2. Modules

Introduction to the Standard IO facilities

This file declares the standard IO facilities that are implemented in flexio-libc . Due to the nature of the underlying hardware, only a limited subset of standard IO is implemented. There is no actual file implementation available, so only device IO can be performed. Since there's no operating system, the application needs to provide enough details about their devices in order to make them usable by the standard IO facilities.

Due to space constraints, some functionality has not been implemented at all (like some of the printf conversions that have been left out). Nevertheless, potential users of this implementation should be warned: the printf and scanf families of functions, although usually associated with presumably simple things like the famous "Hello, world!" program, are actually fairly complex which causes their inclusion to eat up a fair amount of code space. Also, they are not fast due to the nature of interpreting the format string at run-time. Whenever possible, resorting to the (sometimes non-standard) predetermined conversion facilities that are offered by flexio-libc will usually cost much less in terms of speed and code size.

Tunable options for code size vs. feature set

In order to allow programmers a code size vs. functionality tradeoff, the function vfprintf() which is the heart of the printf family can be selected in different flavours using linker options. See the documentation of vfprintf() for a detailed description. The same applies to vfscanf() and the scanf family of functions.

Outline of the chosen API

The standard streams stdin , stdout , and stderr are provided, but contrary to the C standard, since flexio-libc has no knowledge about applicable devices, these streams are not already pre-initialized at application startup. Also, since there is no notion of "file" whatsoever to flexio-libc, there is no function fopen() that could be used to associate a stream to some device. (See note 1.) Instead, the function fdevopen() is provided to associate a stream to a device, where the device needs to provide a function to send a character, to receive a character, or both. There is no differentiation between "text" and "binary" streams inside flexio-libc. Character

is sent literally down to the device's put() function. If the device requires a carriage return (

) character to be sent before the linefeed, its put() routine must implement this (see note 2).

As an alternative method to fdevopen(), the macro fdev_setup_stream() might be used to setup a user-supplied FILE structure.

It should be noted that the automatic conversion of a newline character into a carriage return - newline sequence breaks binary transfers. If binary transfers are desired, no automatic conversion should be performed, but instead any string that aims to issue a CR-LF sequence must use "

" explicitly.

stdin, stdout and stderr are undefined global FILE pointers. If you want to use this, your application must define these variables and initialize them. They are declared 'const' so that you can place them in ROM if you don't need to modify it after startup. FILEs cannot be placed in ROM as they have values which are modified during runtime.

Running stdio without malloc()

By default, fdevopen() requires malloc(). As this is often not desired in the limited environment of a microcontroller, an alternative option is provided to run completely without malloc().

The macro fdev_setup_stream() is provided to prepare a user-supplied FILE buffer for operation with stdio.

Example

Copy Copied! ‎ #include <stdio.h> static int uart_putchar(char c, FILE *stream); static FILE mystdout = FDEV_SETUP_STREAM(uart_putchar, NULL, _FDEV_SETUP_WRITE); static int uart_putchar(char c, FILE *stream) { if (c == '

') uart_putchar('\r', stream); loop_until_bit_is_set(UCSRA, UDRE); UDR = c; return 0; } int main(void) { init_uart(); stdout = &mystdout; printf("Hello, world!

"); return 0; }

This example uses the initializer form FDEV_SETUP_STREAM() rather than the function-like fdev_setup_stream(), so all data initialization happens during C start-up.

If streams initialized that way are no longer needed, they can be destroyed by first calling the macro fdev_close(), and then destroying the object itself. No call to fclose() should be issued for these streams. While calling fclose() itself is harmless, it will cause an undefined reference to free() and thus cause the linker to link the malloc module into the application.

Notes

Note 1:

It might have been possible to implement a device abstraction that is compatible with fopen() but since this would have required to parse a string, and to take all the information needed either out of this string, or out of an additional table that would need to be provided by the application, this approach was not taken.

Note 2:

This basically follows the Unix approach: if a device such as a terminal needs special handling, it is in the domain of the terminal device driver to provide this functionality. Thus, a simple function suitable as put() for fdevopen() that talks to a UART interface might look like this:

Copy Copied! ‎ int uart_putchar(char c, FILE *stream) { if (c == '

') uart_putchar('\r', stream); loop_until_bit_is_set(UCSRA, UDRE); UDR = c; return 0; }

Note 3:

This implementation has been chosen because the cost of maintaining an alias is considerably smaller than the cost of maintaining full copies of each stream. Yet, providing an implementation that offers the complete set of standard streams was deemed to be useful. Not only that writing printf() instead of fprintf(mystream, ...) saves typing work, but since the compiler needs to resort to pass all arguments of variadic functions on the stack (as opposed to passing them in registers for functions that take a fixed number of parameters), the ability to pass one parameter less by implying stdin or stdout will also save some execution time.



