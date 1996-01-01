API References for DOCA 3.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  API References for DOCA 3.1.0  3. Data Structures

3. Data Structures

Here are the data structures with brief descriptions:

cuse_init_in
Cuse_init_in structure
cuse_init_out
Cuse_init_out structure
doca_argp_device_ctx
Device context, possibly with additional device arguments
doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
Device representor context, possibly with additional device arguments
doca_data
Convenience type for representing opaque data
doca_dpa_dev_buf
Doca dpa device buf declaration
doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
Doca dpa device buf array declaration
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr
DPA Verbs recv WR struct definition
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr
DPA Verbs send WR struct definition
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
DOCA DPA device Verbs scatter-gather element structure
doca_flow_action_desc
Action description
doca_flow_action_descs
Action descriptor array
doca_flow_actions
Doca flow actions information
doca_flow_crypto_action
Doca flow crypto action information
doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
Doca flow crypto encap action information
doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
Doca flow crypto key configuration
doca_flow_ct_actions
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
CT aging connection info
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
CT aging user plugin connection event
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
Connection update information
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
Counter statistics
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
CT aging counter state
doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
CT aging user plugin context
doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
CT aging user plugin callbacks
doca_flow_ct_ip4
doca_flow_ct_ip6
doca_flow_ct_match
Doca flow CT match pattern
doca_flow_ct_match4
Doca flow CT IPv4 match pattern
doca_flow_ct_match6
Doca flow CT IPv6 match pattern
doca_flow_ct_meta
Doca flow ct meta data
doca_flow_desc_field
Action descriptor field
doca_flow_encap_action
Doca flow encap data information
doca_flow_entropy_format
Doca flow header format for entropy
doca_flow_fwd
Forwarding configuration
doca_flow_geneve_option
Doca flow GENEVE option single DW
doca_flow_header_eth
Doca flow eth header
doca_flow_header_eth_vlan
Doca flow vlan header
doca_flow_header_format
Doca flow packet format
doca_flow_header_geneve
Doca flow GENEVE header
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
Doca flow BTH header in match data
doca_flow_header_icmp
Doca flow icmp header in match data
doca_flow_header_ip4
Doca flow ipv4 header in match data
doca_flow_header_ip6
Doca flow ipv6 header in match data
doca_flow_header_l4_port
Doca flow tcp or udp port header in match data
doca_flow_header_mpls
Doca flow MPLS header
doca_flow_header_psp
Doca flow psp header in match data and modify/encap actions
doca_flow_header_roce_v2
Doca flow ROCEv2 header in match data
doca_flow_header_tcp
Doca flow tcp header in match data
doca_flow_header_udp
Doca flow udp header in match data
doca_flow_ip_addr
Doca flow ip address
doca_flow_match
Doca flow matcher information
doca_flow_match_condition
Doca flow match condition information
doca_flow_meta
Doca flow meta data
doca_flow_mirror_target
Doca flow mirror target
doca_flow_monitor
Doca monitor action configuration
doca_flow_nat64_action
Doca flow nat64 action
doca_flow_ordered_list
Ordered list configuration
doca_flow_ordered_list_element
Ordered list elements
doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
User configuration structure using to create parser for single GENEVE TLV option
doca_flow_parser_meta
Doca flow parser meta data
doca_flow_push_action
Doca flow push data information
doca_flow_push_vlan_action
Doca flow push VLAN data information
doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
Doca flow decap resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
Doca flow encap resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
Doca flow ipsec SA resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
Doca flow meter resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_mirror_cfg
Doca flow mirror resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_psp_cfg
Doca flow psp resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_query
Flow resource query
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
Doca flow rss resource configuration
doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
Doca flow shared resource configuration
doca_flow_tun
Doca flow tunnel information
doca_gather_list
Struct to represent a gather list
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
This structure holds the address and key of a memory region
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
doca_ip
Structs to hold IP address
doca_log_registrator
Registers log source on program start
doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
This struct provides meta data for a pcc user algo
doca_pcc_dev_results_t
CC algorithm results
doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
Structure for response packet
doca_rdma_gid
doca_rmax_in_stream_result
Result returned by input stream describing the incoming packets
doca_rmax_stream_error
Detailed error information
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
Output format 0 struct
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
Output format 0 per-ID struct
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
Output format 1 struct
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
Output format 2 struct
doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
Single cumulative info structure
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
Single performance events tracer structure
doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
Single process structure
doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
Single thread structure
doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2
doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_eth_enabled
Hst_link_eth_enabled
doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_ib_enabled
Hst_link_ib_enabled
doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_eth_enabled
Pd_link_eth_enabled
doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_ib_enabled
Pd_link_ib_enabled
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_eth
Pddr_c2p_link_enabled_eth
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib
Pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_nvlink
Pddr_c2p_link_enabled_nvlink
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_eth
Pddr_cable_cap_eth
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_ib
Pddr_cable_cap_ib
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_nvlink
Pddr_cable_cap_nvlink
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_eth
Pddr_link_active_eth
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_ib
Pddr_link_active_ib
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_nvlink
Pddr_link_active_nvlink
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info
Pddr_module_info
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption
Pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info
Pddr_operation_info
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_cable_proto_cap_auto
Pddr_operation_info_cable_proto_cap_auto
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_core_to_phy_link_enabled_auto
Pddr_operation_info_core_to_phy_link_enabled_auto
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_link_active_auto
Pddr_operation_info_link_active_auto
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_pd_link_enabled_auto
Pddr_operation_info_pd_link_enabled_auto
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_hst_link_enabled_auto
Pddr_operation_info_phy_hst_link_enabled_auto
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_manager_link_enabled_auto
Pddr_operation_info_phy_manager_link_enabled_auto
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_eth
Pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_eth
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ib
Pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ib
doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_nvlink
Pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_nvlink
doca_telemetry_phy_uint64
Uint64
doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
Out-of-band communication descriptor for Domain creation
doca_urom_service_plugin_info
doca_verbs_async_event
Asynchronous event
doca_verbs_gid
GID struct
fuse_access_in
Fuse_access_in structure
fuse_attr
Attributes of a file inode in FUSE
fuse_attr_out
Output attributes returned by getattr
fuse_backing_map
Fuse_backing_map structure
fuse_batch_forget_in
Input for batch forget request
fuse_bmap_in
Fuse_bmap_in structure
fuse_bmap_out
Fuse_bmap_out structure
fuse_copy_file_range_in
Fuse_copy_file_range_in structure
fuse_create_in
Fuse_create_in structure
fuse_dirent
Fuse_dirent structure
fuse_direntplus
Fuse_direntplus structure
fuse_entry_out
Output entry returned by lookup, create, etc
fuse_ext_header
fuse_fallocate_in
Fuse_fallocate_in structure
fuse_file_lock
File lock information structure
fuse_flush_in
Fuse_flush_in structure
fuse_forget_in
Input for forget request (decrement lookup count)
fuse_fsync_in
Fuse_fsync_in structure
fuse_getattr_in
Input parameters for getattr request
fuse_getxattr_in
Fuse_getxattr_in structure
fuse_getxattr_out
Fuse_getxattr_out structure
fuse_in_header
Fuse_in_header structure
fuse_init_in
Fuse_init_in structure
fuse_init_out
Fuse_init_out structure
fuse_interrupt_in
Fuse_interrupt_in structure
fuse_ioctl_in
Fuse_ioctl_in structure
fuse_ioctl_iovec
Fuse_ioctl_iovec structure
fuse_ioctl_out
Fuse_ioctl_out structure
fuse_kstatfs
Filesystem statistics returned by STATFS
fuse_link_in
Fuse_link_in structure
fuse_lk_in
Fuse_lk_in structure
fuse_lk_out
Fuse_lk_out structure
fuse_lseek_in
Fuse_lseek_in structure
fuse_lseek_out
Fuse_lseek_out structure
fuse_mkdir_in
Fuse_mkdir_in structure
fuse_mknod_in
Fuse_mknod_in structure
fuse_notify_deleteout
Fuse_notify_delete_out structure
fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
Fuse_notify_inval_entry_out structure
fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
Fuse_notify_inval_inode_out structure
fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out
Fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out structure
fuse_notify_retrieve_in
Fuse_notify_retrieve_in structure
fuse_notify_retrieve_out
Fuse_notify_retrieve_out structure
fuse_notify_store_out
Fuse_notify_store_out structure
fuse_open_in
Fuse_open_in structure
fuse_open_out
Fuse_open_out structure
fuse_out_header
Fuse_out_header structure
fuse_poll_in
Fuse_poll_in structure
fuse_poll_out
Fuse_poll_out structure
fuse_read_in
Fuse_read_in structure
fuse_release_in
Fuse_release_in structure
fuse_removemapping_in
Fuse_removemapping_in structure
fuse_removemapping_one
Fuse_removemapping_one structure
fuse_rename2_in
Fuse_rename2_in structure
fuse_rename_in
Fuse_rename_in structure
fuse_secctx
For each security context, send fuse_secctx with size of security context fuse_secctx will be followed by security context name and this in turn will be followed by actual context label. fuse_secctx, name, context
fuse_secctx_header
Contains the information about how many fuse_secctx structures are being sent and what's the total size of all security contexts (including size of fuse_secctx_header)
fuse_setattr_in
Fuse_setattr_in structure
fuse_setupmapping_in
Fuse_setupmapping_in structure
fuse_setxattr_in
Fuse_setxattr_in structure
fuse_statfs_out
Fuse_statfs_in structure
fuse_statx
Extended stat information structure
fuse_statx_in
Fuse_statx_in structure
fuse_statx_out
Fuse_statx_out structure
fuse_supp_groups
fuse_sx_time
Timestamps structure compatible with statx(2)
fuse_syncfs_in
Fuse_syncfs_in structure
fuse_uring_cmd_req
fuse_uring_ent_in_out
Used as part of the fuse_uring_req_header
fuse_uring_req_header
fuse_write_in
Fuse_write_in structure
fuse_write_out
Fuse_write_in structure
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
urom_domain_lookups_iface
UROM Worker domain lookups interface
urom_plugin_iface
UROM Worker plugin interface
urom_worker_cmd
UROM Worker command structure
urom_worker_cmd_desc
UROM Worker command descriptor structure
urom_worker_ctx
UROM worker context
urom_worker_notif_desc
UROM Worker notification descriptor structure
urom_worker_notify
UROM Worker notification structure

3.1. cuse_init_in Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  flags
flags
uint32_t  major
major
uint32_t  minor
minor
uint32_t  unused
unused

Variables

uint32_t cuse_init_in::flags [inherited]

flags

uint32_t cuse_init_in::major [inherited]

major

uint32_t cuse_init_in::minor [inherited]

minor

uint32_t cuse_init_in::unused [inherited]

unused

3.2. cuse_init_out Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  dev_major
chardev major
uint32_t  dev_minor
chardev minor
uint32_t  flags
flags
uint32_t  major
major
uint32_t  max_read
max_read
uint32_t  max_write
max_write
uint32_t  minor
minor
uint32_t  spare[10]
spare
uint32_t  unused
unused

Variables

uint32_t cuse_init_out::dev_major [inherited]

chardev major

uint32_t cuse_init_out::dev_minor [inherited]

chardev minor

uint32_t cuse_init_out::flags [inherited]

flags

uint32_t cuse_init_out::major [inherited]

major

uint32_t cuse_init_out::max_read [inherited]

max_read

uint32_t cuse_init_out::max_write [inherited]

max_write

uint32_t cuse_init_out::minor [inherited]

minor

uint32_t cuse_init_out::spare[10] [inherited]

spare

uint32_t cuse_init_out::unused [inherited]

unused

3.3. doca_argp_device_ctx Struct Reference

[ DOCA Arg Parser ]

Public Variables

doca_dev * dev
const char * devargs

Variables

doca_dev * doca_argp_device_ctx::dev [inherited]

Pointer to the device context

const char * doca_argp_device_ctx::devargs [inherited]

Pointer to the device arguments (if present)

3.4. doca_argp_device_rep_ctx Struct Reference

[ DOCA Arg Parser ]

Public Variables

struct doca_argp_device_ctx dev_ctx
doca_dev_rep * dev_rep

Variables

struct doca_argp_device_ctxdoca_argp_device_rep_ctx::dev_ctx [inherited]

The device context for which we have a representor

doca_dev_rep * doca_argp_device_rep_ctx::dev_rep [inherited]

Pointer to the device representor context

3.5. doca_data Union Reference

[ DOCA Types ]

Public Variables

void * ptr
uint64_t  u64

Variables

void * doca_data::ptr [inherited]

Data as a pointer

uint64_t doca_data::u64 [inherited]

Data as a 64-bit unsigned integer

3.6. doca_dpa_dev_buf Struct Reference

[ DOCA DPA Device - Buffer ]

User of this struct should relate to it as an opaque and not access its fields, but rather use relevant API for it

Public Variables

uintptr_t  addr
uint64_t  len
doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t mmap
unsigned char  reserved[12]

Variables

uintptr_t doca_dpa_dev_buf::addr [inherited]

address held by doca dpa device buf

uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_buf::len [inherited]

length of doca dpa device buf

doca_dpa_dev_mmap_tdoca_dpa_dev_buf::mmap [inherited]

the mmap associated with the doca dpa device buf

unsigned char doca_dpa_dev_buf::reserved[12] [inherited]

reserved field

3.7. doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr Struct Reference

[ DOCA DPA Device - Buffer ]

User of this struct should relate to it as an opaque and not access its fields, but rather use relevant API for it

Public Variables

doca_dpa_dev_bufbufs
unsigned char  reserved[20]

Variables

doca_dpa_dev_buf * doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr::bufs [inherited]

doca dpa device bufs

unsigned char doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr::reserved[20] [inherited]

reserved field

3.8. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr Struct Reference

[ DOCA DPA Device - Verbs ]

This structure represents a receive work request for RDMA operations. This structure is packed and aligned to 8 bytes for optimal performance.

