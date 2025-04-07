2. Modules
DPA Performance tools SDK host API Mostly used for DPA read processes, threads amd statistics.
Classes
struct dpa_stats_capabilities
struct dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list
struct dpa_stats_perf_event_list
struct dpa_stats_perf_event_sample
struct dpa_stats_process_info
struct dpa_stats_process_list
struct dpa_stats_thread_cumul_info
struct dpa_stats_thread_info
struct dpa_stats_thread_list
Defines
- #define DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL
- To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.
Enumerations
- enum dpa_stats_counter_state
-
- enum dpa_stats_event_sample_type
-
- enum dpa_stats_sample_type
-
- enum dpa_stats_status
-
Functions
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_close ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
- Close previously opened DPA device for reading statistics.
- int dpa_stats_compare_4_perf_cumul ( const void* elem1, const void* elem2 )
- Compare two cumulative info elements.
- int dpa_stats_compare_4_processes ( const void* elem1, const void* elem2 )
- Compare two process elements.
- int dpa_stats_compare_4_threads ( const void* elem1, const void* elem2 )
- Compare two thread elements.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_cumul_info_list ( dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list* cumul_info_list )
- Free previously allocated list of the cumulative info counters.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_perf_event_list ( dpa_stats_perf_event_list* perf_event_list )
- Free previously allocated event counters list.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_process_list ( dpa_stats_process_list* process_list )
- Free previously allocated process list.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_thread_list ( dpa_stats_thread_list* thread_list )
- Free previously allocated thread list.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_get_counter_state ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, dpa_stats_counter_state ** state, dpa_stats_sample_type ** type )
- Get counter state and type.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_get_error_code ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
- Report error code.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL char* dpa_stats_get_error_location ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
- Report error location.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL char* dpa_stats_get_error_message ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
- Report error message.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_stats_open ( const char* dpa_device )
- Open DPA device for reading statistics.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_caps ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_capabilities* caps )
- Read DPA device capabilities.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_cumul_info_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_process_list* process_list, dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list** cumul_info_list )
- Read list of the cumulative info counters for a list of processes.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_perf_event_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_process_list* process_list, dpa_stats_perf_event_list** perf_event_list )
- Read list of the performance event tracer counters for a list of processes.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_process_cumul_info_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, uint32_t thread_id, dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list** cumul_info_list )
- Read list of the cumulative info counters.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_process_perf_event_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, uint32_t thread_id, dpa_stats_perf_event_list** perf_event_list )
- Read list of the performance event tracer counters.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_process_thread_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, uint32_t thread_id, dpa_stats_thread_list** thread_list )
- Read threads info.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_processes_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, dpa_stats_process_list** process_list )
- Read the processes info.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_thread_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_process_list* process_list, dpa_stats_thread_list** thread_list )
- Read threads info for a list of processes.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_set_counter_state ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, dpa_stats_counter_state state, dpa_stats_sample_type type )
- Set counter state and type.
- void dpa_stats_sort_perf_cumul_list ( dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list* cumul_list )
- Sort cumulative info list.
- void dpa_stats_sort_process_list ( dpa_stats_process_list* process_list )
- Sort process list.
- void dpa_stats_sort_thread_list ( dpa_stats_thread_list* thread_list )
- Sort thread list.
Enumerations
- enum dpa_stats_counter_state
List of the performance counters state.
Values
- DPA_STATS_COUNTER_STATE_ACTIVE = 1
- DPA_STATS_COUNTER_STATE_INACTIVE = 2
- DPA_STATS_COUNTER_STATE_RESET = 3
- enum dpa_stats_event_sample_type
List of the performance event samples type.
Values
- DPA_STATS_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_EMPTY_SAMPLE = 0x0
- DPA_STATS_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_SCHEDULE_IN = 0x1
- DPA_STATS_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_SCHEDULE_OUT = 0x2
- DPA_STATS_EVENT_SAMPLE_TYPE_BUFFER_FULL = 0xff
- enum dpa_stats_sample_type
List of the performance counters samples type.
Values
- DPA_STATS_SAMPLE_TYPE_CUMULATIVE_EVENT = 0
- DPA_STATS_SAMPLE_TYPE_EVENT_TRACER = 1
- enum dpa_stats_status
DPA stats API return code.
Values
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_OK = 0
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_ERROR_IN_MFT = 1
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_NO_SUCH_PROCESS = 2
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_NO_SUCH_THREADS = 3
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_NO_SUCH_EVENTS = 4
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_ERROR_IN_ALLOC = 10
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_INVALID_PARAMS = 20
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_NULL_POINTER = 21
- DPA_STATS_STATUS_VALUE_OUT_OF_ENUM = 22
Functions
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_close ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
-
Close previously opened DPA device for reading statistics.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
Description
This function closes DPA device for reading statistics.
- int dpa_stats_compare_4_perf_cumul ( const void* elem1, const void* elem2 )
-
Compare two cumulative info elements.
Parameters
- elem1
- - pointer to first element.
- elem2
- - pointer to second element.
Returns
result of the compare.
Description
This function compares two cumulative info elements by their process and thread id.
- int dpa_stats_compare_4_processes ( const void* elem1, const void* elem2 )
-
Compare two process elements.
Parameters
- elem1
- - pointer to first element.
- elem2
- - pointer to second element.
Returns
results of the compare.
Description
This function compares two process elements by their process id.
- int dpa_stats_compare_4_threads ( const void* elem1, const void* elem2 )
-
Compare two thread elements.
Parameters
- elem1
- - pointer to first element.
- elem2
- - pointer to second element.
Returns
results of the compare.
Description
This function compares two thread elements by their process and thread id.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_cumul_info_list ( dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list* cumul_info_list )
-
Free previously allocated list of the cumulative info counters.
Parameters
- cumul_info_list
- - a list of the cumulative info counters.
Description
This function frees the previously allocated list of cumulative info counters.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_perf_event_list ( dpa_stats_perf_event_list* perf_event_list )
-
Free previously allocated event counters list.
Parameters
- perf_event_list
- - a list of the events counters.
Description
This function frees the previously allocated event counters list.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_process_list ( dpa_stats_process_list* process_list )
-
Free previously allocated process list.
Parameters
- process_list
- - a list of the processes.
Description
This function frees the previously allocated process list.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL void dpa_stats_free_thread_list ( dpa_stats_thread_list* thread_list )
-
Free previously allocated thread list.
Parameters
- thread_list
- - a list of the threads.
Description
This function frees the previously allocated thread list.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_get_counter_state ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, dpa_stats_counter_state ** state, dpa_stats_sample_type ** type )
-
Get counter state and type.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_id
- - DPA process id.
- state
- - counter state.
- type
- - counter type.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function gets event counters state and type for specific process.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_get_error_code ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
-
Report error code.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
Returns
last error code.
Description
This function returns last error code reported by the opened device. If no error - returns DPA_STATS_STATUS_OK.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL char* dpa_stats_get_error_location ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
-
Report error location.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
Returns
last error location.
Description
This function return info of last error location reported by the opened device. If no error - returns empty string.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL char* dpa_stats_get_error_message ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler )
-
Report error message.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
Returns
last error message.
Description
This function returns last error message reported by the opened device. If no error - returns empty string.
- DPA_STATS_EXPERIMENTAL dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_stats_open ( const char* dpa_device )
-
Open DPA device for reading statistics.
Parameters
- dpa_device
- - name of the dpa_device.
Returns
return pointer of the opened device or NULL.
Description
This function open DPA device for reading statistics. On success - return pointer of opened device. On Failure - return NULL.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_caps ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_capabilities* caps )
-
Read DPA device capabilities.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device
- caps
- - a pointer to the structure that will be filled with device capabilities.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads capabilities of DPA device and counters to the structure.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_cumul_info_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_process_list* process_list, dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list** cumul_info_list )
-
Read list of the cumulative info counters for a list of processes.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_list
- - previously read list of processes.
- cumul_info_list
- - pointer to the list of the cumulative info counters struct pointer.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads list of the cumulative info counters for a given list of processes.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_perf_event_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_process_list* process_list, dpa_stats_perf_event_list** perf_event_list )
-
Read list of the performance event tracer counters for a list of processes.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_list
- - previously read list of the processes.
- perf_event_list
- - pointer to the list of the performance event tracer counters struct pointer.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads list of the performance event tracer counters for a given list of processes.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_process_cumul_info_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, uint32_t thread_id, dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list** cumul_info_list )
-
Read list of the cumulative info counters.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_id
- - DPA process id or DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES.
- thread_id
- - DPA thread id or DPA_STATS_ALL_THREADS. If process_id is DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES the thread_id must be DPA_STATS_ALL_THREADS.
- cumul_info_list
- - pointer to the list of the cumulative info counters struct pointer.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads list of the cumulative info counters for specific process or all processes and specific thread or all threads.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_process_perf_event_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, uint32_t thread_id, dpa_stats_perf_event_list** perf_event_list )
-
Read list of the performance event tracer counters.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_id
- - DPA process id or DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES.
- thread_id
- - DPA thread id or DPA_STATS_ALL_THREADS. If process_id is DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES the thread_id must be DPA_STATS_ALL_THREADS.
- perf_event_list
- - pointer to the list of the performance event tracer counters struct pointer.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads list of the performance event tracer counters for specific process or all processes and specific thread or all threads.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_process_thread_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, uint32_t thread_id, dpa_stats_thread_list** thread_list )
-
Read threads info.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_id
- - DPA process id or DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES.
- thread_id
- - DPA thread id or DPA_STATS_ALL_THREADS. If process_id is DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES the thread_id must be DPA_STATS_ALL_THREADS.
- thread_list
- - pointer to thread list struct pointer.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads the threads info for specific process or all processes and specific thread or all threads.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_processes_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, dpa_stats_process_list** process_list )
-
Read the processes info.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_id
- - DPA process id or DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES.
- process_list
- - pointer to a processes list struct pointer.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads the processes info for a specific process or all processes.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_read_thread_list ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, dpa_stats_process_list* process_list, dpa_stats_thread_list** thread_list )
-
Read threads info for a list of processes.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_list
- - previously read list of processes.
- thread_list
- - pointer to thread list struct pointer..
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function reads threads info for a given list of processes.
- dpa_stats_status dpa_stats_set_counter_state ( dpa_stats_handler_t* dpa_handler, uint32_t process_id, dpa_stats_counter_state state, dpa_stats_sample_type type )
-
Set counter state and type.
Parameters
- dpa_handler
- - a pointer of opened device.
- process_id
- - DPA process id or DPA_STATS_ALL_PROCESSES.
- state
- - counter state.
- type
- - counter type.
Returns
dpa status value.
Description
This function sets event counters for specific process or all processes with appropriate state and type.
