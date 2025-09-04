DOCA Documentation v3.1.0
SNAP-4 Service Deployment

This section describes how to deploy SNAP as a container.

Note

SNAP does not come pre-installed with the BFB.

Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU

To install NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 BFB:

[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

For more information, please refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Installation

[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

For more information, please refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Configuration

Note

FW configuration may expose new emulated PCI functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, user must make sure all exposed PCI functions (static/hotplug PFs, VFs) are backed by a supporting SNAP SW configuration, otherwise these functions will continue malfunctioning and host behavior will be undefined.

  1. Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration:

    [dpu] mst start
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset

  2. Review the firmware configuration:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query

    Output example:

    mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep NVME 
Configurations:                                      Default         Current         Next Boot 
*        NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE                       False(0)        True(1)         True(1) 
*        NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF                       0               125             125 
*        NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF                       1               2               2 
         NVME_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID                    5555            5555            5555 
         NVME_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID                    24577           24577           24577 
         NVME_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE                   67586           67586           67586 
         NVME_EMULATION_REVISION_ID                  0               0               0 
         NVME_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID          0               0               0
*       NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX                      0               2               2                  
*       NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX                   0               2               2                   
*       NVME_EMULATION_MAX_QUEUE_DEPTH               0               12              12

    Where the output provides 5 columns:

    • Non-default configuration marker (*)

    • Firmware configuration name

    • Default firmware value

    • Current firmware value

    • Firmware value after reboot – shows a configuration update which is pending system reboot

  3. To enable storage emulation options, the first DPU must be configured to operate in internal CPU model:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0

    Note

    PF_BAR2_ENABLE is a deprecated option and must be explicitly disabled.

  4. To enable the firmware config with virtio-blk emulation PF:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

  5. To enable the firmware config with NVMe emulation PF:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

Note

For a complete list of the SNAP firmware configuration options, refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration".

Note

Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.

RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration

RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField OS's default interfaces (named ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions must be added, scalable functions (or SFs), which do support RoCE transport.

To enable RDMA/RoCE:

[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2

Note

When using an OS with a 64KB page size, set PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10 instead of the default value of 8.

Note

This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.


SR-IOV Firmware Configuration

SNAP supports up to 512 total VFs on NVMe and up to 2000 total VFs on virtio-blk. The VFs may be spread between up to 4 virtio-blk PFs or 2 NVMe PFs.

Info

The following examples are for reference. For complete details on parameter ranges, refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration".

  • Common example:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 PF_TOTAL_SF=1 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8

  • Virtio-blk 250 VFs example (2 queue per VF):

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2

  • Virtio-blk 500 VFs example (2 queue per VF):

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=250 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 NUM_OF_VFS=0 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2

  • NVMe 250 VFs example (2 IO-queue per VF):

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=2 NVME_EMULATION_MAX_QUEUE_DEPTH=12

Hot-plug Firmware Configuration

Once enabling PCIe switch emulation, BlueField can support up to 31 hotplug NVMe/Virtio-blk functions. "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1" hot-plugged PCIe functions. These slots are shared among all DPU users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs, or others (e.g., virtio-net).

To enable PCIe switch emulation and determine the number of hot-plugged ports to be used:

[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 1 + the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.

For additional information regarding hot plugging a device, refer to section "Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management".

Note

Hotplug is not guaranteed to work on AMD machines.

Note

Enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE could potentially impact SR-IOV capabilities on Intel and AMD machines.

Note

Currently, hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.


UEFI Firmware Configuration

To use the storage emulation as a boot device, it is recommended to use the DPU's embedded UEFI expansion ROM drivers to be used by the UEFI instead of the original vendor's BIOS ones.

To enable UEFI drivers:

[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_BLK_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1 EXP_ROM_NVME_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=1


DPU Configurations

DPA Core Mask

The Data Path Accelerator (DPA) is an auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations. It consists of a cluster of 16 cores, each with 16 execution units (EUs), totaling 171 EUs (0–170).

