API References for DOCA 2.6.0
2. Modules

Here is a list of all modules:

2.1. DOCA_AES_GCM_Engine

DOCA AES-GCM library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Typedefs

typedef void  ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Function to execute on aes_gcm decrypt task completion.
typedef void  ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Function to execute on aes_gcm encrypt task completion.

Enumerations

enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type
AES-GCM key type.

Functions

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_aes_gcm_as_ctx ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_get_max_num_tasks ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, uint32_t* max_num_tasks )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm decrypt max buffer size.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_iv_length ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_length )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm decrypt task is supported by a device.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm encrypt max buffer size.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_iv_length ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_length )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm encrypt task is supported by a device.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_create ( doca_dev* dev, doca_aes_gcm** aes_gcm )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_create ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const void* raw_key, doca_aes_gcm_key_type raw_key_type, doca_aes_gcm_key** key )
Create an AES-GCM key from the user raw key to send with the task to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
Destroy AES-GCM key that was created in doca_aes_gcm_key_create.
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm decrypt task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm decrypt task to doca_task
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task destination
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm decrypt task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task destination
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm encrypt task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm encrypt task to doca_task
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task destination
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm encrypt task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task destination
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task source
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size

Typedefs

void ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Function to execute on aes_gcm decrypt task completion.

Parameters
task
aes_gcm decrypt task. The implementation can assume this value is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

void ( *doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t )( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Function to execute on aes_gcm encrypt task completion.

Parameters
task
aes_gcm encrypt task. The implementation can assume this value is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

Enumerations

enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type

Values
DOCA_AES_GCM_KEY_128 = 1
key size of 128 bit
DOCA_AES_GCM_KEY_256 = 2
key size of 256 bit

Functions

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_aes_gcm_as_ctx ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )

Parameters
aes_gcm
AES-GCM instance. This must remain valid until after the context is no longer required.

Returns

Non NULL upon success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Adapt doca_aes_gcm instance into a generalized context for use with doca core objects.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_get_max_num_tasks ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, uint32_t* max_num_tasks )

Parameters
aes_gcm
AES-GCM context to get max number of tasks from
max_num_tasks
Sum of num tasks should not exceed this number (

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description

Get the maximum number of tasks

This method retrieves the maximum number of tasks for a device. Sum of num tasks should not exceed this number.

See also:

doca_aes_gcm_set_aes_gcm_encrypt_task_conf, doca_aes_gcm_set_aes_gcm_decrypt_task_conf)

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm decrypt max buffer size.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_buffer_size
The max buffer size for aes_gcm decrypt operation in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method retrieves aes_gcm decrypt max size

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_iv_length ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_length )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_iv_length
The max iv length in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get aes_gcm decrypt maximum initialization vector length for a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.
max_list_num_elem
The maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer. The value 1 indicates that only a single element is supported.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get the maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer for aes_gcm decrypt task.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
key_type
key type to check. See enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the AES-GCM key type for decrypt task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - AES-GCM key type for decrypt task is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if a given AES-GCM key type for decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm decrypt task is supported by a device.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method checks if a aes_gcm decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 128-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 128-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 128-bit for decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_decrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 96-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 96-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support decrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 96-bit for decrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* max_buffer_size )
Get aes_gcm encrypt max buffer size.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_buffer_size
The max buffer size for aes_gcm encrypt operation in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method retrieves a aes_gcm encrypt max size for a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_iv_length ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_iv_length )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
max_iv_length
The max iv length in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get aes_gcm encrypt maximum initialization vector length for a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.
max_list_num_elem
The maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer. The value 1 indicates that only a single element is supported.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Get the maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer for aes_gcm encrypt task.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_key_type_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_aes_gcm_key_type key_type )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check
key_type
key type to check. See enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the AES-GCM key type for encrypt task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - AES-GCM key type for encrypt task is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if a given AES-GCM key type for encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a aes_gcm encrypt task is supported by a device.
Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the task Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo does not support the task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

This method checks if a aes_gcm encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_128_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 128-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 128-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 128-bit for encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_cap_task_encrypt_is_tag_96_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
doca device info to check

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports authentication tag of size 96-bit Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - authentication tag of size 96-bit is not supported by the device or devinfo does not support encrypt task or failed to query device capabilities.
Description

Check if authentication tag of size 96-bit for encrypt task is supported by a device

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_create ( doca_dev* dev, doca_aes_gcm** aes_gcm )

Parameters
dev
The device to attach to the aes_gcm context
aes_gcm
Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created doca_aes_gcm instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - one or more of the arguments is null.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - failed to query device capabilities.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_aes_gcm.
Description

Create a DOCA AES-GCM instance.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm )

Parameters
aes_gcm
Pointer to instance to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if unable to gain exclusive access to the aes_gcm instance or if there are undestroyed DOCA AES-GCM keys.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in idle state, try to stop the context.
Description

Destroy a DOCA AES-GCM instance.

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_create ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const void* raw_key, doca_aes_gcm_key_type raw_key_type, doca_aes_gcm_key** key )
Create an AES-GCM key from the user raw key to send with the task to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.
Parameters
aes_gcm
AES_GCM instance.
raw_key
The raw key given by the user, only 128bit or 256bit keys are supported
raw_key_type
The raw key type given by the user. See enum doca_aes_gcm_key_type.
key
Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created AES-GCM key to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if key type is not supported by the device or if failed to create DOCA AES-GCM key.
Description
Note:

Need to attach device to ctx before calling this function


doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_key_destroy ( doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
Destroy AES-GCM key that was created in doca_aes_gcm_key_create.
Parameters
key
The AES-GCM key to allow encrypt/decrypt operations.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - low level layer failure.
Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm decrypt task.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to allocate the task from
src_buff
Source buffer
dst_buff
Destination buffer
key
DOCA AES-GCM key
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes, 0B-12B values are supported
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes, only 12B and 16B values are supported
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes
user_data
doca_data that can be retrieved from the task (usually when the task is completed).
task
The allocated task

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - all aes_gcm decrypt tasks are already allocated.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in running state, try to start the context.
Description

This method allocates and initializes a aes_gcm decrypt task. Task parameters can be set later on by setters.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm decrypt task to doca_task
Parameters
task
The task to convert

Returns

doca_task

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to get the additional authenticated data size from

Returns

additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to get the destination from

Returns

destination buffer

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to get the initialization vector from
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Returns

initialization vector

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to get the doca_aes_gcm_key from

Returns

DOCA AES-GCM key.

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to get the source from

Returns

source buffer

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task )
get aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to get the authentication tag size from

Returns

authentication tag size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to set the additional authenticated data size to
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm decrypt task configuration.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to config
task_completion_cb
Task completion callback
task_error_cb
Task error callback
num_tasks
Number of aes_gcm decrypt tasks that the context can allocate

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in idle state, try to stop the context.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to set the destination to
dst_buff
destination buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm decrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to set the initialization vector to
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm decrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to set the doca_aes_gcm_key to
key
DOCA AES-GCM key

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm decrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to set the source to
src_buff
Source buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_decrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm decrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to set the authentication tag size to
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes

Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_alloc_init ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, const doca_buf* src_buff, doca_buf* dst_buff, doca_aes_gcm_key* key, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length, uint32_t tag_size, uint32_t aad_size, doca_data user_data, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt** task )
Allocate aes_gcm encrypt task.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to allocate the task from
src_buff
Source buffer
dst_buff
Destination buffer
key
DOCA AES-GCM key
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes, 0B-12B values are supported
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes, only 12B and 16B values are supported
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes
user_data
doca_data that can be retrieved from the task (usually when the task is completed).
task
The allocated task

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - all aes_gcm encrypt tasks are already allocated.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in running state, try to start the context.
Description

This method allocates and initializes a aes_gcm encrypt task. Task parameters can be set later on by setters.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_as_task ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
convert aes_gcm encrypt task to doca_task
Parameters
task
The task to convert

Returns

doca_task

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_aad_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to get the additional authenticated data size from

Returns

additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_dst ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to get the destination from

Returns

destination buffer

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_iv ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t* iv_length )
get aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to get the initialization vector from
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Returns

initialization vector

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_aes_gcm_key* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_key ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to get the doca_aes_gcm_key from

Returns

DOCA AES-GCM key.

Description

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_buf* doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_src ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to get the source from

Returns

source buffer

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_get_tag_size ( const doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task )
get aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to get the authentication tag size from

Returns

authentication tag size in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_aad_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t aad_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task additional authenticated data size
Parameters
task
Task to set the additional authenticated data size to
aad_size
Additional authenticated data size in bytes

Description

doca_error_t doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_conf ( doca_aes_gcm* aes_gcm, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_completion_cb, doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_completion_cb_t task_error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
This method sets the aes_gcm encrypt task configuration.
Parameters
aes_gcm
The aes_gcm context to config
task_completion_cb
Task completion callback
task_error_cb
Task error callback
num_tasks
Number of aes_gcm encrypt tasks that the context can allocate

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - aes_gcm context is not in idle state, try to stop the context.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_dst ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_buf* dst_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task destination
Parameters
task
Task to set the destination to
dst_buff
destination buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_iv ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const uint8_t* iv, uint32_t iv_length )
set aes_gcm encrypt task initialization vector
Parameters
task
Task to set the initialization vector to
iv
Initialization vector
iv_length
Initialization vector length in bytes

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_key ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, doca_aes_gcm_key* key )
set aes_gcm encrypt task doca_aes_gcm_key
Parameters
task
Task to set the doca_aes_gcm_key to
key
DOCA AES-GCM key

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_src ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, const doca_buf* src_buff )
set aes_gcm encrypt task source
Parameters
task
Task to set the source to
src_buff
Source buffer to set

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt_set_tag_size ( doca_aes_gcm_task_encrypt* task, uint32_t tag_size )
set aes_gcm encrypt task authentication tag size
Parameters
task
Task to set the authentication tag size to
tag_size
Authentication tag size in bytes

Description

2.2. App Shield

DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get attribute value for a attestation.
#define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )
Get attribute value for an environment variable.
#define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )
Get attribute value for a handle.
#define doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( suspected_injection, attr )
Get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
#define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )
Get attribute value for a ldrmodule.
#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get attribute value for a lib.
#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get attribute value for a module.
#define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )
Get attribute value for a connection.
#define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
Get attribute value for a privilege.
#define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )
Get attribute value for a process.
#define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )
get attribute value for a process-parameter
#define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )
Get attribute value for a SID.
#define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )
configure attribute value for a system, such as: hashtest limit, symbols map ...
#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get attribute value for a thread.
#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get attribute value for a vad.
#define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )
Get attribute value for a yara.

