2. Modules

Flex IO SDK host API for DPA programs. Mostly used for DPA resource management and invocation of DPA programs.

Callback function to pack the arguments for a function. This function is called internally from the FlexIO runtime upon user making a call (e.g., flexio_process_call). It packs the arguments for a user function into the argument buffer provided in `argbuf`. The argument list can be arbitrarily long and is represented by `ap`. The correct usage of this function requires the caller to initialize the list using `va_start`.

Create a container for a FlexIO App.

Parameters fattr - A pointer to the application attributes struct. app - Created app. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a named app with a given ELF buffer. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler. Note: FlexIO user should never call this function.



Destroy a flexio app.

Parameters app - App that was created before. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys the state associated with the app and all registered functions. This function will free the internal elf buffer. It is called from within the destructor generated by the compiler. Note: FlexIO user should never call this function.



Gets a Flex IO app from app list.

Parameters fattr - A pointer to the application selection attributes struct. app - Selected app (NULL on failure). Returns flexio status value. Description This function gets a Flex IO app by name and HW model from the app list. The user may use this function in run time for dynamically select the application to run over the current HW model. Specifying FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_DEF as HW model ID will automatically select the best suited HW model. In case user program doesn't reference an entry point from the device program, flexio_app_get() will return NULL.

Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.

Parameters app - App that created before. bin_buff - Pointer to buffer to copy ELF binary. bin_size - Size of buffer pointed by bin_buff. If parameter is smaller than ELF binary size function will fail. Returns flexio status value. Description This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. Compiler calls this from within the constructor. Note: FlexIO user should never call this function.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL size_t flexio_app_get_elf_size ( flexio_app* app )

Gets a Flex IO application size.

Parameters app - A pointer to a Flex IO application. Returns the application's size (bytes) or NULL on error. Description

Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.

Parameters app_list - A list of apps that are available. num_apps - number of apps to obtain / obtained. Returns flexio status value. Description This function returns a list of Flex IO apps that are loaded.

const FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_app_get_name ( flexio_app* app )

Gets a Flex IO application name.

Parameters app - A pointer to a Flex IO application. Returns the application's name or NULL on error. Description

Register a flexio app with a HW model ID.

Parameters app - App object that was created by flexio_app_create(). hw_model_id Returns flexio status value. Description This function registers an existing Flex IO app with a Flex IO HW model ID. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler. Note: FlexIO user should never call this function.



Free the list of flexio apps.

Parameters apps_list - list obtained previously. Returns flexio status value. Description This function frees the list of apps obtained from `flexio_app_get_list`.

Allocates a buffer on Flex IO heap memory.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to allocate. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was allocated. Returns flexio status value. Description This function allocates a buffer with the requested size on the Flex IO heap memory. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.

Deallocates Flex IO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. daddr - A pointer to an address of allocated memory on the Flex IO heap. Zero value is valid argument. Returns flexio status value. Description This function frees Flex IO heap memory buffer by address.

Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. value - A value to set the DPA heap memory buffer to. buff_bsize - The size of the Flex IO heap memory buffer. dest_daddr - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to set. Returns flexio status value. Description

Create asynchronous rpc command queue.

Parameters process - A pointer to the process context. fattr - A pointer to the command queue attributes struct. cmdq - A pointer to the created command queue context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates the asynchronous rpc command queue infrastructure allowing background tasks execution.

Destroy the command queue infrastructure.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroy the command queue infrastructure and release all its resources.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_cmdq_is_empty ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )

Check if command queue is empty.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. Returns boolean. Description This function checks if the command queue is empty and all jobs up to this point where performed.

Move command queue to running state.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function moves the command queue to running state in the case the queue was create in pending state. Otherwise has no affect.

Add a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. host_func - host stub function for DPA function to execute. arg - user argument to function. Returns flexio status value. Description This function adds a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue to be executed by DPA in background. allowing background jobs execution.

Copy from host memory to Flex IO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. src_haddr - An address of the buffer on the host memory. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was copied to. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to the Flex IO memory. The function allocates memory on the device heap which dest_address points to. It is the caller responsibility to deallocate this memory when it is no longer used.

Create a DPA core dump of the process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a flexio_process outfile - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.core, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.core will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a core dump image of a process and all it's threads, and is intended to be used after a fatal error or abnormal termination to allow the user to debug DPA application code. There must be sufficient free memory to allocate 2-3 times the maximum core file size for intermediate processing before the elf file is written. Memory windows that may be referenced by DPA code are *not* dumped by this code and must be handled separately if the data is desired.



