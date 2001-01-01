2. Modules

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.

reference count of list2 will always be 1 after unchaining

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behavior.

Reset the data length to 0 (data will still point to the same location)

In case of list all intermediate buffers will always have a refcount of 1. As such the reference count is managed for the head only.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

In case of list if head refcount reaches 0, then all buffers in the list will be released.

When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The DOCA buffer array represents an array of fixed size doca_bufs (for multiple doca_dev). Can act as a free list or direct access mode.

Stop can be used to reconfigure the buf array. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf array).

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Before calling this function, the mmap with which the buf array was created must be started.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.

No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf inventory). For details see doca_buf_inventory_start() .

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().

The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:

Duplicating a buffer's content into a buffer allocated from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup() .

Retrieval of free elements from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_addr() .

The following become possible only after start:

Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The user_data that was provided to the inventory upon its creation.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory. Destroy implicitly stops the buf inventory.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start() . See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

The range [data, data + data_len] must fit within [addr, addr +len]. Otherwise undefined behaviour.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

The DOCA Buffer Pool is a pool of doca_buf objects, such that each doca_buf is set with a permanent, fixed size memory buffer, right from creation and till destruction, which allows immediate allocation of doca_buf objects.

‎ Basic structure example of a Buffer Pool (after creation): +------------------------------------------+ | memory range | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ +--------+ | | doca_mmap |-----------| | buffer | | buffer | | buffer | | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ ..... +--------+ | | \ \ \ | +------------------------------------------+ \ \ \ \ \ \ +--------------------------------------------+ | | | | | +---------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ +----------+ | | doca_buf_pool |-------| | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | +---------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ ....+----------+ | +--------------------------------------------+

This method disables the allocation of doca_bufs, and re-enables Setting properties of the buffer pool with doca_buf_pool_set_*. Before Calling this method, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the buffer pool. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf pool).

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Setting properties of the buffer pool with doca_buf_pool_set_*.

The following are NOT possible while buf_pool is started:

The following become possible only after start:

This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs using doca_buf_pool_buf_alloc() . Before calling this method, the mmap with which the buffer pool was created must be started.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

- Unless set with doca_buf_pool_set_user_data() , user data is 0 by default.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

- Unless set with doca_buf_pool_set_element_alignment() , element alignment is 1 by default (meaning no alignment).

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Before Calling this method, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the buffer pool. Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return a buffer to the pool (until ref count == 0).

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_ERROR_EMPTY - if the buf_pool is empty (all doca_bufs are already allocated).

DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return the buffer to the pool (until ref count == 0).

DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or tasks that manipulate data.

Function to execute on context state change. This function is called when a context state is changed.

‎ The state machine: +-------+ | | +----------------------->| idle + | | | | +---+---+ | | | | doca_ctx_start | | Synchronous: Change state to running and return DOCA_SUCCESS | | Asynchronous: Change state to started and return DOCA_ERROR_IN_PROGRESS | All in flight tasks are | | drained or flushed +-------------------------------------------+ | | | | | | | V V | +----------+ +---------+ | | | Context is connected | | | | Starting |------------------------------->| Running | | | | | | | +----+-----+ +----+----+ | | | | | doca_ctx_stop | doca_ctx_stop | | | | v | | +----------+ | | | | | |-----------------------+ Stopping |<------------------------------------+ | | +----------+

Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start() .

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:

The following become possible only after start:

After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

This method sets a user data to a context. The user data is used as a parameter in doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t

This method sets state changed callback that is invoked every time that a context state is changed

The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

This method retrieves user data from a context (previously set using doca_ctx_set_user_data).

This method retrieves the number of in flight tasks in a doca context

The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.

Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE].

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0".

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list()

Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of emulated representor devices. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list() . true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list() . true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0"

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_destroy_list()

Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open() , while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.

In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid or was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd() .

DOCA API for integration with DPDK.

No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.

