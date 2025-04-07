3. Data Structures
Here are the data structures with brief descriptions:
- __FILE
- dpa_stats_capabilities
- dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list
- dpa_stats_perf_event_list
- dpa_stats_perf_event_sample
- dpa_stats_process_info
- dpa_stats_process_list
- dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info
- dpa_stats_thread_info
- dpa_stats_thread_list
- flexio_affinity
- flexio_app_attr
- flexio_app_select_attr
- flexio_cmdq_attr
- flexio_cq_attr
- flexio_dev_cqe64
- flexio_dev_eqe
- flexio_dev_mini_cqe64
- flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx
- flexio_dev_sqe_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_data_seg
- flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg
- flexio_event_handler_attr
- flexio_heap_mem_info
- flexio_mem
- flexio_mkey_attr
- flexio_msg_stream_attr_t
- flexio_outbox_attr
- flexio_process_attr
- flexio_qmem
- flexio_qp_attr
- flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask
- flexio_tracer_msg
- flexio_wq_attr
- flexio_wq_rq_attr
- flexio_wq_sq_attr
- spinlock_s
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the single process structure.
Public Variables
- uint8_t dpa_supported
-
- uint32_t performance_sample_type
-
- uint8_t process_performance_counters
-
Variables
- uint8_t dpa_stats_capabilities::dpa_supported [inherited]
1 if DPA caps are supported
- uint32_t dpa_stats_capabilities::performance_sample_type [inherited]
bits capability of which types of performance counters are supported
- uint8_t dpa_stats_capabilities::process_performance_counters [inherited]
1 if performance counters are supported
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the cumulative info list.
Public Variables
- dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info * samples
-
- uint32_t samples_num
-
Variables
- dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info * dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list::samples [inherited]
Array of thread cumulative info samples with the size of samples_num
- uint32_t dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list::samples_num [inherited]
Size of the samples array
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the performance events tracer list.
Public Variables
- dpa_stats_perf_event_sample * samples
-
- uint32_t samples_num
-
Variables
- dpa_stats_perf_event_sample * dpa_stats_perf_event_list::samples [inherited]
Array of performance event samples with the size of samples_num
- uint32_t dpa_stats_perf_event_list::samples_num [inherited]
Size of the samples array
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the single performance events tracer structure.
Public Variables
- uint64_t cycles
-
- uint32_t dpa_process_id
-
- uint32_t dpa_thread_id
-
- uint16_t eu_id
-
- uint32_t instructions
-
- uint16_t sample_id_in_eu
-
- uint64_t time
-
- enumdpa_stats_event_sample_type type
-
Variables
- uint64_t dpa_stats_perf_event_sample::cycles [inherited]
Stamp of total Execution Unit cycles
- uint32_t dpa_stats_perf_event_sample::dpa_process_id [inherited]
Global DPA process Id
- uint32_t dpa_stats_perf_event_sample::dpa_thread_id [inherited]
Global DPA thread Id
- uint16_t dpa_stats_perf_event_sample::eu_id [inherited]
EU id
- uint32_t dpa_stats_perf_event_sample::instructions [inherited]
Stamp of total number of instructions of this DPA EU
- uint16_t dpa_stats_perf_event_sample::sample_id_in_eu [inherited]
Running sample id per Execution Unit. A single sample_id is assigned to both schedule in and out samples
- uint64_t dpa_stats_perf_event_sample::time [inherited]
Timestamp in usec
- enumdpa_stats_event_sample_typedpa_stats_perf_event_sample::type [inherited]
Type of event sample
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the single process structure.
Public Variables
- uint32_t dpa_process_id
-
- uint32_t num_of_threads
-
- char process_name[DPA_STATS_PROCESS_NAME_SIZE+1]
-
Variables
- uint32_t dpa_stats_process_info::dpa_process_id [inherited]
Global DPA process Id
- uint32_t dpa_stats_process_info::num_of_threads [inherited]
Number of threads in process
- char dpa_stats_process_info::process_name[DPA_STATS_PROCESS_NAME_SIZE+1] [inherited]
The name of the process
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the process list.
Public Variables
- uint32_t process_num
-
- dpa_stats_process_info * processes
-
Variables
- uint32_t dpa_stats_process_list::process_num [inherited]
Size of the process info's array
- dpa_stats_process_info * dpa_stats_process_list::processes [inherited]
Array of process info with the size of process_num
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the single cumulative info structure.
