2. Modules
Here is a list of all modules:
- DOCA AES-GCM Engine
- DOCA App Shield
- DOCA Arg Parser
- DOCA Core
- DOCA Comch
- DOCA Compatibility Management
- DOCA Compress Engine
- DOCA Environment Configurations
- DOCA Device Emulation
- DOCA Device Emulation - PCI Devices
- DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio FS Devices
- DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Devices
- DOCA DMA Engine
- DOCA DPA
- DOCA Erasure Coding Engine
- DOCA ETH
- DOCA Flow
- DOCA GPUNetIO Engine
- DOCA GPUNetIO engine
- DOCA Logging Management
- DOCA PCC
- DOCA RDMA
- DOCA RMAX Engine
- DOCA SHA Engine
- DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics
- DOCA telemetry DPA
- DOCA Telemetry Exporter
- DOCA Telemetry PCC
- DOCA Telemetry pci
- DOCA telemetry PHY
- DOCA UROM (Unified Resource and Offload Manager)
- DOCA Verbs
- DOCA Version Management
DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.
Modules
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
- Get attribute value for a attestation.
- #define doca_apsh_container_info_get ( container, attr )
- Get attribute value for a container.
- #define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )
- Get attribute value for an environment variable.
- #define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )
- Get attribute value for a handle.
- #define doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( suspected_injection, attr )
- Get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
- #define doca_apsh_interface_info_get ( interface, attr )
- Get attribute value for an interface.
- #define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )
- Get attribute value for a ldrmodule.
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
- Get attribute value for a lib.
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
- Get attribute value for a module.
- #define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )
- Get attribute value for a connection.
- #define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
- Get attribute value for a privilege.
- #define doca_apsh_proc_file_details_info_get ( file_details, attr )
- Get attribute value for a file.
- #define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )
- Get attribute value for a process.
- #define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )
- get attribute value for a process-parameter
- #define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )
- Get attribute value for a SID.
- #define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )
- configure attribute value for a system, such as: hashtest limit, symbols map ...
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
- Get attribute value for a thread.
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
- Get attribute value for a vad.
- #define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )
- Get attribute value for a yara.
Functions
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_container_info_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_container_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a container.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( doca_apsh_injection_detect* suspected_injection, doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_interface_info_get ( doca_apsh_interface* interface, doca_apsh_interface_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for an interface.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_file_details_info_get ( doca_apsh_proc_file_details* file_details, doca_apsh_proc_file_details_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for file details.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
- doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
- Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
- Destroys a attestation context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
- Get current process attestation.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
- refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_container_processes_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
- Get array of current processes running on the container.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_containers_free ( doca_apsh_container** containers )
- Destroys a container context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_containers_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_container*** containers, int* containers_size )
- Get array of current containers running on the system.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
- Create a new apsh handler.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Free the APSH memory and close connections.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
- Set apsh dma device.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
- Destroys a envars context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
- Get array of current process environment variables.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
- Destroys a handles context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
- Get array of current process handles.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_injection_detect_free ( doca_apsh_injection_detect** suspected_injections )
- Destroys an injection_detect context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_injection_detect_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_injection_detect*** suspected_injections, int* suspected_injections_size )
- Get suspected code injections of current process.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_interfaces_free ( doca_apsh_interface** interfaces )
- Destroys an interfaces data array.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_interfaces_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_interface*** interfaces, int* interfaces_size )
- Get array of all interfaces.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
- Destroys a ldrmodules context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
- Get array of current process modules.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
- Destroys a libs context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
- Get array of current process loadable libraries.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
- Destroys a modules array.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
- Get array of current modules installed on the system.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
- Destroys a netscan context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
- Get array of current connections.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
- Destroys a privileges context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
- Get array of current process privileges.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_proc_files_details_free ( doca_apsh_proc_file_details** files_details )
- Destroys a files_details context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_proc_files_details_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_proc_file_details*** files_details, int* files_details_size )
- Get array of metadata on current process executable files and libraries.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
- Get array of current connections for a specified process.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
- Destroys a process-parameters context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
- Get current process parameters.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
- Destroys a process context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
- Get array of current processes running on the system.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
- Destroys a SIDs context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
- Get array of current process SIDs.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Start apsh handler.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
- Set system device.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
- Set system kpgd file.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
- Set system allowed memory regions.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_folder_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_folder_path )
- Set folder that system os symbol map files.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
- Set system os symbol map.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
- Set system os type.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
- Set system yara scan window size.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
- Set system yara scan window step.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Create a new system handler.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Destroy system handler.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Start system handler.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
- Destroys a threads context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
- Get array of current process threads.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
- Destroys a vads context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
- Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
- Destroys a yara context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
- Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_container_info_get ( container, attr )
Get the requested info from container handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_container_info_get(container, attr))
Parameters
- container
- single container handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )
Get the requested info from envar handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_envar_info_get(envar, attr))
Parameters
- envar
- single envar handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )
Get the requested info from handle handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_handle_info_get(handle, attr))
Parameters
- handle
- single handle handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( suspected_injection, attr )
Get the requested info from suspected_injection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get(suspected_injection, attr))
Parameters
- suspected_injection
- single injection_detect handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the suspected injection
- #define doca_apsh_interface_info_get ( interface, attr )
Get the requested info from interface handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) If the requested info is an array or string no data is copied. The caller should not release the returned object. full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_interface_info_get(interface, attr))
Parameters
- interface
- single interface handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the interface
- #define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )
Get the requested info from ldrmodule handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get(ldrmodule, attr))
Parameters
- ldrmodule
- single ldrmodule handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )
Get the requested info from connection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_netscan_info_get(connection, attr))
Parameters
- connection
- single connection handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the connection
- #define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
Get the requested info from privilege handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(privilege, attr))
Parameters
- privilege
- single privilege handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_proc_file_details_info_get ( file_details, attr )
Get the requested info from file details handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_proc_file_details_info_get(file_details, attr))
Parameters
- file_details
- single file details handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the file details
- #define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )
Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_info_get(process, attr))
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )
Get the requested info from process_parameters handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get(process_parameters, attr))
Parameters
- process_parameters
- single process_parameters handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters
- #define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )
Get the requested info from SID handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_sid_info_get(sid, attr))
Parameters
- sid
- single SID handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )
-
Value
(__doca_apsh_sys_config(system, attr, (void *)((uintptr_t)value)))
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- attr
- Attribute to set in the system
- value
- the value to set
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )
Get the requested info from yara handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) Full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_yara_info_get(yara, attr))
Parameters
- yara
- single yara handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the yara
Functions
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the attestation
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_container_info_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_container_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a container.
Parameters
- container
- single container handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the container
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_container_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
Parameters
- envar
- single envar handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the envar
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_envar_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
Parameters
- handle
- single handle handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the handle
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_handle_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get ( doca_apsh_injection_detect* suspected_injection, doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a suspected_injection.
Parameters
- suspected_injection
- single injection_detect handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the suspected injection
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_injection_detect_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_interface_info_get ( doca_apsh_interface* interface, doca_apsh_interface_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for an interface.
Parameters
- interface
- single interface handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the interface
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_interface_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
Parameters
- ldrmodule
- single ldrmodule handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the lib
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
Parameters
- connection
- single connection handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the connection
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_netscan_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
Parameters
- privilege
- single privilege handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the privilege
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_privilege_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_file_details_info_get ( doca_apsh_proc_file_details* file_details, doca_apsh_proc_file_details_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for file details.
Parameters
- file_details
- single file handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the file
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_proc_file_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
Parameters
- process_parameters
- single process_parameters handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
Parameters
- sid
- single SID handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the SID
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sid_info_get
- doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
-
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- attr
- Attribute to set in the system
- value
- the value to set
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if attr was OS type and an unsupported OS type had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system is already started.
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sys_config
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the thread
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the vad
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get
- const DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
Parameters
- yara
- single yara handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the yara
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_yara_info_get
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
-
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
-
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- exec_hash_map_path
- path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointers of the process
- attestation_size
- Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
-
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler to refresh
- attestation_size
- Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_container_processes_get ( doca_apsh_container* container, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
-
Get array of current processes running on the container.
Parameters
- container
- single container handler
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
- processes_size
- Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_containers_free ( doca_apsh_container** containers )
-
Destroys a container context.
Parameters
- containers
- Array of container opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_containers_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_container*** containers, int* containers_size )
-
Get array of current containers running on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- containers
- Array of container opaque pointers of the systems
- containers_size
- Output param, will contain size of containers array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if containers list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to containers array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
currently supports the following container runtime tools:
-
containerd
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
-
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns
apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh context to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
-
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
- dma_dev
- doca device with dma capabilities, please refer to doca_dev.h
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
-
Destroys a envars context.
Parameters
- envars
- Array of envars opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
-
Get array of current process environment variables.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- envars
- Array of environment variables opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any envars, will return NULL.
- envars_size
- Output param, will contain size of envars array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case envars_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if envars list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to envars array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, the function allocates this array, use doca_apsh_envars_free to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
-
Destroys a handles context.
Parameters
- handles
- Array of handles opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
-
Get array of current process handles.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- handles
- Array of handles opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any handles, will return NULL.
- handles_size
- Output param, will contain size of handles array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if handles list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to handles array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_injection_detect_free ( doca_apsh_injection_detect** suspected_injections )
-
Destroys an injection_detect context.
Parameters
- suspected_injections
- suspected_injections opaque pointer of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_injection_detect_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_injection_detect*** suspected_injections, int* suspected_injections_size )
-
Get suspected code injections of current process.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- suspected_injections
- suspected injections opaque pointers of the process
- suspected_injections_size
- Output param, will contain size of suspected_injections array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process structures haven't been found.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if injections list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to injections array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_interfaces_free ( doca_apsh_interface** interfaces )
-
Destroys an interfaces data array.
