes
enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr
doca app shield netscan attributes
enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr
doca app shield privileges attributes windows privilege list can be found on: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/secauthz/privilege-constants
enum doca_apsh_process_attr
doca app shield process attributes
enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr
doca app shield process-parameters attributes
enum doca_apsh_sid_attr
doca app shield SID (security identifiers) attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr
doca app shield configuration attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_os
system os types
enum doca_apsh_thread_attr
doca app shield thread attributes
enum doca_apsh_vad_attr
doca app shield virtual address descriptor attributes
enum doca_apsh_yara_attr
doca app shield yara attributes
enum doca_apsh_yara_rule
available doca app shield yara rules
enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
doca app shield yara scan type bitmask
Typedefs
typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE

attestation comm type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE

attestation end address type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE

attestation hash data is present type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE

attestation matching hashes type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE

attestation pages number type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE

attestation pages present type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE

attestation path of memory area type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE

attestation pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE

attestation protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE

attestation start address type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_CONTAINER_ID_TYPE

container id type

typedef doca_dev * DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE

dma dev name

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE

envars pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE

envars value type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE

envars variable type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE

envars windows block address type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_FILESIZE_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of parsed files size

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE

handle access type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE

handle name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE

handle pid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE

handle table entry type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE

handle type type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE

handle value type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of vm areas to attest

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID_TYPE

injection detect pid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END_TYPE

injection detect suspected area end type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START_TYPE

injection detect suspected area start type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END_TYPE

injection detect VAD end address type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH_TYPE

injection detect VAD file path type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION_TYPE

injection detect VAD protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START_TYPE

injection detect VAD start address type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG_TYPE

injection detect VAD pool tag type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE

kpgd file path

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE

ldrmodule base address type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE

ldrmodule library path type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE

ldrmodule pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE

ldrmodule windows dll name type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE

ldrmodule ininit type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE

ldrmodule inload type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE

ldrmodule inmem type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE

ldrmodule size of image type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of libs number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE

lib loaded library path type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE

lib load address for Linux

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE

lib load address for both Windows and Linux

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE

lib pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE

lib dll name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE

lib size of image type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE

memory region path

typedef int DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of modules number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE

module name type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE

module offset type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE

module size type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM_TYPE

netscan process name

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FAMILY_TYPE

netscan linux connection Family

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FD_TYPE

netscan linux connection file descriptor

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FILTER_TYPE

netscan linux connection filter

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_NET_NAMESPACE_TYPE

netscan linux connection net namespace

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_SOCKET_OFFSET_TYPE

netscan linux connection socket offset

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_ACKED_TYPE

netscan linux connection TCP acknowledged bytes

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_RECEIVED_TYPE

netscan linux connection TCP received bytes

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_SENT_TYPE

netscan linux connection TCP sent bytes

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_IN_TYPE

netscan linux connection TCP data segments in

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_OUT_TYPE

netscan linux connection TCP data segments out

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_IN_TYPE

netscan linux connection TCP segments in

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_OUT_TYPE

netscan linux connection TCP segments out

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TYPE_TYPE

netscan linux connection Type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR_TYPE

netscan connection local address

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT_TYPE

netscan connection local port

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID_TYPE

netscan process id

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL_TYPE

netscan connection protocol

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR_TYPE

netscan connection remote address

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT_TYPE

netscan connection remote port

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE_TYPE

netscan connection state

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME_TYPE

netscan windows connection creation time - depricated

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_WINDOWS_TIME_TYPE

netscan windows connection creation time

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_FOLDER_TYPE

os symbol map folder path

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE

os symbol map path

typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE

os type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE

privilege is on type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE

privilege name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE

privilege process pid

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE

privilege windows enabled by default type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE

privilege windows enabled type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE

privilege windows present type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE

process comm type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE

process cpu time type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of processes number

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE

process gid type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_MNT_TYPE

process mount namespace type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_NET_TYPE

process network namespace type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_PID_TYPE

process PID namespace type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE_TYPE

process state type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE

process uid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE_TYPE

process-parameters command line

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR_TYPE

process-parameters image base address

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH_TYPE

process-parameters image full path

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID_TYPE

process-parameters pid

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE

process pid type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE

process pid type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES_TYPE

SID attributes flag.

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID_TYPE

SID process id.

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING_TYPE

SID strings.

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME_TYPE

process exit time type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE

process offset type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE

process threads type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE_TYPE

yara scan window size

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP_TYPE

yara scan window step

typedef int DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE

length limit of apsh_read_str

typedef int DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of threads number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE

thread proc name type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE

thread thread name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE

thread pid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE

thread state type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE

thread tid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE

thread offset type

typedef uint8_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT_TYPE

thread suspend count type

typedef uint8_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE

thread wait reason type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of vads number

typedef doca_dev_rep * DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE

vhca id

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE

vma file path type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE

vma offset type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE

vma pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE

vma file path type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE

vma protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE

vma vm end type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE

vma vm start type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE

vma commit charge type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE

vma private memory type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG_TYPE

vma tag type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE

length limit of envars for windows

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM_TYPE

name of the process

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR_TYPE

virtual address of the scan window of the match

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN_TYPE

length of the scan window of the match

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID_TYPE

pid of the process

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_TYPE

rule name

Enumerations
enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID = 0
attestation process id
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM = 1
attestation process name
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA = 2
attestation path of memory area
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION = 3
attestation protection
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS = 4
attestation start address
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS = 5
attestation end address
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER = 6
attestation process pages count in binary file
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT = 7
attestation pages present in memory
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES = 8
attestation pages hash match count from pages in memory
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT = 9
attestation hash data is present

enum doca_apsh_container_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_CONTAINER_ID = 0
container id

enum doca_apsh_envar_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID = 0
envars pid
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE = 2
envars variable
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE = 3
envars value
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK = 1000
envars windows environment block address

enum doca_apsh_handle_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID = 0
handle process id
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE = 2
handle value
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY = 3
handle table entry
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE = 4
handle type
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS = 5
handle access
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME = 6
handle name

enum doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID
suspected injection process id
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START
suspected injection VAD start address
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END
suspected injection VAD end address
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION
suspected injection VAD protection
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG
suspected injection VAD pool tag
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH
suspected injection VAD file path
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START
suspected injection suspected area start
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END
suspected injection suspected area end

enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID = 0
ldrmodule process pid
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS = 2
ldrmodule base address
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH = 3
ldrmodule loaded library path
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME = 1000
ldrmodule dll name
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE = 1001
ldrmodule size of image
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD = 1002
ldrmodule appear in inload list
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM = 1003
ldrmodule appear in inmem list
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT = 1004
ldrmodule appear in ininit list

enum doca_apsh_lib_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID = 0
lib pid
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH = 2
lib loaded library path
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS = 3
lib load address for both Windows and Linux
DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME = 1000
lib dll name
DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE = 1001
lib size of image
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS = 2000
lib load address for Linux. It's kept for backwards compatibility, use DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS instead-

enum doca_apsh_module_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET = 0
module offset
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME = 1
module name
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE = 2
module size

enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID = 0
netscan connection process id
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM = 1
netscan connection process name
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL = 2
netscan connection protcol
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR = 3
netscan connection local address
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR = 4
netscan connection remote address
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT = 5
netscan connection local port
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT = 6
netscan connection remote port
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE = 7
netscan connection state
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME = 8
netscan connection creation time - windows only. depricated - use DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_WINDOWS_TIME instead
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_WINDOWS_TIME = 1000
netscan windows connection creation time
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FD = 2000
netscan linux connection file descriptor
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_SOCKET_OFFSET = 2001
netscan linux connection socket offset
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FAMILY = 2002
netscan linux connection Family
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TYPE = 2003
netscan linux connection Type
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FILTER = 2004
netscan linux connection filter
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_NET_NAMESPACE = 2005
netscan linux connection net namespace
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_SENT = 2006
netscan linux connection TCP sent bytes
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_ACKED = 2007
netscan linux connection TCP acknowledged bytes
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_RECEIVED = 2008
netscan linux connection TCP received bytes
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_IN = 2009
netscan linux connection TCP segments in
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_OUT = 2010
netscan linux connection TCP segments out
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_IN = 2011
netscan linux connection TCP data segments in
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_OUT = 2012
netscan linux connection TCP data segments out

enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID = 0
privilege process pid
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME = 2
privilege name, for example: SeTcbPrivilege
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON = 3
is the privilege turned on or off. For Windows this is the outcome of get(PRESENT) && (get(ENABLED) || get(DEFAULT))
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT = 1000
privilege present flag
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED = 1001
privilege enabled flag
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT = 1002
privilege enabledbydefault flag

enum doca_apsh_process_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID = 0
process id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID = 1
process parent id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM = 2
process executable name
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME = 3
process cpu time [ps]
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1000
process offset
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS = 1001
process thread count
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME = 1002
process exit time
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID = 2000
process group id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID = 2001
process user id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE = 2002
process state
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_PID = 2003
process PID namespace
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_MNT = 2004
process mount namespace
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_NET = 2005
process network namespace

enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID = 0
process-parameters pid
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE = 1
process-parameters command line
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR = 2
process-parameters image base address
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH = 3
process-parameters image full path

enum doca_apsh_sid_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID = 0
SID process id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING = 1
SID string
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES = 2
SID attributes flag

enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP = 0
os symbol map path
DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION = 1
memory region path
DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE = 2
kpgd file path
DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID = 3
vhca id
DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE = 4
os type
DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE = 5
yara scan window size
DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP = 6
yara scan window step
DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT = 7
limit of vm areas to attest
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT = 8
limit of modules number
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT = 9
limit of processes number
DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT = 10
limit of threads number
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULES_LIMIT = 11
limit of ldrmodules number on windows
DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT = 12
limit of libs number
DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT = 13
limit of vads number
DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT = 14
length limit of envars for windows
DOCA_APSH_HANDLES_LIMIT = 15
limit of handles/FDs/sockets number
DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT = 16
length limit of apsh_read_str
DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_FOLDER = 17
os symbol map files folder
DOCA_APSH_FILESIZE_LIMIT = 18
length limit of file size parsing

enum doca_apsh_system_os

Values
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX = 0
linux
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS = 1
windows

enum doca_apsh_thread_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID = 0
thread process id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID = 1
thread id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE = 2
thread state
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON = 1000
thread wait reason
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1001
thread offset
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT = 1002
thread suspend count
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME = 2000
thread process name
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME = 2001
thread name

enum doca_apsh_vad_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID = 0
vma process id
DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET = 1
vma offset
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION = 2
vma protection
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START = 3
vma vm start
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END = 4
vma vm end
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME = 5
vma process name
DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH = 6
vma file path
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE = 1000
vma commit charge
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY = 1001
vma private memory
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG = 1002
vma pool tag

enum doca_apsh_yara_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID = 0
pid of the process
DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM = 1
name of the process
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE = 2
rule name
DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR = 3
virtual address of the scan window of the match
DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN = 4
length of the scan window of the match

enum doca_apsh_yara_rule

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_HELLO_WORLD = 0
yara rule that scans for "Hello World". Rule name is "Hello_World".
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_REFLECTIVE_DLL_INJECTION = 1
yara rule that scans for Reflective Dll Injection attack. Rule name is "Reflective_Dll_Injection".
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_MIMIKATZ = 2
yara rule that scans for Mimikatz process running on the system. Rule name is "Mimikatz".

enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_VMA = 1
scan all vma tree, override all others
DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_HEAP = 1<<1
scan heap vads

DOCA App Shield Attributes

2.2.1. DOCA App Shield Attributes

[ DOCA App Shield ]

DOCA App Shield attributes to query with get functions, see doca_apsh.h

Typedefs
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE
attestation comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation end address type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation hash data is present type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE
attestation matching hashes type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE
attestation pages number type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation pages present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE
attestation path of memory area type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE
attestation pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE
attestation protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation start address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_CONTAINER_ID_TYPE
container id type
typedef doca_dev *  DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE
dma dev name
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE
envars pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE
envars value type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE
envars variable type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE
envars windows block address type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_FILESIZE_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of parsed files size
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE
handle access type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE
handle name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE
handle pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE
handle table entry type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE
handle type type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE
handle value type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vm areas to attest
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID_TYPE
injection detect pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END_TYPE
injection detect suspected area end type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START_TYPE
injection detect suspected area start type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END_TYPE
injection detect VAD end address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH_TYPE
injection detect VAD file path type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION_TYPE
injection detect VAD protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START_TYPE
injection detect VAD start address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG_TYPE
injection detect VAD pool tag type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE
kpgd file path
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE
ldrmodule base address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
ldrmodule library path type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE
ldrmodule pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
ldrmodule windows dll name type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE
ldrmodule ininit type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE
ldrmodule inload type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE
ldrmodule inmem type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
ldrmodule size of image type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of libs number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
lib loaded library path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
lib load address for Linux
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
lib load address for both Windows and Linux
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE
lib pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
lib dll name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
lib size of image type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE
memory region path
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of modules number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE
module name type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE
module offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE
module size type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM_TYPE
netscan process name
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FAMILY_TYPE
netscan linux connection Family
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FD_TYPE
netscan linux connection file descriptor
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FILTER_TYPE
netscan linux connection filter
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_NET_NAMESPACE_TYPE
netscan linux connection net namespace
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_SOCKET_OFFSET_TYPE
netscan linux connection socket offset
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_ACKED_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP acknowledged bytes
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_RECEIVED_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP received bytes
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_SENT_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP sent bytes
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_IN_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP data segments in
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_OUT_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP data segments out
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_IN_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP segments in
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_OUT_TYPE
netscan linux connection TCP segments out
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TYPE_TYPE
netscan linux connection Type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR_TYPE
netscan connection local address
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT_TYPE
netscan connection local port
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID_TYPE
netscan process id
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL_TYPE
netscan connection protocol
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR_TYPE
netscan connection remote address
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT_TYPE
netscan connection remote port
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE_TYPE
netscan connection state
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME_TYPE
netscan windows connection creation time - depricated
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_WINDOWS_TIME_TYPE
netscan windows connection creation time
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_FOLDER_TYPE
os symbol map folder path
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE
os symbol map path
typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE
os type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE
privilege is on type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE
privilege name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE
privilege process pid
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE
privilege windows enabled by default type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE
privilege windows enabled type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE
privilege windows present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE
process comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE
process cpu time type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of processes number
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE
process gid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_MNT_TYPE
process mount namespace type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_NET_TYPE
process network namespace type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_PID_TYPE
process PID namespace type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE_TYPE
process state type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE
process uid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE_TYPE
process-parameters command line
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR_TYPE
process-parameters image base address
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH_TYPE
process-parameters image full path
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID_TYPE
process-parameters pid
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES_TYPE
SID attributes flag.
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID_TYPE
SID process id.
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING_TYPE
SID strings.
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME_TYPE
process exit time type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
process offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE
process threads type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE_TYPE
yara scan window size
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP_TYPE
yara scan window step
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of apsh_read_str
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of threads number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE
thread proc name type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE
thread thread name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE
thread pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE
thread state type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE
thread tid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
thread offset type
typedef uint8_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT_TYPE
thread suspend count type
typedef uint8_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE
thread wait reason type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vads number
typedef doca_dev_rep *  DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE
vhca id
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE
vma offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE
vma pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE
vma protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE
vma vm end type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE
vma vm start type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE
vma commit charge type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE
vma private memory type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG_TYPE
vma tag type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of envars for windows
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM_TYPE
name of the process
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR_TYPE
virtual address of the scan window of the match
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN_TYPE
length of the scan window of the match
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID_TYPE
pid of the process
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_TYPE
rule name
Enumerations
enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr
doca app shield attestation attributes
enum doca_apsh_container_attr
doca app shield process attributes
enum doca_apsh_envar_attr
doca app shield envars attributes
enum doca_apsh_handle_attr
doca app shield handle attributes
enum doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr
doca app shield injection detect attributes
enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr
doca app shield LDR-Modules attributes
enum doca_apsh_lib_attr
doca app shield lib attributes
enum doca_apsh_module_attr
doca app shield module attributes
enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr
doca app shield netscan attributes
enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr
doca app shield privileges attributes windows privilege list can be found on: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/secauthz/privilege-constants
enum doca_apsh_process_attr
doca app shield process attributes
enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr
doca app shield process-parameters attributes
enum doca_apsh_sid_attr
doca app shield SID (security identifiers) attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr
doca app shield configuration attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_os
system os types
enum doca_apsh_thread_attr
doca app shield thread attributes
enum doca_apsh_vad_attr
doca app shield virtual address descriptor attributes
enum doca_apsh_yara_attr
doca app shield yara attributes
enum doca_apsh_yara_rule
available doca app shield yara rules
enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
doca app shield yara scan type bitmask
process PID namespace
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_MNT = 2004
process mount namespace
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_NET = 2005
process network namespace

enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID = 0
process-parameters pid
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE = 1
process-parameters command line
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR = 2
process-parameters image base address
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH = 3
process-parameters image full path

enum doca_apsh_sid_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID = 0
SID process id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING = 1
SID string
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES = 2
SID attributes flag

enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP = 0
os symbol map path
DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION = 1
memory region path
DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE = 2
kpgd file path
DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID = 3
vhca id
DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE = 4
os type
DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE = 5
yara scan window size
DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP = 6
yara scan window step
DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT = 7
limit of vm areas to attest
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT = 8
limit of modules number
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT = 9
limit of processes number
DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT = 10
limit of threads number
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULES_LIMIT = 11
limit of ldrmodules number on windows
DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT = 12
limit of libs number
DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT = 13
limit of vads number
DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT = 14
length limit of envars for windows
DOCA_APSH_HANDLES_LIMIT = 15
limit of handles/FDs/sockets number
DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT = 16
length limit of apsh_read_str
DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_FOLDER = 17
os symbol map files folder
DOCA_APSH_FILESIZE_LIMIT = 18
length limit of file size parsing

enum doca_apsh_system_os

Values
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX = 0
linux
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS = 1
windows

enum doca_apsh_thread_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID = 0
thread process id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID = 1
thread id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE = 2
thread state
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON = 1000
thread wait reason
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1001
thread offset
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT = 1002
thread suspend count
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME = 2000
thread process name
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME = 2001
thread name

enum doca_apsh_vad_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID = 0
vma process id
DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET = 1
vma offset
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION = 2
vma protection
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START = 3
vma vm start
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END = 4
vma vm end
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME = 5
vma process name
DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH = 6
vma file path
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE = 1000
vma commit charge
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY = 1001
vma private memory
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG = 1002
vma pool tag

enum doca_apsh_yara_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID = 0
pid of the process
DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM = 1
name of the process
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE = 2
rule name
DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR = 3
virtual address of the scan window of the match
DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN = 4
length of the scan window of the match

enum doca_apsh_yara_rule

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_HELLO_WORLD = 0
yara rule that scans for "Hello World". Rule name is "Hello_World".
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_REFLECTIVE_DLL_INJECTION = 1
yara rule that scans for Reflective Dll Injection attack. Rule name is "Reflective_Dll_Injection".
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_MIMIKATZ = 2
yara rule that scans for Mimikatz process running on the system. Rule name is "Mimikatz".

enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_VMA = 1
scan all vma tree, override all others
DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_HEAP = 1<<1
scan heap vads

2.3. DOCA Arg Parser

DOCA Arg Parser library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA DevZone.

Typedefs

typedef doca_error_t  ( *doca_argp_cmd_cb_t )( void* )
Cmd callback function type.
typedef doca_error_t  ( *doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t )( int  argc, char*  *argv )
DPDK flags callback function type.
typedef doca_error_t  ( *doca_argp_logger_cb_t )( enum doca_log_level level, const char*  format,  va_list args )
(Operational) Logger callback function type
typedef doca_error_t  ( *doca_argp_param_cb_t )( void* , void* )
Flag callback function type.
typedef doca_error_t  ( *doca_argp_validation_cb_t )( void* )
Program validation callback function type.

Enumerations

enum doca_argp_type
Flag input type.

Functions

doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_create ( doca_argp_cmd** cmd )
Create new program command.
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_destroy ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
Destroy a program command.
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
Register an inner program command for the given program command.
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_param ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_param* input_param )
Register a program flag for the given program command.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_callback ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd_cb_t callback )
Set the callback function of the program command.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_description ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* description )
Set the description of the program command, used during the program usage.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_hidden ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
Mark the program command as hidden.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_name ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* name )
Set the name of the program command.
doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy ( void )
ARG Parser destroy.
doca_error_t doca_argp_disable_logger_callback ( void )
Disable a previously registered logger callback, reverting back to default stderr backend.
doca_error_t doca_argp_get_log_level ( int* log_level )
Get the log level the user inserted it.
doca_error_t doca_argp_get_sdk_log_level ( int* log_level )
Get the SDK log level as passed by the user.
doca_error_t doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, void* program_config )
Initialize the parser interface.
doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create ( doca_argp_param** param )
Create new program param.
doca_error_t doca_argp_param_destroy ( doca_argp_param* param )
Destroy a program param.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_arguments ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* arguments )
Set the description of the expected arguments of the program param, used during program usage.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_callback ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
Set the callback function of the program param.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_cli_only ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as supported only in CLI mode and unavailable through a JSON file.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_description ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* description )
Set the description of the program param, used during program usage.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_hidden ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as hidden.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_inherited ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as inherited through the command chain.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_long_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
Set the long name of the program param.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_mandatory ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as mandatory.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_multiplicity ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as supporting multiple appearances.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_short_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
Set the short name of the program param.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_singular ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as singular.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_type ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_type type )
Set the type of the param arguments.
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
Register a program command.
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_logger_callback ( doca_argp_logger_cb_t callback )
Register a logger callback to be used for user-facing events.
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
Register a program flag.
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( doca_argp_validation_cb_t callback )
Register program validation callback function.
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_version_callback ( doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
Register an alternative version callback.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program ( doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t callback )
Mark the program as based on DPDK API.
doca_error_t doca_argp_start ( int  argc, char** argv )
Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
Print usage instructions.

Typedefs

doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_cmd_cb_t )( void* )

Cmd callback function type.

doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t )( int  argc, char*  *argv )

DPDK flags callback function type.

doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_logger_cb_t )( enum doca_log_level level, const char*  format,  va_list args )

(Operational) Logger callback function type

doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_param_cb_t )( void* , void* )

Flag callback function type.

doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_validation_cb_t )( void* )

Program validation callback function type.

Enumerations

enum doca_argp_type

Values
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_UNKNOWN = 0
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_STRING
Input type is a string
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_INT
Input type is an integer
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_BOOLEAN
Input type is a boolean
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_JSON_OBJ
DPDK Param input type is a json object, only for json mode

Functions

doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_create ( doca_argp_cmd** cmd )
Create new program command.
Parameters
cmd
Create program command instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
Description
Note:

Need to set command fields by setter functions.


doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_destroy ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
Destroy a program command.
Parameters
cmd
The program command to destroy.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - command was already registered.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
Register an inner program command for the given program command.
Parameters
cmd
The program command.
input_cmd
Inner program command details.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - one of the commands was already registered.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received command with missing mandatory fields initialization.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.


doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_param ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_param* input_param )
Register a program flag for the given program command.
Parameters
cmd
The program command.
input_param
Program flag details.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - command or parameter were already registered.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received param with missing mandatory fields.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

  • Value of is_cli_only field may be changed in this function.

  • ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_callback ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd_cb_t callback )
Set the callback function of the program command.
Parameters
cmd
The program command.
callback
The command's callback function.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Once ARGP identifies this command in CLI, it will call the callback function with the program configuration struct.

  • Providing a callback is optional, and is recommended for the leaves in the cmd tree.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_description ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* description )
Set the description of the program command, used during the program usage.
Parameters
cmd
The program command.
description
The command's description.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Setting the command description is mandatory.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_hidden ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
Mark the program command as hidden.
Parameters
cmd
The program command.

Description
Note:

Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_name ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* name )
Set the name of the program command.
Parameters
cmd
The program command.
name
The command's name.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Setting the command name is mandatory.


doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy ( void )
ARG Parser destroy.
Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
Description

Cleanup all resources, including the parsed DPDK flags. Once called, the module is no longer useable.

doca_error_t doca_argp_disable_logger_callback ( void )
Disable a previously registered logger callback, reverting back to default stderr backend.
Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized, was already destroyed or no callback was registered.
Description

doca_error_t doca_argp_get_log_level ( int* log_level )
Get the log level the user inserted it.
Parameters
log_level
The log level if passed by the user, otherwise the global value of the program.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_argp_get_sdk_log_level ( int* log_level )
Get the SDK log level as passed by the user.
Parameters
log_level
The log level if passed by the user, otherwise the global value of the program.

Description

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.

doca_error_t doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, void* program_config )
Initialize the parser interface.
Parameters
program_name
Name of current program, used during the usage print.
program_config
Program configuration struct.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module was already initialized earlier.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

After a successful call to this function, one must also invoke doca_argp_destroy() during the program cleanup.


doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create ( doca_argp_param** param )
Create new program param.
Parameters
param
Created program param instance. Valid only on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
Description
Note:

Param fields should be set through the setter functions.


doca_error_t doca_argp_param_destroy ( doca_argp_param* param )
Destroy a program param.
Parameters
param
The program param to destroy.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - parameter was already registered.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_arguments ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* arguments )
Set the description of the expected arguments of the program param, used during program usage.
Parameters
param
The program param.
arguments
The param's arguments.

Description
Note:

Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_callback ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
Set the callback function of the program param.
Parameters
param
The program param.
callback
The param's callback function.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Once ARGP identifies this param in CLI, it will call the callback function with the param argument value as first argument followed by the program configuration struct. Program must copy the argument value and shouldn't use it directly once the callback finished.

  • Setting the param callback is mandatory.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_cli_only ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as supported only in CLI mode and unavailable through a JSON file.
Parameters
param
The program param.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Parameters are by default available in both modes, as long as they have a long name.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_description ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* description )
Set the description of the program param, used during program usage.
Parameters
param
The program param.
description
The param's description.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Setting the param description is mandatory.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_hidden ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as hidden.
Parameters
param
The program param.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Parameters are only valid for the current command by default.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_inherited ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as inherited through the command chain.
Parameters
param
The program param.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Parameters are only valid for the current command by default.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_long_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
Set the long name of the program param.
Parameters
param
The program param.
name
The param's long name.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • At least one of param name (short/long) must be set.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_mandatory ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as mandatory.
Parameters
param
The program param.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Parameters are optional by default.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_multiplicity ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as supporting multiple appearances.
Parameters
param
The program param.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Since JSON file doesn't support keys multiplicity, the multi values will be expected to be in an array, and param argument type will indicate the values type.

  • Parameters can only be used once by default.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_short_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
Set the short name of the program param.
Parameters
param
The program param.
name
The param's short name

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • At least one of param name (short/long) must be set.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_singular ( doca_argp_param* param )
Mark the program param as singular.
Parameters
param
The program param.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Singular parameters must not be passed alongside any other parameter.

  • Parameters can be used alongside others by default.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_type ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_type type )
Set the type of the param arguments.
Parameters
param
The program param.
type
The param arguments type.

Description
Note:

  • Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.

  • Setting the param arguments type is mandatory.


doca_error_t doca_argp_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
Register a program command.
Parameters
input_cmd
Program cmd/mode details.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed, or cmd was already registered.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received command with missing mandatory fields initialization.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.


doca_error_t doca_argp_register_logger_callback ( doca_argp_logger_cb_t callback )
Register a logger callback to be used for user-facing events.
Parameters
callback
logging callback for operational log events.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_ALREADY_EXIST - callback was already registered earlier.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
Register a program flag.
Parameters
input_param
Program flag details.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed, or param was already registered.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received param with missing mandatory fields.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

  • Value of is_cli_only field may be changed in this function.

  • ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.


doca_error_t doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( doca_argp_validation_cb_t callback )
Register program validation callback function.
Parameters
callback
Program validation callback.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

Validation callback will be invoked with a single argument, which is the program's configuration struct.


doca_error_t doca_argp_register_version_callback ( doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
Register an alternative version callback.
Parameters
callback
Program-specific version callback.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

: When calling the version callback, if the program will exit, should ensure that doca_argp_destroy is called to clean up doca_argp before exiting


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program ( doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t callback )
Mark the program as based on DPDK API.
Parameters
callback
Once ARGP finishes parsing, the DPDK flags will be forwarded to the program through this callback.

Description
Note:

  • doca_argp_init must be invoked before invoking this function.

