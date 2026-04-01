Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Resources

Resource classes represent resources such as a allocators, clocks, transmitters, or receivers that may be used as a parameter for operators or schedulers. The resource classes that are likely to be directly used by application authors are documented here.

Note

There are a number of other resources classes used internally which are not documented here, but appear in the API Documentation (C++/Python).

Allocator

UnboundedAllocator

An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound. This allocator does not take any user-specified parameters. This memory pool is easy to use and is recommended for initial prototyping. Once an application is working, switching to a BlockMemoryPool instead may help provide additional performance.

BlockMemoryPool

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory. Using this memory pool provides a way to allocate memory blocks once and reuse the blocks on each subsequent call to an Operator’s compute method. This saves overhead relative to allocating memory again each time compute is called. For the built-in operators which accept a memory pool parameer, there is a section in it’s API docstrings titled “Device Memory Requirements” which provides guidance on the num_blocks and block_size needed for use with this memory pool.

  • The storage_type parameter can be set to determine the memory storage type used by the operator. This can be 0 for page-locked host memory (allocated with cudaMallocHost), 1 for device memory (allocated with cudaMalloc) or 2 for system memory (allocated with C++ new).

  • The block_size parameter determines the size of a single block in the memory pool in bytes. Any allocation requests made of this allocator must fit into this block size.

  • The num_blocks parameter controls the total number of blocks that are allocated in the memory pool.

  • The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the memory pool will be created.

StreamOrderedAllocator

This allocator uses CUDA’s Stream-Ordered Memory Allocator (cudaMallocAsync/cudaFreeAsync) to dynamically allocate CUDA device memory. Stream-ordered allocation enables memory operations to be tied to specific CUDA streams, allowing allocation and deallocation without blocking the host or other streams.

This allocator only supports CUDA device memory. If host memory is also needed, use RMMAllocator instead (see choosing between allocators below).

  • The device_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

  • The device_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of device_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

  • The release_threshold parameter specifies the amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. This is an optional parameter that defaults to “4MB”. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

  • The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.

RMMAllocator

This allocator provides a pair of memory pools (one is a CUDA device memory pool and the other corresponds to pinned host memory). The underlying implementation is based on the RAPIDS memory manager (RMM) and uses a pair of rmm::mr::pool_memory_resource resource types (The device memory pool is a rmm::mr::cuda_memory_resource and the host pool is a rmm::mr::pinned_memory_resource). Unlike BlockMemoryPool, this allocator can be used with operators like VideoStreamReplayerOp that require an allocator capable of allocating both host and device memory. Rather than fixed block sizes, it uses just an initial memory size to allocate and a maximum size that the pool can expand to.

  • The device_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

  • The device_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of device_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

  • The host_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the host (pinned) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

  • The host_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the host (pinned) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of host_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

  • The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.

Note

The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

Choosing Between Device Allocators

Holoscan provides several allocator types with different characteristics:

Feature

UnboundedAllocator

BlockMemoryPool

StreamOrderedAllocator

RMMAllocator

Device memory Yes Yes Yes Yes
Pinned host memory Yes Yes No Yes
System memory Yes Yes No No
Async allocation* No No Yes Yes
Mechanism Dynamic (cudaMalloc/new) Fixed-size blocks Pool (CUDA stream-ordered) Pool (RMM)

* “Async allocation” means the allocator uses stream-ordered APIs (e.g., cudaMallocAsync) or async memory pools (e.g., RMM). These APIs can still block the host if the pool needs to grow or release memory back to the OS.

When to use each allocator:

  • UnboundedAllocator: Good for initial prototyping. Uses dynamic allocation on each call without memory reuse. Supports all memory types including system memory (C++ new).

  • BlockMemoryPool: Best for predictable workloads with known memory requirements. Pre-allocates fixed-size blocks that are reused across compute calls, avoiding allocation overhead. Requires specifying block_size and num_blocks upfront.

  • StreamOrderedAllocator: Device memory only. Uses CUDA’s native stream-ordered allocator which integrates with stream semantics for efficient memory reuse. Inherits from CudaAllocator, providing allocate_async/free_async methods for stream-ordered allocation.

  • RMMAllocator: Provides both device and pinned host memory pools. Required for operators like VideoStreamReplayerOp that need both memory types. Inherits from CudaAllocator, providing allocate_async/free_async methods.

MatXAllocator (Utility)

The MatXAllocator class (defined in holoscan/utils/matx_allocator.hpp) is a lightweight adapter that enables any Holoscan SDK allocator to be used with MatX GPU tensor operations. MatX uses compile-time duck typing (SFINAE) to detect custom allocators — it requires allocate(size_t) and deallocate(void*, size_t) methods, which MatXAllocator provides by delegating to the underlying Holoscan allocator.

Key features:

  • Works with any Holoscan allocator: BlockMemoryPool, UnboundedAllocator, StreamOrderedAllocator, RMMAllocator

  • Stream-aware: when constructed with a cudaStream_t and a CudaAllocator-derived allocator (e.g., RMMAllocator, StreamOrderedAllocator), uses allocate_async/free_async for stream-ordered allocation

  • For BlockMemoryPool with a stream, uses GXF-level stream-aware deferred deallocation

Behavior by allocator type (behavior depends on whether a CUDA stream is passed to MatXAllocator, not on the allocator class itself):

Allocator

Stream

Allocation

Deallocation

RMMAllocator / StreamOrderedAllocator Yes Async (stream-ordered) Async (stream-ordered)
RMMAllocator / StreamOrderedAllocator No Sync Sync
BlockMemoryPool Yes Sync Deferred (CUDA event)
BlockMemoryPool No Sync Sync (immediate)
UnboundedAllocator Any Sync Sync

“Stream” = whether a non-null cudaStream_t is passed to MatXAllocator. Rows 1–2 refer to the same allocator type; the distinction is whether MatXAllocator is constructed with a non-null stream. “Sync” means not stream-ordered (no cudaMallocAsync/cudaFreeAsync); it does not mean each allocation forces a GPU sync. For BlockMemoryPool, allocation from the preallocated pool is CPU bookkeeping only.

Usage example (C++):

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#include <holoscan/utils/matx_allocator.hpp>

// Inside an operator's compute() method, where allocator_ is a
// Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> registered in setup():
holoscan::MatXAllocator matx_alloc(allocator_.get());

// Or with a CUDA stream for stream-ordered allocation:
holoscan::MatXAllocator matx_alloc(allocator_.get(), cuda_stream);

// Use with MatX tensor operations — memory comes from the Holoscan allocator
auto tensor = matx::make_tensor<float>({1024}, matx_alloc);

// Stream rebinding for multi-stream pipelines:
auto alloc2 = matx_alloc.with_stream(another_stream);

Note

MatX’s make_tensor with a custom allocator does not accept a CUDA stream parameter. To use stream-ordered allocation, bind the stream when constructing the MatXAllocator. Use with_stream() to create allocators for different streams without rebuilding from scratch.

Note

The MatXAllocator does not own the underlying allocator. The allocator must outlive the MatXAllocator and any tensors allocated through it. In practice, register the allocator as a shared resource in setup() and construct the MatXAllocator with allocator_.get() in compute().

Note

To import a holoscan::Tensor into MatX via DLPack, use tensor->to_dlpack() and MatX’s make_tensor(TensorType&, const DLManagedTensor) overload. Manage the returned DLManagedTensor* with a scope guard (e.g., std::unique_ptr with a custom deleter). See the matx_allocator example for a complete demonstration of both raw-pointer and DLPack-based import.

See the matx_allocator example under examples/matx/matx_allocator/ for a complete working application.

CudaStreamPool

This allocator creates a pool of CUDA streams.

  • The stream_flags parameter specifies the flags sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool.

  • The stream_priority parameter specifies the priority sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool. Lower values have a higher priority.

  • The reserved_size parameter specifies the initial number of CUDA streams created in the pool upon initialization.

  • The max_size parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify a maximum number of CUDA streams that can be present in the pool. The default value of 0 means that the size of the pool is unlimited.

  • The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the stream pool will be created.

Clock

Clock classes can be provided via a clock parameter to the Scheduler classes to manage the flow of time.

All clock classes provide a common set of methods that can be used at runtime in user applications.

  • The time() method returns the current time in seconds (floating point).

  • The timestamp() method returns the current time as an integer number of nanoseconds.

  • The sleep_for() method sleeps for a specified duration in ns. An overloaded version of this method allows specifying the duration using a std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> from the C++ API or a datetime.timedelta from the Python API.

  • The sleep_until() method sleeps until a specified target time in ns.

Realtime Clock

The RealtimeClock respects the true duration of conditions such as PeriodicCondition. It is the default clock type and the one that would likely be used in user applications.

In addition to the general clock methods documented above:

  • This class has a set_time_scale() method which can be used to dynamically change the time scale used by the clock.