Public Variables
- uint64_t cycles
-
- uint32_t dpa_process_id
-
- uint32_t dpa_thread_id
-
- uint64_t instructions
-
- uint64_t num_executions
-
- uint64_t time
-
Variables
- uint64_t dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info::cycles [inherited]
Total EU cycles the thread was used
- uint32_t dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info::dpa_process_id [inherited]
Global DPA process Id
- uint32_t dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info::dpa_thread_id [inherited]
Global DPA thread Id
- uint64_t dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info::instructions [inherited]
Total number of instructions the thread executed
- uint64_t dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info::num_executions [inherited]
Total number of thread invocations
- uint64_t dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info::time [inherited]
Total time in ticks the thread was active
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the single thread structure.
Public Variables
- uint32_t dpa_process_id
-
- uint32_t dpa_thread_id
-
- char thread_name[DPA_STATS_THREAD_NAME_SIZE+1]
-
Variables
- uint32_t dpa_stats_thread_info::dpa_process_id [inherited]
Global DPA process Id
- uint32_t dpa_stats_thread_info::dpa_thread_id [inherited]
Global DPA thread Id
- char dpa_stats_thread_info::thread_name[DPA_STATS_THREAD_NAME_SIZE+1] [inherited]
The name of the thread
[ DPAToolsSDK ]
Describes fields of the thread list.
Public Variables
- dpa_stats_thread_info * threads
-
- uint32_t threads_num
-
Variables
- dpa_stats_thread_info * dpa_stats_thread_list::threads [inherited]
Array of thread info with the size of threads_num
- uint32_t dpa_stats_thread_list::threads_num [inherited]
Size of the thread info's array
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes Flex IO thread affinity information.
Public Variables
- uint32_t id
-
- enumflexio_affinity_type type
-
Variables
- uint32_t flexio_affinity::id [inherited]
ID of the chosen resource (EU / DPA EU group). Reserved if affinity type none is set.
- enumflexio_affinity_typeflexio_affinity::type [inherited]
Affinity type to use for a Flex IO thread (none, strict or group).
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes process attributes for creating a Flex IO application.
Public Variables
- size_t app_bsize
-
- const char * app_name
-
- void * app_ptr
-
- uint64_t dpa_api_version
-
- uint64_t * flexio_dev_versions
-
- size_t flexio_dev_versions_len_size
-
- size_t sig_bsize
-
- void * sig_ptr
-
Variables
- size_t flexio_app_attr::app_bsize [inherited]
DPA application size (bytes).
- const char * flexio_app_attr::app_name [inherited]
DPA application name.
- void * flexio_app_attr::app_ptr [inherited]
Pointer to a buffer holds the DPA application.
- uint64_t flexio_app_attr::dpa_api_version [inherited]
RTOS version.
- uint64_t * flexio_app_attr::flexio_dev_versions [inherited]
Array of flexio_dev_versions.
- size_t flexio_app_attr::flexio_dev_versions_len_size [inherited]
Length of array of flexio_dev_versions.
- size_t flexio_app_attr::sig_bsize [inherited]
DPA application signature buffer size (bytes). sig_bsize == 0 indicates no signature.
- void * flexio_app_attr::sig_ptr [inherited]
Pointer to a buffer holds the signature of the application.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for selecting a Flex IO app.
Public Variables
- const char * app_name
-
- enumflexio_hw_model_id hw_model_id
-
- ibv_context * ibv_ctx
-
Variables
- const char * flexio_app_select_attr::app_name [inherited]
Application name to match.
- enumflexio_hw_model_idflexio_app_select_attr::hw_model_id [inherited]
HW model ID to match.
- ibv_context * flexio_app_select_attr::ibv_ctx [inherited]
IBV device for selecting default HW model.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes process attributes for creating a Flex IO command queue (async RPC).
Public Variables
- int batch_size
-
- enumflexio_cmdq_state state
-
- int workers
-
Variables
- int flexio_cmdq_attr::batch_size [inherited]
Number of tasks to be executed to completion by invoked thread.
- enumflexio_cmdq_stateflexio_cmdq_attr::state [inherited]
Command queue initial state.
- int flexio_cmdq_attr::workers [inherited]
Number of available workers, each worker can handle up to batch_size number of tasks in a single invocation.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO CQ.
Public Variables
- uint8_t always_armed
-
- bool cc
-
- flexio_uintptr_t cq_dbr_daddr
-
- uint16_t cq_max_count
-
- uint16_t cq_period
-
- enumflexio_cq_period_mode cq_period_mode
-
- struct flexio_qmem cq_ring_qmem
-
- enum flexio_cqe_comp_format cqe_comp_format
-
- enumflexio_cqe_comp_type cqe_comp_type
-
- uint8_t element_type
-
- uint32_t emulated_eqn
-
- uint8_t log_cq_depth
-
- bool no_arm
-
- uint8_t overrun_ignore
-
- flexio_thread * thread
-
- void * uar_base_addr
-
- uint32_t uar_id
-
Variables
- uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::always_armed [inherited]
Indication to always arm for the created CQ
- bool flexio_cq_attr::cc [inherited]
Indication to enable collapsed CQE for the created CQ.
