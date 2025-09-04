DOCA Documentation v3.1.0
DOCA Storage Initiator ComCh Application Guide

Introduction

The doca_storage_initiator_comch application functions as a client to the DOCA storage service. It benchmarks the performance of data transfers over the ComCh interface, providing detailed measurements of throughput, bandwidth, and latency.

System Design

The doca_storage_initiator_comch application performs the following key tasks:

  • Initiates a sequence of I/O requests to exercise the DOCA storage service.

  • Measures and reports storage performance, including:

    • Millions of I/O operations per second (IOPS)

    • Effective data bandwidth

    • I/O operation latency:

      • Minimum latency

      • Maximum latency

      • Mean latency

The application establishes a connection to the storage service running on an NVIDIA® BlueField® platform using the doca_comch_client interface.

Application Architecture

The application is logically divided into two functional areas:

  • Control-time and shared resources

  • Per-thread data path resources

initiator_comch_-_objects-version-1-modificationdate-1750225701980-api-v2.png

The execution consists of two main phases:

  • Control Phase

  • Data Path Phase

Control Phase

The control phase is responsible for establishing and managing the storage session lifecycle. It performs the following steps:

  1. Query storage – Retrieve storage service metadata.

  2. Init storage – Initialize the storage window and prepare for data transfers.

  3. Start storage – Begin the data path phase and launch data threads.

Once the data phase is initiated, the main thread waits for test completion. Afterward, it issues final cleanup commands:

  1. Stop storage – Stop data movement.

  2. Shutdown – Tear down the session and release resources.

Data Path Phase

The data path is executed by worker threads and operates in one of three modes:

Throughput Test (Read or Write)

  • Tasks are submitted once at the start.

  • A tight polling loop monitors progress until the target operation count is met.

  • Each task is assigned a storage window address, which is advanced after each submission.

  • If the end of the storage range is reached, the address wraps around to the beginning, ensuring round-robin access.

Read-Only Data Validity Test

  • A reference copy of expected storage contents is held in memory.

  • Tasks are submitted similarly to the throughput test.

  • After each segment is read, the application compares the contents with the expected data to verify correctness.

  • Once the entire range has been read and verified, the test concludes.

Write-Then-Read Data Validity Test

  • The application first writes a known memory pattern across the entire storage range.

  • Then, it performs the read-only validity test, but compares the read data against the previously written pattern (instead of a file-based reference).

  • This verifies both write and read correctness in a full-cycle validation.

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:

Compiling the Application

This application is compiled as part of the set of storage applications. For compilation instructions, refer to the DOCA Storage Applications page.

Running the Application

Application Execution

Warning

This application can only run from the host.

Info

DOCA Storage Initiator Comch is provided in source form. Therefore, compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  • Application usage instructions:

    Usage: doca_storage_initiator_comch [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
 
Program Flags:
  -d, --device                      Device identifier
  --cpu                             CPU core to which the process affinity can be set
  --storage-plain-content           File containing the plain data that is represented by the storage
  --execution-strategy              Define what to run. One of: read_throughput_test | write_throughput_test | read_write_data_validity_test | read_only_data_validity_test
  --run-limit-operation-count       Run N operations (per thread) then stop. Default: 1000000
  --task-count                      Number of concurrent tasks (per thread) to use. Default: 64
  --command-channel-name            Name of the channel used by the doca_comch_client. Default: "doca_storage_comch"
  --control-timeout                 Time (in seconds) to wait while performing control operations. Default: 5
  --batch-size                      Batch size: Default: 4

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    ./doca_storage_initiator_comch -h

    For additional information, refer to section "Command-line Flags".

  • CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:

    ./doca_storage_initiator_comch -d 3b:00.0 --execution-strategy read_throughput_test --run-limit-operation-count 1000000 --cpu 0

    Note

    Both the DOCA Comch device PCIe address (3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices.

Command-line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag

Description

General flags

h

help

Print a help synopsis

v

version

Print program version information

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 (requires compilation with TRACE log level support)

N/A

sdk-log-level

Set the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70

Program flags

d

device

DOCA device identifier. One of:

  • PCIe address: 3b:00.0

  • InfiniBand name: mlx5_0

  • Network interface name: en3f0pf0sf0

Note

This flag is a mandatory.

N/A

--execution-strategy

The data path routine to run. One of:

  • read_throughput_test

  • write_throughput_test

  • read_only_data_validity_test

  • read_write_data_validity_test

Note

This flag is a mandatory.

N/A

--cpu

Index of CPU to use. One data path thread is spawned per CPU. Index starts at 0.

Note

The user can specify this argument multiple times to create more threads.

Note

This flag is a mandatory.

N/A

--storage-plain-content

Expected plain content that is expected to be read from storage during a read_only_data_validity_test

N/A

--run-limit-operation-count

Number of IO operations to perform when performing a throughput test

N/A

--task-count

Number of parallel tasks per thread to use

N/A

--command-channel-name

Allows customizing the server name used for this application instance if multiple comch servers exist on the same device.

N/A

--control-timeout

Time, in seconds, to wait while performing control operations

N/A

--batch-size

Set how many tasks should be submitted before triggering the hardware to start processing them.


Troubleshooting

Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.

Application Code Flow

Control Phase

  1. Parse CLI arguments and initialize the application:

    initiator_comch_app app{parse_cli_args(argc, argv)};

  2. Connect to the storage service:

    app.connect_to_storage_service();

  3. Query storage capabilities:

    app.query_storage();

    • Retrieves storage size, block size, and other metadata

  4. Initialize storage session:

    app.init_storage();

    • Allocates memory resources.