Note:

This is an opaque structure - users should not access its fields directly.


Public Variables

uint8_t  rsvd[12]

Variables

uint8_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr::rsvd[12] [inherited]

Reserved

3.9. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr Struct Reference

[ DOCA DPA Device - Verbs ]

This structure represents a send work request for RDMA operations. This structure is packed and aligned to 64 bytes for optimal performance.

Note:

This is an opaque structure - users should not access its fields directly.


Public Variables

uint8_t  rsvd[64]

Variables

uint8_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr::rsvd[64] [inherited]

Reserved

3.10. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge Struct Reference

[ DOCA DPA Device - Verbs ]

This structure represents a scatter-gather element for RDMA operations. It contains the address, length, and local key for a memory region.

Public Variables

uint64_t  addr
uint32_t  length
uint32_t  lkey

Variables

uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge::addr [inherited]

Virtual address of the memory region

uint32_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge::length [inherited]

Length of the memory region in bytes

uint32_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge::lkey [inherited]

Local key for the memory region

3.11. doca_flow_action_desc Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_action_type type

Variables

enumdoca_flow_action_typedoca_flow_action_desc::type [inherited]

type

3.12. doca_flow_action_descs Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

doca_flow_action_descdesc_array
uint8_t  nb_action_desc

Variables

doca_flow_action_desc * doca_flow_action_descs::desc_array [inherited]

action descriptor array pointer.

uint8_t doca_flow_action_descs::nb_action_desc [inherited]

maximum number of action descriptor array.

3.13. doca_flow_actions Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

uint8_t  action_idx
struct doca_flow_crypto_action crypto
struct doca_flow_crypto_encap_action crypto_encap
struct doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg decap_cfg
enumdoca_flow_resource_type decap_type
struct doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg encap_cfg
enumdoca_flow_resource_type encap_type
uint32_t  flags
bool  has_crypto_encap
bool  has_push
struct doca_flow_meta meta
struct doca_flow_nat64_action nat64
struct doca_flow_header_format outer
struct doca_flow_parser_meta parser_meta
bool  pop_vlan
struct doca_flow_push_action push
uint32_t  shared_decap_id
uint32_t  shared_encap_id
struct doca_flow_tun tun

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_actions::action_idx [inherited]

index according to place provided on creation

struct doca_flow_crypto_actiondoca_flow_actions::crypto [inherited]

crypto action information

struct doca_flow_crypto_encap_actiondoca_flow_actions::crypto_encap [inherited]

header/trailer reformat data information

struct doca_flow_resource_decap_cfgdoca_flow_actions::decap_cfg [inherited]

config for non_shared decap

enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_actions::decap_type [inherited]

type of decap

struct doca_flow_resource_encap_cfgdoca_flow_actions::encap_cfg [inherited]

config for non_shared encap

enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_actions::encap_type [inherited]

type of encap

uint32_t doca_flow_actions::flags [inherited]

action flags

bool doca_flow_actions::has_crypto_encap [inherited]

when true, do crypto reformat header/trailer

bool doca_flow_actions::has_push [inherited]

when true, push header

struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_actions::meta [inherited]

modify meta data, pipe action as mask

struct doca_flow_nat64_actiondoca_flow_actions::nat64 [inherited]

nat64 action

struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_actions::outer [inherited]

modify outer headers

struct doca_flow_parser_metadoca_flow_actions::parser_meta [inherited]

copy from read-only meta data, pipe action as mask

bool doca_flow_actions::pop_vlan [inherited]

when true, pop the outer VLAN header

struct doca_flow_push_actiondoca_flow_actions::push [inherited]

push header data information

uint32_t doca_flow_actions::shared_decap_id [inherited]

action for shared decap

uint32_t doca_flow_actions::shared_encap_id [inherited]

action for shared encap

struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_actions::tun [inherited]

modify tunnel headers

3.14. doca_flow_crypto_action Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_crypto_action_type action_type
uint32_t  crypto_id
enumdoca_flow_crypto_resource_type resource_type
bool  sn_en

Variables

enumdoca_flow_crypto_action_typedoca_flow_crypto_action::action_type [inherited]

crypto action type - none/encrypt/decrypt

uint32_t doca_flow_crypto_action::crypto_id [inherited]

shared resource id represents session

enumdoca_flow_crypto_resource_typedoca_flow_crypto_action::resource_type [inherited]

crypto action resource - none/ipsec_sa/psp

bool doca_flow_crypto_action::sn_en [inherited]

Enable SN/ESN generation on egress and antireplay on ingress

3.15. doca_flow_crypto_encap_action Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_action_type action_type
uint16_t  data_size
uint8_t  encap_data[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_HEADER_LEN_MAX]
uint16_t  icv_size
enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_net_type net_type

Variables

enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_action_typedoca_flow_crypto_encap_action::action_type [inherited]

action type - encap or decap

uint16_t doca_flow_crypto_encap_action::data_size [inherited]

reformat header length in bytes

uint8_t doca_flow_crypto_encap_action::encap_data[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_HEADER_LEN_MAX] [inherited]

reformat header data to insert

uint16_t doca_flow_crypto_encap_action::icv_size [inherited]

trailer size in bytes

enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_net_typedoca_flow_crypto_encap_action::net_type [inherited]

network type - mode, protocol, header

3.16. doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Crypto ]

Public Variables

uint32_t * key
enumdoca_flow_crypto_key_type key_type

Variables

uint32_t * doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg::key [inherited]

Key data based on key type

enumdoca_flow_crypto_key_typedoca_flow_crypto_key_cfg::key_type [inherited]

key type - 128/256

3.17. doca_flow_ct_actions Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

doca flow CT action

Public Variables

uint32_t  action_handle
uint8_t  action_idx
struct doca_flow_ct_ip4 ip4
struct doca_flow_ct_ip6 ip6
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
struct doca_flow_ct_meta meta
enumdoca_flow_resource_type resource_type

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_actions::action_handle [inherited]

handle of a predefined shared action

uint8_t doca_flow_ct_actions::action_idx [inherited]

action template index

struct doca_flow_ct_ip4doca_flow_ct_actions::ip4 [inherited]

source and destination ipv4 addresses

struct doca_flow_ct_ip6doca_flow_ct_actions::ip6 [inherited]

source and destination ipv6 addresses

struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_ct_actions::l4_port [inherited]

UDP or TCP source and destination port

struct doca_flow_ct_metadoca_flow_ct_actions::meta [inherited]

modify meta

enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_ct_actions::resource_type [inherited]

shared/non-shared

3.18. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn Union Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  conn_version
uint32_t  ctr_origin
uint32_t  ctr_reply
uint32_t  ctr_shared
uint32_t  is_tcp
uint32_t  timeout
uint32_t  v
uint32_t  valid

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::conn_version [inherited]

+1 on connection reuse

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::ctr_origin [inherited]

Need origin direction counter

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::ctr_reply [inherited]

Need reply direction counter

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::ctr_shared [inherited]

Need shared counter for both direction

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::is_tcp [inherited]

Connection is TCP, default to UDP

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::timeout [inherited]

Timeout in seconds

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::v [inherited]

Union value, changed on connection change or reused

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::valid [inherited]

< Connection detail Connection is valid

3.19. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  aging_conn_id
union doca_flow_ct_aging_conn conn
enumdoca_flow_entry_op op

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event::aging_conn_id [inherited]

aging global connection ID

union doca_flow_ct_aging_conndoca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event::conn [inherited]

Connection info

enumdoca_flow_entry_opdoca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event::op [inherited]

Callback type: add, delete or update

3.20. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  aging_conn_id
union doca_flow_ct_aging_conn conn_info
uint32_t  ctr_origin_id
uint32_t  ctr_reply_id

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::aging_conn_id [inherited]

Aging global connection ID

union doca_flow_ct_aging_conndoca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::conn_info [inherited]

Connection info

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::ctr_origin_id [inherited]

Origin direction counter ID, UINT32_MAX to disable counter

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::ctr_reply_id [inherited]

Reply direction counter ID, UINT32_MAX to disable counter

3.21. doca_flow_ct_aging_counter Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  ctr_id
uint16_t  last_hit_s
uint64_t  total_bytes
uint64_t  total_pkts

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::ctr_id [inherited]

Counter ID

uint16_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::last_hit_s [inherited]

Last hit time in seconds

uint64_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::total_bytes [inherited]

Total bytes the counter received

uint64_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::total_pkts [inherited]

Total packets the counter received

3.22. doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  ctr_id
bool  inuse

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state::ctr_id [inherited]

Counter global ID

bool doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state::inuse [inherited]

Counter in use

3.23. doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  n_total_conns
uint32_t  n_total_counters
void * user_ctx

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx::n_total_conns [inherited]

Total connections

uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx::n_total_counters [inherited]

Total allocated counters

void * doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx::user_ctx [inherited]

User set context

3.24. doca_flow_ct_aging_ops Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

doca_error_t  ( *aging_init_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )
void  ( *aging_shutdown_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )
void  ( *aging_timer_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, uint64_t current_time_s )
void  ( *conn_sync_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event* conn, uint32_t n )

Variables

doca_error_t ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::aging_init_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )

Plugin init callback

void ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::aging_shutdown_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )

Plugin shutdown callback

void ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::aging_timer_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, uint64_t current_time_s )

Callback to check timeout connections based on counter statistics

void ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::conn_sync_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event* conn, uint32_t n )

Before timer, Connection sync callback for changed connections

3.25. doca_flow_ct_ip4 Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

doca flow CT ipV4

Public Variables

doca_be32_t dst_ip
doca_be32_t src_ip

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip4::dst_ip [inherited]

ip dst address

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip4::src_ip [inherited]

ip src address

3.26. doca_flow_ct_ip6 Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

doca flow CT ipV6

Public Variables

doca_be32_t dst_ip[4]
doca_be32_t src_ip[4]

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip6::dst_ip[4] [inherited]

ip dst address

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip6::src_ip[4] [inherited]

ip src address

3.27. doca_flow_ct_match Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_ct_match4 ipv4
struct doca_flow_ct_match6 ipv6

Variables

struct doca_flow_ct_match4doca_flow_ct_match::ipv4 [inherited]

IPv4 match pattern

struct doca_flow_ct_match6doca_flow_ct_match::ipv6 [inherited]

IPv6 match pattern

3.28. doca_flow_ct_match4 Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t dst_ip
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
doca_be32_t metadata
uint8_t  next_proto
doca_be32_t src_ip

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match4::dst_ip [inherited]

ip dst address

struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_ct_match4::l4_port [inherited]

UDP or TCP source and destination port

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match4::metadata [inherited]

metadata

uint8_t doca_flow_ct_match4::next_proto [inherited]

ip next protocol

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match4::src_ip [inherited]

ip src address

3.29. doca_flow_ct_match6 Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t dst_ip[4]
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
doca_be32_t metadata
uint8_t  next_proto
doca_be32_t src_ip[4]

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match6::dst_ip[4] [inherited]

ip dst address

struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_ct_match6::l4_port [inherited]

UDP or TCP source and destination port

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match6::metadata [inherited]

metadata

uint8_t doca_flow_ct_match6::next_proto [inherited]

ip next protocol

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match6::src_ip[4] [inherited]

ip src address

3.30. doca_flow_ct_meta Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow CT ]

Regular DOCA Flow metadata with extra write-only mark field.

