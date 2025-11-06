File io_context.hpp
Contents
./arg.hpp
./cuda_object_handler.hpp
./data_logger.hpp
./domain/tensor.hpp
./domain/tensor_map.hpp
./errors.hpp
./execution_context.hpp
./expected.hpp
./fragment.hpp
./gxf/entity.hpp
./io_spec.hpp
./message.hpp
./operator.hpp
./parameter.hpp
./type_traits.hpp
any
common/type_name.hpp
cuda_runtime.h
holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp(File profiler.hpp)
memory(File block_memory_pool.hpp)
string
string_view
typeinfo
unordered_map
utility
vector
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_cuda_streams, “receive_cuda_streams”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_set_cuda_stream, “set_cuda_stream”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_acquisition_timestamps, “receive_acquisition_timestamps”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_get_acquisition_timestamp, “get_acquisition_timestamp”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_get_acquisition_timestamps, “get_acquisition_timestamps”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive, “receive”, 0x33, 0xDD, 0xCC)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_impl, “receive_impl”, 0x55, 0xBB, 0xAA)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_metadata, “receive_metadata”, 0xFF, 0x99, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_streams, “receive_streams”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_data_logging, “data_logging”, 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_data, “log_data”, 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_tensor, “log_tensor”, 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_tensormap, “log_tensormap”, 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit, “emit”, 0x00, 0x99, 0xFF)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_impl, “emit_impl”, 0x33, 0x77, 0xDD)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_metadata, “emit_metadata”, 0xFF, 0x99, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_streams, “emit_streams”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)
Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_cuda_stream, “receive_cuda_stream”, 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00)