Class GenerateBoxes
Defined in File generate_boxes.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::TransformBase(Class TransformBase)
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class GenerateBoxes : public holoscan::inference::TransformBase
Generate boxes Transform Class.
Public Functions
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inline GenerateBoxes()
Default Constructor.
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inline explicit GenerateBoxes(const std::string &config_path)
Explicit Constructor.
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~GenerateBoxes() override = default
Default Destructor.
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virtual InferStatus initialize(const std::vector<std::string> &input_tensors) override
Initializer. Parses the config file and populates all required variables to be used in the execution process.
- Parameters
input_tensors – Input tensors from inference operator
- Returns
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InferStatus create_tensor_map(const std::vector<std::string> &input_tensors)
Create a tensor mapping of pre-defined tensors of the class to incoming tensors from inference operator.
- Parameters
input_tensors – Input tensors from inference operator
- Returns
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virtual InferStatus execute(const std::map<std::string, void*> &indata, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &indim, DataMap &processed_data, DimType &processed_dims) override
Core execution. Ingests input data with tensor names as “scores”, “labels” and “boxes”. Finds the valid boxes and text and populates the tensors and coordinates to be used in holoviz.
- Parameters
- Returns
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InferStatus execute_mask(const std::map<std::string, void*> &indata, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &indim, DataMap &processed_data, DimType &processed_dims)
Ingests input data with tensor names as “scores”, “labels” and “masks”. Finds the object masks and prepares it for rendering in holoviz.
- Parameters
- Returns
- inline GenerateBoxes()