Functions

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( doca_apsh_injection_detect* suspected_injection, doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
Destroys a envars context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
Get array of current process environment variables.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
Destroys a handles context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
Get array of current process handles.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_injection_detect_free ( doca_apsh_injection_detect** suspected_injections )
Destroys an injection_detect context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_injection_detect_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_injection_detect*** suspected_injections, int* suspected_injections_size )
Get suspected code injections of current process.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
Get array of current process modules.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
Destroys a netscan context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
Get array of current connections.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
Destroys a privileges context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
Get array of current process privileges.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
Destroys a process-parameters context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
Get current process parameters.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
Destroys a SIDs context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
Get array of current process SIDs.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
Set system device.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
Set system kpgd file.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
Set system yara scan window size.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
Set system yara scan window step.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
Destroys a yara context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )

Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))

Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )

Get the requested info from envar handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_envar_info_get(envar, attr))

Parameters
envar
single envar handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )

Get the requested info from handle handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_handle_info_get(handle, attr))

Parameters
handle
single handle handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( suspected_injection, attr )

Get the requested info from suspected_injection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get(suspected_injection, attr))

Parameters
suspected_injection
single injection_detect handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the suspected injection

#define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )

Get the requested info from ldrmodule handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get(ldrmodule, attr))

Parameters
ldrmodule
single ldrmodule handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )

Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))

Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )

Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))

Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )

Get the requested info from connection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_netscan_info_get(connection, attr))

Parameters
connection
single connection handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the connection

#define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )

Get the requested info from privilege handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(privilege, attr))

Parameters
privilege
single privilege handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )

Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_info_get(process, attr))

Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )

Get the requested info from process_parameters handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get(process_parameters, attr))

Parameters
process_parameters
single process_parameters handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters

#define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )

Get the requested info from SID handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_sid_info_get(sid, attr))

Parameters
sid
single SID handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )

Value

(__doca_apsh_sys_config(system, attr, (void *)((uintptr_t)value)))

Parameters
system
system handler
attr
Attribute to set in the system
value
the value to set

#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )

Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))

Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )

Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))

Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )

Get the requested info from yara handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) Full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_yara_info_get(yara, attr))

Parameters
yara
single yara handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the yara

Functions

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the attestation

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
Parameters
envar
single envar handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the envar

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_envar_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
Parameters
handle
single handle handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the handle

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_handle_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( doca_apsh_injection_detect* suspected_injection, doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
Parameters
suspected_injection
single injection_detect handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the suspected injection

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
Parameters
ldrmodule
single ldrmodule handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the lib

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
Parameters
connection
single connection handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the connection

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_netscan_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
Parameters
privilege
single privilege handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the privilege

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_privilege_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
Parameters
process_parameters
single process_parameters handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
Parameters
sid
single SID handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the SID

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sid_info_get

doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
Parameters
system
system handler
attr
Attribute to set in the system
value
the value to set

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if attr was OS type and an unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system is already started.
Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sys_config

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the thread

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the vad

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get

const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
Parameters
yara
single yara handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the yara

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_yara_info_get

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
attestation
Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
process
Process handler
exec_hash_map_path
path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
attestation
Attestation opaque pointers of the process
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler to refresh
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns

apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
ctx
apsh context to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler
dma_dev
doca device with dma capabilities, please refer to doca_dev.h

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
Destroys a envars context.
Parameters
envars
Array of envars opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
Get array of current process environment variables.
Parameters
process
Process handler
envars
Array of environment variables opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any envars, will return NULL.
envars_size
Output param, will contain size of envars array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case envars_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if envars list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to envars array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, the function allocates this array, use doca_apsh_envars_free to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
Destroys a handles context.
Parameters
handles
Array of handles opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
Get array of current process handles.
Parameters
process
Process handler
handles
Array of handles opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any handles, will return NULL.
handles_size
Output param, will contain size of handles array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if handles list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to handles array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_injection_detect_free ( doca_apsh_injection_detect** suspected_injections )
Destroys an injection_detect context.
Parameters
suspected_injections
suspected_injections opaque pointer of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_injection_detect_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_injection_detect*** suspected_injections, int* suspected_injections_size )
Get suspected code injections of current process.
Parameters
process
Process handler
suspected_injections
suspected injections opaque pointers of the process
suspected_injections_size
Output param, will contain size of suspected_injections array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process structures haven't been found.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if injections list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to injections array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
Parameters
ldrmodules
Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
Get array of current process modules.
Parameters
process
Process handler
ldrmodules
Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any modules, will return NULL.
ldrmodules_size
Output param, will contain size of ldrmodules array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case ldrmodules_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if ldrmodules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to ldrmodules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
process
Process handler
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any libs, will return NULL.
libs_size
Output param, will contain size of libs array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case libs_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
modules_size
Output param, will contain size of modules array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
Destroys a netscan context.
Parameters
connections
Array of connections opaque pointers of the system to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
Get array of current connections.
Parameters
system
System handler
connections
Pointer to array of connections opaque pointers of the system
connections_size
Output param, will contain size of connections array on success

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if connections list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to connections array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type has been received (or unsupported OS build).
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ‎    list of supported builds:
           Windows 10 10240 x86        Windows 10 10586 x86        Windows 10 14393 x86        Windows 10 15063 x64
           Windows 10 15063 x86        Windows 10 16299 x64        Windows 10 17134 x64        Windows 10 17134 x86
           Windows 10 17763 x64        Windows 10 18362 x64        Windows 10 18363 x64        Windows 10 19041 x64
           Windows 10 19041 x86
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system isn't started yet.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for systems with windows 10 build (such as: windows 10 and windows server 2019).


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
Destroys a privileges context.
Parameters
privileges
Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
Get array of current process privileges.
Parameters
process
Process handler
privileges
Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any privileges, will return NULL.
privileges_size
Output param, will contain size of privileges array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case privileges_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if privileges list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to privileges array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
Destroys a process-parameters context.
Parameters
process_parameters
process-parameters opaque pointer of the process

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
Get current process parameters.
Parameters
process
Process handler
process_parameters
Pointer of process-parameters opaque pointer of the process. In case process-parameters data are paged out, will return NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if process-parameters object initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot allocate memory to process-parameters object.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the relevant memory is not present in the system memory.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return object is a snapshot, not a dynamic object, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
processes_size
Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
Destroys a SIDs context.
Parameters
sids
Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
Get array of current process SIDs.
Parameters
process
Process handler
sids
Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any SIDs, will return NULL.
sids_size
Output param, will contain size of SIDs array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if SIDs list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to SIDs array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
ctx
App Shield handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
Set system device.
Parameters
system
system handler
dev
the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the bare-metal. doca representor device from dma device configured in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
Set system kpgd file.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_kpgd_file_path
the path to kpgd file

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is not a must setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_mem_region_path
path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are unique per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_os_symbol_map_path
the os memory map data, unique per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
Parameters
system
system handler
os_type
system os type - windows/linux

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a must setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
Set system yara scan window size.
Parameters
system
system handler
scan_window_size
yara scan window size (in bytes) a condition on scan window size is: (window_scan_size % PAGE_SIZE == 0) or (PAGE_SIZE % window_scan_size == 0)

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
Set system yara scan window step.
Parameters
system
system handler
scan_window_step
yara scan window step (in bytes) a condition on scan window step is: window_scan_size % scan_window_step == 0

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB. Since this setter is dependant on scan_window_size, make sure to call it afrer "doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size".

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler

Returns

returns system pointer, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
system
system context to destroy

Description

This will not destroy process/module/libs ...

doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
Parameters
system
system handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization has failed.
Description

Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
process
Process handler
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any threads, will return NULL.
threads_size
Output param, will contain size of threads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case threads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
process
Process handler
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any vads, will return NULL.
vads_size
Output param, will contain size of vads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case vads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
Destroys a yara context.
Parameters
yara_matches
Array of yara matches opaque pointers to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.
Parameters
process
Process handler
yara_rules_arr
Array of type doca_apsh_yara_rule containing the rules to check against the process's memory
yara_rules_arr_size
Length of yara_rules_arr
scan_type
YARA scan type bitmask - to scan the whole vad tree or just heaps This will affect performance, please see enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
yara_matches
Point to array of yara matches opaque pointers. In case no yara matches were found, will return NULL.
yara_matches_size
Output param, will contain size of YARA array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if yara matches list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to yara matches array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os or DPU.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

1. Currently supported only for windows systems 2. Currently supported only on DPU with Ubuntu 22.04.


2.3. App Shield Attributes

DOCA App Shield attributes to query with get functions, see doca_apsh.h

Typedefs

typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE
attestation comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation end address type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation hash data is present type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE
attestation matching hashes type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE
attestation pages number type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation pages present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE
attestation path of memory area type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE
attestation pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE
attestation protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation start address type
typedef doca_dev *  DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE
dma dev name
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE
envars pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE
envars value type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE
envars variable type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE
envars windows block address type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE
handle access type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE
handle name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE
handle pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE
handle table entry type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE
handle type type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE
handle value type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vm areas to attest
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID_TYPE
injection detect pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END_TYPE
injection detect suspected area end type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START_TYPE
injection detect suspected area start type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END_TYPE
injection detect VAD end address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH_TYPE
injection detect VAD file path type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION_TYPE
injection detect VAD protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START_TYPE
injection detect VAD start address type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG_TYPE
injection detect VAD pool tag type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE
kpgd file path
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE
ldrmodule base adress type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
ldrmodule library path type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE
ldrmodule pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
ldrmodule windows dll name type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE
ldrmodule ininit type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE
ldrmodule inload type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE
ldrmodule inmem type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
ldrmodule size of image type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of libs number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
lib loaded library path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
lib load address for Linux
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
lib load address for both Windows and Linux
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE
lib pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
lib dll name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
lib size of image type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE
memory region path
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE
llimit of modules number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE
module name type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE
module offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE
module size type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM_TYPE
netscan process name
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR_TYPE
netscan connection local address
typedef uint16_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT_TYPE
netscan connection local port
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID_TYPE
netscan process id
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL_TYPE
netscan connection protcol
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR_TYPE
netscan connection remote address
typedef uint16_t  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT_TYPE
netscan connection remote port
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE_TYPE
netscan connection state
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME_TYPE
netscan connection creation time
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE
os symbol map path
typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE
os type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE
privilege is on type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE
privilege name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE
privilege process pid
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE
privilege windows enabled by default type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE
privilege windows enabled type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE
privilege windows present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE
process comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE
process cpu time type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of processes number
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE
process gid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE_TYPE
process state type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE
process uid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE_TYPE
process-parameters command line
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR_TYPE
process-parameters image base address
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH_TYPE
process-parameters image full path
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID_TYPE
process-parameters pid
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES_TYPE
SID attributes flag.
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID_TYPE
SID process id.
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING_TYPE
SID strings.
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME_TYPE
process exit time type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
process offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE
process threads type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE_TYPE
yara scan window size
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP_TYPE
yara scan window step
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of apsh_read_str
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of threads number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE
thread proc name type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE
thread thread name type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE
thread pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE
thread state type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE
thread tid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
thread offset type
typedef uint8_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT_TYPE
thread suspend count type
typedef uint8_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE
thread wait reason type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vads number
typedef doca_dev_rep *  DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE
vhca id
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE
vma offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE
vma pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE
vma protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE
vma vm end type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE
vma vm start type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE
vma commit charge type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE
vma private memory type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG_TYPE
vma tag type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of envars for windows
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM_TYPE
name of the process
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR_TYPE
virtual address of the scan window of the match
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN_TYPE
length of the scan window of the match
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID_TYPE
pid of the process
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_TYPE
rule name

Enumerations

enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr
doca app shield attestation attributes
enum doca_apsh_envar_attr
doca app shield envars attributes
enum doca_apsh_handle_attr
doca app shield handle attributes
enum doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr
doca app shield injection detect attributes
enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr
doca app shield LDR-Modules attributes
enum doca_apsh_lib_attr
doca app shield lib attributes
enum doca_apsh_module_attr
doca app shield module attributes
enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr
doca app shield netsacn attributes
enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr
doca app shield privileges attributes windows privilege list can be found on: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/secauthz/privilege-constants
enum doca_apsh_process_attr
doca app shield process attributes
enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr
doca app shield process-parameters attributes
enum doca_apsh_sid_attr
doca app shield SID (secruity identifiers) attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr
doca app shield configuration attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_os
system os types
enum doca_apsh_thread_attr
doca app shield thread attributes
enum doca_apsh_vad_attr
doca app shield virtual address descriptor attributes
enum doca_apsh_yara_attr
doca app shield yara attributes
enum doca_apsh_yara_rule
avaiable doca app shield yara rules
enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
doca app shield yara scan type bitmask

Typedefs

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE

attestation comm type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE

attestation end address type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE

attestation hash data is present type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE

attestation matching hashes type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE

attestation pages number type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE

attestation pages present type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE

attestation path of memory area type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE

attestation pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE

attestation protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE

attestation start address type

typedef doca_dev * DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE

dma dev name

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE

envars pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE

envars value type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE

envars variable type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE

envars windows block address type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE

handle access type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE

handle name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE

handle pid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE

handle table entry type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE

handle type type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE

handle value type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of vm areas to attest

