Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Class Receiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class Receiver : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Base receiver class.

Receivers are used by input ports to receive messages.

Subclassed by holoscan::AsyncBufferReceiver, holoscan::DoubleBufferReceiver, holoscan::PubSubReceiver, holoscan::UcxReceiver

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Receiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Receiver() = default
Receiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
nvidia::gxf::Receiver *get() const
size_t capacity() const

Get the current capacity of the Receiver queue.

For double-buffer queues this is the capacity of the main stage

Returns

The capacity of the Receiver queue.

size_t size() const

Get the number of elements currently in the main stage of the Receiver queue.

Returns

The number of elements in the main stage.

size_t back_size() const

Get the number of elements currently in the back stage of the Receiver queue.

Returns

The number of elements in the back stage.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> peek(int32_t index = 0) const

Peek at a message in the queue without consuming it.

This method allows inspection of messages in the main stage of the receiver queue without removing them. This is useful for conditions that need to check message contents before the operator executes.

Parameters

index – The index of the message to peek (0 = oldest message in queue).

Returns

The entity at the given index, or an error if not available.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> sync()

Sync messages from back stage to main stage.

For double-buffer queues, this moves messages from the back stage (where they arrive) to the main stage (where they can be consumed). This is typically called by the framework before operator execution, but may be needed for conditions that check queue state before the operator is scheduled.

Returns

Success if the sync completed, or an error otherwise.

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