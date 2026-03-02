DOCA Time Sync Application Guide

The DOCA Time Sync application generates a sequence of four events across three distinct processors, inserting variable delays between each step to simulate real-world processing latency.

The application tracks the following four events:

x86 Host: Packages and sends a request message to the DPU BlueField Arm Cores: Receives the message from the Host DPA Subsystem: Executes a Remote Procedure Call (RPC) triggered by the Arm cores x86 Host: Receives the response message from the DPU

Each event records a timestamp using its processor's local clock:

x86 Host & Arm Cores: Use the system RTC.

DPA Subsystem: Uses its internal local timer.

To order these events chronologically, all timestamps are correlated against a single common reference clock: the ConnectX RTC embedded in the BlueField DPU.

Both the x86 and DPU applications utilize the DOCA Clock cross-timestamping library (part of DOCA Core). This library captures the local clock time and the common NIC clock time simultaneously to establish a precise correlation.

The DPA kernel can only capture time using its local timer. To synchronize this local DPA timestamp with the common NIC clock, the Host application performs a retrospective calculation:

Uses DOCA Clock to capture the current relationship between the NIC clock and the DPA timer. Determines the duration (in seconds/nanoseconds) between the current DPA time and the recorded event time. Subtracts this delta from the current NIC time to derive the precise NIC time when the DPA event occurred.

The Host application aggregates all data and outputs it to a log file ( time_sync.log ). Each entry includes: