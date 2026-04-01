Class GXFExecutor
Defined in File gxf_executor.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Executor(Class Executor)
-
class GXFExecutor : public holoscan::Executor
Executor for GXF.
Public Functions
-
GXFExecutor() = delete
-
explicit GXFExecutor(holoscan::Fragment *app, bool create_gxf_context = true)
-
~GXFExecutor() override
-
virtual void run(OperatorGraph &graph) override
Initialize the graph and run the graph.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
-
virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph &graph) override
Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously. The graph is executed in a separate thread and returns a future object.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
- Returns
The future object.
-
virtual bool interrupt() override
Interrupt the execution.
This method calls GxfGraphInterrupt() to interrupt the execution.
- Returns
true if the interrupt was successful (graph was running), false if the graph was not running (already stopped or not started).
-
virtual void wait() override
Wait for the execution to complete.
This method calls GxfGraphWait() to wait for the graph execution to complete. Should be called after interrupt() to ensure the scheduler has fully stopped.Note
Only call this if interrupt() returned true. Calling wait() when the graph is not running can cause issues with concurrent cleanup.
-
void reset_execution_state()
Reset execution state to allow for multiple runs.
Resets internal flags related to graph initialization and activation to allow for multiple consecutive executions.
-
void destroy_context()
Destroy the GXF context.
Releases resources associated with the GXF context if it exists. No operation is performed if the context is null or the context is not owned by this.
-
virtual void context(void *context) override
Set the context.
For GXF, GXFExtensionManager(extension_manager_) is initialized with the context.
- Parameters
context – The context.
-
virtual std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() override
Get GXF extension manager.See also
- Returns
The GXF extension manager.
-
inline void op_eid(gxf_uid_t eid)
Set the GXF entity ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
If this is 0, a new entity is created for the operator. Otherwise, the operator, as a codelet, will be added to the existing entity specified by this ID.
This is useful when initializing operators within an existing entity, e.g., when initializing an operator from the
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperclass.
- Parameters
eid – The GXF entity ID.
-
inline gxf_uid_t op_eid()
Get the GXF entity ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
Note: This method is used by OperatorRunner to get the GXF entity ID of the operator.
- Returns
The GXF entity ID.
-
inline void op_cid(gxf_uid_t cid)
Set the GXF component ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
If this is 0, a new component is created for the operator.
This is useful when initializing operators using an existing component within an existing entity, e.g., when initializing an operator from the
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperclass.
- Parameters
cid – The GXF component ID.
-
inline gxf_uid_t op_cid()
Get the GXF component ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
- Returns
The GXF component ID.
-
inline const std::string &entity_prefix()
Get the entity prefix string.
- Returns
The entity prefix string.
-
std::function<void(void*, int)> setup_signal_handlers(Fragment *fragment)
Set up signal handlers for graceful shutdown.
-
inline virtual void context(void *context)
Set the context.
- Parameters
context – The context.
-
inline void *context()
Get the context.
- Returns
The context.
Public Static Functions
-
static void create_input_port(Fragment *fragment, IOSpec *io_spec, Operator *op = nullptr)
Create and setup GXF components for input port.
For a given input port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (MessageAvailableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kMessageAvailable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
This function is a static function so that it can be called from other classes without dependency on this class.
- Parameters
fragment – The fragment that this operator belongs to.
io_spec – The input port specification.
op – The operator to which this port is being added. create a new GXF Receiver component.
-
-
static void create_output_port(Fragment *fragment, IOSpec *io_spec, Operator *op = nullptr)
Create and setup GXF components for output port.
For a given output port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
This function is a static function so that it can be called from other classes without dependency on on this class.
- Parameters
fragment – The fragment that this operator belongs to.
io_spec – The output port specification.
op – The operator to which this port is being added. create a new GXF Transmitter component.
-
-
static void reset_interrupt_flags()
Reset the static interrupt flags and cancel any active force-exit countdown threads.
This method is needed for unit testing of interrupt handling to ensure clean state between test cases. It cancels any lingering countdown threads from previous tests and resets all static interrupt-related flags.
-
template<typename typeT>
static inline void register_codec(const std::string &codec_name, bool overwrite = true)
Register the codec for serialization/deserialization of a custom type.
If any operator has an argument with a custom type, the codec must be registered using this method.