- void dpa_stats_sort_perf_cumul_list ( dpa_stats_perf_cumul_list* cumul_list ) [inline]
-
Sort cumulative info list.
Parameters
- cumul_list
- - list of the cumulative info.
Description
- void dpa_stats_sort_process_list ( dpa_stats_process_list* process_list ) [inline]
-
Sort process list.
Parameters
- process_list
- - list of processes.
Description
- void dpa_stats_sort_thread_list ( dpa_stats_thread_list* thread_list ) [inline]
-
Sort thread list.
Parameters
- thread_list
- - list of the thread.
Description
Flex IO SDK host API for DPA programs. Mostly used for DPA resource management and invocation of DPA programs.
Classes
-
struct flexio_affinity
-
-
struct flexio_app_attr
-
-
struct flexio_app_select_attr
-
-
struct flexio_cmdq_attr
-
-
struct flexio_cq_attr
-
-
struct flexio_event_handler_attr
-
-
struct flexio_heap_mem_info
-
-
struct flexio_mem
-
-
struct flexio_mkey_attr
-
-
struct flexio_msg_stream_attr_t
-
-
struct flexio_outbox_attr
-
-
struct flexio_process_attr
-
-
struct flexio_qmem
-
-
struct flexio_qp_attr
-
-
struct flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask
-
-
struct flexio_wq_attr
-
-
struct flexio_wq_rq_attr
-
-
struct flexio_wq_sq_attr
-
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL
- To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.
- #define FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN (256)
-
Typedefs
- typedef void( flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t
- Callback function to pack the arguments for a function.
- typedef void( flexio_func_t
-
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
-
- typedef uint64_t flexio_uintptr_t
-
Enumerations
- enum flexio_affinity_type
-
- enum flexio_cmdq_state
-
- enum flexio_cq_period_mode
-
- enum flexio_cqe_comp_type
-
- enum flexio_hw_model_id
-
- enum flexio_log_lvl_t
-
- enum flexio_memtype
-
- enum flexio_msg_dev_sync_mode
-
- enum flexio_msg_transport
-
- enum flexio_qp_op_types
-
- enum flexio_qp_qpc_mtu
-
- enum flexio_qp_state
-
- enum flexio_qp_transport_type
-
- enum flexio_status
-
- enum flexio_wq_end_pad_mode
-
- enum flexio_wq_type
-
Functions
- flexio_status flexio_app_create ( flexio_app_attr* fattr, flexio_app** app )
- Create a container for a FlexIO App.
- flexio_status flexio_app_destroy ( flexio_app* app )
- Destroy a flexio app.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get ( flexio_app_select_attr* fattr, flexio_app** app )
- Gets a Flex IO app from app list.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_elf ( flexio_app* app, uint64_t* bin_buff, size_t bin_size )
- Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL size_t flexio_app_get_elf_size ( flexio_app* app )
- Gets a Flex IO application size.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_list ( flexio_app*** app_list, uint32_t* num_apps )
- Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.
- const FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_app_get_name ( flexio_app* app )
- Gets a Flex IO application name.
- flexio_status flexio_app_hw_model_register ( flexio_app* app, flexio_hw_model_id hw_model_id )
- Register a flexio app with a HW model ID.
- flexio_status flexio_app_list_free ( flexio_app** apps_list )
- Free the list of flexio apps.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_alloc ( flexio_process* process, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
- Allocates a buffer on Flex IO heap memory.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_free ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uintptr_t daddr )
- Deallocates Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_memset ( flexio_process* process, int value, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
- Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_cmdq_attr* fattr, flexio_cmdq** cmdq )
- Create asynchronous rpc command queue.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_destroy ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
- Destroy the command queue infrastructure.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_cmdq_is_empty ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
- Check if command queue is empty.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_state_running ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
- Move command queue to running state.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_task_add ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t arg )
- Add a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue.
- flexio_status flexio_copy_from_host ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
- Copy from host memory to Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- flexio_status flexio_coredump_create ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
- Create a DPA core dump of the process.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_cq_attr* fattr, flexio_cq** cq )
- Creates a Flex IO CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_destroy ( flexio_cq* cq )
- Destroys a Flex IO CQ.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_cq_get_cq_num ( flexio_cq* cq )
- Gets the Flex IO CQ number.
- mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_cq_get_obj ( flexio_cq* cq )
- Get the Flex IO CQ object.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_modify_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t max_count, uint16_t period, uint16_t mode )
- Modifies a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_query_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t* max_count, uint16_t* period, uint16_t* mode )
- Queries a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
- flexio_status flexio_crash_data ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
- Provide crash info in textual form.
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mkey_attr* fattr, flexio_mkey** mkey )
- Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_destroy ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
- destroys an MKey object containing the given ID
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )
- Get file descriptor for error handler.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_status_get ( flexio_process* process )
- Check if unrecoverable error occurred.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_event_handler_attr* fattr, flexio_event_handler** event_handler_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_destroy ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Destroys a Flex IO event handler.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_activation_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Query the Flex IO event handler activation id.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Gets the ID from a Flex IO event handler's thread metadata.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_obj_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Gets the object ID of a Flex IO event handler.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_thread* flexio_event_handler_get_thread ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Gets a Flex IO thread object from a Flex IO event handler.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_event_handler_get_thread_obj ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Gets the thread object of a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_run ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler, uint64_t user_arg )
- Run a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_status flexio_func_get_register_info ( flexio_app* app, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, uint32_t* pup, char* dev_func_name, char* dev_unpack_func_name, size_t func_name_size, size_t* argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t** host_pack_func, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_func_addr, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_unpack_func_addr )
- Obtain info for previously registered function.
- flexio_status flexio_func_pup_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, const char* dev_unpack_func_name, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, size_t argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t* host_pack_func )
- Register a function name at application start.
- flexio_status flexio_func_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, flexio_func_t** out_func )
- Register a function to be used later.
- flexio_status flexio_host2dev_memcpy ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
- Copy from host memory to a pre-allocted Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- flexio_hw_model_id flexio_hw_model_id_get ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx )
- Get Flex IO HW model ID.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
- Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_destroy() instead.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_flush ( flexio_process* process )
- Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_flush() instead.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_init ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread )
- Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_create() instead.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL enum flexio_log_lvl flexio_log_lvl_set ( enum flexio_log_lvl lvl )
- Sets host SDK logging level.
- flexio_status flexio_memcpy ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mem* src, flexio_mem* dst, size_t buff_bsize )
- Memory copy.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_mkey_get_id ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
- Gets the Flex IO MKey ID.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread, flexio_msg_stream** stream )
- Create a Flex IO msg stream that can contain output messages sent from the DPA.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_destroy ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
- Destroys a Flex IO msg stream.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_flush ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
- Flush a msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_msg_stream_get_id ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
- Gets the Flex IO device message stream's ID (aka file descriptor).
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_level_set ( flexio_msg_stream* stream, flexio_msg_dev_level level )
- Change the provided device message stream's level.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_outbox_attr* fattr, flexio_outbox** outbox )
- Creates a Flex IO outbox.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_destroy ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
- Destroys a Flex IO outbox.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_outbox_get_id ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
- Gets the Flex IO outbox ID.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_outbox_get_uar ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
- Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO outbox.
- flexio_status flexio_process_call ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t* func_ret, ... )
- Calls a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_app* app, const flexio_process_attr* process_attr, flexio_process** process_ptr )
- Create a new Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
- Destroys a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_error_handler_set ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* error_handler )
- Set the Flexio process error handler.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_process_get_dumem_id ( flexio_process* process )
- Gets the Flex IO process DUMEM ID.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL ibv_pd* flexio_process_get_pd ( flexio_process* process )
- Gets a Flex IO IBV PD object from a Flex IO process.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_process_get_uar ( flexio_process* process )
- Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_mem_info_get ( const flexio_process* process, flexio_heap_mem_info* info )
- Get process memory info.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t flexio_process_udbg_token_get ( flexio_process* process )
- Get token for Flex IO process debug access.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_qp_attr* qp_fattr, flexio_qp** qp_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO QP.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_destroy ( flexio_qp* qp )
- Destroys a Flex IO QP.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_qp_get_qp_num ( flexio_qp* qp )
- Gets the Flex IO QP number.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_modify ( flexio_qp* qp, flexio_qp_attr* fattr, flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask* mask )
- Modify Flex IO QP.
- flexio_qp_state flexio_qp_state_get ( flexio_qp* qp )
- retrieve the device QP state.
- flexio_status flexio_recoverable_buf_dev_alloc ( flexio_process* process, size_t buff_bsize, uint32_t mkey, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
- Allocates a recoverable buffer on Flex IO heap memory.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rmp** flexio_rmp_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO RMP.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_destroy ( flexio_rmp* flexio_rmp )
- Destroys a Flex IO RMP.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rmp_get_wq_num ( flexio_rmp* rmp )
- Gets the Flex IO RMP number.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO RQ.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_create_cross_dev ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO RQ assuming cross device.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_destroy ( flexio_rq* flexio_rq )
- Destroys a Flex IO RQ.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_object ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Get the Flex IO RQ object.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_tir ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Gets the Flex IO RQ TIR object.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rq_get_wq_num ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Gets the Flex IO RQ number.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_set_err_state ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO SQ.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_create_cross_dev ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO SQ assuming cross device.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_destroy ( flexio_sq* flexio_sq )
- Destroys a Flex IO SQ.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_sq_get_wq_num ( flexio_sq* sq )
- Gets the Flex IO SQ number.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_tis_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_transport_domain* td, flexio_sq_tis** tis )
- Creates a Flex IO SQ transport interface send (TIS) object.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_tis_destroy ( flexio_sq_tis* tis )
- Destroys a Flex IO SQ TIS.
- flexio_status flexio_transport_domain_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_transport_domain** td )
- Create a Flex IO transport domain (TD).
- flexio_status flexio_transport_domain_destroy ( flexio_transport_domain* td )
- Destroy a Flex IO transport domain (TD).
- flexio_status flexio_uar_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uar** flexio_uar )
- Creates a Flex IO UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_destroy ( flexio_uar* uar )
- destroys a Flex IO UAR object
- flexio_status flexio_uar_extend ( flexio_uar* in_uar, ibv_context* to_extend, flexio_uar** extended )
- Extend UAR to an ibv context.
- flexio_uar_device_id flexio_uar_get_extended_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
- Gets the Flex IO extended UAR ID.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_uar_get_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
- Gets the Flex IO UAR ID.
- flexio_status flexio_version_set ( uint64_t version )
- Set version for flexio.
- flexio_status flexio_window_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_pd* pd, flexio_window** window )
- Creates a Flex IO window.