- flexio_uintptr_tflexio_cq_attr::cq_dbr_daddr [inherited]
DBR memory address for the created CQ.
- uint16_t flexio_cq_attr::cq_max_count [inherited]
CQE moderation max count (number of CQEs before creating an event).
- uint16_t flexio_cq_attr::cq_period [inherited]
CQE moderation period (number of usecs before creating an event).
- enumflexio_cq_period_modeflexio_cq_attr::cq_period_mode [inherited]
CQE moderation period mode (by CQE or by event).
- struct flexio_qmemflexio_cq_attr::cq_ring_qmem [inherited]
Ring memory info for the created CQ.
- enum flexio_cqe_comp_format flexio_cq_attr::cqe_comp_format [inherited]
CQE compression mini CQE format.
- enumflexio_cqe_comp_typeflexio_cq_attr::cqe_comp_type [inherited]
CQE compression type to use for the CQ.
- uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::element_type [inherited]
Type of the element attached to the created CQ (thread, EQ, none, emulated EQ).
- uint32_t flexio_cq_attr::emulated_eqn [inherited]
Emulated EQ number to attach to the created CQ
- uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::log_cq_depth [inherited]
Log number of entries for the created CQ.
- bool flexio_cq_attr::no_arm [inherited]
Indication to not arm the CQ on creation.
- uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::overrun_ignore [inherited]
Indication to ignore overrun for the created CQ.
- flexio_thread * flexio_cq_attr::thread [inherited]
Thread object to attach to the created CQ (only valid for element type thread).
- void * flexio_cq_attr::uar_base_addr [inherited]
CQ UAR base address, relevant for devx UAR only, otherwise must be NULL.
- uint32_t flexio_cq_attr::uar_id [inherited]
CQ UAR ID (devx UAR ID for host queues, otherwise flexio_uar).
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev CQE.
Public Variables
- __be32 byte_cnt
-
- __be16 csum_ok
-
- uint8_t hw_err_syndrome
-
- __be32 imm_inval_pkey
-
- uint8_t op_own
-
- __be32 qpn
-
- uint8_t qpn24[3]
-
- __be32 rsvd00[5]
-
- uint8_t rsvd22[2]
-
- __be32 rsvd24[2]
-
- __be32 rsvd40
-
- __be32 rsvd48
-
- uint8_t rsvd50
-
- uint8_t signature
-
- uint8_t sop_rdrop
-
- __be32 srqn_uidx
-
- uint8_t syndrome
-
- uint8_t vendor_err_synd
-
- __be16 wqe_counter
-
Variables
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::byte_cnt [inherited]
0Bh - Byte count.
- __be16 flexio_dev_cqe64::csum_ok [inherited]
05h 16..31 - checksum ok bits.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::hw_err_syndrome [inherited]
0Dh 24..31 - HW error syndrome.
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::imm_inval_pkey [inherited]
09h - immediate / invalidate key / pkey
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::op_own [inherited]
0Fh 0..0 - Ownership bit. 04..07 opcode
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::qpn [inherited]
0Eh - QPN.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::qpn24[3] [inherited]
0Eh 0..23 - qpn with 24 bits
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd00[5] [inherited]
00h..04h - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd22[2] [inherited]
05h 0..15 - Reserved.
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd24[2] [inherited]
06h..07h - Reserved.
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd40 [inherited]
0Ah - Reserved.
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd48 [inherited]
0Ch - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd50 [inherited]
0Dh 16..23 - reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::signature [inherited]
0Fh 8..15 - Signature/validity.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::sop_rdrop [inherited]
0Eh 24..31 - send_wqe_opcode/rx_drop_counter
- __be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::srqn_uidx [inherited]
08h - SRQ number or user index.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::syndrome [inherited]
0Dh 00..07 - syndrome.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::vendor_err_synd [inherited]
0Dh 08..15 - vendor error syndrome.
- __be16 flexio_dev_cqe64::wqe_counter [inherited]
0Fh 16..31 - WQE counter.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev EQE.
Public Variables
- __be32 cqn
-
- flexio_dev_eqe::@15 event_data
-
- uint8_t owner
-
- __be32 rsvd00[6]
-
- uint8_t rsvd00
-
- uint8_t rsvd02
-
- __be16 rsvd3c
-
- uint8_t rsvd4[28]
-
- uint8_t signature
-
- uint8_t sub_type
-
- uint8_t type
-
Variables
- __be32 flexio_dev_eqe::cqn [inherited]
18h 24 lsb - CQN.