  • The parameter initial_time_offset can be used to set an initial offset in the time at initialization.

  • The parameter initial_time_scale can be used to modify the scale of time. For instance, a scale of 2.0 would cause time to run twice as fast.

  • The parameter use_time_since_epoch makes times relative to the POSIX epoch (initial_time_offset becomes an offset from epoch).

Manual Clock

The ManualClock compresses time intervals (e.g., PeriodicCondition proceeds immediately rather than waiting for the specified period). It is provided mainly for use during testing/development.

The parameter initial_timestamp controls the initial timestamp on the clock in ns.

Synthetic Clock

The SyntheticClock is a clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.

The parameter initial_timestamp controls the initial timestamp on the clock in ns.

Transmitter (advanced)

Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators a DoubleBufferTransmitter will automatically be used by default, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, a UcxTransmitter will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled any DoubleBufferTransmitter will be replaced by an AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter which also records the timestamps needed for that feature. AsyncBufferTransmitter is optionally used when IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer is used in the add_flow method for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow.

DoubleBufferTransmitter

This is the default transmitter class used by output ports of operators within a fragment.

AsyncBufferTransmitter

This is an optional transmitter class that can be used to connect two operators for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow. This transmitter is used by passing IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer as the connector type in the add_flow method.

UcxTransmitter

This is the transmitter class used by output ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of sending UCX active messages and serializing their contents.

Receiver (advanced)

Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators, a DoubleBufferReceiver will be used by default, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, the UcxReceiver will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled, any DoubleBufferReceiver will be replaced by an AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver which also records the timestamps needed for that feature. AsyncBufferReceiver is optionally used when IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer is used in the add_flow method for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow.

DoubleBufferReceiver

This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators within a fragment.

AsyncBufferReceiver

This is an optional receiver class that can be used to connect two operators for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow. This receiver is used by passing IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer as the connector type in the add_flow method.

UcxReceiver

This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of receiving UCX active messages and deserializing their contents.

Condition Combiners

The default behavior for Holoscan’s schedulers is AND combination of any conditions on an operator when determining if it should execute. It is possible to assign conditions to a different ConditionCombiner class which will combine the conditions using the rules of this combiner and omit those conditions from consideration by the default AND combiner.

OrConditionCombiner

The OrConditionCombiner applies an OR condition to the conditions passed to its “terms” argument. For example, assume an operator had a CountCondition as well as a MessageAvailableCondition for port “in1” and a MessageAvailableCondition for port “in2”. If an OrConditionCombiner was added to the operator with the two message-available conditions passed to its “terms” argument, then the scheduling logic for the operator would be:

  • (CountCondition satisfied) AND ((message available on port “in1”) OR (message available on port “in2”))

In other words, any condition like the CountCondition in this example that is not otherwise assigned to a custom ConditionCombiner will use the default AND combiner.

Holoscan provides a IOSpec::or_combine_port_conditions method which can be called from Operator::setup to enable OR combination of conditions that apply to specific input (or output) ports.

System Resources

The components in this “system resources” section are related to system resources such as CPU Threads that can be used by operators.

ThreadPool

This resource represents a thread pool that can be used to pin operators to run using specific CPU threads. This functionality is not supported by the GreedyScheduler because it is single-threaded, but it is supported by both the EventBasedScheduler and MultiThreadScheduler. Unlike other resource types, a ThreadPool should not be created via make_resource (C++/Python), but should instead use the dedicated make_thread_pool (C++/Python) method. This dedicated method is necessary as the thread pool requires some additional initialization logic that is not required by the other resource types. See the section on configuring thread pools in the user guide for usage.

  • The parameter initial_size indicates the number of threads to initialize the thread pool with.

Data Logger Resources

These native resource types are intended to add users in writing their own implementations of the holoscan::DataLogger interface that can be constructed via Fragment::make_resource and use Parameters in the same way as other resources (e.g. reading values either from user-provided Arg and/or ArgList or via reading from the application’s provided YAML config).

DataLoggerResource

A base class that can be inherited from to create data loggers where the logging runs synchronously on the same thread that called Operator::compute.

If additional parameters are added in the child class, the user should make sure to call DataLoggerResource::setup() within their setup method override so that the base parameters are also available.

  • The serializer parameter specifies the text serializer used to convert data to string format. If not provided, a default SimpleTextSerializer will be created automatically.

  • The log_inputs parameter controls whether to log input messages. Default is True.

  • The log_outputs parameter controls whether to log output messages. Default is True.

  • The log_tensor_data_content parameter controls whether to log the actual content of tensor data. Default is False.

  • The log_metadata parameter controls whether to log metadata associated with messages. Default is True.

  • The allowlist_patterns parameter is a list of regex patterns. Only messages matching these patterns will be logged. If empty, all messages are allowed.

  • The denylist_patterns parameter is a list of regex patterns. Messages matching these patterns will be filtered out. If allowlist_patterns is specified, it takes precedence, and denylist_patterns is ignored.

AsyncDataLoggerResource

A base class that can be inherited from to create data loggers where the logging runs asynchronously via a dedicated queue and worker thread that is managed by the logger resource. This is likely to be more performant than using DataLoggerResource in most cases.

If additional parameters are added in the child class, the user should make sure to call AsyncDataLoggerResource::setup() within their setup method override so that the base parameters are also available.

The AsyncDataLoggerResource inherits all of the parameters from DataLoggerResource and adds the following:

  • The max_queue_size parameter specifies the maximum number of entries in the data queue. The data queue handles metadata and tensor headers without full tensor content.

  • The worker_sleep_time parameter specifies the sleep duration in nanoseconds when the data queue is empty. Lower values reduce latency but increase CPU usage.

  • The queue_policy parameter controls how queue overflow is handled. Can be kReject (default) to reject new items with a warning, or kRaise to throw an exception. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “reject” or “raise” (case-insensitive).

  • The large_data_max_queue_size parameter specifies the maximum number of entries in the large data queue. The large data queue handles full tensor content for detailed logging.

  • The large_data_worker_sleep_time parameter specifies the sleep duration in nanoseconds when the large data queue is empty.

  • The large_data_queue_policy parameter controls how large data queue overflow is handled. Can be kReject (default) to reject new items with a warning, or kRaise to throw an exception. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “reject” or “raise” (case-insensitive).

  • The enable_large_data_queue parameter controls whether to enable the large data queue and worker thread for processing full tensor content.

  • The shutdown_timeout parameter specifies the maximum time in nanoseconds to wait for worker threads to shutdown gracefully.

  • The queue_type parameter specifies the queue implementation to use. Can be LockFree (default) for higher throughput with per-producer FIFO ordering only, or Ordered for strict global FIFO ordering across all producers at the cost of lower throughput. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “lockfree”, “lock_free”, or “ordered” (case-insensitive).

Ensuring FIFO Ordering Per Operator

When using the LockFree queue type (default), the AsyncDataLoggerResource maintains FIFO order per-producer thread, but not globally across all producers. Since multiple operators may run on different threads, messages from different operators can be interleaved in any order.

To ensure that messages from a specific operator maintain strict FIFO order in the logs, you can use a ThreadPool resource to pin the operator to a specific worker thread. This ensures the operator’s compute() method is always called by the same thread, guaranteeing that all messages from that operator come from the same producer thread and preserving FIFO order for that operator’s messages. See configuring thread pools for details on how to create thread pools and pin operators to them.

If strict global FIFO ordering across all operators is required (based on enqueue timestamps), use the Ordered queue type instead, though this will result in lower throughput due to mutex contention.

CUDA Green Context Resources

CUDA Green Context is an advanced feature that enables partitioning of a GPU into multiple isolated execution contexts, each with its own set of Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). This allows for fine-grained control over GPU resource allocation, enabling multiple operators or applications to share a single GPU without interfering with each other’s workloads. Holoscan provides resource classes to manage and utilize CUDA Green Contexts.

CudaGreenContextPool

This resource manages a pool of CUDA Green Contexts, each representing a partition of the GPU with a specified number of SMs. The pool is typically created once per application and individual green contexts are allocated from it for use by operators. A default green context can be specified through the default_context_index parameter. When this parameter is a negative number or not specified (default), the last green context partition will be used as the default. This can be the green context partition with the remaining SMs that are not used in sms_per_partition.

  • The dev_id parameter specifies the CUDA device ID on which the green context pool will be created.

  • The flags parameter specifies additional configuration flags for the green context pool, default 0. (Refer to the CUDA Green Context documentation for supported flag values.)

  • The num_partitions parameter specifies the number of green context partitions to create.

  • The sms_per_partition parameter is a list specifying the number of SMs to allocate to each partition. The number used should be a multiple of min_sm_count.

  • The default_context_index parameter specifies which green context partition is used as the default. When it is a negative number or not specified (default), the last green context partition will be used as default. This can be the green context partition with the remaining SMs that are not used in sms_per_partition.