SNAP runs DPA applications to accelerate NVMe and Virtio-blk protocols.

Note

Only EUs 0-170 are available for SNAP.

SNAP supports reservation of DPA EUs for NVMe or virtio-blk controllers. By default, all available EUs, 0-170, are shared between NVMe, virtio-blk, and other DPA applications on the system (e.g., virtio-net).

To assign specific set of EUs, set the following environment variable:

  • For virtio-blk and NVMe DPU mode:

    dpa_helper_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>

  • For NVMe DPA mode:

    dpa_nvme_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>

  • For virtio-blk DPA mode:

    dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0x<EU_mask>

The core mask must contain valid hexadecimal digits (it is parsed right to left). For example, dpa_virtq_split_core_mask=0xff00 sets 8 EUs (i.e., EUs 8-16).

Note

There is a hardware limit of 128 queues (threads) per DPA EU.


SNAP Container Deployment

SNAP container is available on the DOCA SNAP NVIDIA NGC catalog page.

SNAP container deployment on top of the BlueField DPU requires the following sequence:

  1. Setup preparation and SNAP resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.

  2. Adjust the doca_snap.yaml for advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

  3. Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning SNAP Container" for details.

The following is an example of the SNAP container setup.

snap-container-setup-example-version-1-modificationdate-1755096655460-api-v2.png

Preparation Steps

Step 1: Allocate Hugepages

Allocate 4GiB hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288 KB.

  2. Use the doca-hugepages to configure the requested hugepages:

    • For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 KB):

      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 2048

    • For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 524288 KB):

      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 524288--num 8

  3. Reload the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:

    [dpu] doca-hugepages reload

Note

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Warning

If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate additional hugepages beyond the amount described in this section for those applications.

When deploying SNAP with a high scale of connections (i.e., disks 500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GiB) becomes insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages in the SNAP and SPDK layers. These error messages typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects.

Step 2: Create nvda_snap Folder

The folder /etc/nvda_snap is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.

Downloading YAML Configuration

The .yaml file configuration for the SNAP container is doca_snap.yaml. The download command of the .yaml file can be found on the DOCA SNAP NGC page.

Note

Internet connectivity is necessary for downloading SNAP resources. To deploy the container on DPUs without Internet connectivity, refer to appendix "Deploying Container on Setups Without Internet Connectivity".

Adjusting YAML Configuration

The .yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.

  • The SNAP .yaml file is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.

    To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the DPU OS's relevant Hugepagesize value. For example, to support CentOS 8.x configure Hugepagesize to 512MB:

     limits:
    hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"

    Note

    When deploying SNAP with a large number of controllers (500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GB) may become insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages, typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects. In these cases, more hugepages needed.

  • The following example edits the .yaml file to request 16 CPU cores for the SNAP container and 4Gi memory and 4Gi hugepages:

        resources:
      requests:
        memory: "2Gi"
        hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"
        cpu: "8"
      limits:
        memory: "4Gi"
        hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"
        cpu: "16"
env:
  - name: APP_ARGS
    value: "-m 0xffff"

    Note

    If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over the CPU resources.

    Note

    When running the Virtio-fs service with a large number of cores, it is necessary to increase the number of IO buffers in SPDK. For example, to run with 16 cores, the size of the large IO buffer pool must be set to at least 4095. This can be configured by adding the RPC command iobuf_set_options --large-pool-count 4095 to spdk_rpc_init.conf under /etc/nvda_snap. Depending on the scale and SPDK subsystems in use other SPDK configuration parameters may need to be adjusted. Refer to SPDK documentation for more details.

  • To automatically configure SNAP container upon deployment, edit the files below according to the use case. During bring-up, SNAP will forward the content of these files into the appropriate RPC script, whether SPDK RPCs or SNAP RPCs. Ensure that the required RPCs for your use case are included.