- flexio_dev_eqe::@15 flexio_dev_eqe::event_data [inherited]
20h - Event data.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::owner [inherited]
3Fh - Owner.
- __be32 flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd00[6] [inherited]
00h..17h - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd00 [inherited]
00h - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd02 [inherited]
02h - Reserved.
- __be16 flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd3c [inherited]
3Ch - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd4[28] [inherited]
04h..1fh - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::signature [inherited]
3Eh - Signature.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::sub_type [inherited]
03h - Sub type.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::type [inherited]
01h - EQE type.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev compressed CQE.
Public Variables
- __be64 mini_cqe[7]
-
- uint8_t num_and_type
-
- uint8_t rsvd0[6]
-
- uint8_t validity_iteration_count
-
Variables
- __be64 flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::mini_cqe[7] [inherited]
00h..37h mini cqe array.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::num_and_type [inherited]
3fh..3fh no' of mini cqes, mini cqe format.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::rsvd0[6] [inherited]
38h..3dh mini cqe 7.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::validity_iteration_count [inherited]
3eh..3eh validity iteration count.
[ Flex IO SDK message stream ]
Describes Flex IO process trace context. This struct is used for managing different tracers for a DPA process.
Public Variables
- flexio_tracer_streams_data [FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_MAX_STREAMS_AMOUNT] * tracer_ctx
-
Variables
- flexio_tracer_streams_data [FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_MAX_STREAMS_AMOUNT] * flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx::tracer_ctx [inherited]
< Process trace contexts.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev send WQE segments. Only one segment can be set at a given time.
Public Variables
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg adres_vector
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg atomic
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg ctrl
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg eth
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg inline_data
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg inline_send_data
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg mem_ptr_send_data
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg rdma
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg shared_receive
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg transpose
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg wait_on_data
-
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_data_seg wait_on_data_data
-
Variables
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::adres_vector [inherited]
Datagram
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::atomic [inherited]
Atomic segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::ctrl [inherited]
Control segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_eth_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::eth [inherited]
Ethernet segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::inline_data [inherited]
Inline data segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::inline_send_data [inherited]
Inline send data segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::mem_ptr_send_data [inherited]
Memory pointer send data segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::rdma [inherited]
RDMA segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::shared_receive [inherited]
Shared receive.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::transpose [inherited]
Transpose segment.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::wait_on_data [inherited]
wait on data.
- struct flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::wait_on_data_data [inherited]
wait on data, data.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE ATOMIC segment.
Public Variables
- __be64 compare_data
-
- __be64 swap_or_add_data
-
Variables
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg::compare_data [inherited]
02h..03h - Compare operation data.
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg::swap_or_add_data [inherited]
00h..01h - Swap or Add operation data.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE control segment.
Public Variables
- __be32 general_id
-
- __be32 idx_opcode
-
- __be32 qpn_ds
-
- __be32 signature_fm_ce_se
-
Variables
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::general_id [inherited]
03h - Control general ID.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::idx_opcode [inherited]
00h - WQE index and opcode.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::qpn_ds [inherited]
01h - QPN and number of data segments.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::signature_fm_ce_se [inherited]
02h - Signature, fence mode, completion mode and solicited event.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE Address Vector (Datagram segment) (for UD packets). From infiniband/mlx5dv.h
Public Variables
- __be64 dc_key
-
- __be32 ext_dqp_dct
-
- uint8_t fl_mlid
-
- __be32 grh_gid_fl
-
- uint8_t hop_limit
-
- __be32 qkey
-
- __be32 reserved
-
- uint8_t reserved0[4]
-
- uint8_t rgid[16]
-
- __be16 rlid
-
- uint8_t rmac[6]
-
- uint8_t stat_rate_sl
-
- uint8_t tclass
-
Variables
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::dc_key [inherited]
0h - DC Access key
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::ext_dqp_dct [inherited]
08h 31 - Address Vector extension exist 23..0 - Destination QP number or DCT
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::fl_mlid [inherited]
0Ch 23 - Force Loopback 22..16 - Source LID
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::grh_gid_fl [inherited]
1Ch 30 - GRH will be placed in the packet 27..20 source GID 19..0 Flow Label
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::hop_limit [inherited]
1Bh - GRH Hop Limit
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::qkey [inherited]
0h - Queue key
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::reserved [inherited]
4h - Reserved
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::reserved0[4] [inherited]
10h - Reserved
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::rgid[16] [inherited]
20h..2Ch - Remote GID
- __be16 flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::rlid [inherited]
0Ch 15..0 - Remote LID
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::rmac[6] [inherited]
14h..19h - Remote MAC
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::stat_rate_sl [inherited]
0Ch 31..28 - Static rate 27..24 - Service Level
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg::tclass [inherited]
1Ah - GRH TClass
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE ethernet segment.