Parameters
- interfaces
- Array of interface data opaque pointers of the system to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_interfaces_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_interface*** interfaces, int* interfaces_size )
-
Get array of all interfaces.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- interfaces
- Pointer to array of interfaces opaque pointers of the system
- interfaces_size
- Output param, will contain size of interfaces data array on success
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if interfaces data list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to interfaces data array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type has been received (or unsupported OS build).
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system isn't started yet.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for Linux OS.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
-
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
Parameters
- ldrmodules
- Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
-
Get array of current process modules.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- ldrmodules
- Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any modules, will return NULL.
- ldrmodules_size
- Output param, will contain size of ldrmodules array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case ldrmodules_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if ldrmodules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to ldrmodules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
-
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
-
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any libs, will return NULL.
- libs_size
- Output param, will contain size of libs array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case libs_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
-
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
-
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
- modules_size
- Output param, will contain size of modules array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
-
Destroys a netscan context.
Parameters
- connections
- Array of connections opaque pointers of the system to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
-
Get array of current connections.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- connections
- Pointer to array of connections opaque pointers of the system
- connections_size
- Output param, will contain size of connections array on success
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if connections list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to connections array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type has been received (or unsupported OS build).
list of supported builds: Windows 10 10240 x86 Windows 10 10586 x86 Windows 10 14393 x86 Windows 10 15063 x64 Windows 10 15063 x86 Windows 10 16299 x64 Windows 10 17134 x64 Windows 10 17134 x86 Windows 10 17763 x64 Windows 10 18362 x64 Windows 10 18363 x64 Windows 10 19041 x64 Windows 10 19041 x86
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system isn't started yet.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for systems with windows 10 build (such as: windows 10 and windows server 2019).
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
-
Destroys a privileges context.
Parameters
- privileges
- Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
-
Get array of current process privileges.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- privileges
- Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any privileges, will return NULL.
- privileges_size
- Output param, will contain size of privileges array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case privileges_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if privileges list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to privileges array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_proc_files_details_free ( doca_apsh_proc_file_details** files_details )
-
Destroys a files_details context.
Parameters
- files_details
- Array of files_details opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_proc_files_details_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_proc_file_details*** files_details, int* files_details_size )
-
Get array of metadata on current process executable files and libraries.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- files_details
- Array of file details opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any files, will return NULL.
- files_details_size
- Output param, will contain size of files_details array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case files_details_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if files list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to files_details array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for linux systems.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
-
Get array of current connections for a specified process.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- connections
- Pointer to array of connections opaque pointers of the system
- connections_size
- Output param, will contain size of connections array on success
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if connections list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to connections array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if windows OS build is unsupported.
list of supported windows builds: Windows 10 10240 x86 Windows 10 10586 x86 Windows 10 14393 x86 Windows 10 15063 x64 Windows 10 15063 x86 Windows 10 16299 x64 Windows 10 17134 x64 Windows 10 17134 x86 Windows 10 17763 x64 Windows 10 18362 x64 Windows 10 18363 x64 Windows 10 19041 x64 Windows 10 19041 x86
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for linux and windows 10 build systems (such as: windows 10 and windows server 2019).
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
-
Destroys a process-parameters context.
Parameters
- process_parameters
- process-parameters opaque pointer of the process
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
-
Get current process parameters.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- process_parameters
- Pointer of process-parameters opaque pointer of the process. In case process-parameters data are paged out, will return NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if process-parameters object initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot allocate memory to process-parameters object.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the relevant memory is not present in the system memory.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return object is a snapshot, not a dynamic object, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
-
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
-
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
- processes_size
- Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
-
Destroys a SIDs context.
Parameters
- sids
- Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
-
Get array of current process SIDs.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- sids
- Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any SIDs, will return NULL.
- sids_size
- Output param, will contain size of SIDs array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if SIDs list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to SIDs array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- App Shield handler
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
-
Set system device.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- dev
- the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the bare-metal. doca representor device from dma device configured in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
-
Set system kpgd file.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_kpgd_file_path
- the path to kpgd file
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is not a must setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
-
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_mem_region_path
- path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are unique per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_folder_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_folder_path )
-
Set folder that system os symbol map files.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_os_symbol_folder_path
- the folder that contains os memory map data files. this folder will be scanned in order to find the symbol map. note that this parameter is considered only if os symbol map path is not provided. the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os and then placed in the os_symbol_folder.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_folder_path.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
-
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_os_symbol_map_path
- the os memory map data, unique per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
-
Set system os type.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- os_type
- system os type - windows/linux
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a must setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
-
Set system yara scan window size.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- scan_window_size
- yara scan window size (in bytes) a condition on scan window size is: (window_scan_size % PAGE_SIZE == 0) or (PAGE_SIZE % window_scan_size == 0)
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
-
Set system yara scan window step.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- scan_window_step
- yara scan window step (in bytes) a condition on scan window step is: window_scan_size % scan_window_step == 0
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB. Since this setter is dependent on scan_window_size, make sure to call it after "doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size".
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
Returns
returns system pointer, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system context to destroy
Description
This will not destroy process/module/libs ...
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Start system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization has failed.
Description
Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
-
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
-
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any threads, will return NULL.
- threads_size
- Output param, will contain size of threads array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case threads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
-
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
-
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any vads, will return NULL.
- vads_size
- Output param, will contain size of vads array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case vads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
-
Destroys a yara context.
Parameters
- yara_matches
- Array of yara matches opaque pointers to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
-
Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- yara_rules_arr
- Array of type doca_apsh_yara_rule containing the rules to check against the process's memory
- yara_rules_arr_size
- Length of yara_rules_arr
- scan_type
- YARA scan type bitmask - to scan the whole vad tree or just heaps This will affect performance, please see enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
- yara_matches
- Point to array of yara matches opaque pointers. In case no yara matches were found, will return NULL.
- yara_matches_size
- Output param, will contain size of YARA array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if yara matches list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to yara matches array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os or DPU.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
1. Currently supported only for windows systems 2. Currently supported only on DPU with Ubuntu 22.04.
[ DOCA App Shield ]
DOCA App Shield attributes to query with get functions, see doca_apsh.h
Typedefs
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE
- attestation comm type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE
- attestation end address type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE
- attestation hash data is present type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE
- attestation matching hashes type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE
- attestation pages number type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE
- attestation pages present type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE
- attestation path of memory area type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE
- attestation pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE
- attestation protection type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE
- attestation start address type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_CONTAINER_ID_TYPE
- container id type
- typedef doca_dev * DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE
- dma dev name
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE
- envars pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE
- envars value type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE
- envars variable type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE
- envars windows block address type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_FILESIZE_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of parsed files size
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE
- handle access type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE
- handle name type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE
- handle pid type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE
- handle table entry type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE
- handle type type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE
- handle value type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of vm areas to attest
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID_TYPE
- injection detect pid type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END_TYPE
- injection detect suspected area end type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START_TYPE
- injection detect suspected area start type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END_TYPE
- injection detect VAD end address type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH_TYPE
- injection detect VAD file path type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION_TYPE
- injection detect VAD protection type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START_TYPE
- injection detect VAD start address type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG_TYPE
- injection detect VAD pool tag type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE
- kpgd file path
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE
- ldrmodule base address type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
- ldrmodule library path type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE
- ldrmodule pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
- ldrmodule windows dll name type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE
- ldrmodule ininit type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE
- ldrmodule inload type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE
- ldrmodule inmem type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
- ldrmodule size of image type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of libs number
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
- lib loaded library path type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
- lib load address for Linux
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
- lib load address for both Windows and Linux
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE
- lib pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME_TYPE
- lib dll name type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
- lib size of image type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_ARR_SIZE_TYPE
- linux IPV4 adrress array size
- typedef char ** DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_ARR_TYPE
- linux interface IPV4
- typedef unsigned char * DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_PREFIX_LEN_ARR_TYPE
- linux inteface IPV4 prefix len
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_ARR_SIZE_TYPE
- linux IPV6 adrress array size
- typedef char ** DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_ARR_TYPE
- linux interface IPV6
- typedef uint32_t * DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_PREFIX_LEN_ARR_TYPE
- linux IPV6 prefix len
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_MAC_ARR_SIZE_TYPE
- linux interface mac address array size
- typedef char ** DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_MAC_ARR_TYPE
- linux interface mac address array
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_NAMESPACE_TYPE
- linux namespace
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_NAME_TYPE
- linux interface name
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE
- memory region path
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of modules number
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE
- module name type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE
- module offset type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE
- module size type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM_TYPE
- netscan process name
Enumerations
- enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID = 0
- attestation process id
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM = 1
- attestation process name
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA = 2
- attestation path of memory area
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION = 3
- attestation protection
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS = 4
- attestation start address
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS = 5
- attestation end address
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER = 6
- attestation process pages count in binary file
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT = 7
- attestation pages present in memory
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES = 8
- attestation pages hash match count from pages in memory
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT = 9
- attestation hash data is present
- enum doca_apsh_container_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_CONTAINER_ID = 0
- container id
- enum doca_apsh_envar_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID = 0
- envars pid
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE = 2
- envars variable
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE = 3
- envars value
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK = 1000
- envars windows environment block address
- enum doca_apsh_handle_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID = 0
- handle process id
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE = 2
- handle value
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY = 3
- handle table entry
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE = 4
- handle type
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS = 5
- handle access
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME = 6
- handle name
- enum doca_apsh_injection_detect_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_PID
- suspected injection process id
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_START
- suspected injection VAD start address
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_END
- suspected injection VAD end address
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_PROTECTION
- suspected injection VAD protection
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_TAG
- suspected injection VAD pool tag
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_VAD_FILE_PATH