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID_TYPE

injection detect pid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END_TYPE

injection detect suspected area end type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START_TYPE

injection detect suspected area start type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END_TYPE

injection detect VAD end address type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH_TYPE

injection detect VAD file path type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION_TYPE

injection detect VAD protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START_TYPE

injection detect VAD start address type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG_TYPE

injection detect VAD pool tag type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE

kpgd file path

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE

ldrmodule base adress type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE

ldrmodule library path type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE

ldrmodule pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE

ldrmodule windows dll name type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE

ldrmodule ininit type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE

ldrmodule inload type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE

ldrmodule inmem type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE

ldrmodule size of image type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of libs number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE

lib loaded library path type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE

lib load address for Linux

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE

lib load address for both Windows and Linux

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE

lib pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE

lib dll name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE

lib size of image type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE

memory region path

typedef int DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE

llimit of modules number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE

module name type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE

module offset type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE

module size type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM_TYPE

netscan process name

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR_TYPE

netscan connection local address

typedef uint16_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT_TYPE

netscan connection local port

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID_TYPE

netscan process id

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL_TYPE

netscan connection protcol

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR_TYPE

netscan connection remote address

typedef uint16_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT_TYPE

netscan connection remote port

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE_TYPE

netscan connection state

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME_TYPE

netscan connection creation time

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE

os symbol map path

typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE

os type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE

privilege is on type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE

privilege name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE

privilege process pid

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE

privilege windows enabled by default type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE

privilege windows enabled type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE

privilege windows present type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE

process comm type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE

process cpu time type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of processes number

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE

process gid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE_TYPE

process state type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE

process uid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE_TYPE

process-parameters command line

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR_TYPE

process-parameters image base address

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH_TYPE

process-parameters image full path

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID_TYPE

process-parameters pid

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE

process pid type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE

process pid type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES_TYPE

SID attributes flag.

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID_TYPE

SID process id.

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING_TYPE

SID strings.

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME_TYPE

process exit time type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE

process offset type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE

process threads type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE_TYPE

yara scan window size

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP_TYPE

yara scan window step

typedef int DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE

length limit of apsh_read_str

typedef int DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of threads number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE

thread proc name type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE

thread thread name type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE

thread pid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE

thread state type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE

thread tid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE

thread offset type

typedef uint8_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT_TYPE

thread suspend count type

typedef uint8_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE

thread wait reason type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of vads number

typedef doca_dev_rep * DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE

vhca id

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE

vma file path type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE

vma offset type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE

vma pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE

vma file path type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE

vma protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE

vma vm end type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE

vma vm start type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE

vma commit charge type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE

vma private memory type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG_TYPE

vma tag type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE

length limit of envars for windows

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM_TYPE

name of the process

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR_TYPE

virtual address of the scan window of the match

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN_TYPE

length of the scan window of the match

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID_TYPE

pid of the process

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_TYPE

rule name

Enumerations

enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID = 0
attestation process id
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM = 1
attestation process name
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA = 2
attestation path of memory area
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION = 3
attestation protection
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS = 4
attestation start address
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS = 5
attestation end address
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER = 6
attestation process pages count in binary file
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT = 7
attestation pages present in memory
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES = 8
attestation pages hash match count from pages in memory
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT = 9
attestation hash data is present

enum doca_apsh_envar_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID = 0
envars pid
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE = 2
envars variable
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE = 3
envars value
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK = 1000
envars windows environment block address

enum doca_apsh_handle_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID = 0
handle process id
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE = 2
handle value
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY = 3
handle table entry
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE = 4
handle type
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS = 5
handle access
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME = 6
handle name

enum doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID
suspected injection process id
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START
suspected injection VAD start address
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END
suspected injection VAD end address
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION
suspected injection VAD protection
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG
suspected injection VAD pool tag
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH
suspected injection VAD file path
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START
suspected injection suspected area start
DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END
suspected injection suspected area end

enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID = 0
ldrmodule process pid
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS = 2
ldrmodule base address
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH = 3
ldrmodule loaded library path
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME = 1000
ldrmodule dll name
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE = 1001
ldrmodule size of image
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD = 1002
ldrmodule appear in inload list
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM = 1003
ldrmodule appear in inmem list
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT = 1004
ldrmodule appear in ininit list

enum doca_apsh_lib_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID = 0
lib pid
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH = 2
lib loaded library path
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS = 3
lib load address for both Windows and Linux
DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME = 1000
lib dll name
DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE = 1001
lib size of image
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS = 2000
lib load address for Linux. It's kept for backwards compatibility, use DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS instead-

enum doca_apsh_module_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET = 0
module offset
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME = 1
module name
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE = 2
module size

enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID = 0
netscan process id
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM = 1
netscan process name
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL = 2
netscan connection protcol
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR = 3
netscan connection local address
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR = 4
netscan connection remote address
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT = 5
netscan connection local port
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT = 6
netscan connection remote port
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE = 7
netscan connection state
DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME = 8
netscan connection creation time

enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID = 0
privilege process pid
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME = 2
privilege name, for example: SeTcbPrivilege
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON = 3
is the privilege turned on or off. For Windows this is the outcome of get(PRESENT) && (get(ENABLED) || get(DEFAULT))
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT = 1000
privilege present flag
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED = 1001
privilege enabled flag
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT = 1002
privilege enabledbydefault flag

enum doca_apsh_process_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID = 0
process id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID = 1
process parent id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM = 2
process executable name
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME = 3
process cpu time [ps]
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1000
process offset
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS = 1001
process thread count
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME = 1002
process exit time
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID = 2000
process group id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID = 2001
process user id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE = 2002
process state

enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID = 0
process-parameters pid
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE = 1
process-parameters command line
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR = 2
process-parameters image base address
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH = 3
process-parameters image full path

enum doca_apsh_sid_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID = 0
SID process id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING = 1
SID string
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES = 2
SID attributes flag

enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP = 0
os symbol map path
DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION = 1
memory region path
DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE = 2
kpgd file path
DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID = 3
vhca id
DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE = 4
os type
DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE = 5
yara scan window size
DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP = 6
yara scan window step
DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT = 7
limit of vm areas to attest
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT = 8
limit of modules number
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT = 9
limit of processes number
DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT = 10
limit of threads number
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULES_LIMIT = 11
limit of ldrmodules number on windows
DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT = 12
limit of libs number
DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT = 13
limit of vads number
DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT = 14
length limit of envars for windows
DOCA_APSH_HANDLES_LIMIT = 15
limit of handles number on windows
DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT = 16
length limit of apsh_read_str

enum doca_apsh_system_os

Values
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX = 0
linux
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS = 1
windows

enum doca_apsh_thread_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID = 0
thread process id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID = 1
thread id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE = 2
thread state
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON = 1000
thread wait reason
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1001
thread offset
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT = 1002
thread suspend count
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME = 2000
thread process name
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME = 2001
thread name

enum doca_apsh_vad_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID = 0
vma process id
DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET = 1
vma offset
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION = 2
vma protection
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START = 3
vma vm start
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END = 4
vma vm end
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME = 5
vma process name
DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH = 6
vma file path
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE = 1000
vma commit charge
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY = 1001
vma private memory
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG = 1002
vma pool tag

enum doca_apsh_yara_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID = 0
pid of the process
DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM = 1
name of the process
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE = 2
rule name
DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR = 3
virtual address of the scan window of the match
DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN = 4
length of the scan window of the match

enum doca_apsh_yara_rule

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_HELLO_WORLD = 0
yara rule that scans for "Hello World". Rule name is "Hello_World".
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_REFLECTIVE_DLL_INJECTION = 1
yara rule that scans for Reflective Dll Injection attack. Rule name is "Reflective_Dll_Injection".
DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_MIMIKATZ = 2
yara rule that scans for Mimiaktz process running on the system. Rule name is "Mimikatz".

enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type

Values
DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_VMA = 1
scan all vma tree, override all others
DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_HEAP = 1<<1
scan heap vads

2.5.1. DOCA Buffer

[ Core ]

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_last_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_list_len ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_next_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( const doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inc_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_first_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_last_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
doca_error_t doca_buf_unchain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST. must have a refcount of 1

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if list2 has a reference count that is not 1
Description
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Before:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
      
                 +----+  +----+
       list2 ->  |4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+
      
       After:
      
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |->|4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
                                        /
                                     list2


doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place. Can be NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - reference count is already 0.
Description

When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.

Note:

In case of list if head refcount reaches 0, then all buffers in the list will be released.


doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data
The data of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data_len
The data length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
head
The head of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_last_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
last_buf
The last DOCA Buf in the linked list, which may be buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
len
The length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_list_len ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must be a head of a list.
num_elements
Number of elements in list.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the buffer is not a head of a list.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_next_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
next_buf
The next DOCA Buf in the linked list, *next_buf will be NULL if the no other element in the list. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( const doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
refcount
The number of references to the object. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inc_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_TOO_BIG - reference count already reached maximum value of UINT16_MAX.
Description
Note:

In case of list all intermediate buffers will always have a refcount of 1. As such the reference count is managed for the head only.


doca_error_t doca_buf_is_first_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
is_first
1 if buf is the first element, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
is_in_list
1 if buf is part of a linked list, 0 if it is not. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_is_last_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
is_last
1 if buf is the last element, 0 otherwise. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always.

Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )

Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always

Description

Reset the data length to 0 (data will still point to the same location)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Data positioning:
      
                       __data_len__
                      /            \
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
       Before  |     |data          |              |
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
                    /
                  data
      
                       data_len = 0
                      /
               +-----+-----------------------------+
       After   |     |                             |
               +-----+-----------------------------+
                    /
                  data


doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )

Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data
Data address. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data_len
Data length.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - always

Description

Set data pointer and data length

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Data positioning:
      
               +-----------+-----+-----------------+
       Before  |           |data |                 |
               +-----------+-----+-----------------+
      
                       __data_len__
                      /            \
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
       After   |     |data          |              |
               +-----+--------------+--------------+
                    /
                  data

Note:

The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behavior.


doca_error_t doca_buf_unchain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2, list2 should be contained in list1. list2 must be different from list1. MUST NOT BE NULL

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if list2 is not part of list1.
Description
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Before:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |->|4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
                                        /
                                     list2
      
       After:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
      
                 +----+  +----+
       list2 ->  |4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+

Note:

reference count of list2 will always be 1 after unchaining


2.5.2. DOCA Buffer Array

[ Core ]

The DOCA buffer array represents an array of fixed size doca_bufs (for multiple doca_dev). Can act as a free list or direct access mode.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Destroys a doca buf array instance.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_dpa_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr** dpa_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the dpa memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, size_t size, uint32_t num_elem, uint32_t start_offset )
Sets the buf array params.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_dpa ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa* dpa_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the dpa device.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Stops a started doca buf array.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
mmap
The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
buf_arr
The newly created doca_buf_arr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_buf_arr.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Destroys a doca buf array instance.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr to destroy

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Destroy implicitly stops the buf array.

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_dpa_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr** dpa_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the dpa memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
dpa_buf_arr
A pointer to the handle in the dpa memory space

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
gpu_buf_arr
A pointer to the handle in the gpu memory space

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, size_t size, uint32_t num_elem, uint32_t start_offset )
Sets the buf array params.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
size
Size in bytes of a single element (must be > 0).
num_elem
Number of elements in the doca_buf_arr (must be > 0).
start_offset
Offset from mmap start to set doca_buf_arr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_dpa ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa* dpa_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the dpa device.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
dpa_handler
The dpa device handler.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr
gpu_handler
The gpu device handler.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr to start

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE -
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space for configuration structure
Description
Note:

Before calling this function, the mmap with which the buf array was created must be started.


doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Stops a started doca buf array.
Parameters
buf_arr
The doca_buf_arr to stop

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Stop can be used to reconfigure the buf array. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf array).

