Function holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_tick, “tick”, 0x00, 0xCC, 0xFF)

Warning

doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT” with arguments “(event_tick, “tick”, 0x00, 0xCC, 0xFF)”. Could not parse arguments. Parsing eror is Invalid C++ declaration: Expected identifier in nested name. [error at 13] (event_tick, “tick”, 0x00, 0xCC, 0xFF) ————-^