- flexio_status flexio_window_destroy ( flexio_window* window )
- Destroys a Flex IO window.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_window_get_id ( flexio_window* window )
- Gets the Flex IO window ID.
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL
-
Value
__attribute__((deprecated("Symbol is defined as experimental"), \ section(".text.experimental"))) \ FLEXIO_STABLE
- #define FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN (256)
Maximum length of application and device function names
Typedefs
- typedef void( flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t
Callback function to pack the arguments for a function. This function is called internally from the FlexIO runtime upon user making a call (e.g., flexio_process_call). It packs the arguments for a user function into the argument buffer provided in `argbuf`. The argument list can be arbitrarily long and is represented by `ap`. The correct usage of this function requires the caller to initialize the list using `va_start`.
- typedef void( flexio_func_t
Flex IO application function prototype.
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
Flex IO UAR extension ID prototype.
- typedef uint64_t flexio_uintptr_t
Flex IO address type.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_affinity_type
Flex IO thread affinity types.
Values
- FLEXIO_AFFINITY_NONE = 0
- FLEXIO_AFFINITY_STRICT
- FLEXIO_AFFINITY_GROUP
- enum flexio_cmdq_state
Flex IO command queue states.
Values
- FLEXIO_CMDQ_STATE_PENDING = 0
- FLEXIO_CMDQ_STATE_RUNNING = 1
- enum flexio_cq_period_mode
Flex IO CQ CQE compression period modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_CQ_PERIOD_MODE_EVENT = 0x0
- FLEXIO_CQ_PERIOD_MODE_CQE = 0x1
- enum flexio_cqe_comp_type
Flex IO CQ CQE compression modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_CQE_COMP_NONE = 0x0
- FLEXIO_CQE_COMP_ENABLE = 0x2
- enum flexio_hw_model_id
Flex IO HW model ID.
Values
- FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_DEF = 0
- FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_CX7 = 1
- FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_BF3 = 2
- FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_CX8 = 3
- FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_CX9 = 4
- FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_NA = 0xFFFF
- enum flexio_log_lvl_t
Flex IO SDK host logging levels
Values
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_ERR = 0
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_WARN = 1
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_INFO = 2
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_DBG = 3
- enum flexio_memtype
Flex IO memory types.
Values
- FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA = 0
- FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST = 1
- enum flexio_msg_dev_sync_mode
Flex IO device messaging synchronization modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_SYNC = 0
- FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_ASYNC = 1
- FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_BATCH = 2
- FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_TRACER = 3
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_SYNC = 0
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_ASYNC = 1
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_BATCH = 2
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_TRACER = 3
- enum flexio_msg_transport
Flex IO device messaging transport modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_MSG_TRANSPORT_QP_RC = 0
- FLEXIO_MSG_TRANSPORT_WINDOW = 1
- FLEXIO_MSG_TRANSPORT_QP_UC = 2
- FLEXIO_MSG_TRANSPORT_QP_UD = 3
- FLEXIO_TRACER_TRANSPORT_QP = 0
- FLEXIO_TRACER_TRANSPORT_WINDOW = 1
- enum flexio_qp_op_types
Flex IO QP operation types.
Values
- FLEXIO_QP_WR_RDMA_WRITE = 0x4
- FLEXIO_QP_WR_RDMA_READ = 0x8
- FLEXIO_QP_WR_ATOMIC_CMP_AND_SWAP = 0x10
- enum flexio_qp_qpc_mtu
Flex IO QP possible MTU values.
Values
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_256 = 0x1
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_512 = 0x2
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_1K = 0x3
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_2K = 0x4
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_4K = 0x5
- enum flexio_qp_state
Flex IO QP states.
Values
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_RST = 0x0
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_INIT = 0x1
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_RTR = 0x2
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_RTS = 0x3
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_ERR = 0x6
- enum flexio_qp_transport_type
Flex IO QP transport service type.
Values
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_RC = 0x0
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_UC = 0x1
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_UD = 0x2
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_XRC = 0x3
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_IBL2 = 0x4
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_DCI = 0x5
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_QP0 = 0x7
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_QP1 = 0x8
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_RAW_DATAGRAM = 0x9
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_REG_UMR = 0xc
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_DC_CNAK = 0x10
- enum flexio_status
Flex IO API function return codes.
Values
- FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS = 0
- FLEXIO_STATUS_FAILED = 1
- FLEXIO_STATUS_TIMEOUT = 2
- FLEXIO_STATUS_FATAL_ERR = 3
- enum flexio_wq_end_pad_mode
Flex IO supported WQ types.
Values
- FLEXIO_WQ_END_PAD_NONE = 0x0
- FLEXIO_WQ_END_PAD_ALIGN = 0x1
- enum flexio_wq_type
Flex IO supported WQ types.
Values
- FLEXIO_WQ_TYPE_LINKED_LIST = 0x0
- FLEXIO_WQ_TYPE_CYCLIC = 0x1
Functions
- flexio_status flexio_app_create ( flexio_app_attr* fattr, flexio_app** app )
-
Create a container for a FlexIO App.
Parameters
- fattr
- - A pointer to the application attributes struct.
- app
- - Created app.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a named app with a given ELF buffer. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_app_destroy ( flexio_app* app )
-
Destroy a flexio app.
Parameters
- app
- - App that was created before.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys the state associated with the app and all registered functions. This function will free the internal elf buffer. It is called from within the destructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get ( flexio_app_select_attr* fattr, flexio_app** app )
-
Gets a Flex IO app from app list.
Parameters
- fattr
- - A pointer to the application selection attributes struct.
- app
- - Selected app (NULL on failure).
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function gets a Flex IO app by name and HW model from the app list. The user may use this function in run time for dynamically select the application to run over the current HW model. Specifying FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_DEF as HW model ID will automatically select the best suited HW model. In case user program doesn't reference an entry point from the device program, flexio_app_get() will return NULL.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_elf ( flexio_app* app, uint64_t* bin_buff, size_t bin_size )
-
Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.
Parameters
- app
- - App that created before.
- bin_buff
- - Pointer to buffer to copy ELF binary.
- bin_size
- - Size of buffer pointed by bin_buff. If parameter is smaller than ELF binary size function will fail.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. Compiler calls this from within the constructor.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL size_t flexio_app_get_elf_size ( flexio_app* app )
-
Gets a Flex IO application size.
Parameters
- app
- - A pointer to a Flex IO application.
Returns
the application's size (bytes) or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_list ( flexio_app*** app_list, uint32_t* num_apps )
-
Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.
Parameters
- app_list
- - A list of apps that are available.
- num_apps
- - number of apps to obtain / obtained.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function returns a list of Flex IO apps that are loaded.
- const FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_app_get_name ( flexio_app* app )
-
Gets a Flex IO application name.
Parameters
- app
- - A pointer to a Flex IO application.
Returns
the application's name or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_app_hw_model_register ( flexio_app* app, flexio_hw_model_id hw_model_id )
-
Register a flexio app with a HW model ID.
Parameters
- app
- - App object that was created by flexio_app_create().
- hw_model_id
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function registers an existing Flex IO app with a Flex IO HW model ID. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_app_list_free ( flexio_app** apps_list )
-
Free the list of flexio apps.
Parameters
- apps_list
- - list obtained previously.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function frees the list of apps obtained from `flexio_app_get_list`.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_alloc ( flexio_process* process, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
-
Allocates a buffer on Flex IO heap memory.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to allocate.
- dest_daddr_p
- - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was allocated.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allocates a buffer with the requested size on the Flex IO heap memory. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_free ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uintptr_t daddr )
-
Deallocates Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- daddr
- - A pointer to an address of allocated memory on the Flex IO heap. Zero value is valid argument.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function frees Flex IO heap memory buffer by address.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_memset ( flexio_process* process, int value, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
-
Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- value
- - A value to set the DPA heap memory buffer to.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- dest_daddr
- - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to set.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_cmdq_attr* fattr, flexio_cmdq** cmdq )
-
Create asynchronous rpc command queue.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the process context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the command queue attributes struct.
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the created command queue context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates the asynchronous rpc command queue infrastructure allowing background tasks execution.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_destroy ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
-
Destroy the command queue infrastructure.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroy the command queue infrastructure and release all its resources.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_cmdq_is_empty ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
-
Check if command queue is empty.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
Returns
boolean.
Description
This function checks if the command queue is empty and all jobs up to this point where performed.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_state_running ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
-
Move command queue to running state.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function moves the command queue to running state in the case the queue was create in pending state. Otherwise has no affect.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_task_add ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t arg )
-
Add a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
- host_func
- - host stub function for DPA function to execute.
- arg
- - user argument to function.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function adds a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue to be executed by DPA in background. allowing background jobs execution.
- flexio_status flexio_copy_from_host ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
-
Copy from host memory to Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- src_haddr
- - An address of the buffer on the host memory.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to copy.
- dest_daddr_p
- - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was copied to.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to the Flex IO memory. The function allocates memory on the device heap which dest_address points to. It is the caller responsibility to deallocate this memory when it is no longer used.
- flexio_status flexio_coredump_create ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
-
Create a DPA core dump of the process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a flexio_process
- outfile
- - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.core, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.core will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a core dump image of a process and all it's threads, and is intended to be used after a fatal error or abnormal termination to allow the user to debug DPA application code.
There must be sufficient free memory to allocate 2-3 times the maximum core file size for intermediate processing before the elf file is written.
Memory windows that may be referenced by DPA code are *not* dumped by this code and must be handled separately if the data is desired.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_cq_attr* fattr, flexio_cq** cq )
-
Creates a Flex IO CQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the CQ attributes struct.
- cq
- - A pointer to the created CQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_destroy ( flexio_cq* cq )
-
Destroys a Flex IO CQ.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO CQ.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_cq_get_cq_num ( flexio_cq* cq )
-
Gets the Flex IO CQ number.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO CQ.
Returns
the CQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_cq_get_obj ( flexio_cq* cq )
-
Get the Flex IO CQ object.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to the CQ context.
Returns
the CQ devx object.
Description
This function returns the Flex IO CQ object.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_modify_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t max_count, uint16_t period, uint16_t mode )
-
Modifies a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
- max_count
- - CQ moderation max count value.
- period
- - CQ moderation period value.
- mode
- - CQ moderation mode value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_cq_query_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t* max_count, uint16_t* period, uint16_t* mode )
-
Queries a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
- max_count
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation max count value.
- period
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation period value.
- mode
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation mode value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_crash_data ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
-
Provide crash info in textual form.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a flexio_process
- outfile
- - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.crash, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.crash will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function displays useful crash info in textual form. Info will be printed on console and duplicated to outfile
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mkey_attr* fattr, flexio_mkey** mkey )
-
Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey attribute struct.