  • If the program is based on DPDK API, DPDK flags array will be sent using the callback, and the array will be released when calling doca_argp_destroy.


doca_error_t doca_argp_start ( int  argc, char** argv )
Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
Parameters
argc
Number of program command line arguments.
argv
Program command line arguments.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - initialization error.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - internal errors about JSON API, reading JSON content.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - received unsupported program flag.
Description
Note:

: if the program is based on DPDK API, DPDK flags will be forwarded to it by calling the registered callback.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
Print usage instructions.
Description

2.4. DOCA Core


Modules

 DOCA Buffer
 
 DOCA Buffer Array
 
 DOCA Buffer Inventory
 
 DOCA Buffer Pool
 
 DOCA Context
 
 DOCA DPDK Bridge
 
 DOCA Device
 
 DOCA Error
 
 DOCA Graph
 
 DOCA MMAP advise
 
 DOCA Memory Map
 
 DOCA Progress Engine
 
 DOCA RDMA Bridge
 
 DOCA Sync Event
 
 DOCA Types
 
 operations for DOCA Types
 

operations for DOCA Types

DOCA Buffer

DOCA Buffer Array

DOCA Buffer Inventory

DOCA Buffer Pool

DOCA Context

DOCA Device

DOCA DPDK Bridge

DOCA Error

DOCA Graph

DOCA Memory Map

DOCA MMAP advise

DOCA Progress Engine

DOCA RDMA Bridge

DOCA Sync Event

DOCA Types

2.4.1. operations for DOCA Types

[ DOCA Core ]

DOCA bitfield introduces bitfield operations on DOCA type that are common for many libraries.

Defines
#define DOCA_BE16P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
#define DOCA_BE16P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
#define DOCA_BE16_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
#define DOCA_BE16_GET ( _m, _f )
#define DOCA_BE16_SET ( _m, _v )
#define DOCA_BE32P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
#define DOCA_BE32P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
#define DOCA_BE32_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
#define DOCA_BE32_GET ( _m, _f )
#define DOCA_BE32_SET ( _m, _v )
#define DOCA_BETOH16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)
#define DOCA_BETOH32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)
#define DOCA_HTOBE16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)
#define DOCA_HTOBE32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)
#define DOCA_SHIFT ( _x )
#define DOCA_U8P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
#define DOCA_U8P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
#define DOCA_U8_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
#define DOCA_U8_GET ( _m, _f )
#define DOCA_U8_SET ( _m, _v )
Functions
int  __doca_builtin_ffsll ( long long x )
Defines
#define DOCA_BE16P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )

DOCA_BE16P_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, put in _p pointed memory in big endian

Value

do { \ *(doca_be16_t *)_p = DOCA_BE16_GENMASK(_h, _l); \ } while (0)

Parameters
_h
highest bit
_l
lowest bit
_p
pointer of doca_be16_t

#define DOCA_BE16P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )

DOCA_BE16P_SET() - set a bitfield segment in _p pointed doca_be16_t field

DOCA_BE16P_SET() mask and shift up the value and logical OR with other fields in doca_be16_t

Value

do { \ doca_be16_t _tmp = *(doca_be16_t *)_p; \ \ _tmp |= DOCA_BE16_SET(_m, _v); \ *_p = _tmp; \ } while (0);

Parameters
_m
doca_be16_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_v
host endian, value to set in field
_p
doca_be16_t, pointer to field

#define DOCA_BE16_GENMASK ( _h, _l )

DOCA_BE16_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, return in big endian For example, DOCA_BE16_GENMASK( 11, 4) -> htons(0x0FF0)

Value

(DOCA_HTOBE16((UINT16_MAX - (UINT16_C(1) << (_l)) + 1) & (UINT16_MAX >> (16 - 1 - (_h)))))

Parameters
_h
highest bit
_l
lowest bit

#define DOCA_BE16_GET ( _m, _f )

DOCA_BE16_GET() - get a bitfield segment value

DOCA_BE16_GET() get the field value in host endian specified by _m from the register passed in as _f by masking and shifting it down

Value

((DOCA_BETOH16((_m) & (_f)) >> DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH16(_m))))

Parameters
_m
doca_be16_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_f
doca_be16_t, entire register value

#define DOCA_BE16_SET ( _m, _v )

DOCA_BE16_SET() - set a bitfield segment in big endian and return

DOCA_BE16_SET() mask and shift up the value and return in doca_be16_t The return value should be logical OR with other fields in register.

Value

((DOCA_HTOBE16(_v << DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH16(_m)))) & _m)

Parameters
_m
doca_be16_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_v
host endian, value to set in field

#define DOCA_BE32P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )

DOCA_BE32P_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, put in _p pointed memory in big endian

Value

do { \ *(doca_be32_t *)_p = DOCA_BE32_GENMASK(_h, _l); \ } while (0)

Parameters
_h
highest bit
_l
lowest bit
_p
pointer of doca_be32_t

#define DOCA_BE32P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )

DOCA_BE32P_SET() - set a bitfield segment in _p pointed doca_be32_t field

DOCA_BE32P_SET() mask and shift up the value and logical OR with other fields in doca_be32_t

Value

do { \ doca_be32_t _tmp = *(doca_be32_t *)_p; \ \ _tmp |= DOCA_BE32_SET(_m, _v); \ *_p = _tmp; \ } while (0);

Parameters
_m
doca_be32_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_v
host endian, value to set in field
_p
doca_be32_t, pointer to field

#define DOCA_BE32_GENMASK ( _h, _l )

DOCA_BE32_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, return in big endian For example, DOCA_BE32_GENMASK( 23, 4) -> htonl(0x00FFFFF0)

Value

(DOCA_HTOBE32((UINT32_MAX - (UINT32_C(1) << (_l)) + 1) & (UINT32_MAX >> (32 - 1 - (_h)))))

Parameters
_h
highest bit
_l
lowest bit

#define DOCA_BE32_GET ( _m, _f )

DOCA_BE32_GET() - get a bitfield segment value

DOCA_BE32_GET() get the field value in host endian specified by _m from the register passed in as _f by masking and shifting it down

Value

((DOCA_BETOH32((_m) & (_f)) >> DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH32(_m))))

Parameters
_m
doca_be32_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_f
doca_be32_t, entire register value

#define DOCA_BE32_SET ( _m, _v )

DOCA_BE32_SET() - set a bitfield segment in big endian and return

DOCA_BE32_SET() mask and shift up the value and return in doca_be32_t The return value should be logical OR with other fields in register.

Value

((DOCA_HTOBE32(_v << DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH32(_m)))) & _m)

Parameters
_m
doca_be32_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_v
host endian, value to set in field

#define DOCA_BETOH16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)

DOCA_BETOH16() - convert 16bit to host endian from big endian

Parameters
_x
value

#define DOCA_BETOH32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)

DOCA_BETOH32() - convert 32bit to host endian from big endian

Parameters
_x
value

#define DOCA_HTOBE16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)

DOCA_HTOBE16() - convert 16bit type to big endian from host endian

Parameters
_x
value

#define DOCA_HTOBE32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)

DOCA_HTOBE32() - convert 32bit type to big endian from host endian

Parameters
_x
value

#define DOCA_SHIFT ( _x )

DOCA_SHIFT() - get number of bits shifted

Value

(__doca_builtin_ffsll(_x) - 1)

Parameters
_x
value

#define DOCA_U8P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )

DOCA_U8P_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, put in _p pointed memory in host endian

Value

do { \ *(uint8_t *)_p = DOCA_U8_GENMASK(_h, _l); \ } while (0)

Parameters
_h
highest bit
_l
lowest bit
_p
pointer of uint8_t

#define DOCA_U8P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )

DOCA_U8P_SET() - set a bitfield segment in _p pointed uint8_t field

DOCA_U8P_SET() mask and shift up the value and logical OR with other fields in uint8_t

Value

do { \ uint8_t _tmp = *(uint8_t *)_p; \ \ _tmp |= DOCA_U8_SET(_m, _v); \ *_p = _tmp; \ } while (0);

Parameters
_m
uint8_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_v
host endian, value to set in field
_p
uint8_t, pointer to field

#define DOCA_U8_GENMASK ( _h, _l )

DOCA_U8_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, return in host endian For example, DOCA_U8_GENMASK( 7, 4) -> 0xF0

Value

((UINT8_MAX - (UINT8_C(1) << (_l)) + 1) & (UINT8_MAX >> (8 - 1 - (_h))))

Parameters
_h
highest bit
_l
lowest bit

#define DOCA_U8_GET ( _m, _f )

DOCA_U8_GET() - get a bitfield segment value

DOCA_U8_GET() get the field value in host endian specified by _m from the register passed in as _f by masking and shifting it down

Value

(((_m) & (_f)) >> DOCA_SHIFT((_m)))

Parameters
_m
uint8_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_f
uint8_t, entire register value

#define DOCA_U8_SET ( _m, _v )

DOCA_U8_SET() - set a bitfield segment in host endian and return

DOCA_U8_SET() mask and shift up the value and return in uint8_t The return value should be logical OR with other fields in register.

Value

((_v << DOCA_SHIFT(_m)) & _m)

Parameters
_m
uint8_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
_v
host endian, value to set in field

Functions
int __doca_builtin_ffsll ( long long x )

Parameters
x
value

Returns

: the least significant 1-bit index plus one; if x is zero, return zero.

Description

__doca_builtin_ffsll() - internal implementation on windows, equal to gnu's __builtin_ffsll();

2.4.2. DOCA Buffer

[ DOCA Core ]

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list_tail ( doca_buf* list1_head, doca_buf* list1_tail, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_last_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_list_len ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_next_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( const doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inc_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_first_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_last_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t data_len )
doca_error_t doca_buf_unchain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST. must have a refcount of 1

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if list2 has a reference count that is not 1
Description
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Before:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
      
                 +----+  +----+
       list2 ->  |4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+
      
       After:
      
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |->|4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
                                        /
                                     list2


doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list_tail ( doca_buf* list1_head, doca_buf* list1_tail, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
list1_head
DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
list1_tail
DOCA Buf representing list1 tail. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE TAIL OF LIST 1.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST. must have a refcount of 1

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if list2 has a reference count that is not 1
Description
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Before:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
      
                 +----+  +----+
       list2 ->  |4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+
      
       After:
      
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |->|4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
                                        /
                                     list2


doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place. Can be NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - reference count is already 0.
Description

When refcount 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.

Note:

In case of list if head refcount reaches 0, then all buffers in the list will be released.


doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data
The data of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data_len
The data length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
head
The head of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_last_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
last_buf
The last DOCA Buf in the linked list, which may be buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
len
The length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_list_len ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must be a head of a list.
num_elements
Number of elements in list.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the buffer is not a head of a list.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_next_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
next_buf
The next DOCA Buf in the linked list, *next_buf will be NULL if the no other element in the list. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( const doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
refcount
The number of references to the object. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inc_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_TOO_BIG - reference count already reached maximum value of UINT16_MAX.
Description
Note:

In case of list all intermediate buffers will always have a refcount of 1. As such the reference count is managed for the head only.


doca_error_t doca_buf_is_first_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
is_first
1 if buf is the first element, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
is_in_list
1 if buf is part of a linked list, 0 if it is not. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_is_last_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
is_last
1 if buf is the last element, 0 otherwise. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )

Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always

Description

Reset the data length to 0 (data will still point to the same location)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Data positioning:
      
                       __data_len__
                      /            \
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
       Before  |     |data          |              |
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
                    /
                  data
      
                       data_len = 0
                      /
               +-----+-----------------------------+
       After   |     |                             |
               +-----+-----------------------------+
                    /
                  data


doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )

Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data
Data address. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data_len
Data length.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always

Description

Set data pointer and data length

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Data positioning:
      
               +-----------+-----+-----------------+
       Before  |           |data |                 |
               +-----------+-----+-----------------+
      
                       __data_len__
                      /            \
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
       After   |     |data          |              |
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
                    /
                  data

Note:

The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behavior.


doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t data_len )

Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data_len
Data length.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always

Description

Set data length

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Data positioning:
                       __data_len__
                      /            \
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
       Before  |     |data          |              |
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
                    /
                  data
      
                       ____data_len____
                      /                \
               +-----+------------------+----------+
       After   |     |data              |          |
               +-----+------------------+----------+
                    /
                  data

Note:

The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behavior.


doca_error_t doca_buf_unchain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2, list2 should be contained in list1. list2 must be different from list1. MUST NOT BE NULL

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if list2 is not part of list1.
Description
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Before:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |->|4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
                                        /
                                     list2
      
       After:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
      
                 +----+  +----+
       list2 ->  |4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+

Note:

reference count of list2 will always be 1 after unchaining


2.4.3. DOCA Buffer Array

[ DOCA Core ]

The DOCA buffer array represents an array of fixed size doca_bufs (for multiple doca_dev). Can act as a free list or direct access mode.

Typedefs
typedef uint64_t  doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t
Type representing a doca_buf_arr handle on the DPA.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( size_t num_elem, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Destroys a doca buf array instance.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_dpa_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t* dpa_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the dpa memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_mmap* mmap, size_t elem_size, uint64_t start_offset )
Sets the buf array params.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_dpa ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa* dpa_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the dpa device.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Stops a started doca buf array.
Typedefs
typedef uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t

Type representing a doca_buf_arr handle on the DPA.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( size_t num_elem, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
num_elem
Number of elements in the doca_buf_arr (must be > 0).
buf_arr
The newly created doca_buf_arr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_buf_arr.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Destroys a doca buf array instance.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr to destroy

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Destroy implicitly stops the buf array.

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_dpa_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t* dpa_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the dpa memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
dpa_buf_arr
A pointer to the handle in the dpa memory space

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
gpu_buf_arr
A pointer to the handle in the gpu memory space

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_mmap* mmap, size_t elem_size, uint64_t start_offset )
Sets the buf array params.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
mmap
The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
elem_size
Size in bytes of a single element (must be > 0).
start_offset
Offset from mmap start to set doca_buf_arr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_dpa ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa* dpa_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the dpa device.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
dpa_handler
The dpa device handler.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
gpu_handler
The gpu device handler.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr to start

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE -
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY -
Description
Note:

Before calling this function, the mmap with which the buf array was created must be started.


doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Stops a started doca buf array.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr to stop

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Note:

Stop does not have to be called before destroy (which implicitly stops the buf array).


2.4.4. DOCA Buffer Inventory

[ DOCA Core ]

The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( size_t num_elements, doca_buf_inventory** inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_expand ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t num_elements )
Expand the inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_set_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
src_buf
The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
dst_buf
A duplicate DOCA Buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf is part of a list and it isn't its head.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description

Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return the buffer to the inventory (until ref count == 0).

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
addr
The start address of the payload.
len
The length in bytes of the payload.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return the buffer to the inventory (until ref count == 0).

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
addr
The start address of the buffer.
len
The length in bytes of the buffer.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return the buffer to the inventory (until ref count == 0).

Note:

The range [data, data + data_len] must fit within [addr, addr +len]. Otherwise undefined behavior.


doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return the buffer to the inventory (until ref count == 0).