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_meta flow
doca_be32_t mark

Variables

struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_ct_meta::flow [inherited]

Regular DOCA Flow metadata

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_meta::mark [inherited]

Mark id.

3.31. doca_flow_desc_field Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Field based on a string that is composed out of struct members separated by a dot.

The 1st segment determines the field location in packet "outer", "inner", "tunnel". The 2nd segment determines the protocol. The 3rd segment determines the field.

E.g. "outer.eth.src_mac" "tunnel.gre.protocol" "inner.ipv4.next_proto"

Public Variables

uint32_t  bit_offset
const char * field_string

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_desc_field::bit_offset [inherited]

Field bit offset.

const char * doca_flow_desc_field::field_string [inherited]

Field selection by string.

3.32. doca_flow_encap_action Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_header_format outer
struct doca_flow_tun tun

Variables

struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_encap_action::outer [inherited]

outer header format

struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_encap_action::tun [inherited]

tunnel info

3.33. doca_flow_entropy_format Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_header_ip4 ip4
struct doca_flow_header_ip6 ip6
enumdoca_flow_l3_type l3_type
enumdoca_flow_l4_type_ext l4_type_ext
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port transport

Variables

struct doca_flow_header_ip4doca_flow_entropy_format::ip4 [inherited]

ipv4 head

struct doca_flow_header_ip6doca_flow_entropy_format::ip6 [inherited]

ipv6 head

enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_entropy_format::l3_type [inherited]

layer 3 protocol type

enumdoca_flow_l4_type_extdoca_flow_entropy_format::l4_type_ext [inherited]

l4 layer extend type

struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_entropy_format::transport [inherited]

transport layer source and destination port

3.34. doca_flow_fwd Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_pipe_hash_map_algorithm algorithm
doca_flow_fwd::@18::@29  hash_pipe
uint32_t  idx
doca_flow_pipe * next_pipe
doca_flow_fwd::@18::@26  ordered_list_pipe
doca_flow_pipe * pipe
uint16_t  port_id
struct doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg rss
enumdoca_flow_resource_type rss_type
uint32_t  shared_rss_id
doca_flow_target * target
enumdoca_flow_fwd_type type

Variables

enumdoca_flow_pipe_hash_map_algorithmdoca_flow_fwd::algorithm [inherited]

Hash pipe to to forward.

doca_flow_fwd::@18::@29 doca_flow_fwd::hash_pipe [inherited]

next hash pipe configuration

uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::idx [inherited]

Index of the ordered list pipe entry.

doca_flow_pipe * doca_flow_fwd::next_pipe [inherited]

next pipe pointer

doca_flow_fwd::@18::@26 doca_flow_fwd::ordered_list_pipe [inherited]

next ordered list pipe configuration

doca_flow_pipe * doca_flow_fwd::pipe [inherited]

Ordered list pipe to select an entry from.

uint16_t doca_flow_fwd::port_id [inherited]

destination port id

struct doca_flow_resource_rss_cfgdoca_flow_fwd::rss [inherited]

non-shared rss configuration

enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_fwd::rss_type [inherited]

rss forwarding type

uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::shared_rss_id [inherited]

shared rss id

doca_flow_target * doca_flow_fwd::target [inherited]

pointer to target handler

enumdoca_flow_fwd_typedoca_flow_fwd::type [inherited]

indicate the forwarding type

3.35. doca_flow_geneve_option Union Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

This object describes single DW (4-bytes) from GENEVE option header. It describes either the first DW in the option including class, type and length or any other data DW.

Public Variables

doca_be16_t class_id
doca_be32_t data
uint8_t  type

Variables

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_geneve_option::class_id [inherited]

option class

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_geneve_option::data [inherited]

4 bytes of option data.

uint8_t doca_flow_geneve_option::type [inherited]

option type

3.36. doca_flow_header_eth Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

uint8_t  dst_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
uint8_t  src_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
doca_be16_t type

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_header_eth::dst_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

destination mac address

uint8_t doca_flow_header_eth::src_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

source mac address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_eth::type [inherited]

eth type

3.37. doca_flow_header_eth_vlan Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

doca_be16_t tci

Variables

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_eth_vlan::tci [inherited]

vlan tci

3.38. doca_flow_header_format Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_header_eth eth
struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlan eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX]
struct doca_flow_header_icmp icmp
struct doca_flow_header_ip4 ip4
struct doca_flow_header_ip6 ip6
uint16_t  l2_valid_headers
enumdoca_flow_l3_type l3_type
enumdoca_flow_l4_type_ext l4_type_ext
struct doca_flow_header_roce_v2 roce_v2
struct doca_flow_header_tcp tcp
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port transport
struct doca_flow_header_udp udp

Variables

struct doca_flow_header_ethdoca_flow_header_format::eth [inherited]

ether head

struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlandoca_flow_header_format::eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX] [inherited]

vlan header array

struct doca_flow_header_icmpdoca_flow_header_format::icmp [inherited]

icmp header

struct doca_flow_header_ip4doca_flow_header_format::ip4 [inherited]

ipv4 head

struct doca_flow_header_ip6doca_flow_header_format::ip6 [inherited]

ipv6 head

uint16_t doca_flow_header_format::l2_valid_headers [inherited]

indicate which headers are valid

enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_header_format::l3_type [inherited]

layer 3 protocol type

enumdoca_flow_l4_type_extdoca_flow_header_format::l4_type_ext [inherited]

l4 layer extend type

struct doca_flow_header_roce_v2doca_flow_header_format::roce_v2 [inherited]

ROCEv2 header

struct doca_flow_header_tcpdoca_flow_header_format::tcp [inherited]

tcp header

struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_header_format::transport [inherited]

transport layer source and destination port

struct doca_flow_header_udpdoca_flow_header_format::udp [inherited]

udp header

3.39. doca_flow_header_geneve Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

doca_be16_t next_proto
uint8_t  o_c
uint8_t  ver_opt_len
doca_be32_t vni

Variables

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_geneve::next_proto [inherited]

next protocol

uint8_t doca_flow_header_geneve::o_c [inherited]

OAM packet (1) + critical options present (1) + reserved (6).

uint8_t doca_flow_header_geneve::ver_opt_len [inherited]

version (2) + options length (6).

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_geneve::vni [inherited]

geneve vni (24) + reserved (8).

3.40. doca_flow_header_ib_bth Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

uint8_t  dest_qp[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_DST_QP_LEN]
uint8_t  flags0
uint8_t  flags1
uint8_t  opcode
doca_be16_t pkey
uint8_t  psn[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_PSN_LEN]
uint8_t  sempt

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::dest_qp[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_DST_QP_LEN] [inherited]

destination QP

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::flags0 [inherited]

BECN and FECN + Reserved

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::flags1 [inherited]

Acknowledge Request + Reserved

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::opcode [inherited]

opcode

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ib_bth::pkey [inherited]

Partition key

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::psn[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_PSN_LEN] [inherited]

Packet Sequence Number

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::sempt [inherited]

Solicited Event, MigReq, Pad Count and Transport Header Version

3.41. doca_flow_header_icmp Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

uint8_t  code
doca_be16_t ident
uint8_t  type

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_header_icmp::code [inherited]

icmp code.

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_icmp::ident [inherited]

icmp identifier.

uint8_t doca_flow_header_icmp::type [inherited]

icmp type

3.42. doca_flow_header_ip4 Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

uint8_t  dscp_ecn
doca_be32_t dst_ip
doca_be16_t flags_fragment_offset
doca_be16_t identification
uint8_t  next_proto
doca_be32_t src_ip
doca_be16_t total_len
uint8_t  ttl
uint8_t  version_ihl

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::dscp_ecn [inherited]

dscp and ecn

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::dst_ip [inherited]

ip dst address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::flags_fragment_offset [inherited]

ip fragment flags (3) + ip fragment offset (13)

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::identification [inherited]

ip fragment identification

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::next_proto [inherited]

ip next protocol

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::src_ip [inherited]

ip src address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::total_len [inherited]

packet total length

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::ttl [inherited]

time to live

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::version_ihl [inherited]

version and internet header length

3.43. doca_flow_header_ip6 Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t dst_ip[4]
doca_be32_t flow_label
uint8_t  hop_limit
uint8_t  next_proto
doca_be16_t payload_len
doca_be32_t src_ip[4]
uint8_t  traffic_class

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::dst_ip[4] [inherited]

ip dst address

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::flow_label [inherited]

reserved (12) + flow label (20)

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip6::hop_limit [inherited]

hop limit

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip6::next_proto [inherited]

ip next protocol

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::payload_len [inherited]

payload length

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::src_ip[4] [inherited]

ip src address

uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip6::traffic_class [inherited]

traffic class

3.44. doca_flow_header_l4_port Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

doca_be16_t dst_port
doca_be16_t src_port

Variables

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_l4_port::dst_port [inherited]

destination port

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_l4_port::src_port [inherited]

source port

3.45. doca_flow_header_mpls Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Copy
Copied!
            

            
‎ 0                   1                   2                   3
       0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1
       +-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
       |                Label                  | TC  |S|      TTL      |
       +-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+


Public Variables

doca_be32_t label

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_mpls::label [inherited]

MPLS label.

3.46. doca_flow_header_psp Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

uint8_t  hdrextlen
doca_be64_t iv
uint8_t  nexthdr
uint8_t  res_cryptofst
uint8_t  s_d_ver_v
doca_be32_t spi
doca_be64_t vc

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::hdrextlen [inherited]

header extension length

doca_be64_tdoca_flow_header_psp::iv [inherited]

psp initialization vector

uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::nexthdr [inherited]

next header IP protocol number

uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::res_cryptofst [inherited]

reserved:2, crypto offset:6

uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::s_d_ver_v [inherited]

Sample bit, drop bit, version:4, V bit

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_psp::spi [inherited]

psp session parameter index

doca_be64_tdoca_flow_header_psp::vc [inherited]

psp virtualization cookie

3.47. doca_flow_header_roce_v2 Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_header_ib_bth bth
struct doca_flow_header_udp udp

Variables

struct doca_flow_header_ib_bthdoca_flow_header_roce_v2::bth [inherited]

ib bth header

struct doca_flow_header_udpdoca_flow_header_roce_v2::udp [inherited]

udp header

3.48. doca_flow_header_tcp Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t ack_num
uint8_t  data_offset
uint8_t  flags
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
doca_be32_t seq_num

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_tcp::ack_num [inherited]

tcp acknowledgment number

uint8_t doca_flow_header_tcp::data_offset [inherited]

tcp data offset

uint8_t doca_flow_header_tcp::flags [inherited]

tcp flags

struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_header_tcp::l4_port [inherited]

tcp source and destination port

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_tcp::seq_num [inherited]

tcp sequence number

3.49. doca_flow_header_udp Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port

Variables

struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_header_udp::l4_port [inherited]

udp source and destination port

3.50. doca_flow_ip_addr Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t ipv4_addr
doca_be32_t ipv6_addr[4]
enumdoca_flow_l3_type type

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv4_addr [inherited]

ipv4 address if type is ipv4

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv6_addr[4] [inherited]

ipv6 address if type is ipv6

enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_ip_addr::type [inherited]

ip address type

3.51. doca_flow_match Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_header_format inner
struct doca_flow_meta meta
struct doca_flow_header_format outer
struct doca_flow_parser_meta parser_meta
struct doca_flow_tun tun

Variables

struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_match::inner [inherited]

inner layer header format

struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_match::meta [inherited]

Programmable meta data.

struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_match::outer [inherited]

outer layer header format

struct doca_flow_parser_metadoca_flow_match::parser_meta [inherited]

Read-only meta data.

struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_match::tun [inherited]

tunnel info

3.52. doca_flow_match_condition Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_desc_field a
struct doca_flow_desc_field b
enumdoca_flow_compare_op operation
uint32_t  width

Variables

struct doca_flow_desc_fielddoca_flow_match_condition::a [inherited]

Field descriptor A.

struct doca_flow_desc_fielddoca_flow_match_condition::b [inherited]

Field descriptor B.

enumdoca_flow_compare_opdoca_flow_match_condition::operation [inherited]

Condition compare operation.

uint32_t doca_flow_match_condition::width [inherited]

Field width.