- suspected injection VAD file path
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_START
- suspected injection suspected area start
- DOCA_APSH_INJECTION_DETECT_SUSPECTED_AREA_END
- suspected injection suspected area end
- enum doca_apsh_interface_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_NAME = 3000
- linux interface name
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_ARR = 3001
- linux interface IPV4 address array
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_PREFIX_LEN_ARR = 3002
- linux interface IPV4 prefix_len array
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_ARR_SIZE = 3003
- linux interface IPV4 address array size
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_MAC_ARR = 3004
- linux interface mac address array
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_MAC_ARR_SIZE = 3005
- linux interface mac address array size
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_ARR = 3006
- linux interface IPV6 address array
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_PREFIX_LEN_ARR = 3007
- linux interface IPV6 prefix_len array
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_ARR_SIZE = 3008
- linux interface IPV6 address array size
- DOCA_APSH_LINUX_INTERFACE_NAMESPACE = 3009
- linux interface namespace
- enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID = 0
- ldrmodule process pid
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS = 2
- ldrmodule base address
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH = 3
- ldrmodule loaded library path
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME = 1000
- ldrmodule dll name
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE = 1001
- ldrmodule size of image
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD = 1002
- ldrmodule appear in inload list
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM = 1003
- ldrmodule appear in inmem list
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT = 1004
- ldrmodule appear in ininit list
- enum doca_apsh_lib_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID = 0
- lib pid
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH = 2
- lib loaded library path
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS = 3
- lib load address for both Windows and Linux
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_DLL_NAME = 1000
- lib dll name
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE = 1001
- lib size of image
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS = 2000
- lib load address for Linux. It's kept for backwards compatibility, use DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS instead-
- enum doca_apsh_module_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET = 0
- module offset
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME = 1
- module name
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE = 2
- module size
- enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID = 0
- netscan connection process id
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM = 1
- netscan connection process name
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL = 2
- netscan connection protcol
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR = 3
- netscan connection local address
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR = 4
- netscan connection remote address
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT = 5
- netscan connection local port
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT = 6
- netscan connection remote port
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE = 7
- netscan connection state
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME = 8
- netscan connection creation time - windows only. depricated - use DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_WINDOWS_TIME instead
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_WINDOWS_TIME = 1000
- netscan windows connection creation time
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FD = 2000
- netscan linux connection file descriptor
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_SOCKET_OFFSET = 2001
- netscan linux connection socket offset
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FAMILY = 2002
- netscan linux connection Family
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TYPE = 2003
- netscan linux connection Type
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_FILTER = 2004
- netscan linux connection filter
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_NET_NAMESPACE = 2005
- netscan linux connection net namespace
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_SENT = 2006
- netscan linux connection TCP sent bytes
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_ACKED = 2007
- netscan linux connection TCP acknowledged bytes
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_BYTES_RECEIVED = 2008
- netscan linux connection TCP received bytes
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_IN = 2009
- netscan linux connection TCP segments in
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_SEGS_OUT = 2010
- netscan linux connection TCP segments out
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_IN = 2011
- netscan linux connection TCP data segments in
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_TCP_DATA_SEGS_OUT = 2012
- netscan linux connection TCP data segments out
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_INTERFACE_NAME = 2013
- netscan linux interface name
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_ARR = 2014
- netscan linux interface IPV4 address array
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV4_ARR_SIZE = 2015
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_INTERFACE_MAC_ARR = 2016
- netscan linux interface IPV4 array size netscan linux interface mac address array
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_INTERFACE_MAC_ARR_SIZE = 2017
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_ARR = 2018
- netscan linux interface mac array size netscan linux interface IPV6 address array
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LINUX_INTERFACE_IPV6_ARR_SIZE = 2019
- enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID = 0
- privilege process pid
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME = 2
- privilege name, for example: SeTcbPrivilege
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON = 3
- is the privilege turned on or off. For Windows this is the outcome of get(PRESENT) && (get(ENABLED) || get(DEFAULT))
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT = 1000
- privilege present flag
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED = 1001
- privilege enabled flag
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT = 1002
- privilege enabledbydefault flag
- enum doca_apsh_proc_file_details_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_PID = 0
- process file details pid
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_PATH = 1
- process file details path
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_SHA1 = 2
- process file details sha1
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_SHA256 = 3
- process file details sha256
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_INODE = 4
- process file details inode number
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_SIZE = 5
- process file details file size
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_ELF_TYPE = 6
- process file details elf type
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_FILE_DETAILS_INODE_ADDRESS = 7
- process file details inode address
- enum doca_apsh_process_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID = 0
- process id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID = 1
- process parent id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM = 2
- process executable name
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME = 3
- process cpu time [ps]
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1000
- process offset
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS = 1001
- process thread count
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_EXIT_TIME = 1002
- process exit time
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID = 2000
- process group id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID = 2001
- process user id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE = 2002
- process state
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_PID = 2003
- process PID namespace
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_MNT = 2004
- process mount namespace
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_NS_NET = 2005
- process network namespace
- enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID = 0
- process-parameters pid
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE = 1
- process-parameters command line
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR = 2
- process-parameters image base address
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH = 3
- process-parameters image full path
- enum doca_apsh_sid_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID = 0
- SID process id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING = 1
- SID string
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES = 2
- SID attributes flag
- enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP = 0
- os symbol map path
- DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION = 1
- memory region path
- DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE = 2
- kpgd file path
- DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID = 3
- vhca id
- DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE = 4
- os type
- DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE = 5
- yara scan window size
- DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP = 6
- yara scan window step
- DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT = 7
- limit of vm areas to attest
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT = 8
- limit of modules number
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT = 9
- limit of processes number
- DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT = 10
- limit of threads number
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULES_LIMIT = 11
- limit of ldrmodules number on windows
- DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT = 12
- limit of libs number
- DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT = 13
- limit of vads number
- DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT = 14
- length limit of envars for windows
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLES_LIMIT = 15
- limit of handles/FDs/sockets number
- DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT = 16
- length limit of apsh_read_str
- DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_FOLDER = 17
- os symbol map files folder
- DOCA_APSH_FILESIZE_LIMIT = 18
- length limit of file size parsing
- enum doca_apsh_system_os
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX = 0
- linux
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS = 1
- windows
- enum doca_apsh_thread_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID = 0
- thread process id
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID = 1
- thread id
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE = 2
- thread state
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON = 1000
- thread wait reason
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1001
- thread offset
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_SUSPEND_COUNT = 1002
- thread suspend count
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME = 2000
- thread process name
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME = 2001
- thread name
- enum doca_apsh_vad_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID = 0
- vma process id
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET = 1
- vma offset
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION = 2
- vma protection
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START = 3
- vma vm start
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END = 4
- vma vm end
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME = 5
- vma process name
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH = 6
- vma file path
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE = 1000
- vma commit charge
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY = 1001
- vma private memory
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG = 1002
- vma pool tag
- enum doca_apsh_yara_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID = 0
- pid of the process
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM = 1
- name of the process
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE = 2
- rule name
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR = 3
- virtual address of the scan window of the match
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN = 4
- length of the scan window of the match
- enum doca_apsh_yara_rule
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_HELLO_WORLD = 0
- yara rule that scans for "Hello World". Rule name is "Hello_World".
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_REFLECTIVE_DLL_INJECTION = 1
- yara rule that scans for Reflective Dll Injection attack. Rule name is "Reflective_Dll_Injection".
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_MIMIKATZ = 2
- yara rule that scans for Mimikatz process running on the system. Rule name is "Mimikatz".
- enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_VMA = 1
- scan all vma tree, override all others
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_HEAP = 1<<1
- scan heap vads
DOCA Arg Parser library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA DevZone.
Classes
-
struct doca_argp_device_ctx
- Device context, possibly with additional device arguments.
-
struct doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
- Device representor context, possibly with additional device arguments.
Typedefs
- typedef doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_cmd_cb_t )( void* )
- Cmd callback function type.
- typedef doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_dev_open_cb_t )( doca_devinfo* devinfo, void* usr_ctx, doca_dev* *dev )
- Device open callback function type.
- typedef doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t )( int argc, char* *argv )
- DPDK flags callback function type.
- typedef doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_logger_cb_t )( enum doca_log_level level, const char* format, va_list args )
- (Operational) Logger callback function type
- typedef doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_param_cb_t )( void* , void* )
- Flag callback function type.
- typedef doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_validation_cb_t )( void* )
- Program validation callback function type.
Enumerations
- enum doca_argp_type
- Flag input type.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_create ( doca_argp_cmd** cmd )
- Create new program command.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_destroy ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
- Destroy a program command.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
- Register an inner program command for the given program command.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_param ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_param* input_param )
- Register a program flag for the given program command.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_callback ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd_cb_t callback )
- Set the callback function of the program command.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_description ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* description )
- Set the description of the program command, used during the program usage.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_hidden ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
- Mark the program command as hidden.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_name ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* name )
- Set the name of the program command.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy ( void )
- ARG Parser destroy.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_disable_logger_callback ( void )
- Disable a previously registered logger callback, reverting back to default stderr backend.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_log_level ( int* log_level )
- Get the log level the user inserted it.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_sdk_log_level ( int* log_level )
- Get the SDK log level as passed by the user.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, void* program_config )
- Initialize the parser interface.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create ( doca_argp_param** param )
- Create new program param.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_destroy ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Destroy a program param.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_arguments ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* arguments )
- Set the description of the expected arguments of the program param, used during program usage.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_callback ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
- Set the callback function of the program param.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_cli_only ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Mark the program param as supported only in CLI mode and unavailable through a JSON file.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_description ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* description )
- Set the description of the program param, used during program usage.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_hidden ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Mark the program param as hidden.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_inherited ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Mark the program param as inherited through the command chain.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_long_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
- Set the long name of the program param.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_mandatory ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Mark the program param as mandatory.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_multiplicity ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Mark the program param as supporting multiple appearances.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_short_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
- Set the short name of the program param.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_singular ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Mark the program param as singular.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_type ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_type type )
- Set the type of the param arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
- Register a program command.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_dev_open_callback ( doca_argp_dev_open_cb_t callback, void* usr_ctx )
- Register a device open callback.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_logger_callback ( doca_argp_logger_cb_t callback )
- Register a logger callback to be used for user-facing events.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
- Register a program flag.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( doca_argp_validation_cb_t callback )
- Register program validation callback function.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_version_callback ( doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
- Register an alternative version callback.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program ( doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t callback )
- Mark the program as based on DPDK API.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_start ( int argc, char** argv )
- Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
- Print usage instructions.
