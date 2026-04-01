Class Fragment::GPUResidentAccessor

Enable or disable a system-wide memory fence at the end of each GPU-resident iteration.

When enabled, the GPU issues a system-wide fence ( __threadfence_system() ) after the workload completes and before signaling result-ready. This ensures that all device memory writes are globally visible to the host before the result-ready flag is observed.

This option is intended for scenarios where the host controls the GPU-resident execution loop and reads back results between iterations (e.g., via cudaMemcpy ). It is recommended for debugging, development, and testing purposes.

Must be called before the GPU-resident CUDA graph is launched.

Note Enabling this adds latency to each iteration and is not recommended for performance-critical workloads.