It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

: Destroying the doca_buf using 'doca_buf_dec_refcount()' will call 'rte_pktmbuf_free_seg()' on each direct mbuf

‎ rte_mbuf chain before calling this method: buf_addr __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ next +----------+--------------+----------+ | headroom | data | tailroom | ----> | headroom | data | tailroom | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ doca_buf created after calling this method: head __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ next +----------+--------------+----------+ | | data | | ----> | | data | | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Once device has been added it can't be removed. Only option is to destroy the doca_dpdk_mempool

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

: Once destroyed the originating DPDK memory pool, and any allocated RTE mbuf are not affected

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Data path: // Convert DPDK mbuf to DOCA buf doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() // Optionally release DPDK mbuf back to the DPDK pool in case it is no longer needed rte_pktmbuf_free() // Release the doca_buf once finished with it doca_buf_refcnt_rm()

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

This function should be called with root privileges.

This function should be used before calling doca_dpdk_port_probe() in case representores are required in devargs.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.

Used in cases where error is unlikely to happen.

Updates the return value variable r to hold the first error that we encountered.

Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

DOCA graph facilitates submitting an ordered set of tasks and user callbacks. A graph can contain nodes of the following types:

Graph node: A node that points to a graph instance and facilitates building a graph of graphs.

User node: A node that points to a callback supplied by the user and contains a user defined doca_task.

Context node: A node that points to a context and contains a doca_task for that context. -- A graph must contain at least one context node.

Graph Instance A graph creates a graph instance (or more) Every node in the graph instance is set with corresponding data (task, callback, etc. depending on the type of the node). Node data can be set during runtime, but it is not recommended. Application should instead change the task content.

Usage:

Create a graph by adding nodes and setting dependencies. -- Cyclic graph is not permitted.

Notes

A graph instance shall not fail if a context is overloaded (it will continue running once the context is free).

Any node failure shall fail the graph progress. However, the graph progress shall complete only when all in flight nodes are completed (new nodes shall not be submitted).

Graph implementation example: This example builds a graph with 2 nodes, creates an instance and submits it to a progress engine. node1 -> node2 The example is focused on the graph API. It does not include progress engine, contexts creation etc. or error handling.

Create the graph and connect it to a progress engine. struct doca_graph *my_graph; doca_graph_create(pe, &my_graph); doca_graph_set_conf(my_graph, graph_completion_cb, graph_error_cb, log_num_instances);

Create the nodes struct doca_graph_node *node1, node2; doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx(my_graph, ctx1, &node1); doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx(my_graph, ctx2, &node2);

Set dependency (node1 -> node2) doca_graph_add_dependency(my_graph, node1, node2);

Start the graph doca_graph_start(my_graph);

Create a graph instance and set nodes data struct doca_graph_instance *my_graph_instance doca_graph_instance_create(my_graph, &my_graph_instance); doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data(my_graph_instance, node1, &node_1_task); doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data(my_graph_instance, node2, &node_2_task);

Submit the graph instance to the progress engine doca_graph_instance_submit(my_graph_instance);

Call progress one to tick the progress engine until graph is completed (graph instance completed callback will be invoked). doca_pe_progress(pe);

Resubmit instance Set tasks parameters if required. doca_graph_instance_submit(my_graph_instance);



DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method stops a graph. A graph can be stopped only after all the instances created by it were destroyed.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success or if the graph is already stopped. Error code - in case of failure:

details and pseudo code example at the top of the header file). A doca_graph can only be started if all contexts (in the context nodes) were started.

