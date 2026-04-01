Creating an Application
In this section, we’ll address:
How to define an Application class.
How to configure an Application.
How to build and run your application.
This section covers basics of applications running as a single fragment. For multi-fragment applications, refer to the distributed application documentation.
The following code snippet shows an example Application code skeleton:
We define the
Appclass that inherits from the
Applicationbase class.
We create an instance of the
Appclass in
main()using the
make_application()function.
The
run()method starts the application which will execute its
compose()method where the custom workflow will be defined.
#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>
class App : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
// Define Operators and workflow
// ...
}
};
int main() {
auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>();
app->run();
return 0;
}
We define the
Appclass that inherits from the
Applicationbase class.
We create an instance of the
Appclass in a
main()function that is called from
__main__.
The
run()method starts the application which will execute its
compose()method where the custom workflow will be defined.
from holoscan.core import Application
class App(Application):
def compose(self):
# Define Operators and workflow
# ...
def main():
app = App()
app.run()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
It is recommended to call
run() from within a separate
main() function rather than calling it directly from
__main__. This will ensure that the Application’s destructor is called before the Python process exits.
This is also illustrated in the hello_world example.
It is also possible to instead launch the application asynchronously (i.e., non-blocking for the thread launching the application), as shown below:
This can be done simply by replacing the call to
run() with
run_async() which returns a
std::future. Calling
future.get() will block until the application has finished running and throw an exception if a runtime error occurred during execution.
int main() {
auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>();
auto future = app->run_async();
future.get();
return 0;
}
This can be done simply by replacing the call to
run() with
run_async() which returns a Python
concurrent.futures.Future. Calling
future.result() will block until the application has finished running and raise an exception if a runtime error occurred during execution.
def main():
app = App()
future = app.run_async()
future.result()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
This is also illustrated in the ping_simple_run_async example.
An application can be configured at different levels:
providing the GXF extensions that need to be loaded (when using GXF operators).
configuring parameters for your application, including for: a. the operators in the workflow. b. the scheduler of your application.
configuring some runtime properties when deploying for production.
The sections below will describe how to configure each of them, starting with a native support for YAML-based configuration for convenience.
YAML configuration support
Holoscan supports loading arbitrary parameters from a YAML configuration file at runtime, making it convenient to configure each item listed above, or other custom parameters you wish to add on top of the existing API. For C++ applications, it also provides the ability to change the behavior of your application without needing to recompile it.
Usage of the YAML utility is optional. Configurations can be hardcoded in your program, or done using any parser that you choose.
Here is an example YAML configuration:
string_param: "test"
float_param: 0.50
bool_param: true
dict_param:
key_1: value_1
key_2: value_2
Ingesting these parameters can be done using the two methods below:
The
config()method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory. An exception will be thrown if the file does not exist.
The
from_config()method returns an
ArgListobject for a given key in the YAML file. It holds a list of
Argobjects, each of which holds a name (key) and a value.
If the
ArgListobject has only one
Arg(when the key is pointing to a scalar item), it can be converted to the desired type using the
as()method by passing the type as an argument.
The key can be a dot-separated string to access nested fields.
-
The
config_keys()method returns an unordered set of the key names accessible via
from_config().
// Pass configuration file
auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>();
app->config("path/to/app_config.yaml");
// Scalars
auto string_param = app->from_config("string_param").as<std::string>();
auto float_param = app->from_config("float_param").as<float>();
auto bool_param = app->from_config("bool_param").as<bool>();
// Dict
auto dict_param = app->from_config("dict_param");
auto dict_nested_param = app->from_config("dict_param.key_1").as<std::string>();
// Print
std::cout << "string_param: " << string_param << std::endl;
std::cout << "float_param: " << float_param << std::endl;
std::cout << "bool_param: " << bool_param << std::endl;
std::cout << "dict_param:\n" << dict_param.description() << std::endl;
std::cout << "dict_param['key1']: " << dict_nested_param << std::endl;
// // Output
// string_param: test
// float_param: 0.5
// bool_param: 1
// dict_param:
// name: arglist
// args:
// - name: key_1
// type: YAML::Node
// value: value_1
// - name: key_2
// type: YAML::Node
// value: value_2
// dict_param['key1']: value_1
The
config()method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory. An exception will be thrown if the file does not exist.
The
kwargs()method return a regular Python dict for a given key in the YAML file.
Advanced: this method wraps the
from_config()method similar to the C++ equivalent, which returns an
ArgListobject if the key is pointing to a map item, or an
Argobject if the key is pointing to a scalar item. An
Argobject can be cast to the desired type (e.g.,
str(app.from_config("string_param"))).
-
The
config_keys()method returns a set of the key names accessible via
from_config().
# Pass configuration file
app = App()
app.config("path/to/app_config.yaml")
# Scalars
string_param = app.kwargs("string_param")["string_param"]
float_param = app.kwargs("float_param")["float_param"]
bool_param = app.kwargs("bool_param")["bool_param"]
# Dict
dict_param = app.kwargs("dict_param")
dict_nested_param = dict_param["key_1"]
# Print
print(f"string_param:{string_param}")
print(f"float_param:{float_param}")
print(f"bool_param:{bool_param}")
print(f"dict_param:{dict_param}")
print(f"dict_param['key_1']:{dict_nested_param}")
# # Output:
# string_param: test
# float_param: 0.5
# bool_param: True
# dict_param: {'key_1': 'value_1', 'key_2': 'value_2'}
# dict_param['key_1']: 'value_1'
from_config() cannot be used as inputs to the
built-in operators at this time. Therefore, it’s recommended to use
kwargs() in Python.
This is also illustrated in the video_replayer example.
With both
from_config and
kwargs, the returned
ArgList/dictionary will include both the key and its associated item if that item value is a scalar. If the item is a map/dictionary itself, the input key is dropped, and the output will only hold the key/values from that item.
Loading GXF extensions
If you use operators that depend on GXF extensions for their implementations (known as GXF operators), the shared libraries (
.so) of these extensions need to be dynamically loaded as plugins at runtime.
The SDK already automatically handles loading the required extensions for the built-in operators in both C++ and Python, as well as common extensions (listed here). To load additional extensions for your own operators, you can use one of the following approach:
extensions:
- libgxf_myextension1.so
- /path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so
auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>();
auto exts = {"libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"};
for (auto& ext : exts) {
app->executor().extension_manager()->load_extension(ext);
}
from holoscan.gxf import load_extensions
from holoscan.core import Application
app = Application()
context = app.executor.context_uint64
exts = ["libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"]
load_extensions(context, exts)
To be discoverable, paths to these shared libraries need to either be absolute, relative to your working directory, installed in the
lib/gxf_extensions folder of the holoscan package, or listed under the
HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH or
LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variables.
Please see other examples in the system tests in the Holoscan SDK repository.
Configuring operators
Operators are defined in the
compose() method of your application. They are not instantiated
(with the
initialize method) until an application’s
run() method is called.
Operators have three type of fields which can be configured: parameters, conditions, and resources.
Configuring operator parameters
Operators could have parameters defined in their
setup method to better control their behavior (see details when creating your own operators). The snippet below would be the implementation of this method for a minimal operator named
MyOp, that takes a string and a boolean as parameters; we’ll ignore any extra details for the sake of this example:
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.param(string_param_, "string_param");
spec.param(bool_param_, "bool_param");
}
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.param("string_param")
spec.param("bool_param")
# Optional in python. Could define `self.<param_name>` instead in `def __init__`
Given this YAML configuration:
myop_param:
string_param: "test"
bool_param: true
bool_param: false # we'll use this later
We can configure an instance of the
MyOp operator in the application’s
compose method like this:
void compose() override {
// Using YAML
auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1", from_config("myop_param"));
// Same as above
auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2",
Arg("string_param", std::string("test")), // can use Arg(key, value)...
Arg("bool_param") = true // ... or Arg(key) = value
);
}
def compose(self):
# Using YAML
my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1", **self.kwargs("myop_param"))
# Same as above
my_op2 = MyOp(self,
name="my_op2",
string_param="test",
bool_param=True,
)
This is also illustrated in the ping_custom_op example.
If multiple
ArgList are provided with duplicate keys, the latest one overrides them:
void compose() override {
// Using YAML
auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1",
from_config("myop_param"),
from_config("bool_param")
);
// Same as above
auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2",
Arg("string_param", "test"),
Arg("bool_param") = true,
Arg("bool_param") = false
);
// -> my_op `bool_param_` will be set to `false`
}
def compose(self):
# Using YAML
my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1",
from_config("myop_param"),
from_config("bool_param"),
)
# Note: We're using from_config above since we can't merge automatically with kwargs
# as this would create duplicated keys. However, we recommend using kwargs in Python
# to avoid limitations with wrapped operators, so the code below is preferred.
# Same as above
params = self.kwargs("myop_param").update(self.kwargs("bool_param"))
my_op2 = MyOp(self, name="my_op2", params)
# -> my_op `bool_param` will be set to `False`
Configuring operator conditions
By default, operators with no input ports will continuously run, while operators with input ports will run as long as they receive inputs (as they’re configured with the
MessageAvailableCondition).
To change that behavior, one or more other conditions’ classes can be passed to the constructor of an operator to define when it should execute.