FILE *const stderr FILE *const stdin FILE * stdout

#define EOF (-1) EOF declares the value that is returned by various standard IO functions in case of an error. Since the AVR platform (currently) doesn't contain an abstraction for actual files, its origin as "end of file" is somewhat meaningless here. #define PICOLIBC_STDIO_GLOBALS This symbol is defined when stdin/stdout/stderr are global variables. When undefined, the old __iob array is used which contains the pointers instead #define _FDEV_EOF (-2) Return code for an end-of-file condition during device read. To be used in the get function of fdevopen().

#define _FDEV_ERR (-1) Return code for an error condition during device read. To be used in the get function of fdevopen().

#define _FDEV_SETUP_READ __SRD fdev_setup_stream() with read intent #define _FDEV_SETUP_RW (__SRD|__SWR) fdev_setup_stream() with read/write intent #define _FDEV_SETUP_WRITE __SWR fdev_setup_stream() with write intent #define __FORMAT_ATTRIBUTE__ ( __a, __s, __f ) vfprintf is the central facility of the printf family of functions. It outputs values to stream under control of a format string passed in fmt . The actual values to print are passed as a variable argument list ap . vfprintf returns the number of characters written to stream , or EOF in case of an error. Currently, this will only happen if stream has not been opened with write intent. The format string is composed of zero or more directives: ordinary characters (not % ), which are copied unchanged to the output stream; and conversion specifications, each of which results in fetching zero or more subsequent arguments. Each conversion specification is introduced by the % character. The arguments must properly correspond (after type promotion) with the conversion specifier. After the % , the following appear in sequence: Zero or more of the following flags: # The value should be converted to an "alternate form". For c, d, i, s, and u conversions, this option has no effect. For o conversions, the precision of the number is increased to force the first character of the output string to a zero (except if a zero value is printed with an explicit precision of zero). For x and X conversions, a non-zero result has the string `0x' (or `0X' for X conversions) prepended to it. 0 (zero) Zero padding. For all conversions, the converted value is padded on the left with zeros rather than blanks. If a precision is given with a numeric conversion (d, i, o, u, i, x, and X), the 0 flag is ignored. - A negative field width flag; the converted value is to be left adjusted on the field boundary. The converted value is padded on the right with blanks, rather than on the left with blanks or zeros. A - overrides a 0 if both are given. ' ' (space) A blank should be left before a positive number produced by a signed conversion (d, or i). + A sign must always be placed before a number produced by a signed conversion. A + overrides a space if both are used.

An optional decimal digit string specifying a minimum field width. If the converted value has fewer characters than the field width, it will be padded with spaces on the left (or right, if the left-adjustment flag has been given) to fill out the field width.

An optional precision, in the form of a period . followed by an optional digit string. If the digit string is omitted, the precision is taken as zero. This gives the minimum number of digits to appear for d, i, o, u, x, and X conversions, or the maximum number of characters to be printed from a string for s conversions.

An optional l or h length modifier, that specifies that the argument for the d, i, o, u, x, or X conversion is a "long int" rather than int . The h is ignored, as "short int" is equivalent to int .

A character that specifies the type of conversion to be applied. The conversion specifiers and their meanings are: diouxX The int (or appropriate variant) argument is converted to signed decimal (d and i), unsigned octal (o), unsigned decimal (u), or unsigned hexadecimal (x and X) notation. The letters "abcdef" are used for x conversions; the letters "ABCDEF" are used for X conversions. The precision, if any, gives the minimum number of digits that must appear; if the converted value requires fewer digits, it is padded on the left with zeros.

p The void * argument is taken as an unsigned integer, and converted similarly as a %#x command would do.

c The int argument is converted to an "unsigned char" , and the resulting character is written.

s The "char *" argument is expected to be a pointer to an array of character type (pointer to a string). Characters from the array are written up to (but not including) a terminating NUL character; if a precision is specified, no more than the number specified are written. If a precision is given, no null character need be present; if the precision is not specified, or is greater than the size of the array, the array must contain a terminating NUL character.