This method starts a graph. A doca_graph can only be used after it was started (

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success or if the graph is already started. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method creates a user node (A node that points to a callback supplied by the user and contains a user defined doca_task.) A node is automatically added to the graph as a root when it is created A node can only be added before the graph is started.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method creates a sub graph node (a node that points to a doca_graph). A node is automatically added to the graph as a root when it is created A node can only be added before the graph is started. Sub graph must not form a circle with the graph that it is added to (e.g. Graph A -> Graph B -> Graph A)

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method creates a context node (A node that points to a context and contains a doca_task for the context) A node is automatically added to the graph as a root when it is created A node can only be added before the graph is started.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method submits a graph instance to a progress engine Graph submission executes the graph root nodes. A submitted graph can't be aborted or flushed.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method sets user node data It is recommended to set the node data once and change the task content (if required) every instance run.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method sets sub graph node data It is recommended to set the node data once and change the task content (if required) every instance run.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method sets context node data (task). It is recommended to set the node data once and change the task content (if required) every instance run.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method destroys a graph instance A graph instance can not be destroyed if it is submitted or if it is set as a sub graph node data.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method creates a graph instance. Graph instance contains the nodes data (tasks, callbacks, sub graphs, etc.) and is submitted to a progress engine to be executed. A graph must be started before it can create an instance.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

A DOCA graph can be destroyed only if it was stopped

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

This method adds a dependent node to a node. Node dependency can only be set before the graph is started. Setting dependency must not form a circle in the graph

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.

Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.

Prevents execution of different operations and allows operations that were available before start. For details see doca_mmap_start() . Frees any export descriptor received from doca_mmap_export_*, and invalidates any mmap created from this mmap export. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the mmap).

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_rm_dev() .

Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_add_dev() .

Setting the properties of the mmap through doca_mmap_set_*.

The following are NOT possible while mmap is started:

Mapping doca_buf structures to the memory ranges in the using doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_addr() or doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup() .

The following become possible only after start:

Allows execution of different operations on the mmap, detailed below. On start verifies & finalizes the mmap object configuration.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

this defines what kind of access the added devices have to the memory defined in mmap

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success doca_error code - in case of failure:

: this property is mandatory and can be done only once

memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

This operation is not permitted for:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Callback is called on mmap destroy, only in case the mmap was started and destroyed without changing the callback.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

: this property is mandatory and can be done only once. it is only supported when used on linux operating system

memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

This operation is not permitted for:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

This operation is not permitted for:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

The user_data that was provided to the mmap upon its creation.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

memory map with no RDMA access permission set - see doca_mmap_set_permissions()

memory map objects that have been created from export.

This operation is not permitted for:

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

memory map with no PCI access permission set - see doca_mmap_set_permissions()

memory map object that have been created from export.

This operation is not permitted for:

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported. The same mmap can be exported using different devices. Once mmap is stopped then any mmap created from export will be invalidated, and the 'export_desc' is destroyed.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap. Destroy implicitly stops the mmap.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

: The created object not backed by local memory.

Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_rm_dev() .

Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_add_dev() .

Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_set_*().

The following are NOT possible for the mmap created from export:

Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.

The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to export an mmap over the PCI. See doca_mmap_export_pci() true - device can be used with the mmap export API. false - export PCI API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create an mmap from an exported mmap where the exported mmap was created using doca_mmap_export_pci() . See doca_mmap_create_from_export() true - device can be used with the mmap create from export PCI API. false - create from export API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

This operation is not permitted for:

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA RDMA bridge.

The only APIs that are supported for the newly created device:

For reference: doca_dev - is parallel to an ibv_pd doca_buf - is parallel to an ibv_mr registered on multiple devices doca_mmap - is parallel to creating an ibv_mr for multiple devices

This API should be used only to bridge between rdma-core and DOCA, to allow them to share memory registrations E.g., application already has logic that utilizes an ibv_pd, to read and write memory using RDMA, and wants to extend the logic by using libraries in DOCA, but such libraries will require a doca_dev and doca_buf instead of an ibv_pd and mkey in order to read write same memory. Then this method can be used to get a doca_dev that can be added to a doca_mmap, such that any doca_buf created from the doca_mmap can yield mkeys that are associated with the same ibv_pd using doca_rdma_bridge_get_buf_mkey()

Always prefer using a DOCA device obtained from doca_devinfo_create_list() This call will fail if PD was acquired by DOCA through doca_devinfo_create_list() and then doca_rdma_bridge_get_dev_pd()

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

Access of mkey is defined by the mmap where buf was created.