For example, we set three conditions on this operator
my_op:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
using namespace std::chrono_literals;
// Limit to 10 iterations
auto c1 = make_condition<CountCondition>("my_count_condition", 10);
// Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution
auto c2 = make_condition<PeriodicCondition>("my_periodic_condition", 200ms);
// Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()`
auto c3 = make_condition<BooleanCondition>("my_bool_condition");
// Pass directly to the operator constructor
auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op", c1, c2, c3);
}
def compose(self):
# Limit to 10 iterations
c1 = CountCondition(self, 10, name="my_count_condition")
# Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution
c2 = PeriodicCondition(self, timedelta(milliseconds=200), name="my_periodic_condition")
# Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()`
c3 = BooleanCondition(self, name="my_bool_condition")
# Pass directly to the operator constructor
my_op = MyOp(self, c1, c2, c3, name="my_op")
This is also illustrated in the conditions’ examples.
You’ll need to specify a unique name for the conditions if there are multiple conditions applied to an operator.
Configuring operator resources
Some resources can be passed to the operator’s constructor, typically an allocator passed as a regular parameter.
For example:
void compose() override {
// Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU
// ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes
auto block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2;
auto p1 = make_resource<BlockMemoryPool>("my_pool1", 1, size, 1);
// Provide unbounded memory pool
auto p2 = make_condition<UnboundedAllocator>("my_pool2");
// Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup)
auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op",
Arg("pool1", p1),
Arg("pool2", p2));
}
def compose(self):
# Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU
# ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes
block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2;
p1 = BlockMemoryPool(self, name="my_pool1", storage_type=1, block_size=block_size, num_blocks=1)
# Provide unbounded memory pool
p2 = UnboundedAllocator(self, name="my_pool2")
# Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup)
auto my_op = MyOp(self, name="my_op", pool1=p1, pool2=p2)
Native resource creation
The resources bundled with the SDK are wrapping an underlying GXF component. However, it is also possible to define a “native” resource without any need to create and wrap an underlying GXF component. Such a resource can also be passed conditionally to an operator in the same way as the resources created in the previous section.
For example:
To create a native resource, implement a class that inherits from
Resource
namespace holoscan {
class MyNativeResource : public holoscan::Resource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyNativeResource, Resource)
MyNativeResource() = default;
// add any desired parameters in the setup method
// (a single string parameter is shown here for illustration)
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override {
spec.param(message_, "message", "Message string", "Message String", std::string("test message"));
}
// add any user-defined methods (these could be called from an Operator's compute method)
std::string message() { return message_.get(); }
private:
Parameter<std::string> message_;
};
} // namespace: holoscan
The
setup method can be used to define any parameters needed by the resource.
This resource can be used with a C++ operator, just like any other resource. For example, an operator could have a parameter holding a shared pointer to
MyNativeResource as below.
private:
class MyOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOperator)
MyOperator() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.param(message_resource_, "message_resource", "message resource",
"resource printing a message");
}
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()");
// get a resource based on its name (this assumes the app author named the resource "message_resource")
auto res = resource<MyNativeResource>("message_resource");
if (!res) {
throw std::runtime_error("resource named 'message_resource' not found!");
}
// call a method on the retrieved resource class
auto message = res->message();
};
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::MyNativeResource> message_resource_;
}
The
compute method above demonstrates how the templated
resource method can be used to retrieve a resource.
and the resource could be created and passed via a named argument in the usual way
// example code for within Application::compose (or Fragment::compose)
auto message_resource = make_resource<holoscan::MyNativeResource>(
"message_resource", holoscan::Arg("message", "hello world");
auto my_op = std::make_operator<holoscan::ops::MyOperator>(
"my_op", holoscan::Arg("message_resource", message_resource));
As with GXF-based resources, it is also possible to pass a native resource as a positional argument to the operator constructor.
For a concreate example of native resource use in a real application, see the volume_rendering_xr application on Holohub. This application uses a native XrSession resource type which corresponds to a single OpenXR session. This single “session” resource can then be shared by both the
XrBeginFrameOp and
XrEndFrameOp operators.
To create a native resource, implement a class that inherits from
Resource.
class MyNativeResource(Resource):
def __init__(self, fragment, message="test message", *args, **kwargs):
self.message = message
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
# Could optionally define Parameter as in C++ via spec.param as below.
# Here, we chose instead to pass message as an argument to __init__ above.
# def setup(self, spec: ComponentSpec):
# spec.param("message", "test message")
# define a custom method
def message(self):
return self.message
The below shows how some custom operator could use such a resource in its compute method
class MyOperator(Operator):
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
resource = self.resource("message_resource")
if resource is None:
raise ValueError("expected message resource not found")
assert isinstance(resource, MyNativeResource)
print(f"message ={resource.message()")
where this native resource could have been created and passed positionally to
MyOperator as follows
# example code within Application.compose (or Fragment.compose)
message_resource = MyNativeResource(
fragment=self, message="hello world", name="message_resource")
# pass the native resource as a positional argument to MyOperator
my_op = MyOperator(fragment=self, message_resource)
There is a minimal example of native resource use in the examples/native folder.
Configuring the scheduler
The scheduler controls how the application schedules the execution of the operators that make up its workflow.
The default scheduler is a single-threaded
GreedyScheduler. An application can be configured to use a different scheduler
Scheduler (
C++/
Python) or change the parameters from the default scheduler, using the
scheduler() function (
C++/
Python).
For example, if an application needs to run multiple operators in parallel, the
MultiThreadScheduler or
EventBasedScheduler can instead be used. The difference between the two is that the MultiThreadScheduler is based on actively polling operators to determine if they are ready to execute, while the EventBasedScheduler will instead wait for an event indicating that an operator is ready to execute. Additionally, the EventBasedScheduler also offers options for running time-critical operators under real-time scheduling policies supported by Linux kernel (see Real-time scheduling with thread pools).
The code snippet below shows how to set and configure a non-default scheduler:
We create an instance of a holoscan::Scheduler derived class by using the
make_scheduler()function. Like operators, parameters can come from explicit
Args or
ArgList, or from a YAML configuration.
The
scheduler()method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application.
auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>();
auto scheduler = app->make_scheduler<holoscan::EventBasedScheduler>(
"myscheduler",
Arg("worker_thread_number", static_cast<int64_t>(4)),
Arg("stop_on_deadlock", true)
);
app->scheduler(scheduler);
app->run();
Note that an explicit static cast to the
int64_t type of the underlying
Parameter<int64_t> worker_thread_number_ is shown here for “worker_thread_number”. As of Holoscan v3.9, this explicit static cast is no longer required and any integer type would be automatically cast to the required parameter type (as long as the value is within the representable range).
The
EventBasedScheduler also supports a
pin_cores parameter that restricts the default thread pool threads to specific CPU cores:
auto scheduler = app->make_scheduler<holoscan::EventBasedScheduler>(
"myscheduler",
Arg("worker_thread_number", static_cast<int64_t>(4)),
Arg("pin_cores", std::vector<uint32_t>{0, 1, 2, 3}), // Restrict default pool to cores 0-3
Arg("stop_on_deadlock", true)
);
We create an instance of a
Schedulerclass in the
schedulersmodule. Like operators, parameters can come from an explicit
Argor
ArgList, or from a YAML configuration.
The
scheduler()method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application.
app = App()
scheduler = holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler(
app,
name="myscheduler",
worker_thread_number=4,
stop_on_deadlock=True,
)
app.scheduler(scheduler)
app.run()
The
EventBasedScheduler also supports a
pin_cores parameter that restricts the default thread pool threads to specific CPU cores:
scheduler = holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler(
app,
name="myscheduler",
worker_thread_number=4,
pin_cores=[0, 1, 2, 3], # Restrict default pool to cores 0-3
stop_on_deadlock=True,
)
This is also illustrated in the multithread example.
CPU Core Pinning with EventBasedScheduler Only
The
pin_cores parameter for CPU core affinity is only supported with
EventBasedScheduler. The
MultiThreadScheduler does not support core pinning for either the default or user-defined thread pools. The ways to set CPU affinity are as follows:
For the default thread pool (size determined by
worker_thread_number): Use the scheduler’s
pin_coresparameter.
For user-defined thread pools: Use the
pin_coresparameter via
ThreadPool’s
add()or
add_realtime()method.
See Configuring worker thread pools below for details.
Configuring worker thread pools
Both the
MultiThreadScheduler and
EventBasedScheduler discussed in the previous section automatically create an internal default thread pool with a number of worker threads determined by the
worker_thread_number parameter. In some scenarios, it may be desirable for users to assign operators to specific user-defined thread pools.
Understanding default and user-defined thread pools
The scheduler’s
worker_thread_number parameter creates a default thread pool with that many worker threads. Any operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool will use this default pool. When you create user-defined thread pools via
make_thread_pool(), these create additional worker threads beyond those in the default pool.
For example:
Scheduler configured with
worker_thread_number=4→ 4 default threads
User creates
make_thread_pool("pool1", 2)→ 2 additional threads
User creates
make_thread_pool("pool2", 3)→ 3 additional threads
Total threads: 4 (default) + 2 (pool1) + 3 (pool2) = 9 worker threads
Operators assigned to user-defined thread pools execute on those pools’ threads. Operators not assigned to any user-defined thread pool execute on the default pool’s threads.
