DOCA Simple Forward VNF Application Guide

Simple forward is a forwarding application that leverages the DOCA Flow API to take either VXLAN, GRE, or GTP traffic from a single RX port and transmits it on a single TX port.

For every packet received on an RX queue on a given port, DOCA Simple Forward checks the packet's key, which consists of a 5-tuple. If it finds that the packet matches an existing flow, then it does not create a new one. Otherwise, a new flow is created with a FORWARDING component. Finally, the packet is forwarded to the TX queue of the egress port if the "rx-only" mode is not set.

The FORWARDING component type depends on the flags delivered when running the application. For example, if the hairpinq flag is provided, then the FORWARDING component would be hairpin. Otherwise, it would be RSS'd to software, and hence every VXLAN, GTP, or GRE packet would be received on RX queues.

Simple forward should be run with dual ports. By using a traffic generator, the RX port receives the VXLAN, GRE, or GTP packets and forwarding forwards them back to the traffic generator.