- mkey
- - A pointer to a pointer to the created MKey struct.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates an MKey over the provided PD for the provided process device UMEM. The mkey_id will point to the field in the containing flexio_mkey object.
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_destroy ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
-
destroys an MKey object containing the given ID
Parameters
- mkey
- - A pointer to the Flex IO MKey to destroy. NULL is a valid value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys an Mkey object containing the given ID.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )
-
Get file descriptor for error handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
- file descriptor.
Description
User should get fd in order to monitor for nonrecoverable errors
User can poll all created processes, using select/poll/epoll functions family.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_status_get ( flexio_process* process )
-
Check if unrecoverable error occurred.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process. NULL is a valid value.
Returns
- nonzero value if error happen. See explanation of function flexio_dev_error() for agreement regarding error codes ranges (FW errors, FlexIO errors, User errors)
Description
It is suggested to check error status if file from flexio_err_handler_fd() reports about existence data to read.
Check error status before finishing process as well.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_event_handler_attr* fattr, flexio_event_handler** event_handler_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the event handler attributes struct.
- event_handler_ptr
- - A pointer to the created event handler context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO event handler for an existing Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_destroy ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
-
Destroys a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO event handler.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_activation_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
-
Query the Flex IO event handler activation id.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
Returns
the activation id or UINT32_MAX in case of error.
Description
This function returns the needed activation id in order to activate this event handler by another thread of the same process.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
-
Gets the ID from a Flex IO event handler's thread metadata.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler.
Returns
the event handler's thread ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_obj_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
-
Gets the object ID of a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler.
Returns
the event handler's thread object ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_thread* flexio_event_handler_get_thread ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
-
Gets a Flex IO thread object from a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler.
Returns
the event handler's thread or NULL on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_event_handler_get_thread_obj ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
-
Gets the thread object of a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler.
Returns
the event handler's thread object or null on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_run ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler, uint64_t user_arg )
-
Run a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
- user_arg
- - A 64 bit argument for the event handler's thread.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function makes a Flex IO event handler start running.
- flexio_status flexio_func_get_register_info ( flexio_app* app, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, uint32_t* pup, char* dev_func_name, char* dev_unpack_func_name, size_t func_name_size, size_t* argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t** host_pack_func, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_func_addr, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_unpack_func_addr )
-
Obtain info for previously registered function.
Parameters
- app
- - FlexIO app.
- host_stub_func_addr
- - Known host stub func addr.
- pup
- - Whether function has been registered with pack/unpack support (0: No, 1:Yes).
- dev_func_name
- - Name of device function.
- dev_unpack_func_name
- - Name of unpack routine on device, NA if pup == 0.
- func_name_size
- - Size of function name len allocated.
- argbuf_size
- - Size of argument buffer, NA if pup == 0.
- host_pack_func
- - Function pointer to host packing routine, NA if pup == 0.
- dev_func_addr
- - address of device function.
- dev_unpack_func_addr
- - address of device unpack function.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function is used to obtain info about a previously registered function. It is used to compose higher-level libraries on top of DPACC / FlexIO interface. It is not intended to be used directly by the user.
The caller must ensure that the string pointers have been allocated and are at least `FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN + 1` long to ensure that the call doesn’t fail to copy full function name.
- flexio_status flexio_func_pup_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, const char* dev_unpack_func_name, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, size_t argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t* host_pack_func )
-
Register a function name at application start.
Parameters
- app
- - App that created before.
- dev_func_name
- - The device function name (entry point). Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes.
- dev_unpack_func_name
- - The device wrapper function that unpacks the argument buffer. Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes.
- host_stub_func_addr
- - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function.
- argbuf_size
- - Size of the argument buffer required by this function.
- host_pack_func
- - Host callback function that packs the arguments.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_func_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, flexio_func_t** out_func )
-
Register a function to be used later.
Parameters
- app
- - previously created flexio app.
- dev_func_name
- - name of flexio function on device that will be called. Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes.
- out_func
- - opaque handle to use with flexio_process_call(), flexio_event_handler_create(), …
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function is intended to be called directly by user in the situation where they don’t desire pack/unpack support that is typically done by the compiler interface.
It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that a function was annotated for event handler with __dpa_global__. The runtime will not provide any type checking. A mismatched call will result in undefined behavior.
- flexio_status flexio_host2dev_memcpy ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
-
Copy from host memory to a pre-allocted Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- src_haddr
- - An address of the buffer on the host memory.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to copy.
- dest_daddr
- - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to copy to.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to a buffer on the Flex IO heap memory.
- flexio_hw_model_id flexio_hw_model_id_get ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx )
-
Get Flex IO HW model ID.
Returns
flexio HW model ID value.
Description
This function gets the Flex IO HW model ID for the given IBV device.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
-
Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_destroy() instead.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_flush ( flexio_process* process )
-
Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_flush() instead.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_init ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread )
-
Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_create() instead.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL enum flexio_log_lvl flexio_log_lvl_set ( enum flexio_log_lvl lvl )
-
Sets host SDK logging level.
Parameters
- lvl
- - logging level to set. All entries with this or higher priority level will be printed.
Returns
the previous host logging level.
Description
This function sets the host logging level. Changing the logging level may change the visibility of some logging entries in the SDK code.
- flexio_status flexio_memcpy ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mem* src, flexio_mem* dst, size_t buff_bsize )
-
Memory copy.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- src
- - A pointer to source memory structure.
- dst
- - A pointer to destination memory structure.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to copy.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function copies data from source buffer to destination buffer. Source and destination addresses are allowed to be host or device buffers.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_mkey_get_id ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
-
Gets the Flex IO MKey ID.
Parameters
- mkey
- - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey.
Returns
the Flex IO mkey ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread, flexio_msg_stream** stream )
-
Create a Flex IO msg stream that can contain output messages sent from the DPA.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- stream_fattr
- - A pointer to the flexio_msg_stream attributes struct.
- out
- - file to save data from Flex IO. Use stdout if you want receive data on HOST's console
- ppthread
- - A pointer to receive pthread ID of created thread. May be NULL if user doesn't need it.
- stream
- - A pointer to the created stream context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function can create a flexio_msg_stream that could have device messages directed to it. Directing messages from the device to the host, could be done to any and all open streams, including the default stream.
The function creates the same resources for any new stream. It can also create the default stream. It creates it with the FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO stream level, and that could be modified using flexio_msg_stream_level_set.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_destroy ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
-
Destroys a Flex IO msg stream.
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to the stream context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys any Flex IO msg stream.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_flush ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
-
Flush a msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to the Flex IO msg stream.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
All data from the msg stream buffer will be flushed to the file defined in flexio_msg_stream_create().
In case of synchronous device messaging this functions does nothing. This function allocates resources to support messaging from Flex IO to HOST.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_msg_stream_get_id ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
-
Gets the Flex IO device message stream's ID (aka file descriptor).
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to a Flex IO message stream.
Returns
the stream_id or -1 in case of error.
Description
Using this function on a destroyed stream will result in unpredictable behavior.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_level_set ( flexio_msg_stream* stream, flexio_msg_dev_level level )
-
Change the provided device message stream's level.
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to a Flex IO message stream.
- level
- - The new desired level, ranges between FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_NO_PRINT FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEBUG. FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_ALWAYS_PRINT cannot be used here.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
The default stream's level cannot be altered. Note that modifying the stream's level while messages are being sent may result in missing or unwanted messages.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_outbox_attr* fattr, flexio_outbox** outbox )
-
Creates a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the outbox attributes struct.
- outbox
- - A pointer to the created outbox context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function Creates a Flex IO outbox for the given process.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_destroy ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
-
Destroys a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- outbox
- - A pointer to a outbox context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO outbox.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_outbox_get_id ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
-
Gets the Flex IO outbox ID.
Parameters
- outbox
- - A pointer to a Flex IO outbox.
Returns
the Flex IO outbox ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_outbox_get_uar ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
-
Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- outbox
- - A pointer to a Flex IO outbox.
Returns
the Flex IO outbox UAR object or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_process_call ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t* func_ret, ... )
-
Calls a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process to run.
- host_func
- - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function.
- func_ret
- - A pointer to the ELF function return value.
-
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_process_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_app* app, const flexio_process_attr* process_attr, flexio_process** process_ptr )
-
Create a new Flex IO process.
Parameters
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to a device context.
- app
- - Device side application handle.
- process_attr
- - Optional, process attributes for create. Can be NULL.
- process_ptr
- - A pointer to the created process pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a new Flex IO process with requested image.
- flexio_status flexio_process_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
-
Destroys a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a process. NULL is a valid value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_error_handler_set ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* error_handler )
-
Set the Flexio process error handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a process
- error_handler
- - The host stub function that is used as a reference to the error handler function.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function sets the Flex IO process error handler. The error handler must be set after the process is created, and before the first thread is created. The function registered for error handler should be annotated with __dpa_global__.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_process_get_dumem_id ( flexio_process* process )
-
Gets the Flex IO process DUMEM ID.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a Flex IO process.
Returns
the Flex IO process DUMEM ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL ibv_pd* flexio_process_get_pd ( flexio_process* process )
-
Gets a Flex IO IBV PD object from a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a Flex IO process.
Returns
the process's PD object or NULL on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_process_get_uar ( flexio_process* process )
-
Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a Flex IO process.
Returns
the Flex IO process UAR object or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_process_mem_info_get ( const flexio_process* process, flexio_heap_mem_info* info )
-
Get process memory info.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- info
- - A pointer to flexio_heap_mem_info struct to fill info.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function returns the process heap memory base address and its available size.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t flexio_process_udbg_token_get ( flexio_process* process )
-
Get token for Flex IO process debug access.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
Returns
the requested token. Zero value means - User Debug access for the process is not allowed.
Description
This function returns the token, needed for user debug syscalls access.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_qp_attr* qp_fattr, flexio_qp** qp_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- qp_fattr
- - A pointer to the QP attributes struct.
- qp_ptr
- - A pointer to the created QP context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO QP.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_destroy ( flexio_qp* qp )
-
Destroys a Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to the QP context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO QP.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_qp_get_qp_num ( flexio_qp* qp )
-
Gets the Flex IO QP number.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to a Flex IO QP.
Returns
the QP number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_qp_modify ( flexio_qp* qp, flexio_qp_attr* fattr, flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask* mask )
-
Modify Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to the QP context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the QP attributes struct that will also define the QP connection.
- mask
- - A pointer to the optional QP attributes mask.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function modifies Flex IO QP and transition it between states. At the end of the procedure Flex IO QP would have moved from it's current state to to next state, given in the fattr, if the move is a legal transition in the QP's state machine.
- flexio_qp_state flexio_qp_state_get ( flexio_qp* qp )
-
retrieve the device QP state.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to a Flex IO QP.