3.53. doca_flow_meta Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Meta data known as scratch data can be used to match or modify within pipes. Meta data can be set with value in previous pipes and match in later pipes. User can customize meta data structure as long as overall size doesn't exceed limit. To match meta data, mask must be specified when creating pipe. Struct must be aligned to 32 bits. No initial value for Meta data, must match after setting value.

Public Variables

doca_be32_t pkt_meta
doca_be32_t u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_SCRATCH_PAD_MAX]

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_meta::pkt_meta [inherited]

Shared with application via packet.

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_meta::u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_SCRATCH_PAD_MAX] [inherited]

Programmable user data.

3.54. doca_flow_mirror_target Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_encap_action encap
struct doca_flow_fwd fwd
bool  has_encap

Variables

struct doca_flow_encap_actiondoca_flow_mirror_target::encap [inherited]

Encap data.

struct doca_flow_fwddoca_flow_mirror_target::fwd [inherited]

Mirror target, must be filled.

bool doca_flow_mirror_target::has_encap [inherited]

Encap mirrored packets.

3.55. doca_flow_monitor Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  aging_sec
uint64_t  cbs
uint64_t  cir
enumdoca_flow_resource_type counter_type
enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_type limit_type
enum doca_flow_meter_color  meter_init_color
enumdoca_flow_resource_type meter_type
uint32_t  shared_counter_id
uint32_t  shared_meter_id
uint32_t  shared_mirror_id

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::aging_sec [inherited]

aging time in seconds.

uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cbs [inherited]

Committed Burst Size (bytes).

uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cir [inherited]

Committed Information Rate (bytes/second).

enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_monitor::counter_type [inherited]

Type of counter configuration.

enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_typedoca_flow_monitor::limit_type [inherited]

Meter rate limit type: bytes / packets per second

enum doca_flow_meter_color doca_flow_monitor::meter_init_color [inherited]

meter initial color

enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_monitor::meter_type [inherited]

Type of meter configuration.

uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::shared_counter_id [inherited]

shared counter id

uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::shared_meter_id [inherited]

shared meter id

uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::shared_mirror_id [inherited]

shared mirror id.

3.56. doca_flow_nat64_action Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_l3_type original_l3_type

Variables

enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_nat64_action::original_l3_type [inherited]

original header's layer 3 type

3.57. doca_flow_ordered_list Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

doca_flow_ordered_list_elementelements
uint32_t  idx
uint32_t  size

Variables

doca_flow_ordered_list_element * doca_flow_ordered_list::elements [inherited]

An array of DOCA flow structure pointers, depending on types.

uint32_t doca_flow_ordered_list::idx [inherited]

List index among the lists of the pipe. At pipe creation, it must match the list position in the array of lists. At entry insertion, it determines which list to use.

uint32_t doca_flow_ordered_list::size [inherited]

Number of elements in the list.

3.58. doca_flow_ordered_list_element Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_ordered_list_element_type type

Variables

enumdoca_flow_ordered_list_element_typedoca_flow_ordered_list_element::type [inherited]

Types of DOCA Flow structures each of the elements is pointing to.

3.59. doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t data_mask[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_DATA_OPTION_LEN_MAX]
enumdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_mode match_on_class_mode
doca_be16_t option_class
uint8_t  option_len
uint8_t  option_type

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::data_mask[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_DATA_OPTION_LEN_MAX] [inherited]

Data mask describing which DWs should be sampled.

enumdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_modedoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::match_on_class_mode [inherited]

Indicator about class field role in this option.

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::option_class [inherited]

The class of the GENEVE TLV option.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::option_len [inherited]

The length of the GENEVE TLV option data in DW granularity.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::option_type [inherited]

The type of the GENEVE TLV option.

3.60. doca_flow_parser_meta Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Parser meta data known as read-only hardware data that can be used to match.

Public Variables

uint8_t  inner_ip4_checksum_ok
uint8_t  inner_ip_fragmented
enumdoca_flow_l2_meta inner_l2_type
uint8_t  inner_l3_ok
enumdoca_flow_l3_meta inner_l3_type
uint8_t  inner_l4_checksum_ok
uint8_t  inner_l4_ok
enumdoca_flow_l4_meta inner_l4_type
uint8_t  ipsec_ar_syndrome
uint8_t  ipsec_syndrome
enum doca_flow_meter_color  meter_color
uint8_t  outer_ip4_checksum_ok
uint8_t  outer_ip_fragmented
enumdoca_flow_l2_meta outer_l2_type
uint8_t  outer_l3_ok
enumdoca_flow_l3_meta outer_l3_type
uint8_t  outer_l4_checksum_ok
uint8_t  outer_l4_ok
enumdoca_flow_l4_meta outer_l4_type
uint16_t  port_id
uint8_t  psp_syndrome
doca_be16_t random

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_ip4_checksum_ok [inherited]

Whether inner IPv4 checksum is valid.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_ip_fragmented [inherited]

Whether inner IP packet is fragmented.

enumdoca_flow_l2_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l2_type [inherited]

Innermost L2 packet type.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l3_ok [inherited]

Whether inner L3 layer is valid.

enumdoca_flow_l3_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l3_type [inherited]

Innermost L3 packet type.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l4_checksum_ok [inherited]

Whether inner L4 checksum is valid.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l4_ok [inherited]

Whether inner L4 layer is valid.

enumdoca_flow_l4_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l4_type [inherited]

Innermost L4 packet type.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::ipsec_ar_syndrome [inherited]

IPsec anti-replay syndrome.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::ipsec_syndrome [inherited]

IPsec decrypt/authentication syndrome.

enum doca_flow_meter_color doca_flow_parser_meta::meter_color [inherited]

Meter colors: Green, Yellow, Red.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_ip4_checksum_ok [inherited]

Whether outer IPv4 checksum is valid.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_ip_fragmented [inherited]

Whether outer IP packet is fragmented.

enumdoca_flow_l2_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l2_type [inherited]

Outermost L2 packet type.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l3_ok [inherited]

Whether outer L3 layer is valid.

enumdoca_flow_l3_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l3_type [inherited]

Outermost L3 packet type.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l4_checksum_ok [inherited]

Whether outer L4 checksum is valid.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l4_ok [inherited]

Whether outer L4 layer is valid.

enumdoca_flow_l4_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l4_type [inherited]

Outermost L4 packet type.

uint16_t doca_flow_parser_meta::port_id [inherited]

Logical port ID provided in doca_flow_port_cfg_set_port_id.

uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::psp_syndrome [inherited]

PSP decrypt/authentication syndrome.

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_parser_meta::random [inherited]

Matches a random value. This value is not based on the packet data/headers. Application shouldn't assume that this value is kept during the packet lifetime.

3.61. doca_flow_push_action Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_push_action_type type

Variables

enumdoca_flow_push_action_typedoca_flow_push_action::type [inherited]

header type to push

3.62. doca_flow_push_vlan_action Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

doca_be16_t eth_type
struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlan vlan_hdr

Variables

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_push_vlan_action::eth_type [inherited]

eth type to be written in the eth header before the VLAN

struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlandoca_flow_push_vlan_action::vlan_hdr [inherited]

Vlan header that will be pushed

3.63. doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_header_eth eth
struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlan eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX]
bool  is_l2
uint16_t  l2_valid_headers

Variables

struct doca_flow_header_ethdoca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::eth [inherited]

ether head for is_l2 is false

struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlandoca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX] [inherited]

vlan header array for is_l2 is false

bool doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::is_l2 [inherited]

L2 or L3 tunnel flavor

uint16_t doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::l2_valid_headers [inherited]

indicate which headers are valid

3.64. doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_encap_action encap
bool  is_l2

Variables

struct doca_flow_encap_actiondoca_flow_resource_encap_cfg::encap [inherited]

Encap data

bool doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg::is_l2 [inherited]

L2 or L3 tunnel flavor

3.65. doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

bool  esn_en
enumdoca_flow_crypto_icv_len icv_len
uint64_t  implicit_iv
struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg key_cfg
uint32_t  lifetime_threshold
uint32_t  salt
uint64_t  sn_initial
enumdoca_flow_crypto_sn_offload_type sn_offload_type
enumdoca_flow_crypto_replay_win_size win_size

Variables

bool doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::esn_en [inherited]

Enable extended sequence number

enumdoca_flow_crypto_icv_lendoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::icv_len [inherited]

ICV value

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::implicit_iv [inherited]

implicit IV value

struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfgdoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::key_cfg [inherited]

IPSec key configuration

uint32_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::lifetime_threshold [inherited]

When SN reaches this threshold, all passing packets will return a relevant syndrome

uint32_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::salt [inherited]

salt value

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::sn_initial [inherited]

Initial sequence number

enumdoca_flow_crypto_sn_offload_typedoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::sn_offload_type [inherited]

SN offload type - increment or anti-replay

enumdoca_flow_crypto_replay_win_sizedoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::win_size [inherited]

Anti-replay window size - only valid when using DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_SN_OFFLOAD_AR

3.66. doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_meter_algorithm_type alg
uint64_t  cbs
uint64_t  cir
enumdoca_flow_meter_color_mode color_mode
uint64_t  ebs
uint64_t  eir
enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_type limit_type
uint64_t  pbs
uint64_t  pir

Variables

enumdoca_flow_meter_algorithm_typedoca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::alg [inherited]

Meter algorithm by RFCs

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cbs [inherited]

Committed Burst Size (bytes or packets).

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cir [inherited]

Committed Information Rate (bytes or packets per second).

enumdoca_flow_meter_color_modedoca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::color_mode [inherited]

Meter color mode: blind / aware

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::ebs [inherited]

Excess Burst Size (EBS) (bytes or packets).

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::eir [inherited]

Excess Information Rate (bytes or packets per seconds).

enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_typedoca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::limit_type [inherited]

Meter rate limit type: bytes / packets per second

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::pbs [inherited]

Peak Burst Size (bytes or packets).

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::pir [inherited]

Peak Information Rate (bytes or packets per seconds).

3.67. doca_flow_resource_mirror_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_fwd fwd
int  nr_targets
doca_flow_mirror_targettarget

Variables

struct doca_flow_fwddoca_flow_resource_mirror_cfg::fwd [inherited]

Original packet dst, can be filled optional.

int doca_flow_resource_mirror_cfg::nr_targets [inherited]

Mirror target number.

doca_flow_mirror_target * doca_flow_resource_mirror_cfg::target [inherited]

Mirror target pointer.

3.68. doca_flow_resource_psp_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg key_cfg

Variables

struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfgdoca_flow_resource_psp_cfg::key_cfg [inherited]

PSP key configuration

3.69. doca_flow_resource_query Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  current_sn
uint64_t  total_bytes
uint64_t  total_pkts

Variables

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_query::current_sn [inherited]

Current SN for encrypt, lower bound of AR window for decrypt

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_query::total_bytes [inherited]

total bytes hit this flow

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_query::total_pkts [inherited]

total packets hit this flow

3.70. doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  inner_flags
int  nr_queues
uint32_t  outer_flags
uint16_t * queues_array
enumdoca_flow_rss_hash_function rss_hash_func

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::inner_flags [inherited]

rss offload inner types

int doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::nr_queues [inherited]

number of queues

uint32_t doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::outer_flags [inherited]

rss offload outer types

uint16_t * doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::queues_array [inherited]

rss queues array

enumdoca_flow_rss_hash_functiondoca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::rss_hash_func [inherited]

hash function

3.71. doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg Struct Reference

[ DOCA Flow ]

3.72. doca_flow_tun Struct Reference

[ Doca Flow Net ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t esp_sn
doca_be32_t esp_spi
struct doca_flow_header_geneve geneve
union doca_flow_geneve_option geneve_options[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_OPT_LEN_MAX]
doca_be32_t gre_key
uint8_t  gtp_ext_psc_qfi
uint8_t  gtp_next_ext_hdr_type
doca_be32_t gtp_teid
bool  key_present
struct doca_flow_header_mpls mpls[DOCA_FLOW_MPLS_LABELS_MAX]
uint8_t  nvgre_flow_id
doca_be32_t nvgre_vs_id
doca_be16_t protocol
enumdoca_flow_tun_type type
doca_be16_t vxlan_gbp_group_policy_id
uint8_t  vxlan_gpe_flags
uint8_t  vxlan_gpe_next_protocol
doca_be32_t vxlan_tun_id
uint8_t  vxlan_tun_rsvd1
enumdoca_flow_tun_ext_vxlan_type vxlan_type

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::esp_sn [inherited]

ipsec sequence number

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::esp_spi [inherited]

ipsec session parameter index

struct doca_flow_header_genevedoca_flow_tun::geneve [inherited]

geneve header

union doca_flow_geneve_optiondoca_flow_tun::geneve_options[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_OPT_LEN_MAX] [inherited]

geneve options as array of doca_be32_t

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gre_key [inherited]

gre key

uint8_t doca_flow_tun::gtp_ext_psc_qfi [inherited]

gtp PSC extension: QoS flow identifier

uint8_t doca_flow_tun::gtp_next_ext_hdr_type [inherited]

gtp next extension header type

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gtp_teid [inherited]

gtp teid

bool doca_flow_tun::key_present [inherited]

gre key is present

struct doca_flow_header_mplsdoca_flow_tun::mpls[DOCA_FLOW_MPLS_LABELS_MAX] [inherited]

mpls labels

uint8_t doca_flow_tun::nvgre_flow_id [inherited]

nvgre flow id.

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::nvgre_vs_id [inherited]

nvgre virtual subnet id(24) + reserved (8).

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_tun::protocol [inherited]

next protocol

enumdoca_flow_tun_typedoca_flow_tun::type [inherited]

tunnel type

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_tun::vxlan_gbp_group_policy_id [inherited]

vxlan gbp group policy id

uint8_t doca_flow_tun::vxlan_gpe_flags [inherited]

vxlan gpe flags.

uint8_t doca_flow_tun::vxlan_gpe_next_protocol [inherited]

vxlan gpe next protocol

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::vxlan_tun_id [inherited]

vxlan vni(24).

uint8_t doca_flow_tun::vxlan_tun_rsvd1 [inherited]

vxlan last reserved byte.

enumdoca_flow_tun_ext_vxlan_typedoca_flow_tun::vxlan_type [inherited]

vxlan ext-type, standard, gpe, gbp

3.73. doca_gather_list Struct Reference

[ DOCA Types ]

Public Variables

void * addr
uint64_t  len
doca_gather_listnext

Variables

void * doca_gather_list::addr [inherited]

Address of buffer in the list

uint64_t doca_gather_list::len [inherited]

Length of current buffer in bytes

doca_gather_list * doca_gather_list::next [inherited]

Pointer to next buffer in the list

3.74. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr Struct Reference

[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  addr
uint32_t  key

Variables

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr::addr [inherited]

address

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr::key [inherited]

memory key

3.75. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq Struct Reference

[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]

Describes GPUNetIO dev CQ

Public Variables

uint32_t  cq_num
uint64_t  cqe_ci
uint8_t * cqe_daddr
uint32_t  cqe_mask
uint32_t  cqe_num
uint64_t  cqe_rsvd
uint8_t  cqe_size
__be32*dbrec
enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_type mem_type

Variables

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cq_num [inherited]

CQ number

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_ci [inherited]

CQE Consumer Index

uint8_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_daddr [inherited]

CQE address

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_mask [inherited]

Mask of total number of CQEs in CQ

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_num [inherited]

Total number of CQEs in CQ

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_rsvd [inherited]

All previous CQEs are polled

uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_size [inherited]

Single CQE size (64B default)

__be32* * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::dbrec [inherited]

CQE Doorbell Record

enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_typedoca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::mem_type [inherited]

Memory type of the completion queue

3.76. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp Struct Reference

[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]

Describes GPUNetIO dev QP

Public Variables

struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq cq_rq
struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq cq_sq
enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_type mem_type
bool  need_dump
enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_nic_handler nic_handler
uint32_t  rcv_wqe_size
__be32*rq_dbrec
int  rq_lock
uint32_t  rq_num
uint64_t  rq_ready_index
uint64_t  rq_rsvd_index
uint8_t * rq_wqe_daddr
uint32_t  rq_wqe_mask
uint32_t  rq_wqe_num
uint64_t  rq_wqe_pi
uint64_t * sq_db
__be32*sq_dbrec
int  sq_lock
uint32_t  sq_num
uint32_t  sq_num_shift8
uint32_t  sq_num_shift8_be
uint32_t  sq_num_shift8_be_1ds
uint32_t  sq_num_shift8_be_2ds
uint32_t  sq_num_shift8_be_3ds
uint32_t  sq_num_shift8_be_4ds
uint64_t  sq_ready_index
uint64_t  sq_rsvd_index
uint8_t * sq_wqe_daddr
uint16_t  sq_wqe_mask
uint16_t  sq_wqe_num
uint64_t  sq_wqe_pi

Variables

struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::cq_rq [inherited]

RQ CQ connected to QP

struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::cq_sq [inherited]

SQ CQ connected to QP

enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_typedoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::mem_type [inherited]

Memory type of the completion

bool doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::need_dump [inherited]

dump mechanism is needed by this GPU QP

enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_nic_handlerdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::nic_handler [inherited]

NIC handler

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rcv_wqe_size [inherited]

Recv WQE size

__be32* * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_dbrec [inherited]

RQ Doorbell Record

int doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_lock [inherited]

RQ lock

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_num [inherited]

RQ number

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_ready_index [inherited]

All previous recv WQEs are ready

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_rsvd_index [inherited]

All previous recv WQEs are reserved

uint8_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_daddr [inherited]

RQ WQE memory address

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_mask [inherited]

RQ number of WQE, mask

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_num [inherited]

RQ number of WQE

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_pi [inherited]

RQ WQE Producer Index

uint64_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_db [inherited]

SQ Doorbell Register

__be32* * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_dbrec [inherited]

SQ Doorbell Record

int doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_lock [inherited]

SQ lock

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num [inherited]

SQ number

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8 [inherited]

SQ number << 8

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be [inherited]

SQ number << 8 big endian

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_1ds [inherited]

SQ number << 8 big endian, 1 data segment

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_2ds [inherited]

SQ number << 8 big endian, 2 data segment

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_3ds [inherited]

SQ number << 8 big endian, 3 data segment

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_4ds [inherited]

SQ number << 8 big endian, 4 data segment

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_ready_index [inherited]

All WQE slots prior to this index are ready

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_rsvd_index [inherited]

All WQE slots prior to this index are reserved

uint8_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_daddr [inherited]

SQ WQE memory address

uint16_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_mask [inherited]

SQ number of WQE, mask

uint16_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_num [inherited]

SQ number of WQE

uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_pi [inherited]

SQ WQE Producer Index

3.77. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe Struct Reference

[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]

Describes GPUNetIO dev general WQE.

3.78. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg Struct Reference

[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]

Describes GPUNetIO dev WQE crtl segment.

Public Variables

uint8_t  fm_ce_se
__be32 imm
__be32 opmod_idx_opcode
__be32 qpn_ds
uint8_t  rsvd[2]
uint8_t  signature
__be32 signature_fm_ce_se

Variables

uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::fm_ce_se [inherited]

fm_ce_se

__be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::imm [inherited]

immediate

__be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::opmod_idx_opcode [inherited]

opcode + wqe idx

__be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::qpn_ds [inherited]

qp number

uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::rsvd[2] [inherited]

reserved

uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::signature [inherited]

signature

__be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::signature_fm_ce_se [inherited]

all flags in or

3.79. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg Struct Reference

[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]

Describes GPUNetIO dev WQE wait segment.

Public Variables

__be32 max_index
__be32 qpn_cqn
uint32_t  resv[2]

Variables

__be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg::max_index [inherited]

Index to wait

__be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg::qpn_cqn [inherited]

CQ number

uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg::resv[2] [inherited]

reserved

3.80. doca_ip Struct Reference

[ DOCA Types ]

3.81. doca_log_registrator Class Reference

[ DOCA Logging Management ]

Should be used to register the log source. For example:

DOCA_LOG_REGISTER(dpi)

void foo { DOCA_LOG_INFO("Message"); }

Note:

The macro also takes care of the dtor() logic on teardown.


3.82. doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data Struct Reference

[ DOCA PCC Device Algorithm Access ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  algo_desc_addr
uint32_t  algo_desc_size
uint32_t  algo_id
uint32_t  algo_major_version
uint32_t  algo_minor_version

Variables

uint64_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_desc_addr [inherited]

pointer to description string

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_desc_size [inherited]

size of description string (null terminated)

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_id [inherited]

algo unique identifier

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_major_version [inherited]

algo major version

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_minor_version [inherited]

algo minor version

3.83. doca_pcc_dev_results_t Struct Reference

[ DOCA PCC Device ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  credits
uint32_t  probe_req
uint32_t  probe_type_slot
uint32_t  rate
uint32_t  reload_credits
uint32_t  rtt_req

Variables

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::credits [inherited]

Num of credits allowed for the CC flow

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::probe_req [inherited]

probe request bit

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::probe_type_slot [inherited]

probe type slot to indicate which probe to send

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::rate [inherited]

Tx rate of the CC flow

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::reload_credits [inherited]

Command to reload credits to the CC flow

uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::rtt_req [inherited]

rtt request bit

3.84. doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet Struct Reference

[ DOCA PCC Device Notification Point ]

Public Variables

uint8_t * data
doca_pcc_np_dev_request_packet * in
size_t  size

Variables

uint8_t * doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet::data [inherited]

data buffer for user to fill

doca_pcc_np_dev_request_packet * doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet::in [inherited]

input request packet

size_t doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet::size [inherited]

size of data buffer

3.85. doca_rdma_gid Struct Reference

[ DOCA RDMA ]

gid struct

Public Variables

uint8_t  raw[DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH]

Variables

uint8_t doca_rdma_gid::raw[DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH] [inherited]

The raw value of the GID

3.86. doca_rmax_in_stream_result Struct Reference

[ DOCA RMAX Engine ]

Input stream starts to receive packets right after start and attaching any flow.

Public Variables

uint32_t  elements_count
memblk_ptr_arr
uint32_t  memblk_ptr_arr_len
uint32_t  seqn_first
uint64_t  ts_first
uint64_t  ts_last

Variables

uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::elements_count [inherited]

Number of packets received

* doca_rmax_in_stream_result::memblk_ptr_arr [inherited]

Array of pointers to the beginning of the memory block as configured by input stream create step. The offset between packets inside memory block can be queried by doca_rmax_in_stream_get_memblk_stride_size

uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::memblk_ptr_arr_len [inherited]

Number of memory blocks placed in memblk_ptr_arr. See doca_rmax_in_stream_get_memblks_count.

uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::seqn_first [inherited]

Sequence number of the first packet

uint64_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::ts_first [inherited]

Time of arrival of the first packet

uint64_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::ts_last [inherited]

Time of arrival of the last packet

3.87. doca_rmax_stream_error Struct Reference

[ DOCA RMAX Engine ]

Public Variables

int  code
const char * message

Variables

int doca_rmax_stream_error::code [inherited]

Raw Rivermax error code

const char * doca_rmax_stream_error::message [inherited]

Human-readable error

3.88. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0 Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]

The output format when set to DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_OUTPUT_FORMAT_0

Public Variables

uint32_t  reserved
uint32_t  sample_id
struct doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value value[]

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0::reserved [inherited]

Reserved for future use

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0::sample_id [inherited]

The sequence number of the sample

struct doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_valuedoca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0::value[] [inherited]

Array of Diagnostic Data in Format 0

3.89. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  data_id
uint64_t  data_value
uint32_t  timestamp_h
uint32_t  timestamp_l

Variables

uint64_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::data_id [inherited]

Data ID

uint64_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::data_value [inherited]

The value of the data ID

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::timestamp_h [inherited]

32 MSB bits of the timestamp of the data sample time (in seconds when using timestamp source DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_TIMESTAMP_SOURCE_RTC, otherwise in nanoseconds)

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::timestamp_l [inherited]

32 LSB bits of the timestamp of this data sample time (in nanoseconds)

3.90. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1 Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]

The output format when set to DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_OUTPUT_FORMAT_1

Public Variables

uint64_t  data_value[]
uint32_t  earliest_data_timestamp_h
uint32_t  earliest_data_timestamp_l
uint32_t  latest_data_timestamp_l
uint32_t  sample_id

Variables

uint64_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::data_value[] [inherited]

An array of Diagnostic Data values (64 bit format). The order of the data will be the same as the order of the requested data in doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id()

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::earliest_data_timestamp_h [inherited]

32 MSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in seconds when using timestamp source DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_TIMESTAMP_SOURCE_RTC, otherwise in nanoseconds)

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::earliest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]

32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds)

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::latest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]

32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the latest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds). The MSBs should be derived from 'earliest_data_timestamp_h' while considering potential wraparound

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::sample_id [inherited]

The sequence number of the sample

3.91. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2 Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]

The output format when set to DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_OUTPUT_FORMAT_2

Public Variables

uint32_t  data_value[]
uint32_t  earliest_data_timestamp_h
uint32_t  earliest_data_timestamp_l
uint32_t  latest_data_timestamp_l
uint32_t  sample_id

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::data_value[] [inherited]

An array of Diagnostic Data values (32 bit format). The order of the data will be the same as the order of the requested data in doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id()

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::earliest_data_timestamp_h [inherited]

32 MSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in seconds when using timestamp source DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_TIMESTAMP_SOURCE_RTC, otherwise in nanoseconds)

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::earliest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]

32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds)

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::latest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]

32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the latest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds). The MSBs should be derived from 'earliest_data_timestamp_h' while considering potential wraparound

uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::sample_id [inherited]

The sequence number of the sample

3.92. doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t Struct Reference

[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  cycles
uint32_t  dpa_process_id
uint32_t  dpa_thread_id
uint64_t  instructions
uint64_t  num_executions
uint64_t  time

Variables

uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::cycles [inherited]

Total execution unit cycles the thread used

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::dpa_process_id [inherited]

Global DPA process Id

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::dpa_thread_id [inherited]

Global DPA thread Id

uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::instructions [inherited]

Total number of instructions the thread executed

uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::num_executions [inherited]

Total number of thread executions

uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::time [inherited]

Total time in ticks the thread has been active

3.93. doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t Struct Reference

[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  cycles
uint32_t  dpa_thread_id
uint16_t  eu_id
uint32_t  instructions
uint16_t  sample_id_in_eu
uint64_t  timestamp
enumdoca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_type type

Variables

uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::cycles [inherited]

Stamp of total Execution Unit cycles

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::dpa_thread_id [inherited]

Global DPA thread Id

uint16_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::eu_id [inherited]

Execution unit id

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::instructions [inherited]

Stamp of total number of instructions of this DPA EU

uint16_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::sample_id_in_eu [inherited]

Running sample id per Execution Unit. A single sample_id is assigned to both schedule in and out samples

uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::timestamp [inherited]

Timestamp in usec

enumdoca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_typedoca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::type [inherited]

Type of event sample

3.94. doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t Struct Reference

[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  dpa_process_id
uint32_t  num_of_threads
char  process_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_PROCESS_NAME_SIZE]

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t::dpa_process_id [inherited]

Global DPA process Id

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t::num_of_threads [inherited]

Number of threads in process

char doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t::process_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_PROCESS_NAME_SIZE] [inherited]

The name of the process

3.95. doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t Struct Reference

[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  dpa_process_id
uint32_t  dpa_thread_id
char  thread_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_THREAD_NAME_SIZE]

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t::dpa_process_id [inherited]

Global DPA process Id

uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t::dpa_thread_id [inherited]

Global DPA thread Id

char doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t::thread_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_THREAD_NAME_SIZE] [inherited]

The name of the thread

3.96. doca_telemetry_pci_dpn Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry pci ]

DPN value to specify the PCI device to query.

mlxlink can be used to determine the values to use. (replace mlx5_0 as required) `mlxlink -d mlx5_0 --port_type PCIE --show_links`

Public Variables

uint8_t  depth
uint8_t  node
uint8_t  pci_index

Variables

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_dpn::depth [inherited]

PCI device depth

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_dpn::node [inherited]

PCI device node

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_dpn::pci_index [inherited]

PCI device index

3.97. doca_telemetry_pci_management_info Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry pci ]

PCI status information

Public Variables

uint8_t  aux_power_detected
uint16_t  bdf0
uint8_t  correctable_error_detected
uint8_t  fatal_error_detected
uint8_t  flit_active
uint8_t  flit_sup
uint8_t  lane0_physical_position
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_lane_reversal_mode lane_reversal
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speed link_peer_max_speed
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speed link_speed_active
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speed link_speed_enabled
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_width link_width_active
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_width link_width_enabled
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_size max_payload_size
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_size max_read_request_size
uint8_t  non_fatal_error_detected
uint16_t  num_of_pfs
uint16_t  num_of_vfs
uint16_t  pci_power
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_port_type port_type
uint8_t  precode_active
uint8_t  precode_sup
enumdoca_telemetry_pci_power_status pwr_status
uint8_t  transaction_pending
uint8_t  unsupported_request_detected

Variables

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::aux_power_detected [inherited]

1 when aux power has been detected, 0 otherwise

uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::bdf0 [inherited]

Bus Device Function - only for function0

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::correctable_error_detected [inherited]

1 when a correctable error has been detected, 0 otherwise

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::fatal_error_detected [inherited]

1 when a fatal error has been detected, 0 otherwise

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::flit_active [inherited]

1 when flit is active for the current speed, 0 otherwise

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::flit_sup [inherited]

1 when flit is supported for the current speed, 0 otherwise

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::lane0_physical_position [inherited]

The physical lane position of logical lane0

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_lane_reversal_modedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::lane_reversal [inherited]

Reversal mode of the link, together with lane0_physical_position provide the physical lane

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speeddoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_peer_max_speed [inherited]

Peer Max Link Speed. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_management_info_link_peer_max_speed_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speeddoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_speed_active [inherited]

Active link speed

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speeddoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_speed_enabled [inherited]

Maximum link speed enabled

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_widthdoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_width_active [inherited]

Active link width

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_widthdoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_width_enabled [inherited]

Maximum link width enabled

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_sizedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::max_payload_size [inherited]

Max payload size in bytes

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_sizedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::max_read_request_size [inherited]

Max read request size in bytes

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::non_fatal_error_detected [inherited]

1 when a non-fatal error has been detected, 0 otherwise

uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::num_of_pfs [inherited]

Number of Physical Functions (PFs)

uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::num_of_vfs [inherited]

Number of Virtual Functions (for all PFs)

uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::pci_power [inherited]

Power reported by the PCI device. The units are in Watts. 0: Power is unknown. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_management_info_power_reporting_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_port_typedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::port_type [inherited]

Indicates the specific type of this PCI Express Function. Note that different Functions in a multi-Function device can generally be of different types

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::precode_active [inherited]

1 when precoding is active for the current speed, 0 otherwise

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::precode_sup [inherited]

1 when precoding is supported for the current speed, 0 otherwise

enumdoca_telemetry_pci_power_statusdoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::pwr_status [inherited]

Indicates the status of PCI power consumption limitations. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_management_info_power_reporting_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::transaction_pending [inherited]

1 when a transaction is pending, 0 otherwise

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::unsupported_request_detected [inherited]

1 when an unsupported request has been detected, 0 otherwise

3.98. doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1 Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry pci ]

PCI perf counters group 1

Public Variables

uint32_t  crc_error_dllp
uint32_t  crc_error_tlp
uint8_t  effective_ber_coef
uint8_t  effective_ber_magnitude
uint8_t  fber_coef
uint8_t  fber_magnitude
uint32_t  fec_correctable_error_counter
uint32_t  fec_uncorrectable_error_counter
uint32_t  l0_to_recovery
uint32_t  outbound_stalled_reads
uint32_t  outbound_stalled_reads_events
uint32_t  outbound_stalled_writes
uint32_t  outbound_stalled_writes_events
uint32_t  rx_errors
uint32_t  tx_errors
uint64_t  tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt
uint64_t  tx_overflow_buffer_pkt

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::crc_error_dllp [inherited]

Number of transitions to recovery due to identifying CRC DLLP errors.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::crc_error_tlp [inherited]

Number of transitions to recovery due to identifying CRC TLP errors.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::effective_ber_coef [inherited]

Effective_BER = effective_ber_coef*10^(-effective_ber_magnitude)

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::effective_ber_magnitude [inherited]

Effective_BER = effective_ber_coef*10^(-effective_ber_magnitude)

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fber_coef [inherited]

FBER = fber_coef*10^(-fber_magnitude). Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fber_counter_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fber_magnitude [inherited]

FBER = fber_coef*10^(-fber_magnitude). Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fber_counter_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fec_correctable_error_counter [inherited]

FEC correctable error counter. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fec_error_counters_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fec_uncorrectable_error_counter [inherited]

FEC uncorrectable error counter. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fec_error_counters_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::l0_to_recovery [inherited]

total l0 to recovery - this is a sum of all the l0 to recovery specific causes- l0_to_recovery_eieos, l0_to_recovery_ts, l0_to_recovery_framing, l0_to_recovery_retrain.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_reads [inherited]

The percentage of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound non-posted read requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient non-posted credits. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_reads_events [inherited]

The number of events where outbound_stalled_reads was above a threshold. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_writes [inherited]

The percentage of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound posted writes requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient posted credits. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_writes_events [inherited]

The number of events where outbound_stalled_writes was above a threshold. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::rx_errors [inherited]

Number of transitions to recovery due to Framing errors and CRC (dlp and tlp) errors.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::tx_errors [inherited]

Number of transitions to recovery due to EIEOS and TS errors.

uint64_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt [inherited]

The number of packets marked due to lack of PCIe buffers or receive path from NIC port toward the hosts. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_tx_overflow_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

uint64_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::tx_overflow_buffer_pkt [inherited]

The number of packets dropped due to lack of PCIe buffers or receive path from NIC port toward the hosts. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_tx_overflow_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

3.99. doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2 Struct Reference

[ DOCA Telemetry pci ]

PCI perf counters group 2

Public Variables

uint32_t  aer_correctable_errors_count
uint32_t  aer_fatal_error_count
uint32_t  aer_non_fatal_error_count
uint32_t  aer_unsupported_request_count
uint32_t  fc_error_count
uint32_t  invalid_flit_counter
uint32_t  nak_received_count
uint32_t  nak_sent_count
uint32_t  outbound_completion_data_dwords_count
uint32_t  outbound_completion_tlps_count
uint64_t  outbound_read_data_dword
uint32_t  outbound_read_tlps_count
uint64_t  outbound_write_data_dword
uint32_t  outbound_write_tlps_count
uint32_t  reads_req_dropped_due_missing_cmpl_credits_count
uint32_t  reads_req_dropped_due_missing_np_credits_count
uint32_t  reads_req_dropped_due_missing_tag_count
uint32_t  replay_count
uint32_t  replay_count_rollover_count
uint32_t  total_dwords_received
uint32_t  total_dwords_transmitted

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::aer_correctable_errors_count [inherited]

Number of AER correctable errors.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::aer_fatal_error_count [inherited]

Number of AER fatal errors.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::aer_non_fatal_error_count [inherited]

Number of AER non fatal errors.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::aer_unsupported_request_count [inherited]

Number of AER unsupported requests.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::fc_error_count [inherited]

Number of Flow Control Errors.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::invalid_flit_counter [inherited]

Number of invalid flit blocks.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::nak_received_count [inherited]

Number of NAKs received.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::nak_sent_count [inherited]

Number of NAKs sent.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::outbound_completion_data_dwords_count [inherited]

Number of DWORDS sent in outbound completion TLPs.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::outbound_completion_tlps_count [inherited]

Number of completion TLPs sent by the PCIe link.

uint64_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::outbound_read_data_dword [inherited]

Number of DWORDS sent in outbound read TLPs

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::outbound_read_tlps_count [inherited]

Number of read TLPs sent by the PCIe link.

uint64_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::outbound_write_data_dword [inherited]

Number of DWORDS sent in outbound write TLPs

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::outbound_write_tlps_count [inherited]

Number of write TLPs sent by the PCIe link.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::reads_req_dropped_due_missing_cmpl_credits_count [inherited]

Number of read request dropped due to missing completion credits.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::reads_req_dropped_due_missing_np_credits_count [inherited]

Number of read request dropped due to missing non-posted credits.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::reads_req_dropped_due_missing_tag_count [inherited]

Number of read request dropped due to missing tag.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::replay_count [inherited]

Number of TLPs replay.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::replay_count_rollover_count [inherited]

Number of replay count rollovers.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::total_dwords_received [inherited]

Total number of DWORDS received by the PCIe link.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_2::total_dwords_transmitted [inherited]

Total number of DWORDS sent by the PCIe link.

