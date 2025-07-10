On This Page
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Requirements
- 3. Hardware Prerequisites
- 4. Software Prerequisites
- 5. Firmware Settings
- 6. Deploying the DPL Runtime Service
- 7. Supported Port Forwarding
- 8. DPL Dev Container
- 9. Implementing Your Own P4Runtime Controller
- 10. Troubleshooting
DPL Runtime Service
This page explains how to deploy, configure, and operate the DPL Runtime Service on NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs, enabling runtime management of data plane pipelines compiled using the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL).
The DPL Runtime Service is responsible for programming and managing the DPU datapath at runtime. It enables dynamic rule insertion, packet monitoring, and forwarding logic through standardized and proprietary APIs. The service is divided into four core components:
Component
Description
Runtime core
Main manager that handles requests from all interfaces and programs hardware resources
P4Runtime server
gRPC-based server implementing the P4Runtime 1.3.0 API for remote pipeline configuration and table control
Nspect server
Provides runtime visibility and debugging through the dpl_nspect client
Admin server
Offers administrative and configuration control over the daemon via gRPC
High level system illustration:
Supported Platforms
The following NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and SuperNICs are supported with DPL:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Description
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
N/A
MT_0000000884
BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
N/A
MT_0000000965
BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
N/A
MT_0000001024
BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
N/A
MT_0000001025
BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
The following NVIDIA DPUs are supported with DOCA on the host:
For the the system requirements, see DPU's hardware user guide .
Component
Minimum Version
Ubuntu OS
22.04
DOCA BFB Bundle
2.10.0-xx
Firmware
32.44.1000+
DOCA Networking
2.10.0+
Firmware is included in the BFB bundle available via the NVIDIA DevZone. Use
bfb-install to flash:
bfb-
install --bfb bf-fwbundle-2.10.0-28_25.0-ubuntu-22.04-prod.bfb --rshim rshim0
Helpful resources:
Configure the following options via
mlxconfig:
FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=4
PROG_PARSE_GRAPH=
true
SRIOV_EN=1
# Only if VFs are used
For details on how to query and adjust these settings, refer to Using mlxconfig.
Some changes require a firmware reset. Refer to mlxfwreset for information.
Prerequisites:
BlueField must be in DPU Mode.
SR-IOV or SFs must be enabled and created (on host side).
DOCA installed on host and BlueField.
Installation:
Download and extract the container bundle from NGC.Info
Refer to DPL Container Deployment for more information.
Run the setup script:
cddpl_rt_service_<version>/scripts ./dpl_dpu_setup.shInfo
This script:
Configures necessary
mlxconfigsettings
Creates directory structure for config files
Enables SR-IOV virtual function support
Configuration Files
Before launching the container, configuration files must be created on the DPU filesystem. These define:
Interface names and PCI IDs.
Allowed ports and forwarding configuration.
Resource constraints and debug options.
Mount the config path into the container using Docker or Kubernetes volume mounts. Refer to DPL Service Configuration for details.
The following table lists out the possible ingress and egress ports for a given packet that is processed by a BlueField pipeline (DPU mode):
Ingress Port
Egress Port
Wire Port P0
Wire port P0
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Disabled
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Disabled
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Allowed
Disabled
Anything that is allowed with SR-IOV VFs in the table above is also allowed with scalable functions (SFs).
Multiport E-Switch Mode
To enable port forwarding across both physical ports (P0 and P1):
mlxconfig -d <pci> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
mlxfwreset -d <pci> -y -l 3 --sync 1 r
devlink dev param set <pci> name esw_multiport value 1 cmode runtime
devlink settings are not persistent across reboots.
Refer to the DPL Installation Guide documentation.
Advanced use cases may require custom controllers. These should implement the P4Runtime 1.3.0 gRPC API and connect to the DPL Runtime Server on TCP port 9559.
Resources:
Protobufs: p4lang/p4runtime GitHub
Installed inside container:
/opt/mellanox/third_party/dpl_rt_service/p4runtime/
Compile using standard gRPC + protobuf toolchain (e.g., C++)
Checkpoint
Command
View kubelet logs
List pulled images
List created pods
List running containers
View DPL logs
Also verify:
VFs were created before deploying container
Configuration files exist, are correctly named, and contain valid device IDs
Interface names and MTUs match hardware
Firmware is up-to-date
DPU is in correct mode (check
mlxconfig)