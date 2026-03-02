On This Page
DOCA Management
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Management API for developing applications for device management and configuration.
The quality status of DOCA libraries is listed here.
DOCA Management provides an API to manage NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and host devices and their associated functions (PFs, VFs, and SFs). The library offers an interface for device configuration, capability management, and direct firmware control.
Using DOCA Management, administrators and applications can dynamically configure and query device settings, enable or disable capabilities, and manage device behavior at runtime through a standardized API that communicates directly with device firmware via the Linux kernel's
fwctl framework.
This document is intended for software developers and system administrators wishing to manage and configure DPU and host devices programmatically, control device capabilities, and integrate device management into their applications.
DOCA Management library uses the Linux kernel’s
fwctl framework and as such requires the following kernel drivers:
fwctl.ko– fwctl device firmware access framework
mlx5_fwctl.ko– mlx5 ConnectX fwctl driver
The library also relies on DOCA Core Device for device and device representor discovery. It is recommended to read the following section before proceeding:
Changes in 3.3.0
Added
doca_mgmt_icm_quota.h
DOCA Management-based applications can run on the host machine and on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU. Certain configurations (e.g., configuring device capabilities) can only be performed through the device’s representor, and thus must be executed where the representor resides.
DOCA Management leverages DOCA Core Device for device and device representor discovery. The library operates through management device contexts and management device representor contexts, which correspond to DOCA devices and DOCA device representors, respectively.
The management contexts are the main objects of the library. They hold a management interface for the device and are passed to other APIs of the library to specify the device to operate on.
The library provides dedicated APIs for various configuration operations, allowing querying and setting device configuration parameters. Additionally, a generic API enables advanced users to send arbitrary configuration commands directly to the device firmware when specific abstractions are unavailable.
Objects
Device and Device Representor Management Context
The DOCA Management device context (
doca_mgmt_dev_ctx) represents a management interface to a DOCA device. This context is used to perform device-level management operations. Creating the management device context requires a DOCA device, which must remain valid until the management device context is destroyed.
Similarly, the DOCA Management device representor context (
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx) represents a management interface to a DOCA device representor. This context is used to perform management operations for the device represented by the representor. Creating the management device representor context requires a DOCA Management device context (of the representor’s parent device) and a DOCA device representor, which must remain valid until the management device representor context is destroyed.
The management device context and management device representor context function as handles that are passed to other DOCA Management APIs to specify the target device. Some DOCA Management APIs accept a management device context, while others accept a management device representor context.
Dedicated Management Handles
The library provides dedicated handles for specific management operations. Each handle is an opaque structure that encapsulates configuration attributes and provides APIs to both configure the handle (via setters/getters) and apply/query these attributes to or from the device (via set/get operations).
The following table lists the currently supported handles:
Handle
Description
Context
Notes
Holds general device capabilities configuration parameters
Device representor
Configuration is done via the representor. The represented device must be uninitialized (unbound from
Holds congestion control global status configuration parameters
Device
Configuration applies to PFs only. Enables or disables congestion control operation for the PF and its child functions based on priority (0–7) and protocol (reaction point/notification point).
Holds ICM quota configuration parameters
Device or device representor
Interconnect Context Memory is a portion of host memory allocated exclusively for the HCA to maintain and manage its internal control objects. The amount of ICM required depends directly on the device's capabilities and the scale of resources it must support.
On supported devices, the ICM Quota feature allows administrators to limit the amount of ICM a specific function is allowed to consume, query current ICM usage information, and configure these limits on both physical devices and representors.
The following section describes the expected usage flow of the various APIs of the DOCA Management library.
Device Context Creation
To start using the library, a DOCA Management device context must be created.
The following steps describe how to create a management device context:
Open the
doca_devthat should be configured.
For information about opening a DOCA device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.
Create the corresponding
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxby calling
doca_mgmt_dev_ctx_create()with the opened
doca_dev.
The created
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxcan now be used to configure the device or to create a DOCA Management device representor context for one of its representors (as explained in Device Representor Context Creation).
