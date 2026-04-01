Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.0.0  Class GPUResidentInferenceOp

Class GPUResidentInferenceOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GPUResidentInferenceOp : public holoscan::GPUResidentOperator

GPU Resident Inference Operator class to perform model inference.

==Parameters==

  • backend: Backend to use for inference. Only TensorRT supported. "trt" for TensorRT (default: "trt").

  • config_file: Path to the config file.

  • in_tensor_names: Input tensors.

  • out_tensor_names: Output tensors.

  • batch_sizes: Batch sizes per model. Key is model name and value is the batch size.

  • model_path_map: Model to path map. Key is model name and value is the model path.

  • pre_processor_map: Model to Pre processed input data (to the model) map. Key is model name and value is the input tensor names to the model.

  • inference_map: Model to output tensor map. Key is model name and value is the output tensor names from the model.

  • tensor_to_buffersize: Map holding buffer size per tensor. Key is tensor name and value is the buffer size.

  • tensor_to_datatype: Map holding data type per tensor. Key is tensor name and value is the data type.

  • device_map: Device map. Key is model name and value is the GPU ID for inference.

  • dla_core_map: DLA core map. Key is model name and value is the DLA core index for inference.

  • temporal_map: Temporal map. Key is model name and value is the frame delay for model inference.

  • activation_map: Activation map. Key is model name and value is the activation state for model inference.

  • backend_map: Backend map. Key is model name and value is the backend type for inference.

  • parallel_inference: Parallel inference flag.

  • infer_on_cpu: Infer on CPU flag. Always false. Not configurable.

  • enable_fp16: Enable FP16 flag.

  • input_on_cuda: Input on CUDA flag. Always true. Not configurable.

  • output_on_cuda: Output on CUDA flag. Always true. Not configurable.

  • is_engine_path: Is engine path flag.

  • use_cuda_graphs: Use CUDA graphs flag. Always false. Not configurable.

  • dla_core: DLA core index. Default is -1.

  • dla_gpu_fallback: DLA GPU fallback flag.

  • dynamic_input_dims: Dynamic input dimensions flag.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (GPUResidentInferenceOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator) GPUResidentInferenceOp()=default

Default constructor.

explicit GPUResidentInferenceOp(const std::string &config_file)

Constructor with config file.

virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Setup the operator.

virtual void start() override

Start function of the operator.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Compute function of the operator.

virtual void stop() override

Stop function of the operator.

Previous Class ForwardOp
Next Class GXFCodeletOp
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2026
content here