Typedefs
- doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_cmd_cb_t )( void* )
Cmd callback function type.
- doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_dev_open_cb_t )( doca_devinfo* devinfo, void* usr_ctx, doca_dev* *dev )
Device open callback function type.
- doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t )( int argc, char* *argv )
DPDK flags callback function type.
- doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_logger_cb_t )( enum doca_log_level level, const char* format, va_list args )
(Operational) Logger callback function type
- doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_param_cb_t )( void* , void* )
Flag callback function type.
- doca_error_t ( *doca_argp_validation_cb_t )( void* )
Program validation callback function type.
Enumerations
- enum doca_argp_type
-
Values
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_UNKNOWN = 0
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_STRING
- Input type is a string
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_INT
- Input type is an integer
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_BOOLEAN
- Input type is a boolean
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_DEVICE
- Input type is a DOCA device
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_DEVICE_REP
- Input type is a DOCA device representor
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_create ( doca_argp_cmd** cmd )
-
Create new program command.
Parameters
- cmd
- Create program command instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
DescriptionNote:
Need to set command fields by setter functions.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_destroy ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
-
Destroy a program command.
Parameters
- cmd
- The program command to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - command was already registered.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
-
Register an inner program command for the given program command.
Parameters
- cmd
- The program command.
- input_cmd
- Inner program command details.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - one of the commands was already registered.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received command with missing mandatory fields initialization.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_param ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_param* input_param )
-
Register a program flag for the given program command.
Parameters
- cmd
- The program command.
- input_param
- Program flag details.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - command or parameter were already registered.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received param with missing mandatory fields.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
-
Value of is_cli_only field may be changed in this function.
-
ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_callback ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, doca_argp_cmd_cb_t callback )
-
Set the callback function of the program command.
Parameters
- cmd
- The program command.
- callback
- The command's callback function.
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
Once ARGP identifies this command in CLI, it will call the callback function with the program configuration struct.
-
Providing a callback is optional, and is recommended for the leaves in the cmd tree.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_description ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* description )
-
Set the description of the program command, used during the program usage.
Parameters
- cmd
- The program command.
- description
- The command's description.
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
Setting the command description is mandatory.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_hidden ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd )
-
Mark the program command as hidden.
Parameters
- cmd
- The program command.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_cmd_set_name ( doca_argp_cmd* cmd, const char* name )
-
Set the name of the program command.
Parameters
- cmd
- The program command.
- name
- The command's name.
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "cmd" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
Setting the command name is mandatory.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy ( void )
-
ARG Parser destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
Description
Cleanup all resources, including the parsed DPDK flags. Once called, the module is no longer useable.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_disable_logger_callback ( void )
-
Disable a previously registered logger callback, reverting back to default stderr backend.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized, was already destroyed or no callback was registered.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_log_level ( int* log_level )
Get the log level the user inserted it.
Parameters
- log_level
- The log level if passed by the user, otherwise the global value of the program.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_sdk_log_level ( int* log_level )
Get the SDK log level as passed by the user.
Parameters
- log_level
- The log level if passed by the user, otherwise the global value of the program.
Description
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, void* program_config )
-
Initialize the parser interface.
Parameters
- program_name
- (Optional) Name of current program, used during the usage print.
- program_config
- Program configuration struct.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module was already initialized earlier.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
After a successful call to this function, one must also invoke doca_argp_destroy() during the program cleanup.
If no program name is passed, name will be extracted from argv as passed to doca_argp_start().
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create ( doca_argp_param** param )
Create new program param.
Parameters
- param
- Created program param instance. Valid only on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
DescriptionNote:
Param fields should be set through the setter functions.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_destroy ( doca_argp_param* param )
Destroy a program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - parameter was already registered.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_arguments ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* arguments )
Set the description of the expected arguments of the program param, used during program usage.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- arguments
- The param's arguments.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_callback ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
-
Set the callback function of the program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- callback
- The param's callback function.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Once ARGP identifies this param in CLI, it will call the callback function with the param argument value as first argument followed by the program configuration struct. Program must copy the argument value and shouldn't use it directly once the callback finished.
Setting the param callback is mandatory.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_cli_only ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Mark the program param as supported only in CLI mode and unavailable through a JSON file.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Parameters are by default available in both modes, as long as they have a long name.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_description ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* description )
-
Set the description of the program param, used during program usage.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- description
- The param's description.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Setting the param description is mandatory.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_hidden ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Mark the program param as hidden.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Parameters are only valid for the current command by default.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_inherited ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Mark the program param as inherited through the command chain.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Parameters are only valid for the current command by default.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_long_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
-
Set the long name of the program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- name
- The param's long name.
DescriptionNote:
-
-
At least one of param name (short/long) must be set.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_mandatory ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Mark the program param as mandatory.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Parameters are optional by default.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_multiplicity ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Mark the program param as supporting multiple appearances.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Since JSON file doesn't support keys multiplicity, the multi values will be expected to be in an array, and param argument type will indicate the values type.
Parameters can only be used once by default.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_short_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
-
Set the short name of the program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- name
- The param's short name
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
At least one of param name (short/long) must be set.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_singular ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Mark the program param as singular.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Singular parameters must not be passed alongside any other parameter.
Parameters can be used alongside others by default.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_type ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_type type )
-
Set the type of the param arguments.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- type
- The param arguments type.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
Setting the param arguments type is mandatory.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_cmd ( doca_argp_cmd* input_cmd )
-
Register a program command.
Parameters
- input_cmd
- Program cmd/mode details.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed, or cmd was already registered.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received command with missing mandatory fields initialization.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_dev_open_callback ( doca_argp_dev_open_cb_t callback, void* usr_ctx )
-
Register a device open callback.
Parameters
- callback
- Device open callback.
- usr_ctx
- User context.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
The callback will be invoked per DOCA device, and user is responsible for the teardown of the device context.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_logger_callback ( doca_argp_logger_cb_t callback )
-
Register a logger callback to be used for user-facing events.
Parameters
- callback
- logging callback for operational log events.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
- DOCA_ERROR_ALREADY_EXIST - callback was already registered earlier.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
-
Register a program flag.
Parameters
- input_param
- Program flag details.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed, or param was already registered.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received param with missing mandatory fields.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
-
Value of is_cli_only field may be changed in this function.
-
ARGP takes ownership of the pointer in ALL flows, and is responsible for later destroying it.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( doca_argp_validation_cb_t callback )
-
Register program validation callback function.
Parameters
- callback
- Program validation callback.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
Validation callback will be invoked with a single argument, which is the program's configuration struct.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_version_callback ( doca_argp_param_cb_t callback )
-
Register an alternative version callback.
Parameters
- callback
- Program-specific version callback.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
: When calling the version callback, if the program will exit, should ensure that doca_argp_destroy is called to clean up doca_argp before exiting
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program ( doca_argp_dpdk_cb_t callback )
-
Mark the program as based on DPDK API.
Parameters
- callback
- Once ARGP finishes parsing, the DPDK flags will be forwarded to the program through this callback.
DescriptionNote:
-
doca_argp_init must be invoked before invoking this function.
-
If the program is based on DPDK API, DPDK flags array will be sent using the callback, and the array will be released when calling doca_argp_destroy.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_start ( int argc, char** argv )
-
Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
Parameters
- argc
- Number of program command line arguments.
- argv
- Program command line arguments.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - module wasn't yet initialized or was already destroyed.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - initialization error.
- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - internal errors about JSON API, reading JSON content.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - received unsupported program flag.
DescriptionNote:
: if the program is based on DPDK API, DPDK flags will be forwarded to it by calling the registered callback.
- DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
-
Print usage instructions.
Description
Modules
DOCA Buffer
DOCA Buffer Array
DOCA Buffer Inventory
DOCA Buffer Pool
DOCA Context
DOCA DPDK Bridge
DOCA Device
DOCA Error
DOCA Graph
DOCA MMAP advise
DOCA Memory Map
DOCA Progress Engine
DOCA RDMA Bridge
DOCA Sync Event
DOCA Types
DOCA uar
DOCA umem
operations for DOCA Types
operations for DOCA Types
DOCA Buffer
DOCA Buffer Array
DOCA Buffer Inventory
DOCA Buffer Pool
DOCA Context
DOCA Device
DOCA DPDK Bridge
DOCA Error
DOCA Graph
DOCA Memory Map
DOCA MMAP advise
DOCA Progress Engine
DOCA RDMA Bridge
DOCA Sync Event
DOCA Types
DOCA uar
DOCA umem
2.4.1. operations for DOCA Types
[ DOCA Core ]
DOCA bitfield introduces bitfield operations on DOCA type that are common for many libraries.
Defines
- #define DOCA_BE16P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
- #define DOCA_BE16P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
- #define DOCA_BE16_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
- #define DOCA_BE16_GET ( _m, _f )
- #define DOCA_BE16_SET ( _m, _v )
- #define DOCA_BE32P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
- #define DOCA_BE32P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
- #define DOCA_BE32_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
- #define DOCA_BE32_GET ( _m, _f )
- #define DOCA_BE32_SET ( _m, _v )
- #define DOCA_BETOH16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)
- #define DOCA_BETOH32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)
- #define DOCA_HTOBE16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)
- #define DOCA_HTOBE32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)
- #define DOCA_SHIFT ( _x )
- #define DOCA_U8P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
- #define DOCA_U8P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
- #define DOCA_U8_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
- #define DOCA_U8_GET ( _m, _f )
- #define DOCA_U8_SET ( _m, _v )
Functions
- int __doca_builtin_ffsll ( long long x )
Defines
- #define DOCA_BE16P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
DOCA_BE16P_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, put in _p pointed memory in big endian
Value
do { \ *(doca_be16_t *)_p = DOCA_BE16_GENMASK(_h, _l); \ } while (0)
Parameters
- _h
- highest bit
- _l
- lowest bit
- _p
- pointer of doca_be16_t
- #define DOCA_BE16P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
DOCA_BE16P_SET() - set a bitfield segment in _p pointed doca_be16_t field
DOCA_BE16P_SET() mask and shift up the value and logical OR with other fields in doca_be16_t
Value
do { \ doca_be16_t _tmp = *(doca_be16_t *)_p; \ \ _tmp |= DOCA_BE16_SET(_m, _v); \ *_p = _tmp; \ } while (0);
Parameters
- _m
- doca_be16_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _v
- host endian, value to set in field
- _p
- doca_be16_t, pointer to field
- #define DOCA_BE16_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
DOCA_BE16_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, return in big endian For example, DOCA_BE16_GENMASK( 11, 4) -> htons(0x0FF0)
Value
(DOCA_HTOBE16((UINT16_MAX - (UINT16_C(1) << (_l)) + 1) & (UINT16_MAX >> (16 - 1 - (_h)))))
Parameters
- _h
- highest bit
- _l
- lowest bit
- #define DOCA_BE16_GET ( _m, _f )
DOCA_BE16_GET() - get a bitfield segment value
DOCA_BE16_GET() get the field value in host endian specified by _m from the register passed in as _f by masking and shifting it down
Value
((DOCA_BETOH16((_m) & (_f)) >> DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH16(_m))))
Parameters
- _m
- doca_be16_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _f
- doca_be16_t, entire register value
- #define DOCA_BE16_SET ( _m, _v )
DOCA_BE16_SET() - set a bitfield segment in big endian and return
DOCA_BE16_SET() mask and shift up the value and return in doca_be16_t The return value should be logical OR with other fields in register.