2.5.3. DOCA Buffer Inventory

[ Core ]

The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( size_t num_elements, doca_buf_inventory** inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_set_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
src_buf
The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
dst_buf
A duplicate DOCA Buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf is part of a list and it isn't its head.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
addr
The start address of the payload. MUST NOT BE NULL.
len
The length in bytes of the payload.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
addr
The start address of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
len
The length in bytes of the buffer.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description
Note:

The range [data, data + data_len] must fit within [addr, addr +len]. Otherwise undefined behaviour.


doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_get_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( size_t num_elements, doca_buf_inventory** inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
num_elements
Initial number of elements in the inventory.
inventory
Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
Description

The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory. Destroy implicitly stops the buf inventory.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
num_of_elements
The total number of elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
num_of_free_elements
The total number of free elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of free elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
user_data
The user_data of inventory if set, otherwise 0.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The user_data that was provided to the inventory upon its creation.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_set_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buffer Inventory.
user_data
The user_data to set for inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if inventory is un-started/stopped.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:

  • Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf inventory). For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().

2.5.4. DOCA Buffer Pool

[ Core ]

The DOCA Buffer Pool is a pool of doca_buf objects, such that each doca_buf is set with a permanent, fixed size memory buffer, right from creation and till destruction, which allows immediate allocation of doca_buf objects.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Basic structure example of a Buffer Pool (after creation):
      
                                            +------------------------------------------+
                                            |               memory range               |
                    +-----------+           | +--------+   +--------+       +--------+ |
                    | doca_mmap |-----------| | buffer |   | buffer |       | buffer | |
                    +-----------+           | +--------+   +--------+ ..... +--------+ |
                                            |  \            \                \         |
                                            +------------------------------------------+
                                                 \            \                \
                                                  \            \                \
                                            +--------------------------------------------+
                                            |      |            |                |       |
                    +---------------+       | +----------+ +----------+     +----------+ |
                    | doca_buf_pool |-------| | doca_buf | | doca_buf |     | doca_buf | |
                    +---------------+       | +----------+ +----------+ ....+----------+ |
                                            +--------------------------------------------+


Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_buf_alloc ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_buf** buf )
This method acquires a doca_buf from a DOCA buffer pool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_create ( size_t num_elements, size_t element_size, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_pool** buf_pool )
Allocates a buffer pool and sets it with doca_buf objects.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_destroy ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Destroy a buffer pool structure.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_element_alignment ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t* element_alignment )
Get the element alignment of a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_element_alignment ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t element_alignment )
Set an alignment for each element in a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_user_data ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_start ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Start a DOCA buffer pool.
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_stop ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Stop a started DOCA buffer pool.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_buf_alloc ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_buf** buf )
This method acquires a doca_buf from a DOCA buffer pool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool from which to acquire a doca_buf, that was set to point to a memory buffer at doca_buf_pool_create().
buf
Pointer to the allocated doca_buf.

Description

Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return the buffer to the pool (until ref count == 0).

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if buf_pool is un-started/stopped.

  • DOCA_ERROR_EMPTY - if the buf_pool is empty (all doca_bufs are already allocated).

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_create ( size_t num_elements, size_t element_size, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_pool** buf_pool )
Allocates a buffer pool and sets it with doca_buf objects.
Parameters
num_elements
Number of elements in the buffer pool (must be > 0).
element_size
Size of a single element (must be > 0).
mmap
The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
buf_pool
The newly created DOCA buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_buf_pool.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_destroy ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Destroy a buffer pool structure.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool to destroy.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated doca_bufs had been returned to buf_pool.
Description

Destroy implicitly stops the buf pool.

Note:

Before Calling this method, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the buffer pool. Call doca_buf_dec_refcount to return a buffer to the pool (until ref count == 0).


doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_element_alignment ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t* element_alignment )
Get the element alignment of a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
element_alignment
The element alignment of buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

- Unless set with doca_buf_pool_set_element_alignment(), element alignment is 1 by default (meaning no alignment).


doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
num_of_elements
The number of elements that was set in the creation of buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
num_of_free_elements
The total number of free elements in buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_get_user_data ( const doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
user_data
The user_data of buf_pool if set, otherwise 0.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Note:

- Unless set with doca_buf_pool_set_user_data(), user data is 0 by default.


doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_element_alignment ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, size_t element_alignment )
Set an alignment for each element in a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
element_alignment
The element alignment to set for buf_pool (minimal value is 1, must be a power of 2).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if buf_pool is started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_set_user_data ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool.
user_data
The user_data to set for buf_pool.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if buf_pool is started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_start ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Start a DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool to start.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if the mmap's memory range is smaller than the required size according to the buf_pool's properties.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if the mmap with which buf_pool was created is not started.
Description

This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs using doca_buf_pool_buf_alloc(). Before calling this method, the mmap with which the buffer pool was created must be started.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible while buf_pool is started:

  • Setting properties of the buffer pool with doca_buf_pool_set_*.

doca_error_t doca_buf_pool_stop ( doca_buf_pool* buf_pool )
Stop a started DOCA buffer pool.
Parameters
buf_pool
The DOCA buf_pool to stop.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated doca_bufs had been returned to buf_pool.
Description

This method disables the allocation of doca_bufs, and re-enables Setting properties of the buffer pool with doca_buf_pool_set_*. Before Calling this method, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the buffer pool. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the buf pool).

2.5.5. DOCA Context

[ Core ]

DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or tasks that manipulate data.

Typedefs
typedef void  ( *doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t )( const union doca_data user_data, doca_ctx*  ctx,  enum doca_ctx_states prev_state,  enum doca_ctx_states next_state )
Function to execute on context state change.
Enumerations
enum doca_ctx_states
This enum defines the states of a context.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_num_inflight_tasks ( const doca_ctx* ctx, size_t* num_inflight_tasks )
Get number of in flight tasks in a doca context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_state ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_states ** state )
Get context state.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_user_data ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data* user_data )
get user data from context
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_dpa ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dpa* dpa_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a dpa device.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t cb )
Set state changed callback.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_user_data ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data user_data )
set user data to context
doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Typedefs
void ( *doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t )( const union doca_data user_data, doca_ctx*  ctx,  enum doca_ctx_states prev_state,  enum doca_ctx_states next_state )

Function to execute on context state change. This function is called when a context state is changed.

See also:

doca_ctx_set_user_data)

Parameters
union doca_data user_data
ctx
doca_ctx that changed state
enum doca_ctx_states prev_state
enum doca_ctx_states next_state

Enumerations
enum doca_ctx_states
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ The state machine:
                                  +-------+
                                  |       |
         +----------------------->| idle  +
         |                        |       |
         |                        +---+---+
         |                            |
         |                            | doca_ctx_start
         |                            | Synchronous: Change state to running and return DOCA_SUCCESS
         |                            | Asynchronous: Change state to started and return DOCA_ERROR_IN_PROGRESS
         | All in flight tasks are    |
         | drained or flushed         +-------------------------------------------+
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            V                                           V
         |                       +----------+                                +---------+
         |                       |          | Context is connected           |         |
         |                       | Starting |------------------------------->| Running |
         |                       |          |                                |         |
         |                       +----+-----+                                +----+----+
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            | doca_ctx_stop                             | doca_ctx_stop
         |                            |                                           |
         |                            v                                           |
         |                       +----------+                                     |
         |                       |          |                                     |
         |-----------------------+ Stopping |<------------------------------------+
                                 |          |
                                 +----------+

Values
DOCA_CTX_STATE_IDLE = 0
ctx is created Resources are not allocated, ctx can not allocate tasks, submit tasks, allocate events or register events.
DOCA_CTX_STATE_STARTING = 1
doca_ctx_start called, context start is asynchronous. Resources are allocated, ctx can not allocate tasks, submit tasks, allocate events or register events.
DOCA_CTX_STATE_RUNNING = 2
doca_ctx_start called (ctx start is synchronous) or ctx connection is completed. Resources are allocated, ctx can allocate tasks, submit tasks, allocate events and register events.
DOCA_CTX_STATE_STOPPING = 3

Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_num_inflight_tasks ( const doca_ctx* ctx, size_t* num_inflight_tasks )
Get number of in flight tasks in a doca context.
Parameters
ctx
Context to query
num_inflight_tasks
Total number of in flight tasks in the context

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method retrieves the number of in flight tasks in a doca context

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_state ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_states ** state )
Get context state.
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to get the state from
state
Current context state

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method retrieves the context state

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_user_data ( const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data* user_data )
get user data from context
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to get the user data from
user_data
user data to get

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method retrieves user data from a context (previously set using doca_ctx_set_user_data).

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_dpa ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dpa* dpa_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a dpa device.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance.
dpa_dev
A pointer to a doca_dpa device.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description

The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance.
gpu_dev
A pointer to a doca_gpu device.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description

The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t cb )
Set state changed callback.
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to set the callback to
cb
doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method sets state changed callback that is invoked every time that a context state is changed

doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_user_data ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_data user_data )
set user data to context
Parameters
ctx
doca_ctx to set the user data to
user_data
doca_data to set to the context

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

This method sets a user data to a context. The user data is used as a parameter in doca_ctx_state_changed_callback_t

doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to start.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - either an invalid input was received or no devices were added to the CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - one of the provided devices is not supported by CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - ctx is not connected to a PE and data path on gpu or dpa was not set.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - resource initialization failed (could be due to allocation failure), or the device is in a bad state or another reason caused initialization to fail.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description

After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.

The following become possible only after start:

  • Submitting a task using doca_task_submit()

The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:

doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to stop.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_PROGRESS - some tasks are still in progress. CTX will move to stopping state and a state changed callback shall be invoked when context is fully stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - ctx is not connected to a PE and data path on gpu or dpa was not set.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description

Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().

2.5.6. DOCA Device

[ Core ]

The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.

Defines
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
Format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
Format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
Format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
Format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
Enumerations
enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter
Functions
DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_create_list ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_emulated_supported )
Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_create_list ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_hotplug ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint8_t* is_hotplug )
Query whether the representor device is a hotplugged device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Defines
#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13

#define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8

Enumerations
enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter

Representor device filter by flavor

Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.

Values
DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL = 0
DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED = 1<<2

Functions
DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev
The doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid or was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd().

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
dev
The local doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev
Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - maximum number of open devices was exceeded.
Description
Note:

In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.


DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev_rep
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
Parameters
dev
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev_rep
Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
is_hotplug_manager
1 if the hotplug manager capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

The hotplug manager property type: uint8_t*.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_create_list ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
dev_list
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
nb_devs
Number of available local devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description

Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_destroy_list()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ibdev_name
The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
size
The size of the input ibdev_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
iface_name
The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
size
The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description

The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv4_addr
The IPv4 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv4_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv4 address from the OS
Description

The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv6_addr
The IPv6 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv6_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv6 address from the OS
Description

The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
lid
The port LID of devinfo.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query port LID.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not IB.
Description

The port LID type: uint16_t *.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
mac_addr
The MAC address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input mac_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not RoCE.
Description

The MAC address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
pci_addr_str
The PCI address of devinfo, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the PCI address from the OS
Description

The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0"

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
pci_addr_str
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
  • "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
  • "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator).
is_equal
1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo, 0 otherwise. In case of an error, no certain value is guaranteed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the actual PCI address from the OS for comparison.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
filter_all_supported
1 if the rep list all capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_emulated_supported )
Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
filter_emulated_supported
1 if the list emulated capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of emulated representor devices. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
filter_net_supported
1 if the rep list net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_create_list ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
dev
Local device with access to representors.
filter
Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter for more details.
dev_list_rep
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_rep)[idx].
nb_devs_rep
Number of available representor devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - Failed to query driver.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list_rep
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_hotplug ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint8_t* is_hotplug )
Query whether the representor device is a hotplugged device.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
is_hotplug
1 if the representor device is a hotplugged device. 0 if representor device is statically plugged.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The device to query.
pci_addr_str
The PCI address of devinfo_rep, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate the stringed PCI address.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description

The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0".