Public Variables
- __be16 cs_swp_flags
-
- __be16 inline_hdr_bsz
-
- uint8_t inline_hdrs[2]
-
- __be16 mss
-
- __be32 rsvd0
-
- __be32 rsvd2
-
Variables
- __be16 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::cs_swp_flags [inherited]
01h 16..31 - CS and SWP flags.
- __be16 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::inline_hdr_bsz [inherited]
03h 16..31 - Inline headers size (bytes).
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::inline_hdrs[2] [inherited]
03h 0..15 - Inline headers (first two bytes).
- __be16 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::mss [inherited]
01h 0..15 - Max segment size.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::rsvd0 [inherited]
00h - Reserved.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::rsvd2 [inherited]
02h - Reserved.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline data segment.
Public Variables
- uint8_t inline_data[16]
-
Variables
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg::inline_data[16] [inherited]
00h..03h - Inline data.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline send data segment.
Public Variables
- __be32 byte_count
-
- __be32 data_and_padding[3]
-
Variables
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg::byte_count [inherited]
00h - Byte count.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg::data_and_padding[3] [inherited]
01h..03h - Data and padding array.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE memory pointer send data segment.
Public Variables
- __be64 addr
-
- __be32 byte_count
-
- __be32 lkey
-
Variables
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg::addr [inherited]
02h..03h - Address.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg::byte_count [inherited]
00h - Byte count.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg::lkey [inherited]
01h - Local key.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE receive data segment.
Public Variables
- __be64 addr
-
- __be32 byte_count
-
- __be32 lkey
-
Variables
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg::addr [inherited]
02h..03h - Address.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg::byte_count [inherited]
00h - Byte count.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg::lkey [inherited]
01h - Local key.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE RDMA segment.
Public Variables
Variables
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg::raddr [inherited]
00h..01h - Remote address.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg::rkey [inherited]
02h - Remote key.
- __be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg::rsvd0 [inherited]
03h - Reserved.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev shared receive WQE.
Public Variables
- __be16 next_wqe_index
-
- uint8_t rsvd0[2]
-
- uint8_t rsvd1[11]
-
- uint8_t signature
-
Variables
- __be16 flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::next_wqe_index [inherited]
Index (pointer) in the WQE buffer to the next WQE to be executed.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::rsvd0[2] [inherited]
Reserved bits for memory alignment.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::rsvd1[11] [inherited]
Reserved bits for memory alignment.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::signature [inherited]
WQE signature.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev WQE transpose segment.
Public Variables
- uint8_t element_size
-
- uint8_t num_of_cols
-
- uint8_t num_of_rows
-
- uint8_t rsvd0[0x3]
-
- uint8_t rsvd1
-
- uint8_t rsvd2
-
- uint8_t rsvd4[0x8]
-
Variables
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::element_size [inherited]
00h 0..7 - Matrix element size.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::num_of_cols [inherited]
01h 16..22 - Number of columns in matrix (7b).
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::num_of_rows [inherited]
01h 0..6 - Number of rows in matrix (7b).
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd0[0x3] [inherited]
00h 8..31 - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd1 [inherited]
01h - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd2 [inherited]
01h - Reserved.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd4[0x8] [inherited]
02h..03h - Reserved.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev wait on data WQE - data portion.
Public Variables
Variables
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_data_seg::data [inherited]
0h..7h Actual data for comparison.
- __be64 flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_data_seg::data_mask [inherited]
8h..fh Mask for data.
[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]
Describes Flex IO dev wait on data WQE.
Public Variables
- uint32_t lkey
-
- uint8_t op_inv
-
- uint8_t rsvd0[0x3]
-
- uint32_t va_31_3_fail_act
-
- uint32_t va_63_32
-
Variables
- uint32_t flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg::lkey [inherited]
4h..7h lkey.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg::op_inv [inherited]
3h 0..3 Operation. 4..4 Invert.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg::rsvd0[0x3] [inherited]
0h 2h Reserved.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg::va_31_3_fail_act [inherited]
8h..fh 0..2 Fail operation. 3..31 bits 3..31 of the lkey address.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg::va_63_32 [inherited]
8h..bh bits 32..63 of the lkey address.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO event handler.
Public Variables
- struct flexio_affinity affinity
-
- uint64_t arg
-
- int continuable
-
- flexio_func_t* * host_stub_func
-
- const char * name
-
- flexio_uintptr_t thread_local_storage_daddr
-
Variables
- struct flexio_affinityflexio_event_handler_attr::affinity [inherited]
Thread's affinity information.