Creating and using thread pools
Assume I have three operators,
op1,
op2 and
op3, that I want to assign to a thread pool. I would also like to pin
op2 and
op3 to specific threads within the pool. The example below shows the code for configuring thread pools to achieve this from the Fragment
compose method.
We create thread pools via calls to the
make_thread_pool() method. The first argument is a user-defined name for the thread pool while the second is the number of threads initially in the thread pool. This
make_thread_pool method returns a shared pointer to a
ThreadPool object. The
add() method of that object can then be used to add a single operator or a vector of operators to the thread pool.
The
add method has the following parameters:
pin_operator(bool): Whether the operator should be pinned to always run on a specific thread within the thread pool
pin_cores(optional vector of uint32_t): CPU core IDs to restrict the thread’s execution. If omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores
// The following code would be within `Fragment::compose` after operators have been defined
// Assume op1, op2 and op3 are `shared_ptr<OperatorType>` as returned by `make_operator`
// create a thread pool with three threads
auto pool1 = make_thread_pool("pool1", 3);
// assign a single operator to the thread pool (unpinned)
pool1->add(op1, false);
// assign multiple operators to this thread pool (pinned to dedicated threads)
pool1->add({op2, op3}, true);
The
add method also accepts an optional third parameter,
pin_cores, to specify CPU core affinity:
// Alternative: Pin op2 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 0 and 1
pool1->add(op2, true, {0, 1});
// Alternative: Pin op3 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 2 and 3
pool1->add(op3, true, {2, 3});
Note that this example demonstrates a 1:1 mapping where each operator has its own dedicated thread with exclusive CPU core affinity, rather than a shared pool of cores across multiple operators.
This provides both entity-to-thread pinning (operator always runs on the same thread) and CPU core affinity (thread is restricted to specific CPU cores). If
pin_cores is omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores as determined by the OS scheduler.
CPU core pinning for user-defined thread pools (via
pin_cores parameter in
add() or
add_realtime()) is only supported when using EventBasedScheduler. If using MultiThreadScheduler, the
pin_cores parameter will be ignored.
We create thread pools via calls to the
make_thread_pool() method. The first argument is a user-defined name for the thread pool while the second is the initial size of the thread pool. It is not necessary to modify this as the size will be incremented as needed automatically. This
make_thread_pool method returns a
ThreadPool object. The
add() method of that object can then be used to add a single operator or a vector of operators to the thread pool.
The
add method has the following parameters:
pin_operator(bool): Whether the operator should be pinned to always run on a specific thread within the thread pool
pin_cores(optional list of int): CPU core IDs to restrict the thread’s execution. If omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores
# The following code would be within `Fragment::compose` after operators have been defined
# Assume op1, op2 and op3 are operators as returned by `make_operator`
# create a thread pool with three threads
pool1 = self.make_thread_pool("pool1", 3)
# assign a single operator to the thread pool (unpinned)
pool1.add(op1, pin_operator=False)
# assign multiple operators to this thread pool (pinned to dedicated threads)
pool1.add([op2, op3], pin_operator=True)
You can also specify CPU core affinity using the
pin_cores parameter:
# Pin op2 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 0 and 1
pool1.add(op2, pin_operator=True, pin_cores=[0, 1])
# Pin op3 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 2 and 3
pool1.add(op3, pin_operator=True, pin_cores=[2, 3])
This provides both entity-to-thread pinning (operator always runs on the same thread) and CPU core affinity (thread is restricted to specific CPU cores). If
pin_cores is omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores as determined by the OS scheduler.
CPU core pinning for user-defined thread pools (via
pin_cores parameter in
add() or
add_realtime()) is only supported when using EventBasedScheduler. If using MultiThreadScheduler, the
pin_cores parameter will be ignored.
It is not necessary to define user-defined thread pools for Holoscan applications. The scheduler automatically creates a default thread pool with
worker_thread_number threads (as specified when configuring the scheduler). Any operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool will use this default pool. User-defined thread pools provide explicit control over thread pinning and CPU affinity for specific operators.
One case where separate thread pools must be used is in order to support pinning of operators involving separate GPU devices. Only a single GPU device should be used from any given thread pool. Operators associated with a GPU device resource are those using one of the CUDA-based allocators like
BlockMemoryPool,
CudaStreamPool,
RMMAllocator or
StreamOrderedAllocator.
A concrete example of a simple application with two pairs of operators in separate thread pools is given in the thread pool resource example.
Note that any given operator can only belong to a single thread pool. Assigning the same operator to multiple thread pools may result in errors being logged at application startup time.
There is also a related boolean parameter,
strict_thread_pinning that can be passed as a
holoscan::Arg to the
MultiThreadScheduler constructor. When this argument is set to
false and an operator is pinned to a specific thread, it is allowed for other operators to also run on that same thread whenever the pinned operator is not ready to execute. When
strict_thread_pinning is
true, the thread can ONLY be used by the operator that was pinned to the thread. For the
EventBasedScheduler, it is always in strict pinning mode and there is no such parameter.
If a thread pool is configured by the single-thread
GreedyScheduler is used a warning will be logged indicating that the user-defined thread pools would be ignored. Only
MultiThreadScheduler and
EventBasedScheduler can make use of the thread pools.
Linux real-time scheduling with thread pools
The
EventBasedScheduler offers additional features to pin an operator to a dedicated worker thread scheduled by real-time scheduling policies supported in the Linux kernel. The configuration can be done by using the
add_realtime() method (in contrast to the
add() method) in
ThreadPool to assign an operator with a real-time scheduling policy along with the parameters required for the selected scheduling policy.
The
add_realtime() method includes the same
pin_cores parameter as the regular
add() method, allowing you to restrict the dedicated thread to specific CPU cores in addition to configuring real-time scheduling policies.
The supported real-time scheduling policies are:
SCHED_FIFO (
SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut): First-in-first-out scheduling policy that provides priority execution. Operators with this policy will run until completion or until preempted by a higher priority Linux process or thread. Operators with the same priority under
SCHED_FIFOare scheduled in a first-in-first-out fashion.
SCHED_RR (
SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin): Round-robin scheduling policy that provides execution with CPU time sharing for operators with the same priority level in a round-robin fashion.
SCHED_DEADLINE (
SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline): Earliest Deadline First scheduling policy that ensures operators meet their specified deadlines. This policy requires setting runtime, deadline, and period parameters.
For more detailed information about Linux kernel schedulers, refer to the Ubuntu Real-time documentation.
Important Notes About Using Real-time Scheduling Polices:
SCHED_DEADLINE Behavior: Since SCHED_DEADLINE inherently enforces periodic execution, adding a
PeriodicConditionto these operators is unnecessary.
Operator Conditions Still Apply: Real-time scheduling policies work alongside existing operator conditions. While real-time policies reduce overall scheduling latency, the actual operator execution start timing may still be constrained by conditions defined in the application’s graph structure.
Understanding the Scope: The Holoscan SDK integrates with Linux kernel real-time scheduling policies but cannot guarantee real-time performance across your entire application. This feature offers a way to reduce scheduling overhead for specific time-sensitive operators, but the overall system behavior depends on your application design and the underlying Linux kernel configuration.
Using real-time scheduling policies requires appropriate Linux kernel configuration and may require running
sudo sysctl -w kernel.sched_rt_runtime_us=-1 beforehand to disable the real-time runtime limit.
Container Requirements:
SCHED_DEADLINE: Requires root privileges and
--cap-add=CAP_SYS_NICEwhen running in a container
SCHED_FIFO/SCHED_RR: May require
--ulimit rtprio=99when running in a container (can replace 99 with the highest value actually used for the
sched_priorityargument to
add_realtime())
Here’s an example of configuring operators to run with real-time policies:
// Create a thread pool for real-time operators
auto realtime_pool = make_thread_pool("realtime_pool", 2);
// Add operator with SCHED_FIFO policy and priority 1, pinned to CPU core 0
realtime_pool->add_realtime(op1, SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut, true, {0}, 1);
// Add operator with SCHED_RR policy and priority 2, pinned to CPU core 1
realtime_pool->add_realtime(op2, SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin, true, {1}, 2);
// Add operator with SCHED_DEADLINE policy, pinned to CPU core 2
// runtime: 1ms, deadline: 10ms, period: 10ms
realtime_pool->add_realtime(op3, SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline, true, {2}, 0,
1000000, 10000000, 10000000);
# Import required for real-time scheduling
from holoscan.resources import SchedulingPolicy
# Create a thread pool for real-time operators
realtime_pool = self.make_thread_pool("realtime_pool", 2)
# Add operator with SCHED_FIFO policy and priority 1, pinned to CPU core 0
realtime_pool.add_realtime(
op1,
sched_policy=SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_FIFO,
pin_operator=True,
pin_cores=[0],
sched_priority=1
)
# Add operator with SCHED_RR policy and priority 2, pinned to CPU core 1
realtime_pool.add_realtime(
op2,
sched_policy=SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_RR,
pin_operator=True,
pin_cores=[1],
sched_priority=2
)
# Add operator with SCHED_DEADLINE policy, pinned to CPU core 2
# runtime: 1ms, deadline: 10ms, period: 10ms
realtime_pool.add_realtime(
op3,
sched_policy=SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_DEADLINE,
pin_operator=True,
pin_cores=[2],
sched_runtime=1000000,
sched_deadline=10000000,
sched_period=10000000,
)
Configuring runtime properties
As described below, applications can run simply by executing the C++ or Python application manually on a given node, or by packaging it in a HAP container. With the latter, runtime properties need to be configured: refer to the App Runner Configuration for details.