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor of device to query.
pci_func_type
The PCI function type of the devinfo_rep.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

The pci function type: enum doca_pci_func_type.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor device to query.
rep_vuid
The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_rep.
size
The size of the vuid buffer, including the terminating null byte ('').

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
Description

The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor of device to query.
pci_addr_str
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
  • "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
  • "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator).
is_equal
1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo_rep, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd()
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate devinfo_rep PCI address for comparison.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description

2.5.7. DOCA DPDK

[ Core ]

DOCA API for integration with DPDK.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_cap_is_rep_port_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_rep_port_supported )
Check if the device supports representors for port_probe.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_first_port_id ( const doca_dev* dev, uint16_t* port_id )
Return the first DPDK port id associated to a DOCA device. Assumption is that the doca device that was probed using doca_dpdk_port_probe().
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metdata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_cap_is_rep_port_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_rep_port_supported )
Check if the device supports representors for port_probe.
Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information
is_rep_port_supported
1 if the device supports representors for port_probe, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query device capabilities.
Description
Note:

  • This function should be used before calling doca_dpdk_port_probe() in case representores are required in devargs.

  • This function should be called with root privileges.


doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_first_port_id ( const doca_dev* dev, uint16_t* port_id )
Return the first DPDK port id associated to a DOCA device. Assumption is that the doca device that was probed using doca_dpdk_port_probe().
Parameters
dev
DOCA device object
port_id
DPDK port id

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - No DPDK port matches the DOCA device.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
Parameters
mbuf_pool
A DPDK pool of mbufs, created with rte_pktmbuf_pool_create*()
mempool_out
The newly created DOCA DPDK memory pool in case of success

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description

Data path: // Convert DPDK mbuf to DOCA buf doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() // Optionally release DPDK mbuf back to the DPDK pool in case it is no longer needed rte_pktmbuf_free() // Release the doca_buf once finished with it doca_buf_refcnt_rm()

doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
Parameters
mempool
The DOCA DPDK memory pool to destroy

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least 1 DOCA buf has been acquired and still not released
Description
Note:

: Once destroyed the originating DPDK memory pool, and any allocated RTE mbuf are not affected


doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
Parameters
mempool
The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to
dev
A DOCA device instance

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
Description
Note:

Once device has been added it can't be removed. Only option is to destroy the doca_dpdk_mempool


doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metdata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
Parameters
mempool
The DOCA DPDK memory pool created using the rte_mempool that created the rte_mbuf
inventory
A DOCA Buffer Inventory to be used for allocating the doca_buf. Must be started and have enough space
mbuf
A DPDK buffer that references memory that is within the RTE mempool associated with the DOCA DPDK mempool
buf
A DOCA buffer that references the same memory as the provided mbuf

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - The inventory does not have enough free elements.
Description
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ rte_mbuf chain before calling this method:
      
                buf_addr              __data_len__
                        \            /            \
                         +----------+--------------+----------+  next   +----------+--------------+----------+
                         | headroom |     data     | tailroom |  ---->  | headroom |     data     | tailroom |
                         +----------+--------------+----------+         +----------+--------------+----------+
      
       doca_buf created after calling this method:
      
                    head              __data_len__
                        \            /            \
                         +----------+--------------+----------+  next   +----------+--------------+----------+
                         |          |     data     |          |  ---->  |          |     data     |          |
                         +----------+--------------+----------+         +----------+--------------+----------+

Note:

: Destroying the doca_buf using 'doca_buf_dec_refcount()' will call 'rte_pktmbuf_free_seg()' on each direct mbuf


doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
Parameters
mempool
The DOCA DPDK memory pool
access_mask
The access permissions - see 'enum doca_access_flag'

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input or bad access flag combination.
Description
Note:

: setting DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_DPU_* flags is invalid


doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
Parameters
mempool
The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
Parameters
port_id
The DPDK port identifier to get the associated DOCA device for.
dev
The DPDK DOCA device associated with the given DPDK port identifier.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case there is no such DPDK port associated with a DOCA device.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Parameters
dev
DOCA device to attach PDK port for.
devargs
DPDK devargs style - must NOT contains the device's PCI address ([domain:]bus:devid.func).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of DPDK error during DPDK port attach.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case of memory allocation failure.
Description

Thread unsafe API.

It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.

No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.

2.5.8. DOCA Error

[ Core ]

DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.

Defines
#define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
Save the first encountered doca_error_t.
#define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )
Compiler optimized macro to check if we have an error.
Functions
const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_descr ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Defines
#define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )

Updates the return value variable r to hold the first error that we encountered.

Value

do { \ if (r == DOCA_SUCCESS) \ r = t; \ } while(0)

#define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )

Used in cases where error is unlikely to happen.

Value

doca_unlikely((r) != DOCA_SUCCESS)

Functions
const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_descr ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to description string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

2.5.9. DOCA Graph

[ Core ]

DOCA graph facilitates submitting an ordered set of tasks and user callbacks. A graph can contain nodes of the following types:

  • Context node: A node that points to a context and contains a doca_task for that context. -- A graph must contain at least one context node.

  • User node: A node that points to a callback supplied by the user and contains a user defined doca_task.

  • Graph node: A node that points to a graph instance and facilitates building a graph of graphs.

Graph Instance A graph creates a graph instance (or more) Every node in the graph instance is set with corresponding data (task, callback, etc. depending on the type of the node). Node data can be set during runtime, but it is not recommended. Application should instead change the task content.

Usage:

  • Create a graph by adding nodes and setting dependencies. -- Cyclic graph is not permitted.

  • Create graph instance (or more).

  • Set nodes data to every graph instance.

  • Submit graph instances

  • Call progress one when applicable.

Notes

  • Any node failure shall fail the graph progress. However, the graph progress shall complete only when all in flight nodes are completed (new nodes shall not be submitted).

  • A graph instance shall not fail if a context is overloaded (it will continue running once the context is free).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Graph example (diamond graph):
                               +-------------+
                               |    Node A   |
                               +-------------+
                                      |
                      +---------------+---------------+
                      |                               |
              +-------------+                  +-------------+
              |    Node B   |                  |    Node C   |
              +-------------+                  +-------------+
                      |                               |
                      +---------------+---------------+
                                      |
                               +-------------+
                               |    Node D   |
                               +-------------+

Graph implementation example: This example builds a graph with 2 nodes, creates an instance and submits it to a progress engine. node1 -> node2 The example is focused on the graph API. It does not include progress engine, contexts creation etc. or error handling.

Create the graph and connect it to a progress engine. struct doca_graph *my_graph; doca_graph_create(pe, &my_graph); doca_graph_set_conf(my_graph, graph_completion_cb, graph_error_cb, log_num_instances);

Create the nodes struct doca_graph_node *node1, node2; doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx(my_graph, ctx1, &node1); doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx(my_graph, ctx2, &node2);

Set dependency (node1 -> node2) doca_graph_add_dependency(my_graph, node1, node2);

Start the graph doca_graph_start(my_graph);

Create a graph instance and set nodes data struct doca_graph_instance *my_graph_instance doca_graph_instance_create(my_graph, &my_graph_instance); doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data(my_graph_instance, node1, &node_1_task); doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data(my_graph_instance, node2, &node_2_task);

Submit the graph instance to the progress engine doca_graph_instance_submit(my_graph_instance);

Call progress one to tick the progress engine until graph is completed (graph instance completed callback will be invoked). doca_pe_progress(pe);

Resubmit instance Set tasks parameters if required. doca_graph_instance_submit(my_graph_instance);

Typedefs
typedef void  ( *doca_graph_completion_cb_t )( doca_graph_instance*  instance,  union doca_data instance_user_data,  union doca_data graph_user_data )
Graph completion callback.
typedef doca_error_t  ( *doca_graph_user_node_cb_t )( void*  cookie )
User node callback.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_graph_add_dependency ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_node* from, doca_graph_node* to )
Set dependencies.
doca_error_t doca_graph_create ( doca_pe* pe, doca_graph** graph )
Creates a DOCA graph.
doca_error_t doca_graph_destroy ( doca_graph* graph )
Destroys a previously created doca_graph.
doca_error_t doca_graph_get_user_data ( const doca_graph* graph, doca_data* user_data )
Set user data to the graph.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_create ( const doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_instance** graph_instance )
Create a graph instance.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_destroy ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance )
Destroy graph instance.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_get_user_data ( const doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_data* user_data )
Set user data to the graph instance.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_graph_node* node, doca_task* task )
Set context node data.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_sub_graph_node_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_graph_node* node, doca_graph_instance* sub_graph_instance )
Set sub graph node data.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_user_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_data user_data )
Set user data to the graph instance.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_user_node_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_graph_node* node, void* cookie )
Set user node data.
doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_submit ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance )
Submit graph instance to a progress engine.
doca_error_t doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx ( doca_graph* graph, const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_graph_node** node )
Create a context node.
doca_error_t doca_graph_node_create_from_graph ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph* sub_graph, doca_graph_node** node )
Create a sub graph node.
doca_error_t doca_graph_node_create_from_user ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_user_node_cb_t cb, doca_graph_node** node )
Create a user node.
doca_error_t doca_graph_set_conf ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_completion_cb_t graph_completion_cb, doca_graph_completion_cb_t graph_error_cb, uint32_t num_instances )
Set graph configuration.
doca_error_t doca_graph_set_user_data ( doca_graph* graph, doca_data user_data )
Set user data to the graph.
doca_error_t doca_graph_start ( doca_graph* graph )
Start a graph.
doca_error_t doca_graph_stop ( doca_graph* graph )
Stop a graph.
Typedefs
void ( *doca_graph_completion_cb_t )( doca_graph_instance*  instance,  union doca_data instance_user_data,  union doca_data graph_user_data )

Graph completion callback.

Parameters
instance
Graph instance that was completed.
union doca_data instance_user_data
union doca_data graph_user_data

doca_error_t ( *doca_graph_user_node_cb_t )( void*  cookie )

User node callback. Definition of a user node callback.

See also:

doca_graph_node_create_from_user for more details

See also:

doca_graph_instance_set_user_node_data).

Parameters
cookie
A cookie set to the node (

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • Any doca_error_t (depends on the callback implementation)

Functions
doca_error_t doca_graph_add_dependency ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_node* from, doca_graph_node* to )
Set dependencies.
Parameters
graph
The graph that both from node and to node reside in.
from
Node to depend on
to
Node that depends on the from node

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph is already started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - Failed to allocate dependency.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - Dependency forms a circle.
Description

This method adds a dependent node to a node. Node dependency can only be set before the graph is started. Setting dependency must not form a circle in the graph

doca_error_t doca_graph_create ( doca_pe* pe, doca_graph** graph )
Creates a DOCA graph.
Parameters
pe
Progress engine to bind the graph to
graph
The created graph. The application is expected to destroy the graph when it is no longer needed (

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate the graph.
Description

This method creates an empty doca_graph.

See also:

doca_graph_destroy)

doca_error_t doca_graph_destroy ( doca_graph* graph )
Destroys a previously created doca_graph.
Parameters
graph
The graph to destroy

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph is not stopped
Description

A DOCA graph can be destroyed only if it was stopped

doca_error_t doca_graph_get_user_data ( const doca_graph* graph, doca_data* user_data )
Set user data to the graph.
Parameters
graph
The graph to set the user data to
user_data
user data to get

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_create ( const doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_instance** graph_instance )
Create a graph instance.
Parameters
graph
Graph to create the instance from.
graph_instance
Instance created by the graph.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - Failed to allocate memory for the graph instance.
Description

This method creates a graph instance. Graph instance contains the nodes data (tasks, callbacks, sub graphs, etc.) and is submitted to a progress engine to be executed. A graph must be started before it can create an instance.

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_destroy ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance )
Destroy graph instance.
Parameters
graph_instance
Graph instance to destroy

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - graph instance is submitted.
Description

This method destroys a graph instance A graph instance can not be destroyed if it is submitted or if it is set as a sub graph node data.