Value
((DOCA_HTOBE16(_v << DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH16(_m)))) & _m)
Parameters
- _m
- doca_be16_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _v
- host endian, value to set in field
- #define DOCA_BE32P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
DOCA_BE32P_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, put in _p pointed memory in big endian
Value
do { \ *(doca_be32_t *)_p = DOCA_BE32_GENMASK(_h, _l); \ } while (0)
Parameters
- _h
- highest bit
- _l
- lowest bit
- _p
- pointer of doca_be32_t
- #define DOCA_BE32P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
DOCA_BE32P_SET() - set a bitfield segment in _p pointed doca_be32_t field
DOCA_BE32P_SET() mask and shift up the value and logical OR with other fields in doca_be32_t
Value
do { \ doca_be32_t _tmp = *(doca_be32_t *)_p; \ \ _tmp |= DOCA_BE32_SET(_m, _v); \ *_p = _tmp; \ } while (0);
Parameters
- _m
- doca_be32_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _v
- host endian, value to set in field
- _p
- doca_be32_t, pointer to field
- #define DOCA_BE32_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
DOCA_BE32_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, return in big endian For example, DOCA_BE32_GENMASK( 23, 4) -> htonl(0x00FFFFF0)
Value
(DOCA_HTOBE32((UINT32_MAX - (UINT32_C(1) << (_l)) + 1) & (UINT32_MAX >> (32 - 1 - (_h)))))
Parameters
- _h
- highest bit
- _l
- lowest bit
- #define DOCA_BE32_GET ( _m, _f )
DOCA_BE32_GET() - get a bitfield segment value
DOCA_BE32_GET() get the field value in host endian specified by _m from the register passed in as _f by masking and shifting it down
Value
((DOCA_BETOH32((_m) & (_f)) >> DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH32(_m))))
Parameters
- _m
- doca_be32_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _f
- doca_be32_t, entire register value
- #define DOCA_BE32_SET ( _m, _v )
DOCA_BE32_SET() - set a bitfield segment in big endian and return
DOCA_BE32_SET() mask and shift up the value and return in doca_be32_t The return value should be logical OR with other fields in register.
Value
((DOCA_HTOBE32(_v << DOCA_SHIFT(DOCA_BETOH32(_m)))) & _m)
Parameters
- _m
- doca_be32_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _v
- host endian, value to set in field
- #define DOCA_BETOH16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)
DOCA_BETOH16() - convert 16bit to host endian from big endian
Parameters
- _x
- value
- #define DOCA_BETOH32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)
DOCA_BETOH32() - convert 32bit to host endian from big endian
Parameters
- _x
- value
- #define DOCA_HTOBE16 ( _x ) _byteswap_ushort(_x)
DOCA_HTOBE16() - convert 16bit type to big endian from host endian
Parameters
- _x
- value
- #define DOCA_HTOBE32 ( _x ) _byteswap_ulong(_x)
DOCA_HTOBE32() - convert 32bit type to big endian from host endian
Parameters
- _x
- value
- #define DOCA_SHIFT ( _x )
DOCA_SHIFT() - get number of bits shifted
Value
(__doca_builtin_ffsll(_x) - 1)
Parameters
- _x
- value
- #define DOCA_U8P_GENMASK ( _h, _l, _p )
DOCA_U8P_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, put in _p pointed memory in host endian
Value
do { \ *(uint8_t *)_p = DOCA_U8_GENMASK(_h, _l); \ } while (0)
Parameters
- _h
- highest bit
- _l
- lowest bit
- _p
- pointer of uint8_t
- #define DOCA_U8P_SET ( _m, _v, _p )
DOCA_U8P_SET() - set a bitfield segment in _p pointed uint8_t field
DOCA_U8P_SET() mask and shift up the value and logical OR with other fields in uint8_t
Value
do { \ uint8_t _tmp = *(uint8_t *)_p; \ \ _tmp |= DOCA_U8_SET(_m, _v); \ *_p = _tmp; \ } while (0);
Parameters
- _m
- uint8_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _v
- host endian, value to set in field
- _p
- uint8_t, pointer to field
- #define DOCA_U8_GENMASK ( _h, _l )
DOCA_U8_GENMASK() - generate continuous mask from _l bit to _h bit, return in host endian For example, DOCA_U8_GENMASK( 7, 4) -> 0xF0
Value
((UINT8_MAX - (UINT8_C(1) << (_l)) + 1) & (UINT8_MAX >> (8 - 1 - (_h))))
Parameters
- _h
- highest bit
- _l
- lowest bit
- #define DOCA_U8_GET ( _m, _f )
DOCA_U8_GET() - get a bitfield segment value
DOCA_U8_GET() get the field value in host endian specified by _m from the register passed in as _f by masking and shifting it down
Value
(((_m) & (_f)) >> DOCA_SHIFT((_m)))
Parameters
- _m
- uint8_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _f
- uint8_t, entire register value
- #define DOCA_U8_SET ( _m, _v )
DOCA_U8_SET() - set a bitfield segment in host endian and return
DOCA_U8_SET() mask and shift up the value and return in uint8_t The return value should be logical OR with other fields in register.
Value
((_v << DOCA_SHIFT(_m)) & _m)
Parameters
- _m
- uint8_t, shifted mask defined field's width and position
- _v
- host endian, value to set in field
Functions
- int __doca_builtin_ffsll ( long long x )
-
Parameters
- x
- value
Returns
: the least significant 1-bit index plus one; if x is zero, return zero.
Description
__doca_builtin_ffsll() - internal implementation on windows, equal to gnu's __builtin_ffsll();
2.4.2. DOCA Buffer
[ DOCA Core ]
The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
- Append list2 to list1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list_tail ( doca_buf* list1_head, doca_buf* list1_tail, doca_buf* list2 )
- Append list2 to list1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
- Get the buffer's data.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
- Get buffer's data length.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
- Get the buffer's head.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_last_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
- Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
- Get the buffer's length.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_list_len ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
- Get the number of the elements in list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_next_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
- Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( const doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Get the reference count of the object.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inc_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Increase the object reference count by 1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_first_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_first )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_last_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_last )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
-
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
-
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t data_len )
-
- doca_error_t doca_buf_unchain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
- Separate list2 from list1.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
- list1
- DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
- list2
- DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST. must have a refcount of 1
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if list2 has a reference count that is not 1
Description
Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ After: +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2
- doca_error_t doca_buf_chain_list_tail ( doca_buf* list1_head, doca_buf* list1_tail, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
- list1_head
- DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
- list1_tail
- DOCA Buf representing list1 tail. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE TAIL OF LIST 1.
- list2
- DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST. must have a refcount of 1
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if list2 has a reference count that is not 1
Description
Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ After: +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2
- doca_error_t doca_buf_dec_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place. Can be NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - reference count is already 0.
Description
When refcount 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.Note:
In case of list if head refcount reaches 0, then all buffers in the list will be released.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data
- The data of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- The data length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- head
- The head of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_last_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- last_buf
- The last DOCA Buf in the linked list, which may be buf.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- len
- The length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_list_len ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. Buf must be a head of a list.
- num_elements
- Number of elements in list.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the buffer is not a head of a list.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_next_in_list ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- next_buf
- The next DOCA Buf in the linked list, *next_buf will be NULL if the no other element in the list. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( const doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inc_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
- DOCA_ERROR_TOO_BIG - reference count already reached maximum value of UINT16_MAX.
DescriptionNote:
In case of list all intermediate buffers will always have a refcount of 1. As such the reference count is managed for the head only.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_first_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- is_first
- 1 if buf is the first element, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- is_in_list
- 1 if buf is part of a linked list, 0 if it is not. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_last_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- is_last
- 1 if buf is the last element, 0 otherwise. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always
Description
Reset the data length to 0 (data will still point to the same location)
Data positioning: __data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ Before | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / data data_len = 0 / +-----+-----------------------------+ After | | | +-----+-----------------------------+ / data
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data
- Data address. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- Data length.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always
Description
Set data pointer and data length
Data positioning: +-----------+-----+-----------------+ Before | |data | | +-----------+-----+-----------------+ __data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ After | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / dataNote:
The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behavior.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t data_len )
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- Data length.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always
Description
Set data length
Data positioning: __data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ Before | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / data ____data_len____ / \ +-----+------------------+----------+ After | |data | | +-----+------------------+----------+ / dataNote:
The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behavior.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_unchain_list ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Parameters
- list1
- DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- list2
- DOCA Buf representing list2, list2 should be contained in list1. list2 must be different from list1. MUST NOT BE NULL
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if list2 is not part of list1.