Operators are initialized according to the topological order of its fragment-graph. When an application runs, the operators are executed in the same topological order. Topological ordering of the graph ensures that all the data dependencies of an operator are satisfied before its instantiation and execution. Currently, we do not support specifying a different and explicit instantiation and execution order of the operators.
One-operator Workflow
The simplest form of a workflow would be a single operator.
Fig. 12 A one-operator workflow
The graph above shows an Operator (
C++/
Python) (named
MyOp) that has neither inputs nor output ports.
Such an operator may accept input data from the outside (e.g., from a file) and produce output data (e.g., to a file) so that it acts as both the source and the sink operator.
Arguments to the operator (e.g., input/output file paths) can be passed as parameters as described in the section above.
We can add an operator to the workflow by calling
add_operator (
C++/
Python) method in the
compose() method.
The following code shows how to define a one-operator workflow in
compose() method of the
App class (assuming that the operator class
MyOp is declared/defined in the same file).
class App : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
// Define Operators
auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op");
// Define the workflow
add_operator(my_op);
}
};
class App(Application):
def compose(self):
# Define Operators
my_op = MyOp(self, name="my_op")
# Define the workflow
self.add_operator(my_op)
Linear Workflow
Here is an example workflow where the operators are connected linearly:
Fig. 13 A linear workflow
In this example, SourceOp produces a message and passes it to ProcessOp. ProcessOp produces another message and passes it to SinkOp.
We can connect two operators by calling the
add_flow() method (
C++/
Python) in the
compose() method.
The
add_flow() method (
C++/
Python) takes the source operator, the destination operator, and the optional port name pairs.
The port name pair is used to connect the output port of the source operator to the input port of the destination operator.
The first element of the pair is the output port name of the upstream operator and the second element is the input port name of the downstream operator.
An empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port.
If there is only one output port in the upstream operator and only one input port in the downstream operator, the port pairs can be omitted.
The following code shows how to define a linear workflow in the
compose() method of the
App class (assuming that the operator classes
SourceOp,
ProcessOp, and
SinkOp are declared/defined in the same file).
class App : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
// Define Operators
auto source = make_operator<SourceOp>("source");
auto process = make_operator<ProcessOp>("process");
auto sink = make_operator<SinkOp>("sink");
// Define the workflow
add_flow(source, process); // same as `add_flow(source, process, {{"output", "input"}});`
add_flow(process, sink); // same as `add_flow(process, sink, {{"", ""}});`
}
};
class App(Application):
def compose(self):
# Define Operators
source = SourceOp(self, name="source")
process = ProcessOp(self, name="process")
sink = SinkOp(self, name="sink")
# Define the workflow
self.add_flow(source, process) # same as `self.add_flow(source, process, {("output", "input")})`
self.add_flow(process, sink) # same as `self.add_flow(process, sink, {("", "")})`
Complex Workflow (Multiple Inputs and Outputs)
You can design a complex workflow like below where some operators have multi-inputs and/or multi-outputs:
Fig. 14 A complex workflow (multiple inputs and outputs)
class App : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
// Define Operators
auto reader1 = make_operator<Reader1>("reader1");
auto reader2 = make_operator<Reader2>("reader2");
auto processor1 = make_operator<Processor1>("processor1");
auto processor2 = make_operator<Processor2>("processor2");
auto processor3 = make_operator<Processor3>("processor3");
auto writer = make_operator<Writer>("writer");
auto notifier = make_operator<Notifier>("notifier");
// Define the workflow
add_flow(reader1, processor1, {{"image", "image1"}, {"image", "image2"}, {"metadata", "metadata"}});
add_flow(reader1, processor1, {{"image", "image2"}});
add_flow(reader2, processor2, {{"roi", "roi"}});
add_flow(processor1, processor2, {{"image", "image"}});
add_flow(processor1, writer, {{"image", "image"}});
add_flow(processor2, notifier);
add_flow(processor2, processor3);
add_flow(processor3, writer, {{"seg_image", "seg_image"}});
}
};
class App(Application):
def compose(self):
# Define Operators
reader1 = Reader1Op(self, name="reader1")
reader2 = Reader2Op(self, name="reader2")
processor1 = Processor1Op(self, name="processor1")
processor2 = Processor2Op(self, name="processor2")
processor3 = Processor3Op(self, name="processor3")
notifier = NotifierOp(self, name="notifier")
writer = WriterOp(self, name="writer")
# Define the workflow
self.add_flow(reader1, processor1, {("image", "image1"), ("image", "image2"), ("metadata", "metadata")})
self.add_flow(reader2, processor2, {("roi", "roi")})
self.add_flow(processor1, processor2, {("image", "image")})
self.add_flow(processor1, writer, {("image", "image")})
self.add_flow(processor2, notifier)
self.add_flow(processor2, processor3)
self.add_flow(processor3, writer, {("seg_image", "seg_image")})
If there is a cycle in the graph with no implicit root operator, the root
operator is either the first operator in the first call to
add_flow method (
C++/
Python), or the
operator in the first
call to
add_operator method (
C++/
Python).
auto op1 = make_operator<...>("op1");
auto op2 = make_operator<...>("op2");
auto op3 = make_operator<...>("op3");
add_flow(op1, op2);
add_flow(op2, op3);
add_flow(op3, op1);
// There is no implicit root operator
// op1 is the root operator because op1 is the first operator in the first call to add_flow
If there is a cycle in the graph with an implicit root operator which has no input port, then the initialization and execution orders of the operators are still topologically sorted as far as possible until the cycle needs to be explicitly broken. An example is given below:
Creating and Using Subgraphs
A Subgraph (
C++/
Python) encapsulates a group of related operators and their connections behind a clean interface, enabling modular application design and code reuse.
Features of Subgraphs
Subgraphs enable:
Reusable components: Create a subgraph once and instantiate it multiple times within an application
Encapsulation: Hide internal complexity behind well-defined interface ports
Modular design: Organize complex applications into logical, maintainable components
Hierarchical composition: Nest subgraphs within other subgraphs for multi-level decomposition
Flexible connections: Connect subgraphs to other subgraphs or operators using the same
add_flowAPI
Creating a Subgraph
A Subgraph is created by inheriting from the
Subgraph base class and implementing the
compose() method. Within
compose(), you create operators, define flows between them, and expose interface ports that external components can connect to.
The APIs used to add operators, conditions and resources to a subgraph look the same as the ones for adding them to a
Fragment or
Application. A unique aspect of Subgraph creation as compared to defining a
Fragment/
Application is the definition of “interface ports” (described further below).
class PingTxSubgraph : public holoscan::Subgraph {
public:
PingTxSubgraph(holoscan::Fragment* fragment, const std::string& name)
: holoscan::Subgraph(fragment, name) {}
void compose() override {
// Create operators within the subgraph
auto tx_op = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("transmitter", make_condition<CountCondition>(8));
auto forwarding_op = make_operator<ops::ForwardingOp>("forwarding");
// Define internal connections
add_flow(tx_op, forwarding_op);
// Expose external interface port
// The "out" port of forwarding_op is exposed as "data_out"
add_output_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out");
}
};
Key points:
The constructor takes a
Fragment*and
namewhich are passed to the base class
Operators created with
make_operatorare automatically qualified with the subgraph name. Specifically, the operator added to the fragment via a subgraph will have a name that is the subgraph
namefollowed by an underscore and then the operator name provided within
Subgraph::compose.
add_flowdefines internal connections between operators (and/or nested subgraphs)
add_interface_port,
add_output_interface_port, and
add_input_interface_portexpose ports for external connections
class PingTxSubgraph(Subgraph):
def __init__(self, fragment, name):
super().__init__(fragment, name)
def compose(self):
# Create operators within the subgraph
tx_op = PingTxOp(self, CountCondition(self, count=8), name="transmitter")
forwarding_op = ForwardingOp(self, name="forwarding")
# Define internal connections
self.add_flow(tx_op, forwarding_op, {("out", "in")})
# Expose external interface port
# The "out" port of forwarding_op is exposed as "data_out"
self.add_output_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out")
Key points:
The
__init__method receives
fragmentand
nameand passes them to the base class
Operators are created with the subgraph (
self) as their fragment. An operator added to the fragment via a subgraph will have a name that is the subgraph
namefollowed by an underscore and then the operator name provided within
Subgraph.compose.
add_flowdefines internal connections between operators (and/or nested subgraphs)
add_interface_port,
add_output_interface_port, and
add_input_interface_portexpose ports for external connections
Subgraphs are a convenience for graph composition but do not affect operator scheduling. At runtime, an application using subgraphs will behave exactly the same as one composed without them. Any
add_operator and
add_flow calls within a subgraph directly add nodes (with qualified names) and edges to the operator graph maintained by the Fragment passed to the subgraph constructor. It is this final, flattened fragment that the application runs.
Interface Ports
Interface ports define the external API of a subgraph. They map external port names to internal operator ports, allowing external components to connect to the subgraph without knowing its internal structure.
There are three methods for adding interface ports:
add_interface_port: General method that auto-detects port direction. If the internal port name uniquely identifies an input or output, the direction is inferred automatically. You can also explicitly specify the direction via the
is_inputparameter if needed.
add_input_interface_port: Convenience method for input ports (data flows into the subgraph)
add_output_interface_port: Convenience method for output ports (data flows out of the subgraph)
In most cases,
add_interface_port with auto-detection is sufficient since port names are typically unique to either inputs or outputs. Use the explicit convenience methods when you need to be certain about direction or when the port name exists as both input and output on the operator.
// Auto-detect: direction inferred from operator's port definition
add_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out");
// Equivalent explicit methods
add_output_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out");
add_input_interface_port("data_in", receiver_op, "in");
// Internal port name can be omitted when it matches external name
add_interface_port("out", forwarding_op); // uses "out" for both names
add_output_interface_port("out", forwarding_op); // same as above
# Auto-detect: direction inferred from operator's port definition
self.add_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out")
# Equivalent explicit methods
self.add_output_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out")
self.add_input_interface_port("data_in", receiver_op, "in")
# Internal port name can be omitted when it matches external name
self.add_interface_port("out", forwarding_op) # uses "out" for both names
self.add_output_interface_port("out", forwarding_op) # same as above
Interface ports support both single-receiver and multi-receiver patterns, depending on the underlying operator’s port configuration. Because interface ports map to an existing operator port, the conditions or other properties defined for the operator port automatically apply to the interface port.
It is not supported to define an input interface port with the same name as an output interface port. This differs from Operators, where such naming is currently allowed but not recommended, as it can lead to ambiguous logging when port names are not unique.
Instantiating and Connecting Subgraphs
Once defined, subgraphs are instantiated from a
Fragment or
Application using
make_subgraph and connected like regular operators using
add_flow.
// compose method override of an Application or Fragment class
void compose() override {
// Create subgraph instances with unique names
auto tx_subgraph1 = make_subgraph<PingTxSubgraph>("tx1");
auto tx_subgraph2 = make_subgraph<PingTxSubgraph>("tx2");
// Create a multi-receiver subgraph (with interface port defined with `IOSpec::kAnySize`)
auto rx_subgraph = make_subgraph<PingRxSubgraph>("rx");
// Connect subgraphs via their interface ports
add_flow(tx_subgraph1, rx_subgraph, {{"data_out", "data_in"}});
add_flow(tx_subgraph2, rx_subgraph, {{"data_out", "data_in"}});
}
The
Fragment::make_subgraph and
Subgraph::make_subgraph methods create and then automatically call
compose() on the newly created subgraph. The application author will not need to call
compose manually.
# compose method of an Application or Fragment
def compose(self):
# Create subgraph instances with unique names
tx_subgraph1 = PingTxSubgraph(self, "tx1")
tx_subgraph2 = PingTxSubgraph(self, "tx2")
# Create a multi-receiver subgraph (with interface port defined with `size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE`)
rx_subgraph = PingRxSubgraph(self, "rx")
# Connect subgraphs via their interface ports
self.add_flow(tx_subgraph1, rx_subgraph, {("data_out", "data_in")})
self.add_flow(tx_subgraph2, rx_subgraph, {("data_out", "data_in")})
The
Fragment.make_subgraph and
Subgraph.make_subgraph methods create and then automatically call
compose() on the created subgraph. The application author will not need to call
compose manually.
Qualified Naming
When a subgraph is instantiated, all operators within it are automatically assigned qualified names by prepending the instance name. This ensures uniqueness when the same subgraph class is used multiple times.
For example, if
PingTxSubgraph contains a
"transmitter" operator:
Instance
"tx1"creates operator
"tx1_transmitter"
Instance
"tx2"creates operator
"tx2_transmitter"
This naming scheme extends to nested subgraphs, creating hierarchical names like
"parent_child_operator".
Note that it is the qualified name that will show up in tools such as NSight Systems traces, data flow tracking output, GXF JobStatistics reports, and DataLogger topic names. This ensures that it is possible to uniquely distinguish which instance of an operator any given log message or measurement corresponds to.
For the Python API, it is important while in
Subgraph.compose(), to pass
self and not
self.fragment as the first argument to any operator constructors. The later would bypass the qualified naming logic and may lead to composition errors due to duplicate node names if there is more than one instance of the subgraph.
Mixed Connections
Subgraphs can be connected to both other subgraphs and regular operators interchangeably. As for operator-to-operator connections, in cases where there is only a single port or interface port on the operator/subgraph on either end of a connection, the port name mapping can be omitted.
// Subgraph to Subgraph
add_flow(tx_subgraph, rx_subgraph, {{"data_out", "data_in"}});
// Operator to Subgraph
add_flow(tx_operator, rx_subgraph, {{"out", "data_in"}});
// Subgraph to Operator
add_flow(tx_subgraph, rx_operator, {{"data_out", "in"}});
// Operator to Operator (standard)
add_flow(tx_operator, rx_operator);
# Subgraph to Subgraph
self.add_flow(tx_subgraph, rx_subgraph, {("data_out", "data_in")})
# Operator to Subgraph
self.add_flow(tx_operator, rx_subgraph, {("out", "data_in")})
# Subgraph to Operator
self.add_flow(tx_subgraph, rx_operator, {("data_out", "in")})
# Operator to Operator (standard)
self.add_flow(tx_operator, rx_operator, {("out", "in")})
Nested Subgraphs
Subgraphs can contain other subgraphs, enabling hierarchical composition. Nested subgraphs are created using
make_subgraph within a parent subgraph’s
compose() method. Interface ports from nested subgraphs can be exposed as the parent subgraph’s interface ports.
class NestedSubgraph : public holoscan::Subgraph {
public:
NestedSubgraph(holoscan::Fragment* fragment, const std::string& name)
: holoscan::Subgraph(fragment, name) {}
void compose() override {
// Create a nested subgraph
auto inner_subgraph = make_subgraph<PingTxSubgraph>("inner");
auto forwarding_op = make_operator<ops::ForwardingOp>("forwarding");
// Connect nested subgraph to operator
add_flow(inner_subgraph, forwarding_op, {{"data_out", "in"}});
// Expose the forwarding operator's port as this subgraph's interface
add_output_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out");
// Alternative: expose the nested subgraph's interface port directly
// add_output_interface_port("data_out", inner_subgraph, "data_out");
}
};
class NestedSubgraph(Subgraph):
def __init__(self, fragment, name):
super().__init__(fragment, name)
def compose(self):
# Create a nested subgraph
inner_subgraph = PingTxSubgraph(self, "inner")
forwarding_op = ForwardingOp(self, name="forwarding")
# Connect nested subgraph to operator
self.add_flow(inner_subgraph, forwarding_op, {("data_out", "in")})
# Expose the forwarding operator's port as this subgraph's interface
self.add_output_interface_port("data_out", forwarding_op, "out")
# Alternative: expose the nested subgraph's interface port directly
# self.add_output_interface_port("data_out", inner_subgraph, "data_out")
Multi-Receiver Pattern
Subgraphs support the multi-receiver pattern when the underlying operator port is configured with
IOSpec::kAnySize (C++) or
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE (Python). This allows multiple sources to connect to a single input interface port of the subgraph.
// Define multi-receiver operator
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
// Port accepts connections from multiple sources
spec.input<std::vector<int>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
}
// In subgraph, expose as interface port
add_input_interface_port("data_in", multi_rx_op, "receivers");
// Multiple connections to the same interface port
add_flow(tx_subgraph1, rx_subgraph, {{"data_out", "data_in"}});
add_flow(tx_subgraph2, rx_subgraph, {{"data_out", "data_in"}});
add_flow(tx_subgraph3, rx_subgraph, {{"data_out", "data_in"}});
# Define multi-receiver operator
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
# Port accepts connections from multiple sources
spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE)
# In subgraph, expose as interface port
self.add_input_interface_port("data_in", multi_rx_op, "receivers")
# Multiple connections to the same interface port
self.add_flow(tx_subgraph1, rx_subgraph, {("data_out", "data_in")})
self.add_flow(tx_subgraph2, rx_subgraph, {("data_out", "data_in")})
self.add_flow(tx_subgraph3, rx_subgraph, {("data_out", "data_in")})
Complete working examples demonstrating subgraph functionality are available in the subgraph examples directory, including the
ping_multi_receiver example that showcases reusable subgraphs, interface ports, qualified naming, and multi-receiver patterns.
Subgraph Configuration
Subgraphs can have their own configuration files, separate from the main application configuration. This enables self-contained, reusable subgraphs that carry their own default settings.
class ConfigurableSubgraph : public holoscan::Subgraph {
public:
ConfigurableSubgraph(holoscan::Fragment* fragment, const std::string& name,
const std::string& config_file = "")
: holoscan::Subgraph(fragment, name, config_file) {}
void compose() override {
// Access configuration using from_config()
auto tx_op = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", from_config("transmitter"));
// Get all available config keys
auto keys = config_keys();
add_output_interface_port("out", tx_op);
}
};
// Usage in application compose()
auto subgraph = make_subgraph<ConfigurableSubgraph>("my_subgraph", "subgraph_config.yaml");
class ConfigurableSubgraph(Subgraph):
def __init__(self, fragment, name, *, config=None):
super().__init__(fragment, name, config=config)
def compose(self):
# Access configuration using kwargs() for Python dict unpacking
tx_op = PingTxOp(self, name="tx", **self.kwargs("transmitter"))
# Get all available config keys
keys = self.config_keys()
self.add_output_interface_port("out", tx_op)
# Usage in application compose()
subgraph = ConfigurableSubgraph(self, "my_subgraph", config="subgraph_config.yaml")
Subgraph configuration files support the same YAML format as application configuration, but GXF extension loading is not supported from subgraph configs—extensions should be loaded from the main application configuration only.
Broadcast to Multiple Internal Operators
Input interface ports can broadcast incoming data to multiple internal operators. This is useful when the same input data needs to be processed by different operators within the subgraph. Unlike the multi-receiver pattern (which allows multiple external sources to connect to one port), broadcast sends data from one external source to multiple internal destinations.
void compose() override {
auto processor1 = make_operator<ops::ProcessorOp>("processor1");
auto processor2 = make_operator<ops::ProcessorOp>("processor2");
auto processor3 = make_operator<ops::ProcessorOp>("processor3");
// Single input interface port broadcasts to multiple internal operators
add_input_interface_port("data_in", processor1, "in");
add_input_interface_port("data_in", processor2, "in");
add_input_interface_port("data_in", processor3, "in");
}
def compose(self):
processor1 = ProcessorOp(self, name="processor1")
processor2 = ProcessorOp(self, name="processor2")
processor3 = ProcessorOp(self, name="processor3")
# Single input interface port broadcasts to multiple internal operators
self.add_input_interface_port("data_in", processor1, "in")
self.add_input_interface_port("data_in", processor2, "in")
self.add_input_interface_port("data_in", processor3, "in")
When data flows into the
"data_in" interface port, it is delivered to all three processor operators.
Subgraphs Without Interface Ports
Some subgraphs may not need external connections. Use
add_subgraph to add such subgraphs to the application without using
add_flow.
class SelfContainedSubgraph : public holoscan::Subgraph {
public:
SelfContainedSubgraph(holoscan::Fragment* fragment, const std::string& name)
: holoscan::Subgraph(fragment, name) {}
void compose() override {
auto source = make_operator<ops::SourceOp>("source");
auto sink = make_operator<ops::SinkOp>("sink");
add_flow(source, sink);
// No interface ports exposed
}
};
// In application compose()
void compose() override {
auto self_contained = make_subgraph<SelfContainedSubgraph>("standalone");
add_subgraph(self_contained); // Add without add_flow
}
class SelfContainedSubgraph(Subgraph):
def __init__(self, fragment, name):
super().__init__(fragment, name)
def compose(self):
source = SourceOp(self, name="source")
sink = SinkOp(self, name="sink")
self.add_flow(source, sink)
# No interface ports exposed
# In application compose()
def compose(self):
self_contained = SelfContainedSubgraph(self, "standalone")
self.add_subgraph(self_contained) # Add without add_flow
Accessing Subgraph Operators
The
operators() method returns all operators within a subgraph, including those in nested subgraphs. This is useful for inspection, debugging, or programmatic access to operators after composition.
auto subgraph = make_subgraph<MySubgraph>("my_sg");
// Get all operators in the subgraph
auto ops = subgraph->operators();
for (const auto& op : ops) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Operator: {}", op->name());
}
subgraph = MySubgraph(self, "my_sg")
# Get all operators in the subgraph
for op in subgraph.operators():
print(f"Operator:{op.name}")
Additional Convenience Methods
Subgraphs expose
add_data_logger and
register_service methods as shortcuts that delegate to the parent fragment. These methods are equivalent to calling
fragment()->add_data_logger() (C++) or
self.fragment.add_data_logger() (Python) directly. The registered loggers and services apply to the fragment as a whole, not just the subgraph.
void compose() override {
// These are equivalent - both register with the parent fragment
add_data_logger(logger); // shorthand
// fragment()->add_data_logger(logger); // explicit
register_service(service, "my_service"); // shorthand
// fragment()->register_service(service, "my_service"); // explicit
}
def compose(self):
# These are equivalent - both register with the parent fragment
self.add_data_logger(logger) # shorthand
# self.fragment.add_data_logger(logger) # explicit
self.register_service(service, "my_service") # shorthand
# self.fragment.register_service(service, "my_service") # explicit
See the Data Logging section for details on configuring data loggers. For service registration, see
Fragment::register_service (C++) or
Fragment.register_service (Python).
Dynamic Flow Control for Complex Workflows
As of Holoscan v3.0, the dynamic flow control feature is available, enabling operators to modify their connections with other operators at runtime. This allows for the creation of complex workflows with conditional branching, loops, and dynamic routing patterns.
Key features include:
Implicit input/output execution ports for execution dependency control
The Start operator concept (
start_op()(
C++/
Python)) for managing workflow entry points
Dynamic flow modification using
set_dynamic_flows()(
C++/
Python) and
add_dynamic_flow()(
C++/
Python) methods
Flow information management via the
FlowInfo(
C++/
Python) class
For details, please refer to the Dynamic Flow Control section of the user guide.
Application Execution Control APIs
Holoscan provides APIs for controlling the execution of operators at the application or fragment level.
stop_execution
The
stop_execution() (
C++/
Python) method allows an application to stop the execution of a specific operator or the entire application:
virtual void stop_execution(const std::string& op_name = "");
When called with an operator name, this method stops the execution of the specified operator. When called with an empty string (the default), it stops all operators in the fragment, effectively shutting down the application.
Example usage to stop a specific operator:
// From within a Fragment/Application method
stop_execution("source_operator");
Example usage to stop the entire application:
// From within a Fragment/Application method
stop_execution();
Example usage to access
stop_execution() method from within an operator:
// From within an operator's compute method
fragment()->stop_execution(); // `fragment()` returns a pointer to the fragment object
def stop_execution(self, op_name="")
When called with an operator name, this method stops the execution of the specified operator. When called with an empty string (the default), it stops all operators in the fragment, effectively shutting down the application.
Example usage to stop a specific operator:
# From within a Fragment/Application method
self.stop_execution("source_operator")
Example usage to stop the entire application:
# From within a Fragment/Application method
self.stop_execution()
Example usage to access
stop_execution() method from within an operator:
# From within an operator's compute method
self.fragment.stop_execution() # `self.fragment` is the fragment object
For a complete example of how to use these methods to implement advanced monitoring behavior, see the operator_status_tracking example, which demonstrates:
A source operator that runs for a limited number of iterations
A monitor operator that independently tracks the status of other operators
Automatic application shutdown when all processing operators have completed
The Fragment Service feature is marked as experimental. The API may change in future releases.
Fragment services provide a mechanism to share resources and functionality across operators within a fragment or application. They are useful for managing shared state, configuration, or services that multiple operators need to access.
Registering a Service
Services are registered with the fragment in the
compose() method using
register_service:
void compose() override {
// Create and register a service
auto my_service = std::make_shared<MyService>(42);
register_service(my_service);
// Create operators that will use the service
auto op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op");
add_operator(op);
}
def compose(self):
# Create and register a service
my_service = MyService(42)
self.register_service(my_service)
# Create operators that will use the service
op = MyOp(self, name="my_op")
self.add_operator(op)
Retrieving a Service
Operators can retrieve registered services using the
service() method:
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override {
// Retrieve by type (when no ID was specified during registration)
auto my_service = service<MyService>();
// Or retrieve by type and ID
auto my_service = service<MyService>("my_service_id");
// Use the service
int value = my_service->value();
}
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# Retrieve by type (when no ID was specified during registration)
my_service = self.service(MyService)
# Or retrieve by type and ID
my_service = self.service(MyService, "my_service_id")
# Use the service
value = my_service.value()
Best Practices for Cross-Language Service Lookup
When implementing custom fragment services that will be used in applications with both C++ and Python operators, implement the service in C++ and provide Python bindings.
Why? When a fragment service is implemented purely in Python (by subclassing
DefaultFragmentService or
Resource), the service type information is not preserved during registration. This causes
service<MyService>() lookups from C++ operators to fail because the C++ runtime cannot find the service by its expected type.
Recommended approach: Implement your service class in C++ and expose it to Python via pybind11 bindings:
// my_service.hpp
class MyService : public holoscan::DefaultFragmentService {
public:
explicit MyService(int value) : value_(value) {}
int value() const { return value_; }
private:
int value_;
};
// my_service_pybind.cpp
#include <pybind11/pybind11.h>
#include "my_service.hpp"
namespace py = pybind11;
PYBIND11_MODULE(_my_service, m) {
py::class_<MyService, holoscan::DefaultFragmentService, std::shared_ptr<MyService>>(
m, "MyService")
.def(py::init<int>(), py::arg("value"))
.def("value", &MyService::value);
}
Multiple Inheritance: If your service class uses multiple inheritance (e.g., inherits from both
Resource and
DistributedAppService), you must add
py::multiple_inheritance() to the binding:
py::class_<MyMultiService, Resource, DistributedAppService, std::shared_ptr<MyMultiService>>(
m, "MyMultiService", py::multiple_inheritance())
// ...