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_get_user_data ( const doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_data* user_data )
Set user data to the graph instance.
Parameters
graph_instance
The graph instance to set the user data to
user_data
user data to get

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_graph_node* node, doca_task* task )
Set context node data.
Parameters
graph_instance
Graph instance to set the node data to
node
Graph node that facilitates setting the data to the correct node in the instance.
  • Node must belong to the graph that created the instance
  • Node must be a context node. created the instance.
task
doca_task to set to the node. The task context must match the context of the graph node. task lifespan must be >= to the lifespan of the graph instance. Task callbacks (completed & error) are not invoked when used in a graph.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - instance is submitted.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - node does not belong to the graph that created the instance, task type mismatch, invalid context, etc.
Description

This method sets context node data (task). It is recommended to set the node data once and change the task content (if required) every instance run.

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_sub_graph_node_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_graph_node* node, doca_graph_instance* sub_graph_instance )
Set sub graph node data.
Parameters
graph_instance
Graph instance to set the node data to
node
Graph node that facilitates setting the data to the correct node in the instance.
  • Node must belong to the graph that created the instance
  • Node must be a sub graph node.
sub_graph_instance
Graph instance to be run by the node. -- Instance must be created by the graph that the sub graph node was created with. -- Instance must not be submitted.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - instance is submitted.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - node does not belong to the graph that created the instance, sub graph instance is submitted, etc.
Description

This method sets sub graph node data It is recommended to set the node data once and change the task content (if required) every instance run.

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_user_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_data user_data )
Set user data to the graph instance.
Parameters
graph_instance
The graph instance to set the user data to
user_data
doca_data to attach to the graph instance

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - graph instance is submitted.
Description

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_set_user_node_data ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance, doca_graph_node* node, void* cookie )
Set user node data.
Parameters
graph_instance
Graph instance to set the node data to
node
Graph node that facilitates setting the data to the correct node in the instance.
  • Node must belong to the graph that created the instance
  • Node must be a user node.
cookie
cookie supplied by the application (passed to the callback when it is executes).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - instance is submitted.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - node does not belong to the graph that created the instance
Description

This method sets user node data It is recommended to set the node data once and change the task content (if required) every instance run.

doca_error_t doca_graph_instance_submit ( doca_graph_instance* graph_instance )
Submit graph instance to a progress engine.
Parameters
graph_instance
The graph instance to submit

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - The graph instance is already submitted
  • other doca_error_t statuses may be popped up from root tasks submission.
Description

This method submits a graph instance to a progress engine Graph submission executes the graph root nodes. A submitted graph can't be aborted or flushed.

doca_error_t doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx ( doca_graph* graph, const doca_ctx* ctx, doca_graph_node** node )
Create a context node.
Parameters
graph
The graph to add the node to.
ctx
Context to run the task.
node
Reference to the created graph node. The node shall be used to set dependencies and set node data. A node does not need to be destroyed by the application.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph is already started
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - Failed to allocate the node
Description

This method creates a context node (A node that points to a context and contains a doca_task for the context) A node is automatically added to the graph as a root when it is created A node can only be added before the graph is started.

doca_error_t doca_graph_node_create_from_graph ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph* sub_graph, doca_graph_node** node )
Create a sub graph node.
Parameters
graph
The graph to add the node to.
sub_graph
Graph to be executed as a sub graph.
node
Reference to the created graph node. The node shall be used to set dependencies and set node data. A node does not need to be destroyed by the application.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph is already started or sub graph is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - Failed to allocate the node
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - Sub graph forms a circle (e.g. pointing to the graph or forming a circle with one of the nodes).
Description

This method creates a sub graph node (a node that points to a doca_graph). A node is automatically added to the graph as a root when it is created A node can only be added before the graph is started. Sub graph must not form a circle with the graph that it is added to (e.g. Graph A -> Graph B -> Graph A)

doca_error_t doca_graph_node_create_from_user ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_user_node_cb_t cb, doca_graph_node** node )
Create a user node.
Parameters
graph
The graph to add the node to.
cb
Callback to be called when the node is executed
node
Reference to the created graph node. The node shall be used to set dependencies and set node data. A node does not need to be destroyed by the application.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph is already started
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - Failed to allocate the node
Description

This method creates a user node (A node that points to a callback supplied by the user and contains a user defined doca_task.) A node is automatically added to the graph as a root when it is created A node can only be added before the graph is started.

doca_error_t doca_graph_set_conf ( doca_graph* graph, doca_graph_completion_cb_t graph_completion_cb, doca_graph_completion_cb_t graph_error_cb, uint32_t num_instances )
Set graph configuration.
Parameters
graph
DOCA graph to config
graph_completion_cb
Graph completion callback. Invoked when a graph instance is completed successfully.
graph_error_cb
Graph error callback. Invoked when a graph instance fails.
num_instances
Number of the instances that the graph can allocate.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph is not stopped
Description

doca_error_t doca_graph_set_user_data ( doca_graph* graph, doca_data user_data )
Set user data to the graph.
Parameters
graph
The graph to set the user data to
user_data
doca_data to attach to the graph instance

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - graph is started
Description

doca_error_t doca_graph_start ( doca_graph* graph )
Start a graph.
Parameters
graph
Graph to start

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success or if the graph is already started. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - Graph does not contain a context node (graph must contain at least one context node) or graph is already started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - Failed to allocate run graph time data.
Description

This method starts a graph. A doca_graph can only be used after it was started (

See also:

details and pseudo code example at the top of the header file). A doca_graph can only be started if all contexts (in the context nodes) were started.

doca_error_t doca_graph_stop ( doca_graph* graph )
Stop a graph.
Parameters
graph
Graph to stop

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success or if the graph is already stopped. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - graph instances are not destroyed.
Description

This method stops a graph. A graph can be stopped only after all the instances created by it were destroyed.

2.5.10. DOCA Memory Map

[ Core ]

The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.

Typedefs
typedef void(  doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_add_dev ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_cap_is_create_from_export_pci_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the mmap create from export PCI capability of a device.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_cap_is_export_pci_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
Get the mmap export to PCI capability of a device.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_pci ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_rdma ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map. The imported mmap can then be used for RDMA operations.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_memrange ( const doca_mmap* mmap, void** addr, size_t* len )
Get the memory range of DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_rm_dev ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_dmabuf_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, int  dmabuf_fd, void* addr, size_t dmabuf_offset, size_t len )
Set the memory range of DOCA memory map using dmabuf.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_free_cb ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Set callback that will free the memory range when destroying DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len )
Set the memory range of DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_permissions ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t access_mask )
Set access flags of the registered memory.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t

Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_add_dev ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not permitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
  • DOCA_ERROR_ALREADY_EXIST - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if dev was opened using doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd().
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • started memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_cap_is_create_from_export_pci_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the mmap create from export PCI capability of a device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
from_export
1 if the mmap from export PCI capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create an mmap from an exported mmap where the exported mmap was created using doca_mmap_export_pci(). See doca_mmap_create_from_export() true - device can be used with the mmap create from export PCI API. false - create from export API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_cap_is_export_pci_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
Get the mmap export to PCI capability of a device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
mmap_export
1 if the mmap export PCI capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to export an mmap over the PCI. See doca_mmap_export_pci() true - device can be used with the mmap export API. false - export PCI API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
Description

The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.

Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
user_data
Identifier provided by user for the newly created DOCA memory map. If not NULL, pointed user_data will be set.
export_desc
An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export_*.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.
dev
A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap. In case the 'export_desc' was created using doca_mmap_export_pci(), then device must have from export PCI capability. See doca_mmap_cap_is_create_from_export_pci_supported(). And must be on same PCI bus.
mmap
DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing create from export capability, or was opened using doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd().
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.

The following are NOT possible for the mmap created from export:

  • Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_set_*().

  • Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_add_dev().

  • Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_rm_dev().

  • Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export_*.

Note:

: The created object not backed by local memory.


doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap. Destroy implicitly stops the mmap.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_pci ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_add_dev(). Device must have export capability. See doca_mmap_cap_is_export_pci_supported()
export_desc
On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if device does not exist in mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not premitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing export capability.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported. The same mmap can be exported using different devices. Once mmap is stopped then any mmap created from export will be invalidated, and the 'export_desc' is destroyed.

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been created from export.

  • memory map with no PCI access permission set - see doca_mmap_set_permissions()

doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_rdma ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map. The imported mmap can then be used for RDMA operations.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_add_dev().
export_desc
On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if device does not exist in mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not permitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing export capability, or was opened using doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd().
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map objects that have been created from export.

  • memory map with no RDMA access permission set - see doca_mmap_set_permissions()

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
exported
1 if mmap had been exported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
from_export
1 if mmap had been created from export, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_devices
The max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_memrange ( const doca_mmap* mmap, void** addr, size_t* len )
Get the memory range of DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
Start address of the memory range previously set.
len
The size of the memory range in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - memrange was never set.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( const doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
num_bufs
The total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
user_data
The user_data of mmap if set, otherwise 0.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Note:

The user_data that was provided to the mmap upon its creation.


doca_error_t doca_mmap_rm_dev ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if doca_dev doesn't exist in doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not permitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • started memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_dmabuf_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, int  dmabuf_fd, void* addr, size_t dmabuf_offset, size_t len )
Set the memory range of DOCA memory map using dmabuf.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dmabuf_fd
File descriptor of the dmabuf.
addr
Start address of the memory range to be set.
dmabuf_offset
Start offset of the dmabuf.
len
The size of the memory range in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if not called from linux operating system
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received, or addr + len overflows.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if mmap is started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap memory range was set before
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • started memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

Note:

: this property is mandatory and can be done only once. it is only supported when used on linux operating system


doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_free_cb ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Set callback that will free the memory range when destroying DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
free_cb
Callback function to free the set memory range on memory map destroy.
opaque
User opaque value passed to free_cb.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if mmap is started.
Description
Note:

Callback is called on mmap destroy, only in case the mmap was started and destroyed without changing the callback.


doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_devices
The new max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set the max number of devices after first start of the mmap.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len )
Set the memory range of DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
Start address of the memory range to be set.
len
The size of the memory range in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received, or addr + len overflows.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if mmap is started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap memory range was set before
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • started memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

Note:

: this property is mandatory and can be done only once


doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_permissions ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t access_mask )
Set access flags of the registered memory.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
access_mask
bitwise combination of access flags - see enum doca_access_flag

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or trying to set an undefined access flag, or invalid combination
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - If mmap is started
Description

this defines what kind of access the added devices have to the memory defined in mmap

doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data user_data )
Set user_data for a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
user_data
The user_data to set for mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if mmap is started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap is exported or created from export.
Description

Allows execution of different operations on the mmap, detailed below. On start verifies & finalizes the mmap object configuration.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible while mmap is started:

doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap was exported or created from export, or buffers that were created for this mmap, are still not destroyed.
Description

Prevents execution of different operations and allows operations that were available before start. For details see doca_mmap_start(). Frees any export descriptor received from doca_mmap_export_*, and invalidates any mmap created from this mmap export. Stop does not have to be called before destroy (that implicitly stops the mmap).

