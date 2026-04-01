Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.0.0  Class ServiceWorkerEndpoint

Class ServiceWorkerEndpoint

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class ServiceWorkerEndpoint

Interface for services that act as worker endpoints in distributed applications.

ServiceWorkerEndpoint defines the interface for services that participate as workers in a distributed application. Workers typically connect to a driver fragment to participate in distributed coordination.

Subclassed by holoscan::DistributedAppService

Public Functions

ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default
virtual ~ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default
virtual void worker_connect(std::string_view driver_ip) = 0

Connect the worker endpoint to the driver.

This method is called by the framework on worker fragments to establish a connection with the driver fragment. Implementations should connect to the driver and prepare to participate in distributed operations.

Parameters

driver_ip – The IP address of the driver fragment to connect to.

virtual void worker_disconnect() = 0

Disconnect the worker endpoint from the driver.

This method is called by the framework when the worker needs to disconnect from the driver. Implementations should clean up the connection and any associated resources.

Previous Class ServiceDriverEndpoint
Next Class DistributedAppService
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here