When the application finishes using the
doca_mgmt_dev_ctx, destroy it using
doca_mgmt_dev_ctx_destroy(). The
doca_devmust remain valid until the
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxis destroyed.
Device Representor Context Creation
Some configurations (such as configuring device capabilities) can be done only via the device representor. For this, a DOCA Management device representor context must be created.
The following steps describe how to create a management device representor context:
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxfor the parent device of the representor (as explained in Device Context Creation). For example, if
VF0of
PF0should be configured, create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxfor
PF0.
Open the
doca_dev_repthat should be configured. For information about opening a DOCA device representor, see DOCA Core Device Representor Discovery.
Create the corresponding
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxby calling
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx_create()with the created
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxand the opened
doca_dev_rep.
The created
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxcan now be used to configure the device represented by the representor.
When the application finishes using the
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx, destroy it using
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx_destroy(). Both the
doca_dev_repand
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxmust remain valid until the
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxis destroyed.
Device Capabilities General Configuration
Configuring device capabilities is done via the device representor (
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx).
Getting General Capabilities
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxfor the device representor that should be configured (as explained in Device Representor Context Creation).
Create a
doca_mgmt_device_caps_generalhandle by calling
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_create().
Query the general capabilities of the device by calling
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_get()with the created
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxand
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general.
Get the queried attributes by calling the getters of the
doca_mgmt_device_caps_generalhandle. Currently, only the data direct attribute is available and it can be retrieved using
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_get_data_direct().
When the application finishes using the
doca_mgmt_device_caps_generalhandle, destroy it using
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_destroy().
Setting General Capabilities
To set device capabilities, the device represented by the representor must be uninitialized — i.e., unbound from the
mlx5_core driver.
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxfor the device representor that should be configured (as explained in Device Representor Context Creation).
Create a
doca_mgmt_device_caps_generalhandle by calling
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_create().
Set the desired attributes by calling the setters of the
doca_mgmt_device_caps_generalhandle. Currently, only the data direct attribute is available and it can be set by calling
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_set_data_direct()with the desired value.
Set the general capabilities of the device by calling
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_set()with the created
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxand
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general.
When the application finishes using the
doca_mgmt_device_caps_generalhandle, destroy it using
doca_mgmt_device_caps_general_destroy().
Congestion Control Global Status Configuration
Configuring the congestion control global status is done via the device (
doca_mgmt_dev_ctx) and can be configured only for PFs.
Getting Congestion Control Global Status
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxfor the device that should be configured (as explained in Device Context Creation).
Create a
doca_mgmt_cc_global_statushandle by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_create().
Set the
priorityand
protocolattributes to specify which congestion control entity to query.
This is done by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_set_priority()and
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_set_protocol()with the desired priority (0–7) and protocol (
RPor
NP).
Query the congestion control global status of the device by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_get()with the created
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxand
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status.
Get the queried
enabledattribute by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_get_enabled().
When the application finishes using the
doca_mgmt_cc_global_statushandle, destroy it using
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_destroy().
Setting Congestion Control Global Status
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxfor the device that should be configured (as explained in Device Context Creation).
Create a
doca_mgmt_cc_global_statushandle by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_create().
Set the
priorityand
protocolattributes to specify which congestion control entity to configure.
This is done by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_set_priority()and
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_set_protocol()with the desired priority (0–7) and protocol (
RPor
NP).
Set the
enabledattribute by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_set_enabled()with the desired value (1 to enable, 0 to disable).
Set the congestion control global status of the device by calling
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_set()with the created
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxand
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status.
When the application finishes using the
doca_mgmt_cc_global_statushandle, destroy it using
doca_mgmt_cc_global_status_destroy().
ICM Quota Configuration
ICM Quota configuration is supported on both devices and representors.
Querying ICM Quota Capabilities
Not all devices support ICM quota configuration. To check for support and discover capabilities:
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxfor the target device.
Check for support by calling
doca_mgmt_cap_icm_quota_is_supported().