2.5.11. DOCA RDMA BRIDGE

[ Core ]

DOCA RDMA bridge.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_buf_mkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t* mkey )
Get lkey with doca_access_flag access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_dev_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd ( ibv_pd* pd, doca_dev** dev )
Open a DOCA device using an ibv_pd.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_buf_mkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t* mkey )
Get lkey with doca_access_flag access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
Parameters
buf
The DOCA buffer to get lkey for. MUST NOT BE NULL.
dev
The DOCA device to get lkey for. MUST NOT BE NULL.
mkey
The returned MKey. MUST NOT BE NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if cannot find mkey by the given device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if the given access flags is not supported
Description
Note:

Access of mkey is defined by the mmap where buf was created.


doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_dev_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
Parameters
dev
DOCA device to get the pd from.
pd
The protection-domain associated with the given DOCA device.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the device's pd is not valid (bad state)
Description

doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd ( ibv_pd* pd, doca_dev** dev )
Open a DOCA device using an ibv_pd.
Parameters
pd
A protection domain that is not associated with any DOCA device
dev
A newly created DOCA device with same protection domain as 'pd'

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success

Description

Always prefer using a DOCA device obtained from doca_devinfo_create_list() This call will fail if PD was acquired by DOCA through doca_devinfo_create_list() and then doca_rdma_bridge_get_dev_pd()

This API should be used only to bridge between rdma-core and DOCA, to allow them to share memory registrations E.g., application already has logic that utilizes an ibv_pd, to read and write memory using RDMA, and wants to extend the logic by using libraries in DOCA, but such libraries will require a doca_dev and doca_buf instead of an ibv_pd and mkey in order to read write same memory. Then this method can be used to get a doca_dev that can be added to a doca_mmap, such that any doca_buf created from the doca_mmap can yield mkeys that are associated with the same ibv_pd using doca_rdma_bridge_get_buf_mkey()

For reference: doca_dev - is parallel to an ibv_pd doca_buf - is parallel to an ibv_mr registered on multiple devices doca_mmap - is parallel to creating an ibv_mr for multiple devices

The only APIs that are supported for the newly created device:

2.5.12. DOCA Sync Event

[ Core ]

DOCA Sync Event DOCA Sync Event is a software synchronization mechanism of parallel execution across the CPU, DPU, DPA, and GPU. It is an abstraction around 64-bit value which can be updated, read, and waited upon from any of these units to achieve synchronization between executions on them.

Typedefs
typedef uint64_t  doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t
DOCA Sync Event remote DPA handle.
typedef uint64_t  doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t
DOCA Sync Event DPA handle.
typedef uint64_t  doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t
DOCA Sync Event remote GPU handle.
typedef uint64_t  doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t
DOCA Sync Event GPU handle.
typedef void  ( *doca_sync_event_task_get_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_get*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Get task completion callback.
typedef void  ( *doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Add task completion callback.
typedef void  ( *doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Set task completion callback.
typedef void  ( *doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )
Wait GT task completion callback.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )
Associate a CPU device context as the Sync Event Publisher.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Publisher.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Publisher.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_remote_net ( doca_sync_event* event )
Declare Sync Event Publisher as a remote peer.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Sublisher.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Subscriber.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_sync_event_as_ctx ( doca_sync_event* event )
Convert a Sync Event to a DOCA context.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_create_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpa_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_gpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_remote_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_create_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_dpa_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_gpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_get_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event get task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_add_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_set_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_wait_gt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create ( doca_sync_event** event )
Create a Sync Event handle.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create_from_export ( doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t* data, size_t sz, doca_sync_event** event )
Create a Sync Event handle from an export.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_destroy ( doca_sync_event* event )
Destroy a Sync Event instance.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t* dpa_dev_se_handle )
Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t** data, size_t* sz )
Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPU.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu, doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t** gpu_dev_se )
Export Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net ( doca_sync_event* event, const uint8_t** data, size_t* sz )
Export Sync Event to be shared with a remote peer.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* value )
Get the value of a Sync Event synchronously.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_create_from_export ( doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t* data, size_t sz, doca_sync_event_remote_net** event )
Create a remote Sync Event handle from an export.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_destroy ( doca_sync_event_remote_net* event )
Destroy a Sync Event instance.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_dpa ( doca_sync_event_remote_net* event, doca_dpa* dpa, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t* dpa_remote_event )
Export remote Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_gpu ( doca_sync_event_remote_net* event, doca_gpu* gpu, doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t* gpu_remote_event )
Export remote Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_set_addr ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* addr )
Set the 64-bit value's address for a Sync Event.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_start ( doca_sync_event* event )
Start a Sync Event to be operate as stand-alone DOCA Core object only.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_stop ( doca_sync_event* event )
Stop a Sync Event which has been previously started with 'doca_sync_event_start'.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_get_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* ret_val_ptr, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_get** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event get task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_get_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_get* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event get task to a DOCA Task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t* doca_sync_event_task_get_get_ret_val_ptr ( const doca_sync_event_task_get* task )
Get the return value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event get task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_get_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_get_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_get_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event get task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_get_set_ret_val_ptr ( doca_sync_event_task_get* task, uint64_t* ret_val_ptr )
Set the return value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event get task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t inc_val, uint64_t* fetched_val_ptr, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_notify_add** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task to a DOCA Task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t* doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_get_fetched_val_ptr ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )
Get the fetched value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_get_inc_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )
Get the increment value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event notify-add task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_fetched_val_ptr ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task, uint64_t* fetched_val_ptr )
Set the fetched value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_inc_val ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task, uint64_t inc_val )
Set the increment value of a doca notify-add task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t set_val, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_notify_set** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task to a DOCA Task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_get_set_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task )
Get the set value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event notify-set task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_set_set_val ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task, uint64_t set_val )
Set the set value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t wait_val, uint64_t mask, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task to a DOCA Task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_get_mask ( const doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )
Get the mask of a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_get_wait_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )
Get the wait value of a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task configuration.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_mask ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task, uint64_t mask )
Set the mask of a DOCA wait-grater-than task.
DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_wait_val ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task, uint64_t wait_val )
Set the wait value of a DOCA wait-grater-than task.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_add ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t* fetched )
Atomically increase the value of a Sync Event by some value synchronously.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_set ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value )
Set the value of a Sync Event to some value synchronously.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a polling busy wait manner.
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt_yield ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a periodically busy wait manner.
Typedefs
typedef uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t

DOCA Sync Event remote DPA handle.

typedef uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t

DOCA Sync Event DPA handle.

typedef uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t

DOCA Sync Event remote GPU handle.

typedef uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t

DOCA Sync Event GPU handle.

void ( *doca_sync_event_task_get_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_get*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Get task completion callback. See doca_task_completion_cb_t doc.

Parameters
task
The successfully completed sync event get task. The implementation can assume se_task is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

void ( *doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Add task completion callback. See doca_task_completion_cb_t doc.

Parameters
task
The successfully completed sync event add task. The implementation can assume se_task is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

void ( *doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Set task completion callback. See doca_task_completion_cb_t doc.

Parameters
task
The successfully completed sync event set task. The implementation can assume se_task is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

void ( *doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_completion_cb_t )( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt*  task,  union doca_data task_user_data,  union doca_data ctx_user_data )

Wait GT task completion callback. See doca_task_completion_cb_t doc.

Parameters
task
The successfully completed sync event wait gt task. The implementation can assume se_task is not NULL.
union doca_data task_user_data
union doca_data ctx_user_data

Functions
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )
Associate a CPU device context as the Sync Event Publisher.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
dev
doca_dev instance associated with CPU.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Publisher.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
dpa
doca_dpa instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Publisher.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
gpu
doca_gpu instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_remote_net ( doca_sync_event* event )
Declare Sync Event Publisher as a remote peer.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )

Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
dev
doca_dev instance associated with CPU.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

Associate a CPU device context as the doca_sync_event Subscriber,

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Sublisher.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
dpa
doca_dpa instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Subscriber.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
gpu
doca_gpu instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_sync_event_as_ctx ( doca_sync_event* event )
Convert a Sync Event to a DOCA context.
Parameters
event
The doca_sync_event to be converted

Returns

The matching doca_ctx instance in case of success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Set the Sync Event to operate as a DOCA Context only, hence it can be interacted with through the supported DOCA Context API.

Sync Event CTX supports the following operations: start/stop/get_event_driven_supported. A device can't be attached to a sync event ctx.

A user can use an attached (to Sync Event CTX) DOCA PE to perform operations on the underlying Sync Event asynchronously by submitting tasks to the attached DOCA PE

It is suggested to use Sync Event in this mode to wait on a Sync Event in a blocking manner.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_create_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports creating Sync Event from an export. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support importing an exported Sync Event.
Description

Check if given device is capable of creating Sync Event from an export.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpa_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA.
Description

Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the DPA using doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPU. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to DPU.
Description

Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the DPU using doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_gpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU.
Description

Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the GPU using doca_sync_event_export_to_gpu.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_remote_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to a remote peer. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to a remote peer.
Description

Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to a remote peer using doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_create_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports creating a remote Sync Event from an export. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support creating remote sync event from an exported Sync Event.
Description

Check if given device is capable of creating a remote Sync Event from an export.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_dpa_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated remote Sync Event to DPA.
Description

Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated remote Sync Event to the DPA using doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_dpa.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_gpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated remote Sync Event to GPU.
Description

Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated remote Sync Event to the GPU using doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_gpu.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_get_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event get task.
Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event get task. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event get task.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_add_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event notify-add task. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event notify-add task.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_set_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event notify-set task. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event notify-set task.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_wait_gt_is_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
Check if a given device supports submitting a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports submitting a sync event wait-grater-than task. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support submitting a sync event wait-grater-than task.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create ( doca_sync_event** event )
Create a Sync Event handle.
Parameters
event
The created doca_sync_event instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event.
Description

Creates CPU handle - Host CPU or DPU's CPU.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create_from_export ( doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t* data, size_t sz, doca_sync_event** event )
Create a Sync Event handle from an export.
Parameters
dev
doca_dev instance to be attached to the create doca_sync_event.
data
Exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu call.
sz
Size of exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu call.
event
The created doca_sync_event instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided doca_dev does not support creating Sync Event from export.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event.
Description

Creates a DPU handle. The DOCA Device should be capable of importing an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_create_from_export_supported capability).

Note:

The Sync Event can only be configured and exported by the exporting process.


doca_error_t doca_sync_event_destroy ( doca_sync_event* event )
Destroy a Sync Event instance.
Parameters
event
doca_sync_event to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t* dpa_dev_se_handle )
Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to export.
dpa
The associated DOCA DPA Context.
dpa_dev_se_handle
DOCA DPA device sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dpa_sync_event.
Description

Create Sync Event DPA handle used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST and the DPA. Sync Event should be properly configured, either subscriber or publisher should be declared as DPA location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to DPA (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpa_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.

The DOCA DPA Sync Event is an handle to be used from the DPA to perform operations on the associated Sync Event.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t** data, size_t* sz )
Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPU.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to export.
dev
Target dev to export.
data
The created export data stream.
sz
Size of created export data stream.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc data stream.
Description

Create export data stream used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST to DPU ARM. Sync Event should be properly configured, both subscriber and publisher must be declared as either CPU or DPU location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to DPU (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.

The exported data stream an be used from the DPU to created an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_create_from_export).

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu, doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t** gpu_dev_se )
Export Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to export.
gpu
The associated DOCA GPU Context.
gpu_dev_se
DOCA GPU device sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_gpu_sync_event.
Description

Create Sync Event GPU handle used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST and the DPA. Sync Event should be properly configured, either subscriber or publisher should be declared as GPU location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to GPU (see doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_gpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.

The DOCA GPU Sync Event is an handle to be used from the GPU to perform operations on the associated Sync Event.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net ( doca_sync_event* event, const uint8_t** data, size_t* sz )
Export Sync Event to be shared with a remote peer.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to export.
data
The created export data stream.
sz
Size of created export data stream.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc data stream.
Description

Create export data stream used for synchronize between the origin system to a remote peer. Sync Event should be properly configured, publisher must be declared as remote net location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to a remote net (see doca_sync_event_get_export_to_remote_net_supported capability).

The exported data stream should be used on a remote peer to created a Sync Event remote handle. (see doca_sync_event_remote_net_create_from_export).

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* value )
Get the value of a Sync Event synchronously.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to read its value.
value
The returned doca_sync_event value.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_create_from_export ( doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t* data, size_t sz, doca_sync_event_remote_net** event )
Create a remote Sync Event handle from an export.
Parameters
dev
doca_dev instance to be attached to the create doca_sync_event.
data
Exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net call.
sz
Size of exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_net call.
event
The created doca_sync_event instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided doca_dev does not support creating a remote Sync Event from export.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event_remote_net.
Description

Creates a remote handle. The DOCA Device should be capable of importing an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_create_from_export_supported capability).