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( size_t num_elements, doca_buf_inventory** inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
num_elements
Initial number of elements in the inventory.
inventory
Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
Description

The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory. Destroy implicitly stops the buf inventory. Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return a buffer to the inventory (until ref count == 0).

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_expand ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t num_elements )
Expand the inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Inventory to expand
num_elements
Number of doca_bufs to add to the inventory

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - inventory is not started.
Description

Add more doca_bufs to the inventory.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
num_of_elements
The total number of elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
num_of_free_elements
The total number of free elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of free elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
user_data
The user_data of inventory if set, otherwise 0.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The user_data that was provided to the inventory upon its creation.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_set_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
user_data
The user_data to set for inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if inventory is un-started/stopped.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:

  • Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf inventory). For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().

2.4.5. DOCA Buffer Pool

[ DOCA Core ]

The DOCA Buffer Pool is a pool of doca_buf objects, such that each doca_buf is set with a permanent, fixed size memory buffer, right from creation and till destruction, which allows immediate allocation of doca_buf objects.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Basic structure example of a Buffer Pool (after creation):
      
                                            +------------------------------------------+
                                            |               memory range               |
                    +-----------+           | +--------+   +--------+       +--------+ |
                    | doca_mmap |-----------| | buffer |   | buffer |       | buffer | |
                    +-----------+           | +--------+   +--------+ ..... +--------+ |
                                            |  \            \                \         |
                                            +------------------------------------------+
                                                 \            \                \
                                                  \            \                \
                                            +--------------------------------------------+
                                            |      |            |                |       |
                    +---------------+       | +----------+ +----------+     +----------+ |
                    | doca_buf_pool |-------| | doca_buf | | doca_buf |     | doca_buf | |
                    +---------------+       | +----------+ +----------+ ....+----------+ |
                                            +--------------------------------------------+


Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_buf_alloc ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_buf** buf )
This method acquires a doca_buf from a DOCA buffer pool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_create ( size_t num_elements, size_t element_size, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_pool** buf_pool )
Allocates a buffer pool and sets it with doca_buf objects.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_destroy ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Destroy a buffer pool structure.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_element_alignment ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t* element_alignment )
Get the element alignment of a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_element_alignment ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t element_alignment )
Set an alignment for each element in a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_user_data ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_start ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Start a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_stop ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Stop a started DOCA buffer pool.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_buf_alloc ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_buf** buf )
This method acquires a doca_buf from a DOCA buffer pool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool from which to acquire a doca_buf, that was set to point to a memory buffer at doca_buf_pool_create().
buf
Pointer to the allocated doca_buf.

Description

Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return the buffer to the pool (until ref count == 0).

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if buf_pool is un-started/stopped.

  • DOCA_ERROR_EMPTY - if the buf_pool is empty (all doca_bufs are already allocated).

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_create ( size_t num_elements, size_t element_size, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_pool** buf_pool )
Allocates a buffer pool and sets it with doca_buf objects.
Parameters
num_elements
Number of elements in the buffer pool (must be > 0).
element_size
Size of a single element (must be > 0).
mmap
The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
buf_pool
The newly created DOCA buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_buf_pool.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_destroy ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Destroy a buffer pool structure.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool to destroy.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated doca_bufs had been returned to buf_pool.
Description

Destroy implicitly stops the buf pool.

Note:

Before Calling this method, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the buffer pool. Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return a buffer to the pool (until ref count == 0).


doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_element_alignment ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t* element_alignment )
Get the element alignment of a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
element_alignment
The element alignment of buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

- Unless set with doca_buf_pool_set_element_alignment(), element alignment is 1 by default (meaning no alignment).


doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
num_of_elements
The number of elements that was set in the creation of buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
num_of_free_elements
The total number of free elements in buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
user_data
The user_data of buf_pool if set, otherwise 0.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

- Unless set with doca_buf_pool_set_user_data(), user data is 0 by default.


doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_element_alignment ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t element_alignment )
Set an alignment for each element in a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
element_alignment
The element alignment to set for buf_pool (minimal value is 1, must be a power of 2).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if buf_pool is started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_user_data ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
user_data
The user_data to set for buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if buf_pool is started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_start ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Start a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool to start.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if the mmap's memory range is smaller than the required size according to the buf_pool's properties.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if the mmap with which buf_pool was created is not started.
Description

This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs using doca_buf_pool_buf_alloc(). Before calling this method, the mmap with which the buffer pool was created must be started.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible while buf_pool is started:

  • Setting properties of the buffer pool with doca_buf_pool_set_*.

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_stop ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Stop a started DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool to stop.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated doca_bufs had been returned to buf_pool.
Description

This method disables the allocation of doca_bufs, and re-enables Setting properties of the buffer pool with doca_buf_pool_set_*. Before Calling this method, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the buffer pool. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf pool).

2.4.6. DOCA Context

[ DOCA Core ]

DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or tasks that manipulate data.

Typedefs
typedef void  ( *doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t )( const union doca_data user_data, doca_ctx*  ctx,  enum doca_ctx_states prev_state,  enum doca_ctx_states next_state )
Function to execute on context state change.
Enumerations
enum doca_ctx_states
This enum defines the states of a context.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_cap_get_num_completion_vectors ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* num_comp_vectors )
Get number of completion vectors.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_ctx_flush_tasks ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Flushes tasks that were not flushed during submit.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_num_inflight_tasks ( const doca_ctx* ctx, size_t* num_inflight_tasks )
Get number of in flight tasks in a doca context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_state ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_states ** state )
Get context state.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_user_data ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data* user_data )
get user data from context
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_completion_vector ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint32_t comp_vector )
Set context completion vector.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_dpa ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dpa* dpa_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a dpa device.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t cb )
Set state changed callback.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_user_data ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data user_data )
set user data to context
doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Typedefs
void ( *doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t )( const union doca_data user_data, doca_ctx*  ctx,  enum doca_ctx_states prev_state,  enum doca_ctx_states next_state )

Function to execute on context state change. This function is called when a context state is changed.

See also:

doca_ctx_set_user_data)

Parameters
union doca_data user_data
ctx
doca_ctx that changed state
enum doca_ctx_states prev_state
enum doca_ctx_states next_state

Enumerations
enum doca_ctx_states
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ The state machine:
                                  +-------+
                                  |       |
         +----------------------->| idle  +
         |                        |       |
         |                        +---+---+
         |                            |
         |                            | doca_ctx_start
         |                            | Synchronous: Change state to running and return DOCA_SUCCESS
         |                            | Asynchronous: Change state to started and return DOCA_ERROR_IN_PROGRESS
         | All in flight tasks are    |
         | drained or flushed         +-------------------------------------------+
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            V                                           V
         |                       +----------+                                +---------+
         |                       |          | Context is connected           |         |
         |                       | Starting |------------------------------->| Running |
         |                       |          |                                |         |
         |                       +----+-----+                                +----+----+
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            | doca_ctx_stop                             | doca_ctx_stop
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            v                                           |
         |                       +----------+                                     |
         |                       |          |                                     |
         |-----------------------+ Stopping |<------------------------------------+
                                 |          |
                                 +----------+

Values
DOCA_CTX_STATE_IDLE = 0
ctx is created Resources are not allocated, ctx can not allocate tasks, submit tasks, allocate events or register events.
DOCA_CTX_STATE_STARTING = 1
doca_ctx_start called, context start is asynchronous. Resources are allocated, ctx can not allocate tasks, submit tasks, allocate events or register events.
DOCA_CTX_STATE_RUNNING = 2
doca_ctx_start called (ctx start is synchronous) or ctx connection is completed. Resources are allocated, ctx can allocate tasks, submit tasks, allocate events and register events.
DOCA_CTX_STATE_STOPPING = 3

Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_cap_get_num_completion_vectors ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* num_comp_vectors )
Get number of completion vectors.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
num_comp_vectors
Num completion vectors that the device supports. Valid completion vector is [0 - (num_comp_vectors - 1)].