If supported, retrieve the maximum quota limit using
doca_mgmt_cap_icm_quota_get_max_limit().Note
This returned value represents the maximum valid input for
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_set_limit().Note
If a device supports ICM Quota, its associated representors also support it and share the same limit.
Getting ICM Quota Configuration
To retrieve the current configuration:
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxor a
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxfor the device or device representor that should be configured (as explained in Device Context Creation and Device Representor Context Creation).
Initialize a
doca_mgmt_icm_quotahandle for the device or the device representor by calling
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_create_for_dev()or
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_create_for_dev_rep()with the created
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxor
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx, respectively. The created handle will be associated with the given device or device representor and the following query will be applied to this device or device representor.
Query the ICM quota configuration by calling
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_query().
Use the following getters to read the results:
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_get_limit()
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_get_current_allocation()
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_get_max_reached()
Destroy the handle using
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_destroy().
Setting ICM Quota Configuration
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxor a
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctxfor the device or device representor that should be configured (as explained in Device Context Creation and Device Representor Context Creation).
Initialize a
doca_mgmt_icm_quotahandle for the device or the device representor by calling
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_create_for_dev()or
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_create_for_dev_rep()with the created
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxor
doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx, respectively. The created handle will be associated with the given device or device representor and the following configuration will be applied to this device or device representor.
Set the relevant attributes to the handle:
Set the quota limit using
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_set_limit().
Reset the "max reached" counter using
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_set_reset_max_reached().
Commit the configuration by calling
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_modify().
Destroy the handle using
doca_mgmt_icm_quota_destroy().
Raw Command
For advanced use cases, the library provides a raw command API that allows sending arbitrary firmware commands directly to the device.
The raw command API is intended for advanced users with detailed knowledge of the device firmware interface. It is recommended to use the higher-level dedicated APIs (e.g., Congestion Control Global Status) when available.
The following steps detail how to send a raw command to a device:
Create a
doca_mgmt_dev_ctxfor the device that should receive the command (as explained in Device Context Creation).
Prepare the input payload buffer according to the specific command requirements.
Allocate an output payload buffer to receive the command response.
Call
doca_mgmt_raw_cmd()with the following parameters:
The created
doca_mgmt_dev_ctx
A command identifier string (for logging)
The command scope
Pointer to the input payload buffer and its size
Pointer to the output payload buffer and its size
Check the return value to verify that the command executed successfully.
Parse the output payload buffer according to the specific command response format.
The
command scope parameter specifies the scope of the command being performed and must match the
fwctl scope assigned to it by the
mlx5_fwctl driver.
The mapping between DOCA and
fwctl command scopes is as follows:
DOCA Management Command Scope
Corresponding fwctl Scope
This section describes DOCA Management samples based on the DOCA Management library. The samples demonstrate how to use the DOCA Management API for the following device configuration tasks:
Configure device data direct capability.
Configure device congestion control global status.
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/<sample_name>
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
The binary
doca_<sample_name> is created under
/tmp/build/.
Sample usage (e.g.,
doca_mgmt_data_direct):
Usage: doca_mgmt_data_direct [Program Commands] [DOCA Flags]
Program Commands:
get Get data direct capability
set Set data direct capability
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-
v, --version Print program version information
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
-j, --json <path> Parse
command line flags from an input json
file
For additional information per sample, use the
-h option:
/tmp/build/doca_<sample_name> -h
/tmp/build/doca_<sample_name> get -h
/tmp/build/doca_<sample_name>
set -h
Samples
The samples are also available on GitHub.
Management Data Direct
The NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 device may expose a side DMA engine as an additional PCIe PF called the Data Direct device. This additional device allows access to data buffers through multiple PCIe data path interfaces. By default, the data direct capability is disabled for VFs and SFs and must be explicitly enabled to allow data direct usage for a specific VF or SF.
This sample demonstrates how to set and get the data direct capability for VFs and SFs using the DOCA Management library.
The sample supports two commands:
get– Displays the current data direct capability state.
set– Enables or disables the data direct capability.