Without this flag, pybind11 cannot properly handle runtime casts to non-primary base classes. This can cause silent failures where a service intended to be registered as a
FragmentService gets registered only as a
Resource, breaking distributed application behavior.
With this approach, the service can be instantiated and registered in Python, and retrieved by type from both Python and C++ operators.
When pure Python services are acceptable: If your application only uses Python operators to access the service, a pure Python implementation is sufficient.
Fragment::register_service(C++) /
Fragment.register_service(Python) for registration API details
Fragment Service Examples for complete working examples
PoseTreeManager C++ class and its Python binding for a production example of a C++ service with multiple inheritance
You can build your C++ application using CMake, by calling
find_package(holoscan) in your
CMakeLists.txt to load the SDK libraries. Your executable will need to link against:
holoscan::core
any operator defined outside your
main.cppwhich you wish to use in your app workflow, such as:
SDK built-in operators under the
holoscan::opsnamespace.
operators created separately in your project with
add_library.
operators imported externally using with
find_libraryor
find_package.
-
Listing 1
# Your CMake project
cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.20)
project(my_project CXX)
# Finds the holoscan SDK
find_package(holoscan REQUIRED CONFIG PATHS "/opt/nvidia/holoscan")
# Create an executable for your application
add_executable(my_app main.cpp)
# Link your application against holoscan::core and any existing operators you'd like to use
target_link_libraries(my_app
PRIVATE
holoscan::core
holoscan::ops::<some_built_in_operator_target>
<some_other_operator_target>
<...>
)
This is also illustrated in all the examples:
in
CMakeLists.txtfor the SDK installation directory -
/opt/nvidia/holoscan/examples.
in
CMakeLists.min.txtfor the SDK source directory.
Once your
CMakeLists.txt is ready in
<src_dir>, you can build in
<build_dir> with the command line below. You can optionally pass
Holoscan_ROOT if the SDK installation you’d like to use differs from the
PATHS given to
find_package(holoscan) above.
# Configure
cmake -S <src_dir> -B <build_dir> -D Holoscan_ROOT="/opt/nvidia/holoscan"
# Build
cmake --build <build_dir> -j
You can then run your application by running
<build_dir>/my_app.
Python applications do not require building. Simply ensure that:
The
holoscanpython module is installed in your
dist-packagesor is listed under the
PYTHONPATHenv variable so you can import
holoscan.coreand any built-in operator you might need in
holoscan.operators.
Any external operators are available in modules in your
dist-packagesor contained in
PYTHONPATH.
While Python applications do not need to be built, they might depend on operators that wrap C++ operators. All Python operators built-in in the SDK already ship with the Python bindings pre-built. Follow this section if you are wrapping C++ operators yourself to use in your Python application.
You can then run your application by running
python3 my_app.py.
Given a CMake project, a pre-built executable, or a Python application, you can also use the Holoscan CLI to package and run your Holoscan application in a OCI-compliant container image.
As of Holoscan v2.3 (for C++) or v2.4 (for Python) it is possible to send metadata alongside the data emitted from an operator’s output ports. This metadata can then be used and/or modified by any downstream operators. The subsections below describe how this feature can be used.
Enabling application metadata
As of Holoscan v3.0, the metadata feature is enabled by default (in older releases it had to be explicitly enabled). If the application author does not wish to use the metadata feature it will not hurt to leave the feature enabled. To avoid even the minor overhead of checking for metadata in received messages, the feature can be explicitly disabled as shown below.
app = holoscan::make_application<MyApplication>();
// Disable metadata feature before calling app->run() or app->run_async()
app->enable_metadata(false);
app->run();
app = MyApplication()
# Disable metadata feature before calling app.run() or app.run_async()
app.enable_metadata(False)
app.run()
None of the built-in operators provided by the SDK itself currently require that the feature be enabled, but it is possible that some third-party operators might require it in order to work as expected. An example is the
V4L2FormatTranslateOp defined as part of the v4l2_camera example (video format information is stored in the metadata).
Note that the
enable_metadata method exists on the Application, Fragment and Operator classes. Calling this method on the application sets the default for all fragments of a distributed application. Calling the method on an individual fragment sets the default to be used for that fragment (overrides the application-level default). Similarly, calling the method on an individual operator overrides the setting for that specific operator within a fragment.
Understanding Metadata Flow
Each operator in the workflow has an associated
MetadataDictionary (
C++/
Python) object. The metadata lifecycle within a single
compute() call is as follows:
Clear: At the start of each operator’s
compute()(
C++/
Python) call, this metadata dictionary is automatically cleared (i.e., metadata does not persist from previous compute calls).
Receive: When any call to
receive()(
C++/
Python) is made, any metadata found in the input message will be merged into the operator’s local metadata dictionary according to the operator’s
MetadataPolicy(
C++/
Python).
Modify: The operator’s compute method can read, append to, or remove metadata as explained in the next section.
Emit: Whenever the operator emits data via a call to
emit()(
C++/
Python), the current state of the operator’s metadata dictionary will be transmitted on that port alongside the data passed via the first argument to the emit call. Any downstream operators will then receive this metadata via their input ports.
Metadata is only populated from upstream messages when
receive() is called. If an operator does not call
receive() on an input port, any metadata on that port will not be accessible via
metadata().
Working With Metadata from Operator::compute
Within the operator’s
compute() method, the
metadata() method can be called to get a shared pointer to the
MetadataDictionary of the operator. The metadata dictionary provides a similar API to a
std::unordered_map (C++) or
dict (Python) where the keys are strings (
std::string for C++) and the values can store any object type (via a C++
MetadataObject holding a
std::any).
Templated
get() and
set() method are provided as demonstrated below to allow directly setting values of a given type without having to explicitly work with the internal
MetadataObject type.
// Receiving from a port updates operator metadata with any metadata found on the port
auto input_tensors = op_input.receive<TensorMap>("in");
// Get a shared pointer to the operator's metadata dictionary
auto meta = metadata();
// Retrieve existing values.
// Use get<Type> to automatically cast the `std::any` contained within the `holoscan::Message`
auto name = meta->get<std::string>("patient_name");
auto age = meta->get<int>("age");
// Get also provides a two-argument version where a default value to be assigned is given by
// the second argument. The type of the default value should match the expected type of the value.
auto flag = meta->get("flag", false);
// Add a new value (if a key already exists, the value will be updated according to the
// operator's metadata_policy).
std::vector<float> spacing{1.0, 1.0, 3.0};
meta->set("pixel_spacing"s, spacing);
// Remove an item
meta->erase("patient_name");
// Check if a key exists
bool has_patient_name = meta->has_key("patient_name");
// Get a vector<std::string> of all keys in the metadata
const auto& keys = meta->keys();
// ... Some processing to produce output `data` could go here ...
// Current state of `meta` will automatically be emitted along with `data` in the call below
op_output.emit(data, "output1");
// Can clear all items
meta->clear();
// Any emit call after this point would not transmit a metadata object
op_output.emit(data, "output2");
See the
MetadataDictionary API docs for all available methods.
A Pythonic interface is provided for the
MetadataObject type.
# Receiving from a port updates operator metadata with any metadata found on the port
input_tensors = op_input.receive("in")
# self.metadata can be used to access the shared MetadataDictionary
# for example we can check if a key exists
has_key = "my_key" in self.metadata
# get the number of keys
num_keys = len(self.metadata)
# get a list of the keys
print(f"metadata keys ={self.metadata.keys()}")
# iterate over the values in the dictionary using the `items()` method
for key, value in self.metadata.items():
# process item
pass
# print a Python dict of the keys/values
print(self.metadata)
# Retrieve existing values. If the underlying value is a C++ class, a conversion to an equivalent Python object will be made (e.g. `std::vector<std::string>` to `List[str]`).
name = self.metadata["patient_name"]
age = self.metadata["age"]
# It is also supported to use the get method along with an optional default value to use
# if the key is not present.
flag = self.metadata.get("flag", False)
# print the current metadata policy
print(f"metadata policy ={self.metadata_policy}")
# Add a new value (if a key already exists, the value will be updated according to the
# operator's metadata_policy). If the value is set via the indexing operator as below,
# the Python object itself is stored as the value.
spacing = (1.0, 1.0, 3.0)
self.metadata["pixel_spacing"] = spacing
# In some cases, if sending metadata to downstream C++-based operators, it may be desired
# to instead store the metadata value as an equivalent C++ type. In that case, it is
# necessary to instead set the value using the `set` method with `cast_to_cpp=True`.
# Automatic casting is supported for bool, str, and various numeric and iterator or
# sequence types.
# The following would result in the spacing `Tuple[float]` being stored as a
# C++ `std::vector<double>`. Here we show use of the `pop` method to remove a previous value
# if present.
self.metadata.pop("pixel_spacing", None)
self.metadata.set("pixel_spacing", spacing, cast_to_cpp=True)
# To store floating point elements at a different than the default (double) precision or
# integers at a different precision than int64_t, use the dtype argument and pass a
# numpy.dtype argument corresponding to the desired C++ type. For example, the following
# would instead store `spacing` as a std::vector<float> instead. In this case we show
# use of Python's `del` instead of the pop method to remove an existing item.
del self.metadata["pixel_spacing"]
self.metadata.set("pixel_spacing", spacing, dtype=np.float32, cast_to_cpp=True)
# Remove a value
del self.metadata["patient_name"]
# ... Some processing to produce output `data` could go here ...
# Current state of `meta` will automatically be emitted along with `data` in the call below
op_output.emit(data, "output1")
# Can clear all items
self.metadata.clear()
# Any emit call after this point would not transmit a metadata object
op_output.emit(data, "output2")
See the
MetadataDictionary API docs for all available methods.
