3. Data Structures

Valid for CMIS modules only. According to current Active set, value of Host Electrical Interface byte.

Valid for CMIS modules only. According to current Active set, value of Module Media Interface byte.

Cable attenuation 12g. Reserved for SFP.

Cable attenuation 25g. Valid only for CMIS (QSFP-DD/ SFP-DD/ OSFP).

cable attenuation at 53GHz.

Cable attenuation 5g. Reserved for SFP.

Cable attenuation 7g. Reserved for SFP.

Reserved for SFP. For QSFP: Byte 113 per SFF-8636. For CMIS based modules: XX naming is according to cable_identifier name. See enum pddr_module_info_cable_breakout.

Cable identifier.

Cable length in 1m units.

Module maximum power consumption.

Cable RX amp. Reserved for SFP.

Cable RX emphasis. For CMIS (QSFP-DD/ SFP-DD/ OSFP) field will represent Rx pre-emphasis.

Cable RX post emphasis. Valid only for CMIS (QSFP-DD/ SFP-DD/ OSFP).

Cable Technology; QSFP: Byte 147 per SFF-8636. SFP: SFP+: byte8 per SFF-8472: Bit 3 - Active Cable, Bit 2 - Passive Cable. CMIS based (QSFP-DD/OSFP/SFP-DD/OE): Byte 212. See enum pddr_module_info_cable_technology.

Cable TX equalization.

Cable/module type.

Cable vendor.

connector type based on SFF-8024.

ASCII code for vendor's date code; 63:48- 2 digit for date code year, 00 = year 2000; 47:32 - 2 digit for date code month. 31:16 2 digit for day of the month code. 15:0 - 2 digit LOT code.

set in case of Linear Direct Drive module.

DataPath state for lane_i.

DataPath state for lane_i.

DataPath state for lane_i.

DataPath state for lane_i.

DataPath state for lane_i.

DataPath state for lane_i.

DataPath state for lane_i.

DataPath state for lane_i.

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

Indicates the ELS laser operative state.

Relevant for CMIS modules only.

Ethernet Specification Compliance Codes.

Extended Specification Compliance Codes.

If information is not available by the module: set to 0.

Byte 164 of SFF-8636. For CMIS modules IB Protocols see enum pddr_module_info_ib_compliance_code.

Bitmask of width of IB Protocols.

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

Relevant for CPO ETH switches.

Relevant for CPO product.

Relevant for CPO product.

Relevant for CPO product.

OM1 fiber length supported in units of 10m.

OM2 fiber length supported in units of 1m. SFP in units of 10m.

OM3 fiber length supported in units of 2m. SFP in units of 10m.

OM4 fiber length supported in units of 2m. SFP in units of 10m.

OM5 fiber length supported in units of 2m.

Maximum length of allowed fiber in meters.

Reserved for SFP, QSFP. Byte 201 for CMIS (QSFP-DD/SFP-DD/ OSFP/ELS/OE).

memory map compliance in ASCII. SFF-8472 / SFF-8636/ CMI.

memory map revision.

Module state. Valid for CMIS modules only.

Monitoring capabilities mask; Bit 0 - temperature monitoring implemented; Bit 1 - voltage monitoring implemented; Bit 2 - tx power monitoring implemented; Bit 3 - rx power monitoring implemented; Bit 4 - tx bias monitoring implemented.

Nominal bit rate in units of 100Mb/s.

Nominal bit rate in units of 250Mb/s.

RX CDR cap.

RX CDR state. Reserved for SFP. Bit X - RX CDR on/off on channel X.

Rx output status indication per lane.

when set indicates rx_output_valid is supported by the module.

Alarm high RX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 0.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 1.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 2.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 3.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 4.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 5.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 6.

RX measured power (in dBm/uW) channel 7.

Alarm low RX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

rx power measurement type.

SMF link length. SFP per byte 14,15. QSFP per byte 142; for CMIS based modules, per byte 132; bit 9:8 - 00 length base in 1 km units; bit 9:8 - 01 length base in 100m units; bits 7:0 - length base.

module temperature in 1/256 C.

Alarm high temperature threshold in 1/256 C.

Alarm low temperature threshold in 1/256 C.

Alarm high TX Bias current threshold in 2 uA.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

TX measured bias current on channel [i] in 2uA unit.

Alarm low TX Bias current threshold in 2 uA.

Valid for CMIS modules only; This field is relevant for the following fields: tx_bias_lane[7:0], tx_bias_high_th and tx_bias_low_th; The value of the above fields should be multiplied accordingly.

TX CDR cap.

TX CDR state. Reserved for SFP. Bit X - RX CDR on/off on channel X.

Defines which Tx input lanes must be frequency synchronous.

Alarm high TX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

TX measured power channel 0.

TX measured power channel 1.

TX measured power channel 2.

TX measured power channel 3.

TX measured power channel 4.

TX measured power channel 5.

TX measured power channel 6.

TX measured power channel 7.

Alarm low TX Power threshold in dBm. Only from channel 0.

ASCII Vendor name left-aligned and padded on the right with ASCII spaces (20h).

vendor oui.

Vendor Part Number left-aligned and padded on the right with ASCII spaces (20h).

ASCII Vendor revision aligned to right padded with 0h on the left.

Vendor Serial Number.

Internally measured supply voltage in 100uV.

Alarm high Voltage threshold in 100uV.

Alarm low Voltage threshold in 100uV.

Nominal laser wavelength in nm.