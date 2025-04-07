3. Data Structures

Describes DPA msg thread attributes for messaging from the Device to the Host side.

Size of buffer, used for data transfer from Flex IO to HOST MUST be power of two and be at least 2Kb.

Log level of the stream with the ranges between FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_NO_PRINT and FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEBUG. FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_ALWAYS_PRINT cannot be used.

EU affinity for stream management operations creation, modification and destruction Passing a nullified struct will set affinity type to 'NONE'.

The name of the stream.

Select sync mode scheme.

deprecated name for backward compatibility only. Never use it

Tracer print format templates array, last entry must be NULL. Device message format ID is used as index to this array.

Transport mode.