Returns
enum flexio_qp_state.
Description
This function return the device QP state it is currently in.
- flexio_status flexio_recoverable_buf_dev_alloc ( flexio_process* process, size_t buff_bsize, uint32_t mkey, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
-
Allocates a recoverable buffer on Flex IO heap memory.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to allocate.
- mkey
- - An MKey ID to the user buffer for memory dump on object destroy.
- dest_daddr_p
- - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was allocated.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allocates a recoverable buffer with the requested size on the Flex IO heap memory. This buffer will force a memory object to be created and on object destroy will dump its content to the user supplied buffer.
Notes: (1) The created memory object is in the resolution of DPA memory block size so if buff_bsize is not a multiple of DPA memory block size the actual allocation would round up. (2) MKey size must match the buffer size (including rounding-up as mentioned above).
On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rmp** flexio_rmp_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO RMP.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the WQ attributes struct.
- flexio_rmp_ptr
- - A pointer to the created RMP context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO RMP.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_destroy ( flexio_rmp* flexio_rmp )
-
Destroys a Flex IO RMP.
Parameters
- flexio_rmp
- - A pointer to an RMP context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO RMP.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rmp_get_wq_num ( flexio_rmp* rmp )
-
Gets the Flex IO RMP number.
Parameters
- rmp
- - A pointer to a Flex IO RMP.
Returns
the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_rq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO RQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the RQ WQ attributes struct.
- flexio_rq_ptr
- - A pointer to the created RQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO RQ.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_create_cross_dev ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO RQ assuming cross device.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (should be different than process'). If NULL or same as process - will result in an error.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the RQ WQ attributes struct.
- flexio_rq_ptr
- - A pointer to the created RQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO RQ assuming cross VHCA_ID without checking.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_destroy ( flexio_rq* flexio_rq )
-
Destroys a Flex IO RQ.
Parameters
- flexio_rq
- - A pointer to an RQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO RQ.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_object ( flexio_rq* rq )
-
Get the Flex IO RQ object.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to the RQ context.
Returns
the RQ devx object.
Description
This function returns the Flex IO RQ object.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_tir ( flexio_rq* rq )
-
Gets the Flex IO RQ TIR object.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO RQ.
Returns
the RQ TIR object or NULL on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rq_get_wq_num ( flexio_rq* rq )
-
Gets the Flex IO RQ number.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO RQ.
Returns
the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_rq_set_err_state ( flexio_rq* rq )
-
Sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to the RQ context to move to error state.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO SQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number (can be Flex IO or host CQ).
- fattr
- - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct.
- flexio_sq_ptr
- - A pointer to the created SQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO SQ.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_create_cross_dev ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )
-
Creates a Flex IO SQ assuming cross device.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (should be different than process'). If NULL or same as process - will result in an error.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number (can be Flex IO or host CQ).
- fattr
- - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct.
- flexio_sq_ptr
- - A pointer to the created SQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO SQ assuming cross VHCA_ID without checking.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_destroy ( flexio_sq* flexio_sq )
-
Destroys a Flex IO SQ.
Parameters
- flexio_sq
- - A pointer to an SQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO SQ.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_sq_get_wq_num ( flexio_sq* sq )
-
Gets the Flex IO SQ number.
Parameters
- sq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO SQ.
Returns
the SQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_sq_tis_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_transport_domain* td, flexio_sq_tis** tis )
-
Creates a Flex IO SQ transport interface send (TIS) object.
Parameters
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context. must be the same as the SQ's that will use this TIS.
- td
- - A pointer to a Flex IO transport domain struct. TD must be created for the same IBV device context provided for TIS creation.
- tis
- - A pointer to the created SQ TIS context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO SQ TIS for allowing steering from an SQ.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_tis_destroy ( flexio_sq_tis* tis )
-
Destroys a Flex IO SQ TIS.
Parameters
- tis
- - A pointer to an SQ TIS context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO TIS.
- flexio_status flexio_transport_domain_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_transport_domain** td )
-
Create a Flex IO transport domain (TD).
Parameters
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context.
- td
- - A pointer to the created TD context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a TD for the given IBV device context.
- flexio_status flexio_transport_domain_destroy ( flexio_transport_domain* td )
-
Destroy a Flex IO transport domain (TD).
Parameters
- td
- - A pointer to a TD context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO TD.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uar** flexio_uar )
-
Creates a Flex IO UAR object.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- flexio_uar
- - A pointer to a pointer to the created Flex IO UAR struct.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_destroy ( flexio_uar* uar )
-
destroys a Flex IO UAR object
Parameters
- uar
- - A pointer to the Flex IO UAR to destroy.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_extend ( flexio_uar* in_uar, ibv_context* to_extend, flexio_uar** extended )
-
Extend UAR to an ibv context.
Parameters
- in_uar
- - A pointer to the Flex IO uar.
- to_extend
- - A pointer to an IBV device context to be extended to.
- extended
- - A pointer to the UAR context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function extend the UAR to an ibv context to allow handling its queues.
- flexio_uar_device_id flexio_uar_get_extended_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
-
Gets the Flex IO extended UAR ID.
Parameters
- uar
- - A pointer to a Flex IO extended UAR.
Returns
the Flex IO UAR extended ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_uar_get_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
-
Gets the Flex IO UAR ID.
Parameters
- uar
- - A pointer to a Flex IO UAR.
Returns
the Flex IO UAR ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_version_set ( uint64_t version )
-
Set version for flexio.
Parameters
- version
- - version to set in format FLEXIO_VER(major, minor, 0).
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allows the library to determine which version it should work with. The function is called without error only once; if called again with a different version, it returns an error. The function also returns an error if it is called with a version greater than the FLEXIO_CURRENT_VERSION.
- flexio_status flexio_window_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_pd* pd, flexio_window** window )
-
Creates a Flex IO window.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- pd
- - A pointer to a protection domain struct to the memory the window should access.
- window
- - A pointer to the created window context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function Creates a Flex IO window for the given process.
- flexio_status flexio_window_destroy ( flexio_window* window )
-
Destroys a Flex IO window.
Parameters
- window
- - A pointer to a window context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO window.
- FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_window_get_id ( flexio_window* window )
-
Gets the Flex IO window ID.
Parameters
- window
- - A pointer to a Flex IO window.
Returns
the Flex IO window ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
Flex IO SDK device API for DPA programs. Includes services for DPA programs.
Modules
-
Flex IO SDK dev error handling
-
-
-
-
Flex IO SDK dev queue access
-
-
-
-
Flex IO SDK dev queue types
-
-
-
-
Flex IO SDK message stream
-
-
-
Classes
-
struct spinlock_s
-
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL
- To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.
- #define flexio_dev_msg_broadcast ( lvl, ... )
- Create message entry and outputs from the device to all of the host's open streams. Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- #define flexio_dev_msg_dflt ( lvl, ... )
- Create message entry and outputs from the device to host's default stream. Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- #define flexio_dev_print ( ... )
- Create message entry and outputs from the device to host's default stream, with FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO message level. Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- #define spin_init ( lock )
- Initialize a spinlock mechanism.
- #define spin_lock ( lock )
- Lock a spinlock mechanism.
- #define spin_trylock ( lock )
- Atomic try to catch lock.
- #define spin_unlock ( lock )
- Unlock a spinlock mechanism.
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_arg_unpack_func_t
-
- typedef void( flexio_dev_async_rpc_handler_t
-
- typedef void( flexio_dev_event_handler_t
-
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t
-
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
-
Enumerations
- enum cq_ce_mode
-
- enum flexio_dev_nic_counter_ids
-
- enum flexio_dev_status_t
-
- enum flexio_window_entity
-
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cross_device_ring_db ( flexio_uar_device_id device_id, uint32_t qpn, uint32_t pi )
- send a doorbell to a QP on another device ID
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_event_handler_activate ( uint32_t activation_id )
- Activate an event handler thread.
- const FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_dev_get_current_thread_name ( void )
- Get thread name pointer.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t flexio_dev_get_pcc_table_base ( uint16_t vhca_id )
- get programable congestion control table base address
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx** dtctx )
- Request thread context.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_dev_get_thread_id ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread ID from thread context.
- flexio_uintptr_t flexio_dev_get_thread_local_storage ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread local storage address from thread context.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_memcpy16 ( uint16_t* dest, const uint16_t* src, uint64_t n )
- 2 bytes alignment memory copy
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_memcpy32 ( uint32_t* dest, const uint32_t* src, uint64_t n )
- 4 bytes alignment memory copy
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_memcpy64 ( uint64_t* dest, const uint64_t* src, uint64_t n )
- 8 bytes alignment memory copy
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_dev_msg ( int stream_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, const char* format, ... )
- Creates message entry and outputs from the device to the host side.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_config ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint16_t window_config_id, uint32_t mkey )
- Config thread window object.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_copy_from_host ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, void* daddr, uint64_t haddr, uint32_t size )
- Copy a buffer from host memory to device memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_copy_to_host ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint64_t haddr, const void* daddr, uint32_t size )
- Copy a buffer from device memory to host memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_mkey_config ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint32_t mkey )
- Config thread window mkey object.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_ptr_acquire ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint64_t haddr, flexio_uintptr_t* daddr )
- Generate device address from host allocated memory.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_nic_counters_config ( uint32_t* counter_values, uint32_t* counter_ids, uint32_t num_counters )
- Prepare a list of counters to read.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_nic_counters_sample ( void )
- Sample counters according to the prior configuration call.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
- Config thread outbox object.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_outbox_config_fast ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
- Config thread outbox object without any checks.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config_uar_extension ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, flexio_uar_device_id device_id )
- set extension ID for outbox
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_process_finish ( void )
- Exit flexio process (no errors).
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_dev_puts ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, char* str )
- Put a string to messaging queue.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_thread_finish ( void )
- Exit from a thread, mark it as finished.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_thread_reschedule ( void )
- Exit from a thread, leave process active.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_thread_retrigger ( void )
- Exit from a thread, and retrigger it.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_yield ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- exit point for continuable event handler routine
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_yield_and_retrigger ( void )
- exit point for retriggered continuable event handler routine
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL
-
Value
__attribute__((deprecated("Symbol is defined as experimental"), \ section(".text.experimental"))) \ FLEXIO_DEV_STABLE
- #define flexio_dev_msg_broadcast ( lvl, ... )
-
Value
flexio_dev_msg(FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_BROADCAST_STREAM, lvl, __VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- lvl
- - messaging level.
- ...
- - va_args parameters. Same as for regular vsprintf.
- #define flexio_dev_msg_dflt ( lvl, ... )
-
Value
flexio_dev_msg(FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEFAULT_STREAM_ID, lvl, __VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- lvl
- - messaging level.
- ...