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

DOCA Sync Event DOCA Sync Event is a software synchronization mechanism of parallel execution across the CPU, DPU, DPA, and GPU. It is an abstraction around 64-bit value which can be updated, read, and waited upon from any of these units to achieve synchronization between executions on them.

Associate a CPU device context as the Sync Event Publisher.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. dev doca_dev instance associated with CPU. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Publisher.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. dpa doca_dpa instance. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer. Description

Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Publisher.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. gpu doca_gpu instance. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

Declare Sync Event Publisher as a remote peer.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer. Description

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. dev doca_dev instance associated with CPU. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description Associate a CPU device context as the doca_sync_event Subscriber,

Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Sublisher.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. dpa doca_dpa instance. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer. Description

Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Subscriber.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set. gpu doca_gpu instance. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_sync_event_as_ctx ( doca_sync_event* event )

Convert a Sync Event to a DOCA context.

Parameters event The doca_sync_event to be converted Returns The matching doca_ctx instance in case of success, NULL otherwise. Description Set the Sync Event to operate as a DOCA Context only, hence it can be interacted with through the supported DOCA Context API. Sync Event CTX supports the following operations: start/stop/get_event_driven_supported. A device can't be attached to a sync event ctx. A user can use an attached (to Sync Event CTX) DOCA PE to perform operations on the underlying Sync Event asynchronously by submitting tasks to the attached DOCA PE It is suggested to use Sync Event in this mode to wait on a Sync Event in a blocking manner.



Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports creating Sync Event from an export. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support importing an exported Sync Event. Description Check if given device is capable of creating Sync Event from an export.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA. Description Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the DPA using doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPU. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to DPU. Description Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the DPU using doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU. Description Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the GPU using doca_sync_event_export_to_gpu.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to a remote peer. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to a remote peer. Description Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to a remote peer using doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports creating a remote Sync Event from an export. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support creating remote sync event from an exported Sync Event. Description Check if given device is capable of creating a remote Sync Event from an export.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated remote Sync Event to DPA. Description Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated remote Sync Event to the DPA using doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_dpa.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated remote Sync Event to GPU. Description Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated remote Sync Event to the GPU using doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_gpu.

Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event get task.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event get task. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event get task. Description

Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event notify-add task. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event notify-add task. Description

Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event notify-set task. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event notify-set task. Description

Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.

Parameters devinfo The DOCA device information. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event wait-grater-than task. Error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event wait-grater-than task. Description

Create a Sync Event handle.

Parameters event The created doca_sync_event instance. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event. Description Creates CPU handle - Host CPU or DPU's CPU.

Create a Sync Event handle from an export.

Parameters dev doca_dev instance to be attached to the create doca_sync_event. data Exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu call. sz Size of exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu call. event The created doca_sync_event instance. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided doca_dev does not support creating Sync Event from export.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event. Description Creates a DPU handle. The DOCA Device should be capable of importing an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_create_from_export_supported capability). Note: The Sync Event can only be configured and exported by the exporting process.



Destroy a Sync Event instance.

Parameters event doca_sync_event to be destroyed. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer. Description

Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to export. dpa The associated DOCA DPA Context. dpa_dev_se_handle DOCA DPA device sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dpa_sync_event. Description Create Sync Event DPA handle used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST and the DPA. Sync Event should be properly configured, either subscriber or publisher should be declared as DPA location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to DPA (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpa_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only. The DOCA DPA Sync Event is an handle to be used from the DPA to perform operations on the associated Sync Event.



Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPU.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to export. dev Target dev to export. data The created export data stream. sz Size of created export data stream. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc data stream. Description Create export data stream used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST to DPU ARM. Sync Event should be properly configured, both subscriber and publisher must be declared as either CPU or DPU location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to DPU (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only. The exported data stream an be used from the DPU to created an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_create_from_export).



