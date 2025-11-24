DPL Runtime Service

The following table lists the possible ingress and egress ports for a given packet that is processed by a BlueField pipeline (DPU mode):

Ingress Port Egress Port Wire Port P0 pf0hpf pf0vf_n pf0vf_m Wire port P0 Allowed Allowed Allowed Allowed pf0hpf Allowed Disabled Allowed Allowed pf0vf_n Allowed Allowed Disabled Allowed pf0vf_m Allowed Allowed Allowed Disabled

Info Anything that is allowed with SR-IOV VFs in the table above is also allowed with scalable functions (SFs).

In multiport eSwitch mode, all uplinks and VFs/SFs representors of all physical ports are managed by the same hardware e-switch. This allows for traffic forwarding between the physical ports, such as from P0 to P1, when using a device with multiple physical ports.

To use two uplink/wire ports on a single DPL device, you must enable 'multiport eSwitch' ( esw_multiport ) mode before starting the DPL RTD service: