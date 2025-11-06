Enum PeriodicConditionPolicy

Condition class to support periodic execution of operators.

The recess (pause) period indicates the minimum amount of time that must elapse before the compute() method can be executed again. The period is specified as a string containing a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: ms, s, hz (case insensitive)

For example: “10000000”, “10ms”, “1s”, “50Hz”.

Using std::string as the first parameter of make_condition<T> is only available through Arg .

For example: Arg("recess_period") = "1s" or Arg("recess_period", "1s") .

The recess (pause) period can also be specified as an integer value (type int64_t ) in nanoseconds or as a value of type std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> (see https://en.cppreference.com/w/cpp/chrono/duration).

Example:

1000 (1000 nanoseconds == 1 microsecond)

5ns , 10us , 1ms , 0.5s , 1min , 0.5h , etc. requires #include <chrono> and using namespace std::chrono_literals;

std::chrono::milliseconds(10)

std::chrono::duration<double, std::milli>(10)

std::chrono::duration<double, std::ratio<1, 1000>>(10)

This class wraps GXF SchedulingTerm( nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm ).

==Parameters==

recess_period (std::string): The recess (pause) period value used by the condition. The period is specified as a string containing a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: ms, s, hz (case insensitive). Constructors are also provided that allow specifying this period using an integer value (type int64_t ) in nanoseconds. Alternatively, a std::chrono::duration can be used (see example above).

Values:

