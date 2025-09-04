DOCA Storage Target RDMA Application Guide

The application is divided into two main functional areas:

Control-Time and Shared Resources – Includes TCP server setup, memory registration, and RDMA connection handling.

Per-Thread Data Path Resources – Includes thread-local RDMA resources and task management structures.

The application executes in two main phases:

Control Phase

Data Path Phase

This phase begins when a connection is established with a storage service over TCP. The application then processes a sequence of control commands:

Query Storage Reports the size and layout of the exposed storage region. Init Storage Validates the requested number of worker threads.

Allocates and registers local memory for RDMA operations.

Imports remote memory handles provided by the initiator.

Creates internal worker objects for task execution. Wait for RDMA Connection Requests Waits for one RDMA connection per requested core/thread.

Ensures each RDMA session is fully established before proceeding. Start Storage Waits for all RDMA connections to be ready.

Submits initial tasks to prepare the data path phase.

Launches the data path threads.

Once the Start Storage command is received and all threads are active, the application transitions to the data path phase. The main thread remains active, waiting for final control commands:

Stop Storage Terminates active data threads cleanly. Shutdown Performs cleanup and resource deallocation, shutting down the application.

Each data path thread performs I/O processing independently based on client requests. The typical per-thread flow is: