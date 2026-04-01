Class GPUResidentInferenceOp

GPU Resident Inference Operator class to perform model inference.

==Parameters==

backend: Backend to use for inference. Only TensorRT supported. "trt" for TensorRT (default: "trt" ).

config_file: Path to the config file.

in_tensor_names: Input tensors.

out_tensor_names: Output tensors.

batch_sizes: Batch sizes per model. Key is model name and value is the batch size.

model_path_map: Model to path map. Key is model name and value is the model path.

pre_processor_map: Model to Pre processed input data (to the model) map. Key is model name and value is the input tensor names to the model.

inference_map: Model to output tensor map. Key is model name and value is the output tensor names from the model.

tensor_to_buffersize: Map holding buffer size per tensor. Key is tensor name and value is the buffer size.

tensor_to_datatype: Map holding data type per tensor. Key is tensor name and value is the data type.

device_map: Device map. Key is model name and value is the GPU ID for inference.

dla_core_map: DLA core map. Key is model name and value is the DLA core index for inference.

temporal_map: Temporal map. Key is model name and value is the frame delay for model inference.

activation_map: Activation map. Key is model name and value is the activation state for model inference.

backend_map: Backend map. Key is model name and value is the backend type for inference.

parallel_inference: Parallel inference flag.

infer_on_cpu: Infer on CPU flag. Always false. Not configurable.

enable_fp16: Enable FP16 flag.

input_on_cuda: Input on CUDA flag. Always true. Not configurable.

output_on_cuda: Output on CUDA flag. Always true. Not configurable.

is_engine_path: Is engine path flag.

use_cuda_graphs: Use CUDA graphs flag. Always false. Not configurable.

dla_core: DLA core index. Default is -1.

dla_gpu_fallback: DLA GPU fallback flag.