For both commands, the device (VF or SF) to operate on must be specified.
Specifying the Device
For VFs:
Specify the VF PCIe address (e.g.,
0000:08:00.2) using the
-vor
--vf-pci-addrparameter.
Specify the VF representor using the
-ror
--repparameter in the format
pci/<parent_pf_pci_address>,pf<pfnum>vf<vfnum>. Example for VF
0000:08:00.2, where VF number = 0 and parent PF =
0000:08:00.0(PF number 0):
pci/
0000:
08:
00.0,pf0vf0
For SFs, specify the SF representor using the
-ror
--repparameter in the format
pci/<parent_pf_pci_address>,pf<pfnum>sf<sfnum>. Example for SF number 88 and parent PF
0000:08:00.0(PF number 0):
pci/
0000:
08:
00.0,pf0sf88
Set Command
The
-e or
--enabled parameter must be specified with
true or
false values to indicate whether the data direct capability should be enabled or disabled, respectively.
To get or set data direct, the VF or SF must have a representor, i.e., their parent PF must be in switchdev mode.
To set data direct, the VF or SF must be uninitialized (not bound to the
mlx5_core driver).
For command-line syntax details of device and representor identifiers, refer to the DOCA Arg Parser documentation.
Example Executions
Get data direct state for a VF with PCIe address
0000:08:00.2:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_data_direct get --vf-pci-addr 0000:08:00.2
Enable data direct for a VF (uninitialized):
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_data_direct
set--vf-pci-addr 0000:08:00.2 --enabled
true
Disable data direct for a VF (uninitialized):
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_data_direct
set--vf-pci-addr 0000:08:00.2 --enabled
false
Enable data direct using VF representor:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_data_direct
set--rep pci/0000:08:00.0,pf0vf0 --enabled
true
Enable data direct for SF representor:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_data_direct
set--rep pci/0000:08:00.0,pf0sf88 --enabled
true
Sample Logic
Get Data Direct:
Opening the DOCA device and a DOCA device representor that were specified in the command line arguments.
Creating a DOCA management device context for the DOCA device and a DOCA management device representor context for the DOCA device representor.
Creating a device caps general handle.
Executing get operation through the DOCA management device caps general API.
Retrieving the data direct capability for the specified representor interface.
Cleaning up all DOCA management and device structures.
Set Data Direct:
Opening the DOCA device that was specified in the command line arguments.
Creating a DOCA management device context for the DOCA device and a DOCA management device representor context for the DOCA device representor.
Creating a device caps general handle and setting data direct attribute.
Executing set operation through the DOCA management device caps general API.
Cleaning up all DOCA management and device structures.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_data_direct/mgmt_data_direct_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_data_direct/mgmt_data_direct_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_data_direct/meson.build
Management Congestion Control Global Status
This sample demonstrates how to set and get congestion control global status for different priorities and protocols (
NP/
RP) on a DOCA device using the DOCA Management library.
The sample logic includes two main operations:
Get Congestion Control Global Status:
Opening the DOCA device that was specified in the command line arguments.
Creating a DOCA management device context for the DOCA device.
Creating a congestion control global status handle and setting priority and protocol attributes.
Executing get operation through the DOCA management congestion control global status API.
Retrieving the congestion control global status enabled attribute for the specified priority and protocol.
Cleaning up all DOCA management and device structures.
Set Congestion Control Global Status:
Opening the DOCA device that was specified in the command line arguments.
Creating a DOCA management device context for the DOCA device.
Creating a congestion control global status handle and setting priority, protocol and enabled attributes.
Executing set operation through the DOCA management congestion control global status API.
Cleaning up all DOCA management and device structures.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_cc_global_status/mgmt_cc_global_status_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_cc_global_status/mgmt_cc_global_status_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_cc_global_status/meson.build
Management ICM Quota
This sample allows getting, setting, and querying capabilities for ICM quota on a given device or device representor (PF/VF/SF), and demonstrates how to do it using DOCA management library API.