Export Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to export. gpu The associated DOCA GPU Context. gpu_dev_se DOCA GPU device sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_gpu_sync_event. Description Create Sync Event GPU handle used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST and the DPA. Sync Event should be properly configured, either subscriber or publisher should be declared as GPU location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to GPU (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_gpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only. The DOCA GPU Sync Event is an handle to be used from the GPU to perform operations on the associated Sync Event.



Export Sync Event to be shared with a remote peer.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to export. data The created export data stream. sz Size of created export data stream. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc data stream. Description Create export data stream used for synchronize between the origin system to a remote peer. Sync Event should be properly configured, publisher must be declared as remote net location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to a remote net (see doca_sync_event_get_export_to_remote_net_supported capability). The exported data stream should be used on a remote peer to created a Sync Event remote handle. (see doca_sync_event_remote_net_create_from_export).



Get the value of a Sync Event synchronously.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to read its value. value The returned doca_sync_event value. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

Create a remote Sync Event handle from an export.

Parameters dev doca_dev instance to be attached to the create doca_sync_event. data Exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net call. sz Size of exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net call. event The created doca_sync_event instance. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided doca_dev does not support creating a remote Sync Event from export.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event_remote_net. Description Creates a remote handle. The DOCA Device should be capable of importing an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_create_from_export_supported capability). Note: The Sync Event can only be configured and exported by the exporting process.



Destroy a Sync Event instance.

Parameters event doca_sync_event_remote_net to be destroyed. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer. Description

Export remote Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event_remote_net instance to export. dpa The associated DOCA DPA Context. dpa_remote_event DOCA DPA device remote sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t. Description Create remote Sync Event DPA handle used for synchronize between a remote peer and the local DPA. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting a remote sync event to DPA (see doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_dpa_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only. The DOCA DPA Remote Sync Event is an handle to be used from the DPA to perform operations on the associated remote Sync Event.



Export remote Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event_remote_net instance to export. gpu The associated DOCA GPU Context. gpu_remote_event DOCA GPU device remote sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t. Description Create remote Sync Event GPU handle used for synchronize between a remote peer and the local GPU. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting a remote sync event to GPU (see doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_gpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only. The DOCA GPU Remote Sync Event is an handle to be used from the GPU to perform operations on the associated remote Sync Event.



Set the 64-bit value's address for a Sync Event.

Parameters event Pointer to se event instance to be configured. addr Allocated address pointer. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - setting address for event which has already been started is not allowed.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - addr is in unsupported address space. Description Setting external address is allowed only for CPU/DPU configured Sync Event.

Start a Sync Event to be operate as stand-alone DOCA Core object only.

Parameters event Pointer to se event instance to be started. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer. Description Starting a Sync Event with doca_sync_event_start means it can't be operate as (and converted to) DOCA Context.

Stop a Sync Event which has been previously started with 'doca_sync_event_start'.

Parameters event Pointer to se event instance to be stoped. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer. Description

Allocate a DOCA Sync Event get task.

Parameters event The associated sync event. ret_val_ptr A pointer to the return value. user_data doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs. task The allocated get task. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate. Description Note: This task gets the value of the sync event.



DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_get_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_get* task )

Convert a DOCA Sync Event get task to a DOCA Task.

Parameters task The doca sync event get task. Returns The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t* doca_sync_event_task_get_get_ret_val_ptr ( const doca_sync_event_task_get* task )

Get the return value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event get task.

Parameters task The task to get its return value pointer. Returns The task's return value pointer. Description

Set the DOCA Sync Event get task configuration.

Parameters event The associated sync event. completion_cb The get task completion callback. error_cb The get task error callback. num_tasks Number of sync event's inflight get tasks. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_get_set_ret_val_ptr ( doca_sync_event_task_get* task, uint64_t* ret_val_ptr )

Set the return value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event get task.

