DOCA Management leverages DOCA Core Device for device and device representor discovery. The library operates through management device contexts and management device representor contexts, which correspond to DOCA devices and DOCA device representors, respectively.

The management contexts are the main objects of the library. They hold a management interface for the device and are passed to other APIs of the library to specify the device to operate on.

The library provides dedicated APIs for various configuration operations, allowing querying and setting device configuration parameters. Additionally, a generic API enables advanced users to send arbitrary configuration commands directly to the device firmware when specific abstractions are unavailable.

The DOCA Management device context ( doca_mgmt_dev_ctx ) represents a management interface to a DOCA device. This context is used to perform device-level management operations. Creating the management device context requires a DOCA device, which must remain valid until the management device context is destroyed.

Similarly, the DOCA Management device representor context ( doca_mgmt_dev_rep_ctx ) represents a management interface to a DOCA device representor. This context is used to perform management operations for the device represented by the representor. Creating the management device representor context requires a DOCA Management device context (of the representor’s parent device) and a DOCA device representor, which must remain valid until the management device representor context is destroyed.

The management device context and management device representor context function as handles that are passed to other DOCA Management APIs to specify the target device. Some DOCA Management APIs accept a management device context, while others accept a management device representor context.

The library provides dedicated handles for specific management operations. Each handle is an opaque structure that encapsulates configuration attributes and provides APIs to both configure the handle (via setters/getters) and apply/query these attributes to or from the device (via set/get operations).

The following table lists the currently supported handles: