Class AsyncDataLoggerResource
Defined in File async_data_logger.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::DataLoggerResource(Class DataLoggerResource)
Derived Type
public holoscan::data_loggers::AsyncConsoleLogger(Class AsyncConsoleLogger)
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class AsyncDataLoggerResource : public holoscan::DataLoggerResource
Asynchronous data logger.
Maintains a queue of items to be logged that are processed by a background thread.
The
log_datamethod is used to send data entries to the primary data queue and is intended to be used to log most data types (e.g. strings, numeric types, small structs, etc.).
This logger can be operated in single queue or dual queue modes.
When the
enable_large_data_queueparameter is true, a separate queue will be available for “large” data (e.g. Tensor and TensorMap data). This large data queue is processed by a separate worker thread. If
log_tensor_data_contentsis true, it is expected that
AsyncDataLoggerBackend::process_large_entrywould handle logging the actual tensor contents. The
AsyncDataLoggerBackend::process_entrymethod corresponding to the primary queue would typically be designed to log only generic tensor attributes such as shape and dtype.
The dual queue design allows for prioritized processing and selective dropping of large data contents while preserving important metadata if the large data queue becomes full. It is the responsibility of the backend (
AsyncDataLoggerBackend) to determine which data types to log to which queue.
When
enable_large_data_queueis false, “large” data is sent to the primary queue instead.
Both queues should handle logging the
MetadataDictionarywhen Holoscan’s metadata feature is enabled.
The
shutdown_wait_period_msparameter controls how long the logger waits for remaining messages in the queue(s) to be processed during shutdown. A negative value (default) means wait indefinitely, 0 means don’t wait at all, and a positive value specifies the timeout in milliseconds. The
HOLOSCAN_ASYNC_LOGGER_SHUTDOWN_WAIT_MSenvironment variable can be used to override this value.
Inherited parameters from DataLoggerResource:
log_inputs: bool (optional, default: true)
log_outputs: bool (optional, default: true)
log_metadata: bool (optional, default: true)
log_tensor_data_content: bool (optional, default: false)
use_scheduler_clock: bool (optional, default: false)
allowlist_patterns: std::vector<std::string> (optional, default: empty)
denylist_patterns: std::vector<std::string> (optional, default: empty)
See the DataLoggerResource documentation for details on these inherited parameters.
Subclassed by holoscan::data_loggers::AsyncConsoleLogger
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (AsyncDataLoggerResource, DataLoggerResource) AsyncDataLoggerResource()=default
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~AsyncDataLoggerResource() override
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AsyncDataLoggerResource(const AsyncDataLoggerResource&) = delete
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AsyncDataLoggerResource &operator=(const AsyncDataLoggerResource&) = delete
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AsyncDataLoggerResource(AsyncDataLoggerResource&&) = delete
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AsyncDataLoggerResource &operator=(AsyncDataLoggerResource&&) = delete
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virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
Logs a message.
The unique_id for the message will have the form:
operator_name.port_name
operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)
For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index
- Parameters
data – The data to log, passed as std::any.
unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.
acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).
metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.
io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).
stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.
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- Returns
true if logging (including serialization and sending) was successful, false otherwise.
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Logs a Tensor with optional data content logging.
This specialized method allows efficient logging of tensor metadata without the overhead of logging large tensor data arrays when only header information is needed.
The unique_id for the message will have the form:
operator_name.port_name
operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)
For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index
- Parameters
tensor – The Tensor to log.
unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.
acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).
metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.
io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).
stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.
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- Returns
true if logging was successful, false otherwise.
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Logs a TensorMap with optional data content logging.
This specialized method allows efficient logging of tensor map metadata without the overhead of logging large tensor data arrays when only header information is needed.
The unique_id for the message will have the form:
operator_name.port_name
operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)
For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index
- Parameters
tensor_map – The TensorMap to log.
unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.
acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).
metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.
io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).
stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.
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- Returns
true if logging was successful, false otherwise.
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Logs backend-specific data types.
This method is called for logging backend-specific data types (intended for use with backends that have separate emit/receive codepaths for backend-specific types). The data parameter is kept as std::any here to avoid making the base interface specific to a particular backend, but a backend-specific concrete implementation should be provided as needed via run-time type checking.
A concrete example of a backend-specific type is the GXF Entity type which is a heterogeneous collection of components. An implementation of this method for GXF entities is provided in the concrete implementation of the GXFConsoleLogger.
The unique_id for the message will have the form:
operator_name.port_name
operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)
For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name
fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index
- Parameters
data – The backend-specific data to log, passed as std::any.
unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.
acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).
metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.
io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).
stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.
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- Returns
true if logging was successful, false if backend-specific logging is not supported.
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virtual void shutdown() override
Shutdown the data logger.
This method should be called to properly shutdown the data logger, including stopping any background threads and releasing resources. The default implementation does nothing. Data loggers that use background threads or other resources should override this method to perform proper cleanup.
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std::string get_statistics() const
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inline size_t get_data_dropped_count() const
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inline size_t get_large_data_dropped_count() const
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size_t get_data_queue_size() const
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size_t get_large_data_queue_size() const
Protected Functions
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bool start_worker_threads()
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void stop_worker_threads()
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void data_worker_function()
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void large_data_worker_function()
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bool enqueue_data_entry(DataEntry &&entry)
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bool enqueue_large_data_entry(DataEntry &&entry)
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template<typename ArgT>
inline ArgT copy_value_from_args(const std::string &arg_name, ArgT default_value)
Helper function to extract typed values from component arguments.
This function handles both direct values and YAML node values, providing robust parameter extraction with fallback to default values.Note
For a concrete example, see how this function is used in
AsyncConsoleLogger.
- Template Parameters
ArgT – The type of the argument to extract
- Parameters
arg_name – The name of the argument to look for
default_value – The default value to return if the argument is not found or cannot be parsed
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- Returns
The extracted value or the default value
Protected Attributes
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Parameter<size_t> max_queue_size_
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Parameter<int64_t> worker_sleep_time_
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Parameter<AsyncQueuePolicy> queue_policy_
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Parameter<size_t> large_data_max_queue_size_
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Parameter<int64_t> large_data_worker_sleep_time_
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Parameter<AsyncQueuePolicy> large_data_queue_policy_
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Parameter<bool> enable_large_data_queue_
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Parameter<int64_t> shutdown_wait_period_ms_
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Parameter<DataLoggerQueueType> queue_type_
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