The above code illustrated various ways of working with and updating an operator’s metadata.
Pay particular attention to the details of how metadata is set. When working with pure Python applications it is best to just use
self.metadata[key] = value or
self.metadata.set(key, value) to pass Python objects as the value. This will just use a shared object and not result in copies to/from corresponding C++ types. However, when interacting with other operators that wrap a C++ implementation, their
compute method would expected C++ metadata. In that case, the
set method with
cast_to_cpp=True is needed to cast to the expected C++ type. This was shown in some of the “pixel_spacing” set calls in the example above. For convenience, the
value passed to the
set method can also be a NumPy array, but note that in this case, a copy into a new C++ std::vector is performed. The dtype of the array will be respected when creating the vector. In general, the types that can currently be cast to C++ are scalar numeric values, strings and Python Iterators or Sequences of these (the sequence will be converted to a 1D or 2D C++ std::vector
Deep Copying Metadata
In some cases, you may want to create an independent snapshot of the metadata dictionary, for example to store it in a queue or buffer for later processing. The
MetadataDictionary class supports deep copying to create fully independent copies.
Use the
deep_copy() method to create an independent copy of the metadata dictionary:
// Get the current metadata
auto meta = metadata();
// Create a deep copy for storing in a queue
MetadataDictionary snapshot = meta->deep_copy();
my_queue.push(snapshot);
// Modifications to meta won't affect the snapshot
meta->set("new_key", 123);
// snapshot does not contain "new_key"
The deep copy creates independent
MetadataObject instances, so modifications to the original or the copy do not affect each other.
Important limitation: When metadata values are stored as
std::shared_ptr<T> (e.g.,
std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int>>),
deep_copy() only copies the shared pointer, not the pointed-to data. Both the original and the copy will share the same underlying data. To avoid this, store values by-value (e.g.,
std::vector<int> directly) rather than wrapped in
shared_ptr. For example:
// Recommended: Store by value for true independence
std::vector<int> vec{1, 2, 3};
meta->set("my_vec", vec); // std::any will copy the vector
auto snapshot = meta->deep_copy(); // Truly independent
// Not recommended: shared_ptr values remain shared after deep_copy
auto vec_ptr = std::make_shared<std::vector<int>>(std::vector<int>{1, 2, 3});
meta->set("my_vec_ptr", vec_ptr);
auto snapshot2 = meta->deep_copy(); // Still shares the vector data!
Use Python’s standard
copy.deepcopy() to create an independent copy:
import copy
# Get the current metadata
meta = self.metadata
# Create a deep copy for storing in a queue
snapshot = copy.deepcopy(meta)
my_queue.append(snapshot)
# Modifications to meta won't affect the snapshot
meta["new_key"] = 123
# snapshot does not contain "new_key"
# Deep copying also creates independent copies of mutable Python objects
meta["my_list"] = [1, 2, 3]
snapshot = copy.deepcopy(meta)
meta["my_list"].append(4) # snapshot["my_list"] remains [1, 2, 3]
For shallow copying, use
copy.copy() instead. Note that shallow copies share the underlying data until a modification is made.
Metadata Update Policies
The operator class also has a
metadata_policy() method that can be used to set a
MetadataPolicy to use when handling duplicate metadata keys across multiple input ports of the operator. The available options are:
“update” (
MetadataPolicy::kUpdate): replace any existing key from a prior
receivecall with one present in a subsequent
receivecall.
“inplace_update” (
MetadataPolicy::kInplaceUpdate): Update the value stored within an existing
MetadataObjectin-place if the key already exists (in contrast to
kUpdatewhich always replaces the existing
MetadataObjectwith a new one).
“reject” (
MetadataPolicy::kReject): Reject the new key/value pair when a key already exists due to a prior
receivecall.
“raise” (
MetadataPolicy::kRaise): Throw a
std::runtime_errorif a duplicate key is encountered. This is the default policy.
The metadata policy would typically be set during
compose() as in the following example:
// Example for setting metadata policy from Application::compose()
my_op = make_operator<MyOperator>("my_op");
my_op->metadata_policy(holoscan::MetadataPolicy::kRaise);
The operator class also has a
metadata_policy() property that can be used to set a
MetadataPolicy to use when handling duplicate metadata keys across multiple input ports of the operator. The available options are:
“update” (
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE): replace any existing key from a prior
receivecall with one present in a subsequent
receivecall.
“inplace_update” (
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE): Update the value stored within an existing
MetadataObjectin-place if the key already exists (in contrast to
MetadataPolicy.UPDATEwhich always replaces the existing
MetadataObjectwith a new one). Unlike for
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE, this means that other shallow copies of the dictionary would also have the value updated.
“reject” (
MetadataPolicy.REJECT): Reject the new key/value pair when a key already exists due to a prior
receivecall.
“raise” (
MetadataPolicy.RAISE): Throw an exception if a duplicate key is encountered. This is the default policy.
The metadata policy would typically be set during
compose() as in the following example:
# Example for setting metadata policy from Application.compose()
my_op = MyOperator(self, name="my_op")
my_op.metadata_policy = holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy.RAISE
The policy applied as in the example above only applies to the operator on which it was set. The default metadata policy can also be set for the application as a whole via
Application::metadata_policy (
C++/
Python) or for individual fragments of a distributed application via
Fragment::metadata_policy (
C++/
Python).
Use of Metadata in Distributed Applications
Sending metadata between two fragments of a distributed application is supported, but there are a couple of aspects to be aware of.
Sending metadata over the network requires serialization and deserialization of the metadata keys and values. The value types supported for this are the same as for data emitted over output ports (see the table in the section on object serialization). The only exception is that
Tensorand
TensorMapvalues cannot be sent as metadata values between fragments (this restriction also applies to tensor-like Python objects). Any custom codecs registered for the SDK will automatically also be available for serialization of metadata values.
The UCX serialization buffer defaults to 127 KiB for the entire serialized entity (including metadata and other non-tensor data content). Tensor data buffers are sent separately and do not count against this limit. If the serialized entity exceeds this buffer size, serialization will fail and an error will be logged. To accommodate larger metadata, increase the buffer size via the
HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZEenvironment variable. When using TCP transport, setting
HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZEwill automatically configure
UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZEand
UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZEaccordingly (unless those variables were explicitly set by the user).
The above restrictions only apply to metadata sent between fragments. Within a fragment there is no size limit on metadata (aside from system memory limits) and no serialization or deserialization step is needed.
Current limitations
The current metadata API is only fully supported for native holoscan Operators and is not currently supported by operators that wrap a GXF codelet (i.e. inheriting from
GXFOperatoror created via
GXFCodeletOp). Aside from
GXFCodeletOp, the built-in operators provided under the
holoscan::opsnamespace are all native operators, so the feature will work with these. Currently none of these built-in operators add their own metadata, but any metadata received on input ports will automatically be passed on to their output ports (as long as
app->enable_metadata(false)was not set to disable the metadata feature).
Troubleshooting Metadata Issues
If metadata is not appearing as expected in downstream operators, check the following:
Verify metadata is enabled: Ensure
is_metadata_enabled()returns
truefor all operators in the data path. Check that
enable_metadata(false)was not called on the application, fragment, or any operator in the chain.
Ensure receive() is called: Metadata from upstream operators is only merged into the operator’s local metadata dictionary when
receive()is called. If an operator does not call
receive()on its input ports, it will not have access to upstream metadata.
Check emit() is called after setting metadata: Metadata is attached to messages during the
emit()call. Any modifications to metadata made after the last
emit()call will not be transmitted downstream.
Avoid clearing metadata before emit(): Calling
metadata()->clear()before
emit()will result in no metadata being sent. Only clear metadata if you intentionally want to stop propagating it downstream.
Verify operator types: The metadata API is fully supported only for native Holoscan operators. If using operators that wrap GXF codelets (
GXFCodeletOp), metadata will not flow through them correctly.
Enable trace logging for debugging: Set the environment variable
HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=TRACEto see detailed logs about metadata handling, including:
"MetadataDictionary with size N found for input 'X' of operator 'Y'"- logged when metadata is received
"MetadataDictionary with size N emitted on output 'X' of operator 'Y'"- logged when metadata is being emitted
-
Please see the dedicated Holoscan CUDA stream handling page for details on how Holoscan applications using non-default CUDA streams can be written.