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_ctx_flush_tasks ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Flushes tasks that were not flushed during submit.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to flush. MUST NOT BE IDLE

Description

In case the DOCA_TASK_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH was not provided during doca_task_submit_ex() this method can be used to flush the inflight tasks without the need to submit an additional task.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_num_inflight_tasks ( const doca_ctx* ctx, size_t* num_inflight_tasks )
Get number of in flight tasks in a doca context.
Parameters
ctx
Context to query
num_inflight_tasks
Total number of in flight tasks in the context

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method retrieves the number of in flight tasks in a doca context

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_state ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_states ** state )
Get context state.
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to get the state from
state
Current context state

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method retrieves the context state

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_user_data ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data* user_data )
get user data from context
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to get the user data from
user_data
user data to get

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method retrieves user data from a context (previously set using doca_ctx_set_user_data).

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_completion_vector ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint32_t comp_vector )
Set context completion vector.
Parameters
ctx
Context to set completion vector to
comp_vector
Completion vector to set

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - The context is not idle
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - The context does not support setting completion vector.
Description

A doca device has a set of completion vectors. Setting different completion vectors to different contexts may spread the CPU load more evenly. DOCA recommends to use the same completion vector for all contexts that are connected to a specific PE. However, Different doca devices may not map the same resources for the same completion vector.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_dpa ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dpa* dpa_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a dpa device.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance.
dpa_dev
A pointer to a doca_dpa device.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description

The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance.
gpu_dev
A pointer to a doca_gpu device.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description

The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t cb )
Set state changed callback.
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to set the callback to
cb
doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method sets state changed callback that is invoked every time that a context state is changed

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_user_data ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data user_data )
set user data to context
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to set the user data to
user_data
doca_data to set to the context

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method sets a user data to a context. The user data is used as a parameter in doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t

doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to start.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - either an invalid input was received or no devices were added to the CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - one of the provided devices is not supported by CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - ctx is not connected to a PE and data path on gpu or dpa was not set.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - resource initialization failed (could be due to allocation failure), or the device is in a bad state or another reason caused initialization to fail.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description

After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:

doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to stop.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_PROGRESS - some tasks are still in progress. CTX will move to stopping state and a state changed callback shall be invoked when context is fully stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - ctx is not connected to a PE and data path on gpu or dpa was not set.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description

Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().

2.4.7. DOCA Device

[ DOCA Core ]

The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.

Defines
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE 64
Buffer size to hold Infiniband/RoCE device name. Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE 256
Buffer size to hold network interface name. Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE 4
Length of IPv4 address.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE 16
Length of IPv6 address.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE 6
Length of MAC address.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_VUID_SIZE 128
Buffer size to hold VUID. Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE 128
Buffer size to hold VUID. Including a null terminator.
Enumerations
enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_accelerate_resource_reclaim ( doca_dev* dev )
Accelerates the reclaim process for a local device instance.
DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_accelerate_resource_reclaim_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_accelerate_resource_reclaim )
Get the accelerate resource reclaim capability of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_notification_moderation_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_notification_moderation_supported )
Check if notification moderation is supported for a device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_create_list ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_active_rate ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* active_rate )
Get the active rate of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_emulated_supported )
Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_create_list ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_hotplug ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint8_t* is_hotplug )
Query whether the representor device is a hotplugged device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Defines
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE 64

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE 256

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE 4

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE 16

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE 6

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_VUID_SIZE 128

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE 128

Enumerations
enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter

Representor device filter by flavor

Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.

Values
DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL = 0
DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED = 1<<2

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_accelerate_resource_reclaim ( doca_dev* dev )
Accelerates the reclaim process for a local device instance.
Parameters
dev
Pointer to the local DOCA device instance.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS on success.
  • Appropriate error code on failure:
Description

This function optimizes the reclaim time by retaining critical resources in the cache upon closure, allowing them to be reused when restarting. It should be invoked before initiating device resource cleanup, including resources tied to the device, such as DOCA Flow switch ports and their associated components. For scenarios where a fast reclaim is needed, even in the event of a process crash, this function should be called periodically (e.g., once per second) to ensure readiness.

DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev
The doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid or was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd().

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
dev
The local doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

Closes device or decrements its refcount by One. In case the same device was opened multiple times, then only the last call to close will attempt to destroy device.

doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev
Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - maximum number of open devices was exceeded.
Description

Opens device or increments its refcount by One. The device can later be used by other libraries. For every call to doca_dev_open() there should be a call to doca_dev_close().

DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev_rep
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
Parameters
dev
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev_rep
Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_accelerate_resource_reclaim_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_accelerate_resource_reclaim )
Get the accelerate resource reclaim capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
is_accelerate_resource_reclaim
1 if the accelerate resource reclaim capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

The accelerate resource reclaim property type: uint8_t*.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
is_hotplug_manager
1 if the hotplug manager capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

The hotplug manager property type: uint8_t*.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_notification_moderation_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_notification_moderation_supported )
Check if notification moderation is supported for a device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
is_notification_moderation_supported
1 if the device supports notification moderation

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

The notification moderation supported type: uint8_t*.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_create_list ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
dev_list
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
nb_devs
Number of available local devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description

Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_destroy_list()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_active_rate ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* active_rate )
Get the active rate of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
active_rate
The active rate of the given port on the device. Given in units of bits/s.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query port rate.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ibdev_name
The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
size
The size of the input ibdev_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
iface_name
The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
size
The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description

The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv4_addr
The IPv4 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv4_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - no IPv4 address was assigned
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv4 address from the OS
Description

The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv6_addr
The IPv6 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv6_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv6 address from the OS
Description

The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
lid
The port LID of devinfo.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query port LID.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not IB.
Description

The port LID type: uint16_t *.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
mac_addr
The MAC address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input mac_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not RoCE.
Description

The MAC address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
pci_addr_str
The PCI address of devinfo, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the PCI address from the OS
Description

The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0"

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
pci_addr_str
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
  • "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
  • "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator), Domain is assumed to be "0000" (i.e. "0000:<pci_addr_str>").
is_equal
1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo, 0 otherwise. In case of an error, no certain value is guaranteed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the actual PCI address from the OS for comparison.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
filter_all_supported
1 if the rep list all capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_emulated_supported )
Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
filter_emulated_supported
1 if the list emulated capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of emulated representor devices. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
filter_net_supported
1 if the rep list net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_create_list ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
dev
Local device with access to representors.
filter
Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter for more details.
dev_list_rep
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_rep)[idx].
nb_devs_rep
Number of available representor devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - Failed to query driver.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list_rep
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
Representor device info
iface_name
The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo_rep.
size
The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description

The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_hotplug ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint8_t* is_hotplug )
Query whether the representor device is a hotplugged device.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
representor device info
is_hotplug
1 if the representor device is a hotplugged device. 0 if representor device is statically plugged.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The device to query.
pci_addr_str
The PCI address of devinfo_rep, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate the stringed PCI address.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description

The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0".