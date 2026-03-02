On This Page
- Introduction
- System Design
- Application Architecture
- DOCA Libraries
- Compiling the Application
- Running the Application
- Application Code Flow
- References
DOCA Time Sync Application Guide
This guide provides an example of a Time Sync implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
The DOCA Time Sync reference application demonstrates how to trigger and correlate events across processors operating on different clock domains within a BlueField DPU environment.
The application triggers events on the x86 host, the BlueField Arm cores, and the Data Path Accelerator (DPA) subsystem. It then leverages the DOCA Clock cross-timestamping functionality (available in DOCA Core) to correlate these events against the NVIDIA® ConnectX® real-time clock (RTC). This allows the application to determine the precise chronological ordering of events occurring across the different subsystems.
The ConnectX RTC must be enabled for this application to function. To enable the RTC, run the following command (replacing
<device> with your specific PCIe address or MST device):
sudo mlxconfig -d <device> set REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=
1
The DOCA Time Sync architecture consists of two distinct applications:
DPU application (
doca_time_sync_dpu) – Runs on the BlueField DPU Arm cores.
Host application (
doca_time_sync_host) – Runs on the x86 host system.
Operational workflow:
The DPU application must be started first. It establishes a DOCA Comch server to listen for incoming connections.
The Host application connects to the Comch server on the DPU.
Event triggering:
Host to Arm: The Host application sends a message via the Comch connection to the DPU Arm cores, triggering the first event.
Arm to DPA: The DPU application loads a DOCA DPA kernel and communicates with it to trigger a second event on the DPA subsystem.
All event timestamps are relayed back to the Host application, where they are correlated and ordered based on the common DOCA Clock.
The DOCA Time Sync application generates a sequence of four events across three distinct processors, inserting variable delays between each step to simulate real-world processing latency.
Event Sequence
The application tracks the following four events:
x86 Host: Packages and sends a request message to the DPU
BlueField Arm Cores: Receives the message from the Host
DPA Subsystem: Executes a Remote Procedure Call (RPC) triggered by the Arm cores
x86 Host: Receives the response message from the DPU
Clock Synchronization and Correlation
Each event records a timestamp using its processor's local clock:
x86 Host & Arm Cores: Use the system RTC.
DPA Subsystem: Uses its internal local timer.
To order these events chronologically, all timestamps are correlated against a single common reference clock: the ConnectX RTC embedded in the BlueField DPU.
Host and Arm Core Synchronization
Both the x86 and DPU applications utilize the DOCA Clock cross-timestamping library (part of DOCA Core). This library captures the local clock time and the common NIC clock time simultaneously to establish a precise correlation.
DPA Subsystem Synchronization
The DPA kernel can only capture time using its local timer. To synchronize this local DPA timestamp with the common NIC clock, the Host application performs a retrospective calculation:
Uses DOCA Clock to capture the current relationship between the NIC clock and the DPA timer.
Determines the duration (in seconds/nanoseconds) between the current DPA time and the recorded event time.
Subtracts this delta from the current NIC time to derive the precise NIC time when the DPA event occurred.
Output Logging
The Host application aggregates all data and outputs it to a log file (
time_sync.log). Each entry includes:
Synchronized time: The calculated time on the common NIC RTC.
Local time: The raw timestamp from the processor's local clock.
Accuracy: The margin of error for the synchronization.
Event description: A label identifying the specific event step.\
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
Refer to their respective programming guide for more information.
Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
DOCA reference applications are installed with full source code and build instructions. This allows you to compile them as-is or modify the source code to create custom versions.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The source code for the application is located in the following directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/time_sync/
Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single Meson project. By default, the build process compiles all of them.
To build all applications:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
The build system automatically detects the platform architecture.
On x86 Host, it generates
doca_time_sync_host
On BlueField DPU, it generates
doca_time_sync_dpu
The binary is created in
/tmp/build/time_sync/.
Compiling Only the Current Application
To reduce build time, you can configure Meson to build only the Time Sync application.
Regardless of the method used, the binary (
doca_time_sync_host or
doca_time_sync_dpu) is created in
/tmp/build/time_sync/.
Option 1: Command Line Configuration
Run the following commands to disable all applications and explicitly enable Time Sync:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_time_sync=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
Option 2: Configuration File
edit the configuration file directly:
Edit
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt.
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_time_syncto
true
Run the standard compilation commands:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build
Application Execution
The Time Sync application is distributed as source code and must be compiled before execution.