The sample supports three commands:
caps– Shows the ICM quota capabilities for the device.
get– Shows the current ICM quota configuration (limit, current allocation, max reached allocation).
set– Sets the ICM quota limit or resets the max reached allocation counter.
For all commands, either a device or a device representor must be specified.
Specifying the Device/Device Representor
Specify a device using the
-dor
--deviceparameter in the following format
pci/<pci_address>. Example for a device with PCIe address
0000:08:00.0:
pci/
0000:
08:
00.0
Specify a device representor using the
-ror
--repparameter in the following formats:
VF representor format:
pci/<parent_pf_pci_address>,pf<pfnum>vf<vfnum>. Example for a VF with VF number = 0 and parent PF =
0000:08:00.0(PF number 0):
pci/
0000:
08:
00.0,pf0vf0
SF representor format:
pci/<parent_pf_pci_address>,pf<pfnum>sf<sfnum>. Example for a SF with SF number 88 and parent PF
0000:08:00.0(PF number 0):
pci/
0000:
08:
00.0,pf0sf88
For a full documentation of device and device representor formats please refer to "Syntax – Device and Device Representor" section in DOCA Arg Parser documentation.
Caps Command
Shows whether the device supports ICM quota and if so, also shows the maximum ICM qouta limit that can be set by
set command.
Get Command
The following optional parameters can be specified to retrieve specific attributes:
--limitshows the ICM quota limit that is configured for the device.
--cur-allocshows the currently allocated ICM quota of the device.
--max-reachedshows the maximum reached ICM quota that the device has reached so far.
If no parameters are specified, all attributes are retrieved.
Set Command
At least one of the following parameters must be specified:
-Lor
--limitsets the ICM quota limit for the device (e.g., 4096, 4K, 1M, 1G, 1T, unlimited). The value must be aligned to 4K. The value must be less than or equal to the maximum ICM quota limit reported by
capscommand and less than or equal to 16TB-8KB. Value of 'unlimited' indicates no limit.
--reset-max-reachedresets the maximum reached ICM quota counter.
Example Executions
Get ICM quota capabilities for a device:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_icm_quota caps --device pci/0000:08:00.0
Get all ICM quota attributes for a device:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_icm_quota get --device pci/0000:08:00.0
Get only the ICM quota limit for a device:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_icm_quota get --device pci/0000:08:00.0 --limit
Set ICM quota limit to 1GB for a VF:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_icm_quota
set--rep pci/0000:08:00.0,pf0vf0 --limit 1G
Set ICM quota limit to unlimited for a device:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_icm_quota
set--device pci/0000:08:00.0 --limit unlimited
Reset the ICM quota max reached counter for a SF:
$ /tmp/build/doca_mgmt_icm_quota
set--rep pci/0000:08:00.0,pf0sf88 --reset-max-reached
Sample Logic
Get ICM Quota:
Opening the DOCA device or device representor that was specified in the command line arguments.
Creating a DOCA management device context for the DOCA device, and a DOCA management device representor context for the device representor.
Creating an ICM quota handle.
Executing get operation through the DOCA management ICM quota API.
Retrieving and displaying the requested attributes (limit, current allocation, max reached).
Cleaning up all DOCA management and device structures.
Set ICM Quota:
Opening the DOCA device or device representor that was specified in the command line arguments.
Creating a DOCA management device context for the DOCA device, and a DOCA management device representor context for the device representor.
Creating an ICM quota handle and setting the requested attributes (limit, reset max reached).
Executing set operation through the DOCA management ICM quota API.
Cleaning up all DOCA management and device structures.
Get ICM Quota Capabilities:
Opening the DOCA device or device representor that was specified in the command line arguments.
Creating a DOCA management device context for the DOCA device or for the DOCA device representor.
Checking if ICM quota is supported on the device.
Retrieving and displaying the maximum ICM quota limit supported by the device.
Cleaning up all DOCA management and device structures.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_icm_quota/mgmt_icm_quota_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_icm_quota/mgmt_icm_quota_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_mgmt/mgmt_icm_quota/meson.build