3.100. doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_eth_enabled Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  link_eth_active

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_eth_enabled::link_eth_active [inherited]

Ethernet protocols active.

3.101. doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_ib_enabled Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint16_t  link_speed_active
uint16_t  link_width_active

Variables

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_ib_enabled::link_speed_active [inherited]

IB link active speed. Bitmask, see hst_link_ib_enabled_link_speed_active.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_ib_enabled::link_width_active [inherited]

IB link active width: Bit 0: 1x; Bit 1: 2x; Bit 2: 4x.

3.102. doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_eth_enabled Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  link_eth_active

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_eth_enabled::link_eth_active [inherited]

Ethernet protocols active.

3.103. doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_ib_enabled Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint16_t  link_speed_active
uint16_t  link_width_active

Variables

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_ib_enabled::link_speed_active [inherited]

IB link active speed. Bitmask, see pd_link_ib_enabled_link_speed_active.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_ib_enabled::link_width_active [inherited]

IB link active width: Bit 0: 1x; Bit 1: 2x; Bit 2: 4x.

3.104. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_eth Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  core_to_phy_link_eth_enabled

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_eth::core_to_phy_link_eth_enabled [inherited]

Ethernet protocols admin state.

3.105. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint16_t  core_to_phy_link_proto_enabled
uint16_t  core_to_phy_link_width_enabled

Variables

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib::core_to_phy_link_proto_enabled [inherited]

IB link enabled speed. Bitmask, see pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib_core_to_phy_link_proto_enabled.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib::core_to_phy_link_width_enabled [inherited]

IB link enabled width.

3.106. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_nvlink Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  core_to_phy_link_nvlink_enabled

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_nvlink::core_to_phy_link_nvlink_enabled [inherited]

NVLink protocols admin state.

3.107. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_eth Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  cable_ext_eth_proto_cap

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_eth::cable_ext_eth_proto_cap [inherited]

Cable Ethernet protocols cap.

3.108. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_ib Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint16_t  cable_link_speed_cap
uint16_t  cable_link_width_cap

Variables

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_ib::cable_link_speed_cap [inherited]

IB link active speed. Bitmask, see pddr_cable_cap_ib_cable_link_speed_cap.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_ib::cable_link_width_cap [inherited]

Cable support IB width.

3.109. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_nvlink Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  cable_nvlink_proto_cap

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_nvlink::cable_nvlink_proto_cap [inherited]

Cable NVLink protocols cap.

3.110. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_eth Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  link_eth_active

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_eth::link_eth_active [inherited]

Ethernet protocols active.

3.111. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_ib Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint16_t  link_speed_active
uint16_t  link_width_active

Variables

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_ib::link_speed_active [inherited]

IB link active speed. Bitmask, see pddr_link_active_ib_link_speed_active.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_ib::link_width_active [inherited]

IB link active width: Bit 0: 1x; Bit 1: 2x; Bit 2: 4x.

3.112. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_nvlink Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  link_nvlink_active

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_nvlink::link_nvlink_active [inherited]

NVLink protocols active.

3.113. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint8_t  active_set_host_compliance_code
uint8_t  active_set_media_compliance_code
uint8_t  cable_attenuation_12g
uint8_t  cable_attenuation_25g
uint8_t  cable_attenuation_53g
uint8_t  cable_attenuation_5g
uint8_t  cable_attenuation_7g
uint8_t  cable_breakout
enum pddr_module_info_cable_identifier  cable_identifier
uint8_t  cable_length
union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption cable_power_class
uint8_t  cable_rx_amp
uint8_t  cable_rx_emphasis
uint8_t  cable_rx_post_emphasis
uint8_t  cable_technology
uint8_t  cable_tx_equalization
enum pddr_module_info_cable_type  cable_type
enum pddr_module_info_cable_vendor  cable_vendor
uint8_t  connector_type
struct doca_telemetry_phy_uint64 date_code
uint8_t  did_cap
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_0
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_1
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_2
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_3
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_4
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_5
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_6
enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane  dp_st_lane_7
enum pddr_module_info_els2_oper_state  els2_oper_state
enum pddr_module_info_els_oper_state  els_oper_state
enum pddr_module_info_error_code  error_code
uint8_t  ethernet_compliance_code
uint8_t  ext_ethernet_compliance_code
uint32_t  fw_version
uint16_t  ib_compliance_code
uint8_t  ib_width
enum pddr_module_info_laser2_enabled  laser2_enabled
enum pddr_module_info_laser2_restriction  laser2_restriction
enum pddr_module_info_laser2_status  laser2_status
enum pddr_module_info_laser_enabled  laser_enabled
enum pddr_module_info_laser_restriction  laser_restriction
enum pddr_module_info_laser_status  laser_status
uint8_t  length_om1
uint8_t  length_om2
uint8_t  length_om3
uint8_t  length_om4
uint8_t  length_om5
uint16_t  max_fiber_length
uint8_t  max_power
uint32_t  memory_map_compliance
uint8_t  memory_map_rev
enum pddr_module_info_module_st  module_st
uint8_t  monitor_cap_mask
uint8_t  nbr100
uint8_t  nbr250
enum pddr_module_info_rx_cdr_cap  rx_cdr_cap
uint8_t  rx_cdr_state
uint8_t  rx_output_valid
uint8_t  rx_output_valid_cap
uint16_t  rx_power_high_th
uint16_t  rx_power_lane0
uint16_t  rx_power_lane1
uint16_t  rx_power_lane2
uint16_t  rx_power_lane3
uint16_t  rx_power_lane4
uint16_t  rx_power_lane5
uint16_t  rx_power_lane6
uint16_t  rx_power_lane7
uint16_t  rx_power_low_th
enum pddr_module_info_rx_power_type  rx_power_type
uint16_t  smf_length
uint16_t  temperature
uint16_t  temperature_high_th
uint16_t  temperature_low_th
uint16_t  tx_bias_high_th
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane0
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane1
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane2
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane3
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane4
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane5
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane6
uint16_t  tx_bias_lane7
uint16_t  tx_bias_low_th
enum pddr_module_info_tx_bias_scaling_factor  tx_bias_scaling_factor
enum pddr_module_info_tx_cdr_cap  tx_cdr_cap
uint8_t  tx_cdr_state
enum pddr_module_info_tx_input_freq_sync  tx_input_freq_sync
uint16_t  tx_power_high_th
uint16_t  tx_power_lane0
uint16_t  tx_power_lane1
uint16_t  tx_power_lane2
uint16_t  tx_power_lane3
uint16_t  tx_power_lane4
uint16_t  tx_power_lane5
uint16_t  tx_power_lane6
uint16_t  tx_power_lane7
uint16_t  tx_power_low_th
char  vendor_name[PDDR_MODULE_INFO_NAME_SIZE]
uint32_t  vendor_oui
char  vendor_pn[PDDR_MODULE_INFO_NAME_SIZE]
uint32_t  vendor_rev
char  vendor_sn[PDDR_MODULE_INFO_NAME_SIZE]
uint16_t  voltage
uint16_t  voltage_high_th
uint16_t  voltage_low_th
uint16_t  wavelength
uint16_t  wavelength_tolerance

Variables

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::active_set_host_compliance_code [inherited]

Valid for CMIS modules only. According to current Active set, value of Host Electrical Interface byte.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::active_set_media_compliance_code [inherited]

Valid for CMIS modules only. According to current Active set, value of Module Media Interface byte.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_attenuation_12g [inherited]

Cable attenuation 12g. Reserved for SFP.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_attenuation_25g [inherited]

Cable attenuation 25g. Valid only for CMIS (QSFP-DD/ SFP-DD/ OSFP).

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_attenuation_53g [inherited]

cable attenuation at 53GHz.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_attenuation_5g [inherited]

Cable attenuation 5g. Reserved for SFP.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_attenuation_7g [inherited]

Cable attenuation 7g. Reserved for SFP.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_breakout [inherited]

Reserved for SFP. For QSFP: Byte 113 per SFF-8636. For CMIS based modules: XX naming is according to cable_identifier name. See enum pddr_module_info_cable_breakout.

enum pddr_module_info_cable_identifier doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_identifier [inherited]

Cable identifier.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_length [inherited]

Cable length in 1m units.

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumptiondoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_power_class [inherited]

Module maximum power consumption.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_rx_amp [inherited]

Cable RX amp. Reserved for SFP.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_rx_emphasis [inherited]

Cable RX emphasis. For CMIS (QSFP-DD/ SFP-DD/ OSFP) field will represent Rx pre-emphasis.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_rx_post_emphasis [inherited]

Cable RX post emphasis. Valid only for CMIS (QSFP-DD/ SFP-DD/ OSFP).

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_technology [inherited]

Cable Technology; QSFP: Byte 147 per SFF-8636. SFP: SFP+: byte8 per SFF-8472: Bit 3 - Active Cable, Bit 2 - Passive Cable. CMIS based (QSFP-DD/OSFP/SFP-DD/OE): Byte 212. See enum pddr_module_info_cable_technology.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_tx_equalization [inherited]

Cable TX equalization.

enum pddr_module_info_cable_type doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_type [inherited]

Cable/module type.

enum pddr_module_info_cable_vendor doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::cable_vendor [inherited]

Cable vendor.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::connector_type [inherited]

connector type based on SFF-8024.

struct doca_telemetry_phy_uint64doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::date_code [inherited]

ASCII code for vendor's date code; 63:48- 2 digit for date code year, 00 = year 2000; 47:32 - 2 digit for date code month. 31:16

  • 2 digit for day of the month code. 15:0 - 2 digit LOT code.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::did_cap [inherited]

set in case of Linear Direct Drive module.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_0 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_1 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_2 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_3 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_4 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_5 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_6 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_dp_st_lane doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::dp_st_lane_7 [inherited]

DataPath state for lane_i.

enum pddr_module_info_els2_oper_state doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::els2_oper_state [inherited]

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

enum pddr_module_info_els_oper_state doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::els_oper_state [inherited]

Indicates the ELS laser operative state.

enum pddr_module_info_error_code doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::error_code [inherited]

Relevant for CMIS modules only.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::ethernet_compliance_code [inherited]

Ethernet Specification Compliance Codes.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::ext_ethernet_compliance_code [inherited]

Extended Specification Compliance Codes.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::fw_version [inherited]

If information is not available by the module: set to 0.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::ib_compliance_code [inherited]

Byte 164 of SFF-8636. For CMIS modules IB Protocols see enum pddr_module_info_ib_compliance_code.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::ib_width [inherited]

Bitmask of width of IB Protocols.

enum pddr_module_info_laser2_enabled doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::laser2_enabled [inherited]

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

enum pddr_module_info_laser2_restriction doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::laser2_restriction [inherited]

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

enum pddr_module_info_laser2_status doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::laser2_status [inherited]

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

enum pddr_module_info_laser_enabled doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::laser_enabled [inherited]

Relevant for CPO product.

enum pddr_module_info_laser_restriction doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::laser_restriction [inherited]

Relevant for CPO product.

enum pddr_module_info_laser_status doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::laser_status [inherited]

Relevant for CPO product.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::length_om1 [inherited]

OM1 fiber length supported in units of 10m.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::length_om2 [inherited]

OM2 fiber length supported in units of 1m. SFP in units of 10m.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::length_om3 [inherited]

OM3 fiber length supported in units of 2m. SFP in units of 10m.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::length_om4 [inherited]

OM4 fiber length supported in units of 2m. SFP in units of 10m.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::length_om5 [inherited]

OM5 fiber length supported in units of 2m.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::max_fiber_length [inherited]

Maximum length of allowed fiber in meters.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::max_power [inherited]

Reserved for SFP, QSFP. Byte 201 for CMIS (QSFP-DD/SFP-DD/ OSFP/ELS/OE).