Description
Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2 After: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+Note:
reference count of list2 will always be 1 after unchaining
2.4.3. DOCA Buffer Array
[ DOCA Core ]
The DOCA buffer array represents an array of fixed size doca_bufs (for multiple doca_dev). Can act as a free list or direct access mode.
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t
- Type representing a doca_buf_arr handle on the DPA.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( size_t num_elem, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
- Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- Destroys a doca buf array instance.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_dpa_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t* dpa_buf_arr )
- Retrieves the handle in the dpa memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
- Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_mmap* mmap, size_t elem_size, uint64_t start_offset )
- Sets the buf array params.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_dpa ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa* dpa_handler )
- Configures the buf array to be created on the dpa device.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
- Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- Stops a started doca buf array.
Typedefs
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( size_t num_elem, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
- num_elem
- Number of elements in the doca_buf_arr (must be > 0).
- buf_arr
- The newly created doca_buf_arr.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_buf_arr.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Destroys a doca buf array instance.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to destroy
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Destroy implicitly stops the buf array.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_dpa_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t* dpa_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the dpa memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- dpa_buf_arr
- A pointer to the handle in the dpa memory space
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- gpu_buf_arr
- A pointer to the handle in the gpu memory space
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_mmap* mmap, size_t elem_size, uint64_t start_offset )
Sets the buf array params.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- mmap
- The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
- elem_size
- Size in bytes of a single element (must be > 0).
- start_offset
- Offset from mmap start to set doca_buf_arr.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_dpa ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_dpa* dpa_handler )
Configures the buf array to be created on the dpa device.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- dpa_handler
- The dpa device handler.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description
-
Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- gpu_handler
- The gpu device handler.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to start
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE -
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY -
DescriptionNote:
Before calling this function, the mmap with which the buf array was created must be started.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
Stops a started doca buf array.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to stop
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
DescriptionNote:
Stop does not have to be called before destroy (which implicitly stops the buf array).
2.4.7. DOCA Device
[ DOCA Core ]
The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE 64
- Buffer size to hold Infiniband/RoCE device name. Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE 256
- Buffer size to hold network interface name. Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE 4
- Length of IPv4 address.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE 16
- Length of IPv6 address.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE 6
- Length of MAC address.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- Buffer size to hold PCI BDF format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_VUID_SIZE 128
- Buffer size to hold VUID. Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE 128
- Buffer size to hold VUID. Including a null terminator.
Enumerations
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dev_accelerate_resource_reclaim ( doca_dev* dev )
- Accelerates the reclaim process for a local device instance.
- DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
- Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
- Destroy allocated local device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
- Initialize local device for use.
- DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
- Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
- Destroy allocated representor device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
- Initialize representor device for use.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_accelerate_resource_reclaim_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_accelerate_resource_reclaim )
- Get the accelerate resource reclaim capability of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
- Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_notification_moderation_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_notification_moderation_supported )
- Check if notification moderation is supported for a device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_create_list ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
- Creates list of all available local devices.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
- Destroy list of local device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_active_rate ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* active_rate )
- Get the active rate of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
- Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_index ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* iface_index )
- Get netdev interface index for the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
- Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
- Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
- Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
- Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_sf_index ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* sf_index )
- Get netdev SF index on the auxiliary bus for the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_uplink_ib_port ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* ib_port )
- Get uplink representor of IB-port on the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_vhca_id ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* vhca_id )
- Get vhca id of a device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
- Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_all_supported )
- Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_emulated_supported )
- Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_net_supported )
- Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_create_list ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
- Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
- Destroy list of representor device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_host_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* host_index )
- Get host index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_ib_port ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint16_t* ib_port )
- Get representor IB-port of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_iface_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* iface_index )
- Get netdev interface index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
- Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_hotplug ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint8_t* is_hotplug )
- Query whether the representor device is a hotplugged device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
- Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
- Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* pf_index )
- Get parent PCI Physical Function index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_sf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* sf_index )
- Get SF number used on the craetion of the SF associated with the DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* vf_index )
- Get PCI Virtual Function index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vhca_id ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint16_t* vhca_id )
- Get vhca id of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
- Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
- Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE 64
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE 256
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE 4
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE 16
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE 6
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_VUID_SIZE 128
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE 128
Enumerations
- enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter
Representor device filter by flavor
Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.
Values
- DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL = 0
- DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
- DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED = 1<<2
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dev_accelerate_resource_reclaim ( doca_dev* dev )
Accelerates the reclaim process for a local device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- Pointer to the local DOCA device instance.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS on success.
- Appropriate error code on failure:
Description
This function optimizes the reclaim time by retaining critical resources in the cache upon closure, allowing them to be reused when restarting. It should be invoked before initiating device resource cleanup, including resources tied to the device, such as DOCA Flow switch ports and their associated components. For scenarios where a fast reclaim is needed, even in the event of a process crash, this function should be called periodically (e.g., once per second) to ensure readiness.
- DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev
- The doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The local doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
Closes device or decrements its refcount by One. In case the same device was opened multiple times, then only the last call to close will attempt to destroy device.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev
- Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - maximum number of open devices was exceeded.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - devinfo was created by doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd().
Description
Opens device or increments its refcount by One. The device can later be used by other libraries. For every call to doca_dev_open() there should be a call to doca_dev_close().
- DOCA_STABLE doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev_rep
- The representor doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The representor doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev_rep
- Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_accelerate_resource_reclaim_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_accelerate_resource_reclaim )
Get the accelerate resource reclaim capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- is_accelerate_resource_reclaim
- 1 if the accelerate resource reclaim capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
The accelerate resource reclaim property type: uint8_t*.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- is_hotplug_manager
- 1 if the hotplug manager capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
The hotplug manager property type: uint8_t*.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_notification_moderation_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_notification_moderation_supported )
Check if notification moderation is supported for a device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- is_notification_moderation_supported
- 1 if the device supports notification moderation
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
The notification moderation supported type: uint8_t*.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_create_list ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
- dev_list
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
- nb_devs
- Number of available local devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description
Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_destroy_list()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_active_rate ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* active_rate )
Get the active rate of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- active_rate
- The active rate of the given port on the device. Given in units of bits/s.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query port rate.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ibdev_name
- The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ibdev_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_index ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* iface_index )
Get netdev interface index for the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- iface_index
- Returned iface_index for the related netdev (for PF it is uplink)
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- iface_name
- The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description
The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv4_addr
- The IPv4 address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ipv4_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - no IPv4 address was assigned
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv4 address from the OS
Description
The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv6_addr
- The IPv6 address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ipv6_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv6 address from the OS
Description
The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- lid
- The port LID of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query port LID.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not IB.
Description
The port LID type: uint16_t *.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- mac_addr
- The MAC address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input mac_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not RoCE.
Description
The MAC address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
- The PCI address of devinfo, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the PCI address from the OS
Description
The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0"
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_func_type
- The PCI function type of the devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The pci function type: enum doca_pci_func_type.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_sf_index ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* sf_index )
Get netdev SF index on the auxiliary bus for the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- sf_index
- Returned SF index
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the given device is not a SF.
DescriptionNote:
Unlike doca_devinfo_rep_get_sf_index(), this function returns the SF index on the auxiliary bus (see "mlx5_core.sf.{sf_index}").
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_uplink_ib_port ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* ib_port )
Get uplink representor of IB-port on the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ib_port
- For PF device - returned uplink IB port index For VF/SF device - returns 1
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_vhca_id ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* vhca_id )
Get vhca id of a device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- vhca_id
- Returned vhca id of the device
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
- "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
- "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator), Domain is assumed to be "0000" (i.e. "0000:<pci_addr_str>").
- is_equal
- 1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo, 0 otherwise. In case of an error, no certain value is guaranteed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the actual PCI address from the OS for comparison.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- filter_all_supported
- 1 if the rep list all capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_emulated_supported )
Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- filter_emulated_supported
- 1 if the list emulated capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of emulated representor devices. See doca_devinfo_rep_create_list(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED. false - providing DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* filter_net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- filter_net_supported
- 1 if the rep list net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_create_list ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
- dev
- Local device with access to representors.
- filter
- Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_devinfo_rep_filter for more details.
- dev_list_rep
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_rep)[idx].
- nb_devs_rep
- Number of available representor devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - Failed to query driver.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices
Description
Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_destroy_list ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list_rep
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_host_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* host_index )
Get host index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- host_index
- Returned host index of the representor.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_ib_port ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint16_t* ib_port )
Get representor IB-port of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- ib_port
- Returned IB port of the representor.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_iface_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* iface_index )
Get netdev interface index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- iface_index
- Returned iface_index for the related netdev
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- Representor device info
- iface_name
- The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo_rep.
- size
- The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description
The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_hotplug ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint8_t* is_hotplug )
Query whether the representor device is a hotplugged device.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- representor device info
- is_hotplug
- 1 if the representor device is a hotplugged device. 0 if representor device is statically plugged.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
- The PCI address of devinfo_rep, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate the stringed PCI address.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description
The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", such that each value is represented by HEX digits, e.g., "0000:3a:00.0".
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- pci_func_type
- The PCI function type of the devinfo_rep.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The pci function type: enum doca_pci_func_type.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* pf_index )
Get parent PCI Physical Function index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- pf_index
- Returned PF index of the device being represented on.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_sf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* sf_index )
Get SF number used on the craetion of the SF associated with the DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- sf_index
- Returned SF index of the representor.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
DescriptionNote:
Unlike doca_devinfo_get_sf_index(), this function returns the SF number used when creating the SF (see "mlxdevm port add pci/{pci_addr} flavour pcisf pfnum {pf_num} sfnum {sfnum}" and "mlnx-sf --action create --device {pci_addr} --sfnum {sf_num} --hwaddr {mac_addr}").
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint32_t* vf_index )
Get PCI Virtual Function index of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- vf_index
- Returned VF index of the representor.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vhca_id ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, uint16_t* vhca_id )
Get vhca id of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- Representor device info.
- vhca_id
- Returned vhca id of the devinfo_rep.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor device to query.
- rep_vuid
- The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_rep.
- size
- The size of the vuid buffer, including the terminating null byte ('\0').