For example, suppose we want to emit using the following custom struct type:
namespace holoscan { struct Coordinate { int16_t x; int16_t y; int16_t z; } } // namespace holoscan
Then, we can define codec<Coordinate> as follows where the serialize and deserialize methods would be used for serialization and deserialization of this type, respectively.
namespace holoscan { template <> struct codec<Coordinate> { static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const Coordinate& value, Endpoint* endpoint) { return serialize_trivial_type<Coordinate>(value, endpoint); } static expected<Coordinate, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) { return deserialize_trivial_type<Coordinate>(endpoint); } }; } // namespace holoscan
In this case, since this is a simple struct with a static size, we can use the existing serialize_trivial_type and deserialize_trivial_type implementations.
Finally, to register this custom codec at runtime, we need to make the following call within the setup method of our Operator.
GXFExecutor::register_codec<Coordinate>("Coordinate");
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the argument to register.
- Parameters
codec_name – The name of the codec (must be unique unless overwrite is true).
overwrite – If true and codec_name already exists, the codec will be overwritten.
-
Protected Functions
-
virtual bool initialize_fragment() override
Initialize the fragment_ in this Executor.
This method is called by run() to initialize the fragment and the graph of operators in the fragment before execution.
- Returns
true if fragment initialization is successful. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator *op) override
Initialize the given operator.
This method is called by Operator::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the operator, this method may be overridden to initialize the operator. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the operator using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF codelet.
- Parameters
op – The pointer to the operator.
- Returns
true if the operator is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler *sch) override
Initialize the given scheduler.
This method is called by Scheduler::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the scheduler, this method may be overridden to initialize the scheduler. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the scheduler using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF scheduler.
- Parameters
sch – The pointer to the scheduler.
- Returns
true if the scheduler is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext *network_context) override
Initialize the given network context.
This method is called by NetworkContext::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the network context, this method may be overridden to initialize the network context. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the network context using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF network context.
- Parameters
network_context – The pointer to the network context.
- Returns
true if the network context is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool initialize_fragment_services() override
Initialize the fragment services for the executor.
This method is called during executor initialization to set up any required fragment services.
Depending on the type of executor, this method may be overridden to initialize specific fragment services. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) may initialize fragment services using the GXF API.
- Returns
true if the fragment services are initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
Add the receivers as input ports of the given operator.
This method is to be called by the Fragment::add_flow() method to support for the case where the destination input port label points to the parameter name of the downstream operator, and the parameter type is ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’. This finds a parameter with with ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’ type and create a new input port with a specific label (‘parameter name:index’. e.g, ‘receivers:0’).
- Parameters
op – The reference to the shared pointer of the operator.
receivers_name – The name of the receivers whose parameter type is ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’.
new_input_labels – The reference to the vector of input port labels to which the input port labels are added. In the case of multiple receivers, the input port label is updated to ‘parameter name:index’ (e.g. ‘receivers’ => ‘receivers:0’).
iospec_vector – The reference to the vector of IOSpec pointers.
-
- Returns
true if the receivers are added successfully. Otherwise, false.
Add a control flow between two operators.
This method is called by Fragment::add_flow() to add a control flow between two operators.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The shared pointer to the upstream operator.
downstream_op – The shared pointer to the downstream operator.
-
- Returns
true if the control flow is added successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
bool initialize_gxf_graph(OperatorGraph &graph)
-
void activate_gxf_graph()
-
void run_gxf_graph()
-
void register_extensions()
Protected Attributes
-
gxf_uid_t op_eid_ = 0
The GXF entity ID of the operator. Create new entity for initializing a new operator if this is 0.
-
gxf_uid_t op_cid_ = 0
The GXF component ID of the operator. Create new component for initializing a new operator if this is 0.
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::Extension> gxf_holoscan_extension_
The GXF holoscan extension.
-
bool is_gxf_graph_initialized_ = false
The flag to indicate whether the GXF graph is initialized.
-
bool is_gxf_graph_activated_ = false
The flag to indicate whether the GXF graph is activated.
-
bool is_run_called_ = false
The flag to indicate whether run() or run_async() has been invoked.
-
bool is_fragment_services_initialized_ = false
The flag to indicate whether the GXF fragment services are initialized.
-
std::string entity_prefix_
The entity prefix for the fragment.
-
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>> connection_items_
The connection items for virtual operators.
-
std::list<std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity>> implicit_broadcast_entities_
The list of implicit broadcast entities to be added to the network entity group.
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> util_entity_
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gpu_device_entity_
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> scheduler_entity_
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> network_context_entity_
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> connections_entity_
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> fragment_services_entity_
Friends
- friend class holoscan::AppDriver
- friend class holoscan::AppWorker
- GXFExecutor() = delete