  • The min_sm_count parameter is used when splitting GPU SMs into groups. The default value is 2.

CudaGreenContext

This resource represents a single CUDA Green Context, which is a partition of the GPU with a dedicated set of Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). CudaGreenContext resources are typically created from a CudaGreenContextPool and can be bound to a CudaStreamPool to control which GPU partition they create cuda streams from. This enables fine-grained control over GPU resource allocation and isolation between different operators or applications.

  • The green_context_pool parameter specifies the CudaGreenContextPool resource from which this green context is allocated. This must be set to an existing pool resource.

  • The index parameter specifies the index of the green context partition within the pool to use. If not specified or specified as a negative number, the default green context from green_context_pool will be used.

By assigning different CudaGreenContext resources to different operators, users can ensure that each operator runs in its own isolated GPU partition, improving performance isolation and resource management in complex applications.

CUDA Stream and Event Types

The following types are used internally by the Holoscan SDK’s execution runtime for managing CUDA streams and events during operator execution. They originate from the underlying GXF (Graph Execution Framework) CUDA extension and may be encountered when working with GPU-accelerated operators. For guidance on handling CUDA streams in your operators, see the CUDA Stream Handling guide.

CudaStream

Holds and provides access to a native cudaStream_t. CudaStream handles are allocated by CudaStreamPool. A handle remains valid until explicitly released via CudaStreamPool.releaseStream() or implicitly when CudaStreamPool is deactivated.

Use stream() to obtain the native cudaStream_t for submitting GPU operations. After submitting work, call record(event, input_entity, sync_cb) to extend the input entity’s lifecycle until the GPU consumes it, preventing premature buffer release.

CudaStreamId

Holds a CUDA stream ID used to look up the corresponding CudaStream handle. The stream_cid field should be the component ID of a CudaStream.

CudaEvent

Holds and provides access to a native cudaEvent_t handle. Initialize via init(flags, dev_id) or set a third-party event via initWithEvent(event, dev_id, free_fnc). The event remains valid until deinit is called (or until destruction).

CudaStreamSync

A synchronization component that must be placed in the pipeline after all CUDA operator stages. When a message entity is received, it finds all CudaStreamId components in that message, extracts each CudaStream, and synchronizes all previously recorded events along with submitted GPU operations.

Warning

CudaStreamSync must be present in the graph when CudaStream.record() is used, otherwise memory leaks may occur.

Multimedia Data Types

The following data types are used by Holoscan SDK operators that process audio and video data. They originate from the underlying GXF multimedia extension and define the buffer formats and metadata used when passing media data between operators.

VideoBuffer

VideoBuffer holds memory and metadata for a video frame, analogous to a Tensor but with video-specific metadata. VideoBufferInfo captures the following fields:

Field

Description

width Width of the video frame
height Height of the video frame
color_format VideoFormat of the frame
color_planes ColorPlane(s) for the VideoFormat
surface_layout SurfaceLayout of the frame

Supported VideoFormat values:

VideoFormat

Description

GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420 BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_ER BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709 BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709_ER BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12 BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRA BGRA-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ARGB ARGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ABGR ABGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBX RGBX-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRX BGRX-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XRGB XRGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XBGR XBGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB RGB-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR BGR-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8 RGB unsigned 8-bit multiplanar
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B8_G8_R8 BGR unsigned 8-bit multiplanar
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY 8-bit grayscale single plane

Supported SurfaceLayout values:

SurfaceLayout

Description

GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_PITCH_LINEAR Pitch-linear surface memory
GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_BLOCK_LINEAR Block-linear surface memory

AudioBuffer

AudioBuffer holds memory and metadata for an audio frame, analogous to a Tensor but with audio-specific metadata. AudioBufferInfo captures the following fields:

Field

Description

channels Number of channels in an audio frame
samples Number of samples in an audio frame
sampling_rate Sampling rate in Hz
bytes_per_sample Number of bytes per sample
audio_format AudioFormat of the frame
audio_layout AudioLayout of the frame

Supported AudioFormat values:

AudioFormat

Description

GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_S16LE 16-bit signed PCM audio
GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_F32LE 32-bit floating-point audio

Supported AudioLayout values:

AudioLayout

Description

GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_INTERLEAVED Interleaved channel data (e.g., LRLRLR)
GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_NON_INTERLEAVED Non-interleaved channel data (e.g., LLLRRR)
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