Creates a Flex IO CQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. fattr - A pointer to the CQ attributes struct. cq - A pointer to the created CQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO CQ.

Destroys a Flex IO CQ.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO CQ.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_cq_get_cq_num ( flexio_cq* cq )

Gets the Flex IO CQ number.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a Flex IO CQ. Returns the CQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_cq_get_obj ( flexio_cq* cq )

Get the Flex IO CQ object.

Parameters cq - A pointer to the CQ context. Returns the CQ devx object. Description This function returns the Flex IO CQ object.

Modifies a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. max_count - CQ moderation max count value. period - CQ moderation period value. mode - CQ moderation mode value. Returns flexio status value. Description

Queries a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. max_count - A pointer to the CQ moderation max count value. period - A pointer to the CQ moderation period value. mode - A pointer to the CQ moderation mode value. Returns flexio status value. Description

Provide crash info in textual form.

Parameters process - A pointer to a flexio_process outfile - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.crash, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.crash will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory Returns flexio status value. Description This function displays useful crash info in textual form. Info will be printed on console and duplicated to outfile

Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. fattr - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey attribute struct. mkey - A pointer to a pointer to the created MKey struct. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates an MKey over the provided PD for the provided process device UMEM. The mkey_id will point to the field in the containing flexio_mkey object.

destroys an MKey object containing the given ID

Parameters mkey - A pointer to the Flex IO MKey to destroy. NULL is a valid value. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys an Mkey object containing the given ID.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )

Get file descriptor for error handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. Returns - file descriptor. Description User should get fd in order to monitor for nonrecoverable errors User can poll all created processes, using select/poll/epoll functions family.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_status_get ( flexio_process* process )

Check if unrecoverable error occurred.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. NULL is a valid value. Returns - nonzero value if error happen. See explanation of function flexio_dev_error() for agreement regarding error codes ranges (FW errors, FlexIO errors, User errors) Description It is suggested to check error status if file from flexio_err_handler_fd() reports about existence data to read. Check error status before finishing process as well.



Creates a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. fattr - A pointer to the event handler attributes struct. event_handler_ptr - A pointer to the created event handler context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO event handler for an existing Flex IO process.

Destroys a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO event handler.

Query the Flex IO event handler activation id.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. Returns the activation id or UINT32_MAX in case of error. Description This function returns the needed activation id in order to activate this event handler by another thread of the same process.

Gets the ID from a Flex IO event handler's thread metadata.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Gets the object ID of a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread object ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Gets a Flex IO thread object from a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread or NULL on error. Description

Gets the thread object of a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread object or null on error. Description

Run a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. user_arg - A 64 bit argument for the event handler's thread. Returns flexio status value. Description This function makes a Flex IO event handler start running.

Obtain info for previously registered function.

Parameters app - FlexIO app. dev_func_host_key - Unique key for device function identification on host side. pup - Whether function has been registered with pack/unpack support (0: No, 1:Yes). dev_func_name - Name of device function. dev_unpack_func_name - Name of unpack routine on device, NA if pup == 0. func_name_size - Size of function name len allocated. argbuf_size - Size of argument buffer, NA if pup == 0. host_pack_func - Function pointer to host packing routine, NA if pup == 0. dev_func_addr - address of device function. dev_unpack_func_addr - address of device unpack function. Returns flexio status value. Description This function is used to obtain info about a previously registered function. It is used to compose higher-level libraries on top of DPACC / FlexIO interface. It is not intended to be used directly by the user. The caller must ensure that the string pointers have been allocated and are at least `FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN + 1` long to ensure that the call doesn’t fail to copy full function name.



Register a function name at application start.

Parameters app - App that created before. dev_func_name - The device function name (entry point). Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes. dev_unpack_func_name - The device wrapper function that unpacks the argument buffer. Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes. dev_func_host_key - Unique key for device function identification on host side. argbuf_size - Size of the argument buffer required by this function. host_pack_func - Host callback function that packs the arguments. Returns flexio status value. Description This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler. Note: FlexIO user should never call this function.



Register a function to be used later.