- uint64_t flexio_event_handler_attr::arg [inherited]
Thread argument.
- int flexio_event_handler_attr::continuable [inherited]
Thread continuable flag.
- flexio_func_t* * flexio_event_handler_attr::host_stub_func [inherited]
Stub for the entry function of the thread.
- const char * flexio_event_handler_attr::name [inherited]
Name of event handler.
- flexio_uintptr_tflexio_event_handler_attr::thread_local_storage_daddr [inherited]
Address of the local storage buffer of the thread.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes process heap memory information
Public Variables
Variables
- size_t flexio_heap_mem_info::allocated [inherited]
Process heap memory allocated in bytes.
- uint64_t flexio_heap_mem_info::base_addr [inherited]
Process heap memory base address.
- size_t flexio_heap_mem_info::requested [inherited]
Process heap memory requested in bytes.
- size_t flexio_heap_mem_info::size [inherited]
Process heap memory size in bytes.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes memory address
Public Variables
- flexio_uintptr_t daddr
-
- uintptr_t haddr
-
- enumflexio_memtype mem_type
-
Variables
- flexio_uintptr_tflexio_mem::daddr [inherited]
DPA address (only valid for memtype FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA).
- uintptr_t flexio_mem::haddr [inherited]
Host address (only valid for memtype FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST).
- enumflexio_memtypeflexio_mem::mem_type [inherited]
Type of memory to use (FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA or FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST).
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes process attributes for creating a Flex IO MKey.
Public Variables
- int access
-
- flexio_uintptr_t daddr
-
- size_t len
-
- ibv_pd * pd
-
Variables
- int flexio_mkey_attr::access [inherited]
access contains the access mask for the MKey (Expected values: IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_WRITE, IBV_ACCESS_LOCAL_WRITE).
- flexio_uintptr_tflexio_mkey_attr::daddr [inherited]
DPA address the MKey is created for.
- size_t flexio_mkey_attr::len [inherited]
Length of the address space the MKey is created for.
- ibv_pd * flexio_mkey_attr::pd [inherited]
IBV protection domain information for the created MKey.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes DPA msg thread attributes for messaging from the Device to the Host side.
Public Variables
- size_t data_bsize
-
- flexio_msg_dev_level level
-
- struct flexio_affinity mgmt_affinity
-
- const char * stream_name
-
- enumflexio_msg_dev_sync_mode sync_mode
-
- enumflexio_msg_transport tracer_mode
-
- const * tracer_msg_formats
-
- enumflexio_msg_transport transport_mode
-
- flexio_uar * uar
-
Variables
- size_t flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::data_bsize [inherited]
Size of buffer, used for data transfer from Flex IO to HOST MUST be power of two and be at least 2Kb.
- flexio_msg_dev_level flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::level [inherited]
Log level of the stream with the ranges between FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_NO_PRINT and FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEBUG. FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_ALWAYS_PRINT cannot be used.
- struct flexio_affinityflexio_msg_stream_attr_t::mgmt_affinity [inherited]
EU affinity for stream management operations creation, modification and destruction Passing a nullified struct will set affinity type to 'NONE'.
- const char * flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::stream_name [inherited]
The name of the stream.
- enumflexio_msg_dev_sync_modeflexio_msg_stream_attr_t::sync_mode [inherited]
Select sync mode scheme.
- enumflexio_msg_transportflexio_msg_stream_attr_t::tracer_mode [inherited]
deprecated name for backward compatibility only. Never use it
- const * flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::tracer_msg_formats [inherited]
Tracer print format templates array, last entry must be NULL. Device message format ID is used as index to this array.
- enumflexio_msg_transportflexio_msg_stream_attr_t::transport_mode [inherited]
Transport mode.
- flexio_uar * flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::uar [inherited]
Deprecated field. Value will be ignored. flexio_process UAR be used instead.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO outbox.
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t flexio_outbox_attr::en_pcc [inherited]
Create outbox with support for CC operations.
- flexio_uar * flexio_outbox_attr::uar [inherited]
Deprecated field. Value will be ignored. flexio_process UAR will be used instead.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO process.
Public Variables
Variables
- int flexio_process_attr::en_pcc [inherited]
Enable PCC configuration for the created process.
- const char * flexio_process_attr::name [inherited]
Name of the process.
- ibv_pd * flexio_process_attr::pd [inherited]
IBV protection domain information for the created process. Passing NULL will result in an internal PD being created and used for the process.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes queue memory, which may be either host memory or DPA memory
Public Variables
- flexio_uintptr_t daddr
-
- uint64_t humem_offset
-
- enumflexio_memtype memtype
-
- uint32_t umem_id
-
Variables
- flexio_uintptr_tflexio_qmem::daddr [inherited]
DPA address of the queue memory (only valid for memtype FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA).