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_is_equal_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- pci_addr_str
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
- "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
- "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "3a:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator). Domain is assumed to be "0000" (i.e. "0000:<pci_addr_str>").
- is_equal
- 1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo_rep, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate devinfo_rep PCI address for comparison.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description
2.4.8. DOCA DPDK Bridge
[ DOCA Core ]
DOCA API for integration with DPDK.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_cap_is_rep_port_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_rep_port_supported )
- Check if the device supports representors for port_probe.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_first_port_id ( const doca_dev* dev, uint16_t* port_id )
- Return the first DPDK port id associated to a DOCA device. Assumption is that the doca device that was probed using doca_dpdk_port_probe().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_port_ids ( const doca_dev* dev, uint16_t* port_ids, uint16_t max_port_ids, uint16_t* num_port_ids )
- Return the DPDK port ids associated with a DOCA device. Assumption is that the doca device that was probed using doca_dpdk_port_probe().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_rep_sf_num ( const doca_devinfo_rep* rep, uint16_t* sf_num )
- Return the SF number of a network SF representor.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_rep_vf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* rep, uint16_t* vf_idx )
- Return the VF index of a network VF representor.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
- Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
- Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
- Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
- Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metadata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
- Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
- Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_open_dev_rep_by_port_id ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev* dev, doca_dev_rep** rep )
- Return a new DOCA device representor associated with a DPDK port. Assumption is that the DPDK port is probed using doca_dev or doca_dpdk_port_probe().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
- Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
- Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe_with_representors ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs, doca_dev_rep** reps, size_t nb_reps )
- Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device and list of representors.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_cap_is_rep_port_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_rep_port_supported )
Check if the device supports representors for port_probe.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information
- is_rep_port_supported
- 1 if the device supports representors for port_probe, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query device capabilities.
DescriptionNote:
-
This function should be used before calling doca_dpdk_port_probe() in case representors are required in devargs.
-
This function should be called with root privileges.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_first_port_id ( const doca_dev* dev, uint16_t* port_id )
Return the first DPDK port id associated to a DOCA device. Assumption is that the doca device that was probed using doca_dpdk_port_probe().
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device object
- port_id
- DPDK port id
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - No DPDK port matches the DOCA device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_port_ids ( const doca_dev* dev, uint16_t* port_ids, uint16_t max_port_ids, uint16_t* num_port_ids )
Return the DPDK port ids associated with a DOCA device. Assumption is that the doca device that was probed using doca_dpdk_port_probe().
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device object
- port_ids
- DPDK port ids array
- max_port_ids
- port_ids buffer length (maximum number of port ids expected)
- num_port_ids
- Number of DPDK port ids associated with dev found
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - No DPDK port matches the DOCA device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_rep_sf_num ( const doca_devinfo_rep* rep, uint16_t* sf_num )
Return the SF number of a network SF representor.
Parameters
- rep
- A DOCA representor representing a network SF.
- sf_num
- The returned SF number
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case representor is not of SF.
- DOCA_ERROR_TOO_BIG - parsing failure
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory while parsing
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - parsing failure due to unexpected format
Description
Can be used to build probe string for representors: E.g., representor=sf[sf_num0, sf_num1, sf_num2]
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_get_rep_vf_index ( const doca_devinfo_rep* rep, uint16_t* vf_idx )
Return the VF index of a network VF representor.
Parameters
- rep
- A DOCA representor representing a network VF.
- vf_idx
- The returned VF index
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case representor is not of VF.
Description
Can be used to build probe string for representors: E.g., representor=vf[vf_index0, vf_index1, vf_index2]
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
Parameters
- mbuf_pool
- A DPDK pool of mbufs, created with rte_pktmbuf_pool_create*()
- mempool_out
- The newly created DOCA DPDK memory pool in case of success
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description
Data path: // Convert DPDK mbuf to DOCA buf doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() // Optionally release DPDK mbuf back to the DPDK pool in case it is no longer needed rte_pktmbuf_free() // Release the doca_buf once finished with it doca_buf_refcnt_rm()
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to destroy
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least 1 DOCA buf has been acquired and still not released
DescriptionNote:
: Once destroyed the originating DPDK memory pool, and any allocated RTE mbuf are not affected
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to
- dev
- A DOCA device instance
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
DescriptionNote:
Once device has been added it can't be removed. Only option is to destroy the doca_dpdk_mempool
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metadata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool created using the rte_mempool that created the rte_mbuf
- inventory
- A DOCA Buffer Inventory to be used for allocating the doca_buf. Must be started and have enough space
- mbuf
- A DPDK buffer that references memory that is within the RTE mempool associated with the DOCA DPDK mempool
- buf
- A DOCA buffer that references the same memory as the provided mbuf
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - The inventory does not have enough free elements.
Description
rte_mbuf chain before calling this method: buf_addr __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ | headroom | data | tailroom | ----> | headroom | data | tailroom | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ doca_buf created after calling this method: head __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ | | data | | ----> | | data | | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+Note:
: Destroying the doca_buf using 'doca_buf_dec_refcount()' will call 'rte_pktmbuf_free_seg()' on each direct mbuf
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool
- access_mask
- The access permissions - see 'enum doca_access_flag'
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input or bad access flag combination.
DescriptionNote:
: setting DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_DPU_* flags is invalid
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_open_dev_rep_by_port_id ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev* dev, doca_dev_rep** rep )
Return a new DOCA device representor associated with a DPDK port. Assumption is that the DPDK port is probed using doca_dev or doca_dpdk_port_probe().
Parameters
- port_id
- The DPDK port identifier to get the associated DOCA device representor for.
- dev
- The DPDK DOCA device which is parent of requested representor.
- rep
- The DPDK DOCA device representor associated with the given DPDK port identifier.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case there is no such DPDK port associated with a DOCA device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
Parameters
- port_id
- The DPDK port identifier to get the associated DOCA device for.
- dev
- The DPDK DOCA device associated with the given DPDK port identifier.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case there is no such DPDK port associated with a DOCA device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device to attach DPDK port for.
- devargs
- DPDK devargs style - must NOT contains the device's PCI address ([domain:]bus:devid.func).
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of DPDK error during DPDK port attach.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case of memory allocation failure.
Description
Thread unsafe API.
It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.
No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe_with_representors ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs, doca_dev_rep** reps, size_t nb_reps )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device and list of representors.
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device to attach DPDK port for.
- devargs
- (Optional) DPDK devargs - must only contain the arguments themselves and not any identifiers.
- reps
- List of representors to attach.
- nb_reps
- Number of representors to attach.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of DPDK error during DPDK port attach.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case of memory allocation failure.
Description
Thread unsafe API.
It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.
No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.
2.4.9. DOCA Error
[ DOCA Core ]
DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
- Save the first encountered doca_error_t.
- #define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )
- Compiler optimized macro to check if we have an error.
Enumerations
- enum doca_error_t
- DOCA API return codes.
Functions
- const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_descr ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the description string of an error code.
- const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_name ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
Updates the return value variable r to hold the first error that we encountered.
Value
do { \ if (r == DOCA_SUCCESS) \ r = t; \ } while (0)
- #define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )
Used in cases where error is unlikely to happen.
Value
doca_unlikely((r) != DOCA_SUCCESS)
Enumerations
- enum doca_error_t
Values
- DOCA_SUCCESS = 0
- Success
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN = 1
- Unknown error
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED = 2
- Operation not permitted
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE = 3
- Resource already in use
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED = 4
- Operation not supported
- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN = 5
- Resource temporarily unavailable, try again
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE = 6
- Invalid input
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY = 7
- Memory allocation failure
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION = 8
- Resource initialization failure
- DOCA_ERROR_TIME_OUT = 9
- Timer expired waiting for resource
- DOCA_ERROR_SHUTDOWN = 10
- Shut down in process or completed
- DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET = 11
- Connection reset by peer
- DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED = 12
- Connection aborted
- DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_INPROGRESS = 13
- Connection in progress
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED = 14
- Not Connected
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_LOCK = 15
- Unable to acquire required lock
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND = 16
- Resource Not Found
- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED = 17
- Input/Output Operation Failed
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE = 18
- Bad State
- DOCA_ERROR_UNSUPPORTED_VERSION = 19
- Unsupported version
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM = 20
- Operating system call failure
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER = 21
- DOCA Driver call failure
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED = 22
- An unexpected scenario was detected
- DOCA_ERROR_ALREADY_EXIST = 23
- Resource already exist
- DOCA_ERROR_FULL = 24
- No more space in resource
- DOCA_ERROR_EMPTY = 25
- No entry is available in resource
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_PROGRESS = 26
- Operation is in progress
- DOCA_ERROR_TOO_BIG = 27
- Requested operation too big to be contained
- DOCA_ERROR_AUTHENTICATION = 28
- Authentication failure
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_CONFIG = 29
- Configuration is not valid
- DOCA_ERROR_SKIPPED = 30
- Result is valid, but some previous output data was dropped
- DOCA_ERROR_DEVICE_FATAL_ERROR = 31
- Device experienced a fatal error
Functions
- const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_descr ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to description string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
- const DOCA_STABLE char* doca_error_get_name ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
2.4.14. DOCA RDMA Bridge
[ DOCA Core ]
DOCA RDMA bridge.
Defines
- #define UM_ENOMEM 12
- Encoding of the ENOMEM error.
- #define UM_MAX_ERRNO 999
- Maximum possible value for errno, to use by encoding error in a pointer address.
- #define __DEVX_IFC_H__
- Defining __DEVX_IFC_H__ discards the definitions in \MLNX_WinOF2_DevX_SDK\inc\mlx5_ifc_devx.h that is included by the WinOF header files below.
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t __be16
- typedef uint32_t __be32
- typedef uint64_t __be64
- typedef uint16_t u16
- typedef uint32_t u32
- typedef uint64_t u64
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_buf_mkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t* mkey )
- Get lkey with doca_access_flag access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_dev_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
- Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_mmap_mkey_from_pd ( const doca_mmap* mmap, ibv_pd* pd, uint32_t* mkey )
- Get the mkey of a DOCA device associated with a given ibv_pd.