- - format and the parameters. Same as for regular printf.
- #define flexio_dev_print ( ... )
-
Value
flexio_dev_msg(FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEFAULT_STREAM_ID, FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO, __VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- ...
- - format and the parameters. Same as for regular printf.
- #define spin_init ( lock )
Initialize a spinlock mechanism, must be called before use.
Value
__atomic_store_n(&((lock)->locked), 0, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
- #define spin_lock ( lock )
Lock a spinlock mechanism.
Value
do { \ while (__atomic_exchange_n(&((lock)->locked), 1, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)) {;} \ } while (0)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
- #define spin_trylock ( lock )
makes attempt to take lock. Returns immediately.
Value
__atomic_exchange_n(&((lock)->locked), 1, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
- #define spin_unlock ( lock )
Unlock a spinlock mechanism.
Value
__atomic_store_n(&((lock)->locked), 0, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_arg_unpack_func_t
Unpack the arguments and call the user function.
This callback function is used at runtime to unpack the arguments from the call on Host and then call the function on DPA. This function is called internally from flexio dev.
argbuf - Argument buffer that was written by Host. func - Function pointer to user function.
return uint64_t - result of the RPC function.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_async_rpc_handler_t
Asynchronous RPC handler callback function type.
Defines an RPC handler callback function.
arg - argument of the RPC function.
return void.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_event_handler_t
Event handler callback function type.
Defines an event handler callback function. On handler function end, need to call flexio_dev_process_finish() instead of a regular return statement, in order to properly release resources back to the OS.
thread_arg - an argument for the executing thread.
return void.
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t
RPC handler callback function type.
Defines an RPC handler for most useful callback function.
arg - argument of the RPC function.
return uint64_t - result of the RPC function.
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
Flex IO UAR extension ID prototype.
Enumerations
- enum cq_ce_mode
Flex IO dev CQ CQE creation modes.
Values
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_ON_CQE_ERROR = 0x0
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_ON_FIRST_CQE_ERROR = 0x1
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_ALWAYS = 0x2
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_AND_EQE = 0x3
- enum flexio_dev_nic_counter_ids
Flex IO dev NIC counters ID enumeration.
Values
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT0_RX_BYTES = 0x10
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT1_RX_BYTES = 0x11
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT2_RX_BYTES = 0x12
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT3_RX_BYTES = 0x13
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT0_TX_BYTES = 0x20
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT1_TX_BYTES = 0x21
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT2_TX_BYTES = 0x22
- FLEXIO_DEV_NIC_COUNTER_PORT3_TX_BYTES = 0x23
- enum flexio_dev_status_t
Return status of Flex IO dev API functions.
Values
- FLEXIO_DEV_STATUS_SUCCESS = 0
- FLEXIO_DEV_STATUS_FAILED = 1
- enum flexio_window_entity
Flex IO dev windows entity.
Values
- FLEXIO_DEV_WINDOW_ENTITY_0 = 0
- FLEXIO_DEV_WINDOW_ENTITY_1 = 1
- FLEXIO_DEV_WINDOW_ENTITY_NUM = 2
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cross_device_ring_db ( flexio_uar_device_id device_id, uint32_t qpn, uint32_t pi )
-
send a doorbell to a QP on another device ID
Parameters
- device_id
- - The device ID.
- qpn
- - QP number to send doorbell on.
- pi
- - doorbell producer index.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t
Description
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_event_handler_activate ( uint32_t activation_id )
-
Activate an event handler thread.
Parameters
- activation_id
- - The event handler activation ID.
Returns
void.
Description
Using activation id, activate (trigger) the event handler with that activation id. Note that the activated event handler must be of same process as the activating thread.
- const FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_dev_get_current_thread_name ( void )
-
Get thread name pointer.
Returns
pointer to thread name string.
Description
This function queries the thread context for its thread name (from thread metadata).
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t flexio_dev_get_pcc_table_base ( uint16_t vhca_id )
-
get programable congestion control table base address
Parameters
- vhca_id
- - PCC table VHCA_ID.
Returns
PCC table base address for the given VHCA_ID.
Description
This function gets the programable congestion control table base address.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx** dtctx )
-
Request thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
0 on success negative value on failure.
Description
This function requests the thread context. Should be called for every start of thread.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_dev_get_thread_id ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get thread ID from thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread ID value.
Description
This function queries a thread context for its thread ID (from thread metadata).
- flexio_uintptr_t flexio_dev_get_thread_local_storage ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get thread local storage address from thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread local storage value.
Description
This function queries a thread context for its thread local storage (from thread metadata).
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_memcpy16 ( uint16_t* dest, const uint16_t* src, uint64_t n ) [inline]
-
2 bytes alignment memory copy
Parameters
- dest
- - pointer to destination buffer.
- src
- - pointer to source buffer.
- n
- - number of bytes to copy.
Returns
void.
Description
2 bytes alignment memory copy. User responsibility that address and size are 2 bytes aligned.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_memcpy32 ( uint32_t* dest, const uint32_t* src, uint64_t n ) [inline]
-
4 bytes alignment memory copy
Parameters
- dest
- - pointer to destination buffer.
- src
- - pointer to source buffer.
- n
- - number of bytes to copy.
Returns
void.
Description
4 bytes alignment memory copy. User responsibility that address and size are 4 bytes aligned.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_memcpy64 ( uint64_t* dest, const uint64_t* src, uint64_t n ) [inline]
-
8 bytes alignment memory copy
Parameters
- dest
- - pointer to destination buffer.
- src
- - pointer to source buffer.
- n
- - number of bytes to copy.
Returns
void.
Description
8 bytes alignment memory copy. User responsibility that address and size are 8 bytes aligned.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_dev_msg ( int stream_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, const char* format, ... )
-
Creates message entry and outputs from the device to the host side.
Parameters
- stream_id
- - the relevant msg stream, created and passed from the host.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format
- - same as for regular printf.
-
Returns
- same as from regular printf.
Description
Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_config ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint16_t window_config_id, uint32_t mkey )
-
Config thread window object.
Parameters
- win_entity
- - The window entity to configure.
- window_config_id
- - The window object id.
- mkey
- - The mkey id.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread window object of the given thread context.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_copy_from_host ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, void* daddr, uint64_t haddr, uint32_t size )
-
Copy a buffer from host memory to device memory.
Parameters
- win_entity
- - The window entity to configure.
- daddr
- - A pointer to the device memory buffer.
- haddr
- - A pointer to the host memory allocated buffer.
- size
- - Number of bytes to copy.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function copies specified number of bytes from host memory to device memory. UNSUPPORTED at this time.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_copy_to_host ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint64_t haddr, const void* daddr, uint32_t size )
-
Copy a buffer from device memory to host memory.
Parameters
- win_entity
- - The window entity to configure.
- haddr
- - A pointer to the host memory allocated buffer.
- daddr
- - A pointer to the device memory buffer.
- size
- - Number of bytes to copy.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function copies specified number of bytes from device memory to host memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_mkey_config ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint32_t mkey )
-
Config thread window mkey object.
Parameters
- win_entity
- - The window entity to configure.
- mkey
- - The mkey id.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread window mkey object of the given thread context.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_multi_window_ptr_acquire ( flexio_window_entity win_entity, uint64_t haddr, flexio_uintptr_t* daddr )
-
Generate device address from host allocated memory.
Parameters
- win_entity
- - The window entity to configure.
- haddr
- - Host allocated address.
- daddr
- - A pointer to write the device generated matching address.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function generates a memory address to be used by device to access host side memory, according to already create window object. from a host allocated address.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_nic_counters_config ( uint32_t* counter_values, uint32_t* counter_ids, uint32_t num_counters )
-
Prepare a list of counters to read.
Parameters
- counter_values
- - buffer to store counters values (32b) read by flexio_dev_nic_counters_sample().
- counter_ids
- - An array of counter ids.
- num_counters
- - number of counters in the counter_ids array.
Returns
void process crashes in case of: counters_ids too large bad pointers of values, counter_ids unknown counter
Description
The list is stored in kernel memory. A single counters config per process is supported. Note that arrays memory must be defined in global or heap memory only.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_nic_counters_sample ( void )
-
Sample counters according to the prior configuration call.
Returns
void. process crashes in case of: flexio_dev_config_nic_counters() never called
Description
Sample counter_ids, num_counters and values buffer provided in the last successful call to flexio_dev_config_nic_counters(). This call ensures fastest sampling on a pre-checked counter ids and buffers.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
-
Config thread outbox object.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- outbox_config_id
- - The outbox object config id.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread outbox object of the given thread context.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_outbox_config_fast ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
-
Config thread outbox object without any checks.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- outbox_config_id
- - The outbox object config id.
Returns
void.
Description
This function updates the thread outbox object of the given thread context, but it doesn't check for correctness or redundancy (same ID as current configured).
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config_uar_extension ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, flexio_uar_device_id device_id )
-
set extension ID for outbox
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- device_id
- - The device ID.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function sets the device ID for the outbox to operate on.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_process_finish ( void )
-
Exit flexio process (no errors).
Returns
void.
Description
This function releases resources back to OS and returns '0x40' in dpa_process_status. All threads for the current process will stop executing and no new threads will be able to trigger for this process. Threads state will NOT be changes to 'finished' (will remain as is).
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_dev_puts ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, char* str )
-
Put a string to messaging queue.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- str
- - A pointer to string.
Returns
length of messaged string.
Description
This function puts a string to host's default stream messaging queue. This queue has been serviced by host application. Would have no effect, if the host application didn't configure device messaging stream environment. In order to initialize/configure device messaging environment - On HOST side - after flexio_process_create, a stream should be created, therefore flexio_msg_stream_create should be called, and the default stream should be created. On DEV side - before using flexio_dev_puts, the thread context is needed, therefore flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx should be called before.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_thread_finish ( void )
-
Exit from a thread, mark it as finished.
Returns
void.
Description
This function releases resources back to OS. The thread will be marked as finished so next DUAR will not trigger it.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_thread_reschedule ( void )
-
Exit from a thread, leave process active.
Returns
void.
Description
This function releases resources back to OS. For the next DUAR the thread will restart from the beginning.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_thread_retrigger ( void )
-
Exit from a thread, and retrigger it.
Returns
void.
Description
This function asks the OS to retrigger the thread. The thread will not wait for the next DUAR to be triggered but will be triggered immediately.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_yield ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
exit point for continuable event handler routine
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
void.
Description
This function is used to mark the exit point on continuable event handler where user wishes to continue execution on next event. In order to use this API the event handler must be created with continuable flag enabled, otherwise call will have no effect.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_yield_and_retrigger ( void )
-
exit point for retriggered continuable event handler routine
Returns
void.
Description
This function is used to mark the exit point on continuable event handler where user wishes to continue execution on next event. Before exiting, an event is generated for the calling thread to retrigger it immediately upon exit. In order to use this API the event handler must be created with continuable flag enabled, otherwise call will have no effect.
Flex IO SDK dev error handling
Flex IO SDK dev queue access
Flex IO SDK dev queue types
Flex IO SDK message stream
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Flex IO SDK device API for DPA programs queue access. Provides an API for handling networking queues (WQs/CQs).
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_DEV_COMP_CQE_GET_RX_HASH_RESULT ( _x )
- Get the RX hash result from a mini CQE.
- #define flexio_dev_msix_send ( cqn ) flexio_dev_zcqe_gen(cqn)
- Generate an MSI-X from the given CQ.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_ctrl_seg
-
- enum flexio_dev_cc_db_next_act
-
Functions
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_cc_ring_db ( uint16_t ccq_id, uint32_t rate, uint32_t rtt_req, flexio_dev_cc_db_next_act next_act )
- Rings CC doorbell.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_cc_ring_db_high64bit ( uint64_t value )
- Write to high 64 bits of CC doorbell register.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_cc_ring_db_low64bit ( uint64_t value )
- Write to low 64 bits of CC doorbell register.
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Flex IO SDK device queue types for DPA programs. Defines basic networking elements structure.
Classes
-
struct flexio_dev_cqe64
-
-
struct flexio_dev_eqe
-
-
struct flexio_dev_mini_cqe64
-
-
union flexio_dev_sqe_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_datagram_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_wait_on_data_seg
-
Defines
- #define LOG_SQE_NUM_SEGS 2
-
Enumerations
Variables
- struct flexio_dev_eqe packed
-
Defines
- #define LOG_SQE_NUM_SEGS 2
SQ depth (log_sq_depth) is measured in WQEBBs, each one is 64B. We have to understand difference between wqe_idx and seg_idx. For example wqe with index 5 built from 4 segments with indexes 20, 21, 22 and 23.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg_cs_swp_flags_t
Flex IO dev ethernet segment bitmask for CS / SWP flags
Values
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L4CS = 0x8000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L3CS = 0x4000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L4CS_INNER = 0x2000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L3CS_INNER = 0x1000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_TRAILER_ALIGN = 0x0200
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_OUTER_L4_TYPE = 0x0040
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_OUTER_L3_TYPE = 0x0020
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_INNER_L4_TYPE = 0x0002
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_INNER_L3_TYPE = 0x0001
Variables
- struct flexio_dev_eqe packed
Describes Flex IO dev EQE.
Describes Flex IO dev CQE.
Describes Flex IO dev compressed CQE.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE memory pointer send data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline send data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE receive data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev shared receive WQE.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE control segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE ethernet segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE RDMA segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE ATOMIC segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE transpose segment.
Describes Flex IO dev wait on data WQE.
Describes Flex IO dev wait on data WQE - data portion.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE Address Vector (Datagram segment) (for UD packets). From infiniband/mlx5dv.h
2.3.4. Flex IO SDK message stream
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Flex IO SDK message stream device API for DPA programs. Includes message stream services for DPA programs.
Classes
-
struct flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx
-
-
struct flexio_tracer_msg
-
Functions
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_0 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id )
- Creates trace message entry with no arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_1 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0 )
- Creates trace message entry with 1 arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_2 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1 )
- Creates trace message entry with 2 arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_3 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2 )
- Creates trace message entry with 3 arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_4 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3 )
- Creates trace message entry with 4 arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_5 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4 )
- Creates trace message entry with 5 arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_6 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4, uint64_t arg5 )
- Creates trace message entry with 6 arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_tracer_flush ( uint8_t tracer_id )
- Flush not full buffer.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_tracer_notify_host ( uint8_t tracer_id, uint32_t num_msg )
- Send a tracer buffer to host side.
Variables
Functions
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_0 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id )
-
Creates trace message entry with no arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_1 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0 )
-
Creates trace message entry with 1 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_2 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1 )
-
Creates trace message entry with 2 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_3 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2 )
-
Creates trace message entry with 3 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_4 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3 )
-
Creates trace message entry with 4 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
- arg3
- - argument #3 to format into the template.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_5 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4 )
-
Creates trace message entry with 5 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
- arg3
- - argument #3 to format into the template.
- arg4
- - argument #4 to format into the template.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_ALWAYS_INLINE void flexio_dev_trace_6 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4, uint64_t arg5 )
-
Creates trace message entry with 6 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
- arg3
- - argument #3 to format into the template.
- arg4
- - argument #4 to format into the template.
- arg5
- - argument #5 to format into the template.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_tracer_flush ( uint8_t tracer_id )
-
Flush not full buffer.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - ID of tracer to flush.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
As soon as a buffer is fully occupied it is internal sent to host, however user can ask partially occupied buffer to be sent to host. Its intended use is at end of run to flush whatever messages left. Flush is also performed by the host stream destroy call.
NOTE: this call is not thread safe, user responsibility to avoid calling it while any device trace APIs are in use. Frequent call to this API might cause performance issues.
- FLEXIO_DEV_EXPERIMENTAL void flexio_dev_tracer_notify_host ( uint8_t tracer_id, uint32_t num_msg )
-
Send a tracer buffer to host side.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - ID of tracer to send a notification for.
- num_msg
- - number of messages.
Returns
Function does not return.
Description
Send current used buffer to the host. Main usage is to send a full buffer to not risk writing to the buffer from other threads while sending.
NOTE: this call is not thread safe, user responsibility to avoid calling it while any device trace APIs are in use.
Variables
- struct flexio_tracer_msg __packed__
Describes Flex IO trace message. This struct is used to communicate the tracer raw data from device to host.
- flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx * g_dev_p_tracer_ctx
Global process tracer context struct instance.
#include <stdio.h>
Introduction to the Standard IO facilities
This file declares the standard IO facilities that are implemented in flexio-libc. Due to the nature of the underlying hardware, only a limited subset of standard IO is implemented. There is no actual file implementation available, so only device IO can be performed. Since there's no operating system, the application needs to provide enough details about their devices in order to make them usable by the standard IO facilities.
Due to space constraints, some functionality has not been implemented at all (like some of the printf conversions that have been left out). Nevertheless, potential users of this implementation should be warned: the printf and scanf families of functions, although usually associated with presumably simple things like the famous "Hello, world!" program, are actually fairly complex which causes their inclusion to eat up a fair amount of code space. Also, they are not fast due to the nature of interpreting the format string at run-time. Whenever possible, resorting to the (sometimes non-standard) predetermined conversion facilities that are offered by flexio-libc will usually cost much less in terms of speed and code size.
Tunable options for code size vs. feature set
In order to allow programmers a code size vs. functionality tradeoff, the function vfprintf() which is the heart of the printf family can be selected in different flavours using linker options. See the documentation of vfprintf() for a detailed description. The same applies to vfscanf() and the scanf family of functions.
Outline of the chosen API
The standard streams stdin, stdout, and stderr are provided, but contrary to the C standard, since flexio-libc has no knowledge about applicable devices, these streams are not already pre-initialized at application startup. Also, since there is no notion of "file" whatsoever to flexio-libc, there is no function fopen() that could be used to associate a stream to some device. (See note 1.) Instead, the function fdevopen() is provided to associate a stream to a device, where the device needs to provide a function to send a character, to receive a character, or both. There is no differentiation between "text" and "binary" streams inside flexio-libc. Character \n is sent literally down to the device's put() function. If the device requires a carriage return (\n) character to be sent before the linefeed, its put() routine must implement this (see note 2).
As an alternative method to fdevopen(), the macro fdev_setup_stream() might be used to setup a user-supplied FILE structure.
It should be noted that the automatic conversion of a newline character into a carriage return - newline sequence breaks binary transfers. If binary transfers are desired, no automatic conversion should be performed, but instead any string that aims to issue a CR-LF sequence must use "\n" explicitly.
stdin, stdout and stderr are undefined global FILE pointers. If you want to use this, your application must define these variables and initialize them. They are declared 'const' so that you can place them in ROM if you don't need to modify it after startup. FILEs cannot be placed in ROM as they have values which are modified during runtime.
Running stdio without malloc()
By default, fdevopen() requires malloc(). As this is often not desired in the limited environment of a microcontroller, an alternative option is provided to run completely without malloc().
The macro fdev_setup_stream() is provided to prepare a user-supplied FILE buffer for operation with stdio.
Example
#include <stdio.h>
static int uart_putchar(char c, FILE *stream);
static FILE mystdout = FDEV_SETUP_STREAM(uart_putchar, NULL,
_FDEV_SETUP_WRITE);
static int
uart_putchar(char c, FILE *stream)
{
if (c == '\n')
uart_putchar('\r', stream);
loop_until_bit_is_set(UCSRA, UDRE);
UDR = c;
return 0;
}
int
main(void)
{
init_uart();
stdout = &mystdout;
printf("Hello, world!\n");
return 0;
}
This example uses the initializer form FDEV_SETUP_STREAM() rather than the function-like fdev_setup_stream(), so all data initialization happens during C start-up.
If streams initialized that way are no longer needed, they can be destroyed by first calling the macro fdev_close(), and then destroying the object itself. No call to fclose() should be issued for these streams. While calling fclose() itself is harmless, it will cause an undefined reference to free() and thus cause the linker to link the malloc module into the application.
Notes
Note 1:
It might have been possible to implement a device abstraction that is compatible with fopen() but since this would have required to parse a string, and to take all the information needed either out of this string, or out of an additional table that would need to be provided by the application, this approach was not taken.
Note 2:
This basically follows the Unix approach: if a device such as a terminal needs special handling, it is in the domain of the terminal device driver to provide this functionality. Thus, a simple function suitable as put() for fdevopen() that talks to a UART interface might look like this:
int
uart_putchar(char c, FILE *stream)
{
if (c == '\n')
uart_putchar('\r', stream);
loop_until_bit_is_set(UCSRA, UDRE);
UDR = c;
return 0;
}
Note 3:
This implementation has been chosen because the cost of maintaining an alias is considerably smaller than the cost of maintaining full copies of each stream. Yet, providing an implementation that offers the complete set of standard streams was deemed to be useful. Not only that writing printf() instead of fprintf(mystream, ...) saves typing work, but since the compiler needs to resort to pass all arguments of variadic functions on the stack (as opposed to passing them in registers for functions that take a fixed number of parameters), the ability to pass one parameter less by implying stdin or stdout will also save some execution time.