Parameters app - previously created flexio app. dev_func_name - name of flexio function on device that will be called. Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes. out_func - opaque handle to use with flexio_process_call(), flexio_event_handler_create(), … Returns flexio status value. Description This function is intended to be called directly by user in the situation where they don’t desire pack/unpack support that is typically done by the compiler interface. It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that a function was annotated for event handler with __dpa_global__. The runtime will not provide any type checking. A mismatched call will result in undefined behavior.



Copy from host memory to a pre-allocted Flex IO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. src_haddr - An address of the buffer on the host memory. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. dest_daddr - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to copy to. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to a buffer on the Flex IO heap memory.

Get Flex IO HW model ID.

Returns flexio HW model ID value. Description This function gets the Flex IO HW model ID for the given IBV device.

Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_destroy() instead.

Description

Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_flush() instead.

Description

Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_create() instead.

Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL enum flexio_log_lvl flexio_log_lvl_set ( enum flexio_log_lvl lvl )

Sets host SDK logging level.

Parameters lvl - logging level to set. All entries with this or higher priority level will be printed. Returns the previous host logging level. Description This function sets the host logging level. Changing the logging level may change the visibility of some logging entries in the SDK code.

Memory copy.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. src - A pointer to source memory structure. dst - A pointer to destination memory structure. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from source buffer to destination buffer. Source and destination addresses are allowed to be host or device buffers.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_mkey_get_id ( flexio_mkey* mkey )

Gets the Flex IO MKey ID.

Parameters mkey - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey. Returns the Flex IO mkey ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Create a Flex IO msg stream that can contain output messages sent from the DPA.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. stream_fattr - A pointer to the flexio_msg_stream attributes struct. out - file to save data from Flex IO. Use stdout if you want receive data on HOST's console ppthread - A pointer to receive pthread ID of created thread. May be NULL if user doesn't need it. stream - A pointer to the created stream context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function can create a flexio_msg_stream that could have device messages directed to it. Directing messages from the device to the host, could be done to any and all open streams, including the default stream. The function creates the same resources for any new stream. It can also create the default stream. It creates it with the FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO stream level, and that could be modified using flexio_msg_stream_level_set.



Destroys a Flex IO msg stream.

Parameters stream - A pointer to the stream context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys any Flex IO msg stream.

Flush a msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.

Parameters stream - A pointer to the Flex IO msg stream. Returns flexio status value. Description All data from the msg stream buffer will be flushed to the file defined in flexio_msg_stream_create(). In case of synchronous device messaging this functions does nothing. This function allocates resources to support messaging from Flex IO to HOST.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_msg_stream_get_id ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )

Gets the Flex IO device message stream's ID (aka file descriptor).

Parameters stream - A pointer to a Flex IO message stream. Returns the stream_id or -1 in case of error. Description Using this function on a destroyed stream will result in unpredictable behavior.

Change the provided device message stream's level.

Parameters stream - A pointer to a Flex IO message stream. level - The new desired level, ranges between FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_NO_PRINT FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEBUG. FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_ALWAYS_PRINT cannot be used here. Returns flexio status value. Description The default stream's level cannot be altered. Note that modifying the stream's level while messages are being sent may result in missing or unwanted messages.

Gets the Flex IO device message stream's QPs numbers.

Parameters stream - A pointer to a Flex IO message stream. host_qp_number - A pointer to the returned value. NULL is permitted. dev_qp_number - A pointer to the returned value. NULL is permitted. Returns flexio status value. Description Messaging system uses QPs for internal needs (data transportation). Knowing what QPs are used is important in some cases.

Creates a Flex IO outbox.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. fattr - A pointer to the outbox attributes struct. outbox - A pointer to the created outbox context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function Creates a Flex IO outbox for the given process.

Destroys a Flex IO outbox.

Parameters outbox - A pointer to a outbox context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO outbox.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_outbox_get_id ( flexio_outbox* outbox )

Gets the Flex IO outbox ID.

Parameters outbox - A pointer to a Flex IO outbox. Returns the Flex IO outbox ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_outbox_get_uar ( flexio_outbox* outbox )

Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO outbox.

Parameters outbox - A pointer to a Flex IO outbox. Returns the Flex IO outbox UAR object or NULL on error. Description

Calls a Flex IO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process to run. host_func - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function. func_ret - A pointer to the ELF function return value. Returns flexio status value. Description

Create a new Flex IO process.

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to a device context. app - Device side application handle. process_attr - Optional, process attributes for create. Can be NULL. process_ptr - A pointer to the created process pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a new Flex IO process with requested image.

