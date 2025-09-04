DOCA Eth L2 Forwarding Application Guide

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for both compilation of the applications "as-is", as well as provides the ability to modify the sources and then compile the new version of the application. For more information about the applications, as well as development and compilation tips, please refer to the DOCA Reference Applications main guide.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/eth_l2_fwd/ .

The applications are all defined under a single meson project, meaning that the default compilation will compile all the DOCA applications.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build

Note doca_eth_l2_fwd will be created under /tmp/build/eth_l2_fwd/ .





To directly build only the Ethernet L2 Forwarding application: Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications= false -Denable_eth_l2_fwd= true ninja -C /tmp/build Note doca_eth_l2_fwd will be created under /tmp/build/eth_l2_fwd/ . Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line: Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt : Set enable_all_applications to false

Set enable_eth_l2_fwd to true The same compilation commands should be used, as were shown in the previous section: Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build Note doca_eth_l2_fwd will be created under /tmp/build/eth_l2_fwd/ .

Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.