Running on x86 Host
Usage syntax:
Usage: doca_time_sync_host [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --log-filter Filter logs from specific modules, separated by comma -j, --json <path> Parse command line flags from an input json file Program Flags: -p, --pci-addr DOCA device PCI address -d, --delay Delay (msecs) to insert between event triggers (optional)
Example execution:
sudo ./doca_time_sync_host -p 3b:
00.0-d
1000Note
The application requires
sudo(root privileges) to access cross-timestamping system calls.Note
Ensure
3b:00.0matches your specific device's PCIe address.
Running on BlueField DPU
Usage syntax:
Usage: doca_time_sync_dpu [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --log-filter Filter logs from specific modules, separated by comma -j, --json <path> Parse command line flags from an input json file Program Flags: -p, --pci-addr DOCA device PCI address -r, --repr-addr DOCA device representor PCI address (optional)
Example execution:
sudo ./doca_time_sync_dpu -p
03:
00.0-r 3b:
00.0Note
The application requires
sudo(root privileges) to access cross-timestamping system calls.Note
Ensure the device address (
03:00.0) and representor address (
3b:00.0) match your system configuration.
Command Line Flags
General Flags
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
Print a help synopsis
Print program version information
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Set the log level for the program:
N/A
Filter logs from specific modules, separated by comma
Parse command line flags from an input JSON file as well as from the CLI (if provided)
Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.
Host Program Flags
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
PCIe address of device to connect DOCA Comch client to, and to cross-timestamp against.
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
Value in milliseconds of a delay to insert between the triggering of events.
Note
The parameter is optional. A default of 1 second (1000 msecs) will be used if excluded.
DPU Program Flags
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
PCIe address of device to setup DOCA Comch server on, and to cross-timestamp against.
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
Representor address of the DOCA Comch device to use.
Note
This is an optional flag. If excluded, the first found representor associated with PCIe address will be used.
Troubleshooting
Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the compilation, installation, or execution of the DOCA applications.
Common
Parse application argument.
Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
doca_argp_init();
Register Time Sync application parameters.
time_sync_common_reg_params();
Parse the arguments.
doca_argp_start();
Open DOCA devices for use in the application:
time_sync_common_open_dev_with_caps(); // DPU only time_sync_common_open_repr();
Parse PCIe address for associated DOCA device
Verify the selected device has the required capabilities
Comch support
Real-time NIC clock support
DPA timer support
DOCA DPA support (DPU only)
Repr Support (DPU only)
Open valid device
On DPU, parse and open repr device
Create a DOCA Clock Context:
time_sync_common_create_clock();
Run Host or DPU-specific code.
Destroy DOCA Clock Context:
time_sync_common_destroy_clock();
Close DOCA devices:
time_sync_common_close_devs();
Destroy Arg Parser:
doca_argp_destroy();
Host (x86) App
Initialize Comch client.
time_sync_host_init_comch_client();
Create progress engine
Create DOCA Comch Client context
Configure taskpool/callbacks for sending and receiving messages
Start Comch Client
Run main loop.
time_sync_host_main_loop();
Progress until Client is fully connected to Comch Server on DPU
Get event time (on host and NIC) before sending a message
Create and send a message to DPU containing the input delay time in milliseconds
Wait to receive a response from the DPU containing DPU and DPA event times
Get event time (on host and NIC) of message receive
Convert received DPA time to NIC time using cross-timestamping functions
Log the local and synchronized time of all events to 'time_sync.log'
Clean up Comch Client
time_sync_host_close_comch_client();
Stop the DOCA Comch Client
Progress until connection is fully shut down and context is IDLE
Destroy Client context and progress engine
DPU App
Load DPA application.
time_sync_dpu_load_dpa_app();
Create a new DOCA DPA context
Add an app to the context (app with given name is compiled alongside DPU app - source in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/time_sync/dpu_device/time_sync_dev.c)
Start the DPA context
Initiate Comch Server.
time_sync_dpu_init_comch_server();
Create progress engine
Create DOCA Comch Server context
Configure taskpool/callbacks for sending and receiving messages
Configure callback for connection events
Start Comch Server
Run main loop.
time_sync_dpu_main_loop();
Progress until an x86 client has established a connection to the Comch Server
Receive a message from Client
Extract the delay from request message
Sleep for 'delay' milliseconds
Get event time (on ARM and NIC) of message receive
Sleep for 'delay' milliseconds
Trigger a remote procedure call to the loaded DPA app which will return its local time from running kernel
Sleep for 'delay' milliseconds
package event times from ARM/DPA and send response message back to host
Progress until x86 has finished and closed Client Comch connection
Clean up Comch Server
time_sync_dpu_close_comch_server();
Stop the DOCA Comch Server
Progress until context is IDLE
Destroy Server context and progress engine
Clean up DPA application
time_sync_dpu_unload_dpa_app();
Stop the DOCA DPA context
Destroy DPA context
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/time_sync/