    • Sends the init_storage control message.

    • Creates per-thread resources including comch_producer and comch_consumer.

  5. Prepare worker threads and allocate tasks:

    app.prepare_threads();

  6. Start storage session and data threads:

    app.start_storage();

    • Sends the start_storage control message

    • Waits for response

    • Launches the data path threads

  7. Run the test:

    app.run();

    • Starts all worker threads

    • Waits for thread completion

    • Collects and processes statistics

  8. Join worker threads:

    app.join_threads();

  9. Stop storage session:

    app.stop_storage();

  10. Display results or failure banner:

    if (run_success) {
		app.display_stats();
} else {
	exit_value = EXIT_FAILURE;
	fprintf(stderr, "+================================================+\n");
	fprintf(stderr, "| Test failed!!\n");
	fprintf(stderr, "+================================================+\n");
}

  11. Shutdown the session and release resources:

    app.shutdown();

Data Path Phase

Read/Write Throughput Test

  1. Wait for run_flag to be set:

    while (!hot_data.run_flag) {
    std::this_thread::yield();
    if (hot_data.error_flag) return;
}

  2. Submit initial batch of transactions:

    auto const initial_task_count = std::min(hot_data.transactions_size, hot_data.remaining_tx_ops);
for (uint32_t ii = 0; ii != initial_task_count; ++ii)
	hot_data.start_transaction(hot_data.transactions[ii], std::chrono::steady_clock::now());

  3. Poll the progress engine in a tight loop until complete:

    while (hot_data.run_flag) {
    doca_pe_progress(hot_data.pe) ? ++hot_data.pe_hit_count : ++hot_data.pe_miss_count;
}

Read-Only Data Validity Test

  1. Wait for run_flag to be set:

    while (!hot_data.run_flag) {
    std::this_thread::yield();
    if (hot_data.error_flag) return;
}

  2. Load expected content into memory:

    read_and_validate_storage_memory(hot_data, hot_data.storage_plain_content);

    1. Set expected operation count:

      hot_data.remaining_tx_ops = hot_data.remaining_rx_ops = io_region_size / hot_data.io_block_size;

    2. Submit read transactions:

      auto const initial_task_count = std::min(hot_data.transactions_size, hot_data.remaining_tx_ops);
for (uint32_t ii = 0; ii != initial_task_count; ++ii) {
	char *io_request;
	doca_buf_get_data(doca_comch_producer_task_send_get_buf(hot_data.transactions[ii].request), (void**)&io_request));
	storage::io_message_view::set_type(storage::io_message_type::read, io_request);
	hot_data.start_transaction(hot_data.transactions[ii], std::chrono::steady_clock::now());
}

    3. Poll until all reads are completed:

      while (hot_data.remaining_rx_ops != 0) {
	doca_pe_progress(hot_data.pe) ? ++(hot_data.pe_hit_count) : ++(hot_data.pe_miss_count);
}

    4. Validate memory content:

      for (size_t offset = 0; offset != io_region_size; ++offset) {
	if (hot_data.io_region_begin[offset] != expected_memory_content[offset]) {
		DOCA_LOG_ERR("Data mismatch @ position %zu: %02x != %02x", offset, hot_data.io_region_begin[offset], expected_memory_content[offset]);
		hot_data.error_flag = true;
		break;
	}
}

Write-Then-Read Data Validity Test

  1. Wait for run_flag to be set:

    while (!hot_data.run_flag) {
    std::this_thread::yield();
    if (hot_data.error_flag) return;
}

  2. Prepare memory content to write:

    size_t const io_region_size = hot_data.io_region_end - hot_data.io_region_begin;
std::vector<uint8_t> write_data;
write_data.resize(io_region_size);
for (size_t ii = 0; ii != io_region_size; ++ii) {
    write_data[ii] = static_cast<uint8_t>(ii);
}

    1. Write memory to storage:

      write_storage_memory(hot_data, write_data.data());

    2. Set expected operation count:

      hot_data.remaining_tx_ops = hot_data.remaining_rx_ops = io_region_size / hot_data.io_block_size;

    3. Copy write pattern into local memory for validation:

      hot_data.io_addr = hot_data.io_region_begin;
std::copy(expected_memory_content, expected_memory_content + io_region_size, hot_data.io_region_begin);

    4. Submit write transactions:

      auto const initial_task_count = std::min(hot_data.transactions_size, hot_data.remaining_tx_ops);
for (uint32_t ii = 0; ii != initial_task_count; ++ii) {
	char *io_request;
	doca_buf_get_data(doca_comch_producer_task_send_get_buf(hot_data.transactions[ii].request), (void**)&io_request));
	storage::io_message_view::set_type(storage::io_message_type::write, io_request);
 
	hot_data.start_transaction(hot_data.transactions[ii], std::chrono::steady_clock::now());
}

    5. Poll until writes are completed:

      while (hot_data.remaining_rx_ops != 0) {
	doca_pe_progress(hot_data.pe) ? ++(hot_data.pe_hit_count) : ++(hot_data.pe_miss_count);
}

  3. Read back and validate storage:

    read_and_validate_storage_memory(hot_data, write_data.data())

  4. Repeat steps to submit read transactions and validate memory as in the read-only test.

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/storage/
