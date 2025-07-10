DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
DPL Runtime Service

This page explains how to deploy, configure, and operate the DPL Runtime Service on NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs, enabling runtime management of data plane pipelines compiled using the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL).

Introduction

The DPL Runtime Service is responsible for programming and managing the DPU datapath at runtime. It enables dynamic rule insertion, packet monitoring, and forwarding logic through standardized and proprietary APIs. The service is divided into four core components:

Component

Description

Runtime core

Main manager that handles requests from all interfaces and programs hardware resources

P4Runtime server

gRPC-based server implementing the P4Runtime 1.3.0 API for remote pipeline configuration and table control

Nspect server

Provides runtime visibility and debugging through the dpl_nspect client

Admin server

Offers administrative and configuration control over the daemon via gRPC

High level system illustration:

Untitled_Diagram-1736851997812-version-2-modificationdate-1740114927990-api-v2.png

Requirements

Supported Platforms

The following NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and SuperNICs are supported with DPL:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Description

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

N/A

MT_0000000884

BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

N/A

MT_0000000965

BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

N/A

MT_0000001024

BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

N/A

MT_0000001025

BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

The following NVIDIA DPUs are supported with DOCA on the host:

Hardware Prerequisites

For the the system requirements, see DPU's hardware user guide .

Software Prerequisites

Component

Minimum Version

Ubuntu OS

22.04

DOCA BFB Bundle

2.10.0-xx

Firmware

32.44.1000+

DOCA Networking

2.10.0+

Firmware is included in the BFB bundle available via the NVIDIA DevZone. Use bfb-install to flash:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bfb-install --bfb bf-fwbundle-2.10.0-28_25.0-ubuntu-22.04-prod.bfb --rshim rshim0

Helpful resources:

Firmware Settings

Configure the following options via mlxconfig:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=4
PROG_PARSE_GRAPH=true
SRIOV_EN=1  # Only if VFs are used

For details on how to query and adjust these settings, refer to Using mlxconfig.

Some changes require a firmware reset. Refer to mlxfwreset for information.

Deploying the DPL Runtime Service

Prerequisites:

  • BlueField must be in DPU Mode.

  • SR-IOV or SFs must be enabled and created (on host side).

  • DOCA installed on host and BlueField.

Installation:

  1. Download and extract the container bundle from NGC.

    Info

    Refer to DPL Container Deployment for more information.

  2. Run the setup script:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd dpl_rt_service_<version>/scripts
./dpl_dpu_setup.sh

    Info

    This script:

    • Configures necessary mlxconfig settings

    • Creates directory structure for config files

    • Enables SR-IOV virtual function support

Configuration Files

Before launching the container, configuration files must be created on the DPU filesystem. These define:

  • Interface names and PCI IDs.

  • Allowed ports and forwarding configuration.

  • Resource constraints and debug options.

Mount the config path into the container using Docker or Kubernetes volume mounts. Refer to DPL Service Configuration for details.

Supported Port Forwarding

The following table lists out the possible ingress and egress ports for a given packet that is processed by a BlueField pipeline (DPU mode):

Ingress Port

Egress Port

Wire Port P0

pf0hpf

pf0vf_n

pf0vf_m

Wire port P0

Allowed

Allowed

Allowed

Allowed

pf0hpf

Allowed

Disabled

Allowed

Allowed

pf0vf_n

Allowed

Allowed

Disabled

Allowed

pf0vf_m

Allowed

Allowed

Allowed

Disabled

Info

Anything that is allowed with SR-IOV VFs in the table above is also allowed with scalable functions (SFs).

Multiport E-Switch Mode

To enable port forwarding across both physical ports (P0 and P1):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxconfig -d <pci> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
mlxfwreset -d <pci> -y -l 3 --sync 1 r
devlink dev param set <pci> name esw_multiport value 1 cmode runtime

Note

devlink settings are not persistent across reboots.


DPL Dev Container

Refer to the DPL Installation Guide documentation.

Implementing Your Own P4Runtime Controller

Advanced use cases may require custom controllers. These should implement the P4Runtime 1.3.0 gRPC API and connect to the DPL Runtime Server on TCP port 9559.

Resources:

  • Protobufs: p4lang/p4runtime GitHub

  • Installed inside container: /opt/mellanox/third_party/dpl_rt_service/p4runtime/

  • Compile using standard gRPC + protobuf toolchain (e.g., C++)

Troubleshooting

Checkpoint

Command

View kubelet logs

sudo journalctl -u kubelet --since -5m

List pulled images

sudo crictl images

List created pods

sudo crictl pods

List running containers

sudo crictl ps

View DPL logs

/var/log/doca/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rtd.log

Also verify:

  • VFs were created before deploying container

  • Configuration files exist, are correctly named, and contain valid device IDs

  • Interface names and MTUs match hardware

  • Firmware is up-to-date

  • DPU is in correct mode (check mlxconfig)
