DOCA Storage Target RDMA Application Guide
doca_storage_target_rdma application provides a simple, volatile memory-backed RDMA storage target. It is designed to interact with a DOCA storage service, offering direct read and write access to a dedicated memory region using RDMA.
doca_storage_target_rdma application performs the following core functions:
Exposes a memory-backed storage region for use by the storage service client.
Handles RDMA-based I/O operations (reads and writes) using the DOCA RDMA library.
To perform these tasks, the application acts as a TCP server, waiting for an incoming connection from a storage service initiator. Once connected, it handles control and data path interactions as in this page.
The application is divided into two main functional areas:
Control-Time and Shared Resources – Includes TCP server setup, memory registration, and RDMA connection handling.
Per-Thread Data Path Resources – Includes thread-local RDMA resources and task management structures.
The application executes in two main phases:
Control Phase
Data Path Phase
Control Phase
This phase begins when a connection is established with a storage service over TCP. The application then processes a sequence of control commands:
Query Storage
Reports the size and layout of the exposed storage region.
Init Storage
Validates the requested number of worker threads.
Allocates and registers local memory for RDMA operations.
Imports remote memory handles provided by the initiator.
Creates internal worker objects for task execution.
Wait for RDMA Connection Requests
Waits for one RDMA connection per requested core/thread.
Ensures each RDMA session is fully established before proceeding.
Start Storage
Waits for all RDMA connections to be ready.
Submits initial tasks to prepare the data path phase.
Launches the data path threads.
Once the Start Storage command is received and all threads are active, the application transitions to the data path phase. The main thread remains active, waiting for final control commands:
Stop Storage
Terminates active data threads cleanly.
Shutdown
Performs cleanup and resource deallocation, shutting down the application.
Data Path Phase
Each data path thread performs I/O processing independently based on client requests. The typical per-thread flow is:
Receive I/O Request
Handle incoming requests from the initiator via RDMA.
Perform RDMA Operation
Depending on the request type, either:
Execute an RDMA read from the local memory region.
Execute an RDMA write to the local memory region.
Send I/O Response
Return a response back to the initiator, indicating success or failure of the operation.
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
This application is compiled as part of the set of storage applications. For compilation instructions, refer to the DOCA Storage Applications page.
Application Execution
DOCA Storage Target RDMA is provided in source form. Therefore, compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_storage_target_rdma [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> Program Flags: -d, --device Device identifier --cpu CPU core to which the process affinity can be set --listen-port TCP listen port number --binary-content Path to binary .sbc file containing the initial content to be represented by this storage instance --block-count Number of available storage blocks. (Ignored when using content binary file) Default: 128 --block-size Block size used by the storage. (Ignored when using content binary file) Default: 4096Info
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_storage_target_rdma -h
For additional information, refer to section "Command-line Flags".
CLI example for running the application:
./doca_storage_target_rdma -d 3b:00.0 --listen-port 12345 --block-size 4096 --block-count 64 --cpu 0Note
The user DOCA device PCIe address (
3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe device.
Command-line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
General flags
Print a help synopsis
Print program version information
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Set the log level for the program:
Program flags
DOCA device identifier. One of:
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Index of CPU to use. One data path thread is spawned per CPU. Index starts at 0.
Note
The user can specify this argument multiple times to create more threads.
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Port to listen upon for incomming TCP connections
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Path to a file to be used to provide initial content to the storage instance.
N/A
Number of storage blocks to provide
N/A
Size of each storage block
A user should provide one of:
--binary-content: Where the file is a .sbc file
The sbc file provides storage dimmensions and data to populate the blocks
OR (Random / uninitialisaed bytes with a user defined dimmension)
--block-count
--block-size
OR (Initialised bytes with a user defined dimmension)
--block-count
--block-size
--binary-content: Where the file is plain content to be distributed across the storage and its size == block count * block size
Troubleshooting
Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/storage/