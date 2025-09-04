On This Page
- Introduction
- System Design
- Application architecture
- DOCA Libraries
- Compiling the Application
- Running the Application
- Application Code Flow
- References
DOCA Storage ComCh to RDMA Zero copy Application Guide
The
doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application serves as a bridge between the initiator and a single storage target. It's only role in the data path is to forward the io requests and io responses between the initiator and storage target.
The
doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application performs the following functions:
Relay of io requests from the initiator to the storage target
Relay of io responses from the storage target to the initiator
To achieve this it expects to be able to connect to a storage target using TCP connections and will then listen for an incoming connection from a single initiator using
doca_comch_server.
The
doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application is split into to two functional areas:
Control time and shared resources
Per thread data path resources
The flow of the application similarity executes in two main phases:
Control phase
Data path phase
Control Phase
The state starts by connecting to the storage target, then waiting for a client connection. Once all connections are established the application waits for the appropriate control commands:
Query storage
Init storage
Start storage
Processing each control command follows a similar pattern of:
Relay the command to the storage target
Wait for the storage target to respond
Do the required post processing and consistency checks on the storage responses
Respond to the client
The start storage control command will kick off the data path phase. Data threads will begin executing while the main thread proceeds to wait for the final control messages to complete the application lifecycle:
Stop storage
Shutdown
Data Path Phase
This phase happens per thread and involves each thread performing the requested IO operations requested by the client. Read and write requests are simply forwarded to the storage target, no actual processing is carried out by the data threads.
Read data flow
The regular read flow consists of the stages detailed in the following subsections.
1. Initiator Request
The initiator sends an I/O request to the zero copy application.
The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the storage target
2. RDMA transfer
The storage target performs a RDMA write operation
3. Target Response
The zero copy application receives a response from the storage target
The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the initiator
Write data flow
1. Initiator Request
The initiator sends an I/O request to the zero copy application.
The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the storage target
2. RDMA transfer
The storage target performs a RDMA read operation
3. Target Response
The zero copy application receives a response from the storage target
The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the initiator
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
This application is compiled as part of the set of storage applications. For compilation instructions, refer to the DOCA Storage Applications page.
Application Execution
This application can only run within the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA Storage Comch to RDMA Zero Copy is provided in source form. Therefore, compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> Program Flags: -d, --device Device identifier -r, --representor Device host side representor identifier --cpu CPU core to which the process affinity can be set --storage-server Storage server addresses in <ip_addr>:<port> format --command-channel-name Name of the channel used by the doca_comch_client. Default: "doca_storage_comch" --control-timeout Time (in seconds) to wait while performing control operations. Default: 5Info
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy -h
For additional information, refer to section "Command-line Flags".
CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:
./doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy -d 03:00.0 -r 3b:00.0 --storage-server 172.17.0.1:12345 --cpu 0Note
Both the DOCA Comch device PCIe address (
03:00.0) and the DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address (
3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices.Note
Storage target IP
address:porttuples should be updated to refer to the running storage target applications.
Command-line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
General flags
Print a help synopsis
Print program version information
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Set the log level for the program:
Program flags
DOCA device identifier. One of:
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Index of CPU to use. One data path thread is spawned per CPU. Index starts at 0.
Note
The user can specify this argument multiple times to create more threads.
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
IP address and port to use to establish the control TCP connection to the target.
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Allows customizing the server name used for this application instance if multiple comch servers exist on the same device.
N/A
Time, in seconds, to wait while performing control operations
Troubleshooting
Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
Control Phase
-
zero_copy_app app{parse_cli_args(argc, argv)};
Parse CLI arguments, apply default values, and create the application instance.
-
app.connect_to_storage();
Connect to the storage target over TCP.
-
app.wait_for_comch_client_connection();
Create a
doca_comch_serverinstance and wait for a
doca_comch_clientto connect.
-
app.wait_for_and_process_query_storage();
Wait for the initiator to send a query storage control message, then:
Send a query storage message to the storage target
Wait for a response from the storage target
Send a query storage response back to the initiator
-
app.wait_for_and_process_init_storage();
Wait for the initiator to send an init storage control message, then:
Verify that the requested core count does not exceed the available cores
Import initiator mmap, then re-export it for use with RDMA:
-
void
const*reexport_blob;
size_treexport_blob_size; doca_mmap_export_rdma(m_remote_io_mmap, m_dev, &reexport_blob, &reexport_blob_size);
-
Modify and send init storage message to the storage target. Payload doca_mmap details now refers to the re-exported doca_mmap
Wait for a response from the storage target
Create data path resources:
Worker threads
IO message memory regions
doca_peobjects
doca_comch_consumerobjects
doca_comch_producerobjects
doca_rdmaconnection objects
Send an init storage response
-
app.wait_for_and_process_start_storage();
Wait for the initiator to send a start storage control message, then:
Send a start storage message to the storage target
Wait for a response from storage target
Create task objects
Submit listening tasks (
doca_comch_consumerand RDMA receive tasks)
Signal worker threads to begin processing
Send a start storage response
-
app.wait_for_and_process_stop_storage();
Wait for the initiator to send a stop storage control message (test complete), then:
Send a stop storage message to the storage target
Wait for a response from the storage target
Signal worker threads to stop
Gather and post-process execution statistics
Destroy
doca_comch_consumerobjects
Destroy
doca_comch_producerobjects
Send a stop storage response
-
app.wait_for_and_process_shutdown();
Wait for the initiator to send a shutdown control message, then:
Send a shutdown message to the storage target
Wait for a response from the storage target
Destroy all remaining data path objects
Send a shutdown storage response
-
app.display_stats();
Display collected statistics and destroy all control path objects.
Data Path Phase
-
while(m_hot_data.run_flag ==
false) { std::this_thread::yield();
if(m_hot_data.error_flag)
return; }
The main data thread enters a spin-wait loop, yielding execution until all threads and resources are initialized. If an error is detected (
error_flagis set), the thread exits early.
-
while(m_hot_data.run_flag) { doca_pe_progress(m_hot_data.pe) ? ++(m_hot_data.pe_hit_count) : ++(m_hot_data.pe_miss_count); }
Once started, the thread enters a tight loop, continuously polling the progress engine (
doca_pe_progress). Each iteration updates the hit/miss counters based on whether any task completions were triggered. This loop drives the data path by processing task completions as fast as possible.
-
while(m_hot_data.error_flag ==
false&& m_hot_data.in_flight_transaction_count != 0) { doca_pe_progress(m_hot_data.pe) ? ++(m_hot_data.pe_hit_count) : ++(m_hot_data.pe_miss_count); }
This final loop ensures that all in-flight transactions complete before exiting. It continues polling the progress engine as long as there are active transactions and no error has occurred.
doca_comch_consumer_task_post_recv_cb
This is the comch consumer callback function is invoked for each IO operation. This is handled by the zero copy application by simply forwarding it verbatim to the storage target:
doca_rdma_task_receive_cb
After each storage target completes its respective data transfer, it sends a response. This is handled by the zero copy application by setting the response status code then forwarding it to the initiator
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/storage/