Destroys a Flex IO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a process. NULL is a valid value. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO process.

Set the Flexio process error handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to a process error_handler - The host stub function that is used as a reference to the error handler function. Returns flexio status value. Description This function sets the Flex IO process error handler. The error handler must be set after the process is created, and before the first thread is created. The function registered for error handler should be annotated with __dpa_global__.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_process_get_dumem_id ( flexio_process* process )

Gets the Flex IO process DUMEM ID.

Parameters process - A pointer to a Flex IO process. Returns the Flex IO process DUMEM ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL ibv_pd* flexio_process_get_pd ( flexio_process* process )

Gets a Flex IO IBV PD object from a Flex IO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a Flex IO process. Returns the process's PD object or NULL on error. Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_process_get_uar ( flexio_process* process )

Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a Flex IO process. Returns the Flex IO process UAR object or NULL on error. Description

Get process memory info.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. info - A pointer to flexio_heap_mem_info struct to fill info. Returns flexio status value. Description This function returns the process heap memory base address and its available size.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t flexio_process_udbg_token_get ( flexio_process* process )

Get token for Flex IO process debug access.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. Returns the requested token. Zero value means - User Debug access for the process is not allowed. Description This function returns the token, needed for user debug syscalls access.

Creates a Flex IO QP.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. qp_fattr - A pointer to the QP attributes struct. qp_ptr - A pointer to the created QP context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO QP.

Destroys a Flex IO QP.

Parameters qp - A pointer to the QP context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO QP.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_qp_get_qp_num ( flexio_qp* qp )

Gets the Flex IO QP number.

Parameters qp - A pointer to a Flex IO QP. Returns the QP number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Modify Flex IO QP.

Parameters qp - A pointer to the QP context. fattr - A pointer to the QP attributes struct that will also define the QP connection. mask - A pointer to the optional QP attributes mask. Returns flexio status value. Description This function modifies Flex IO QP and transition it between states. At the end of the procedure Flex IO QP would have moved from it's current state to to next state, given in the fattr, if the move is a legal transition in the QP's state machine.

retrieve the device QP state.

Parameters qp - A pointer to a Flex IO QP. Returns enum flexio_qp_state. Description This function return the device QP state it is currently in.

Allocates a recoverable buffer on Flex IO heap memory.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to allocate. mkey - An MKey ID to the user buffer for memory dump on object destroy. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was allocated. Returns flexio status value. Description This function allocates a recoverable buffer with the requested size on the Flex IO heap memory. This buffer will force a memory object to be created and on object destroy will dump its content to the user supplied buffer. Notes: (1) The created memory object is in the resolution of DPA memory block size so if buff_bsize is not a multiple of DPA memory block size the actual allocation would round up. (2) MKey size must match the buffer size (including rounding-up as mentioned above). On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.



flexio_status flexio_resources_create ( const char* key, const void* buf, size_t buf_bsize, flexio_resource** res )

Create a Flex IO resources struct.

Parameters key - Key value to generate resources struct for. buf - A buffer of resources information. buf_bsize - Size of buf in bytes. res - A pointer to the created Flex IO resources struct pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO resources struct for a given key from the information given in buf. Buf is assumed to be created from a YAML file generated by SPRD tool.

Destroy a Flex IO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to the Flex IO resources struct to destroy. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO resources struct.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_resources_get_app_name ( flexio_resource* res )

Get application name from a Flex IO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct. Returns application name. Description This function gets the application name from a Flex IO resources struct.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t* flexio_resources_get_eugs ( flexio_resource* res )

Get execution unit groups list from a Flex IO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct. Returns execution unit groups list. Description This function gets the execution unit groups list from a Flex IO resources struct.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_resources_get_eugs_num ( flexio_resource* res )

Get number of execution groups from a Flex IO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct. Returns number of execution groups. Description This function gets the number of execution groups from a Flex IO resources struct.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t* flexio_resources_get_eus ( flexio_resource* res )

Get execution units list from a Flex IO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct. Returns execution units list. Description This function gets the execution units list from a Flex IO resources struct.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_resources_get_eus_num ( flexio_resource* res )

Get execution units number from a Flex IO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct. Returns execution units number. Description This function gets the execution units number from a Flex IO resources struct.

Creates a Flex IO RMP.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. fattr - A pointer to the WQ attributes struct. flexio_rmp_ptr - A pointer to the created RMP context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO RMP.

Destroys a Flex IO RMP.

Parameters flexio_rmp - A pointer to an RMP context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO RMP.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rmp_get_wq_num ( flexio_rmp* rmp )

Gets the Flex IO RMP number.

Parameters rmp - A pointer to a Flex IO RMP. Returns the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Creates a Flex IO RQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. cq_num - A CQ number. fattr - A pointer to the RQ WQ attributes struct. flexio_rq_ptr - A pointer to the created RQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO RQ.

Creates a Flex IO RQ assuming cross device.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (should be different than process'). If NULL or same as process - will result in an error. cq_num - A CQ number. fattr - A pointer to the RQ WQ attributes struct. flexio_rq_ptr - A pointer to the created RQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO RQ assuming cross VHCA_ID without checking.

Destroys a Flex IO RQ.

Parameters flexio_rq - A pointer to an RQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO RQ.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_object ( flexio_rq* rq )

Get the Flex IO RQ object.

Parameters rq - A pointer to the RQ context. Returns the RQ devx object. Description This function returns the Flex IO RQ object.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_tir ( flexio_rq* rq )

Gets the Flex IO RQ TIR object.

Parameters rq - A pointer to a Flex IO RQ. Returns the RQ TIR object or NULL on error. Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rq_get_wq_num ( flexio_rq* rq )

Gets the Flex IO RQ number.

Parameters rq - A pointer to a Flex IO RQ. Returns the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.

Parameters rq - A pointer to the RQ context to move to error state. Returns flexio status value. Description This function sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.

Creates a Flex IO SQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. cq_num - A CQ number (can be Flex IO or host CQ). fattr - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct. flexio_sq_ptr - A pointer to the created SQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO SQ.

Creates a Flex IO SQ assuming cross device.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (should be different than process'). If NULL or same as process - will result in an error. cq_num - A CQ number (can be Flex IO or host CQ). fattr - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct. flexio_sq_ptr - A pointer to the created SQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO SQ assuming cross VHCA_ID without checking.

Destroys a Flex IO SQ.

Parameters flexio_sq - A pointer to an SQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO SQ.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_sq_get_wq_num ( flexio_sq* sq )

Gets the Flex IO SQ number.

Parameters sq - A pointer to a Flex IO SQ. Returns the SQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Creates a Flex IO SQ transport interface send (TIS) object.

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context. must be the same as the SQ's that will use this TIS. td - A pointer to a Flex IO transport domain struct. TD must be created for the same IBV device context provided for TIS creation. tis - A pointer to the created SQ TIS context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO SQ TIS for allowing steering from an SQ.

Destroys a Flex IO SQ TIS.

Parameters tis - A pointer to an SQ TIS context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO TIS.

Create a Flex IO transport domain (TD).

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context. td - A pointer to the created TD context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a TD for the given IBV device context.

Destroy a Flex IO transport domain (TD).

Parameters td - A pointer to a TD context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO TD.

Creates a Flex IO UAR object.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. flexio_uar - A pointer to a pointer to the created Flex IO UAR struct. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO UAR object.

destroys a Flex IO UAR object

Parameters uar - A pointer to the Flex IO UAR to destroy. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO UAR object.

Extend UAR to an ibv context.

Parameters in_uar - A pointer to the Flex IO uar. to_extend - A pointer to an IBV device context to be extended to. extended - A pointer to the UAR context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function extend the UAR to an ibv context to allow handling its queues.

Gets the Flex IO extended UAR ID.

Parameters uar - A pointer to a Flex IO extended UAR. Returns the Flex IO UAR extended ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_uar_get_id ( flexio_uar* uar )

Gets the Flex IO UAR ID.

Parameters uar - A pointer to a Flex IO UAR. Returns the Flex IO UAR ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Set version for flexio.

Parameters version - version to set in format FLEXIO_VER(major, minor, 0). Returns flexio status value. Description This function allows the library to determine which version it should work with. The function is called without error only once; if called again with a different version, it returns an error. The function also returns an error if it is called with a version greater than the FLEXIO_CURRENT_VERSION.

Creates a Flex IO window.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. pd - A pointer to a protection domain struct to the memory the window should access. window - A pointer to the created window context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function Creates a Flex IO window for the given process.

Destroys a Flex IO window.

Parameters window - A pointer to a window context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO window.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_window_get_id ( flexio_window* window )