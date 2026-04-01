Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Class AsyncPingTxOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class AsyncPingTxOp : public holoscan::Operator

Simple asynchronous transmitter operator.

==Named Outputs==

  • out : int

    • An index value that increments by one on each call to compute. The starting value is 1.

==Parameters==

  • delay: Ping delay in ms. Optional (default: 10L)

  • count: Ping count. Optional (default: 0UL)

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (AsyncPingTxOp) AsyncPingTxOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void start() override

Implement the startup logic of the operator.

This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

virtual void stop() override

Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.

This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.

void async_ping()
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