    1. Add spdk_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/nvda_snap/. The file includes the required SPDK RPCs. File example:

      bdev_malloc_create 64 512

    2. Add snap_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/nvda_snap/. The file includes the required SPDK RPCs.

      Virtio-blk file example:

      virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --bdev Malloc0

      NVMe file example:

      nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
nvme_namespace_create -b Malloc0 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 16dab065-ddc9-8a7a-108e-9a489254a839
nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --suspended
nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1

    3. Edit the .yaml file accordingly (uncomment):

      env:
  - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/nvda_snap/spdk_rpc_init.conf"
  - name: SNAP_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/nvda_snap/snap_rpc_init.conf"

      Note

      It is user responsibility to make sure SNAP configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.

Spawning SNAP Container

Run the Kubernetes tool:

[dpu] systemctl restart containerd 
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd

Copy the updated doca_snap.yaml file to the /etc/kubelet.d directory.

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.

cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

The SNAP service starts initialization immediately, which may take a few seconds. To verify SNAP is running:

  • Look for the message "SNAP Service running successfully" in the log

  • Send spdk_rpc.py spdk_get_version to confirm whether SNAP is operational or still initializing

Debug and Log

View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):

crictl pods

Example output:

POD ID              CREATED               STATE         NAME
0379ac2c4f34c       About a minute ago    Ready         snap

View currently active containers, and their IDs:

crictl ps

View existing containers and their ID:

crictl ps -a

Examine the logs of a given container (SNAP logs):

crictl logs <container_id>

Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:

journalctl -u kubelet

The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under /var/log/containers.

The container log file is automatically saved by Kubelet to /var/log/containers/, using the filename format: <pod_name>_default_snap-<container_id>.log.

Refer to section "RPC Log History" for more logging information.

Logging Verbosity

To persist a custom log level across container restarts—or ensure it is applied during startup—add the relevant configuration command to the snap_rpc_init.conf file located at /etc/nvda_snap/.

Log level can also be modified at runtime using the snap_log_level_set RPC. For more details, refer to section "Log Management".

SNAP Logs (Source Package)

By default, the source package version of SNAP does not save logs automatically. To enable logging, follow the instructions in section "Run SNAP Service". For additional debugging information, refer to section "Build with Debug Prints Enabled".

To redirect SNAP output to a file, use the following command:

/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_service > snap.log 2>&1


Exporting SNAP Logs (Container Only)

SNAP is integrated with SOS—a framework for consistent and structured log collection.

To generate a log package:

  1. Clone the SOS report tool: https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-sosreport.

  2. Follow the installation instructions in the repository.

  3. Run the following command:

    sos report --only snap_service,container_log

This creates a comprehensive log package. You may include additional plugins depending on the nature of the issue. For more details, refer to the "Collecting DOCA Logs for NVIDIA Inspection" page.

Stop, Start, Restart SNAP Container

SNAP binaries are deployed within a Docker container as SNAP service, which is managed as a supervisorctl service. Supervisorctl provides a layer of control and configuration for various deployment options.

  • In the event of a SNAP crash or restart, supervisorctl detects the action and waits for the exited process to release its resources. It then deploys a new SNAP process within the same container, which initiates a recovery flow to replace the terminated process.

  • In the event of a container crash or restart, kubeletclt detects the action and waits for the exited container to release its resources. It then deploys a new container with a new SNAP process, which initiates a recovery flow to replace the terminated process.

Note

After containers crash or exit, the kubelet restarts them with an exponential back-off delay (10s, 20s, 40s, etc.) which is capped at five minutes. Once a container has run for 10 minutes without an issue, the kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container. Restarting the SNAP service without restarting the container helps avoid the occurrence of back-off delays.

Different SNAP Termination Options

Container Termination

  • To kill the container, remove the .yaml file form /etc/kubelet.d/. To start the container, cp the .yaml file back to the same path:

    cp doca_snap.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

  • To restart the container (with sig-term) using crictl, use the -t (timeout) option:

    crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>

SNAP Process Termination

To restart the SNAP service without restarting the entire container, user can either use the supervictl tool to restart the SNAP service or terminate the SNAP service process on the DPU. Different signals correspond to different termination behaviors. For example:

  • Restart sends SIGTERM

    crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name snap) supervisorctl restart snap

  • Pkill sends SIGKILL

    pkill -9 -f snap

Note

SNAP service termination may take time as it releases all allocated resources. The duration depends on the scale of the use case and any other applications sharing resources with SNAP.