Defines
- #define EOF (-1)
-
- #define PICOLIBC_STDIO_GLOBALS
-
- #define _FDEV_EOF (-2)
-
- #define _FDEV_ERR (-1)
-
- #define _FDEV_SETUP_READ __SRD
-
- #define _FDEV_SETUP_RW (__SRD|__SWR)
-
- #define _FDEV_SETUP_WRITE __SWR
-
- #define __FORMAT_ATTRIBUTE__ ( __a, __s, __f )
-
- #define putc ( __c, __stream ) fputc(__c, __stream)
-
- #define putchar ( __c ) fputc(__c, stdout)
-
Functions
- int int int int int int int asprintf ( char** strp, const char* fmt, ... )
-
- void clearerr ( FILE* __stream )
-
- int feof ( FILE* __stream )
-
- int ferror ( FILE* __stream )
-
- int fflush ( FILE* stream )
-
- int int int int int int int int int fprintf ( FILE* __stream, const char* __fmt, ... )
-
- int int int int int int int int int int fputs ( const char* __str, FILE* __stream )
-
- int printf ( const char* __fmt, ... )
-
- int puts ( const char* __str )
-
- int int int int snprintf ( char* __s, size_t __n, const char* __fmt, ... )
-
- int int int sprintf ( char* __s, const char* __fmt, ... )
-
- int int int int int int int int vasprintf ( char** strp, const char* fmt, va_list ap )
-
- int int vprintf ( const char* __fmt, va_list __ap )
-
- int int int int int int vsnprintf ( char* __s, size_t __n, const char* __fmt, va_list ap )
-
- int int int int int vsprintf ( char* __s, const char* __fmt, va_list ap )
-
Variables
Defines
- #define EOF (-1)
EOF declares the value that is returned by various standard IO functions in case of an error. Since the AVR platform (currently) doesn't contain an abstraction for actual files, its origin as "end of file" is somewhat meaningless here.
- #define PICOLIBC_STDIO_GLOBALS
This symbol is defined when stdin/stdout/stderr are global variables. When undefined, the old __iob array is used which contains the pointers instead
- #define _FDEV_EOF (-2)
Return code for an end-of-file condition during device read.
To be used in the get function of fdevopen().
- #define _FDEV_ERR (-1)
Return code for an error condition during device read.
To be used in the get function of fdevopen().
- #define _FDEV_SETUP_READ __SRD
fdev_setup_stream() with read intent
- #define _FDEV_SETUP_RW (__SRD|__SWR)
fdev_setup_stream() with read/write intent
- #define _FDEV_SETUP_WRITE __SWR
fdev_setup_stream() with write intent
- #define __FORMAT_ATTRIBUTE__ ( __a, __s, __f )
vfprintf is the central facility of the printf family of functions. It outputs values to stream under control of a format string passed in fmt. The actual values to print are passed as a variable argument list ap.
vfprintf returns the number of characters written to stream, or EOF in case of an error. Currently, this will only happen if stream has not been opened with write intent.
The format string is composed of zero or more directives: ordinary characters (not %), which are copied unchanged to the output stream; and conversion specifications, each of which results in fetching zero or more subsequent arguments. Each conversion specification is introduced by the % character. The arguments must properly correspond (after type promotion) with the conversion specifier. After the %, the following appear in sequence:
-
Zero or more of the following flags:
-
# The value should be converted to an "alternate form". For c, d, i, s, and u conversions, this option has no effect. For o conversions, the precision of the number is increased to force the first character of the output string to a zero (except if a zero value is printed with an explicit precision of zero). For x and X conversions, a non-zero result has the string `0x' (or `0X' for X conversions) prepended to it.
-
0 (zero) Zero padding. For all conversions, the converted value is padded on the left with zeros rather than blanks. If a precision is given with a numeric conversion (d, i, o, u, i, x, and X), the 0 flag is ignored.
-
- A negative field width flag; the converted value is to be left adjusted on the field boundary. The converted value is padded on the right with blanks, rather than on the left with blanks or zeros. A - overrides a 0 if both are given.
-
' ' (space) A blank should be left before a positive number produced by a signed conversion (d, or i).
-
+ A sign must always be placed before a number produced by a signed conversion. A + overrides a space if both are used.
-
-
An optional decimal digit string specifying a minimum field width. If the converted value has fewer characters than the field width, it will be padded with spaces on the left (or right, if the left-adjustment flag has been given) to fill out the field width.
-
An optional precision, in the form of a period . followed by an optional digit string. If the digit string is omitted, the precision is taken as zero. This gives the minimum number of digits to appear for d, i, o, u, x, and X conversions, or the maximum number of characters to be printed from a string for s conversions.
-
An optional l or h length modifier, that specifies that the argument for the d, i, o, u, x, or X conversion is a "long int" rather than int. The h is ignored, as "short int" is equivalent to int.
-
A character that specifies the type of conversion to be applied.
The conversion specifiers and their meanings are:
-
diouxX The int (or appropriate variant) argument is converted to signed decimal (d and i), unsigned octal (o), unsigned decimal (u), or unsigned hexadecimal (x and X) notation. The letters "abcdef" are used for x conversions; the letters "ABCDEF" are used for X conversions. The precision, if any, gives the minimum number of digits that must appear; if the converted value requires fewer digits, it is padded on the left with zeros.
-
p The void * argument is taken as an unsigned integer, and converted similarly as a %#x command would do.
-
c The int argument is converted to an "unsigned char", and the resulting character is written.
-
s The "char *" argument is expected to be a pointer to an array of character type (pointer to a string). Characters from the array are written up to (but not including) a terminating NUL character; if a precision is specified, no more than the number specified are written. If a precision is given, no null character need be present; if the precision is not specified, or is greater than the size of the array, the array must contain a terminating NUL character.
-
% A % is written. No argument is converted. The complete conversion specification is "%%".
-
eE The double argument is rounded and converted in the format "[-]d.ddde±dd" where there is one digit before the decimal-point character and the number of digits after it is equal to the precision; if the precision is missing, it is taken as 6; if the precision is zero, no decimal-point character appears. An E conversion uses the letter 'E' (rather than 'e') to introduce the exponent. The exponent always contains two digits; if the value is zero, the exponent is 00.
-
fF The double argument is rounded and converted to decimal notation in the format "[-]ddd.ddd", where the number of digits after the decimal-point character is equal to the precision specification. If the precision is missing, it is taken as 6; if the precision is explicitly zero, no decimal-point character appears. If a decimal point appears, at least one digit appears before it.
-
gG The double argument is converted in style f or e (or F or E for G conversions). The precision specifies the number of significant digits. If the precision is missing, 6 digits are given; if the precision is zero, it is treated as 1. Style e is used if the exponent from its conversion is less than -4 or greater than or equal to the precision. Trailing zeros are removed from the fractional part of the result; a decimal point appears only if it is followed by at least one digit.
-
S Similar to the s format, except the pointer is expected to point to a program-memory (ROM) string instead of a RAM string.
In no case does a non-existent or small field width cause truncation of a numeric field; if the result of a conversion is wider than the field width, the field is expanded to contain the conversion result.
Since the full implementation of all the mentioned features becomes fairly large, three different flavours of vfprintf() can be selected using linker options. The default vfprintf() implements all the mentioned functionality except floating point conversions. A minimized version of vfprintf() is available that only implements the very basic integer and string conversion facilities, but only the # additional option can be specified using conversion flags (these flags are parsed correctly from the format specification, but then simply ignored). This version can be requested using the following compiler options:
-Wl,-u,vfprintf -lprintf_min
Limitations:
-
The specified width and precision can be at most 255.
Notes:
-
Floating point is not supported in flexio-libc
-
The hh length modifier is ignored (char argument is promouted to int). More exactly, this realization does not check the number of h symbols.
-
But the ll length modifier will to abort the output, as this realization does not operate longlong arguments.
-
The variable width or precision field (an asterisk * symbol) is not realized and will to abort the output.
-
- #define putc ( __c, __stream ) fputc(__c, __stream)
The macro putc used to be a "fast" macro implementation with a functionality identical to fputc(). For space constraints, in flexio-libc, it is just an alias for fputc.
- #define putchar ( __c ) fputc(__c, stdout)
The macro putchar sends character c to stdout.
Functions
- int int int int int int int asprintf ( char** strp, const char* fmt, ... )
-
Description
Variant of printf() that sends the formatted characters to allocated string *strp.
- void clearerr ( FILE* __stream )
-
Description
Clear the error and end-of-file flags of stream.
- int feof ( FILE* __stream )
-
Description
Test the end-of-file flag of stream. This flag can only be cleared by a call to clearerr().
- int ferror ( FILE* __stream )
-
Description
Test the error flag of stream. This flag can only be cleared by a call to clearerr().
- int fflush ( FILE* stream )
-
Description
Flush stream.
If the stream provides a flush hook, use that. Otherwise return 0.
- int int int int int int int int int fprintf ( FILE* __stream, const char* __fmt, ... )
-
Description
The function fprintf performs formatted output to stream. See vfprintf() for details.
- int int int int int int int int int int fputs ( const char* __str, FILE* __stream )
-
Description
Write the string pointed to by str to stream stream.
Returns 0 on success and EOF on error.
- int printf ( const char* __fmt, ... )
-
Description
The function printf performs formatted output to stream stdout. See vfprintf() for details.
- int puts ( const char* __str )
-
Description
Write the string pointed to by str, and a trailing newline character, to stdout.
- int int int int snprintf ( char* __s, size_t __n, const char* __fmt, ... )
-
Description
Like sprintf(), but instead of assuming s to be of infinite size, no more than n characters (including the trailing NUL character) will be converted to s.
Returns the number of characters that would have been written to s if there were enough space.
- int int int sprintf ( char* __s, const char* __fmt, ... )
-
Description
Variant of printf() that sends the formatted characters to string s.
- int int int int int int int int vasprintf ( char** strp, const char* fmt, va_list ap )
-
Description
Variant of vprintf() that sends the formatted characters to allocated string *strp.
- int int vprintf ( const char* __fmt, va_list __ap )
-
Description
The function vprintf performs formatted output to stream stdout, taking a variable argument list as in vfprintf().
See vfprintf() for details.
- int int int int int int vsnprintf ( char* __s, size_t __n, const char* __fmt, va_list ap )
-
Description
Like vsprintf(), but instead of assuming s to be of infinite size, no more than n characters (including the trailing NUL character) will be converted to s.
Returns the number of characters that would have been written to s if there were enough space.
- int int int int int vsprintf ( char* __s, const char* __fmt, va_list ap )
-
Description
Like sprintf() but takes a variable argument list for the arguments.
Variables
- FILE *const stderr
Stream destined for error output. Unless specifically assigned, identical to stdout.
- FILE *const stdin
Stream that will be used as an input stream by the simplified functions that don't take a stream argument.
- FILE * stdout
Stream that will be used as an output stream by the simplified functions that don't take a stream argument.