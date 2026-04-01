holoscan.schedulers

fragmentFragment

The fragment the condition will be associated with

clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional

The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.

worker_thread_numberint

The number of worker threads. This creates a default thread pool. Operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool (via make_thread_pool ) will use this default pool.

stop_on_deadlockbool, optional

If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.

max_duration_msint, optional

The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.

stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional

The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true .

network_connection_timeoutint, optional

During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).

pin_coreslist of int, optional

CPU core IDs to pin the default thread pool’s worker threads to. If specified, all the worker threads in the default pool (created based on worker_thread_number ) will be pinned to the same set of specified cores. Note: This only affects the default pool; to control CPU affinity for user-defined thread pools, use the pin_cores parameter in ThreadPool.add(). If not specified, the default pool’s worker threads will not be pinned to any cores.

namestr, optional