SNAP Process Fast Restart

The duration can be improved by configuring supervisorctl to give the exited SNAP process a shorter or zero termination time when using supervisorctl restart snap.

This causes the new process to start up while the old process' resources are still being freed by the kernel.

The user must ensure that the hugepage allocation is sufficient to accommodate both processes running in parallel. To modify the time SNAP takes to exit, the user should use the relevant environment variable SUPERVISOR_STOPWAITSECS.

To restart the SNAP service without restarting the container, kill the SNAP service process on the DPU. Different signals can be used for different termination options. For example:

pkill -9 -f snap

SNAP Source Package Deployment

System Preparation

Allocate 4GiB hugepages for the SNAP container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB. In CentOS 8.x, the value should be 524288 KB.

  2. Use the doca-hugepages to configure the requested hugepages:

    • For Ubuntu or CentOS 7.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 KB):

      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 2048

    • For CentOS 8.x setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 524288 KB):

      doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 524288--num 8

  3. Reload the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:

    [dpu] doca-hugepages reload

Note

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Warning

If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate additional hugepages beyond the amount described in this section for those applications.

When deploying SNAP with a high scale of connections (i.e., disks 500 or more), the default allocation of hugepages (4GiB) becomes insufficient. This shortage of hugepages can be identified through error messages in the SNAP and SPDK layers. These error messages typically indicate failures in creating or modifying QPs or other objects.

Installing SNAP Source Package

Download the SNAP source package provided by NVIDIA on BlueField (BF).

Install the package:

  • For Ubuntu, run:

    dpkg -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*

  • For CentOS, run:

    rpm -i snap-sources_<version>_arm64.*

Build, Compile, and Install Sources

Note

To build SNAP with a custom/legacy SPDK, see section "Replace the BFB SPDK".

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources using -Denable-spdk-compat=true to ensure compatibility with SPDK, especially when using the out-of-box SPDK from a BFB. Then run:

    meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-spdk-compat=true

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    meson install -C /tmp/build

Configure SNAP Environment Variables

To config the environment variables of SNAP, run:

source /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/scripts/set_environment_variables.sh


Run SNAP Service

/opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_service


Replace the BFB SPDK (Optional)

Start with installing SPDK.

Note

For legacy SPDK versions (e.g., SPDK 19.04) see appendix "Install Legacy SPDK".

To build SNAP with a custom SPDK, instead of following the basic build steps, perform the following:

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources with spdk-compat enabled and provide the path to the custom SPDK. Run:

    meson setup /tmp/build -Denable-spdk-compat=true -Dsnap_spdk_prefix=</path/to/custom/spdk>

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    meson install -C /tmp/build

  5. Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

Build with Debug Prints Enabled (Optional)

Instead of the basic build steps, perform the following:

  1. Move to the sources folder. Run:

    cd /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/src/

  2. Build the sources with buildtype=debug. Run:

    meson --buildtype=debug /tmp/build

  3. Compile the sources. Run:

    meson compile -C /tmp/build

  4. Install the sources. Run:

    meson install -C /tmp/build

  5. Configure SNAP env variables and run SNAP service as explained in section "Configure SNAP Environment Variables" and "Run SNAP Service".

Automate SNAP Configuration (Optional)

The script run_snap.sh automates SNAP deployment. Users must modify the following files to align with their setup. The configuration files are in the same format explained in the "adjust the YAML section". If different directories are utilized by the user, edits must be made to run_snap.sh accordingly:

  1. Edit SNAP env variables in:

    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/set_environment_variables.sh

  2. Edit SPDK initialization RPCs calls:

    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/spdk_rpc_init.conf

  3. Edit SNAP initialization RPCs calls:

    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/snap_rpc_init.conf

  4. Run the script:

    /opt/nvidia/nvda_snap/bin/run_snap.sh