% A % is written. No argument is converted. The complete conversion specification is "%%".

eE The double argument is rounded and converted in the format "[-]d.ddde±dd" where there is one digit before the decimal-point character and the number of digits after it is equal to the precision; if the precision is missing, it is taken as 6; if the precision is zero, no decimal-point character appears. An E conversion uses the letter 'E' (rather than 'e' ) to introduce the exponent. The exponent always contains two digits; if the value is zero, the exponent is 00.

fF The double argument is rounded and converted to decimal notation in the format "[-]ddd.ddd" , where the number of digits after the decimal-point character is equal to the precision specification. If the precision is missing, it is taken as 6; if the precision is explicitly zero, no decimal-point character appears. If a decimal point appears, at least one digit appears before it.

gG The double argument is converted in style f or e (or F or E for G conversions). The precision specifies the number of significant digits. If the precision is missing, 6 digits are given; if the precision is zero, it is treated as 1. Style e is used if the exponent from its conversion is less than -4 or greater than or equal to the precision. Trailing zeros are removed from the fractional part of the result; a decimal point appears only if it is followed by at least one digit.

S Similar to the s format, except the pointer is expected to point to a program-memory (ROM) string instead of a RAM string. In no case does a non-existent or small field width cause truncation of a numeric field; if the result of a conversion is wider than the field width, the field is expanded to contain the conversion result. Since the full implementation of all the mentioned features becomes fairly large, three different flavours of vfprintf() can be selected using linker options. The default vfprintf() implements all the mentioned functionality except floating point conversions. A minimized version of vfprintf() is available that only implements the very basic integer and string conversion facilities, but only the # additional option can be specified using conversion flags (these flags are parsed correctly from the format specification, but then simply ignored). This version can be requested using the following compiler options: Copy Copied! ‎ -Wl,-u,vfprintf -lprintf_min Limitations: The specified width and precision can be at most 255. Notes: Floating point is not supported in flexio-libc

The hh length modifier is ignored ( char argument is promouted to int ). More exactly, this realization does not check the number of h symbols.

But the ll length modifier will to abort the output, as this realization does not operate long long arguments.

The variable width or precision field (an asterisk * symbol) is not realized and will to abort the output. #define putc ( __c, __stream ) fputc(__c, __stream) The macro putc used to be a "fast" macro implementation with a functionality identical to fputc(). For space constraints, in flexio-libc , it is just an alias for fputc . #define putchar ( __c ) fputc(__c, stdout) The macro putchar sends character c to stdout .

int int int int int int int asprintf ( char** strp, const char* fmt, ... ) Description Variant of printf() that sends the formatted characters to allocated string *strp . void clearerr ( FILE* __stream ) Description Clear the error and end-of-file flags of stream . int feof ( FILE* __stream ) Description Test the end-of-file flag of stream . This flag can only be cleared by a call to clearerr(). int ferror ( FILE* __stream ) Description Test the error flag of stream . This flag can only be cleared by a call to clearerr(). int fflush ( FILE* stream ) Description Flush stream . If the stream provides a flush hook, use that. Otherwise return 0.

int int int int int int int int int fprintf ( FILE* __stream, const char* __fmt, ... ) Description The function fprintf performs formatted output to stream . See vfprintf() for details. int int int int int int int int int int fputs ( const char* __str, FILE* __stream ) Description Write the string pointed to by str to stream stream . Returns 0 on success and EOF on error.

int printf ( const char* __fmt, ... ) Description The function printf performs formatted output to stream stdout . See vfprintf() for details. int puts ( const char* __str ) Description Write the string pointed to by str , and a trailing newline character, to stdout . int int int int snprintf ( char* __s, size_t __n, const char* __fmt, ... ) Description Like sprintf() , but instead of assuming s to be of infinite size, no more than n characters (including the trailing NUL character) will be converted to s . Returns the number of characters that would have been written to s if there were enough space.

int int int sprintf ( char* __s, const char* __fmt, ... ) Description Variant of printf() that sends the formatted characters to string s . int int int int int int int int vasprintf ( char** strp, const char* fmt, va_list ap ) Description Variant of vprintf() that sends the formatted characters to allocated string *strp . int int vprintf ( const char* __fmt, va_list __ap ) Description The function vprintf performs formatted output to stream stdout , taking a variable argument list as in vfprintf(). See vfprintf() for details.

int int int int int int vsnprintf ( char* __s, size_t __n, const char* __fmt, va_list ap ) Description Like vsprintf() , but instead of assuming s to be of infinite size, no more than n characters (including the trailing NUL character) will be converted to s . Returns the number of characters that would have been written to s if there were enough space.

int int int int int vsprintf ( char* __s, const char* __fmt, va_list ap ) Description Like sprintf() but takes a variable argument list for the arguments.

