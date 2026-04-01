This section addresses common issues and errors encountered when using the Inference Module and Inference Operator.

Problem: The Inference Operator rejects input shapes for models with 5-dimensional tensors (e.g., CNN-LSTM models with shape [batch, temporal_dim, channels, width, height] ).

Cause: In Holoscan SDK v2.4 and earlier, the InferenceOp supports tensor ranks only between 2 and 4 dimensions.

Solution:

Reshape your input tensor to fit within the 2-4 dimension constraint

For temporal models, consider flattening the temporal dimension into the batch dimension or channels

Alternative: Create a custom preprocessing operator that handles the 5D tensor and converts it to a supported format

Supported tensor dimensions:

ONNX and TensorRT model formats: Maximum 8 dimensions

PyTorch (torch) backend: 3 dimensions (CHW) or 4 dimensions (NCHW)

InferenceOp input tensors (SDK v2.4 and earlier): 2-4 dimensions only

Problem: Attempting to use a .pth PyTorch model file directly results in errors or the model is not loaded.

Cause: The Holoscan SDK torch backend is based on libtorch and requires models in TorchScript format ( .pt ). The .pth format contains Python-specific state dictionaries that cannot be loaded by libtorch.

Solution: Convert your .pth model to TorchScript format. See the Recipe: Running a PyTorch Model section above for detailed instructions.

Quick conversion example:

Copy Copied! import torch model = YourModel() model.load_state_dict(torch.load('model.pth')) model.eval() traced_model = torch.jit.trace(model, example_input) traced_model.save('model.pt')

For best performance, consider converting to ONNX and using the TensorRT backend instead.

Problem: When using the torch backend, you encounter errors about missing input/output specifications or tensor format mismatches.

Cause: The torch backend requires a companion model.yaml configuration file alongside each TorchScript model file.

Solution: Create a YAML configuration file with the same base name as your model file. For example, if your model is my_model.pt , create my_model.yaml :

Copy Copied! inference: input_nodes: input_tensor: dim: "3,224,224" dtype: kFloat32 output_nodes: output_tensor: dim: "1000" dtype: kFloat32

The system automatically validates that the YAML configuration matches the actual model schema. See Torch Backend Model Configuration for detailed examples including complex tensor structures.

Problem: Attempting to use models written as Triton Python backends (like NVIDIA’s FoundationPose) with the Inference Operator.

Cause: Triton backends are not currently supported by the Holoscan SDK Inference Operator.

Solution: The Inference Operator supports only three backends:

TensorRT ( trt )

ONNX Runtime ( onnxrt )

PyTorch/libtorch ( torch )

To use models designed for Triton:

Export the model to one of the supported formats (ONNX, TorchScript, or TensorRT engine) If the model includes complex preprocessing or postprocessing, implement custom operators to handle these steps For TensorRT, you can create engine files with specific optimizations using the trtexec tool

Problem: When using PyTorch from the Jetson AI Labs registry on bare metal JetPack 6 (IGX Orin or AGX Orin), you encounter errors like:

Copy Copied! RuntimeError: Error in dlopen: .../torch/lib/libtorch_cuda_linalg.so: undefined symbol: cusolverDnXsyevBatched_bufferSize, version libcusolver.so.11

Cause: The PyTorch distribution requires libcusolver version 11.7.1.2, which is newer than what’s available in the default L4T 36.4 repository (11.6.4.69).

Solution: Install the required libcusolver version manually:

Copy Copied! # Download and install libcusolver 11.7.1.2 for arm64 curl -fSL -o libcusolver.deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2204/arm64/libcusolver-12-6_11.7.1.2-1_arm64.deb && \ sudo apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y ./libcusolver.deb && \ rm libcusolver.deb

After installing the updated libcusolver package, PyTorch CUDA operations (such as torch.linalg.inv() ) should work correctly.

Note: This is a known compatibility issue when using PyTorch from the Jetson AI Labs registry on bare metal JetPack 6. The Holoscan SDK container images already include this fix.

Problem: When running Holoscan SDK v3.10 with CUDA 12 and PyTorch 2.9.x, you encounter segmentation faults during application teardown:

Copy Copied! Fatal Python error: Segmentation fault Current thread 0x00007f07e53d0740 (most recent call first): File ".../test_inference.py", line 177 in test_inference_torch ...

Cause: Holoscan SDK v3.10 CUDA 12 binaries are built with libtorch 2.8.0, and there is a compatibility issue with PyTorch 2.9.x that affects application deactivation.

Solution: Downgrade to PyTorch 2.8.x, which maintains full compatibility:

Copy Copied! pip install torch==2.8.0

Note: This issue specifically affects the CUDA 12 variant of Holoscan SDK v3.10 when used with PyTorch 2.9.x. Future releases of Holoscan SDK are expected to include updated libtorch binaries to restore PyTorch 2.9.x compatibility.