- uint64_t flexio_qmem::humem_offset [inherited]
Address offset in the umem of the queue memory (only valid for memtype FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST).
- enumflexio_memtypeflexio_qmem::memtype [inherited]
Type of memory to use (FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA or FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST).
- uint32_t flexio_qmem::umem_id [inherited]
UMEM ID of the queue memory.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO QP.
Public Variables
- uint8_t * dest_mac
-
- uint8_t fl
-
- uint8_t gid_table_index
-
- uint8_t grh
-
- uint8_t isolate_vl_tc
-
- int log_rq_depth
-
- uint8_t log_rra_max
-
- int log_sq_depth
-
- uint8_t log_sra_max
-
- uint32_t min_rnr_nak_timer
-
- uint32_t next_rcv_psn
-
- uint32_t next_send_psn
-
- enumflexio_qp_state next_state
-
- int no_sq
-
- int ops_flag
-
- enumflexio_qp_qpc_mtu path_mtu
-
- ibv_pd * pd
-
- uint32_t q_key
-
- int qp_access_mask
-
- struct flexio_qmem qp_wq_buff_qmem
-
- struct flexio_qmem qp_wq_dbr_qmem
-
- uint32_t remote_qp_num
-
- uint8_t retry_count
-
- ibv_gid rgid_or_rip
-
- uint16_t rlid
-
- uint32_t rmpqn
-
- uint32_t rq_cqn
-
- int rq_type
-
- uint32_t sq_cqn
-
- enumflexio_qp_transport_type transport_type
-
- uint32_t uar_id
-
- uint16_t udp_sport
-
- uint32_t user_index
-
- uint8_t vhca_port_num
-
Variables
- uint8_t * flexio_qp_attr::dest_mac [inherited]
Destination MAC address to set for the modified QP
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::fl [inherited]
Indication to enable force loopback for the modified QP.
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::gid_table_index [inherited]
GID table index to set for the modified QP
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::grh [inherited]
GRH to set for the modified QP.
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::isolate_vl_tc [inherited]
When set, the QP will transmit on an isolated VL/TC if available.
- int flexio_qp_attr::log_rq_depth [inherited]
Log number of entries of the QP's RQ.
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::log_rra_max [inherited]
Log of the number of allowed outstanding RDMA read/atomic operations
- int flexio_qp_attr::log_sq_depth [inherited]
Log number of entries of the QP's SQ.
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::log_sra_max [inherited]
Log of the number of allowed outstanding RDMA read/atomic operations as requester
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::min_rnr_nak_timer [inherited]
Minimal RNR NACK timer to set for the modified QP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::next_rcv_psn [inherited]
Next receive PSN to set for the modified QP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::next_send_psn [inherited]
Next send PSN to set for the modified QP.
- enumflexio_qp_stateflexio_qp_attr::next_state [inherited]
QP state to move the QP to (reset, init, RTS, RTR).
- int flexio_qp_attr::no_sq [inherited]
Indication to create the QP without an SQ.
- int flexio_qp_attr::ops_flag [inherited]
deprecated. Ignored. For backward compatibility only
- enumflexio_qp_qpc_mtuflexio_qp_attr::path_mtu [inherited]
Path MTU to set for the modified QP.
- ibv_pd * flexio_qp_attr::pd [inherited]
IBV protection domain information for the created QP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::q_key [inherited]
Q_Key to be validated against received datagram.
- int flexio_qp_attr::qp_access_mask [inherited]
QP's access permission (Expected values: IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_WRITE, IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_READ, IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC, IBV_ACCESS_LOCAL_WRITE).
- struct flexio_qmemflexio_qp_attr::qp_wq_buff_qmem [inherited]
Ring memory info for the created QP's WQ.
- struct flexio_qmemflexio_qp_attr::qp_wq_dbr_qmem [inherited]
DBR memory info for the created QP's WQ.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::remote_qp_num [inherited]
Remote QP number to set for the modified QP.
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::retry_count [inherited]
Retry count to set for the modified QP.
- ibv_gid flexio_qp_attr::rgid_or_rip [inherited]
Remote GID or remote IP to set for the modified QP.
- uint16_t flexio_qp_attr::rlid [inherited]
Remote LID to set for the modified QP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::rmpqn [inherited]
RMP queue number, relevant only if QP RQ is RMP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::rq_cqn [inherited]
CQ number of the QP's RQ. Not relevant for RMP
- int flexio_qp_attr::rq_type [inherited]
QP's RQ type (regular, RMP, zero-RQ)
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::sq_cqn [inherited]
CQ number of the QP's SQ.