Note:

The Sync Event can only be configured and exported by the exporting process.


doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_destroy ( doca_sync_event_remote_net* event )
Destroy a Sync Event instance.
Parameters
event
doca_sync_event_remote_net to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_dpa ( doca_sync_event_remote_net* event, doca_dpa* dpa, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t* dpa_remote_event )
Export remote Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event_remote_net instance to export.
dpa
The associated DOCA DPA Context.
dpa_remote_event
DOCA DPA device remote sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t.
Description

Create remote Sync Event DPA handle used for synchronize between a remote peer and the local DPA. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting a remote sync event to DPA (see doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_dpa_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.

The DOCA DPA Remote Sync Event is an handle to be used from the DPA to perform operations on the associated remote Sync Event.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_remote_net_export_to_gpu ( doca_sync_event_remote_net* event, doca_gpu* gpu, doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t* gpu_remote_event )
Export remote Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event_remote_net instance to export.
gpu
The associated DOCA GPU Context.
gpu_remote_event
DOCA GPU device remote sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t.
Description

Create remote Sync Event GPU handle used for synchronize between a remote peer and the local GPU. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting a remote sync event to GPU (see doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_gpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.

The DOCA GPU Remote Sync Event is an handle to be used from the GPU to perform operations on the associated remote Sync Event.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_set_addr ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* addr )
Set the 64-bit value's address for a Sync Event.
Parameters
event
Pointer to se event instance to be configured.
addr
Allocated address pointer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - setting address for event which has already been started is not allowed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - addr is in unsupported address space.
Description

Setting external address is allowed only for CPU/DPU configured Sync Event.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_start ( doca_sync_event* event )
Start a Sync Event to be operate as stand-alone DOCA Core object only.
Parameters
event
Pointer to se event instance to be started.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description

Starting a Sync Event with doca_sync_event_start means it can't be operate as (and converted to) DOCA Context.

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_stop ( doca_sync_event* event )
Stop a Sync Event which has been previously started with 'doca_sync_event_start'.
Parameters
event
Pointer to se event instance to be stoped.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_get_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* ret_val_ptr, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_get** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event get task.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event.
ret_val_ptr
A pointer to the return value.
user_data
doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs.
task
The allocated get task.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate.
Description
Note:

This task gets the value of the sync event.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_get_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_get* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event get task to a DOCA Task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event get task.

Returns

The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t* doca_sync_event_task_get_get_ret_val_ptr ( const doca_sync_event_task_get* task )
Get the return value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event get task.
Parameters
task
The task to get its return value pointer.

Returns

The task's return value pointer.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_get_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_get_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_get_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event get task configuration.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event.
completion_cb
The get task completion callback.
error_cb
The get task error callback.
num_tasks
Number of sync event's inflight get tasks.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_get_set_ret_val_ptr ( doca_sync_event_task_get* task, uint64_t* ret_val_ptr )
Set the return value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event get task.
Parameters
task
The task to set.
ret_val_ptr
The return value pointer to set.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t inc_val, uint64_t* fetched_val_ptr, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_notify_add** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event.
inc_val
A value to increment the sync event by.
fetched_val_ptr
A pointer to the fetched sync event value (prior to the increment).
user_data
doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs.
task
The allocated notify-add task.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate.
Description
Note:

This task atomically increment the value of the sync event by a given value.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task to a DOCA Task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event notify-add task.

Returns

The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t* doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_get_fetched_val_ptr ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )
Get the fetched value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
Parameters
task
The task to get its fetched value pointer.

Returns

The task's fetched value pointer.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_get_inc_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task )
Get the increment value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event notify-add task.

Returns

The task's increment value.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event notify-add task configuration.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event
completion_cb
The get task completion callback
error_cb
The get task error callback
num_tasks
Number of sync event's inflight notify-add tasks

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_fetched_val_ptr ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task, uint64_t* fetched_val_ptr )
Set the fetched value pointer of a DOCA Sync Event notify-add task.
Parameters
task
The task to set.
fetched_val_ptr
The fetched value pointer to set.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_inc_val ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_add* task, uint64_t inc_val )
Set the increment value of a doca notify-add task.
Parameters
task
The task to set.
inc_val
The increment value to set.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t set_val, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_notify_set** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event.
set_val
A value to set the sync event to.
user_data
doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs.
task
The allocated notify-set task.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate.
Description
Note:

This task sets the value of the sync event to a given value.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task to a DOCA Task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event notify-set task.

Returns

The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_get_set_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task )
Get the set value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event notify-set task.

Returns

The task's set value.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event notify-set task configuration.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event.
completion_cb
The get task completion callback.
error_cb
The get task error callback.
num_tasks
Number of sync event's inflight notify-set tasks.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_set_set_val ( doca_sync_event_task_notify_set* task, uint64_t set_val )
Set the set value of a DOCA Sync Event notify-set task.
Parameters
task
The task to set.
set_val
The set value to set.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_alloc_init ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t wait_val, uint64_t mask, doca_data user_data, doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt** task )
Allocate a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event.
wait_val
Threshold to wait for the Sync Event to be grater than. Valid values must be in the range [0, 254] and can be submitted for event with value in the range [0, 254] - other scenarios result in undefined behaviour.
mask
Mask for comparing the Sync Event value - mask must be consistent only of 0, 1, 2, 4 or 8 consecutive FFs.
user_data
doca_data to attach the task, which is later passed to the task's completion CBs.
task
The allocated wait-grater-than task.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no more tasks to allocate.
Description
Note:

This task applies a given mask on the sync event value and waits for the result to be grater than a given value.


DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_task* doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_as_doca_task ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )
Convert a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task to a DOCA Task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event wait-grater-than task.

Returns

The matching doca task in case of success, NULL otherwise.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_get_mask ( const doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )
Get the mask of a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event wait-gt task.

Returns

The task's mask.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_get_wait_val ( const doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task )
Get the wait value of a DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task.
Parameters
task
The doca sync event wait-gt task.

Returns

The task's wait value.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_conf ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_completion_cb_t completion_cb, doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_completion_cb_t error_cb, uint32_t num_tasks )
Set the DOCA Sync Event wait-grater-than task configuration.
Parameters
event
The associated sync event.
completion_cb
The get task completion callback.
error_cb
The get task error callback.
num_tasks
Number of sync event's inflight wait-grater-than tasks.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received null parameter.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - context not in idle state.
Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_mask ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task, uint64_t mask )
Set the mask of a DOCA wait-grater-than task.
Parameters
task
The task to set.
mask
The mask to set.

Description

DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt_set_wait_val ( doca_sync_event_task_wait_gt* task, uint64_t wait_val )
Set the wait value of a DOCA wait-grater-than task.
Parameters
task
The task to set.
wait_val
The wait value to set.

Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_add ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t* fetched )
Atomically increase the value of a Sync Event by some value synchronously.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to increment.
value
The value to increment the doca_sync_event value by.
fetched
The value of the doca_sync_event before the operation.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_set ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value )
Set the value of a Sync Event to some value synchronously.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to set its value.
value
The value to set the doca_sync_event to.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a polling busy wait manner.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to wait on.
value
The value to wait for the doca_sync_event to be greater than.
mask
Mask to apply (bitwise AND) on the doca_sync_event value for comparison with wait threshold.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt_yield ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a periodically busy wait manner.
Parameters
event
Target doca_sync_event instance to wait on.
value
The value to wait for the doca_sync_event to be greater than.
mask
Mask to apply (bitwise AND) on the doca_sync_event value for comparison with wait threshold.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description

After each polling iteration, call sched_yield sched_yield() causes the calling thread to relinquish the CPU. The thread is moved to the end of the queue for its static priority and a new thread gets to run.

2.5.13. DOCA Types

[ Core ]

DOCA Types introduces types that are common for many libraries.

Classes
union doca_data
Convenience type for representing opaque data.
struct doca_gather_list
Struct to represent a gather list.
Defines
#define DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH 16
Specifies the length of a GID (Global ID) in bytes.
#define doca_event_invalid_handle INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE
Typedefs
typedef uint16_t  doca_be16_t
Declare DOCA endianity types.
typedef uint32_t  doca_be32_t
typedef uint64_t  doca_be64_t
typedef void *  doca_event_handle_t
typedef doca_event_handle_t doca_notification_handle_t
Enumerations
enum doca_access_flag
Specifies the permission level for DOCA buffer.
enum doca_eth_wait_on_time_type
Type of wait on time the network card can support.
enum doca_gpu_mem_type
Type of memory the GPUNetIO library can allocate.
enum doca_mtu_size
MTU size in bytes.
enum doca_pci_func_type
Specifies the PCI function type for DOCA representor device.
Defines
#define DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH 16

#define doca_event_invalid_handle INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE

Represents invalid handle value

Typedefs
typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t

Declare DOCA endianity types. Unsigned 16-bit integer in Big Endian

typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t

Unsigned 32-bit integer in Big Endian

typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t

Unsigned 64-bit integer in Big Endian

typedef void * doca_event_handle_t

Used for windows HANDLE or IOCompletionPort

typedef doca_event_handle_t doca_notification_handle_t

Type alias used with progress engine

Enumerations
enum doca_access_flag

Can be used with doca_mmap_set_permissions() to set permission level. A few notes: DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_ONLY and DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_WRITE are mutually exclusive Buffer can always be read locally by local device, regardless of set permissions local device - doca_dev running in the same process of the mmap remote device - doca_dev running on a different process on a remote machine DPU device - doca_dev running on a process on the DPU OS. This is only relevant when local process is running on HOST. In case local process is running on DPU the doca_dev is considered a local device.

Values
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_ONLY = 0
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_WRITE = (1<<0)
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_RDMA_READ = (1<<1)
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_RDMA_WRITE = (1<<2)
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_RDMA_ATOMIC = (1<<3)
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_ONLY = (1<<4)
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_WRITE = (1<<5)
Allows reading buffer by device on same PCI but prevents write. See doca_mmap_export_pci()
DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_RELAXED_ORDERING = (1<<6)
Allows reading and writing to buffer by a device on same PCI. See doca_mmap_export_pci()

enum doca_eth_wait_on_time_type

Values
DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_TYPE_NONE = 0
DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_TYPE_NATIVE = 1
DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_TYPE_DPDK = 2

enum doca_gpu_mem_type

Values
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU = 0
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU = 1
DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_CPU_GPU = 2

enum doca_mtu_size

Values
DOCA_MTU_SIZE_256_BYTES = 0x0
DOCA_MTU_SIZE_512_BYTES = 0x1
DOCA_MTU_SIZE_1K_BYTES = 0x2
DOCA_MTU_SIZE_2K_BYTES = 0x3
DOCA_MTU_SIZE_4K_BYTES = 0x4
DOCA_MTU_SIZE_RAW_ETHERNET = 0x5

enum doca_pci_func_type

Values
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_TYPE_PF = 0
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_TYPE_VF
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_TYPE_SF

DOCA Buffer

DOCA Buffer Array

DOCA Buffer Inventory

DOCA Buffer Pool

DOCA Context

DOCA Device

DOCA DPDK

DOCA Error

DOCA Graph

DOCA Memory Map

DOCA RDMA BRIDGE

DOCA Sync Event

DOCA Types

2.5.1. DOCA Buffer

[ Core ]

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_last_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_list_len ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_next_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( const doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inc_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_first_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_is_last_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
doca_error_t doca_buf_unchain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST. must have a refcount of 1

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if list2 has a reference count that is not 1
Description
Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ Before:
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+
      
                 +----+  +----+
       list2 ->  |4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+
      
       After:
      
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
       list1 ->  |1   |->|2   |->|3   |->|4   |->|5   |
                 +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+  +----+
                                        /
                                     list2


doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place. Can be NULL.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - reference count is already 0.
Description

When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.

Note:

In case of list if head refcount reaches 0, then all buffers in the list will be released.