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd ( ibv_pd* pd, doca_dev** dev )
- Open a DOCA device using an ibv_pd.
Defines
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t __be16
Unsigned 16-bit integer in Big Endian
- typedef uint32_t __be32
Unsigned 32-bit integer in Big Endian
- typedef uint64_t __be64
Unsigned 64-bit integer in Big Endian
- typedef uint16_t u16
Unsigned 16-bit integer
- typedef uint32_t u32
Unsigned 32-bit integer
- typedef uint64_t u64
Unsigned 64-bit integer
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_buf_mkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t* mkey )
Get lkey with doca_access_flag access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
Parameters
- buf
- The DOCA buffer to get lkey for. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- dev
- The DOCA device to get lkey for. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- mkey
- The returned MKey. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if cannot find mkey by the given device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if the given access flags is not supported
DescriptionNote:
Access of mkey is defined by the mmap where buf was created.
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_dev_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device to get the pd from.
- pd
- The protection-domain associated with the given DOCA device.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the device's pd is not valid (bad state)
Description
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_mmap_mkey_from_pd ( const doca_mmap* mmap, ibv_pd* pd, uint32_t* mkey )
Get the mkey of a DOCA device associated with a given ibv_pd.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA Mmap to which the desired device was previously added. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- pd
- The protection domain associated with the desired DOCA device to get mkey for. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- mkey
- The returned MKey. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if the given pd was not found in the given mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire mmap lock
DescriptionNote:
Access of mkey is defined by the mmap.
- doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_open_dev_from_pd ( ibv_pd* pd, doca_dev** dev )
Open a DOCA device using an ibv_pd.
Parameters
- pd
- A protection domain that is not associated with any DOCA device
- dev
- A newly created DOCA device with same protection domain as 'pd'
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success
Description
Always prefer using a DOCA device obtained from doca_devinfo_create_list() This call will fail if PD was acquired by DOCA through doca_devinfo_create_list() and then doca_rdma_bridge_get_dev_pd()
This API should be used only to bridge between rdma-core and DOCA, to allow them to share memory registrations E.g., application already has logic that utilizes an ibv_pd, to read and write memory using RDMA, and wants to extend the logic by using libraries in DOCA, but such libraries will require a doca_dev and doca_buf instead of an ibv_pd and mkey in order to read write same memory. Then this method can be used to get a doca_dev that can be added to a doca_mmap, such that any doca_buf created from the doca_mmap can yield mkeys that are associated with the same ibv_pd using doca_rdma_bridge_get_buf_mkey()
For reference: doca_dev - is parallel to an ibv_pd doca_buf - is parallel to an ibv_mr registered on multiple devices doca_mmap - is parallel to creating an ibv_mr for multiple devices
The only APIs that are supported for the newly created device:
2.4.16. DOCA Types
[ DOCA Core ]
DOCA Types introduces types that are common for many libraries.
Classes
union doca_data
- Convenience type for representing opaque data.
struct doca_gather_list
- Struct to represent a gather list.
struct doca_ip
- Structs to hold IP address.
Defines
- #define DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH 16
- Specifies the length of a GID (Global ID) in bytes.
- #define doca_event_invalid_handle INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
- Declare DOCA endianity types.
- typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t
- typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t
- typedef void * doca_event_handle_t
- typedef doca_event_handle_t doca_notification_handle_t
Enumerations
- enum doca_access_flag
- Specifies the permission level for DOCA buffer.
- enum doca_eth_wait_on_time_type
- Type of wait on time the network card can support.
- enum doca_gpu_mem_type
- Type of memory the GPUNetIO library can allocate.
- enum doca_mtu_size
- MTU size in bytes.
- enum doca_pci_func_type
- Specifies the PCI function type for DOCA representor device.
Defines
- #define DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH 16
- #define doca_event_invalid_handle INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE
Represents invalid handle value
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
Declare DOCA endianity types. Unsigned 16-bit integer in Big Endian
- typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t
Unsigned 32-bit integer in Big Endian
- typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t
Unsigned 64-bit integer in Big Endian
- typedef void * doca_event_handle_t
Used for windows HANDLE or IOCompletionPort
- typedef doca_event_handle_t doca_notification_handle_t
Type alias used with progress engine
Enumerations
- enum doca_access_flag
Can be used with doca_mmap_set_permissions() to set permission level. A few notes: DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_ONLY and DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_WRITE are mutually exclusive Buffer can always be read locally by local device, regardless of set permissions local device - doca_dev running in the same process of the mmap remote device - doca_dev running on a different process on a remote machine DPU device - doca_dev running on a process on the DPU OS. This is only relevant when local process is running on HOST. In case local process is running on DPU the doca_dev is considered a local device.
Values
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_ONLY = 0
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_LOCAL_READ_WRITE = (1<<0)
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_RDMA_READ = (1<<1)
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_RDMA_WRITE = (1<<2)
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_RDMA_ATOMIC = (1<<3)
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_ONLY = (1<<4)
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_WRITE = (1<<5)
- Allows reading buffer by device on same PCI but prevents write. See doca_mmap_export_pci()
- DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_RELAXED_ORDERING = (1<<6)
- Allows reading and writing to buffer by a device on same PCI. See doca_mmap_export_pci()
- enum doca_eth_wait_on_time_type
Values
- DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_TYPE_NONE = 0
- DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_TYPE_NATIVE = 1
- DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_TYPE_DPDK = 2
- enum doca_gpu_mem_type
Values
- DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU = 0
- DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU = 1
- DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_CPU_GPU = 2
- enum doca_mtu_size
Values
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_256_BYTES = 0x0
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_512_BYTES = 0x1
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_1K_BYTES = 0x2
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_2K_BYTES = 0x3
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_4K_BYTES = 0x4
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_RAW_ETHERNET = 0x5
- enum doca_pci_func_type
Values
- DOCA_PCI_FUNC_TYPE_PF = 0
- DOCA_PCI_FUNC_TYPE_VF
- DOCA_PCI_FUNC_TYPE_SF
2.4.17. DOCA uar
[ DOCA Core ]
The DOCA UAR represents a user mapped memory
Enumerations
- enum doca_uar_allocation_type
- UAR allocation type.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_uar_create ( const doca_dev* dev, doca_uar_allocation_type allocation_type, doca_uar** uar )
- Creates a UAR object.
- doca_error_t doca_uar_destroy ( doca_uar* uar )
- Destroy UAR object.
- doca_error_t doca_uar_dpa_create ( doca_dpa* dpa, doca_uar** uar )
- Creates a DPA UAR object.
- doca_error_t doca_uar_id_get ( const doca_uar* uar, uint32_t* id )
- Returns the uar id.
- doca_error_t doca_uar_page_get ( const doca_uar* uar, void** page )
- Returns the uar page address.
- doca_error_t doca_uar_reg_addr_get ( const doca_uar* uar, void** reg )
- Returns the uar register address.
Enumerations
- enum doca_uar_allocation_type
Values
- DOCA_UAR_ALLOCATION_TYPE_BLUEFLAME = 0
- DOCA_UAR_ALLOCATION_TYPE_NONCACHE = 1
- DOCA_UAR_ALLOCATION_TYPE_NONCACHE_DEDICATED = 2
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_uar_create ( const doca_dev* dev, doca_uar_allocation_type allocation_type, doca_uar** uar )
Creates a UAR object.
Parameters
- dev
- doca device
- allocation_type
- doca_uar_allocation_type
- uar
- uar object
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of error in a DOCA driver call.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_uar_destroy ( doca_uar* uar )
Destroy UAR object.
Parameters
- uar
- uar object
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_uar_dpa_create ( doca_dpa* dpa, doca_uar** uar )
Creates a DPA UAR object.
Parameters
- dpa
- doca dpa ctx to create UAR for
- uar
- uar object
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of error in a DOCA driver call.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_uar_id_get ( const doca_uar* uar, uint32_t* id )
Returns the uar id.
Parameters
- uar
- uar object
- id
- uar object id
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_uar_page_get ( const doca_uar* uar, void** page )
Returns the uar page address.
Parameters
- uar
- uar object
- page
- uar page address
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
Not supported for DPA UAR
- doca_error_t doca_uar_reg_addr_get ( const doca_uar* uar, void** reg )
Returns the uar register address.
Parameters
- uar
- uar object
- reg
- uar register address
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
DescriptionNote:
Not supported for DPA UAR
2.4.18. DOCA umem
[ DOCA Core ]
The DOCA UMEM represents a user mapped memory
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_umem_create ( const doca_dev* dev, void* address, size_t size, uint32_t access_flags, doca_umem** umem_obj )
- creates a doca umem
- doca_error_t doca_umem_destroy ( doca_umem* umem_obj )
- destroys doca umem
- doca_error_t doca_umem_dpa_create ( doca_dpa* dpa, uint64_t address, size_t size, uint32_t access_flags, doca_umem** umem_obj )
- creates a DPA doca umem
- doca_error_t doca_umem_get_address ( const doca_umem* umem_obj, void** umem_addr )
- This method retrieves the umem address from the umem object.
- doca_error_t doca_umem_get_id ( const doca_umem* umem_obj, uint32_t* umem_id )
- This method retrieves the umem id from the umem object.
- doca_error_t doca_umem_get_size ( const doca_umem* umem_obj, uint32_t* umem_size )
- This method retrieves the umem size from the umem object.
- doca_error_t doca_umem_gpu_create ( doca_gpu* gpu, doca_dev* dev, void* address, size_t size, uint32_t access_flags, doca_umem** umem_obj )
- creates a GPU doca umem
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_umem_create ( const doca_dev* dev, void* address, size_t size, uint32_t access_flags, doca_umem** umem_obj )
creates a doca umem
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device to create umem on
- address
- host address
- size
- The size of the UMEM
- access_flags
- flags (see doca_access_flag in doca_types.h)
- umem_obj
- The UMEM object
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of error in a DOCA driver call.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_umem_destroy ( doca_umem* umem_obj )
destroys doca umem
Parameters
- umem_obj
- The UMEM object
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of error in a DOCA driver call.