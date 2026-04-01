class ExecutionContext

Allocate a CUDA stream from the operator’s CudaStreamPool.

Streams are cached by name — calling with the same name returns the same stream on subsequent calls within the same operator. This is useful for root operators that need to allocate a stream (rather than receiving one from upstream).

Streams allocated this way are not automatically emitted on output ports. Call OutputContext::set_cuda_stream() before emit() if you need to propagate the stream.