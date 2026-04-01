Class BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp
Defined in File bayer_demosaic_gpu_resident.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator(Class GPUResidentOperator)
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class BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator
GPU-resident operator class to demosaic the input video stream.
This operator is designed for GPU-resident execution mode where:
All setup and configuration are done once during initialization
The
computefunction is launched only once from the CPU
Subsequent executions are run entirely on the GPU via CUDA graph capture
The operator performs Bayer pattern demosaicing using NPP (NVIDIA Performance Primitives) to convert a single-channel Bayer pattern image to a 3-channel RGB or 4-channel RGBA image.
==Device Inputs==
in : Device memory containing single-channel Bayer pattern data
The input must be 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer grayscale Bayer pattern data.
Memory size must be pre-configured based on image dimensions.
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==Device Outputs==
out : Device memory containing demosaiced RGB/RGBA data
Output is 3-channel RGB if
generate_alphais false, 4-channel RGBA otherwise.
Data type matches input (8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer).
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==Configuration Parameters==
width: Image width in pixels. Must be an even number.
height: Image height in pixels. Must be an even number.
pixel_type: Pixel type (0 = uint8, 1 = uint16). Default: 0.
interpolation_mode: The interpolation model for demosaicing. Default: 0 (NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED).
bayer_grid_pos: The Bayer grid position. Default: 2 (NPPI_BAYER_GBRG).
NPPI_BAYER_BGGR (0): Default registration position BGGR.
NPPI_BAYER_RGGB (1): Registration position RGGB.
NPPI_BAYER_GBRG (2): Registration position GBRG.
NPPI_BAYER_GRBG (3): Registration position GRBG.
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generate_alpha: Generate alpha channel. Default: false.
alpha_value: Alpha value if
generate_alphais true. Default: 255.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator) BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp()=default
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virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
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virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
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