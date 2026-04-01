Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Class StdComponentSerializer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class StdComponentSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Standard GXF component serializer.

This class is capable of serializing and deserialing various basic numeric types as well as nvidia::gxf::Tensor and nvidia::gxf::Timestamp.

  • allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>, optional): The allocator used for deserialization of Tensor components. Defaults to an UnboundedAllocator if none is provided.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StdComponentSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StdComponentSerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

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