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::memory_map_compliance [inherited]

memory map compliance in ASCII. SFF-8472 / SFF-8636/ CMI.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::memory_map_rev [inherited]

memory map revision.

enum pddr_module_info_module_st doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::module_st [inherited]

Module state. Valid for CMIS modules only.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::monitor_cap_mask [inherited]

Monitoring capabilities mask; Bit 0 - temperature monitoring implemented; Bit 1 - voltage monitoring implemented; Bit 2 - tx power monitoring implemented; Bit 3 - rx power monitoring implemented; Bit 4 - tx bias monitoring implemented.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::nbr100 [inherited]

Nominal bit rate in units of 100Mb/s.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::nbr250 [inherited]

Nominal bit rate in units of 250Mb/s.

enum pddr_module_info_rx_cdr_cap doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_cdr_cap [inherited]

RX CDR cap.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_cdr_state [inherited]

RX CDR state. Reserved for SFP. Bit X - RX CDR on/off on channel X.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_output_valid [inherited]

Rx output status indication per lane.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_output_valid_cap [inherited]

when set indicates rx_output_valid is supported by the module.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_high_th [inherited]

Alarm high RX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane0 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 0.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane1 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 1.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane2 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 2.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane3 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 3.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane4 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 4.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane5 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 5.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane6 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 6.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_lane7 [inherited]

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 7.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_low_th [inherited]

Alarm low RX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

enum pddr_module_info_rx_power_type doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::rx_power_type [inherited]

rx power measurement type.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::smf_length [inherited]

SMF link length. SFP per byte 14,15. QSFP per byte 142; for CMIS based modules, per byte 132; bit 9:8 - 00 length base in 1 km units; bit 9:8 - 01 length base in 100m units; bits 7:0 - length base.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::temperature [inherited]

module temperature in 1/256 C.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::temperature_high_th [inherited]

Alarm high temperature threshold in 1/256 C.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::temperature_low_th [inherited]

Alarm low temperature threshold in 1/256 C.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_high_th [inherited]

Alarm high TX Bias current threshold in 2 uA.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane0 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane1 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane2 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane3 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane4 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane5 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane6 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_lane7 [inherited]

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_low_th [inherited]

Alarm low TX Bias current threshold in 2 uA.

enum pddr_module_info_tx_bias_scaling_factor doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_bias_scaling_factor [inherited]

Valid for CMIS modules only; This field is relevant for the following fields: tx_bias_lane[7:0], tx_bias_high_th and tx_bias_low_th; The value of the above fields should be multiplied accordingly.

enum pddr_module_info_tx_cdr_cap doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_cdr_cap [inherited]

TX CDR cap.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_cdr_state [inherited]

TX CDR state. Reserved for SFP. Bit X - RX CDR on/off on channel X.

enum pddr_module_info_tx_input_freq_sync doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_input_freq_sync [inherited]

Defines which Tx input lanes must be frequency synchronous.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_high_th [inherited]

Alarm high TX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane0 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 0.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane1 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 1.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane2 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 2.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane3 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 3.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane4 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 4.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane5 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 5.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane6 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 6.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_lane7 [inherited]

TX measured power channel 7.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::tx_power_low_th [inherited]

Alarm low TX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

char doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::vendor_name[PDDR_MODULE_INFO_NAME_SIZE] [inherited]

ASCII Vendor name left-aligned and padded on the right with ASCII spaces (20h).

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::vendor_oui [inherited]

vendor oui.

char doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::vendor_pn[PDDR_MODULE_INFO_NAME_SIZE] [inherited]

Vendor Part Number left-aligned and padded on the right with ASCII spaces (20h).

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::vendor_rev [inherited]

ASCII Vendor revision aligned to right padded with 0h on the left.

char doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::vendor_sn[PDDR_MODULE_INFO_NAME_SIZE] [inherited]

Vendor Serial Number.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::voltage [inherited]

Internally measured supply voltage in 100uV.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::voltage_high_th [inherited]

Alarm high Voltage threshold in 100uV.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::voltage_low_th [inherited]

Alarm low Voltage threshold in 100uV.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::wavelength [inherited]

Nominal laser wavelength in nm.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info::wavelength_tolerance [inherited]

16-bit integer value for the laser wavelength tolerance in nm divided by 200 (units of 0.

3.114. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption Union Reference


Public Variables

enum doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption_QSFP_DD_OSFP  max_power_consumption_QSFP_DD_OSFP
enum doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption_SFP_DD  max_power_consumption_SFP_DD
enum doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption_SFP_QSFP  max_power_consumption_SFP_QSFP

Variables

enum doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption_QSFP_DD_OSFP doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption::max_power_consumption_QSFP_DD_OSFP [inherited]

For QSFP-DD-OSFP

enum doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption_SFP_DD doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption::max_power_consumption_SFP_DD [inherited]

For SFP-DD

enum doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption_SFP_QSFP doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_module_info_module_maximum_power_consumption::max_power_consumption_SFP_QSFP [inherited]

For SFP-QSFP

3.115. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info Struct Reference


Public Variables

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_cable_proto_cap_auto cable_proto_cap
union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_core_to_phy_link_enabled_auto core_to_phy_link_enabled
uint8_t  eth_100g_fec_support
uint8_t  eth_25g_50g_fec_support
enum pddr_operation_info_eth_an_fsm_state  eth_an_fsm_state
uint32_t  eth_an_link_enabled
enum pddr_operation_info_fec_mode_active  fec_mode_active
uint16_t  fec_mode_request
enum pddr_operation_info_ib_phy_fsm_state  ib_phy_fsm_state
union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_link_active_auto link_active
enum pddr_operation_info_loopback_mode  loopback_mode
enum pddr_operation_info_neg_mode_active  neg_mode_active
union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_pd_link_enabled_auto pd_link_enabled
union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_hst_link_enabled_auto phy_hst_link_enabled
union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_manager_link_enabled_auto phy_manager_link_enabled
enum pddr_operation_info_phy_mngr_fsm_state  phy_mngr_fsm_state
uint16_t  profile_fec_in_use
enum pddr_operation_info_proto_active  proto_active

Variables

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_cable_proto_cap_autodoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::cable_proto_cap [inherited]

Cable Cap IB/Eth/NVLink layout.

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_core_to_phy_link_enabled_autodoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::core_to_phy_link_enabled [inherited]

Core2phylink Enabled IB/Eth/NVLink layout.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::eth_100g_fec_support [inherited]

FEC 100G (25Gb/s per lane) supported FEC include override masking should reflect current phy configuration after link is up.

uint8_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::eth_25g_50g_fec_support [inherited]

FEC 25G/50G (25Gb/s per lane) supported FEC include override masking should reflect current phy configuration after link is up.

enum pddr_operation_info_eth_an_fsm_state doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::eth_an_fsm_state [inherited]

Ethernet (CL73) Auto-negotiation FSM state.

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::eth_an_link_enabled [inherited]

ETH AN Link Enabled Eth Layout.

enum pddr_operation_info_fec_mode_active doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::fec_mode_active [inherited]

FEC mode active.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::fec_mode_request [inherited]

FEC mode request.

enum pddr_operation_info_ib_phy_fsm_state doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::ib_phy_fsm_state [inherited]

FW IB state machine.

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_link_active_autodoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::link_active [inherited]

Link Active IB/Eth/NVLink layout.

enum pddr_operation_info_loopback_mode doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::loopback_mode [inherited]

Loopback mode.

enum pddr_operation_info_neg_mode_active doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::neg_mode_active [inherited]

Neg. mode active.

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_pd_link_enabled_autodoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::pd_link_enabled [inherited]

Parallel Detect Link Enabled IB/Eth Layout.

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_hst_link_enabled_autodoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::phy_hst_link_enabled [inherited]

HST Link Enabled IB/Eth Layout.

union doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_manager_link_enabled_autodoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::phy_manager_link_enabled [inherited]

Phy Manager Link Enabled IB/Eth/NVLink layout.

enum pddr_operation_info_phy_mngr_fsm_state doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::phy_mngr_fsm_state [inherited]

FW Phy Manager FSM state.

uint16_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::profile_fec_in_use [inherited]

The profile that has been selected.

enum pddr_operation_info_proto_active doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info::proto_active [inherited]

Active protocol.

3.116. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_cable_proto_cap_auto Union Reference


Public Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_eth pddr_cable_cap_eth
struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_ib pddr_cable_cap_ib

Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_ethdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_cable_proto_cap_auto::pddr_cable_cap_eth [inherited]

Cable Cap Eth layout.

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_cable_cap_ibdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_cable_proto_cap_auto::pddr_cable_cap_ib [inherited]

Cable Cap IB layout.

3.117. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_core_to_phy_link_enabled_auto Union Reference


Public Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_eth pddr_c2p_link_enabled_eth
struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib

Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ethdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_core_to_phy_link_enabled_auto::pddr_c2p_link_enabled_eth [inherited]

Core2phylink Enabled Eth layout.

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ibdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_core_to_phy_link_enabled_auto::pddr_c2p_link_enabled_ib [inherited]

Core2phylink Enabled IB layout.

3.118. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_link_active_auto Union Reference


Public Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_eth pddr_link_active_eth
struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_ib pddr_link_active_ib

Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_ethdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_link_active_auto::pddr_link_active_eth [inherited]

Link Active Eth layout.

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_link_active_ibdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_link_active_auto::pddr_link_active_ib [inherited]

Link Active IB layout.

3.119. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_pd_link_enabled_auto Union Reference


Public Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_eth_enabled pd_link_eth_enabled
struct doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_ib_enabled pd_link_ib_enabled

Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_eth_enableddoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_pd_link_enabled_auto::pd_link_eth_enabled [inherited]

Parallel Detect Link Enabled Eth Layout.

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pd_link_ib_enableddoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_pd_link_enabled_auto::pd_link_ib_enabled [inherited]

Parallel Detect Link Enabled IB Layout.

3.120. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_hst_link_enabled_auto Union Reference


Public Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_eth_enabled hst_link_eth_enabled
struct doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_ib_enabled hst_link_ib_enabled

Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_eth_enableddoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_hst_link_enabled_auto::hst_link_eth_enabled [inherited]

HST Link Enabled IB layout.

struct doca_telemetry_phy_hst_link_ib_enableddoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_hst_link_enabled_auto::hst_link_ib_enabled [inherited]

HST Link Enabled Eth layout.

3.121. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_manager_link_enabled_auto Union Reference


Public Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_eth pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_eth
struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ib pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ib

Variables

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ethdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_manager_link_enabled_auto::pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_eth [inherited]

Phy Manager Link Enabled Eth layout.

struct doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ibdoca_telemetry_phy_pddr_operation_info_phy_manager_link_enabled_auto::pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ib [inherited]

Phy Manager Link Enabled IB layout.

3.122. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_eth Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint32_t  phy_manager_link_eth_enabled

Variables

uint32_t doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_eth::phy_manager_link_eth_enabled [inherited]

Ethernet protocols admin state.

3.123. doca_telemetry_phy_pddr_phy_manager_link_enabled_ib Struct Reference


Public Variables

uint16_t  phy_manager_link_proto_enabled
uint16_t  phy_manager_link_width_enabled

Variables