- enumflexio_qp_transport_typeflexio_qp_attr::transport_type [inherited]
transport type
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::uar_id [inherited]
QP UAR ID.
- uint16_t flexio_qp_attr::udp_sport [inherited]
UDP port to set for the modified QP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::user_index [inherited]
User defined user_index for the created QP.
- uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::vhca_port_num [inherited]
VHCA port number to set for the modified QP.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes QP modify operation mask.
Public Variables
- bool min_rnr_nak_timer
-
- bool qp_access_mask
-
Variables
- bool flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask::min_rnr_nak_timer [inherited]
Indication to modify the QP's min_rnr_nak_timer field.
- bool flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask::qp_access_mask [inherited]
Indication to modify the QP's qp_access_mask field.
[ Flex IO SDK message stream ]
Describes Flex IO trace message. This struct is used to communicate the tracer raw data from device to host.
Public Variables
- uint64_t arg0
-
- uint64_t arg1
-
- uint64_t arg2
-
- uint64_t arg3
-
- uint64_t arg4
-
- uint64_t arg5
-
- uint32_t format_id
-
- uint32_t reserved[3]
-
Variables
- uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg0 [inherited]
Argument 0 for trace string format.
- uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg1 [inherited]
Argument 1 for trace string format.
- uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg2 [inherited]
Argument 2 for trace string format.
- uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg3 [inherited]
Argument 3 for trace string format.
- uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg4 [inherited]
Argument 4 for trace string format.
- uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg5 [inherited]
Argument 5 for trace string format.
- uint32_t flexio_tracer_msg::format_id [inherited]
Format ID for trace string template to use.
- uint32_t flexio_tracer_msg::reserved[3] [inherited]
Reserved bits for memory alignment.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO WQ.
Public Variables
- uint8_t log_wq_depth
-
- uint8_t log_wq_stride
-
- ibv_pd * pd
-
- struct flexio_wq_rq_attr rq
-
- struct flexio_wq_sq_attr sq
-
- uint32_t uar_id
-
- uint32_t user_index
-
- struct flexio_qmem wq_dbr_qmem
-
- struct flexio_qmem wq_ring_qmem
-
Variables
- uint8_t flexio_wq_attr::log_wq_depth [inherited]
Log number of entries for the created WQ.
- uint8_t flexio_wq_attr::log_wq_stride [inherited]
Log size of entry for the created WQ. If this parameter is not provided, it will be set to default value 4.
- ibv_pd * flexio_wq_attr::pd [inherited]
IBV protection domain struct to use for creating the WQ.
- struct flexio_wq_rq_attrflexio_wq_attr::rq [inherited]
RQ attributes (used only for RQs).
- struct flexio_wq_sq_attrflexio_wq_attr::sq [inherited]
SQ attributes (used only for SQs).
- uint32_t flexio_wq_attr::uar_id [inherited]
WQ UAR ID.
- uint32_t flexio_wq_attr::user_index [inherited]
User defined user_index for the created WQ.
- struct flexio_qmemflexio_wq_attr::wq_dbr_qmem [inherited]
DBR memory address for the created WQ.
- struct flexio_qmemflexio_wq_attr::wq_ring_qmem [inherited]
Ring memory info for the created WQ.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO RQ.
Public Variables
- enumflexio_wq_end_pad_mode end_pad_mode
-
- flexio_transport_domain * td
-
- uint8_t vlan_strip_disable
-
- enumflexio_wq_type wq_type
-
Variables
- enumflexio_wq_end_pad_modeflexio_wq_rq_attr::end_pad_mode [inherited]
RQ's WQ end padding mode.
- flexio_transport_domain * flexio_wq_rq_attr::td [inherited]
TD (transport domain) object created for the RQ. If null, a TD object will be created on RQ creation. TD is used for TIR creation.
- uint8_t flexio_wq_rq_attr::vlan_strip_disable [inherited]
When set, the RQ vlan strip is disables.
- enumflexio_wq_typeflexio_wq_rq_attr::wq_type [inherited]
RQ's WQ type.
[ Flex IO SDK host ]
Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO SQ.
Public Variables
- uint8_t allow_multi_pkt_send_wqe
-
- flexio_sq_tis * tis
-
Variables
- uint8_t flexio_wq_sq_attr::allow_multi_pkt_send_wqe [inherited]
Indication enable multi packet send WQE for the created SQ.
- flexio_sq_tis * flexio_wq_sq_attr::tis [inherited]
TIS (transport interface send) object created for the SQ. If null, a TIS object will be created on SQ creation.
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Describes Flex IO dev spinlock.
Public Variables
- uint32_t locked
-
Variables
- uint32_t spinlock_s::locked [inherited]
Indication for spinlock lock state.