Parameters task The task to set. ret_val_ptr The return value pointer to set. Description

Allocate a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.

Parameters event The associated sync event. inc_val A value to increment the sync event by. fetched_val_ptr A pointer to the fetched sync event value (prior to the increment). user_data doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs. task The allocated notify-add task. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate. Description Note: This task atomically increment the value of the sync event by a given value.



DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )

Convert a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task to a DOCA Task.

Parameters task The doca sync event notify-add task. Returns The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t* doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_get_fetched_val_ptr ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )

Get the fetched value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.

Parameters task The task to get its fetched value pointer. Returns The task's fetched value pointer. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_get_inc_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )

Get the increment value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.

Parameters task The doca sync event notify-add task. Returns The task's increment value. Description

Set the DOCA Sync Event notify-add task configuration.

Parameters event The associated sync event completion_cb The get task completion callback error_cb The get task error callback num_tasks Number of sync event's inflight notify-add tasks Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_fetched_val_ptr ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task, uint64_t* fetched_val_ptr )

Set the fetched value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.

Parameters task The task to set. fetched_val_ptr The fetched value pointer to set. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_inc_val ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task, uint64_t inc_val )

Set the increment value of a doca notify-add task.

Parameters task The task to set. inc_val The increment value to set. Description

Allocate a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.

Parameters event The associated sync event. set_val A value to set the sync event to. user_data doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs. task The allocated notify-set task. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate. Description Note: This task sets the value of the sync event to a given value.



DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task )

Convert a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task to a DOCA Task.

Parameters task The doca sync event notify-set task. Returns The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_get_set_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task )

Get the set value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.

Parameters task The doca sync event notify-set task. Returns The task's set value. Description

Set the DOCA Sync Event notify-set task configuration.

Parameters event The associated sync event. completion_cb The get task completion callback. error_cb The get task error callback. num_tasks Number of sync event's inflight notify-set tasks. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_set_set_val ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task, uint64_t set_val )

Set the set value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.

Parameters task The task to set. set_val The set value to set. Description

Allocate a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.

Parameters event The associated sync event. wait_val Threshold to wait for the Sync Event to be grater than. Valid values must be in the range [0, 254] and can be submitted for event with value in the range [0, 254] - other scenarios result in undefined behaviour. mask Mask for comparing the Sync Event value - mask must be consistent only of 0, 1, 2, 4 or 8 consecutive FFs. user_data doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs. task The allocated wait-grater-than task. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate. Description Note: This task applies a given mask on the sync event value and waits for the result to be grater than a given value.



DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )

Convert a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task to a DOCA Task.

Parameters task The doca sync event wait-grater-than task. Returns The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_get_mask ( const doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )

Get the mask of a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.

Parameters task The doca sync event wait-gt task. Returns The task's mask. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_get_wait_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )

Get the wait value of a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.

Parameters task The doca sync event wait-gt task. Returns The task's wait value. Description

Set the DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task configuration.

Parameters event The associated sync event. completion_cb The get task completion callback. error_cb The get task error callback. num_tasks Number of sync event's inflight wait-grater-than tasks. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_mask ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task, uint64_t mask )

Set the mask of a DOCA wait-grater-than task.

Parameters task The task to set. mask The mask to set. Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_wait_val ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task, uint64_t wait_val )

Set the wait value of a DOCA wait-grater-than task.

Parameters task The task to set. wait_val The wait value to set. Description

Atomically increase the value of a Sync Event by some value synchronously.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to increment. value The value to increment the doca_sync_event value by. fetched The value of the doca_sync_event before the operation. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

Set the value of a Sync Event to some value synchronously.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to set its value. value The value to set the doca_sync_event to. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description

Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a polling busy wait manner.

Parameters event Target doca_sync_event instance to wait on. value The value to wait for the doca_sync_event to be greater than. mask Mask to apply (bitwise AND) on the doca_sync_event value for comparison with wait threshold. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer. Description